Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes western Nevada

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported at 1:13 a.m. Friday 111 miles from Carson City, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred farther than 100 miles from a city.

At 1:14 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.2 earthquake near Ridgecrest, Calif, but it was later retracted.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.