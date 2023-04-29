Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 28, 2023

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Steer 1b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Fraley rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Ramos dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.429
|Senzel 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Fairchild lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Barrero ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|41
|11
|16
|10
|5
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Noda 1b
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Rooker dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.339
|Langeliers c
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.233
|Capel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|4
|7
|Cincinnati
|032
|000
|312
|11
|16
|1
|Oakland
|100
|002
|202
|7
|11
|2
E – Fraley (1), Peterson 2 (2). LOB – Cincinnati 10, Oakland 7. 2B – Fairchild (2), Barrero 2 (4), Stephenson (6), Senzel (2). 3B – Langeliers (1). HR – Fraley (2), off Rucinski; Noda (3), off Law; Rooker (8), off Cruz. RBIs – Senzel 3 (10), Barrero 2 (11), Fraley 2 (14), Fairchild (5), Stephenson (11), India (11), Langeliers 3 (16), Noda 2 (6), Rooker 2 (20). SB – Ruiz (11), India (5). S – Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Friedl, India, Fairchild 2); Oakland 3 (Diaz, Smith, Ruiz). RISP – Cincinnati 7 for 18; Oakland 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – India, Ramos. LIDP – Langeliers. GIDP – Steer, Capel.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Steer; India, Steer, India); Oakland 1 (Diaz, Smith, Noda).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, W, 1-3
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|71
|9.55
|Law, H, 2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|3.75
|Farmer, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.75
|Sims
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Cruz
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|6.59
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rucinski, L, 0-1
|5
|11
|5
|3
|1
|1
|89
|4.76
|Long
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|32
|9.82
|Fujinami
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|36
|13.00
|Moll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored – Law 1-0, Long 1-0, Fujinami 1-1, Moll 2-0. HBP – Long (Fraley), Farmer (Rooker). WP – Fujinami.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:56. A – 6,423 (46,847).
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Perez c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.266
|Melendez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Olivares lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Pratto 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Dozier 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|2
|12
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.367
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Larnach lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Castro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Miranda 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Gallo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|5
|10
|Kansas City
|100
|102
|200
|6
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|120
|410
|00x
|8
|8
|0
a-flied out for Larnach in the 7th.
LOB – Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4. 2B – Witt Jr. (4), Olivares 2 (4), Miranda (3), M.Taylor (3), Buxton (5). 3B – Olivares (2), Gallo (1). HR – Perez (3), off P.López; Kepler (3), off Lyles; Polanco (2), off Lyles; Miranda (3), off J.Taylor. RBIs – Perez 3 (12), Pratto 2 (2), Witt Jr. (10), Kepler 2 (8), M.Taylor 2 (11), Polanco 3 (9), Miranda (12). SB – M.Taylor (3), Witt Jr. (6). SF – Perez, Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pratto 2, Massey); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Correa). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Miranda.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-5
|4⅔
|7
|7
|7
|4
|4
|94
|6.11
|J.Taylor
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|32
|3.86
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.53
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.25
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|92
|4.00
|Jax, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.18
|Thielbar, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.25
|J.López, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 2-2. HBP – J.López (Olivares). WP – Lyles, Jax.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:38. A – 11,754 (38,544).
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|a-Hosmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|1-Madrigal pr-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Velázquez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.412
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|2
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|2-Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arraez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.427
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Sánchez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|2
|2
|6
|Chicago
|001
|000
|100
|2
|10
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|101
|3
|8
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th.
1-ran for Hosmer in the 7th. 2-ran for Soler in the 9th.
E – Brazoban (1). LOB – Chicago 7, Miami 6. 3B – Bellinger (1). HR – Velázquez (3), off Luzardo. RBIs – Velázquez (6), Hosmer (13), Segura 2 (3). SB – Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Happ, Velázquez 2); Miami 1 (Fortes). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Miami 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Berti. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – Suzuki, Bellinger, Berti, Segura.
DP – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini; Swanson, Wisdom, Swanson); Miami 3 (Cooper, Berti, Cooper; Segura, Arraez, Cooper; Berti, Cooper).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6⅓
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|92
|2.29
|Leiter Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.69
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|7.15
|Rucker, L, 1-1
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|96
|3.48
|Brazoban
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.87
|Floro
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.13
|Puk, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Rucker 2 (Arraez,García).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:26. A – 12,340 (37,446).
