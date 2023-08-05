Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Abrams ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Thomas rf 5 3 3 3 0 1 .286 Meneses dh 4 1 2 2 1 1 .282 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Rutherford lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Vargas 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Alu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Call cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Totals 35 6 7 6 2 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. De La Cruz ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268 Senzel rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .230 McLain 2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .309 Steer lf-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .272 Newman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Votto dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 2-Friedl pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Encarnacion-Strand 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 1-Benson pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Fairchild cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Totals 37 3 7 3 4 8

Washington 000 001 020 3 6 7 1 Cincinnati 201 000 000 0 3 7 0

1-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. 2-ran for Votto in the 9th.

E – Alu (1). LOB – Washington 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Alu (1), McLain (21). HR – Thomas (17), off Ashcraft; Meneses (9), off Ashcraft; Thomas (18), off Díaz; Senzel (9), off Corbin; McLain (12), off Corbin; De La Cruz (9), off Corbin. RBIs – Thomas 3 (60), Meneses 2 (60), Alu (3), Senzel (37), McLain (40), De La Cruz (22). SB – Friedl 2 (19). S – Call.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Cincinnati 6 (De La Cruz, Newman 2, Senzel 2, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Washington 2 for 3; Cincinnati 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – Votto. GIDP – Rutherford, Votto.

DP – Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith); Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6⅓ 4 3 3 1 2 83 5.03 Willingham 2 0 0 0 1 16 8.53 Weems 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.87 Ferrer ⅓ 0 0 0 2 0 14 5.11 Machado, W, 2-0 0 0 0 1 1 8 7.36 Finnegan, S, 16-23 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.87

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft 8⅔ 5 3 3 2 5 106 5.18 Díaz, L, 3-3 1 2 3 2 0 3 32 2.39 Duarte ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.78

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0. IBB – off Ferrer (Stephenson), off Machado (De La Cruz). HBP – Ashcraft (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:50. A – 39,284 (43,891).