Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Texas 2, San Francisco 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|c-Ramos ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Slater ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bailey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Mathias ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|Texas
|000
|002
|000
|2
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001
|1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Conforto in the 8th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 8th. c-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
E – Taveras (1). LOB – Texas 7, San Francisco 3. 2B – Ramos (3). HR – Lowe (14), off Stripling; Garver (8), off Stripling. RBIs – Lowe (63), Garver (27), Estrada (34).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Taveras, Garver); San Francisco 1 (Matos). RISP – Texas 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Estrada.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|3.65
|Chapman, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.08
|W.Smith, S, 22-24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.14
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.89
|Stripling, L, 0-5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|73
|5.10
|Walker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.40
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.45
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. WP – Chapman(2). PB – Bailey (3).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:19. A – 35,689 (41,915).
Washington 8, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|E.Ruiz cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Bleday lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Gelof 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Soderstrom dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Butler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|L.Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|K.Ruiz c
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Vargas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.255
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Alu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|5
|4
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Washington
|020
|110
|31x
|8
|12
|1
E – Smith (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Washington 8. 2B – Gelof (7). HR – K.Ruiz (13), off Blackburn; Vargas (4), off Long; Alu (1), off Long. RBIs – Diaz 2 (19), Vargas 4 (24), Garrett (30), Alu 2 (7), K.Ruiz (43). SB – Langeliers (2), Allen (4). CS – Abrams (3), L.Thomas (3). SF – Alu.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Butler, Diaz, Gelof, E.Ruiz); Washington 4 (Abrams 3, K.Ruiz). RISP – Oakland 1 for 8; Washington 3 for 10.
GIDP – Butler.
DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 2-3
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|103
|4.52
|Erceg
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|6.55
|Long
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|5.27
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|63
|5.14
|Abbott, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.06
|Garcia, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Ferrer, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.11
|Weems
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored – Erceg 2-0, Long 2-2, Garcia 1-0. HBP – Erceg (L.Thomas). WP – Adon.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:52. A – 22,651 (41,376).
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.285
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|1-Allen pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.212
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Cabrera lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|6
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.366
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.314
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|7
|New York
|031
|300
|002
|9
|14
|0
|Miami
|020
|101
|000
|4
|6
|0
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.
LOB – New York 9, Miami 3. 2B – Torres (18), Burger 2 (4), De La Cruz (25). 3B – Sánchez (1). HR – Volpe (15), off Luzardo; Judge (22), off Luzardo; Bell (4), off Vásquez. RBIs – Volpe 3 (44), Judge (45), Cabrera (23), Kiner-Falefa (32), Torres (49), Higashioka 2 (30), Sánchez (38), Burger 2 (4), Bell (8). SB – Bader (13).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Stanton); Miami 3 (Fortes, Wendle, Burger). RISP – New York 7 for 13; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Wendle. GIDP – Torres.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamilton
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|1.99
|Vásquez, W, 2-1
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|58
|1.89
|Loáisiga, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.59
|Kahnle, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.05
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.01
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 8-7
|3⅓
|9
|7
|7
|1
|2
|73
|3.91
|Soriano
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|59
|2.38
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Okert
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Soriano 2-1.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:40. A – 30,978 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Brennan dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|b-Gonzalez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Rocchio ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.192
|Straw cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|5
|6
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Raley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Margot ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|H.Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bethancourt c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Totals
|32
|9
|7
|8
|6
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|102
|013
|8
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|003
|002
|301
|9
|7
|3
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Raley in the 6th. b-popped out for Brennan in the 7th.
E – Giménez (6), Civale (1), Bethancourt (3), Díaz (2). LOB – Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Díaz (23), Arozarena (11). 3B – Kwan (4). HR – Straw (1), off Adam; Paredes (23), off Curry; Franco (17), off Sandlin. RBIs – Laureano (2), Kwan (39), Straw 2 (22), Giménez (43), Díaz (57), Franco 3 (58), Paredes 2 (69), Arozarena (67), Margot (29). SB – J.Lowe (23), Franco (30), J.Ramírez (18), Margot (8). S – Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Brennan 2, Calhoun 2, Straw 2, Laureano); Tampa Bay 3 (H.Ramírez 2, Paredes). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 16; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Laureano, Arozarena.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|70
|3.39
|Norris
|1⅓
|0
|3
|1
|4
|4
|45
|3.86
|M.Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.09
|Sandlin, L, 5-5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3.65
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|91
|4.82
|Diekman, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|2.67
|Poche, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.34
|Adam
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.87
|Fairbanks, H, 2
|⅔
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|30
|2.93
|Stephenson, W, 2-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored – M.Kelly 3-1, Stephenson 2-1. HBP – Fairbanks (Laureano). WP – Civale, Fairbanks(2), Stephenson.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:55. A – 19,625 (25,025).
