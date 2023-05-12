Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Northern California, felt in San Francisco

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Northern California on Thursday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt in parts of the Bay Area and as far south as San Francisco.

The earthquake hit just before 4:20 p.m. 3 miles from the small Northern California Plumas County municipality of East Shore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.5 - 4km SW of East Shore, CA https://t.co/K608ba9vT8 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 12, 2023

East Shore is about 80 miles northeast of Chico and 222 miles north of Santa Rosa. The epicenter of the mile-deep quake, according to a USGS map, was Lake Almanor.

Updates can be found on the USGS website and PG&E's outage center.