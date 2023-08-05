Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf513100.338
Albies 2b511001.257
Riley 3b511201.275
Olson 1b411101.262
Murphy c311210.275
Ozuna dh311111.232
Rosario lf401001.246
Arcia ss411000.295
Harris II cf411100.283
Totals37811825
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b301010.281
Swanson ss300002.263
Morel ss100001.278
Happ lf400000.247
Bellinger cf302000.319
Tauchman cf000000.278
Gomes dh300001.277
Suzuki rf300002.249
Candelario 3b300002.600
Wisdom 1b300002.195
Amaya c301001.264
Totals29040111
Atlanta0007001008110
Chicago000000000040

LOB – Atlanta 4, Chicago 3. 2B – Albies (20), Olson (20), Arcia (14). 3B – Acuña Jr. (2). HR – Murphy (18), off Hendricks; Ozuna (23), off Hendricks; Riley (26), off Wesneski. RBIs – Riley 2 (68), Olson (92), Murphy 2 (60), Ozuna (50), Harris II (33), Acuña Jr. (65).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Swanson). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Riley, Arcia. GIDP – Arcia, Gomes.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Olson; Albies, Arcia, Olson); Chicago 1 (Morel, Madrigal, Wisdom).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 3-16⅔30008721.69
Hand1⅔10000170.00
Jiménez1⅔00002122.54
McHugh1⅔00011173.80
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, L, 4-64⅔87703724.09
Wesneski3⅔11111504.52
Cuas1⅔10011130.00
Barnhart1⅔1000060.00

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:09. A – 36,225 (41,363).

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3 (10)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss500001.253
Thomas rf533301.286
Meneses dh412211.282
Ruiz c400000.240
Smith 1b300002.265
Rutherford lf400002.000
Vargas 3b311010.259
Alu 2b411101.250
Call cf300001.205
Totals3567629
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz ss411111.268
Senzel rf511101.230
McLain 2b513101.309
Steer lf-1b400012.272
Newman 3b500000.257
Votto dh300011.203
2-Friedl pr-dh000000.279
Encarnacion-Strand 1b301000.286
1-Benson pr-lf100000.278
Stephenson c300011.246
Fairchild cf401001.234
Totals3737348
Washington0000010203671
Cincinnati2010000000370

1-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th.

E – Alu (1). LOB – Washington 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Alu (1), McLain (21). HR – Thomas (17), off Ashcraft; Meneses (9), off Ashcraft; Thomas (18), off Díaz; Senzel (9), off Corbin; McLain (12), off Corbin; De La Cruz (9), off Corbin. RBIs – Thomas 3 (60), Meneses 2 (60), Alu (3), Senzel (37), McLain (40), De La Cruz (22). SB – Friedl 2 (19). S – Call.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Cincinnati 6 (De La Cruz, Newman 2, Senzel 2, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Washington 2 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – Votto. GIDP – Rutherford, Votto.

DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin6⅓43312835.03
Willingham20001168.53
Weems1⅔10002222.87
Ferrer00020145.11
Machado, W, 2-00001187.36
Finnegan, S, 16-231⅔00002152.87
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft8⅔533251065.18
Díaz, L, 3-3123203322.39
Duarte0000143.78

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0. IBB – off Ferrer (Stephenson), off Machado (De La Cruz). HBP – Ashcraft (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:50. A – 39,284 (43,891).

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss300011.243
Benintendi lf301110.279
Robert Jr. cf401002.267
Vaughn 1b402002.249
Moncada 3b400001.227
Grandal c300012.245
Thompson rf311010.143
Colás dh311010.219
Andrus 2b301100.206
a-Jiménez ph100000.280
Totals3127258
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf311010.274
Giménez 2b423201.239
Ramírez 3b301111.288
Gonzalez dh402001.233
Brennan rf400000.256
Fry 1b400001.250
Rocchio ss401002.238
Naylor c300000.202
Straw cf311000.234
Totals3249326
Chicago002000000271
Cleveland11002000x490

a-lined out for Andrus in the 9th.

E – Grandal (3). LOB – Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B – Andrus (9), Vaughn (24), Giménez 2 (18). 3B – Gonzalez (2). HR – Giménez (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Andrus (21), Benintendi (30), Ramírez (64), Giménez 2 (42). SB – Kwan (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Moncada 2); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Fry 2, Gonzalez). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 7.

