Motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa prompts traffic alert

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Santa Rosa Avenue at Elsa Drive Tuesday afternoon following a collision that appears to have involved a white SUV and a motorcycle.

No word on any injuries or specifics about what happened.

But, Santa Rosa Police officers are calling it a “major traffic collision” that is affecting traffic in the area.

Santa Rosa has been reduced to one lane in either direction at Elsa.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m., officials said. It appears to have occurred on the northbound side of the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.