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.329
|D.Swanson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.459
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Chicago
|300
|300
|000
|6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|010
|2
|5
|1
E – Guerrero Jr. (6). LOB – Chicago 5, Toronto 5. 2B – Suzuki (17), Gomes (13). HR – Hoerner (9), off Berríos; Bellinger (18), off Berríos; Belt (11), off Fulmer. RBIs – Hoerner (59), Bellinger 2 (58), Suzuki 2 (40), Tauchman (42), Kirk (30), Belt (31). SB – Hoerner (29).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Bellinger, Candelario); Toronto 2 (Varsho, Kirk). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Morel, Chapman. GIDP – Tauchman, Hoerner.
DP – Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., DeJong; Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad, W, 2-2
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|90
|3.12
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.01
|Alzolay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.44
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 9-8
|4⅓
|9
|6
|4
|0
|3
|91
|3.53
|Francis
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|46
|1.59
|Danner
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Jackson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.46
Inherited runners-scored – Francis 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:46. A – 41,814 (49,282).
Boston 5, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|b-McKinstry ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Short 3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Greene ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|3
|14
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|c-Duran ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Duvall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.247
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Story ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Reyes 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.253
|Wong c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|7
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|2
|2
|1
|Boston
|100
|301
|00x
|5
|9
|0
a-singled for Haase in the 5th. b-struck out for Ibáñez in the 6th. c-walked for Refsnyder in the 6th.
E – Báez (16). LOB – Detroit 5, Boston 8. HR – Carpenter (13), off Sale; Casas (19), off Skubal. RBIs – Carpenter (39), Greene (28), Yoshida (56), Casas 3 (45), Wong (26). SB – Wong (5), Story (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Vierling); Boston 3 (Yoshida, Devers 2). RISP – Detroit 1 for 2; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Devers, Reyes. GIDP – Reyes, Yoshida.
DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Ibáñez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 2-2
|5⅓
|7
|5
|4
|2
|3
|94
|4.18
|Vest
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.67
|White
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.34
|Vasquez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|4⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|58
|4.52
|Barraclough, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0.00
|Murphy, S, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|57
|2.94
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1, Vasquez 1-0, Barraclough 1-1. IBB – off Vest (Casas). HBP – Sale (Báez), Barraclough (Torkelson).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:35. A – 32,647 (37,755).
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|W.Castro 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Luplow lf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.385
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Julien 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Polanco dh-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Farmer 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.186
|a-R.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bohm 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|b-Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Wilson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.400
|Sosa 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rojas cf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.306
|Totals
|36
|13
|15
|13
|6
|6
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|060
|302
|02x
|13
|15
|0
a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-lined out for Castellanos in the 7th.
LOB – Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR – Polanco (7), off Sánchez; Kepler (19), off Sánchez; Stott (11), off Headrick; Realmuto (15), off Headrick; Rojas (1), off Luplow. RBIs – Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Stott 3 (47), Realmuto 2 (48), Rojas 3 (12), Schwarber (73), Bohm (74), Turner 2 (44), Castellanos (73). SF – Bohm, Stott.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Gallo, Wallner); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Stott 3). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Jeffers, Kepler, Bohm.
DP – Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Farmer, Gallo); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Bohm; Turner, Bohm).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|49
|9.45
|Winder
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|43
|5.40
|Headrick
|3⅓
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|67
|6.20
|Luplow
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 1-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|107
|3.39
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.97
|Covey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|38
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Winder 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP – Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP – Winder.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:46. A – 33,071 (42,901).
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.282
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.265
|Steer 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|b-Newman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Ramos ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Fairchild lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Benson rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Hopkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|3
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|10
|Cincinnati
|300
|300
|030
|9
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. b-struck out for Votto in the 8th.
LOB – Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B – De La Cruz (4). HR – Maile (5), off Oviedo; Hayes (8), off Abbott. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (25), Steer 2 (66), Maile 3 (18), Friedl (46), Hayes (43), McCutchen (31). S – Maile.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, Newman, Fairchild); Pittsburgh 1 (Davis). RISP – Cincinnati 6 for 12; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, W, 7-3
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|98
|2.95
|Law
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.84
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|5.14
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 6-12
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|93
|4.42
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|4.00
|Selby
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|10.13
|Perdomo
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored – Law 1-0, Selby 1-0, Perdomo 2-0. HBP – Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP – Oviedo(2).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:48. A – 31,523 (38,753).
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|3
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Alvarez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|McNeil rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Alonso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.226
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.214
|Vientos 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Araúz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.133
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|9
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|321
|100
|7
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-struck out for Alonso in the 9th.
