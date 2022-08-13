Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|c-VanMeter ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Allen dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|d-Madris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|1
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|b-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Longoria ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|González rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|6
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|100
|3
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|021
|010
|01x
|5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-singled for Chavis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B – Castro (3). HR – Castro (2), off Rodón; Gamel (5), off Rodón; Allen (1), off Szapucki; Yastrzemski (12), off Wilson. RBIs – Castro (5), Gamel (29), Allen (5), Yastrzemski 3 (44), González 2 (32). SF – González. S – Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Cruz, Marcano 3); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Slater). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Newman, Flores, Belt.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Castro, Marcano, Cruz, Marcano).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 2-7
|5⅓
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|85
|5.93
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.76
|Holderman
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|1.44
|Brice
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|32
|5.79
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 11-6
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|110
|2.95
|Szapucki, H, 1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|54.00
|Brebbia, H, 12
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.36
|Young, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.69
|Doval, S, 16-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-0, Young 2-0. IBB – off Wilson (Crawford). HBP – Wilson (Pederson). WP – Szapucki.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:15. A – 33,328 (41,915)
Houston 7, Oakland 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Piscotty ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Laureano dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Machín 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bride 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|a-Bolt ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|4
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.249
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.195
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|4
|4
|Oakland
|011
|000
|300
|5
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|060
|01x
|7
|11
|0
a-doubled for Stevenson in the 7th. b-struck out for Kemp in the 7th.
LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B – Bride 2 (3), Bolt (1), Altuve (25), Peña (13). HR – Tucker (21), off Moll. RBIs – Bride (2), Bolt 2 (12), Laureano (29), Gurriel (32), Tucker 4 (74), Peña (40), Dubón (12). SB – Peña (7). CS – Laureano (6). SF – Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Bolt 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Oakland 3 for 10; Houston 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Allen, Vázquez. GIDP – Pinder, Díaz, Gurriel.
DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Bride, Brown; Allen, Bride, Brown); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oller
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|78
|7.26
|Moll, L, 2-1
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3.03
|Pruitt
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.50
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.27
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.16
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 9-8
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|4.03
|Smith, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Stanek, H, 11
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|1.12
|Neris, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-1, Pruitt 1-1, Smith 2-2, Stanek 1-1. WP – Garcia.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:19. A – 31,230 (41,168)
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.285
|1-Freeman pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jones dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Benson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|3
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|a-Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Cleveland
|005
|300
|000
|8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB – Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR – Naylor (15), off Berríos; Ramírez (22), off Berríos. RBIs – Rosario 2 (47), Ramírez 4 (92), Naylor 2 (56). SF – Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Jones); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Merrifield). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Hedges. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 9-5
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|98
|3.67
|Morgan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.97
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.43
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 8-5
|4⅔
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|73
|5.61
|Pop
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.15
|Thornton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.17
|Cimber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.21
|Phelps
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.66
HBP – Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:33. A – 41,677 (53,506).
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1 (10)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|0
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Canha lf-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Escobar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Guillorme ph-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|1
|2
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|0
|1
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Escobar in the 2nd. b-flied out for Ruf in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B – Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). RBIs – Bohm 2 (48), Canha (38). SB – Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF – Bohm, Canha.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Hall, Bohm 2); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hoskins, Lindor, Canha. GIDP – Segura, Ruf, Nimmo.
DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Vierling, Realmuto, Vierling); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|3.52
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.59
|Domínguez, W, 6-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.49
|Robertson, S, 16-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.03
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7⅔
|9
|1
|1
|0
|6
|98
|1.93
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.20
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.36
|Givens, L, 6-3
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
IBB – off Domínguez (Alonso). HBP – Scherzer (Stott).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:54. A – 38,467 (41,922).
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|W.Castro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|1-García pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Totals
|29
|2
|8
|2
|5
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|20x
|2
|8
|0
1-ran for E.Jiménez in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Chicago 10. 2B – Pollock (19). RBIs – Vaughn 2 (55). SB – Baddoo (2), Báez (5). CS – Robert (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Greene, Candelario); Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Abreu 2, Moncada, Sosa). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Cabrera, Moncada. GIDP – Báez, E.Jiménez, Abreu.
DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro; Candelario, Schoop, H.Castro); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Harrison, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|0.00
|Foley
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.14
|Lange, L, 4-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.40
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.23
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|6⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|85
|3.18
|López, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.84
|Graveman, H, 20
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.59
|Hendriks, S, 24-27
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. HBP – Norris (Grandal), Lange (Engel).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:53.
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|0
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|1-Williams pr-dh-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Anderson rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|2
|6
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|101
|020
|4
|8
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|010
|3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B – Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR – Olson (22), off López; Harris II (11), off Hernandez; Anderson (4), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Olson (71), Swanson (61), Harris II 2 (36), Anderson (13), Burdick (2). SB – Williams (10), Bleday (2). CS – Berti (4). SF – Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Olson); Miami 7 (Díaz 2, Berti 3, Wendle, Rojas). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 14.
Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Stallings. GIDP – Ozuna, Stallings.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|87
|4.15
|McHugh
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|3.06
|Matzek, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.71
|Yates, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|13.50
|Minter, H, 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Jansen, S, 25-29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|3.40
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|93
|3.55
|Okert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.75
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.04
|Hernandez, L, 2-6
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.22
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.78
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Okert 1-0. IBB – off Matzek (Anderson). WP – Yates.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 3:37. A – 10,459 (36,742).
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Santander dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Mateo ss
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|41
|10
|19
|10
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Chang 2b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Baltimore
|110
|014
|111
|10
|19
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|100
|3
|5
|0
E – Urías (8). LOB – Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR – Rutschman (6), off Kluber; Mullins (10), off Yacabonis; Arozarena (14), off Voth. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (21), Mateo 2 (36), Odor 2 (41), Urías 2 (42), Mullins 2 (48), Arozarena 2 (54), Walls (19). CS – Mullins (7), Mateo (7). SF – Rutschman, Urías 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mullins 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP – Baltimore 7 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Siri.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 3-1
|5⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|80
|3.21
|Akin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.71
|Krehbiel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Pérez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.12
|Head
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 7-7
|5
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|88
|4.40
|Armstrong
|1⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.90
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|13.50
|Chang
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0, Armstrong 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:07. A – 12,380 (25,000).
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (10)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Torres dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|a-Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|New York
|101
|000
|000
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|1
|3
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Duran in the 8th. b-singled for Plawecki in the 10th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 10th.
LOB – New York 10, Boston 7. 2B – Rizzo (17), Devers (31), Verdugo (28). HR – Judge (46), off Eovaldi. RBIs – Rizzo (67), Judge (100), Martinez 2 (46), Pham (9). SB – Judge (12), Locastro (7). CS – Donaldson (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Plawecki). RISP – New York 1 for 10; Boston 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – J.Davis. GIDP – Torres, Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer.
DP – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Hosmer).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|86
|4.18
|Effross, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Chapman, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.13
|Holmes, BS, 17-22
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|2.39
|Peralta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.20
|Trivino, L, 1-7
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.70
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|2
|3
|108
|4.15
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|6.75
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.32
|Whitlock, W, 3-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-0. HBP – Barnes (Judge).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:24. A – 36,434 (37,755).
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.331
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Donovan pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|1
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|00x
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Caratini (7). 3B – Urías (1). HR – Goldschmidt (28), off Lauer; Arenado (25), off Lauer. RBIs – Caratini (22), Goldschmidt 2 (89), Arenado (73). SB – Nootbaar (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (McCutchen, Adames); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 4.
GIDP – Taylor.
DP – St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 8-4
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|95
|3.64
|Suter
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.09
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|108
|0.00
|Pallante, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|3.03
|Helsley, S, 12-15
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.76
WP – Lauer.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:53. A – 45,669 (45,494).
San Diego 10, Washington 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|a-Batten ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Soto rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.296
|b-Myers ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Drury dh
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.197
|Nola c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|43
|10
|14
|10
|5
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Franco 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|c-Palacios ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Meneses rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.370
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Vargas 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|6
|6
|San Diego
|000
|170
|020
|10
|14
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|003
|5
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Profar in the 9th. b-doubled for Machado in the 9th. c-doubled for Cruz in the 9th.
