Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wendle 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|1-Williams pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Wisdom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Velazquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|Morel ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Hoerner ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|5
|13
|Miami
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|02x
|2
|4
|2
1-ran for Leblanc in the 7th.
E – Gomes (7), Uelmen (1). LOB – Miami 11, Chicago 6. 2B – Happ (26). HR – Contreras (16), off Floro. RBIs – Wendle (22), Contreras 2 (41). SB – Rojas (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Cooper, Aguilar, Stallings 2, Williams); Chicago 4 (Morel, Happ 2, Velazquez). RISP – Miami 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – McKinstry, Ortega. LIDP – Happ.
DP – Miami 1 (Rojas).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|5⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|78
|2.61
|Brazoban
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.17
|Okert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.87
|Bender, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.94
|Floro, L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|93
|3.67
|Rucker
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.55
|Uelmen
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.76
|Hughes
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.90
|Wick, W, 3-5
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-0, Rucker 1-0, Hughes 2-1. HBP – Uelmen (Rojas). WP – Brazoban.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:20. A – 35,689 (41,649)
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Vargas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.204
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hall dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Stott ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|3
|4
|Washington
|000
|000
|011
|2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|402
|000
|10x
|7
|9
|0
LOB – Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Hall (8). 3B – Realmuto (3). HR – Hoskins (22), off Gray; Castellanos (10), off Gray; Hall (6), off Gray; Realmuto (11), off Gray; Schwarber (34), off Arano. RBIs – Vargas (5), Ruiz (25), Hoskins (51), Castellanos 2 (53), Hall (13), Realmuto 2 (49), Schwarber (67). SF – Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Thomas, Robles); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto). RISP – Washington 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Hernandez, Ruiz, Bohm, Segura. LIDP – Voit. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Stott).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-8
|4⅔
|5
|6
|6
|3
|4
|79
|4.92
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.50
|Arano
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.75
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.75
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 7-4
|8⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|105
|4.36
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:46. A – 22,024 (42,792)
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|1-Dubón pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Mancini dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.268
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCormick rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Jones ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Miller dh-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Maile c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|Houston
|015
|200
|010
|9
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|200
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Shaw in the 7th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B – Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR – Mancini 2 (13), off Gaddis; Rosario (7), off Valdez. RBIs – Mancini 5 (48), Alvarez (73), Altuve (38), Gurriel (30), Maldonado (34), Rosario (42), Maile (9), Straw (21). SF – Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Gurriel, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Straw, Jones 2, Maile). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – Bregman, Mancini, Gonzalez.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Freeman, Naylor).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 10-4
|6⅓
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|91
|2.87
|Martinez, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.99
|Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.56
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaddis, L, 0-1
|3⅓
|7
|8
|8
|2
|2
|79
|21.60
|Hentges
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.32
|Shaw
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.36
|De Los Santos
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|35
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 3-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP – Valdez (Freeman).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:01. A – 24,712 (34,788)
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.184
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|2
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|c-Canha ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|McNeil 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.303
|Naquin lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Ruf ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|b-Escobar ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|5
|10
|Atlanta
|440
|000
|001
|9
|14
|0
|New York
|010
|040
|001
|6
|12
|1
a-doubled for Naquin in the 5th. b-singled for Guillorme in the 5th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th.
E – Guillorme (3). LOB – Atlanta 8, New York 10. 2B – Swanson (22), Olson (36), Rosario (4), Nimmo (20), Ruf (10), Nido (8). HR – Rosario (3), off Walker; Harris II (10), off Walker; Contreras (14), off Hunter; McNeil (6), off Jansen. RBIs – Olson (68), Rosario 4 (16), Harris II (33), Swanson (56), Riley (69), Contreras (27), Nimmo (40), McNeil 2 (41), Ruf 2 (40), Escobar (43). SB – Acuña Jr. (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley 2); New York 4 (Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 5 for 14.
GIDP – Harris II.
DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|3
|95
|5.11
|Lee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.88
|McHugh, H, 8
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.18
|Minter, W, 5-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.62
|Iglesias, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Jansen
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.57
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 9-3
|1⅔
|7
|8
|8
|0
|0
|50
|3.45
|Williams
|4⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|3.16
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.52
|Givens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.61
|Hunter
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-2, Minter 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP – Walker (Riley), Williams (Arcia). WP – Anderson.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:38. A – 40,305 (41,922)
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|a-Paredes ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|D.Peralta dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|L.Raley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.188
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Quinn cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Walls ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.173
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|13
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|b-Haase ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|030
|5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|120
|000
|000
|3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Choi in the 6th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B – D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR – Greene (3), off Kluber. RBIs – D.Peralta (2), Lowe 3 (22), Paredes (31), Candelario (33), Greene 2 (20). CS – Arozarena (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena 3, Díaz, Lowe 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez, Greene). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Díaz, H.Castro. GIDP – Choi, Reyes.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Paredes); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|84
|4.05
|Beeks, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.45
|Adam, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.24
|Poche, S, 7-11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4⅔
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|72
|2.35
|Vest
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|31
|3.21
|Foley, H, 4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.90
|Chafin, H, 14
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.29
|Jiménez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|25
|3.48
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.35
|Soto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-0, Chafin 2-1, Cisnero 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:40. A – 21,547 (41,083)
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.305
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|1-Pollock pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Engel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Heim c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|A.García rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|4
|9
|Chicago
|001
|100
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Heim in the 8th.
