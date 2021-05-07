Magnitude-4.7 quake strikes California-Nevada border area

SODA SPRINGS — A series of earthquakes — the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 — struck the California-Nevada border area Thursday night but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The largest temblor struck at about 9:35 p.m. and was centered about 10 miles from Soda Springs and about 27 miles west of Reno, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was preceded by a magnitude-3.2 quake about nine minutes earlier and followed by a magnitude-3.1 quake that struck about 2 1/2 minutes later, seismologists reported.

The quakes were in Sierra County, north of Lake Tahoe.