Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Colorado 7, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|b-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|La Stella dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Davis ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grichuk rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Montero dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Joe lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Serven c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bernard cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|2
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|300
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|020
|140
|00x
|7
|10
|0
a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.
1-ran for Joe in the 8th.
LOB – San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR – Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB – Slater (10).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Longoria, Crawford.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 8-10
|4
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|89
|4.54
|Young
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.12
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.61
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.40
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, W, 2-4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|94
|4.71
|Gilbreath
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.02
|Estévez, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.01
|Bard, S, 25-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored – Gilbreath 2-2. HBP – Gilbreath (Bart). WP – Leone.
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:56. A – 31,604 (50,445)
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.225
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|e-Moore ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Haggerty lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|c-Lamb ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|9
|3
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Bride 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Pinder lf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|d-Stevenson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Machín ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|MacKinnon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|b-Kemp ph-lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Bolt cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|Seattle
|100
|203
|220
|10
|13
|1
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|2
|6
|2
a-struck out for Neuse in the 6th. b-pinch hit for MacKinnon in the 6th. c-singled for Haggerty in the 8th. d-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. e-doubled for Crawford in the 9th.
E – Haggerty (1), Allen (7), Brown (5). LOB – Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B – Crawford (21), Moore (7), Bolt (2), Allen (8). HR – Suárez 2 (22), off Irvin. RBIs – Suárez 5 (68), France 2 (61), Winker (48), Lamb (1), Pinder (36), Langeliers (3). SF – France, Langeliers.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Winker); Oakland 4 (Kemp 2, Allen, Brown). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Winker.
DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, MacKinnon).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 8-12
|5⅓
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1
|79
|4.08
|Brash, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.54
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.72
|Flexen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.82
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-11
|6⅔
|6
|6
|5
|2
|2
|92
|3.33
|Ruiz
|1
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|39
|10.80
|Moll
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.87
|Inherited runners-scored_Brash 3-0, Moll 2-0. HBP_Gonzales (Bride).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:44. A – 16,912 (46,847)
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|4
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.368
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Velázquez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.235
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Morel ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|1
|14
|Milwaukee
|203
|002
|000
|7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|310
|022
|00x
|8
|10
|1
E – Morel (7). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B – Taylor (15), Suzuki (17). 3B – Reyes (2). HR – McCutchen (14), off Thompson; Tellez (25), off Thompson; Renfroe (22), off Thompson; Wisdom (22), off Ashby; Morel (12), off Milner. RBIs – McCutchen 2 (55), Tellez (73), Renfroe 2 (50), Yelich (38), Adames (67), Suzuki (37), Reyes (6), Happ (55), Contreras (49), Wisdom 2 (57), Morel 2 (34). SF – Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Urías); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Happ). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Yelich, Contreras. GIDP – Tellez.
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|5⅔
|8
|6
|6
|0
|8
|91
|4.58
|Milner, L, 3-2, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|3.64
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.51
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|71
|3.97
|Castro
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|12.27
|Brault, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Rucker, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.46
|Leiter Jr., H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.33
|Hughes, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Castro 1-0, Brault 2-2. HBP – Strzelecki (Suzuki). WP – Ashby(2).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:55. A – 39,962 (41,649)
L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Sierra lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Carpenter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|0
|9
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
LOB – Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR – Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs – Walsh (44).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Detroit 0. RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 0.
GIDP – Reyes, Greene, Schoop.
DP – Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 4-8
|9⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|97
|3.14
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 0-1
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|90
|2.81
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.47
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.93
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:15. A – 28,197 (41,083)
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Massey ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|12
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000
|0
|2
|6
|0
a-pinch hit for Eaton in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 10th.
LOB – Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Ramírez (17). HR – Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (59), Massey (7), Arozarena 2 (64). SB – Arozarena (22). CS – Quinn (2). SF – Massey. S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Quinn, Paredes). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Witt Jr., Walls. GIDP – Rooker, Ramírez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Choi).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|7
|99
|3.27
|Coleman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.76
|Barlow, W, 5-4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|7⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|90
|2.29
|Adam
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.11
|Beeks, L, 2-3
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.70
HBP – McClanahan (Melendez). WP – McClanahan.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:48. A – 10,049 (25,000)
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Tor-NYY
Aug 19, 2022 7:17 PM - words
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Toronto
|001
|200
|001
|4
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
a-popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.
E – Jansen (4). LOB – Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B – Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR – Hernández (18), off Taillon. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (49), Hernández 2 (58), Jansen (25). SF – Jansen.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 9-9
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|86
|2.99
|García, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.81
|Romano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 11-4
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|80
|4.00
|Trivino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.59
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.47
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.79
|A.Chapman
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|4.70
|Marinaccio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. WP – A.Chapman.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 2:52. A – 46,194 (47,309)
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Senzel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Friedl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|0
|5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|B.Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Allen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Madris dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Marcano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|4
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|020
|010
|010
|4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|202
|5
|13
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Delay in the 9th.
E – Cruz (7), Castro (7). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – Newman (14). HR – Senzel (4), off Wilson; Friedl (1), off Wilson. RBIs – Senzel 2 (20), Friedl (9), Farmer (55), Newman 2 (17), Gamel (37), Chavis (39). SB – Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF – Newman. S – Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Barrero); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Allen, Delay). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Almora Jr., Friedl, Cruz. GIDP – Papierski.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|9
|3
|3
|1
|8
|85
|3.97
|Díaz, BS, 5-8
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.74
|Sanmartin, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.36
|Kuhnel, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.73
|Detwiler
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.38
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|7⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|84
|5.74
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.26
|Crowe, W, 5-7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.27
Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Crowe 2-1. IBB – off Detwiler (B.Reynolds). HBP – Detwiler (Gamel). WP – Ashcraft.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:48. A – 17,706 (38,747)
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Meyers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.291
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.371
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|4
|10
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|003
|00x
|6
|12
|1
E – Harris II (1). LOB – Houston 5, Atlanta 10. 2B – Tucker (20), Bregman (33), d'Arnaud (18), Harris II (16), Swanson (27). HR – Tucker (22), off Wright; Riley (31), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs – Tucker (81), Altuve (44), Riley 3 (78), Swanson 2 (68), Olson (80). SB – Harris II (15). SF – Olson.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Peña, Gurriel, Mancini); Atlanta 5 (Rosario, Swanson, d'Arnaud, Grossman, Grissom). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Atlanta 4 for 10.
GIDP – Altuve.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 1-1
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|6
|91
|2.45
|Maton
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|4.47
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.38
|Neris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.31
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 15-5
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|84
|3.14
|McHugh
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.87
|Jansen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.11
HBP – Neris (Riley). WP – Neris.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:04. A – 42,837 (41,084)
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lambert p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Jiménez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|c-Engel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Grandal dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|b-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|17
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Naylor 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|40x
|5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th. c- for Jiménez in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B – Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B – Kwan (5). HR – Ramírez (23), off Lynn. RBIs – Abreu (57), Moncada (40), Ramírez (99), Kwan (32), Rosario (51), Giménez 2 (58). SB – Giménez (16), Naylor (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Miller 2, Jones). RISP – Chicago 2 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Giménez, Straw. GIDP – Grandal.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|5.30
|López, L, 5-3, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|3.23
|Diekman
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|19
|4.26
|Lambert
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.84
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 9-9
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|101
|3.11
|Stephan, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.49
|Clase, S, 28-30
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.22
Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0. IBB – off Diekman (Gonzalez). HBP – Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP – McKenzie. PB – Zavala (2).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:14. A – 25,521 (34,788)
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|1-Ruf pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Naquin lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.246
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.140
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|6
|5
|14
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Vierling lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|New York
|103
|010
|200
|7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|2
|9
|1
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E – Bohm (10). LOB – New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B – Stott (2). HR – Alonso (30), off Nola. RBIs – Alonso 3 (102), McNeil (47), Baty 2 (4), Schwarber 2 (71). SB – Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Perez, McNeil 2, Naquin 2); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Lindor, McNeil. GIDP – Marte.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 11-7
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|104
|3.26
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.30
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.89
|May
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.91
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 8-10
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|9
|104
|3.25
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.19
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|3.92
|Coonrod
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|0.00
HBP – Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP – Nola.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:28. A – 43,176 (42,792)
Minnesota 2, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Mathias ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Arraez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.335
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Celestino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|00x
|2
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Smith in the 7th.
1-ran for Heim in the 9th.
LOB – Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR – Arraez (7), off Pérez; Miranda (13), off Pérez. RBIs – Lowe (53), Arraez (39), Miranda (52). SB – Thompson (5), Taveras (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Kepler, Buxton). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 5.