E – Kim (5), Voit (4), García (13). LOB – San Diego 12, Washington 12. 2B – Profar (26), Drury (24), Soto (20), Machado 2 (27), Kim (20), Myers (7), Palacios (1). HR – Grisham (14), off Arano; Drury (23), off Clippard; Franco (9), off Scott. RBIs – Kim (40), Machado 2 (67), Cronenworth (59), Grisham 3 (45), Soto (48), Drury 2 (71), Cruz (53), Vargas (6), Franco (39), Ruiz (30), Hernández (25). SB – Hernández (6), Kim (8).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Drury, Machado, Bell, Nola 3); Washington 6 (Vargas, Thomas, Meneses, Ruiz, García, Hernandez). RISP – San Diego 5 for 17; Washington 2 for 17.
Runners moved up – Bell 2, Cruz, Thomas. GIDP – Meneses.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 4-4
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|94
|3.47
|Crismatt
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|46
|2.92
|Suarez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.00
|Scott
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|6.75
|Martinez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.32
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|90
|5.94
|Arano
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|39
|5.45
|Ramírez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.53
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.75
|Clippard
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|6.00
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 3-1, Arano 2-2, Ramírez 2-0. HBP – Clevinger (Voit), Clippard (Cronenworth).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 4:03. A – 35,390 (41,339).
Colorado 5, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Walker dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Varsho rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.172
|Beer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Bernard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|2
|6
|Arizona
|010
|200
|000
|3
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|210
|20x
|5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.
E – Beer (1), Senzatela (1). LOB – Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B – Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR – Serven (5), off Davies. RBIs – Hummel 2 (13), Montero 2 (6), Serven (13), Blackmon (63), Iglesias (45). SB – Bernard (1). SF – Iglesias.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Beer, Perdomo); Colorado 1 (Bernard). RISP – Arizona 1 for 5; Colorado 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Hummel, Beer, Bernard. GIDP – Thomas, Hummel.
DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|82
|4.11
|Devenski, L, 2-1
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|6.43
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.97
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|8.44
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|94
|4.67
|Lamet, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.63
|Gilbreath, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.63
|Estévez, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.28
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:33. A – 32,055 (50,445).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.230
|Muncy dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Lux ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Thompson cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Pratto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|b-Eaton ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|530
|8
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|120
|3
|4
|1
a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.
E – J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR – Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs – T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF – J.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Lopez. GIDP – J.Turner.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 14-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|85
|2.24
|Price, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.59
|Moronta
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.79
|Bickford
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.22
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|105
|4.52
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.75
|Staumont, L, 3-2
|⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|5.77
|Weaver
|1⅔
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|9.00
|Payamps
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored – Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP – Weaver.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:12. A – 24,333 (37,903).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|C.Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.230
|Muncy dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Lux ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Thompson cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Pratto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Isbel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|b-Eaton ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|530
|8
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|120
|3
|4
|1
a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.
E – J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR – Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs – T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF – J.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Lopez. GIDP – J.Turner.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 14-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|85
|2.24
|Price, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.59
|Moronta
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.79
|Bickford
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.22
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|105
|4.52
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.75
|Staumont, L, 3-2
|⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|19
|5.77
|Weaver
|1⅔
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|9.00
|Payamps
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored – Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP – Weaver.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:12. A – 24,333 (37,903)
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Celestino lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.185
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Duggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|010
|4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
LOB – Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR – Celestino (1), off Sandoval; Urshela (11), off Mayers. RBIs – Celestino 2 (12), Urshela (46), Arraez (37).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Correa, Polanco. GIDP – Miranda, Correa, Rojas.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Walsh).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|86
|3.00
|Fulmer, H, 21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.07
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.99
|López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.72
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-8
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|95
|3.42
|Mayers
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|62
|4.50
WP – Duran.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:56. A – 33,459 (45,517)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: