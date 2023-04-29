Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 28, 2023

Cincinnati 11, Oakland 7
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b512110.287
Friedl cf502001.303
Steer 1b610001.241
Stephenson c512101.292
Fraley rf432200.230
Ramos dh312020.429
Senzel 3b432310.250
Fairchild lf412110.220
Barrero ss502201.231
Totals4111161054
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf511000.255
Noda 1b443210.262
Rooker dh323210.339
Langeliers c502301.233
Capel rf400011.270
Diaz 2b400002.222
Peterson 3b300011.176
Smith ss401001.214
Kemp lf401001.167
Totals36711747
Cincinnati03200031211161
Oakland1000022027112

E – Fraley (1), Peterson 2 (2). LOB – Cincinnati 10, Oakland 7. 2B – Fairchild (2), Barrero 2 (4), Stephenson (6), Senzel (2). 3B – Langeliers (1). HR – Fraley (2), off Rucinski; Noda (3), off Law; Rooker (8), off Cruz. RBIs – Senzel 3 (10), Barrero 2 (11), Fraley 2 (14), Fairchild (5), Stephenson (11), India (11), Langeliers 3 (16), Noda 2 (6), Rooker 2 (20). SB – Ruiz (11), India (5). S – Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Friedl, India, Fairchild 2); Oakland 3 (Diaz, Smith, Ruiz). RISP – Cincinnati 7 for 18; Oakland 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – India, Ramos. LIDP – Langeliers. GIDP – Steer, Capel.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Steer; India, Steer, India); Oakland 1 (Diaz, Smith, Noda).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, W, 1-35⅔83312719.55
Law, H, 21⅓22212223.75
Farmer, H, 200012153.75
Sims1⅔00001180.00
Cruz1⅔12210236.59
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rucinski, L, 0-15115311894.76
Long134411329.82
Fujinami1⅔222313613.00
Moll0000163.72

Inherited runners-scored – Law 1-0, Long 1-0, Fujinami 1-1, Moll 2-0. HBP – Long (Fraley), Farmer (Rooker). WP – Fujinami.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:56. A – 6,423 (46,847).

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss521100.241
Pasquantino dh500002.268
Perez c413300.266
Melendez rf501003.176
Olivares lf423001.276
Pratto 1b503202.333
Isbel cf400001.195
Dozier 3b210020.172
Massey 2b401003.173
Totals386126212
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf221211.236
Correa ss400001.195
Polanco 2b411302.367
Buxton dh301011.247
Larnach lf211011.241
a-Solano ph100000.281
Castro lf000000.161
Miranda 3b422100.240
Gallo 1b311012.265
Vázquez c400001.262
M.Taylor cf311211.244
Totals30888510
Kansas City1001022006120
Minnesota12041000x880

a-flied out for Larnach in the 7th.

LOB – Kansas City 9, Minnesota 4. 2B – Witt Jr. (4), Olivares 2 (4), Miranda (3), M.Taylor (3), Buxton (5). 3B – Olivares (2), Gallo (1). HR – Perez (3), off P.López; Kepler (3), off Lyles; Polanco (2), off Lyles; Miranda (3), off J.Taylor. RBIs – Perez 3 (12), Pratto 2 (2), Witt Jr. (10), Kepler 2 (8), M.Taylor 2 (11), Polanco 3 (9), Miranda (12). SB – M.Taylor (3), Witt Jr. (6). SF – Perez, Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pratto 2, Massey); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Correa). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Miranda.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-54⅔77744946.11
J.Taylor2⅔11105323.86
Garrett1⅔0001082.53
Clarke1⅔00001105.25
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López, W, 2-26⅔86617924.00
Jax, H, 51⅔10002163.18
Thielbar, H, 71⅔10012252.25
J.López, S, 2-21⅔20001200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 2-2. HBP – J.López (Olivares). WP – Lyles, Jax.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:38. A – 11,754 (38,544).

