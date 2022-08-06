Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss401001.238
Wendle 2b501102.267
Cooper 1b400010.275
Aguilar dh300002.241
De La Cruz rf401001.207
Bleday cf301012.222
Burdick lf300013.000
Stallings c401001.207
Leblanc 3b302001.400
1-Williams pr-3b110000.263
Totals34171313
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf200021.239
Contreras dh411201.253
Wisdom 1b300013.222
Happ lf301011.274
Velazquez rf400002.224
Gomes c200012.224
McKinstry 3b300002.045
Morel ss300001.257
Hoerner ss000000.292
Madrigal 2b312000.230
Totals27242513
Miami000000100170
Chicago00000002x242

1-ran for Leblanc in the 7th.

E – Gomes (7), Uelmen (1). LOB – Miami 11, Chicago 6. 2B – Happ (26). HR – Contreras (16), off Floro. RBIs – Wendle (22), Contreras 2 (41). SB – Rojas (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Cooper, Aguilar, Stallings 2, Williams); Chicago 4 (Morel, Happ 2, Velazquez). RISP – Miami 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – McKinstry, Ortega. LIDP – Happ.

DP – Miami 1 (Rojas).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera5⅔00038782.61
Brazoban10012231.17
Okert0000132.87
Bender, H, 21⅔00010153.94
Floro, L, 0-1, BS, 2-31⅔32202273.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele4400110933.67
Rucker1⅓00011254.55
Uelmen11100124.76
Hughes1⅓10002192.90
Wick, W, 3-51⅓10010204.23

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-0, Rucker 1-0, Hughes 2-1. HBP – Uelmen (Rojas). WP – Brazoban.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:20. A – 35,689 (41,649)

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf300001.233
García ss412001.297
Voit dh300011.227
Hernandez lf400000.271
Ruiz c400101.246
Thomas rf310001.233
Hernández 2b200010.239
Meneses 1b301000.182
Vargas 3b200100.241
Totals2823225
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf311112.204
Vierling lf000000.236
Hoskins 1b221120.253
Bohm 3b401000.296
Realmuto c423200.263
Castellanos rf411200.257
Hall dh412100.273
Segura 2b400001.266
Sosa ss000000.189
Stott ss-2b400000.195
Marsh cf300001.200
Totals3279734
Washington000000011230
Philadelphia40200010x790

LOB – Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Hall (8). 3B – Realmuto (3). HR – Hoskins (22), off Gray; Castellanos (10), off Gray; Hall (6), off Gray; Realmuto (11), off Gray; Schwarber (34), off Arano. RBIs – Vargas (5), Ruiz (25), Hoskins (51), Castellanos 2 (53), Hall (13), Realmuto 2 (49), Schwarber (67). SF – Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Thomas, Robles); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott, Realmuto). RISP – Washington 1 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Hernandez, Ruiz, Bohm, Segura. LIDP – Voit. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Segura, Stott).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-84⅔56634794.92
Ramírez2⅔10000163.50
Arano1⅔31100194.75
Machado1⅔0000094.75
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 7-48⅔211141054.36
Hand1⅔11111192.20

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Robles,Thomas).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:46. A – 22,024 (42,792)

Houston 9, Cleveland 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b513100.287
Gurriel 1b501101.242
Alvarez lf512101.306
1-Dubón pr-lf000000.207
Bregman 3b412010.249
Mancini dh522500.268
Peña ss400000.252
McCormick rf321010.237
Meyers cf401002.215
Maldonado c322100.184
Totals38914924
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf200000.295
Benson lf200012.000
Rosario ss511101.289
Ramírez 3b301000.282
Shaw p000000---
a-Jones ph100001.250
De Los Santos p000000---
Gonzalez rf401000.289
Naylor 1b301010.274
Miller dh-3b310012.242
Freeman 2b211010.250
Maile c402101.217
Straw cf401101.215
Totals3338348
Houston0152000109140
Cleveland100000200380

a-struck out for Shaw in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B – Altuve (23), Meyers (5), Straw (18). HR – Mancini 2 (13), off Gaddis; Rosario (7), off Valdez. RBIs – Mancini 5 (48), Alvarez (73), Altuve (38), Gurriel (30), Maldonado (34), Rosario (42), Maile (9), Straw (21). SF – Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Gurriel, Alvarez); Cleveland 4 (Straw, Jones 2, Maile). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Gurriel. GIDP – Bregman, Mancini, Gonzalez.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Naylor; Miller, Freeman, Naylor).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 10-46⅓73333912.87
Martinez, H, 3110012291.99
Abreu1⅔00003112.56
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gaddis, L, 0-13⅓788227921.60
Hentges210001263.32
Shaw1⅔20001215.36
De Los Santos2⅔41100353.28

Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 3-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP – Valdez (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:01. A – 24,712 (34,788)

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf514000.266
Swanson ss522101.299
Olson 1b412112.248
Riley 3b421100.297
Rosario lf512402.184
Ozuna dh500000.219
Contreras c411111.254
Arcia 2b400000.241
Harris II cf412100.290
Totals40914926
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf502100.272
Marte rf501002.298
Lindor ss512002.262
Alonso 1b411011.278
Vogelbach dh200011.238
c-Canha ph-dh200001.268
McNeil 2b522202.303
Naquin lf211000.256
a-Ruf ph-lf311200.218
Guillorme 3b000020.285
b-Escobar ph-3b201101.220
Nido c301010.218
Totals386126510
Atlanta4400000019140
New York0100400016121

a-doubled for Naquin in the 5th. b-singled for Guillorme in the 5th. c-struck out for Vogelbach in the 6th.

E – Guillorme (3). LOB – Atlanta 8, New York 10. 2B – Swanson (22), Olson (36), Rosario (4), Nimmo (20), Ruf (10), Nido (8). HR – Rosario (3), off Walker; Harris II (10), off Walker; Contreras (14), off Hunter; McNeil (6), off Jansen. RBIs – Olson (68), Rosario 4 (16), Harris II (33), Swanson (56), Riley (69), Contreras (27), Nimmo (40), McNeil 2 (41), Ruf 2 (40), Escobar (43). SB – Acuña Jr. (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley 2); New York 4 (Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 8; New York 5 for 14.

GIDP – Harris II.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson474443955.11
Lee21100131.88
McHugh, H, 810011143.18
Minter, W, 5-31⅓00003222.62
Iglesias, H, 11⅔10002110.00
Jansen1⅔11101153.57
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, L, 9-31⅔78800503.45
Williams4⅔40012523.16
Rodríguez1⅔10002125.52
Givens1⅔00010113.61
Hunter2⅔21102282.51

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-2, Minter 2-0, Williams 2-2. HBP – Walker (Riley), Williams (Arcia). WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:38. A – 40,305 (41,922)

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe 2b412310.258
Choi 1b200010.257
a-Paredes ph-1b201101.213
Díaz 3b400011.280
D.Peralta dh501101.238
L.Raley lf300022.188
Siri cf000000.178
Arozarena rf401012.258
Mejía c300020.254
Quinn cf-lf321021.250
Walls ss221031.173
Totals32575139
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf412211.243
Reyes dh411001.270
Báez ss401001.225
H.Castro 1b400000.280
Candelario 3b401101.206
W.Castro 2b401001.241
Cameron rf300011.222
Barnhart c401000.203
Baddoo lf311001.149
b-Haase ph101000.240
Totals3539327
Tampa Bay000011030570
Detroit120000000390

a-struck out for Choi in the 6th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B – D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR – Greene (3), off Kluber. RBIs – D.Peralta (2), Lowe 3 (22), Paredes (31), Candelario (33), Greene 2 (20). CS – Arozarena (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena 3, Díaz, Lowe 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez, Greene). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Díaz, H.Castro. GIDP – Choi, Reyes.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Paredes); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber6⅔73305844.05
Beeks, W, 2-11⅔10011222.45
Adam, H, 171⅔0000091.24
Poche, S, 7-111⅔10011253.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia4⅔10063722.35
Vest11131313.21
Foley, H, 421100152.90
Chafin, H, 141⅓10002132.29
Jiménez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-223330253.48
Cisnero1⅔00011191.35
Soto1⅔00002162.13

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 3-0, Chafin 2-1, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:40. A – 21,547 (41,083)

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400003.305
Robert cf401000.300
Jiménez lf412101.288
1-Pollock pr-lf000000.235
Abreu 1b400001.299
Vaughn rf300001.296
Engel rf000000.245
Moncada 3b400003.200
Grandal dh311011.192
Harrison 2b302000.245
Zavala c200102.280
Totals31262112
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300010.239
Seager ss401000.249
Heim c210021.254
2-Culberson pr000000.253
Viloria c000000.267
Lowe 1b300010.282
A.García rf301102.244
Taveras cf400001.308
Smith 3b400001.224
Thompson lf401001.286
Miller dh400003.202
Totals3113149
Chicago001100000261
Texas100000000130

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Heim in the 8th.

E – Harrison (4). LOB – Chicago 5, Texas 8. 2B – Grandal (4). HR – Jiménez (6), off Otto. RBIs – Zavala (17), Jiménez (21), A.García (65). SB – Thompson 2 (2). CS – Pollock (1). SF – Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Anderson); Texas 5 (Taveras 3, Miller, Seager). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Jiménez.

DP – Texas 1 (Heim, Semien, Heim).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 12-46⅔21135911.98
Kelly, H, 121⅔00002175.40
Graveman, H, 181⅔10010112.70
Hendriks, S, 22-251⅔00002103.11
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 4-86⅔42217975.31
Sborz2⅔20003405.87
Leclerc1⅔00002144.37

HBP – Otto (Vaughn), Graveman (A.García).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:00. A – 25,470 (40,300)

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marcano lf400001.256
Reynolds cf401000.258
Gamel dh401001.237
Hayes 3b301010.247
Cruz ss400003.213
Newman 2b401001.278
Madris 1b201000.197
a-Chavis ph-1b100000.247
Mitchell rf200000.205
b-Allen ph-rf100000.129
Delay c301000.300
Totals3206016
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf402001.263
Rutschman c200020.250
Santander rf411000.259
McKenna rf000000.250
Mountcastle 1b402000.255
Vavra dh403000.462
Urías 3b301100.248
Odor 2b300010.193
Mateo ss400000.214
Phillips lf401002.147
Totals32110133
Pittsburgh000000000061
Baltimore00000100x1100

a-flied out for Madris in the 8th. b-flied out for Mitchell in the 8th.

E – Hayes (11). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 11. 2B – Hayes (18), Mullins 2 (25), Phillips (5), Santander (16). RBIs – Urías (37). SB – Reynolds (4), Rutschman (2), Mullins (24), Hayes (12). S – Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Newman 2, Hayes); Baltimore 6 (Phillips 2, Mateo, Santander, Rutschman, Odor). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Baltimore 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, Urías. LIDP – Mountcastle. GIDP – Mitchell, Urías.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Hayes, Cruz; Newman, Cruz, Madris); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 3-86⅔81111874.21
Bañuelos1⅔20012236.48
Ramirez1⅔0001050.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 4-36⅓40002833.43
Pérez, H, 16110002201.15
Bautista, S, 4-51⅔10012251.77

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 2-0, Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Ramirez (Odor).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:42. A – 25,613 (45,971).

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b310020.287
1-Locastro pr000000.240
Judge rf422010.300
Carpenter dh502000.325
Torres 2b401102.254
Donaldson 3b402201.223
Benintendi lf401000.305
Kiner-Falefa ss301010.276
Trevino c401000.264
A.Hicks cf300011.221
Totals34310354
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf400001.244
Edman 2b400001.256
Goldschmidt 1b310011.330
Arenado 3b322010.296
Pujols dh200000.228
a-Gorman ph-dh200002.236
O'Neill lf311111.234
DeJong ss301212.146
Molina c301111.211
Nootbaar rf200010.223
Totals2945469
New York1010100003100
St. Louis01000102x450

a-struck out for Pujols in the 6th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 9th.

LOB – New York 9, St. Louis 7. 2B – Donaldson (21), Benintendi (15), DeJong (5). RBIs – Donaldson 2 (40), Torres (47), Molina (11), O'Neill (37), DeJong 2 (13). SB – Judge (11). CS – Torres (3), Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Benintendi 2, Kiner-Falefa, Trevino); St. Louis 3 (Molina, Nootbaar, DeJong). RISP – New York 3 for 11; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Carpenter. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Edman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Molina, Goldschmidt, Molina).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes5⅓12244832.57
Abreu, H, 120001132.27
Effross, H, 11⅓00012200.00
Holmes, L, 5-3, BS, 17-211⅔22212252.12
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson4⅔73322784.20
Pallante, W, 5-44⅔30022653.03
Helsley, S, 10-131⅔00010130.61

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-1, Effross 2-0, Pallante 1-1. WP – Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:19. A – 46,940 (45,494)

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5 (10)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield cf-2b-cf512002.244
Guerrero Jr. 1b412211.289
Gurriel Jr. dh501001.312
Hernández rf501001.271
Bichette ss511003.260
Chapman 3b411101.241
Jansen c301011.220
Tapia lf401100.277
Espinal 2b211101.265
a-Kirk ph100001.302
Zimmer cf000000.107
b-Biggio ph-2b100000.222
Totals395115212
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b500000.321
Correa ss512000.268
Polanco dh310021.235
Miranda 3b411111.273
Gordon lf523300.279
Cave rf501001.333
Beckham 1b501101.143
Contreras cf411101.120
León c201011.250
c-Urshela ph101000.263
1-Celestino pr000000.268
Sánchez c000000.209
Totals39611646
Toronto00001300105112
Minnesota00140000016110

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. c-singled for León in the 9th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E – Biggio (3), Jansen (3). LOB – Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B – Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR – Chapman (21), off Mahle; Espinal (7), off Mahle; Guerrero Jr. (23), off Mahle; Contreras (2), off Berríos; Gordon (5), off Berríos. RBIs – Chapman (58), Espinal (41), Guerrero Jr. 2 (68), Tapia (37), Contreras (4), Miranda (45), Gordon 3 (20), Beckham (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Gordon 2, Arraez, Contreras). RISP – Toronto 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 15.

Runners moved up – Arraez. GIDP – Tapia, Cave, Beckham.

DP – Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Arraez, Beckham).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos365521605.19
Richards1⅓00010225.18
Pop1⅔20000130.00
Cimber1⅔10001143.18
Phelps1⅔10002152.34
García1⅔10011202.41
Romano, L, 3-30100182.50
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle6⅔54415866.00
Jax, H, 111⅔00003113.42
Duran, H, 121⅔20001172.06
López, BS, 20-251⅔31100301.79
Fulmer, W, 4-41⅔10013153.05

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0. IBB – off García (Polanco).

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:24. A – 29,593 (38,544)

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b511001.248
Senzel cf402000.252
K.Farmer 3b402101.251
Votto 1b301010.223
Solano dh300011.292
Aquino rf300001.175
a-Fraley ph000010.200
Almora Jr. lf301011.238
Barrero ss300002.000
b-Moustakas ph000010.202
Papierski c300000.136
c-Reynolds ph100001.254
Totals3217158
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf311020.261
Adames ss500001.221
Tellez 1b311211.240
McCutchen dh400001.251
Wong 2b401001.257
Renfroe rf311012.247
Urías 3b311011.231
Caratini c301010.234
Taylor cf311311.228
Totals3157578
Cincinnati000010000171
Milwaukee23000000x570

a-walked for Aquino in the 9th. b-walked for Barrero in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.