E – Nimmo (3). LOB – Atlanta 6, New York 14. 2B – Riley (22), Rosario (17), Alvarez (8). HR – Riley (27), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Rosario 3 (51), Albies (82), Riley 2 (72). SB – Ortega (2). SF – Riley.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Ozuna, Harris II); New York 8 (Alvarez, Vientos, Stewart 2, Nimmo, Vogelbach 3). RISP – Atlanta 5 for 10; New York 0 for 12.
Runners moved up – Ozuna, Mendick. GIDP – Alvarez, Mendick.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Albies, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 11-10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|105
|3.71
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Hand
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.60
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.07
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 6-6
|5⅓
|9
|6
|5
|1
|3
|84
|5.64
|Yacabonis
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|54
|6.59
Inherited runners-scored – Johnson 1-0, Yacabonis 1-0. PB – Alvarez (7).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:55. A – 37,339 (42,136).
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Escobar 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Adams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Wallach c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.249
|a-Kessinger ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|b-McCormick ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|c-Meyers ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Diaz dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Singleton 1b
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.375
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|8
|5
|Los Angeles
|011
|001
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Houston
|052
|300
|01x
|11
|15
|0
a-struck out for Bregman in the 7th. b-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Tucker in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 4, Houston 12. 2B – Maldonado (9), Diaz (15), Peña (20). 3B – Wallach (1). HR – Cron (1), off Verlander; Singleton 2 (2), off Detmers. RBIs – Cron (5), Rengifo (36), Drury (49), Singleton 5 (5), Bregman (73), Alvarez (63), Peña (42), Maldonado 2 (22), Altuve (26). CS – Altuve (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Moniak); Houston 6 (Bregman, Kessinger 2, Tucker, Alvarez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 5; Houston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Moustakas, Dubón. GIDP – Moniak.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Singleton).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 2-9
|2⅓
|7
|7
|7
|3
|0
|48
|5.27
|Rosenberg
|5
|7
|4
|4
|5
|4
|89
|7.20
|Barría
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-1
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|95
|3.46
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.38
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.69
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.04
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.28
Maton pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Barría 3-1, Stanek 1-0. HBP – Rosenberg (Altuve). WP – Detmers.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:43. A – 41,152 (41,000).
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Gorman 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.241
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.259
|O'Neill lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Burleson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Walker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Perez c
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Fermin c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Velázquez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|1-Blanco pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Isbel cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|38
|12
|17
|12
|1
|5
|St. Louis
|003
|021
|002
|8
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|450
|000
|12x
|12
|17
|1
1-ran for Velázquez in the 8th.
E – Duffy (8). LOB – St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3. 2B – Contreras (24), Edman 2 (18), Nootbaar (17), Perez (19), Melendez (22), Olivares (18), Massey (12). HR – O'Neill (6), off Zerpa; Contreras (13), off Heasley; Velázquez (1), off Wainwright; Witt Jr. (21), off Wainwright; Perez (18), off Thompson. RBIs – Contreras 5 (48), O'Neill 2 (15), Nootbaar (38), Perez 4 (49), Melendez (42), Olivares (20), Velázquez (1), Witt Jr. 3 (71), Duffy 2 (10). SB – Blanco 2 (14), Isbel (6).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (O'Neill 2, Burleson 3, Arenado); Kansas City 2 (Velázquez 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 10; Kansas City 6 for 9.
Runners moved up – Arenado, O'Neill, Massey. GIDP – Walker, Arenado, Witt Jr., Beaty.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Burleson, Edman, Burleson; Edman, Gorman, Burleson); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Massey, Beaty; Duffy, Massey, Beaty).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-7
|1
|9
|8
|8
|0
|0
|39
|8.78
|Thompson
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|73
|3.96
|Naile
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.00
|Pallante
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|45
|4.98
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|22
|9.39
|Zerpa, W, 1-1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|1
|2
|68
|7.71
|McArthur
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|20.25
|Wittgren, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.08
|Davidson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.75
|Hernández, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.18
|Heasley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored – Naile 1-0, Hernández 2-0. HBP – Coleman (Nootbaar), Wittgren (Contreras), Heasley (Gorman).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:59. A – 26,271 (38,427).
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Westburg ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cowser lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.115
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.259
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.227
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Canzone dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Marlowe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Caballero ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001
|2
|4
|0
|Seattle
|200
|511
|00x
|9
|12
|0
a-struck out for Frazier in the 7th.
