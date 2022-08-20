Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 b-Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .267 Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .211 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 a-Davis ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Bart c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .227 Totals 32 4 5 4 4 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Grichuk rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265 Montero dh 4 2 2 5 0 0 .258 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Joe lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243 1-Hilliard pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Serven c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Bernard cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Totals 34 7 10 7 2 4

San Francisco 000 001 300 4 5 0 Colorado 020 140 00x 7 10 0

a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

1-ran for Joe in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR – Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB – Slater (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Longoria, Crawford.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 8-10 4 7 7 7 2 3 89 4.54 Young 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12 Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61 Leone 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.40

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, W, 2-4 6 3 3 3 2 3 94 4.71 Gilbreath ⅓ 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.02 Estévez, H, 6 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.01 Bard, S, 25-27 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.11

Inherited runners-scored – Gilbreath 2-2. HBP – Gilbreath (Bart). WP – Leone.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:56. A – 31,604 (50,445)