GIDP – Grandal, Moncada, Colás.

DP – Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Giménez, Fry; Giménez, Rocchio, Fry; Rocchio, Giménez, Fry).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 4-55⅔84312823.72
Lambert2⅔10013335.81
Shaw1⅔00001116.94
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 5-46⅔42245963.65
De Los Santos, H, 101⅔10001122.30
Stephan, H, 151⅔2000193.04
Clase, S, 29-361⅔00011182.90

IBB – off Lambert (Ramírez). WP – Clevinger.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:24. A – 37,056 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b501101.313
Franco ss400002.264
Mead 3b1010001.000
B.Lowe 2b411011.224
Arozarena lf411013.255
Paredes 3b412200.259
Bruján ss100001.193
J.Lowe rf411010.268
H.Ramírez dh523100.290
Siri cf522302.220
Bethancourt c401101.214
Totals418138311
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b400001.232
Greene cf300011.302
Vierling lf401001.272
Torkelson 1b300001.226
Carpenter rf301000.252
Báez ss300000.224
Cabrera dh301000.254
Short p000000.229
Ibáñez 2b200000.238
a-Maton ph-2b100000.176
Rogers c300000.213
Totals2903014
Tampa Bay2200031008130
Detroit000000000032

a-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 8th.

E – Báez (15), McKinstry (8). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3. 2B – Paredes (17), J.Lowe (21), Cabrera (13). HR – Siri (21), off Olson. RBIs – Paredes 2 (65), Siri 3 (45), Bethancourt (23), Díaz (53), H.Ramírez (38).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, H.Ramírez, Díaz, J.Lowe); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 13; Detroit 0 for 1.

GIDP – Báez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell, W, 2-26⅔30011743.58
Kelly1⅔00001103.17
Armstrong2⅔00002190.62
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson, L, 1-55⅔54433924.94
Shreve23200155.03
Brieske1⅔20002243.12
Wingenter1⅔31103286.48
White1⅔10003174.97
Short1⅔00000110.00

Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 2-2. WP – Olson.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:29. A – 26,050 (41,083).

Toronto 7, Boston 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf-2b512101.300
Springer rf311111.246
Guerrero Jr. 1b512200.266
D.Jansen c502000.228
Kirk dh501000.256
Chapman 3b412111.256
Schneider 2b512101.400
Kiermaier cf000000.268
DeJong ss400002.000
Varsho cf-lf322110.214
Totals39714736
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran lf-cf413200.317
Verdugo rf300001.270
a-Refsnyder ph-lf000010.272
Yoshida dh401000.305
Devers 3b200011.263
Duvall cf-rf400000.242
Casas 1b400001.252
Wong c400003.243
Urías 2b311011.333
Chang ss311100.170
Totals3136337
Toronto2101020017140
Boston002000100361

a-walked for Verdugo in the 8th.

E – Wong (9). LOB – Toronto 9, Boston 5. 2B – Chapman (34), Springer (15), Guerrero Jr. (22), Yoshida (24). HR – Merrifield (10), off Paxton; Guerrero Jr. (18), off Paxton; Schneider (1), off Paxton; Varsho (13), off Llovera; Chapman (15), off Bleier; Duran (8), off Manoah; Chang (6), off Manoah. RBIs – Merrifield (51), Guerrero Jr. 2 (69), Schneider (1), Springer (43), Varsho (35), Chapman (46), Duran 2 (39), Chang (18). CS – Verdugo (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk, DeJong, Schneider, Guerrero Jr. 3); Boston 1 (Verdugo). RISP – Toronto 0 for 7; Boston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – D.Jansen, Chang. GIDP – Kirk, Casas.

DP – Toronto 1 (DeJong, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Urías, Chang, Casas; Chang, Urías, Casas).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 3-8663325895.72
Mayza, H, 161⅔00011141.18
Hicks, S, 1-11⅓0000195.40
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton, L, 6-35⅔94424943.60
Llovera1⅓32211314.91
Jacques100001185.68
Bleier1⅔21100165.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Jacques 1-0. HBP – Manoah (Devers). WP – Paxton.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:31. A – 36,376 (37,755).

Texas 6, Miami 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b411000.376
Soler rf401001.242
Bell dh401102.417
De La Cruz lf401000.270
Av.García cf401003.212
Burger 3b300011.182
Berti ss411101.293
Gurriel 1b300002.268
Fortes c201000.217
a-Chisholm Jr. ph100000.249
Stallings c000000.197
Totals33272110
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411102.279
Seager ss411101.345
Jung 3b300101.273
Ad.García rf323210.266
Lowe 1b400003.283
Garver c312010.271
Grossman dh401002.224
Duran lf300001.282
Jankowski lf100000.299
Taveras cf312110.275
Totals326106310
Miami110000000271
Texas11100120x6101

a-popped out for Fortes in the 7th.

E – De La Cruz (5), Stratton (1). LOB – Miami 5, Texas 6. 2B – Bell (1), Fortes (5), Taveras (20), Semien (28), Ad.García (23). HR – Berti (3), off Montgomery; Seager (17), off Luzardo; Ad.García 2 (28), off Luzardo. RBIs – Bell (3), Berti (23), Seager (62), Taveras (50), Ad.García 2 (88), Semien (70), Jung (65). SF – Jung.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Berti, Chisholm Jr. 2, Av.García, Arraez); Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien). RISP – Miami 0 for 8; Texas 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Bell, Grossman.

DP – Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 8-65⅓64428903.52
López1⅓32211324.50
Puk0000154.75
Smeltzer1⅔10000125.79
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 1-06⅔62216803.00
Sborz, H, 131⅔00001104.10
Stratton2⅔10003290.00

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Sborz 2-0. WP – Sborz.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:24. A – 33,362 (40,000).

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b512001.281
Bregman 3b310111.249
Alvarez dh412111.294
Tucker rf311220.300
Diaz c511300.273
J.Abreu 1b500002.239
McCormick lf410011.281
Peña ss302010.240
Meyers cf411002.230
Totals3679768
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiner-Falefa rf511100.253
Bauers 1b412102.229
Torres 2b401001.263
Stanton dh311111.205
McKinney lf400001.228
LeMahieu 3b402000.235
Bader cf300011.252
Volpe ss400001.213
Higashioka c201000.229
a-Judge ph100001.289
Rortvedt c000010.143
Totals3438338
Houston310012000790
New York001010010380

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 7th.

LOB – Houston 9, New York 7. 2B – Altuve (9), Meyers (14), Tucker (28), LeMahieu (17). HR – Diaz (14), off Severino; Alvarez (20), off Severino; Bauers (10), off Brown; Kiner-Falefa (6), off Brown; Stanton (17), off Montero. RBIs – Diaz 3 (34), Bregman (70), Alvarez (60), Tucker 2 (77), Bauers (23), Kiner-Falefa (29), Stanton (42). SB – Tucker 2 (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Bregman, Diaz 2, Tucker 2); New York 4 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa 2, Bader). RISP – Houston 3 for 12; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Altuve, LeMahieu. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 8-76⅔52214934.07
Neris1⅔10012191.35
Montero1⅔11102205.94
Pressly1⅔10010223.04
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 2-64⅔55534877.74
A.Abreu112221404.05
Ramirez2⅓30011362.48
Middleton1⅔00002100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-2. HBP – Severino (Bregman). WP – A.Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:04. A – 42,105 (47,309).

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf110020.255
a-Mendick ph-lf100100.200
Alvarez c300011.234
Lindor ss302200.238
b-Stewart ph100000.250
Alonso 1b401000.221
McNeil 2b400000.251
Marte rf400001.251
Baty 3b300000.220
Vientos dh300003.213
Ortega lf-cf221011.083
Totals2934346
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman dh300110.273
Mountcastle 1b501002.266
Henderson ss512001.246
Hays lf421012.287
Westburg 2b322320.276
O'Hearn rf311101.306
1-Cowser pr-rf120011.113
Urías 3b412001.254
McCann c313510.215
McKenna cf300012.245
Totals34101210710
New York000002010340
Baltimore00020440x10121

a-grounded out for Nimmo in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lindor in the 9th.

1-ran for O'Hearn in the 6th.

E – Cowser (1). LOB – New York 3, Baltimore 8. 2B – Lindor (24), Ortega (1), Alonso (10), McCann (10), Henderson 2 (16). HR – Westburg (2), off Garrett. RBIs – Lindor 2 (69), Mendick (1), McCann 5 (15), O'Hearn (37), Rutschman (51), Westburg 3 (11). SB – O'Hearn (2), McCann (3), McKenna (2). CS – Lindor (2), McCann (0). SF – Rutschman.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Marte); Baltimore 5 (O'Hearn 2, Mountcastle 2, Cowser). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 5 for 17.

GIDP – Alonso, McKenna.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Westburg, Mountcastle).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson3⅔10031525.65
Curtiss1⅔22212264.58
Walker1⅔00002157.88
Bickford, L, 0-1344112133.75
Garrett344202710.13
Gott1⅔20002156.00
Smith1⅔10002253.82
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer5⅓22244874.61
Baumann, W, 9-0100000103.31
Irvin1⅔11002155.55
Fujinami1⅔10000123.52

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-1, Gott 1-1, Baumann 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:07. A – 29,550 (45,971).

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b511000.282
Witt Jr. ss512202.270
Massey 2b511101.218
Perez 1b401010.246
Olivares dh412000.252
Melendez lf311012.214
1-Taylor pr-lf010000.200
Fermin c412102.302
Blanco rf301301.246
Isbel cf400003.227
Totals377117211
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh400001.178
Bohm 3b512001.292
Harper 1b400010.290
Castellanos rf411201.274
Stott 2b422000.303
Realmuto c400001.243
B.Marsh lf312000.283
Turner ss401100.236
Rojas cf301210.289
Totals3559524
Kansas City0020040107110
Philadelphia200201000590

1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Olivares 2 (17), Fermin (7), B.Marsh (20), Bohm (20), Stott 2 (23), Rojas (3). 3B – Melendez (3). HR – Witt Jr. (20), off Nola; Massey (9), off Nola; Castellanos (16), off Lyles. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (66), Massey (33), Fermin (24), Blanco 3 (11), Castellanos 2 (65), Rojas 2 (8), Turner (35). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (32), Blanco 3 (12). CS – Witt Jr. (9). S – Blanco.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia 2, Blanco 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Rojas, Schwarber 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Harper.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Perez).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 3-12585502916.24
Coleman, H, 4000111110.80
Hernández, H, 111⅔00010183.60
Wittgren, H, 11⅔10000165.54
Cox, S, 1-11⅔00001103.58
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 9-85⅓855181004.58
Marte, BS, 2-4121111345.01
Hoffman1⅔11102212.67
Covey1⅔00000104.91

Inherited runners-scored – Coleman 1-0, Marte 2-2. HBP – Lyles (B.Marsh), Cox (Schwarber).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:04. A – 36,510 (42,901).

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios lf411101.250
Reynolds dh523201.268
Suwinski cf410010.218
Davis rf522202.232
Rivas 1b513300.375
Triolo 3b501000.272
Rodríguez c300011.188
A.Williams ss402000.304
Capra 2b310010.000
Totals38812835
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf412012.293
Contreras c511000.276
Santana 1b512202.172
Adames ss410012.203
Frelick rf300112.250
Canha dh503100.200
Anderson 3b300011.227
Turang 2b100010.220
a-Monasterio ph-2b100011.290
Wiemer cf400001.213
Totals35484611
Pittsburgh3300020008123
Milwaukee200010100480

a-struck out for Turang in the 6th.

E – Suwinski (1), A.Williams (1), Palacios (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B – Reynolds (22), A.Williams (2), Yelich (27). 3B – Rivas (1). HR – Rivas (1), off Rea; Davis (5), off Rea; Palacios (3), off Wilson; Reynolds (13), off Wilson; Santana (2), off Priester. RBIs – Rivas 3 (3), Reynolds 2 (51), Davis 2 (15), Palacios (17), Santana 2 (3), Frelick (10), Canha (1). SB – Triolo (1). SF – Frelick. S – Palacios.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, A.Williams); Milwaukee 7 (Contreras 4, Wiemer 2, Canha). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Suwinski.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester4⅔53333888.69
De Los Santos, W, 1-11⅔10002263.18
Borucki1⅔10002142.79
Mlodzinski1⅔11132352.21
Holderman1⅔00002153.38
Bednar1⅔00000181.21
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea, L, 5-54⅔86632905.11
Wilson2⅔42202393.50
Uribe2⅔00001171.86
Milner1⅔0000072.22

WP – Priester.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:57. A – 35,438 (41,700).

