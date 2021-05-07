Subscribe

Magnitude-4.7 quake strikes California-Nevada border area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 6, 2021, 10:28PM
Updated 1 hour ago

SODA SPRINGS — A series of earthquakes — the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 — struck the California-Nevada border area Thursday night but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The largest temblor struck at about 9:35 p.m. and was centered about 10 miles from Soda Springs and about 27 miles west of Reno, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was preceded by a magnitude-3.2 quake about nine minutes earlier and followed by a magnitude-3.1 quake that struck about 2 1/2 minutes later, seismologists reported.

The quakes were in Sierra County, north of Lake Tahoe.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette