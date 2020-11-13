Subscribe

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes western Nevada

LOS ANGELES TIMES
November 13, 2020, 7:27AM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake was reported at 1:13 a.m. Friday 111 miles from Carson City, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred farther than 100 miles from a city.

At 1:14 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.2 earthquake near Ridgecrest, Calif, but it was later retracted.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine