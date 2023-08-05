Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|2
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Morel ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Tauchman cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.600
|Wisdom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|700
|100
|8
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
LOB – Atlanta 4, Chicago 3. 2B – Albies (20), Olson (20), Arcia (14). 3B – Acuña Jr. (2). HR – Murphy (18), off Hendricks; Ozuna (23), off Hendricks; Riley (26), off Wesneski. RBIs – Riley 2 (68), Olson (92), Murphy 2 (60), Ozuna (50), Harris II (33), Acuña Jr. (65).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Swanson). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 7; Chicago 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Riley, Arcia. GIDP – Arcia, Gomes.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Olson; Albies, Arcia, Olson); Chicago 1 (Morel, Madrigal, Wisdom).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|72
|1.69
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.54
|McHugh
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.80
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 4-6
|4⅔
|8
|7
|7
|0
|3
|72
|4.09
|Wesneski
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|50
|4.52
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Barnhart
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:09. A – 36,225 (41,363).
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3 (10)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Thomas rf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Rutherford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Alu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Senzel rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Steer lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Newman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Votto dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|2-Friedl pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|1-Benson pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|4
|8
|Washington
|000
|001
|020
|3
|6
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|0
|3
|7
|0
1-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th.
E – Alu (1). LOB – Washington 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Alu (1), McLain (21). HR – Thomas (17), off Ashcraft; Meneses (9), off Ashcraft; Thomas (18), off Díaz; Senzel (9), off Corbin; McLain (12), off Corbin; De La Cruz (9), off Corbin. RBIs – Thomas 3 (60), Meneses 2 (60), Alu (3), Senzel (37), McLain (40), De La Cruz (22). SB – Friedl 2 (19). S – Call.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Cincinnati 6 (De La Cruz, Newman 2, Senzel 2, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Washington 2 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 10.
Runners moved up – Votto. GIDP – Rutherford, Votto.
DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|83
|5.03
|Willingham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|8.53
|Weems
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.87
|Ferrer
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|5.11
|Machado, W, 2-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|7.36
|Finnegan, S, 16-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.87
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|8⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|106
|5.18
|Díaz, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|32
|2.39
|Duarte
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.78
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0. IBB – off Ferrer (Stephenson), off Machado (De La Cruz). HBP – Ashcraft (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:50. A – 39,284 (43,891).
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Thompson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Colás dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Fry 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rocchio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|110
|020
|00x
|4
|9
|0
a-lined out for Andrus in the 9th.
E – Grandal (3). LOB – Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B – Andrus (9), Vaughn (24), Giménez 2 (18). 3B – Gonzalez (2). HR – Giménez (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Andrus (21), Benintendi (30), Ramírez (64), Giménez 2 (42). SB – Kwan (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Moncada 2); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Fry 2, Gonzalez). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 7.
GIDP – Grandal, Moncada, Colás.
DP – Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Giménez, Fry; Giménez, Rocchio, Fry; Rocchio, Giménez, Fry).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 4-5
|5⅔
|8
|4
|3
|1
|2
|82
|3.72
|Lambert
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|5.81
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.94
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 5-4
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|96
|3.65
|De Los Santos, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.30
|Stephan, H, 15
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.04
|Clase, S, 29-36
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.90
IBB – off Lambert (Ramírez). WP – Clevinger.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:24. A – 37,056 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Mead 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Bruján ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|H.Ramírez dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Siri cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.220
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|3
|11
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Short p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|a-Maton ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Tampa Bay
|220
|003
|100
|8
|13
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|2
a-grounded out for Ibáñez in the 8th.
E – Báez (15), McKinstry (8). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3. 2B – Paredes (17), J.Lowe (21), Cabrera (13). HR – Siri (21), off Olson. RBIs – Paredes 2 (65), Siri 3 (45), Bethancourt (23), Díaz (53), H.Ramírez (38).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, H.Ramírez, Díaz, J.Lowe); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 13; Detroit 0 for 1.
GIDP – Báez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell, W, 2-2
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|74
|3.58
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.17
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.62
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|92
|4.94
|Shreve
|⅔
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.03
|Brieske
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.12
|Wingenter
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|6.48
|White
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.97
|Short
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Shreve pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 2-2. WP – Olson.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:29. A – 26,050 (41,083).
Toronto 7, Boston 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|D.Jansen c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Schneider 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Varsho cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|3
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran lf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|Toronto
|210
|102
|001
|7
|14
|0
|Boston
|002
|000
|100
|3
|6
|1
a-walked for Verdugo in the 8th.
E – Wong (9). LOB – Toronto 9, Boston 5. 2B – Chapman (34), Springer (15), Guerrero Jr. (22), Yoshida (24). HR – Merrifield (10), off Paxton; Guerrero Jr. (18), off Paxton; Schneider (1), off Paxton; Varsho (13), off Llovera; Chapman (15), off Bleier; Duran (8), off Manoah; Chang (6), off Manoah. RBIs – Merrifield (51), Guerrero Jr. 2 (69), Schneider (1), Springer (43), Varsho (35), Chapman (46), Duran 2 (39), Chang (18). CS – Verdugo (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Kirk, DeJong, Schneider, Guerrero Jr. 3); Boston 1 (Verdugo). RISP – Toronto 0 for 7; Boston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – D.Jansen, Chang. GIDP – Kirk, Casas.
DP – Toronto 1 (DeJong, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Urías, Chang, Casas; Chang, Urías, Casas).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 3-8
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|89
|5.72
|Mayza, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.18
|Hicks, S, 1-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 6-3
|5⅔
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|94
|3.60
|Llovera
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|4.91
|Jacques
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.68
|Bleier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Jacques 1-0. HBP – Manoah (Devers). WP – Paxton.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:31. A – 36,376 (37,755).
Texas 6, Miami 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.376
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.417
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Av.García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Fortes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Chisholm Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.345
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Ad.García rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Garver c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Grossman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|3
|10
|Miami
|110
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Texas
|111
|001
|20x
|6
|10
|1
a-popped out for Fortes in the 7th.
E – De La Cruz (5), Stratton (1). LOB – Miami 5, Texas 6. 2B – Bell (1), Fortes (5), Taveras (20), Semien (28), Ad.García (23). HR – Berti (3), off Montgomery; Seager (17), off Luzardo; Ad.García 2 (28), off Luzardo. RBIs – Bell (3), Berti (23), Seager (62), Taveras (50), Ad.García 2 (88), Semien (70), Jung (65). SF – Jung.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Berti, Chisholm Jr. 2, Av.García, Arraez); Texas 2 (Lowe, Semien). RISP – Miami 0 for 8; Texas 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Bell, Grossman.
DP – Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 8-6
|5⅓
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|90
|3.52
|López
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|4.50
|Puk
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.75
|Smeltzer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.79
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|80
|3.00
|Sborz, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.10
|Stratton
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Sborz 2-0. WP – Sborz.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:24. A – 33,362 (40,000).
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.300
|Diaz c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|6
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiner-Falefa rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.205
|McKinney lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|Houston
|310
|012
|000
|7
|9
|0
|New York
|001
|010
|010
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 7th.
LOB – Houston 9, New York 7. 2B – Altuve (9), Meyers (14), Tucker (28), LeMahieu (17). HR – Diaz (14), off Severino; Alvarez (20), off Severino; Bauers (10), off Brown; Kiner-Falefa (6), off Brown; Stanton (17), off Montero. RBIs – Diaz 3 (34), Bregman (70), Alvarez (60), Tucker 2 (77), Bauers (23), Kiner-Falefa (29), Stanton (42). SB – Tucker 2 (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Bregman, Diaz 2, Tucker 2); New York 4 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa 2, Bader). RISP – Houston 3 for 12; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, Altuve, LeMahieu. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 8-7
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|93
|4.07
|Neris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.35
|Montero
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|5.94
|Pressly
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.04
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 2-6
|4⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|87
|7.74
|A.Abreu
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|40
|4.05
|Ramirez
|2⅓
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|2.48
|Middleton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-2. HBP – Severino (Bregman). WP – A.Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:04. A – 42,105 (47,309).
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|a-Mendick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Ortega lf-cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Henderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Westburg 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.276
|O'Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|1-Cowser pr-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.113
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|McCann c
|3
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.215
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|7
|10
|New York
|000
|002
|010
|3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|204
|40x
|10
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Nimmo in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lindor in the 9th.
1-ran for O'Hearn in the 6th.
E – Cowser (1). LOB – New York 3, Baltimore 8. 2B – Lindor (24), Ortega (1), Alonso (10), McCann (10), Henderson 2 (16). HR – Westburg (2), off Garrett. RBIs – Lindor 2 (69), Mendick (1), McCann 5 (15), O'Hearn (37), Rutschman (51), Westburg 3 (11). SB – O'Hearn (2), McCann (3), McKenna (2). CS – Lindor (2), McCann (0). SF – Rutschman.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Marte); Baltimore 5 (O'Hearn 2, Mountcastle 2, Cowser). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 5 for 17.
GIDP – Alonso, McKenna.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Westburg, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|52
|5.65
|Curtiss
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|4.58
|Walker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.88
|Bickford, L, 0-1
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|21
|33.75
|Garrett
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|27
|10.13
|Gott
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.00
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.82
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5⅓
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|87
|4.61
|Baumann, W, 9-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.31
|Irvin
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.55
|Fujinami
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-1, Gott 1-1, Baumann 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:07. A – 29,550 (45,971).
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|Massey 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Olivares dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|1-Taylor pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Blanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|B.Marsh lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.289
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|2
|4
|Kansas City
|002
|004
|010
|7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|201
|000
|5
|9
|0
1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Olivares 2 (17), Fermin (7), B.Marsh (20), Bohm (20), Stott 2 (23), Rojas (3). 3B – Melendez (3). HR – Witt Jr. (20), off Nola; Massey (9), off Nola; Castellanos (16), off Lyles. RBIs – Witt Jr. 2 (66), Massey (33), Fermin (24), Blanco 3 (11), Castellanos 2 (65), Rojas 2 (8), Turner (35). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (32), Blanco 3 (12). CS – Witt Jr. (9). S – Blanco.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Garcia 2, Blanco 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Rojas, Schwarber 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Harper.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Perez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 3-12
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|91
|6.24
|Coleman, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|10.80
|Hernández, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.60
|Wittgren, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.54
|Cox, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 9-8
|5⅓
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|100
|4.58
|Marte, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|5.01
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.67
|Covey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Coleman 1-0, Marte 2-2. HBP – Lyles (B.Marsh), Cox (Schwarber).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:04. A – 36,510 (42,901).
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Reynolds dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Davis rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.232
|Rivas 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|Triolo 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Rodríguez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|A.Williams ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Capra 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.172
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Frelick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Canha dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Monasterio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|6
|11
|Pittsburgh
|330
|002
|000
|8
|12
|3
|Milwaukee
|200
|010
|100
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Turang in the 6th.
E – Suwinski (1), A.Williams (1), Palacios (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 11. 2B – Reynolds (22), A.Williams (2), Yelich (27). 3B – Rivas (1). HR – Rivas (1), off Rea; Davis (5), off Rea; Palacios (3), off Wilson; Reynolds (13), off Wilson; Santana (2), off Priester. RBIs – Rivas 3 (3), Reynolds 2 (51), Davis 2 (15), Palacios (17), Santana 2 (3), Frelick (10), Canha (1). SB – Triolo (1). SF – Frelick. S – Palacios.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Triolo, A.Williams); Milwaukee 7 (Contreras 4, Wiemer 2, Canha). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Milwaukee 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Suwinski.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|88
|8.69
|De Los Santos, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.18
|Borucki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.79
|Mlodzinski
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|35
|2.21
|Holderman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.38
|Bednar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.21
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea, L, 5-5
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|90
|5.11
|Wilson
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|39
|3.50
|Uribe
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.86
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.22
WP – Priester.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:57. A – 35,438 (41,700).
Colorado 9, St. Louis 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Jones lf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Toglia rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|B.Doyle cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|42
|9
|15
|9
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Gorman 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|39
|4
|14
|4
|1
|4
|Colorado
|331
|100
|001
|9
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|011
|010
|100
|4
|14
|0
LOB – Colorado 10, St. Louis 9. 2B – Jones (9), McMahon (24), Montero (7), Tovar (24), Nootbaar (15), Burleson (14). HR – Arenado (23), off Flexen; Gorman (23), off Flexen; Gorman (24), off Bird. RBIs – Jones 3 (25), Díaz 2 (50), McMahon (57), Rodgers (2), Profar (37), Montero (18), Arenado (79), Goldschmidt (57), Gorman 2 (67).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Toglia 2, Rodgers, Díaz, Profar, Tovar); St. Louis 5 (Edman 2, O'Neill, Arenado 2). RISP – Colorado 8 for 23; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – McMahon. LIDP – Gorman. GIDP – Goldschmidt.
DP – Colorado 2 (Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|10
|3
|3
|0
|2
|72
|8.31
|Bird
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|4.27
|Koch, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.56
|Kinley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-6
|3⅔
|9
|7
|7
|2
|5
|75
|7.81
|Suárez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|73
|7.27
|Naile
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|9.90
Inherited runners-scored – Koch 2-0, Naile 1-0. WP – Suárez.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:43. A – 38,559 (44,494).
