Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes North Bay; no initial reports of major damage, officials say

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the North Bay on Tuesday evening and it was followed seconds later by another one with a magnitude 3.9.

The temblor was centered about 2 miles northeast of central Santa Rosa, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A preliminary map from the agency showed the epicenter off Parker Hill Road, north of Chanate Road, well within city limits.

It happened at 6:39 p.m. and was followed 42 seconds later by the second shaker, according to the USGS.

Seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that the quake was on the Rodgers Creek Fault, which is part of the San Andreas system. The last big earthquake on it was in the 18th century.

“Every quake has a 5% chance of being followed by a larger quake within the next three days,” Jones said in a tweet. “But most are only a little bit larger. When it is right on a big fault, capable of a big quake, the chance that that following earthquake will be big is a little higher, but still small.”

By 7 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department issued an advisory that no major damage or injuries had been reported.

About 760 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood and northeast region reportedly lost power, according to the utility’s online outage map. It indicates power is expected to be restored by 9:15 p.m.

A dispatcher with Redcom, Sonoma County’s fire and medical emergency dispatch agency, said “we’re slammed” when reached by The Press Democrat.

Numerous Sonoma County residents reported to The Press Democrat they felt the earthquakes. Reports on Twitter showed it was felt as far away as southwest San Francisco.

“I live in southwest Santa Rosa and both were quite significant,” Ginger Schechter said. “Nothing damaged but, similar to my experience with the Loma Prieta (in 1989), this was a rolling quake that undulated quite a bit and could be felt as I stood bracing myself in my doorway.”

Santa Rosa resident Cailyn McCauley said her family was having a Tuesday dinner of tacos when the shaking began.

“For approximately 20 to 30 seconds, we rode the dining room table like it was a roller coaster,” McCauley said. “After it calmed down, we got up to go outside when there was another quick jolt and the rumble was lower this time and the house shook for only about 10 seconds. We heard a glass crack but that was the extent of the damage.”

At Flagship Taproom in downtown Santa Rosa, the pergola covering the patio swayed and conversions stopped as patrons quickly registered what was happening. Some headed to the sidewalk to get distance from the swaying buildings.

As the tremors ended, many reached for their phones. Across B Street people near the Santa Rosa Mall followed suit.

Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers said he spoke with city officials soon after and also verified there were no reports of major damage or injuries. The city has received an increased number of 911 calls but "it sounds like it was mostly bumps and scrapes being reported," he said.

The city's facilities team was dispatched to evaluate city buildings to ensure there was no major damage, Rogers said.

Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey, who represents Santa Rosa in District 3, said it was too early to say if there was any damage to county facilities or across the city.

Coursey, who said the fault runs underneath his neighborhood, was on a phone call in his kitchen when the earthquake happened.

“I let out a couple of expletives and immediately got into a doorway as fast as I could,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever reacted to an earthquake that way.”

A couple of water bottles on his kitchen counter were knocked over and large paintings hanging on his wall had moved but his home wasn't damaged, he said.

Coursey, who has lived in Santa Rosa for 42 years and experienced other earthquakes, said this felt like the strongest he has experienced.

The supervisor said he hopes the earthquake was “just a wake up call” – reminding residents that they must prepare for earthquakes just like wildfires – but that there were no injuries or major damage.

Chris Godley, Sonoma County's emergency management director, said the county had received no initial reports of major damage, but that authorities were handling a high volume of 911 calls. He said he had heard no reports of major injuries, trapped people or significant structural damage.

The department immediately sent an extra staff member to the county's fire and medical emergency dispatch center to evaluate the reports and calls for help being received there, Godley said.

This is a developing story.