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b401001.333
Swanson ss201020.289
Happ lf402000.311
Suzuki rf400001.260
Mancini 1b401002.241
Bellinger cf411001.298
Wisdom 3b200002.235
a-Hosmer ph101100.242
1-Madrigal pr-3b101000.289
Gomes c401000.302
Velázquez dh411102.412
Totals34210229
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf402002.232
Cooper 1b400000.267
Soler dh401001.241
2-Hampson pr010000.231
Arraez 2b211010.427
García rf301001.188
Segura 3b402200.217
Sánchez lf210011.184
Fortes c301000.188
Berti ss300001.228
Totals2938226
Chicago0010001002100
Miami001000101381

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th.

1-ran for Hosmer in the 7th. 2-ran for Soler in the 9th.

E – Brazoban (1). LOB – Chicago 7, Miami 6. 3B – Bellinger (1). HR – Velázquez (3), off Luzardo. RBIs – Velázquez (6), Hosmer (13), Segura 2 (3). SB – Sánchez (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Happ, Velázquez 2); Miami 1 (Fortes). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Miami 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Berti. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – Suzuki, Bellinger, Berti, Segura.

DP – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini; Swanson, Wisdom, Swanson); Miami 3 (Cooper, Berti, Cooper; Segura, Arraez, Cooper; Berti, Cooper).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman6⅓62223922.29
Leiter Jr.0000151.69
Fulmer1⅔00002127.15
Rucker, L, 1-121100143.38
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo6⅓52226963.48
Brazoban10001142.87
Floro1⅔20000102.13
Puk, W, 3-01⅔20002190.82

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Rucker 2 (Arraez,García).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:26. A – 12,340 (37,446).

Cleveland 5, Boston 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512001.265
Rosario ss400002.239
Ramírez 3b311010.273
Naylor 1b300101.190
Bell dh301110.215
Giménez 2b401002.253
Zunino c411102.245
Brennan rf321100.218
Straw cf401100.262
Totals3358528
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf400101.299
Yoshida lf401000.275
Turner dh401000.273
1-Refsnyder pr-dh000000.214
Devers 3b300011.231
Casas 1b310011.133
Duran cf403000.436
Hernández ss412100.245
McGuire c400002.311
Valdez 2b401000.364
Totals3428225
Cleveland210100001580
Boston010010000280

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

LOB – Cleveland 5, Boston 7. 2B – Bell (9), Giménez (7), Duran 3 (8), Valdez (1), Yoshida (3). HR – Zunino (2), off Pivetta; Brennan (1), off Crawford. RBIs – Naylor (12), Bell (12), Straw (7), Zunino (5), Brennan (10), Hernández (10), Verdugo (13). SB – Brennan (2), Ramírez (5). SF – Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez 2, Brennan); Boston 4 (Valdez 2, Casas, Yoshida). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 7; Boston 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Naylor, Verdugo, McGuire. LIDP – Kwan. GIDP – McGuire.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor); Boston 1 (Devers, Casas, Devers).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 2-17⅔52224993.11
Stephan, H, 41⅔20001141.46
Clase, S, 9-101⅔10000131.93
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 1-25⅔544251005.11
Crawford4⅔31103523.70

HBP – Pivetta (Brennan). WP – Pivetta.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:25. A – 30,578 (37,755).

Toronto 3, Seattle 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf302001.236
France 1b400001.248
Kelenic lf412002.325
Suárez dh200021.255
Hernández rf400003.216
Raleigh c412201.231
Crawford ss300012.250
Caballero 3b300002.150
a-La Stella ph100001.222
Wong 2b300011.145
Totals31262415
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf401100.218
Bichette ss400000.327
Guerrero Jr. 1b310011.324
Chapman 3b402101.370
Varsho lf400001.189
Kirk c413101.263
Belt dh300012.179
Merrifield 2b412001.324
Kiermaier cf200001.290
Totals3238328
Seattle011000000260
Toronto01100100x380

a-struck out for Caballero in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 7, Toronto 8. 2B – Rodríguez (6), Merrifield (7), Chapman (12). HR – Raleigh (3), off Manoah; Kirk (2), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Raleigh 2 (14), Kirk (10), Chapman (19), Springer (10). SB – Kelenic 2 (5), Springer (5). CS – Rodríguez (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Hernández, Raleigh, Caballero); Toronto 6 (Varsho, Springer, Bichette 2, Kiermaier 2). RISP – Seattle 1 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.

