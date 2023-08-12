Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Texas 2, San Francisco 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b402001.280
Seager ss400001.348
García rf300012.260
Lowe 1b411102.280
Garver c411101.272
Martinez lf300011.000
Duran dh401000.276
J.Smith 3b401000.215
Taveras cf400000.266
Totals3426228
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b300002.266
c-Ramos ph111000.222
Estrada 2b-ss400101.263
Flores dh400000.302
Pederson lf401000.233
Davis 3b300003.251
Conforto rf200000.234
a-Slater ph-rf100001.264
Bailey c201011.264
Crawford ss200000.205
b-Mathias ph-2b100001.167
Matos cf300001.239
Totals30131110
Texas000002000261
San Francisco000000001130

a-struck out for Conforto in the 8th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 8th. c-doubled for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

E – Taveras (1). LOB – Texas 7, San Francisco 3. 2B – Ramos (3). HR – Lowe (14), off Stripling; Garver (8), off Stripling. RBIs – Lowe (63), Garver (27), Estrada (34).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Taveras, Garver); San Francisco 1 (Matos). RISP – Texas 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Estrada.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 8-5720007873.65
Chapman, H, 5100013202.08
W.Smith, S, 22-24111100113.14
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander100012183.89
Stripling, L, 0-5552203735.10
Walker110000162.40
Ta.Rogers100003202.45
Jackson100010102.30

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. WP – Chapman(2). PB – Bailey (3).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:19. A – 35,689 (41,915).

Washington 8, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
E.Ruiz cf500002.251
Bleday lf411000.201
Gelof 2b311012.253
Brown 1b300011.215
Diaz 3b401200.253
Soderstrom dh400002.150
Langeliers c302010.203
Butler rf400000.000
Allen ss301011.203
Totals3326248
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss401011.260
L.Thomas rf411001.283
Meneses dh501000.280
K.Ruiz c432110.251
Smith 1b311010.266
Vargas 3b422400.255
Garrett lf302111.255
Alu 2b311201.227
Call cf301010.203
Totals33812854
Oakland200000000260
Washington02011031x8121

E – Smith (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Washington 8. 2B – Gelof (7). HR – K.Ruiz (13), off Blackburn; Vargas (4), off Long; Alu (1), off Long. RBIs – Diaz 2 (19), Vargas 4 (24), Garrett (30), Alu 2 (7), K.Ruiz (43). SB – Langeliers (2), Allen (4). CS – Abrams (3), L.Thomas (3). SF – Alu.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Butler, Diaz, Gelof, E.Ruiz); Washington 4 (Abrams 3, K.Ruiz). RISP – Oakland 1 for 8; Washington 3 for 10.

GIDP – Butler.

DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 2-35⅔844431034.52
Erceg1220076.55
Long1⅔32211305.27
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon322223635.14
Abbott, W, 1-11⅓10011235.06
Garcia, H, 21⅔00001200.00
Ferrer, H, 4110000164.11
Weems220013322.48

Inherited runners-scored – Erceg 2-0, Long 2-2, Garcia 1-0. HBP – Erceg (L.Thomas). WP – Adon.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:52. A – 22,651 (41,376).

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiner-Falefa 3b501101.253
Judge dh311122.285
Torres 2b502101.271
Stanton rf512001.208
1-Allen pr-lf010000.158
Bader cf522000.268
Volpe ss311321.212
Bauers 1b411012.228
Higashioka c413210.235
Cabrera lf-rf511102.202
Totals399149610
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh400002.244
Arraez 2b400000.366
Bell 1b411102.314
Chisholm Jr. cf411001.251
De La Cruz lf311011.265
Sánchez rf411100.263
Burger 3b402200.242
Wendle ss300001.231
Fortes c300000.216
Totals3346417
New York0313000029140
Miami020101000460

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.