E – India (7). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Urías (10). HR – Tellez (22), off Dugger; Taylor (12), off Dugger. RBIs – K.Farmer (51), Tellez 2 (70), Taylor 3 (39). SB – Tellez (1), Yelich (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India, Aquino 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez 2, Adames 2, Renfroe, Urías). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Caratini. GIDP – Votto.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Adames, Urías, Tellez).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dugger, L, 0-14⅔45542736.75
Detwiler1⅔10011233.71
Cessa1⅔10011226.27
Gibaut110004304.38
Sanmartin0001077.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 8-37⅔611341003.59
Gott1⅓10022304.25
Williams, S, 7-700002101.74

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 1-0, Williams 2-0. PB – Caratini (5).

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:14. A – 33,239 (41,900)

Boston 7, Kansas City 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf501200.228
Pham lf410012.188
Devers 3b400010.319
Bogaerts ss514100.315
Verdugo rf423010.269
Martinez dh501202.280
Hosmer 1b421110.143
McGuire c411110.234
Sánchez 2b302001.108
Totals38713755
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf301220.230
Massey 2b500001.300
Perez c511103.215
Pasquantino dh513000.234
Dozier 3b411011.248
Pratto 1b311010.192
Eaton rf200111.167
Isbel cf301001.205
a-Taylor ph-cf101000.277
Lopez ss400003.246
Totals35494510
Boston0102110207130
Kansas City000010030491

a-singled for Isbel in the 8th.

E – Melendez (6). LOB – Boston 10, Kansas City 10. 2B – Verdugo 2 (24), Hosmer (1), Martinez (33), Duran (12), Dozier (21), Melendez (14). 3B – Isbel (3). HR – Perez (16), off Winckowski. RBIs – Hosmer (1), Martinez 2 (42), Bogaerts (47), McGuire (11), Duran 2 (12), Perez (48), Eaton (3), Melendez 2 (31). CS – Sánchez (2). SF – Eaton. S – Sánchez.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Verdugo, McGuire 3, Pham, Devers); Kansas City 8 (Lopez 3, Isbel, Perez, Dozier, Massey 2). RISP – Boston 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Hosmer. GIDP – Martinez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Lopez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, W, 5-55⅔51124874.68
Brasier1⅔10001105.36
Sawamura1⅔00013193.32
A.Davis13320204.70
Schreiber120002201.49
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 3-7474422954.58
Garrett1⅔21001225.08
Mills1⅓20000224.76
Staumont12220164.73
Payamps110012323.26

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 2-2, Garrett 2-0, Mills 2-0, Payamps 1-0. WP – Sawamura.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 3:44. A – 21,246 (37,903)

Arizona 6, Colorado 5
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh501002.267
Iglesias ss501102.312
Cron 1b501000.276
Rodgers 2b410010.279
Grichuk rf423100.256
Díaz c401000.229
Daza cf412101.302
Joe lf401000.247
1-Hilliard pr-lf000000.181
Montero 3b412201.229
McMahon 3b000000.241
Totals39512516
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b411211.268
Kennedy p000000---
Thomas cf301010.258
Marte 2b401101.257
Walker dh-1b400001.199
Varsho rf211120.240
McCarthy lf411000.265
Beer 1b201001.196
a-Rivera ph-1b-3b121010.200
C.Kelly c400000.223
Perdomo ss311210.201
Totals3168664
Colorado0110030005120
Arizona10010022x681

a-walked for Beer in the 7th.

1-ran for Joe in the 8th.

E – Rojas (11). LOB – Colorado 8, Arizona 7. 2B – Daza (14), Montero (5), Iglesias (26), Díaz (12), Joe (19), Marte (31), Rojas (14), Rivera (1). HR – Grichuk (11), off Bumgarner; Varsho (15), off Márquez. RBIs – Grichuk (54), Iglesias (40), Daza (24), Montero 2 (2), Marte (37), Varsho (50), Rojas 2 (31), Perdomo 2 (26). SB – Blackmon (3), Rojas (13), Perdomo (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Cron, Joe 2, Blackmon, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Walker, McCarthy, Rojas). RISP – Colorado 4 for 17; Arizona 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Díaz, Blackmon, Walker. GIDP – Rodgers, McCarthy.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Beer).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez6⅔422331035.18
Gilbreath, H, 1012230223.82
Stephenson, H, 60000195.30
Colomé, L, 2-5, BS, 4-71⅔32200233.67
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner5105412903.96
Ginkel1⅓10000162.45
Devenski, W, 1-01⅔10003220.00
Kennedy, S, 6-91⅔0000183.06

