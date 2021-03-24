Subscribe

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Mendocino County

LOS ANGELES TIMES
March 24, 2021, 12:40PM

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 8:41 a.m. 14 miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 45 miles from Clearlake, 51 miles from Healdsburg, 57 miles from Windsor and 64 miles from Santa Rosa.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.1 miles.