LOB – New York 9, Miami 3. 2B – Torres (18), Burger 2 (4), De La Cruz (25). 3B – Sánchez (1). HR – Volpe (15), off Luzardo; Judge (22), off Luzardo; Bell (4), off Vásquez. RBIs – Volpe 3 (44), Judge (45), Cabrera (23), Kiner-Falefa (32), Torres (49), Higashioka 2 (30), Sánchez (38), Burger 2 (4), Bell (8). SB – Bader (13).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Stanton); Miami 3 (Fortes, Wendle, Burger). RISP – New York 7 for 13; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Wendle. GIDP – Torres.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Bell).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hamilton232202291.99
Vásquez, W, 2-13⅔32212581.89
Loáisiga, H, 31⅓00000181.59
Kahnle, H, 11100002122.05
Holmes100001132.01
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 8-73⅓97712733.91
Soriano3⅔20036592.38
López100011194.50
Okert132211223.14

Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Soriano 2-1.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:40. A – 30,978 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf502100.269
Giménez 2b412100.238
J.Ramírez 3b411011.282
Calhoun 1b311020.238
Laureano rf411100.154
Brennan dh300000.252
b-Gonzalez ph-dh200001.218
Rocchio ss421012.273
Naylor c300022.192
Straw cf522201.237
Totals37810567
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b512101.318
Franco ss422310.281
B.Lowe 2b210021.221
Arozarena lf411100.256
Paredes 3b311210.250
Raley rf200000.255
a-Margot ph-cf200101.249
H.Ramírez dh400001.287
J.Lowe cf-rf411001.273
Bethancourt c220020.216
Totals3297865
Cleveland0011020138101
Tampa Bay003002301973

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Raley in the 6th. b-popped out for Brennan in the 7th.

E – Giménez (6), Civale (1), Bethancourt (3), Díaz (2). LOB – Cleveland 10, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Díaz (23), Arozarena (11). 3B – Kwan (4). HR – Straw (1), off Adam; Paredes (23), off Curry; Franco (17), off Sandlin. RBIs – Laureano (2), Kwan (39), Straw 2 (22), Giménez (43), Díaz (57), Franco 3 (58), Paredes 2 (69), Arozarena (67), Margot (29). SB – J.Lowe (23), Franco (30), J.Ramírez (18), Margot (8). S – Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Brennan 2, Calhoun 2, Straw 2, Laureano); Tampa Bay 3 (H.Ramírez 2, Paredes). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 16; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Laureano, Arozarena.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry565521703.39
Norris1⅓03144453.86
M.Kelly1⅔00000143.09
Sandlin, L, 5-51110033.65
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale572212914.82
Diekman, BS, 0-1122220272.67
Poche, H, 1410000192.34
Adam111101122.87
Fairbanks, H, 203332302.93
Stephenson, W, 2-10000153.57

Inherited runners-scored – M.Kelly 3-1, Stephenson 2-1. HBP – Fairbanks (Laureano). WP – Civale, Fairbanks(2), Stephenson.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:55. A – 19,625 (25,025).

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf401111.283
Hoerner 2b512100.276
Happ lf412000.244
Bellinger 1b412200.329
D.Swanson ss410000.254
Morel dh400001.264
Candelario 3b411002.459
Suzuki rf311210.255
Gomes c401002.272
Totals36610626
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf401000.298
Belt dh411102.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b400000.265
Springer rf400001.259
Biggio 2b311011.214
Chapman 3b301010.258
Kirk c401100.257
Varsho cf300000.214
DeJong ss300001.059
Totals3225225
Chicago3003000006100
Toronto000100010251

E – Guerrero Jr. (6). LOB – Chicago 5, Toronto 5. 2B – Suzuki (17), Gomes (13). HR – Hoerner (9), off Berríos; Bellinger (18), off Berríos; Belt (11), off Fulmer. RBIs – Hoerner (59), Bellinger 2 (58), Suzuki 2 (40), Tauchman (42), Kirk (30), Belt (31). SB – Hoerner (29).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Bellinger, Candelario); Toronto 2 (Varsho, Kirk). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Toronto 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Morel, Chapman. GIDP – Tauchman, Hoerner.

DP – Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., DeJong; Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad, W, 2-2741112903.12
Fulmer111101124.01
Alzolay100012212.44
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 9-84⅓96403913.53
Francis3⅔00013461.59
Danner0000070.00
Jackson10010110.46

Inherited runners-scored – Francis 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:46. A – 41,814 (49,282).

Boston 5, Detroit 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling cf-lf400001.268
Ibáñez 2b200002.246
b-McKinstry ph-3b200001.237
Torkelson 1b300002.222
Rogers c400003.211
Cabrera dh400003.259
Carpenter rf311110.278
Báez ss310002.221
Short 3b-2b100020.235
Haase lf100000.202
a-Greene ph-cf201100.302
Totals29222314
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf310001.261
c-Duran ph-lf100011.299
Devers 3b401000.263
Duvall cf100031.247
Yoshida dh400101.301
Story ss412000.200
Verdugo rf411001.273
Reyes 2b412000.337
Casas 1b311311.253
Wong c402101.244
Totals3259557
Detroit000020000221
Boston10030100x590

a-singled for Haase in the 5th. b-struck out for Ibáñez in the 6th. c-walked for Refsnyder in the 6th.

