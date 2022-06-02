Subscribe

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits near Bay Point in the East Bay

SUMMER LIN
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
June 2, 2022, 7:11AM
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded near Bay Point on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 5:07 a.m. on the north edge of Suisun Bay about 3.7 miles northeast of Bay Point. The depth of the earthquake reached about 19.7 miles, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was felt from the Sacramento area to Santa Cruz, reports to the USGS Did You Feel It website indicated. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Bay Area Rapid Transit announced delays of up to 20 minutes as crews inspect tracks after the quake.