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh421120.245
Tovar ss512001.257
McMahon 3b421112.263
Rodgers 2b401110.176
Jones lf524300.284
Díaz c502200.277
Montero 1b512101.214
Toglia rf501002.197
B.Doyle cf511002.198
Totals42915948
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf502000.277
Goldschmidt 1b502100.276
Gorman 2b523201.245
Arenado 3b513101.283
Contreras c300011.247
O'Neill lf401000.254
Walker rf400000.261
Burleson dh402000.253
Edman ss411001.235
Totals39414414
Colorado3311000019150
St. Louis0110101004140

LOB – Colorado 10, St. Louis 9. 2B – Jones (9), McMahon (24), Montero (7), Tovar (24), Nootbaar (15), Burleson (14). HR – Arenado (23), off Flexen; Gorman (23), off Flexen; Gorman (24), off Bird. RBIs – Jones 3 (25), Díaz 2 (50), McMahon (57), Rodgers (2), Profar (37), Montero (18), Arenado (79), Goldschmidt (57), Gorman 2 (67).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Toglia 2, Rodgers, Díaz, Profar, Tovar); St. Louis 5 (Edman 2, O'Neill, Arenado 2). RISP – Colorado 8 for 23; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – McMahon. LIDP – Gorman. GIDP – Goldschmidt.

DP – Colorado 2 (Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, W, 1-15⅔103302728.31
Bird131111314.27
Koch, H, 21⅓00000151.56
Kinley1⅔10001124.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 3-63⅔97725757.81
Suárez431121737.27
Naile1⅓31102279.90

Inherited runners-scored – Koch 2-0, Naile 1-0. WP – Suárez.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:43. A – 38,559 (44,494).

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss501001.272
Marte 2b500001.287
Carroll cf401001.276
Walker 1b401001.263
Pham lf401001.143
Gurriel Jr. dh321101.253
Rivera 3b200000.280
a-Peterson ph-3b200000.222
McCarthy rf302010.250
Herrera c301101.222
b-Thomas ph101000.237
Totals3629217
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss400002.220
Julien 2b301012.287
Farmer 3b000000.249
Polanco 3b-2b311111.241
Kepler rf411101.230
Wallner dh200012.247
W.Castro lf401001.246
Vázquez c402000.226
Gallo 1b300012.176
Taylor cf411101.223
Totals31373412
Arizona010100000290
Minnesota00100110x370

a-lined out for Rivera in the 6th. b-singled for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 9, Minnesota 9. 2B – Carroll (22). HR – Gurriel Jr. (17), off Ober; Polanco (6), off M.Kelly; Kepler (16), off M.Kelly; Taylor (14), off McGough. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (59), Herrera (7), Polanco (20), Kepler (40), Taylor (34). SB – W.Castro (28), Thomas (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Gurriel Jr., Walker, Perdomo); Minnesota 5 (W.Castro 2, Gallo, Taylor 2). RISP – Arizona 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 4.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly6⅔62219933.21
McGough, L, 1-711132284.31
Frías0000165.84
M.Castro1⅔00000123.97
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober5⅔622031043.21
Floro1⅔10001190.00
Thielbar, W, 1-11⅓00002121.42
Pagán, H, 410000113.19
Duran, S, 20-241⅔10011192.89

Inherited runners-scored – Frías 3-0. HBP – M.Kelly (Wallner), Ober (Gurriel Jr.). WP – Pagán.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:47. A – 29,408 (38,544).