GIDP – France.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo5⅔62224951.82
Gott, L, 0-11⅔21101152.57
Brash1⅔00001125.40
Murfee1⅔00002191.59
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah5⅔622471004.88
Mayza, W, 1-01⅔00002151.23
García, H, 61⅔00002106.00
Swanson, H, 81⅔00002101.42
Romano, S, 9-101⅔00002143.18

HBP – Manoah (Rodríguez), Gott (Kiermaier).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:28. A – 41,414 (49,282).

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b211000.319
a-Walls ph-3b200001.278
Franco ss400002.292
Arozarena lf402000.330
B.Lowe 2b400100.244
Ramírez dh400000.333
Paredes 3b-1b423100.253
Bethancourt c400002.250
Margot rf403100.235
Siri cf400003.226
Totals3639308
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf401000.281
Vaughn 1b412112.245
1-González pr000000.156
Robert Jr. cf400000.215
Jiménez dh301011.181
Sheets rf301001.293
b-Grandal ph100001.253
Haseley rf000000.667
Burger 3b412100.259
Zavala c400001.182
Andrus ss200020.183
Sosa 2b300001.125
c-Colás ph100001.217
Totals3327248
Tampa Bay100100001390
Chicago110000000270

a-flied out for Díaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. c-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 10. 2B – Díaz (4), Paredes 2 (4), Margot (3). HR – Paredes (4), off Graveman; Vaughn (2), off Eflin; Burger (7), off Eflin. RBIs – B.Lowe (19), Margot (7), Paredes (18), Vaughn (17), Burger (13). SB – Andrus (4), Benintendi 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Ramírez, Bethancourt); Chicago 6 (Benintendi 2, Robert Jr., Jiménez 2, Sosa). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Chicago 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – B.Lowe, Siri, Robert Jr., Zavala. GIDP – Sheets.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin5⅔62225743.00
Thompson1⅔00010192.70
Adam1⅔10001121.93
Poche, W, 2-01⅔00001150.96
Fairbanks, H, 100011160.00
K.Kelly, S, 1-10000024.20
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito682206974.15
López1⅓00000116.75
Graveman, L, 1-21⅔11102135.06

Inherited runners-scored – K.Kelly 2-0, López 1-0. HBP – Eflin (Robert Jr.), Fairbanks (Benintendi).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 2:36. A – 16,681 (40,241).

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0 (5)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311101.352
Olson 1b311301.252
Riley 3b200012.253
Albies 2b200001.252
Murphy c200001.256
Grissom ss201000.298
Rosario dh201000.230
Pillar lf211000.239
Harris II cf210000.200
Totals2045416
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf300002.330
Marte rf200001.224
Lindor ss200001.218
Alonso 1b201001.257
McNeil 2b100010.298
Canha dh200000.224
Pham lf200001.196
Baty 3b201001.333
Álvarez c201000.194
Totals1803017
Atlanta00004450
New York00000030

LOB – Atlanta 2, New York 4. 2B – Pillar (3). HR – Olson (8), off Peterson. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (14), Olson 3 (25). SB – McNeil (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; New York 1 (Pham). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 3; New York 0 for 2.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 2-05⅔30017860.45
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, L, 1-45⅔54416737.34

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 1:23. A – 29,240 (42,136).

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf400000.216
Trout cf401000.303
Ohtani dh401000.277
Rendon 3b411000.258
Renfroe rf400002.270
Drury 2b401000.256
Urshela 1b403101.297
Wallach c300000.188
a-Thaiss ph100000.208
Neto ss302000.244
Totals3519103
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301011.232
Adames ss411102.247
Contreras c411000.306
Brosseau 3b402000.256
1-Perkins pr-rf000000.125
B.Anderson rf-3b400002.264
Voit 1b400001.244
Tellez dh302110.247
O.Miller 2b401001.282
Turang 2b000000.213
Wiemer cf200011.221
Totals3228238
Los Angeles000100000190
Milwaukee10000001x282

a-grounded out for Wallach in the 9th.

1-ran for Brosseau in the 8th.

E – Adames (4), Brosseau (4). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 9. HR – Adames (5), off T.Anderson. RBIs – Urshela (12), Adames (14), Tellez (20). CS – Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Wallach, Rendon, Renfroe); Milwaukee 5 (O.Miller, Yelich 2, Adames 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Wiemer. GIDP – Wallach.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, O.Miller, Voit).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Anderson6511371095.74
Loup, L, 0-21⅓31101235.40
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley6⅔71102841.86
Payamps1⅔10000143.00
Strzelecki, W, 2-01⅔10000150.71
Williams, S, 4-41⅔00001130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:14. A – 24,787 (41,700).

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b400001.265
Rizzo 1b211010.295
Torres 2b400001.253
Calhoun dh301100.235
Peraza ss401001.160
Cabrera lf411000.213
F.Cordero rf300002.151
a-Volpe ph100000.226
Hicks cf300000.135
Higashioka c301100.184
Totals3125215
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b301110.288
Jankowski lf300001.320
Lowe 1b401002.257
García rf412001.265
Jung 3b400002.269
Heim c422101.286
Grossman dh423200.246
Duran ss401101.291
Taveras cf400003.216
Totals345105111
New York000011000250
Texas02300000x5100

a-flied out for F.Cordero in the 9th.

LOB – New York 5, Texas 7. 2B – Cabrera (4), Peraza (1), Grossman 2 (3), Semien (6), Heim (5). HR – Grossman (3), off Schmidt. RBIs – Higashioka (5), Calhoun (3), Duran (8), Semien (23), Heim (19), Grossman 2 (13). SF – Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza, Cabrera); Texas 4 (Taveras, Jung 2, Jankowski). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Texas 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Hicks, Torres, Duran.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 0-35⅔105518976.84
J.Cordero2⅔00002232.61
Abreu1⅔0000171.46
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom310012502.67
Dunning, W, 2-03⅓32201521.77
Hernández, H, 51⅔10001153.27
W.Smith, S, 3-31⅔0000181.93

Inherited runners-scored – Dunning 2-0. HBP – Schmidt (Jankowski), Dunning (Rizzo). WP – Dunning.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:20. A – 36,341 (40,000).

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b401000.336
Turner ss400000.263
Schwarber dh411102.214
Castellanos rf400001.320
Realmuto c402000.270
Bohm 1b400001.277
Harrison lf400002.209
Sosa 3b322001.309
Pache cf201100.360
1-Marsh pr-cf101100.346
Totals3438307
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b400001.315
Peña ss411102.240
Tucker rf400001.289
Bregman 3b300000.222
J.Abreu 1b301000.243
Julks lf301000.300
Meyers cf300001.267
Bannon dh300001.000
Maldonado c300002.136
Totals3013108
Philadelphia100010100381
Houston100000000131

1-ran for Pache in the 5th.

E – Turner (3), Bregman (2). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Houston 2. 2B – Sosa 2 (5), Pache (3). HR – Schwarber (6), off Valdez; Peña (5), off Nola. RBIs – Schwarber (12), Pache (4), Marsh (14), Peña (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Turner); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 4; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Bohm, Stott.

DP – Houston 2 (Dubón, Peña, J.Abreu; Peña, J.Abreu).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 2-28⅔311061074.46
Alvarado, S, 5-61⅔00002140.73
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 2-37⅔833031092.54
B.Abreu1⅔00002110.68
Montero1⅔00002102.45

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:26. A – 40,719 (41,000).

Arizona 9, Colorado 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b411201.258
Rivera dh301000.571
c-Smith ph-dh100011.343
Gurriel Jr. lf412110.277
Walker 1b512200.237
Longoria 3b200001.229
a-Perdomo ph-ss211000.370
Carroll rf321010.312
Ahmed ss200000.269
b-Rojas ph-3b211300.280
Moreno c311101.290
Thomas cf310010.176
Totals34910944
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh401001.275
Profar lf402000.217
Bryant rf401001.309
Cron 1b401100.222
McMahon 3b301011.231
Díaz c400001.316
Trejo 2b400001.208
Doyle cf300002.214
Tovar ss311001.198
Totals3317118
Arizona0010003059100
Colorado001000000171

a-sacrificed for Longoria in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Rivera in the 8th.

E – Trejo (3). LOB – Arizona 5, Colorado 6. 2B – Walker (6), Rojas (7). HR – Marte (3), off Freeland. RBIs – Marte 2 (8), Walker 2 (17), Rojas 3 (14), Moreno (14), Gurriel Jr. (12), Cron (11). SB – Rojas (3). SF – Moreno, Marte. S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Thomas, Walker, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz 2). RISP – Arizona 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 5.

LIDP – Thomas. GIDP – Walker, Cron.

DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Walker); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon; Trejo, Cron).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 2-36⅔61115943.06
McGough, H, 61⅔00001124.26
M.Castro, H, 51⅔10001212.31
Mantiply1⅔00001104.91
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 2-36⅔53313944.32
Lawrence1⅔01010151.93
Bard1⅔00010210.00
Lamet355101912.19
Blach20001118.18

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-1, Blach 2-2. WP – Kelly, Lawrence.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:46. A – 24,197 (50,144).

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf211131.256
Goldschmidt 1b412010.310
Gorman dh300022.279
Arenado 3b400000.248
Contreras c300100.265
Burleson lf400000.224
DeJong ss310013.400
Donovan 2b302000.269
c-Edman ph100001.275
Carlson cf401000.250
Totals3136277
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts ss-rf511101.232
Freeman 1b513000.302
Smith dh521000.318
Muncy 3b211120.260
Heyward rf-cf202200.224
b-T.Thompson ph-lf010010.171
Outman cf-lf-cf300103.278
Vargas 2b411202.219
Peralta lf200001.177
a-Taylor ph-ss200001.155
Barnes c300012.073
Totals33797410
St. Louis200000001362
Los Angeles20201020x790

a-struck out for Peralta in the 5th. b-walked for Heyward in the 7th. c-struck out for Donovan in the 9th.

E – Nootbaar (2), Contreras (3). LOB – St. Louis 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (10), Muncy (1), Heyward (2), Freeman (6). HR – Betts (4), off Flaherty; Vargas (1), off Stratton. RBIs – Contreras (11), Nootbaar (5), Betts (11), Heyward 2 (7), Muncy (22), Outman (20), Vargas 2 (8). SB – Gorman (2), Nootbaar (2), Goldschmidt (3). SF – Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Gorman, Burleson, Contreras, Arenado); Los Angeles 6 (Vargas 2, Smith 2, Taylor 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Freeman. GIDP – Carlson.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 2-34754271103.94
Romero2⅔01123391.93
Stratton1⅓21100304.40
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May, W, 3-15⅔322441043.15
Ferguson, H, 31⅔00001111.74
González, H, 11001080.00
Graterol, H, 10000012.45
Miller1⅔00010111.50
Vesia1⅔21112289.35

Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-0, Stratton 1-1, Graterol 1-0. HBP – Flaherty (Outman). WP – Flaherty, May.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:08. A – 48,138 (56,000).