E – Báez (16). LOB – Detroit 5, Boston 8. HR – Carpenter (13), off Sale; Casas (19), off Skubal. RBIs – Carpenter (39), Greene (28), Yoshida (56), Casas 3 (45), Wong (26). SB – Wong (5), Story (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Vierling); Boston 3 (Yoshida, Devers 2). RISP – Detroit 1 for 2; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Devers, Reyes. GIDP – Reyes, Yoshida.

DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Ibáñez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 2-25⅓75423944.18
Vest10020172.67
White00011135.34
Vasquez1⅓10003300.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale4⅔12207584.52
Barraclough, W, 1-01⅓10013230.00
Murphy, S, 1-1300024572.94

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1, Vasquez 1-0, Barraclough 1-1. IBB – off Vest (Casas). HBP – Sale (Báez), Barraclough (Torkelson).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:35. A – 32,647 (37,755).

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
W.Castro 3b-lf400002.241
Luplow lf-p300011.385
Correa ss201011.229
Julien 2b000010.286
Jeffers c401000.284
Polanco dh-3b412100.238
Kepler rf211110.236
Wallner rf100001.242
Farmer 2b-ss400002.238
Taylor cf402002.220
Gallo 1b400002.172
Totals32272411
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh222120.186
a-R.Castro ph-dh100010.000
Bohm 1b310110.290
Turner ss513201.247
Castellanos rf413101.280
b-Cave ph-rf100000.214
Stott 2b422300.302
Realmuto c422200.249
Stubbs c100000.203
Wilson lf301021.400
Sosa 3b321001.240
Rojas cf521302.306
Totals3613151366
Minnesota020000000270
Philadelphia06030202x13150

a-flied out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-lined out for Castellanos in the 7th.

LOB – Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Correa (25), Castellanos (27), Stott (24), Turner 2 (27). HR – Polanco (7), off Sánchez; Kepler (19), off Sánchez; Stott (11), off Headrick; Realmuto (15), off Headrick; Rojas (1), off Luplow. RBIs – Polanco (21), Kepler (45), Stott 3 (47), Realmuto 2 (48), Rojas 3 (12), Schwarber (73), Bohm (74), Turner 2 (44), Castellanos (73). SF – Bohm, Stott.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Gallo, Wallner); Philadelphia 4 (Sosa, Stott 3). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Jeffers, Kepler, Bohm.

DP – Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Farmer, Gallo); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Bohm; Turner, Bohm).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 0-11⅔66620499.45
Winder243321435.40
Headrick3⅓42225676.20
Luplow1122001118.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, W, 1-36622351073.39
Hoffman10000292.97
Covey210014384.50

Inherited runners-scored – Winder 2-0, Headrick 2-0. HBP – Keuchel (Sosa), Luplow (Sosa). WP – Winder.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:46. A – 33,071 (42,901).

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf321120.282
McLain 2b511002.295
De La Cruz ss512302.265
Steer 3b502201.270
Votto 1b300011.214
b-Newman ph-1b100001.253
Encarnacion-Strand dh200001.263
a-Ramos ph-dh200001.234
Fairchild lf421000.232
Benson rf423001.279
Hopkins rf100000.160
Maile c211301.250
Totals379119311
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b411100.255
Reynolds lf412000.271
McCutchen dh401101.260
Joe 1b401002.241
Davis rf401000.224
Rodríguez c400001.222
Suwinski cf300002.210
Peguero 2b300001.245
Williams ss300003.205
Totals33262010
Cincinnati3003000309110
Pittsburgh000002000260

a-grounded out for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. b-struck out for Votto in the 8th.

LOB – Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B – Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B – De La Cruz (4). HR – Maile (5), off Oviedo; Hayes (8), off Abbott. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (25), Steer 2 (66), Maile 3 (18), Friedl (46), Hayes (43), McCutchen (31). S – Maile.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, Newman, Fairchild); Pittsburgh 1 (Davis). RISP – Cincinnati 6 for 12; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, W, 7-35⅔42209982.95
Law1⅓10000172.84
Kennedy210001335.14
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 6-12556624934.42
Hernandez1⅔10014264.00
Selby1533012510.13
Perdomo1⅓00002163.33

Inherited runners-scored – Law 1-0, Selby 1-0, Perdomo 2-0. HBP – Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP – Oviedo(2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:48. A – 31,523 (38,753).

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf410010.337
Albies 2b401112.263
Riley 3b423200.281
Olson 1b411010.267
d'Arnaud c412000.271
Ozuna dh411002.235
Rosario lf402300.246
Arcia ss400000.297
Harris II cf411001.291
Totals36711635
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf201020.254
Stewart rf100000.206
Alvarez c501000.230
McNeil rf-cf401010.253
Alonso 1b100030.226
a-Almonte ph100001.143
Vogelbach dh500004.214
Vientos 3b402000.210
Ortega lf301011.214
Mendick 2b401002.216
Araúz ss200021.133
Totals3207099
Atlanta0003211007110
New York000000000071

a-struck out for Alonso in the 9th.

E – Nimmo (3). LOB – Atlanta 6, New York 14. 2B – Riley (22), Rosario (17), Alvarez (8). HR – Riley (27), off Yacabonis. RBIs – Rosario 3 (51), Albies (82), Riley 2 (72). SB – Ortega (2). SF – Riley.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Ozuna, Harris II); New York 8 (Alvarez, Vientos, Stewart 2, Nimmo, Vogelbach 3). RISP – Atlanta 5 for 10; New York 0 for 12.

Runners moved up – Ozuna, Mendick. GIDP – Alvarez, Mendick.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Albies, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 11-105300741053.71
Johnson10000280.00
Hand120010223.60
Yates110011223.07
Minter110002144.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, L, 6-65⅓96513845.64
Yacabonis3⅔21122546.59

Inherited runners-scored – Johnson 1-0, Yacabonis 1-0. PB – Alvarez (7).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:55. A – 37,339 (42,136).

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss-2b412100.242
Ohtani dh401002.305
Drury 2b-1b401101.277
Moustakas 3b400000.276
Velazquez ss000000.203
Cron 1b311102.205
Escobar 3b101000.239
Moniak cf400002.295
Renfroe rf200011.248
Adams rf100001.000
Grichuk lf300001.179
Wallach c311001.200
Totals33373111
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b302120.311
Bregman 3b200120.249
a-Kessinger ph-3b200002.188
Alvarez lf400100.278
b-McCormick ph-rf101000.277
Tucker rf400000.293
c-Meyers ph-cf100000.230
Diaz dh522001.278
Dubón cf-lf331020.261
Singleton 1b433510.375
Peña ss423111.246
Maldonado c513201.181
Totals3811151185
Los Angeles011001000370
Houston05230001x11150

a-struck out for Bregman in the 7th. b-singled for Alvarez in the 7th. c-flied out for Tucker in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 4, Houston 12. 2B – Maldonado (9), Diaz (15), Peña (20). 3B – Wallach (1). HR – Cron (1), off Verlander; Singleton 2 (2), off Detmers. RBIs – Cron (5), Rengifo (36), Drury (49), Singleton 5 (5), Bregman (73), Alvarez (63), Peña (42), Maldonado 2 (22), Altuve (26). CS – Altuve (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Moniak); Houston 6 (Bregman, Kessinger 2, Tucker, Alvarez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 5; Houston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Moustakas, Dubón. GIDP – Moniak.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Singleton).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 2-92⅓77730485.27
Rosenberg574454897.20
Barría1000153.86
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 1-1663307953.46
Graveman100012193.38
Montero100001195.69
Maton1000053.04
Stanek10000154.28

Maton pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Barría 3-1, Stanek 1-0. HBP – Rosenberg (Altuve). WP – Detmers.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:43. A – 41,152 (41,000).

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf413100.286
Goldschmidt dh300020.272
Arenado 3b511000.282
Gorman 2b220022.241
Contreras c323510.259
O'Neill lf512200.247
Burleson 1b500000.244
Walker rf500001.256
Edman ss412000.244
Totals36811853
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b222000.286
Duffy 3b301201.260
Witt Jr. ss522300.270
Massey 2b511000.223
Perez c424400.251
Fermin c000000.302
Melendez lf411101.223
Olivares dh402100.250
Beaty 1b400001.240
Velázquez rf412102.500
1-Blanco pr-rf010000.241
Isbel cf322010.232
Totals3812171215
St. Louis0030210028110
Kansas City45000012x12171

1-ran for Velázquez in the 8th.