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Farmer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Polanco 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Wallner dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|4
|12
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000
|2
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|10x
|3
|7
|0
a-lined out for Rivera in the 6th. b-singled for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 9, Minnesota 9. 2B – Carroll (22). HR – Gurriel Jr. (17), off Ober; Polanco (6), off M.Kelly; Kepler (16), off M.Kelly; Taylor (14), off McGough. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (59), Herrera (7), Polanco (20), Kepler (40), Taylor (34). SB – W.Castro (28), Thomas (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Gurriel Jr., Walker, Perdomo); Minnesota 5 (W.Castro 2, Gallo, Taylor 2). RISP – Arizona 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 4.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|93
|3.21
|McGough, L, 1-7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|28
|4.31
|Frías
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.84
|M.Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.97
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|104
|3.21
|Floro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Thielbar, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.42
|Pagán, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.19
|Duran, S, 20-24
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored – Frías 3-0. HBP – M.Kelly (Wallner), Ober (Gurriel Jr.). WP – Pagán.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:47. A – 29,408 (38,544).
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.251
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.296
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.252
|Raleigh dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|D.Moore lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.185
|Caballero 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Marlowe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|7
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.310
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Moniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|b-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Adams cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|c-Wallach ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|9
|Seattle
|410
|200
|011
|9
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|104
|020
|000
|7
|11
|0
a-walked for Caballero in the 6th. b-struck out for Moniak in the 8th. c-grounded out for Thaiss in the 8th.
LOB – Seattle 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Hernández 2 (19), D.Moore (3), Rodríguez (22), Renfroe (26), Ohtani (18). HR – France (8), off Detmers; D.Moore (5), off Detmers; Rodríguez (18), off Detmers; Raleigh (18), off Loup; Rengifo (11), off Castillo; Moustakas (6), off Castillo; Moniak (12), off Castillo. RBIs – Murphy (17), France 3 (43), D.Moore (10), Rodríguez 2 (60), Suárez (71), Raleigh (46), Rengifo (34), Cron (3), Moustakas 3 (17), Moniak 2 (37). SB – Caballero (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Hernández 2, Suárez, Crawford, Marlowe, D.Moore); Los Angeles 4 (Thaiss, Cron, Moustakas, Grichuk). RISP – Seattle 3 for 15; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Suárez, Crawford, Marlowe. GIDP – Suárez, Raleigh, Wallach.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, D.Moore, France); Los Angeles 2 (Moustakas, Drury, Cron; Moustakas, Cron).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6⅔
|10
|7
|7
|1
|6
|100
|3.21
|Topa, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.51
|Saucedo, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.20
|Brash, S, 2-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.28
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|4⅔
|9
|7
|7
|2
|4
|93
|4.78
|Webb
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|3.98
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|M.Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.82
|López, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|Loup
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5.12
Inherited runners-scored – Leone 2-0. HBP – López (Murphy), Saucedo (Renfroe). WP – Leone.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 3:02. A – 34,479 (45,517).
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Smith c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Peralta dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Heyward rf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.219
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|a-J.Martinez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|1-Rojas pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Rosario ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Hernández lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|4
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Choi dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|b-Cooper ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|153
|10
|11
|0
|San Diego
|000
|201
|011
|5
|10
|0
a-walked for Outman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Choi in the 8th.
1-ran for J.Martinez in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 6, San Diego 10. 2B – Peralta 2 (14), Smith (17), Cronenworth (19). HR – Outman (13), off Darvish; Soto (24), off Phillips. RBIs – Outman 2 (49), Peralta 2 (40), Taylor 2 (37), J.Martinez (76), Rosario 2 (7), Smith (55), Campusano (9), Grisham 2 (36), Soto (71). SB – Kim 2 (24), Outman (13), Rosario (1), Betts (8). SF – Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Peralta, Hernández 2, Rosario); San Diego 7 (Grisham 2, Machado 2, Tatis Jr. 2, Kim). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 13; San Diego 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Smith, Heyward, Cooper. GIDP – Bogaerts.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Betts, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|82
|4.26
|Kelly
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Vesia
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|5.52
|Brasier, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.95
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.00
|Phillips, S, 14-16
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2.36
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|82
|4.41
|Suarez, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|33
|8.10
|Cosgrove
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.74
|Barlow
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|11.57
|García
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-1, Phillips 2-0, Cosgrove 3-3, García 1-0. IBB – off Suarez (Heyward). HBP – Vesia (Campusano), Ferguson (Cronenworth), Barlow (Freeman). PB – Smith (2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:14. A – 42,930 (40,222).
