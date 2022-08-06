Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .266 Swanson ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .299 Olson 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .248 Riley 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .297 Rosario lf 5 1 2 4 0 2 .184 Ozuna dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .254 Arcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Harris II cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Totals 40 9 14 9 2 6

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Marte rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .262 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .238 c-Canha ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 McNeil 2b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .303 Naquin lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .256 a-Ruf ph-lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .218 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 2 0 .285 b-Escobar ph-3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .220 Nido c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Totals 38 6 12 6 5 10

Atlanta 440 000 001 9 14 0 New York 010 040 001 6 12 1

a-doubled for Naquin in the 5th. b-singled for Guillorme in the 5th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th.

E – Guillorme (3). LOB – Atlanta 8, New York 10. 2B – Swanson (22), Olson (36), Rosario (4), Nimmo (20), Ruf (10), Nido (8). HR – Rosario (3), off Walker; Harris II (10), off Walker; Contreras (14), off Hunter; McNeil (6), off Jansen. RBIs – Olson (68), Rosario 4 (16), Harris II (33), Swanson (56), Riley (69), Contreras (27), Nimmo (40), McNeil 2 (41), Ruf 2 (40), Escobar (43). SB – Acuña Jr. (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley 2); New York 4 (Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 5 for 14.

GIDP – Harris II.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 4 7 4 4 4 3 95 5.11 Lee 2 1 1 0 0 13 1.88 McHugh, H, 8 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.18 Minter, W, 5-3 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.62 Iglesias, H, 1 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Jansen 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.57

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 9-3 1⅔ 7 8 8 0 0 50 3.45 Williams 4⅔ 4 0 0 1 2 52 3.16 Rodríguez 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.52 Givens 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.61 Hunter 2⅔ 2 1 1 0 2 28 2.51

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-2, Minter 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP – Walker (Riley), Williams (Arcia). WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:38. A – 40,305 (41,922)