Subscribe

Major closure coming to Highway 101 in Marin County, delays up to 1 hour expected

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
July 7, 2022, 2:38PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A full two lanes of a four-lane stretch on northbound Highway 101 in Marin County will be closed for 57 hours, from 10 p.m., Friday to 7 a.m., Monday for repairs, officials said.

Caltrans said drivers traveling from San Francisco to Marin should be prepared for delays of 30 to 60 minutes and use alternates to the Golden Gate Bridge such as the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The closure will run just north of the Robin Williams Tunnel to the Rodeo Avenue off-ramp in Sausalito. No on- or off-ramps will be closed, Caltrans said.

During the closure, workers will replace a damaged drainage system and repave roadway in the No. 1 lane. The project was originally scheduled for the weekend of June 24 but got bumped two weeks.

You can get real-time traffic updates from Caltrans at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette