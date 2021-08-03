Subscribe

Motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa prompts traffic alert

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2021, 1:59PM
Updated 35 minutes ago

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Santa Rosa Avenue at Elsa Drive Tuesday afternoon following a collision that appears to have involved a white SUV and a motorcycle.

No word on any injuries or specifics about what happened.

But, Santa Rosa Police officers are calling it a “major traffic collision” that is affecting traffic in the area.

Santa Rosa has been reduced to one lane in either direction at Elsa.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m., officials said. It appears to have occurred on the northbound side of the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette