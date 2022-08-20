Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf300000.190
b-Slater ph-cf201201.267
Pederson lf412101.254
Flores 2b401000.255
Belt 1b400001.216
Yastrzemski cf-rf210020.211
Longoria 3b400002.247
Crawford ss311010.222
La Stella dh200000.243
a-Davis ph-dh110011.252
Bart c300101.227
Totals3245447
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Iglesias ss411100.313
Rodgers 2b400002.280
Cron 1b400000.268
Grichuk rf321010.265
Montero dh422500.258
McMahon 3b401001.245
Joe lf312110.243
1-Hilliard pr-lf000000.184
Serven c401001.233
Bernard cf412000.333
Totals34710724
San Francisco000001300450
Colorado02014000x7100

a-walked for La Stella in the 7th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th.

1-ran for Joe in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Flores (25), Bernard (1), Iglesias (29). HR – Pederson (18), off Ureña; Montero 2 (3), off Wood; Joe (6), off Wood. RBIs – Pederson (47), Bart (20), Slater 2 (28), Montero 5 (12), Joe (25), Iglesias (47). SB – Slater (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Pederson 2, Longoria, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, Iglesias). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 8; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Longoria, Crawford.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, L, 8-10477723894.54
Young1⅓20000171.12
Rogers1⅔00000104.61
Leone1⅔10001194.40
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, W, 2-4633323944.71
Gilbreath11111224.02
Estévez, H, 61⅔10000174.01
Bard, S, 25-271⅔00013202.11

Inherited runners-scored – Gilbreath 2-2. HBP – Gilbreath (Bart). WP – Leone.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:56. A – 31,604 (50,445)

Seattle 10, Oakland 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf521001.266
France 1b402200.289
Winker dh411110.228
Haniger rf521001.280
Suárez 3b522502.225
Crawford ss401000.260
e-Moore ph-ss101000.197
Raleigh c311021.210
Frazier 2b511000.249
Haggerty lf311000.310
c-Lamb ph-lf101100.231
Totals401013935
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen ss401001.206
Bride 2b-1b311000.224
Murphy c311010.249
Pinder lf-1b302100.240
d-Stevenson ph-cf100001.130
Langeliers dh300101.200
Brown rf300010.229
Neuse 3b200000.227
a-Machín ph-3b200001.229
MacKinnon 1b200000.159
b-Kemp ph-lf-2b200000.218
Bolt cf-lf301001.204
Totals3126225
Seattle10020322010131
Oakland200000000262

a-struck out for Neuse in the 6th. b-pinch hit for MacKinnon in the 6th. c-singled for Haggerty in the 8th. d-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. e-doubled for Crawford in the 9th.

E – Haggerty (1), Allen (7), Brown (5). LOB – Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B – Crawford (21), Moore (7), Bolt (2), Allen (8). HR – Suárez 2 (22), off Irvin. RBIs – Suárez 5 (68), France 2 (61), Winker (48), Lamb (1), Pinder (36), Langeliers (3). SF – France, Langeliers.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Winker); Oakland 4 (Kemp 2, Allen, Brown). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Winker.

DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, MacKinnon).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 8-125⅓62121794.08
Brash, H, 400001105.40
D.Castillo1⅔00002163.54
Murfee1⅔0000162.72
Flexen1⅔0000093.82
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 6-116⅔66522923.33
Ruiz1642023910.80
Moll1⅓10011232.87
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 3-0, Moll 2-0. HBP_Gonzales (Bride).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:44. A – 16,912 (46,847)

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh512100.252
Adames ss401110.219
Tellez 1b511100.237
McCutchen lf321210.253
Renfroe rf412200.249
Wong 2b301010.244
Urías 3b310011.223
Caratini c400003.215
Taylor cf411003.222
Totals3579747
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b423000.250
Contreras c200110.248
Wisdom 3b411202.219
Suzuki rf311101.242
Reyes dh411103.368
Happ lf412101.282
Velázquez cf400004.235
Higgins 1b400003.263
Morel ss322200.257
Hoerner ss100000.299
Totals338108114
Milwaukee203002000790
Chicago31002200x8101

E – Morel (7). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B – Taylor (15), Suzuki (17). 3B – Reyes (2). HR – McCutchen (14), off Thompson; Tellez (25), off Thompson; Renfroe (22), off Thompson; Wisdom (22), off Ashby; Morel (12), off Milner. RBIs – McCutchen 2 (55), Tellez (73), Renfroe 2 (50), Yelich (38), Adames (67), Suzuki (37), Reyes (6), Happ (55), Contreras (49), Wisdom 2 (57), Morel 2 (34). SF – Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Urías); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Happ). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 4; Chicago 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Yelich, Contreras. GIDP – Tellez.

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby5⅔86608914.58
Milner, L, 3-2, BS, 0-11⅔22202223.64
Strzelecki1⅔00012192.51
Boxberger1⅔0000292.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson365533713.97
Castro1122112512.27
Brault, BS, 0-110000130.00
Rucker, W, 1-11⅔00000134.46
Leiter Jr., H, 11⅔00003154.33
Hughes, S, 2-41⅔10000142.95

Inherited runners-scored – Castro 1-0, Brault 2-2. HBP – Strzelecki (Suzuki). WP – Ashby(2).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:55. A – 39,962 (41,649)

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani dh300012.263
Trout cf401002.269
Rengifo 2b-3b400000.269
Ward rf400001.261
Fletcher ss-2b300000.280
Walsh 1b311100.223
Adell lf300003.223
Sierra lf000000.197
Rojas 3b300000.104
Velazquez ss000000.182
Suzuki c301001.187
Totals3013119
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400000.224
W.Castro 2b301001.249
Báez ss300002.225
Haase c300001.232
Cabrera dh301002.263
Carpenter lf300001.261
Schoop 1b300001.200
Candelario 3b301000.197
Reyes rf301001.271
Totals2804009
Los Angeles010000000130
Detroit000000000040

LOB – Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR – Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs – Walsh (44).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo); Detroit 0. RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Detroit 0 for 0.

GIDP – Reyes, Greene, Schoop.

DP – Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 4-89⅔40009973.14
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, L, 0-17⅔31116902.81
Jiménez1⅔00002113.47
Foley1⅔00001132.93

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:15. A – 28,197 (41,083)

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf311010.224
Witt Jr. ss-3b411201.249
Perez c400003.226
Pasquantino 1b301010.271
Rooker dh300012.167
Dozier 3b-rf401003.241
Taylor cf410001.267
Lopez 2b-ss300000.239
Eaton rf200000.182
a-Massey ph-2b100101.316
Totals31343311
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe 2b300010.229
Peralta lf411002.250
Ramírez dh412001.328
Choi 1b300012.237
Arozarena rf301211.256
Walls ss301011.177
Quinn cf400004.262
Paredes 3b300001.216
b-Díaz ph100000.275
Mejía c401000.269
Totals32262412
Kansas City0020000001340
Tampa Bay0000020000260

a-pinch hit for Eaton in the 8th. b-grounded out for Paredes in the 10th.

LOB – Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Ramírez (17). HR – Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (59), Massey (7), Arozarena 2 (64). SB – Arozarena (22). CS – Quinn (2). SF – Massey. S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Perez, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Quinn, Paredes). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Witt Jr., Walls. GIDP – Rooker, Ramírez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Choi).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer6⅔52247993.27
Coleman2⅔00003222.76
Barlow, W, 5-42⅔10002192.18
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan7⅔22238902.29
Adam1⅔10002201.11
Beeks, L, 2-32⅔11001262.70

HBP – McClanahan (Melendez). WP – McClanahan.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, John Libka; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:48. A – 10,049 (25,000)

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Tor-NYY

Aug 19, 2022 7:17 PM - words

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b400001.279
Judge cf200010.293
Rizzo dh401002.223
Donaldson 3b401002.223
Benintendi lf400000.298
Torres 2b301001.247
Kiner-Falefa ss300001.264
Cabrera rf301001.273
Higashioka c200000.195
b-Trevino ph-c100000.264
Totals3004018
Toronto001200001481
New York000000000040

a-popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th.

E – Jansen (4). LOB – Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B – Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR – Hernández (18), off Taillon. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (49), Hernández 2 (58), Jansen (25). SF – Jansen.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 9-97⅔40017862.99
García, H, 191⅔00000102.81
Romano1⅔00001172.40
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, L, 11-45⅔63305804.00
Trivino1⅔0000195.59
Peralta1⅔0000192.47
Loáisiga1⅔10000125.79
A.Chapman11120144.70
Marinaccio0000081.86

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. WP – A.Chapman.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 2:52. A – 46,194 (47,309)

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley rf410002.237
India 2b401000.244
Farmer 3b401100.267
Moustakas 1b411001.201
Senzel dh411201.243
Almora Jr. cf401000.226
Friedl lf411100.222
Barrero ss401001.192
Papierski c300000.138
Totals3547405
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b422200.281
B.Reynolds cf401012.265
Gamel rf403101.248
Chavis 1b501101.246
Castro 3b301010.226
Cruz ss401002.198
Allen lf412000.183
Madris dh422001.180
Delay c300002.250
a-Marcano ph000000.219
Totals35513429
Cincinnati020010010470
Pittsburgh0000012025132

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Delay in the 9th.

E – Cruz (7), Castro (7). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – Newman (14). HR – Senzel (4), off Wilson; Friedl (1), off Wilson. RBIs – Senzel 2 (20), Friedl (9), Farmer (55), Newman 2 (17), Gamel (37), Chavis (39). SB – Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). SF – Newman. S – Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Barrero); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis 2, Allen, Delay). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 4; Pittsburgh 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Almora Jr., Friedl, Cruz. GIDP – Papierski.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Chavis).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft693318853.97
Díaz, BS, 5-81000071.74
Sanmartin, H, 61⅔00001117.36
Kuhnel, L, 2-2, BS, 1-322200145.73
Detwiler1001093.38
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson7⅔53304845.74
Underwood Jr.11000144.26
Crowe, W, 5-71⅓10001223.27

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Crowe 2-1. IBB – off Detwiler (B.Reynolds). HBP – Detwiler (Gamel). WP – Ashcraft.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:48. A – 17,706 (38,747)

Atlanta 6, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b402100.281
Gurriel 1b400001.245
Alvarez lf200002.295
Dubón cf100000.209
Meyers cf100001.211
Bregman 3b401000.264
Tucker rf412100.259
Mancini dh411002.264
Peña ss400003.249
McCormick cf-lf301001.239
Maldonado c200012.184
Totals33272112
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf422011.274
Swanson ss523201.295
Riley 3b412300.291
Olson 1b301110.248
d'Arnaud c301012.259
Rosario dh402002.186
Grissom 2b300010.371
Harris II cf411002.288
Grossman lf400002.250
Totals346126410
Houston000020000270
Atlanta00300300x6121

E – Harris II (1). LOB – Houston 5, Atlanta 10. 2B – Tucker (20), Bregman (33), d'Arnaud (18), Harris II (16), Swanson (27). HR – Tucker (22), off Wright; Riley (31), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs – Tucker (81), Altuve (44), Riley 3 (78), Swanson 2 (68), Olson (80). SB – Harris II (15). SF – Olson.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Peña, Gurriel, Mancini); Atlanta 5 (Rosario, Swanson, d'Arnaud, Grossman, Grissom). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Atlanta 4 for 10.

GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., L, 1-15⅔73336912.45
Maton1⅔33312274.47
Smith1⅔10001114.38
Neris1⅔10001133.31
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 15-56⅔62217843.14
McHugh2⅔00003242.87
Jansen1⅔10002153.11

HBP – Neris (Riley). WP – Neris.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:04. A – 42,837 (41,084)

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lambert p-p000000---
Pollock cf-lf411002.240
Vaughn rf300002.293
Jiménez lf311001.311
c-Engel ph-cf100000.234
Abreu 1b402101.308
Moncada 3b401103.203
Grandal dh-c401001.202
Andrus ss400002.235
Harrison 2b301002.251
Zavala c200002.281
b-Sheets ph-rf100001.240
Totals33272017
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511102.301
Rosario ss412101.286
Ramírez 3b322110.283
Naylor 1b201010.275
Giménez 2b402201.313
Gonzalez rf300011.301
Jones dh300002.244
a-Miller ph-dh100000.239
Hedges c000010.174
Maile c311001.232
Straw cf400000.204
Totals3259548
Chicago200000000270
Cleveland00000140x590

a-flied out for Jones in the 7th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th. c- for Jiménez in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 5, Cleveland 8. 2B – Jiménez (6), Harrison (15), Maile (10). 3B – Kwan (5). HR – Ramírez (23), off Lynn. RBIs – Abreu (57), Moncada (40), Ramírez (99), Kwan (32), Rosario (51), Giménez 2 (58). SB – Giménez (16), Naylor (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Miller 2, Jones). RISP – Chicago 2 for 6; Cleveland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Giménez, Straw. GIDP – Grandal.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn551116955.30
López, L, 5-3, BS, 0-41⅔33301253.23
Diekman11130194.26
Lambert1⅓00001152.84
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 9-97⅔6220141013.11
Stephan, H, 111⅔00001192.49
Clase, S, 28-301⅔10002131.22

Diekman pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0. IBB – off Diekman (Gonzalez). HBP – Lynn (Naylor), Stephan (Vaughn). WP – McKenzie. PB – Zavala (2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:14. A – 25,521 (34,788)

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411011.264
Marte rf522000.290
Lindor ss513001.274
Alonso 1b512300.275
Vogelbach dh211021.238
1-Ruf pr-dh110001.221
McNeil 2b401111.315
Naquin lf500005.246
Baty 3b301211.300
Perez c400003.140
Totals387116514
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh502202.213
Hoskins 1b500000.251
Bohm 3b400001.285
Realmuto c403000.264
Castellanos rf401001.262
Stott ss401002.221
Segura 2b301000.281
Vierling lf310000.220
Zimmer cf411000.250
Totals3629206
New York1030102007110
Philadelphia000020000291

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E – Bohm (10). LOB – New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Alonso (23), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (1). 3B – Stott (2). HR – Alonso (30), off Nola. RBIs – Alonso 3 (102), McNeil (47), Baty 2 (4), Schwarber 2 (71). SB – Segura (11), Lindor (13), Marte (16).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Perez, McNeil 2, Naquin 2); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lindor, McNeil. GIDP – Marte.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 11-76⅔722041043.26
Ottavino1⅔20001192.30
Rodríguez1⅔00001104.89
May1⅔00000106.91
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 8-105⅔855191043.25
Nelson1⅔00011134.19
Bellatti1⅔22221253.92
Coonrod2⅔10013270.00

HBP – Bassitt 2 (Segura,Vierling). WP – Nola.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:28. A – 43,176 (42,792)

Minnesota 2, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300012.232
Seager ss400001.250
Lowe 1b401101.288
García rf401002.254
Heim c300011.254
1-Culberson pr000000.257
Taveras cf301010.298
Miller dh300010.202
Smith 3b200000.218
a-Mathias ph-3b100000.500
Thompson lf311000.265
Totals3014147
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf300011.225
Correa ss400002.269
Arraez 1b311110.335
Miranda dh411101.285
Urshela 3b401001.266
Polanco 2b201010.236
Celestino lf300001.260
Kepler rf301000.228
León c300002.167
Totals2925238
Texas000001000140
Minnesota20000000x250

a-pinch hit for Smith in the 7th.

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

LOB – Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B – Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR – Arraez (7), off Pérez; Miranda (13), off Pérez. RBIs – Lowe (53), Arraez (39), Miranda (52). SB – Thompson (5), Taveras (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Kepler, Buxton). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 5.

LIDP – Miller.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa, Kepler).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 9-46⅔52237972.80
Burke1⅔0000081.27
Leclerc1⅔00001163.30
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, W, 7-55⅓21112714.60
Thielbar, H, 1510002173.98
Megill, H, 31⅔10011242.90
J.Duran, H, 161⅔00001102.01
López, S, 22-281⅔00021201.95

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:54. A – 22,627 (38,544)

Baltimore 15, Boston 10
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf412302.271
Dalbec 2b201000.210
Verdugo rf-lf613100.283
Bogaerts ss311002.303
Duran cf-rf201010.222
Devers 3b510001.296
Arroyo 2b-ss523100.283
Hosmer 1b512100.231
Refsnyder dh423111.327
McGuire c311101.251
a-Plawecki ph-c100000.168
Hernández cf-ss-cf502202.211
Totals4510191029
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf322020.265
Rutschman c533201.255
Santander dh533400.259
Mountcastle 1b522300.250
Stowers rf512001.250
Hays lf413111.257
Odor 2b400102.205
Urías 3b422100.248
Mateo ss511301.228
Totals4015181536
Boston02205100010190
Baltimore03345000x15182

a-pinch hit for McGuire in the 8th.

E – Odor (12), Rutschman (5). LOB – Boston 11, Baltimore 6. 2B – Pham 2 (7), Refsnyder 2 (8), Hernández (17), Mullins 2 (28), Hays 2 (28), Rutschman (24), Santander (19). HR – Mateo (12), off Crawford; Santander (21), off Crawford; Rutschman (8), off Crawford; Mountcastle (17), off Sawamura; Urías (13), off Brasier. RBIs – Hernández 2 (28), Arroyo (21), Refsnyder (14), Hosmer (4), Pham 3 (13), Verdugo (57), McGuire (13), Mateo 3 (39), Santander 4 (66), Odor (43), Rutschman 2 (25), Mountcastle 3 (61), Urías (44), Hays (50). SF – Odor.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (McGuire 2, Pham, Devers 4); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Rutschman, Odor 2). RISP – Boston 7 for 19; Baltimore 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Verdugo, Devers, Arroyo. GIDP – Hosmer.

DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Devers, Hernández); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 3-53119902725.14
Sawamura21110133.21
Brasier55510265.98
Familia1⅓00011233.86
Barnes1⅔00001166.17
Strahm1⅔00002183.45
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles4⅔94405894.61
Akin45012252.60
Vespi, W, 5-01⅔31100194.22
Tate1⅔1000092.40
Pérez1⅓10011221.71
Bautista1⅔10001201.59

Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 1-1, Familia 1-0, Vespi 2-0, Tate 1-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP – Strahm (Urías). WP – Pérez. PB – McGuire (0).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 4:06. A – 33,136 (45,971)

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b400002.266
Rojas ss400001.235
Aguilar 1b401000.237
B.Anderson rf300012.246
Fortes dh300010.248
Stallings c411000.222
Leblanc 2b301001.333
a-Wendle ph100000.261
Burdick cf301001.186
Encarnación lf201110.200
Totals3115137
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf413000.276
T.Turner ss300011.304
Freeman 1b300011.319
Smith c300110.269
J.Turner dh411001.252
Taylor lf400003.229
Alberto 3b300001.240
Thompson cf301101.258
Lux 2b301001.296
Totals3026239
Miami000000100151
Los Angeles00000011x260

a-lined out for Leblanc in the 9th.

E – Encarnación (1). LOB – Miami 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Burdick (4), Stallings (10), Encarnación (1), Betts (25), Thompson (10). 3B – Betts (2). RBIs – Encarnación (5), Thompson (23), Smith (67). SB – J.Turner (2). CS – Fortes (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Fortes, Berti, Rojas, Encarnación); Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Taylor 2, Lux, Freeman). RISP – Miami 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 10.

GIDP – Taylor.

DP – Miami 1 (Leblanc, Aguilar).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo6⅓411271003.44
Okert, BS, 0-410001132.57
Floro, L, 0-21⅔11111143.67
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Anderson7⅔51136992.73
Martin, W, 4-01⅔00001163.86
Phillips, S, 2-41⅔0000091.31

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1. IBB – off Floro (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:41. A – 50,431 (56,000)

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf512001.245
O'Neill lf500001.228
Goldschmidt 1b423211.339
Arenado 3b504200.299
Pujols dh300003.254
Edman 2b400001.253
DeJong ss400004.175
Molina c413000.222
Nootbaar rf310011.228
Totals375124212
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf400001.238
Rivera 1b301000.293
Rojas 2b402000.286
Walker dh300012.221
McCarthy rf400001.274
Garrett lf400001.333
Alcántara 3b311000.210
C.Kelly c300000.221
Perdomo ss300102.191
Totals3114117
St. Louis1000004005120
Arizona000000010140

LOB – St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B – Arenado 3 (32), Rojas (18), Alcántara (4), Rivera (4). HR – Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs – Goldschmidt 2 (96), Arenado 2 (77), Perdomo (27).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Edman, O'Neill, DeJong, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (Garrett 2, McCarthy). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 11; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – C.Kelly, Perdomo.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 10-98⅔211141083.32
Hicks1⅔20003194.99
ArizonaHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, L, 2-25⅓61117953.57
Ginkel1⅓44312288.00
Uceta1⅓10003233.94
Holton1⅔10000112.25

Inherited runners-scored – Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP – Henry (Pujols), Mikolas (Rivera). PB – C.Kelly (3).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:52. A – 32,183 (48,686)

Washington 6, San Diego 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf511004.234
Call lf411210.154
Meneses 1b511000.310
Cruz dh502002.238
Ruiz c212120.246
Hernández 2b511003.247
Vargas 3b401002.268
Abrams ss401201.222
Robles cf310011.230
Totals376105413
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf410010.244
Soto rf310012.251
Machado 3b401201.304
Drury dh411001.265
Cronenworth 2b301011.240
Myers 1b200001.247
a-Bell ph-1b200000.277
Grisham cf201110.198
Kim ss400001.254
Alfaro c300002.261
b-Mazara ph100001.264
Totals32343410
Washington0002100036101
San Diego010020000341

a-popped out for Myers in the 6th. b-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th.

E – Abrams (6), Hader (). LOB – Washington 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Vargas (2), Machado (31). HR – Call (1), off Hader. RBIs – Abrams 2 (14), Ruiz (32), Call 2 (2), Grisham (47), Machado 2 (76). SB – Hernández (8), Ruiz (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Thomas, Hernández, Abrams, Robles); San Diego 3 (Alfaro, Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Washington 3 for 12; San Diego 2 for 8.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino4⅓33344844.31
Arano10002145.15
Cishek1⅔00001153.68
Edwards Jr.1⅔00001192.96
Ramírez, W, 4-11⅔00000163.30
Finnegan, S, 7-111⅔00002103.26
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell5⅔73327983.76
Hill10000113.09
Suarez1⅓00002152.67
Martinez1⅔00012193.13
Hader, L, 2-523310125.30
García1⅔00002113.48

Inherited runners-scored – Arano 2-2, Suarez 1-0. HBP – Cishek (Grisham), García (Ruiz). WP – Arano, Snell.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:46. A – 39,474 (40,209)