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss522010.266
Rodríguez cf322221.251
Suárez 3b501101.234
Murphy c511103.296
Hernández rf513000.243
France 1b311321.252
Raleigh dh511102.230
D.Moore lf-2b412111.185
Caballero 2b201001.227
a-Marlowe ph-lf200010.313
Totals399149710
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss422110.230
Ohtani dh411013.310
Cron 1b511101.250
Moustakas 3b522301.270
Drury 2b401000.276
Moniak cf311201.311
b-Escobar ph100001.235
Adams cf000000.000
Renfroe rf302000.251
Thaiss c300001.228
c-Wallach ph-c100000.207
Grichuk lf401001.263
Totals37711729
Seattle4102000119140
Los Angeles1040200007110

a-walked for Caballero in the 6th. b-struck out for Moniak in the 8th. c-grounded out for Thaiss in the 8th.

LOB – Seattle 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Hernández 2 (19), D.Moore (3), Rodríguez (22), Renfroe (26), Ohtani (18). HR – France (8), off Detmers; D.Moore (5), off Detmers; Rodríguez (18), off Detmers; Raleigh (18), off Loup; Rengifo (11), off Castillo; Moustakas (6), off Castillo; Moniak (12), off Castillo. RBIs – Murphy (17), France 3 (43), D.Moore (10), Rodríguez 2 (60), Suárez (71), Raleigh (46), Rengifo (34), Cron (3), Moustakas 3 (17), Moniak 2 (37). SB – Caballero (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Hernández 2, Suárez, Crawford, Marlowe, D.Moore); Los Angeles 4 (Thaiss, Cron, Moustakas, Grichuk). RISP – Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Suárez, Crawford, Marlowe. GIDP – Suárez, Raleigh, Wallach.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, D.Moore, France); Los Angeles 2 (Moustakas, Drury, Cron; Moustakas, Cron).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo6⅔1077161003.21
Topa, W, 2-31⅔0000072.51
Saucedo, H, 21⅔00001112.20
Brash, S, 2-61⅔10012163.28
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers4⅔97724934.78
Webb1⅔10032333.98
Leone1⅔00011160.00
M.Moore1⅔10002161.82
López, L, 0-11⅔21101131.80
Loup1⅔11110135.12

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 2-0. HBP – López (Murphy), Saucedo (Renfroe). WP – Leone.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 3:02. A – 34,479 (45,517).

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf422010.284
Freeman 1b410000.338
Smith c512102.275
Peralta dh422200.276
Heyward rf-cf410010.243
Taylor 3b411211.219
Outman cf312201.252
a-J.Martinez ph000110.260
1-Rojas pr-ss100000.220
Rosario ss-2b401201.333
Hernández lf411000.320
Totals3710111045
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b402010.287
Tatis Jr. rf500001.266
Soto lf411112.276
Machado 3b501000.257
Bogaerts ss502001.268
Cronenworth 1b421000.222
Choi dh120021.000
b-Cooper ph-dh100000.000
Campusano c301100.277
Grisham cf402200.213
Totals36510445
Los Angeles01000015310110
San Diego0002010115100

a-walked for Outman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for J.Martinez in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 6, San Diego 10. 2B – Peralta 2 (14), Smith (17), Cronenworth (19). HR – Outman (13), off Darvish; Soto (24), off Phillips. RBIs – Outman 2 (49), Peralta 2 (40), Taylor 2 (37), J.Martinez (76), Rosario 2 (7), Smith (55), Campusano (9), Grisham 2 (36), Soto (71). SB – Kim 2 (24), Outman (13), Rosario (1), Betts (8). SF – Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Peralta, Hernández 2, Rosario); San Diego 7 (Grisham 2, Machado 2, Tatis Jr. 2, Kim). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 13; San Diego 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Smith, Heyward, Cooper. GIDP – Bogaerts.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller362113824.26
Kelly1⅓10011210.00
Vesia1⅔11110225.52
Brasier, W, 2-01⅔0000180.95
Ferguson11110213.00
Phillips, S, 14-161⅓11100172.36
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish7⅔52204824.41
Suarez, L, 1-1, BS, 0-125531338.10
Cosgrove10010151.74
Barlow333001711.57
García0000025.21

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-1, Phillips 2-0, Cosgrove 3-3, García 1-0. IBB – off Suarez (Heyward). HBP – Vesia (Campusano), Ferguson (Cronenworth), Barlow (Freeman). PB – Smith (2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:14. A – 42,930 (40,222).

