Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes off Humboldt County coast Tuesday morning

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
March 31, 2021, 9:12AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the Northern California cost Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 8:51 a.m. with a depth of 1.2 miles. The epicenter was 58 miles west of Ferndale and 61 miles southwest of Eureka. The strongest shaking occurred over the ocean, but weak movement was felt inland in the Eureka region, according to the USGS Shake Map.

