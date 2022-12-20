Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Humboldt County, widespread damage reported
FERNDALE — A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported.
No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community close to the Pacific Coast about 169 miles northwest of Santa Rosa.
“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” the county's office of emergency services tweeted. “Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks.”
Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.
More than 70,000 customers lost power in the area, according to poweroutage.us.
No tsunami was expected, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.
"Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell," she tweeted.
“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.
The quake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.
That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 50-mile drive to downtown Santa Rosa.
