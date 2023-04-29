Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, April 28, 2023

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Díaz 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .319 a-Walls ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Arozarena lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .330 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .244 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Paredes 3b-1b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .253 Bethancourt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Margot rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .235 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Totals 36 3 9 3 0 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Vaughn 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .245 1-González pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .181 Sheets rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293 b-Grandal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Haseley rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667 Burger 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259 Zavala c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .183 Sosa 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 c-Colás ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Totals 33 2 7 2 4 8

Tampa Bay 100 100 001 3 9 0 Chicago 110 000 000 2 7 0

a-flied out for Díaz in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. c-struck out for Sosa in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 10. 2B – Díaz (4), Paredes 2 (4), Margot (3). HR – Paredes (4), off Graveman; Vaughn (2), off Eflin; Burger (7), off Eflin. RBIs – B.Lowe (19), Margot (7), Paredes (18), Vaughn (17), Burger (13). SB – Andrus (4), Benintendi 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Ramírez, Bethancourt); Chicago 6 (Benintendi 2, Robert Jr., Jiménez 2, Sosa). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Chicago 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – B.Lowe, Siri, Robert Jr., Zavala. GIDP – Sheets.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5⅔ 6 2 2 2 5 74 3.00 Thompson 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.70 Adam 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.93 Poche, W, 2-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.96 Fairbanks, H, 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 K.Kelly, S, 1-1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.20

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 6 8 2 2 0 6 97 4.15 López 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75 Graveman, L, 1-2 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 2 13 5.06

Inherited runners-scored – K.Kelly 2-0, López 1-0. HBP – Eflin (Robert Jr.), Fairbanks (Benintendi).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 2:36. A – 16,681 (40,241).