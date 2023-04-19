Mail theft in Santa Rosa leads to 2 arrests, discovery of identity theft operation

What started as the theft of mail from a Santa Rosa mail collection box led police officers to uncover an identity theft operation that resulted in to two people being arrested and two other cited, police said.

Santa Rosa resident Daryl Crowe, 44, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism, identity theft of more than 10 individuals, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and felony violation of probation, according to a news release Wednesday from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Jeramie Flowers, 44, was also arrested and booked into the jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a billy club — or baton — and possession of metal knuckles.

Santa Rosa resident Jesus Juarez Jr., 46, was cited for misdemeanor identity theft and was released while Larissa Domenichelli, 38, was cited for possession of a controlled substance. She was also released.

Police uncovered the operation when officers were dispatched to the area of Dutton Meadow and Maureen Drive just after 8 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of mail theft from a collection box.

Sgt. Ryan Hepp from the Santa Rosa Police Department said one of the residents told police the collection box appeared to be damaged and mail belonging to several residents appeared to have been tampered with and stolen.

The same resident reported seeking an over-sized pick-up truck and person standing around the area a few hours prior.

Later that morning, an officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Bancroft Drive where mail from multiple addresses was scattered in the street. Packages found in the vicinity were addressed to residents in the area of the collection box.

Surveillance footage showed the same truck described by the resident, driven by Crowe, discarding the mail, police said.

The same officer found the truck Tuesday morning in the area of Rose and Burbank avenues. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Investigations Team executed a search warrant on Crowe’s residence and found Flowers, Juarez and Domenichelli, along with several pieces of mail from the mail collection box and other personal identification items for dozens of victims.

Detectives will follow up with known victims of the identity theft, according to the release, and missing items will be returned if appropriate.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.