LOB – Baltimore 6, Seattle 4. 2B – O'Hearn (15), Rojas (1), Rodríguez (25). HR – Santander (21), off Castillo; Raleigh (20), off Gibson; Rodríguez (19), off Gibson; France (9), off Gibson. RBIs – Santander (64), Westburg (12), Raleigh 2 (51), Caballero (22), Rojas (1), Rodríguez 4 (66), France (46). SF – Caballero.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías 2); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 3; Seattle 4 for 7.
Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – France, Rojas.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, Mountcastle; Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 11-7
|5⅓
|12
|9
|9
|2
|4
|89
|4.89
|Webb
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Vespi
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.61
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 8-7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|101
|3.14
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.02
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|0.00
|Thornton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T – 2:20. A – 36,203 (47,929).
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10)
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Contreras dh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.278
|Santana 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Frelick rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.202
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Caratini c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Taylor pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|41
|7
|11
|6
|7
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Jiménez dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.228
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|2-Robert Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Colás rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|110
|022
|000
|1
|7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|202
|100
|100
|0
|6
|10
|1
a-doubled for Wiemer in the 10th. b-grounded out for Thompson in the 10th.
1-ran for Canha in the 10th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 10th.
E – Bummer (1). LOB – Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B – Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR – Caratini (6), off Kopech; Jiménez (14), off Burnes. RBIs – Contreras 2 (53), Caratini (19), Adames 2 (51), Canha (4), Moncada (18), Grandal (32), Jiménez 2 (50), T.Anderson (21), Vaughn (62). SB – Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF – Grandal. S – Colás.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 7 (Turang 3, Santana, Monasterio 3); Chicago 5 (Benintendi, Thompson 2, Grandal, Colás). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Santana, Andrus 2, Vaughn, Sheets. GIDP – Thompson.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|107
|3.60
|Peguero, BS, 1-6
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.94
|Payamps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|1.79
|Williams, W, 7-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.39
|Uribe, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|4⅓
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|96
|4.58
|Shaw
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|6.19
|Bummer, BS, 0-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|6.07
|Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.60
|Lambert, L, 2-2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Bummer 2-2. IBB – off Lambert (Yelich). WP – Burnes(2), Kopech.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:23. A – 30,059 (40,241).
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Cooper ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|3
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Carroll cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.160
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|b-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|c-Perdomo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McCarthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|6
|11
|San Diego
|024
|001
|003
|10
|14
|0
|Arizona
|100
|001
|030
|5
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Rivera in the 7th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Bogaerts (19), Kim (16), Tatis Jr. (26), Walker (33). 3B – Soto (1). HR – Bogaerts (12), off R.Nelson; Cronenworth (10), off R.Nelson; Marte (19), off Snell; Pham (1), off Wilson. RBIs – Bogaerts 3 (40), Soto 2 (75), Machado (67), Cronenworth 2 (44), Kim (42), Tatis Jr. (61), Walker (71), Marte (59), Pham 3 (5). SB – Gurriel Jr. (3), Tatis Jr. (18), Grisham (12), Bogaerts (13). CS – Bogaerts (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Grisham, Cronenworth, Sánchez); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP – San Diego 6 for 10; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Choi, Machado. GIDP – Soto, C.Kelly.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 9-8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|7
|98
|2.63
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|11.12
|Kerr
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|11
|6.28
|Wilson
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.33
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.62
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, L, 6-7
|3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|73
|5.47
|Cecconi
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.84
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|5.85
|Frías
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.80
|Gilbert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.80
|McGough
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|35
|4.63
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Frías 1-1. HBP – Cecconi (Sánchez), Cosgrove (McCarthy). WP – Frías.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 3:06. A – 26,210 (48,359).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rodgers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Trejo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|2
|16
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.344
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Rosario 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Taylor dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|30
|6
|11
|6
|3
|3
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|014
|00x
|6
|11
|1
a-struck out for Castro in the 7th.
E – Profar (4), Hernández (3). LOB – Colorado 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Jones (12), Betts (31), Peralta (16). RBIs – Freeman 2 (83), Rosario (10), Peralta (45), Betts (78), Smith (58). CS – Rosario (1), Betts (3), Doyle (4). SF – Freeman, Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Toglia 4); Los Angeles 4 (Peralta, Hernández 2, Taylor). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Outman, Freeman. GIDP – Smith.
DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Toglia; Doyle, Díaz, Doyle).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 9-9
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|78
|5.33
|Bruihl
|⅓
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.07
|Bird
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|4.02
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 3-0
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|94
|2.00
|Ferguson, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
|Vesia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|5.79
|Almonte
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.06
|Brasier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.27
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 3-3, Brasier 2-0. HBP – Gomber (Smith), Bruihl (Rojas), Bird (Betts).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:47. A – 49,315 (56,000).
