Magnitude 4.4 quake shakes Ukiah

LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 7, 2020, 11:19AM

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:03 a.m. eight miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 19 miles from Clearlake, 26 miles from Healdsburg, 33 miles from Windsor and 40 miles from Santa Rosa.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