E – Duffy (8). LOB – St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3. 2B – Contreras (24), Edman 2 (18), Nootbaar (17), Perez (19), Melendez (22), Olivares (18), Massey (12). HR – O'Neill (6), off Zerpa; Contreras (13), off Heasley; Velázquez (1), off Wainwright; Witt Jr. (21), off Wainwright; Perez (18), off Thompson. RBIs – Contreras 5 (48), O'Neill 2 (15), Nootbaar (38), Perez 4 (49), Melendez (42), Olivares (20), Velázquez (1), Witt Jr. 3 (71), Duffy 2 (10). SB – Blanco 2 (14), Isbel (6).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (O'Neill 2, Burleson 3, Arenado); Kansas City 2 (Velázquez 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 10; Kansas City 6 for 9.

Runners moved up – Arenado, O'Neill, Massey. GIDP – Walker, Arenado, Witt Jr., Beaty.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Burleson, Edman, Burleson; Edman, Gorman, Burleson); Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Massey, Beaty; Duffy, Massey, Beaty).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 3-7198800398.78
Thompson441105733.96
Naile10000039.00
Pallante243310454.98
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Coleman100030229.39
Zerpa, W, 1-1455412687.71
McArthur1211001320.25
Wittgren, H, 2110001255.08
Davidson10010116.75
Hernández, H, 120000024.18
Heasley122200197.20

Inherited runners-scored – Naile 1-0, Hernández 2-0. HBP – Coleman (Nootbaar), Wittgren (Contreras), Heasley (Gorman).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:59. A – 26,271 (38,427).

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c400002.274
Henderson ss400002.237
Santander dh411102.253
O'Hearn rf411002.300
Mullins cf400001.255
Mountcastle 1b200021.267
Frazier 2b200001.242
a-Westburg ph-2b201101.276
Urías 3b401001.256
Cowser lf100020.115
Totals31242413
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf512400.259
Suárez 3b311012.233
Raleigh c411203.227
Hernández rf300010.242
France 1b422100.256
Canzone dh311010.182
Marlowe lf412001.326
Caballero ss301100.223
Rojas 2b422100.118
Totals33912936
Baltimore000100001240
Seattle20051100x9120

a-struck out for Frazier in the 7th.

LOB – Baltimore 6, Seattle 4. 2B – O'Hearn (15), Rojas (1), Rodríguez (25). HR – Santander (21), off Castillo; Raleigh (20), off Gibson; Rodríguez (19), off Gibson; France (9), off Gibson. RBIs – Santander (64), Westburg (12), Raleigh 2 (51), Caballero (22), Rojas (1), Rodríguez 4 (66), France (46). SF – Caballero.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías 2); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 3; Seattle 4 for 7.

Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – France, Rojas.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, Mountcastle; Henderson, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 11-75⅓129924894.89
Webb1⅓00002140.00
Vespi1⅓00010172.61
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 8-76211281013.14
Saucedo100001112.02
Ryan100012130.00
Thornton121112213.38

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T – 2:20. A – 36,203 (47,929).

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6 (10)
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411020.290
Contreras dh602203.278
Santana 1b612001.184
Frelick rf-cf311020.264
Adames ss401211.202
Monasterio 3b400012.282
Turang 2b510001.222
Caratini c422111.252
Wiemer cf411002.216
a-Canha ph101100.200
1-Taylor pr-rf000000.185
Totals417116711
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Anderson ss401111.242
Benintendi lf421011.272
Jiménez dh533201.283
Moncada 3b502103.228
Vaughn 1b502101.252
2-Robert Jr. pr000000.271
Grandal c300110.245
Thompson cf300011.188
b-Sheets ph100000.215
Colás rf310011.217
Andrus 2b401000.226
Totals37610659
Milwaukee11002200017110
Chicago20210010006101

a-doubled for Wiemer in the 10th. b-grounded out for Thompson in the 10th.

1-ran for Canha in the 10th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 10th.

E – Bummer (1). LOB – Milwaukee 12, Chicago 9. 2B – Canha (3), Moncada (11). HR – Caratini (6), off Kopech; Jiménez (14), off Burnes. RBIs – Contreras 2 (53), Caratini (19), Adames 2 (51), Canha (4), Moncada (18), Grandal (32), Jiménez 2 (50), T.Anderson (21), Vaughn (62). SB – Yelich (24), Frelick (2). SF – Grandal. S – Colás.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 7 (Turang 3, Santana, Monasterio 3); Chicago 5 (Benintendi, Thompson 2, Grandal, Colás). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 17; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Santana, Andrus 2, Vaughn, Sheets. GIDP – Thompson.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes5⅔855351073.60
Peguero, BS, 1-61⅓21100213.94
Payamps100021181.79
Williams, W, 7-3100003141.39
Uribe, S, 1-2100000101.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech4⅓54454964.58
Shaw22200156.19
Bummer, BS, 0-3220014356.07
Santos110000122.60
Lambert, L, 2-2211013285.52

Inherited runners-scored – Peguero 1-0, Shaw 1-0, Bummer 2-2. IBB – off Lambert (Yelich). WP – Burnes(2), Kopech.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:23. A – 30,059 (40,241).

San Diego 10, Arizona 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b512100.290
Tatis Jr. rf523102.261
Soto lf522201.272
Machado 3b421110.251
Bogaerts ss514300.271
Cronenworth 1b512201.229
Choi dh200001.000
a-Cooper ph-dh200010.100
Sánchez c400003.215
Grisham cf310011.212
Totals4010141039
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b422110.284
Carroll cf310012.271
Pham dh411301.160
Walker 1b301112.263
Gurriel Jr. lf300011.254
Rivera 3b200001.267
b-Peterson ph-3b100000.158
c-Perdomo ph100000.266
McCarthy rf200011.252
Ahmed ss400002.222
C.Kelly c311011.210
Totals30555611
San Diego02400100310140
Arizona100001030550

a-grounded out for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Rivera in the 7th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Bogaerts (19), Kim (16), Tatis Jr. (26), Walker (33). 3B – Soto (1). HR – Bogaerts (12), off R.Nelson; Cronenworth (10), off R.Nelson; Marte (19), off Snell; Pham (1), off Wilson. RBIs – Bogaerts 3 (40), Soto 2 (75), Machado (67), Cronenworth 2 (44), Kim (42), Tatis Jr. (61), Walker (71), Marte (59), Pham 3 (5). SB – Gurriel Jr. (3), Tatis Jr. (18), Grisham (12), Bogaerts (13). CS – Bogaerts (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Grisham, Cronenworth, Sánchez); Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP – San Diego 6 for 10; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Choi, Machado. GIDP – Soto, C.Kelly.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth); Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 9-8622247982.63
Barlow1000011511.12
Kerr22202116.28
Wilson11111163.33
Cosgrove100010211.62
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, L, 6-7376612735.47
Cecconi1⅔10001202.84
Mantiply101111175.85
Frías1⅓20002234.80
Gilbert100001174.80
McGough143312354.63

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, Frías 1-1. HBP – Cecconi (Sánchez), Cosgrove (McCarthy). WP – Frías.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:06. A – 26,210 (48,359).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400003.240
Tovar ss411002.256
McMahon 3b300012.250
Rodgers dh401002.214
Díaz c401001.268
Jones rf301012.276
Toglia 1b400002.165
Castro 2b201000.267
a-Trejo ph-2b100001.247
Doyle cf301001.201
Totals32160216
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf312111.286
Freeman 1b401200.344
Smith c200101.276
Rosario 2b401100.256
Hernández 3b401000.298
Outman cf211020.257
Taylor dh412001.215
Peralta lf422100.280
Rojas ss311000.217
Totals30611633
Colorado000100000161
Los Angeles00101400x6111

a-struck out for Castro in the 7th.

E – Profar (4), Hernández (3). LOB – Colorado 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Jones (12), Betts (31), Peralta (16). RBIs – Freeman 2 (83), Rosario (10), Peralta (45), Betts (78), Smith (58). CS – Rosario (1), Betts (3), Doyle (4). SF – Freeman, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Toglia 4); Los Angeles 4 (Peralta, Hernández 2, Taylor). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Outman, Freeman. GIDP – Smith.

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Toglia; Doyle, Díaz, Doyle).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 9-9582212785.33
Bruihl24310204.07
Bird2⅔10011514.02
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 3-0541019942.00
Ferguson, H, 16100001132.84
Vesia10000295.79
Almonte1⅔20013285.06
Brasier0000171.27

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 3-3, Brasier 2-0. HBP – Gomber (Smith), Bruihl (Rojas), Bird (Betts).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:47. A – 49,315 (56,000).

