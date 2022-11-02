Subscribe

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of California in North Pacific Ocean

DANIELLA SEGURA
SACRAMENTO BEE
November 2, 2022, 9:23AM
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of California in the North Pacific Ocean in the evening of Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, about 6 miles deep, hit about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey shortly before 10 p.m., according to the USGS.

About 70 people from as far away as San Diego and San Francisco reported feeling the shake, according to the agency.

The quake was “too small and too far away ” to produce a tsunami, the National Weather Service Bay Area office tweeted.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between magnitude 2.5 and 5.4 are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech. Quakes below magnitude 2.5 are seldom felt by most people.

