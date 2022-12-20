Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Humboldt County, widespread damage reported

FERNDALE — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community close to the Pacific Coast about 169 miles northwest of Santa Rosa.

I’m in Rio Dell, just south of Ferndale, can confirm structural damage to this home, from the 6.4 earthquake in Northern California. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/gyZKmenIi2 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 20, 2022

“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” the county's office of emergency services tweeted. “Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks.”

Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.

This is a Humboldt Alert. Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling.

To report a gas https://t.co/K3k1u4cH76 — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) December 20, 2022

More than 70,000 customers lost power in the area, according to poweroutage.us.

No tsunami was expected, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell. This was our coffee station. Sorry for dark video. Power still out. #ferndaleca #earthquake pic.twitter.com/md1WKCS58Z — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell," she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

Police in Ferndale were helping to close a bridge that the California Highway Patrol reported had cracks, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.

We’re in contact with Emergency Management officials in Humboldt along with PG&E.

The #earthquake was significant…6.1-6.3 magnitude.

Aftershocks continue. No tsunami threat at this time.

The State stands ready to provide any and all assistance needed. — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) December 20, 2022

The quake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 50-mile drive to downtown Santa Rosa.