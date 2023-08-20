Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as state gets soaked by tropical storm

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 20, 2023, 3:44PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

OJAI — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.