Last school year, Guerneville middle schooler Jeremiah Gonzales spent three days off campus with the Guerneville Fire Department, shadowing firefighters as they walked him through what it’s like when emergency strikes.

Gonzales was fitted in the department’s bunker gear — the protective yellow jackets and pants. He worked out with the firefighters, learned the components of the fire engines and received instruction in how to take a patient’s vitals.

“Here and there I’ve thought about (being a firefighter),” Gonzales said. “But now that I've learned about what I’d actually be doing, it’s another career option for me; it’s an option I’ll leave open for a while.”

Gonzales’s three day spring externship occurred when he was a seventh grader participating in a program run by the Magnolia Project, a local nonprofit organization geared toward providing students with experiential learning opportunities across various industries.

He was one of 140 middle and high school students across three Sonoma County school districts that participated last school year. Other students worked at local restaurants, art galleries, construction sites, wineries, or with aestheticians, musicians and more.

This year, Magnolia CEO Gia Biaggi predicts they will serve nearly 220 students, in large part through a recent $200,000 investment made by the NewSchools Venture Fund. Magnolia is the first North Bay organization funded by NewSchools, a philanthropic organization that finances innovative education organizations across the nation.

Biaggi said they will use the money to strengthen the program in Sonoma County’s participating districts — Geyserville Unified School District, Guerneville School District and Piner-Olivet School District — as well as to provide transportation, clothing and hygiene products for students when they go off-campus.

Of the 140 participating students last year, 75% were low-income, Biaggi said. While some of these students may not be thinking about long-term careers, many of them already have after-school jobs.

“We've created our curriculum and our program to fit into the school day for equity purposes to ensure that all students, regardless of their preschool and post-school responsibilities, can participate,” Biaggi said.

Riley Peterson, a recent Geyserville New Tech graduate, was taking college courses at Santa Rosa Junior College during her senior year. She was preparing herself to go directly into the workforce as a bookkeeper.

That is until she was hired as a Magnolia Project intern for the two-week spring internship.

“I was actually the first intern for the Magnolia project,” Peterson said. “It was a really good nonprofit experience because I became familiar with how a nonprofit even works (and) what it meant — I just thought it meant everyone was a volunteer.”

The summer after Peterson graduated, Biaggi hired her as an administrative assistant.

“Every week it's been a little bit different, and it just keeps me on my toes,” Peterson said. “I didn't really expect this but working with a nonprofit, but even the paperwork feels meaningful.”

Last year, Peterson was a part of the cohort of 10th, 11th and 12th graders who participated in the program at Geyserville, all of whom had the option to apply for a two week off-campus experience, rather than a three day externship.

Before the internships or externships start, Magnolia personnel teach in cohorts with the school’s teachers for 10 weeks to prepare students with career readiness skills. In core classes like English or history, students learn to create resumes, make cold calls and practice interviewing techniques.

Geyserville Superintendent Debbie Bertolucci, who previously served as New Tech’s principal, worked side by side with Biaggi last year.

Having more experiential learning for Geyserville students was already on Bertolucci’s radar, especially after the YouthTruth survey data was released. YouthTruth is an annual anonymous survey taken by K-12 students to assess their educational, social and wellness needs.

“One of the responses that we clearly saw to the question: ‘When do you feel most engaged?’ was students very clearly responded that the experiential component — the work-based learning — was what they felt was most engaging for them,” Bertolucci said.

“Trying to show purpose and meaning behind the components of your education and how work can be applied is so important.”

This led her to quickly say yes to starting the Magnolia program at New Tech.

“For cost purposes, it was actually more cost effective for us to use Magnolia as a partner as opposed to building the infrastructure from within because it requires more personnel and just, budget wise, it was more feasible for us to use this company for support.”