Magnitude-3.8 quake shakes Healdsburg area

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday at 11:30 a.m. 11 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Clearlake, 17 miles from Windsor, 22 miles from Santa Rosa and 28 miles from Ukiah.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.