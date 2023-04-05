Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Bay Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 shook the Bay Area on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 3:30 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered near the town of Tres Pinos in San Benito County, about 7 miles south of Hollister.

The earthquake was widely felt throughout the Bay Area and beyond: USGS's "shake map" showed it could be felt from Sacramento to the north down nearly to San Luis Obispo in the south. Both the San Andreas and Calaveras faults run near Tres Pinos. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

More information can be found on the USGS incident page.