LIDP – Miller.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa, Kepler).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 9-4
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|97
|2.80
|Burke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.27
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.30
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 7-5
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|4.60
|Thielbar, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.98
|Megill, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.90
|J.Duran, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.01
|López, S, 22-28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:54. A – 22,627 (38,544)
Baltimore 15, Boston 10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.271
|Dalbec 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Verdugo rf-lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Duran cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Refsnyder dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.327
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|a-Plawecki ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Hernández cf-ss-cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|45
|10
|19
|10
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Rutschman c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Santander dh
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Stowers rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|40
|15
|18
|15
|3
|6
|Boston
|022
|051
|000
|10
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|033
|450
|00x
|15
|18
|2
a-pinch hit for McGuire in the 8th.
E – Odor (12), Rutschman (5). LOB – Boston 11, Baltimore 6. 2B – Pham 2 (7), Refsnyder 2 (8), Hernández (17), Mullins 2 (28), Hays 2 (28), Rutschman (24), Santander (19). HR – Mateo (12), off Crawford; Santander (21), off Crawford; Rutschman (8), off Crawford; Mountcastle (17), off Sawamura; Urías (13), off Brasier. RBIs – Hernández 2 (28), Arroyo (21), Refsnyder (14), Hosmer (4), Pham 3 (13), Verdugo (57), McGuire (13), Mateo 3 (39), Santander 4 (66), Odor (43), Rutschman 2 (25), Mountcastle 3 (61), Urías (44), Hays (50). SF – Odor.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (McGuire 2, Pham, Devers 4); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Rutschman, Odor 2). RISP – Boston 7 for 19; Baltimore 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Verdugo, Devers, Arroyo. GIDP – Hosmer.
DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Devers, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 3-5
|3
|11
|9
|9
|0
|2
|72
|5.14
|Sawamura
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.21
|Brasier
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|26
|5.98
|Familia
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.86
|Barnes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.17
|Strahm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.45
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|4⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|5
|89
|4.61
|Akin
|4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.60
|Vespi, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.22
|Tate
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.40
|Pérez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.71
|Bautista
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 1-1, Familia 1-0, Vespi 2-0, Tate 1-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP – Strahm (Urías). WP – Pérez. PB – McGuire (0).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 4:06. A – 33,136 (45,971)
L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Fortes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Encarnación lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|11x
|2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Leblanc in the 9th.
E – Encarnación (1). LOB – Miami 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Burdick (4), Stallings (10), Encarnación (1), Betts (25), Thompson (10). 3B – Betts (2). RBIs – Encarnación (5), Thompson (23), Smith (67). SB – J.Turner (2). CS – Fortes (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes, Berti, Rojas, Encarnación); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor 2, Lux, Freeman). RISP – Miami 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 10.
GIDP – Taylor.
DP – Miami 1 (Leblanc, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|100
|3.44
|Okert, BS, 0-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Floro, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.67
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|99
|2.73
|Martin, W, 4-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Phillips, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1. IBB – off Floro (Freeman).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:41. A – 50,431 (56,000)
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|O'Neill lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.339
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.175
|Molina c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|4
|2
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|400
|5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
LOB – St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B – Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR – Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (96), Arenado 2 (77), Perdomo (27).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Edman, O'Neill, DeJong, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (Garrett 2, McCarthy). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – C.Kelly, Perdomo.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 10-9
|8⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|108
|3.32
|Hicks
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.99
|Arizona
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 2-2
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|1
|7
|95
|3.57
|Ginkel
|1⅓
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|28
|8.00
|Uceta
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.94
|Holton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP – Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera). PB – C.Kelly (3).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:52. A – 32,183 (48,686)
Washington 6, San Diego 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.234
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.154
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Ruiz c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|4
|13
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Drury dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|a-Bell ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.198
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|b-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|4
|10
|Washington
|000
|210
|003
|6
|10
|1
|San Diego
|010
|020
|000
|3
|4
|1
a-popped out for Myers in the 6th. b-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th.
E – Abrams (6), Hader (). LOB – Washington 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Vargas (2), Machado (31). HR – Call (1), off Hader. RBIs – Abrams 2 (14), Ruiz (32), Call 2 (2), Grisham (47), Machado 2 (76). SB – Hernández (8), Ruiz (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas, Hernández, Abrams, Robles); San Diego 3 (Alfaro, Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Washington 3 for 12; San Diego 2 for 8.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4⅓
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|84
|4.31
|Arano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.15
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.68
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.96
|Ramírez, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.30
|Finnegan, S, 7-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.26
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|3.76
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.09
|Suarez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.67
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.13
|Hader, L, 2-5
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|5.30
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored – Arano 2-2, Suarez 1-0. HBP – Cishek (Grisham), García (Ruiz). WP – Arano, Snell.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:46. A – 39,474 (40,209)
