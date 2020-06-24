Subscribe

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes remote Central California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 24, 2020, 12:51PM
June 24, 2020

RIDGECREST — A magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck in a remote area of central California on Wednesday and was followed by a series of aftershocks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Ridgecrest in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra Nevada.

Closest to the epicenter, most of rural Inyo County felt the quake, especially people in the little community of Lone Pine, the Sheriff's Office said.

The office said there was a report of a rockslide on the road leading to the trailhead for Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States, and debris on another road.

Veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said on Twitter that the quake occurred in the same location as a magnitude-4.6 quake Monday night.

“That is now considered a foreshock," Jones wrote.