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0, Ginkel 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 3:02. A – 17,720 (48,686)

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400001.253
Soto rf301000.249
Mazara rf100001.271
Machado dh301002.293
a-Batten ph-p100001.111
Bell 1b311011.303
Cronenworth 2b400000.241
Drury 3b200112.271
Grisham cf300011.195
Alfaro c300002.268
Kim ss301002.248
Totals30141313
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf412001.268
Gallo rf101000.400
Turner ss512001.306
Freeman 1b221011.324
b-Anderson ph100001.000
Bickford p000000---
Smith c423100.269
Taylor 2b411202.238
Alberto 3b401200.259
Vargas dh-1b400001.250
Thompson lf310011.241
Bellinger cf401201.204
Totals36812729
San Diego000000001141
Los Angeles40400000x8121

a-struck out for Machado in the 8th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 8th.

E – Drury (5), Moronta (1). LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Machado (23), Betts (21), Alberto (7), Taylor (20), Bellinger (18). RBIs – Drury (64), Smith (56), Alberto 2 (14), Taylor 2 (29), Bellinger 2 (43). SB – Taylor (7). SF – Drury.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Batten, Bell, Cronenworth, Kim); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Alberto, Thompson, Taylor). RISP – San Diego 0 for 8; Los Angeles 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Cronenworth, Vargas.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 6-64⅔108817824.74
Wilson2⅔10011393.57
Morejon1⅔00000105.56
Batten1⅔10001170.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 13-15⅔30016982.30
Price100013262.70
Moronta1⅓10004244.34
Bickford1⅔01110195.02

Inherited runners-scored – Moronta 1-0. HBP – Manaea (Freeman). WP – Gonsolin. PB – Alfaro (6).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 3:03. A – 52,714 (56,000).

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3 (10)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf401103.272
Ohtani dh501004.257
Rengifo 2b412001.281
Adell lf201110.231
Moniak cf010000.167
Stassi c411200.212
Walsh 1b400002.229
Gosselin 3b400002.121
Sierra cf-lf412000.231
Velazquez ss200011.176
Totals33484213
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier rf-2b411100.250
France 1b501200.307
Suárez 3b400012.232
Santana dh300011.207
Crawford ss401011.262
Raleigh c500003.200
Winker lf110031.227
Toro 2b302000.180
a-Lamb ph-rf1110001.000
Haggerty cf300001.291
b-Kelenic ph-cf100000.130
Totals3436369
Los Angeles1000000021480
Seattle0000000030360

a-singled for Toro in the 9th. b-popped out for Haggerty in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 10. 2B – Rengifo (15), Frazier (15). HR – Stassi (7), off Borucki. RBIs – Adell (15), Stassi 2 (23), Ward (37), Frazier (28), France 2 (54). CS – Velazquez (1), Ward (3). SF – Ward. S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Ward); Seattle 4 (Toro 2, Crawford, Raleigh). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 3; Seattle 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Velazquez. GIDP – France, Haggerty.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Velazquez, Walsh); Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval5⅓300451053.41
Loup, H, 11100011244.35
Quijada, H, 41⅔00002123.00
Chavez, W, 1-01⅔333112913.50
Herget, S, 2-31⅔00000113.43
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray7⅔5112101063.96
Swanson1⅔20002171.10
Borucki1⅔12200155.11
Sewald, L, 3-31⅔01001122.47

Inherited runners-scored – Loup 2-0. HBP – Sandoval 2 (Frazier,Santana), Borucki (Moniak). WP – Sandoval.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:36. A – 42,654 (47,929)