E – Harrison (4). LOB – Chicago 5, Texas 8. 2B – Grandal (4). HR – Jiménez (6), off Otto. RBIs – Zavala (17), Jiménez (21), A.García (65). SB – Thompson 2 (2). CS – Pollock (1). SF – Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Anderson); Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Miller, Seager). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Jiménez.
DP – Texas 1 (Heim, Semien, Heim).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 12-4
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|91
|1.98
|Kelly, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.40
|Graveman, H, 18
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.70
|Hendriks, S, 22-25
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.11
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-8
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|97
|5.31
|Sborz
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|5.87
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.37
HBP – Otto (Vaughn), Graveman (A.García).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:00. A – 25,470 (40,300)
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Madris 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|a-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Allen ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rutschman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Vavra dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Phillips lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Totals
|32
|1
|10
|1
|3
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|00x
|1
|10
|0
a-flied out for Madris in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.
E – Hayes (11). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 11. 2B – Hayes (18), Mullins 2 (25), Phillips (5), Santander (16). RBIs – Urías (37). SB – Reynolds (4), Rutschman (2), Mullins (24), Hayes (12). S – Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Newman 2, Hayes); Baltimore 6 (Phillips 2, Mateo, Santander, Rutschman, Odor). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 15.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, Urías. LIDP – Mountcastle. GIDP – Mitchell, Urías.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Hayes, Cruz; Newman, Cruz, Madris); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-8
|6⅔
|8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|87
|4.21
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.48
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 4-3
|6⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|83
|3.43
|Pérez, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.15
|Bautista, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.77
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Ramirez (Odor).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:42. A – 25,613 (45,971).
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|5
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Gorman ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.146
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|6
|9
|New York
|101
|010
|000
|3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|02x
|4
|5
|0
a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.
LOB – New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B – Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs – Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O'Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB – Judge (11). CS – Torres (3), Trevino (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP – New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Carpenter. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5⅓
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|83
|2.57
|Abreu, H, 1
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.27
|Effross, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-21
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|2.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|78
|4.20
|Pallante, W, 5-4
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|65
|3.03
|Helsley, S, 10-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.61
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP – Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:19. A – 46,940 (45,494)
Minnesota 6, Toronto 5 (10)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf-2b-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Espinal 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|a-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|b-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|2
|12
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Polanco dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Gordon lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Cave rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Beckham 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Contreras cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.120
|León c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|c-Urshela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|1-Celestino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|4
|6
|Toronto
|000
|013
|001
|0
|5
|11
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|400
|000
|1
|6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. c-singled for León in the 9th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.
E – Biggio (3), Jansen (3). LOB – Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B – Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR – Chapman (21), off Mahle; Espinal (7), off Mahle; Guerrero Jr. (23), off Mahle; Contreras (2), off Berríos; Gordon (5), off Berríos. RBIs – Chapman (58), Espinal (41), Guerrero Jr. 2 (68), Tapia (37), Contreras (4), Miranda (45), Gordon 3 (20), Beckham (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Gordon 2, Arraez, Contreras). RISP – Toronto 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 15.
Runners moved up – Arraez. GIDP – Tapia, Cave, Beckham.
DP – Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Arraez, Beckham).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|60
|5.19
|Richards
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|5.18
|Pop
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Cimber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.34
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.41
|Romano, L, 3-3
|⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|86
|6.00
|Jax, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.42
|Duran, H, 12
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
|López, BS, 20-25
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|1.79
|Fulmer, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0. IBB – off García (Polanco).
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:24. A – 29,593 (38,544)
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Solano dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Fraley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Moustakas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|230
|000
|00x
|5
|7
|0
a-walked for Aquino in the 9th. b-walked for Barrero in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.
E – India (7). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Urías (10). HR – Tellez (22), off Dugger; Taylor (12), off Dugger. RBIs – K.Farmer (51), Tellez 2 (70), Taylor 3 (39). SB – Tellez (1), Yelich (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India, Aquino 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez 2, Adames 2, Renfroe, Urías). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Caratini. GIDP – Votto.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Adames, Urías, Tellez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|73
|6.75
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.71
|Cessa
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|6.27
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|4.38
|Sanmartin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 8-3
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|100
|3.59
|Gott
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|4.25
|Williams, S, 7-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 1-0, Williams 2-0. PB – Caratini (5).
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:14. A – 33,239 (41,900)
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.280
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|5
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.230
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.215
|Pasquantino dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Boston
|010
|211
|020
|7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|030
|4
|9
|1
a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.
E – Melendez (6). LOB – Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B – Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B – Isbel (3). HR – Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs – Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS – Sánchez (2). SF – Eaton. S – Sánchez.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP – Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Hosmer. GIDP – Martinez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, W, 5-5
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|4.68
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.36
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|3.32
|A.Davis
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|4.70
|Schreiber
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.49
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 3-7
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|95
|4.58
|Garrett
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.08
|Mills
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.76
|Staumont
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|4.73
|Payamps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP – Sawamura.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 3:44. A – 21,246 (37,903)
Arizona 6, Colorado 5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.312
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Montero 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|1
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.268
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Walker dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Varsho rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|McCarthy lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Beer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Rivera ph-1b-3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.201
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|6
|4
|Colorado
|011
|003
|000
|5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|22x
|6
|8
|1
a-walked for Beer in the 7th.
1-ran for Joe in the 8th.
E – Rojas (11). LOB – Colorado 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Daza (14), Montero (5), Iglesias (26), Díaz (12), Joe (19), Marte (31), Rojas (14), Rivera (1). HR – Grichuk (11), off Bumgarner; Varsho (15), off Márquez. RBIs – Grichuk (54), Iglesias (40), Daza (24), Montero 2 (2), Marte (37), Varsho (50), Rojas 2 (31), Perdomo 2 (26). SB – Blackmon (3), Rojas (13), Perdomo (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Joe 2, Blackmon, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Walker, McCarthy, Rojas). RISP – Colorado 4 for 17; Arizona 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Díaz, Blackmon, Walker. GIDP – Rodgers, McCarthy.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Beer).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|103
|5.18
|Gilbreath, H, 10
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|22
|3.82
|Stephenson, H, 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.30
|Colomé, L, 2-5, BS, 4-7
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|3.67
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|10
|5
|4
|1
|2
|90
|3.96
|Ginkel
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Devenski, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Kennedy, S, 6-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0, Ginkel 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 3:02. A – 17,720 (48,686)
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Mazara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Machado dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|a-Batten ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.271
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gallo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|b-Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Smith c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Taylor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.238
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Vargas dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|7
|2
|9
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|404
|000
|00x
|8
|12
|1
a-struck out for Machado in the 8th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 8th.
E – Drury (5), Moronta (1). LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Machado (23), Betts (21), Alberto (7), Taylor (20), Bellinger (18). RBIs – Drury (64), Smith (56), Alberto 2 (14), Taylor 2 (29), Bellinger 2 (43). SB – Taylor (7). SF – Drury.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Batten, Bell, Cronenworth, Kim); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Alberto, Thompson, Taylor). RISP – San Diego 0 for 8; Los Angeles 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Cronenworth, Vargas.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 6-6
|4⅔
|10
|8
|8
|1
|7
|82
|4.74
|Wilson
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|3.57
|Morejon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.56
|Batten
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 13-1
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|98
|2.30
|Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.70
|Moronta
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|4.34
|Bickford
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.02
Inherited runners-scored – Moronta 1-0. HBP – Manaea (Freeman). WP – Gonsolin. PB – Alfaro (6).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 3:03. A – 52,714 (56,000).
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3 (10)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.272
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.257
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Adell lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Moniak cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Sierra cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Winker lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.227
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|a-Lamb ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Haggerty cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|b-Kelenic ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|6
|9
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|002
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|003
|0
|3
|6
|0
a-singled for Toro in the 9th. b-popped out for Haggerty in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 10. 2B – Rengifo (15), Frazier (15). HR – Stassi (7), off Borucki. RBIs – Adell (15), Stassi 2 (23), Ward (37), Frazier (28), France 2 (54). CS – Velazquez (1), Ward (3). SF – Ward. S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Seattle 4 (Toro 2, Crawford, Raleigh). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 3; Seattle 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Velazquez. GIDP – France, Haggerty.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh); Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5⅓
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|105
|3.41
|Loup, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.35
|Quijada, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Chavez, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|13.50
|Herget, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.43
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|106
|3.96
|Swanson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.10
|Borucki
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.11
|Sewald, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored – Loup 2-0. HBP – Sandoval 2 (Frazier,Santana), Borucki (Moniak). WP – Sandoval.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:36. A – 42,654 (47,929)
