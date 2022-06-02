Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits near Bay Point in the East Bay

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded near Bay Point on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 5:07 a.m. on the north edge of Suisun Bay about 3.7 miles northeast of Bay Point. The depth of the earthquake reached about 19.7 miles, according to the USGS.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.1 - 6km NNW of Bay Point, CA https://t.co/VzbtEsbRst — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 2, 2022

The earthquake was felt from the Sacramento area to Santa Cruz, reports to the USGS Did You Feel It website indicated. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Bay Area Rapid Transit announced delays of up to 20 minutes as crews inspect tracks after the quake.