Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348 García rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .280 Garver c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Duran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 J.Smith 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Totals 34 2 6 2 2 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 c-Ramos ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Estrada 2b-ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .263 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 a-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Bailey c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .264 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205 b-Mathias ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Matos cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 10

Texas 000 002 000 2 6 1 San Francisco 000 000 001 1 3 0

a-struck out for Conforto in the 8th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 8th. c-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

E – Taveras (1). LOB – Texas 7, San Francisco 3. 2B – Ramos (3). HR – Lowe (14), off Stripling; Garver (8), off Stripling. RBIs – Lowe (63), Garver (27), Estrada (34).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Taveras, Garver); San Francisco 1 (Matos). RISP – Texas 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Estrada.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 8-5 7 2 0 0 0 7 87 3.65 Chapman, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.08 W.Smith, S, 22-24 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 3.14

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.89 Stripling, L, 0-5 5 5 2 2 0 3 73 5.10 Walker 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.40 Ta.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 2.45 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.30

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. WP – Chapman(2). PB – Bailey (3).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:19. A – 35,689 (41,915).