Cleveland 5, Boston 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Brennan rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|1-Refsnyder pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.436
|Hernández ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Valdez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|210
|100
|001
|5
|8
|0
|Boston
|010
|010
|000
|2
|8
|0
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
LOB – Cleveland 5, Boston 7. 2B – Bell (9), Giménez (7), Duran 3 (8), Valdez (1), Yoshida (3). HR – Zunino (2), off Pivetta; Brennan (1), off Crawford. RBIs – Naylor (12), Bell (12), Straw (7), Zunino (5), Brennan (10), Hernández (10), Verdugo (13). SB – Brennan (2), Ramírez (5). SF – Naylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez 2, Brennan); Boston 4 (Valdez 2, Casas, Yoshida). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 7; Boston 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Naylor, Verdugo, McGuire. LIDP – Kwan. GIDP – McGuire.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor); Boston 1 (Devers, Casas, Devers).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 2-1
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|99
|3.11
|Stephan, H, 4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.46
|Clase, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.93
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|100
|5.11
|Crawford
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|52
|3.70
HBP – Pivetta (Brennan). WP – Pivetta.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:25. A – 30,578 (37,755).
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Suárez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Caballero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.145
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|4
|15
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.370
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|Seattle
|011
|000
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|011
|001
|00x
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Caballero in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 7, Toronto 8. 2B – Rodríguez (6), Merrifield (7), Chapman (12). HR – Raleigh (3), off Manoah; Kirk (2), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Raleigh 2 (14), Kirk (10), Chapman (19), Springer (10). SB – Kelenic 2 (5), Springer (5). CS – Rodríguez (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Hernández, Raleigh, Caballero); Toronto 6 (Varsho, Springer, Bichette 2, Kiermaier 2). RISP – Seattle 1 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.
GIDP – France.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|1.82
|Gott, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.57
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.59
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|4
|7
|100
|4.88
|Mayza, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.23
|García, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.00
|Swanson, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.42
|Romano, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.18
HBP – Manoah (Rodríguez), Gott (Kiermaier).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:28. A – 41,414 (49,282).
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|a-Walls ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.245
|1-González pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|b-Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Haseley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Burger 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.183
|Sosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|c-Colás ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|4
|8
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|001
|3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|110
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Díaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. c-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 10. 2B – Díaz (4), Paredes 2 (4), Margot (3). HR – Paredes (4), off Graveman; Vaughn (2), off Eflin; Burger (7), off Eflin. RBIs – B.Lowe (19), Margot (7), Paredes (18), Vaughn (17), Burger (13). SB – Andrus (4), Benintendi 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Ramírez, Bethancourt); Chicago 6 (Benintendi 2, Robert Jr., Jiménez 2, Sosa). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Chicago 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – B.Lowe, Siri, Robert Jr., Zavala. GIDP – Sheets.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|74
|3.00
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.70
|Adam
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.93
|Poche, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.96
|Fairbanks, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|K.Kelly, S, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.20
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|97
|4.15
|López
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Graveman, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored – K.Kelly 2-0, López 1-0. HBP – Eflin (Robert Jr.), Fairbanks (Benintendi).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Alex MacKay.
T – 2:36. A – 16,681 (40,241).
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0 (5)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.352
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Grissom ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Rosario dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Pillar lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Harris II cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|20
|4
|5
|4
|1
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Alonso 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Baty 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Álvarez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|18
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|04
|4
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|00
|0
|3
|0
LOB – Atlanta 2, New York 4. 2B – Pillar (3). HR – Olson (8), off Peterson. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (14), Olson 3 (25). SB – McNeil (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; New York 1 (Pham). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 3; New York 0 for 2.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|86
|0.45
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 1-4
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|73
|7.34
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 1:23. A – 29,240 (42,136).
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Urshela 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Thaiss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|0
|3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|1-Perkins pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|B.Anderson rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|O.Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Turang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|01x
|2
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Wallach in the 9th.
1-ran for Brosseau in the 8th.
E – Adames (4), Brosseau (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 9. HR – Adames (5), off T.Anderson. RBIs – Urshela (12), Adames (14), Tellez (20). CS – Urshela (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Wallach, Rendon, Renfroe); Milwaukee 5 (O.Miller, Yelich 2, Adames 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Wiemer. GIDP – Wallach.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, O.Miller, Voit).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|109
|5.74
|Loup, L, 0-2
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|84
|1.86
|Payamps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.00
|Strzelecki, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.71
|Williams, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:14. A – 24,787 (41,700).
Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|F.Cordero rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|a-Volpe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Heim c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Grossman dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|New York
|000
|011
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Texas
|023
|000
|00x
|5
|10
|0
a-flied out for F.Cordero in the 9th.
LOB – New York 5, Texas 7. 2B – Cabrera (4), Peraza (1), Grossman 2 (3), Semien (6), Heim (5). HR – Grossman (3), off Schmidt. RBIs – Higashioka (5), Calhoun (3), Duran (8), Semien (23), Heim (19), Grossman 2 (13). SF – Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza, Cabrera); Texas 4 (Taveras, Jung 2, Jankowski). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Texas 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Hicks, Torres, Duran.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 0-3
|5⅔
|10
|5
|5
|1
|8
|97
|6.84
|J.Cordero
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.61
|Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.46
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|2.67
|Dunning, W, 2-0
|3⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|52
|1.77
|Hernández, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.27
|W.Smith, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (Jankowski), Dunning (Rizzo). WP – Dunning.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:20. A – 36,341 (40,000).
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Harrison lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Sosa 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|1-Marsh pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Julks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Bannon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|100
|3
|8
|1
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
1-ran for Pache in the 5th.
E – Turner (3), Bregman (2). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 2. 2B – Sosa 2 (5), Pache (3). HR – Schwarber (6), off Valdez; Peña (5), off Nola. RBIs – Schwarber (12), Pache (4), Marsh (14), Peña (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Turner); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 4; Houston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Bohm, Stott.
DP – Houston 2 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu; Peña, J.Abreu).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 2-2
|8⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|107
|4.46
|Alvarado, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.73
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 2-3
|7⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|109
|2.54
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.68
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:26. A – 40,719 (41,000).
Arizona 9, Colorado 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Rivera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|c-Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Rojas ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Moreno c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|4
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Tovar ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|8
|Arizona
|001
|000
|305
|9
|10
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Rivera in the 8th.
E – Trejo (3). LOB – Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B – Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR – Marte (3), off Freeland. RBIs – Marte 2 (8), Walker 2 (17), Rojas 3 (14), Moreno (14), Gurriel Jr. (12), Cron (11). SB – Rojas (3). SF – Moreno, Marte. S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Thomas, Walker, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 5.
LIDP – Thomas. GIDP – Walker, Cron.
DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon; Trejo, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 2-3
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|3.06
|McGough, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.26
|M.Castro, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.31
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.91
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|94
|4.32
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Lamet
|⅓
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|12.19
|Blach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.18
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-1, Blach 2-2. WP – Kelly, Lawrence.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:46. A – 24,197 (50,144).
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Burleson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.400
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|c-Edman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts ss-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Smith dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.260
|Heyward rf-cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|b-T.Thompson ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Outman cf-lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.278
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|a-Taylor ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.073
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|001
|3
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|202
|010
|20x
|7
|9
|0
a-struck out for Peralta in the 5th. b-walked for Heyward in the 7th. c-struck out for Donovan in the 9th.
E – Nootbaar (2), Contreras (3). LOB – St. Louis 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (10), Muncy (1), Heyward (2), Freeman (6). HR – Betts (4), off Flaherty; Vargas (1), off Stratton. RBIs – Contreras (11), Nootbaar (5), Betts (11), Heyward 2 (7), Muncy (22), Outman (20), Vargas 2 (8). SB – Gorman (2), Nootbaar (2), Goldschmidt (3). SF – Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Gorman, Burleson, Contreras, Arenado); Los Angeles 6 (Vargas 2, Smith 2, Taylor 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Freeman. GIDP – Carlson.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 2-3
|4
|7
|5
|4
|2
|7
|110
|3.94
|Romero
|2⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|39
|1.93
|Stratton
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|4.40
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|104
|3.15
|Ferguson, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.74
|González, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Graterol, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.45
|Miller
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.50
|Vesia
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|9.35
Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-0, Stratton 1-1, Graterol 1-0. HBP – Flaherty (Outman). WP – Flaherty, May.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:08. A – 48,138 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: