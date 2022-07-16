Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 15, 2022

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .251 Adames ss 3 1 0 0 2 2 .212 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .258 Brosseau 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .287 a-Tellez ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Urías 3b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .223 Severino c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .230 Davis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Totals 35 5 6 4 6 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .174 c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252 b-Ruf ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .227 Slater cf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .297 Belt dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 d-Mercedes ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286 Estrada 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .236 Villar 3b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .222 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Bart c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .188 Totals 35 8 11 8 5 5

Milwaukee 000 050 000 5 6 0 San Francisco 020 000 006 8 11 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 5th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. c-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th.

E – Wade Jr. (1), Villar (1). LOB – Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 9. 2B – McCutchen (13). 3B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Bart (6), off Hader; Ruf (8), off Hader; Yastrzemski (9), off Hader. RBIs – McCutchen 3 (41), Wade Jr. 2 (11), Bart (11), Ruf (31), Yastrzemski 4 (38). SB – Slater (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen 3, Severino 2); San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Pederson, Crawford 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Davis, Estrada. GIDP – Estrada.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Tellez).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 5 5 2 2 5 4 112 3.93 Milner, H, 5 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.98 Gustave, H, 2 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.68 Hader, L, 0-4, BS, 27-29 ⅓ 5 6 6 0 0 18 4.50

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 4 4 3 0 0 7 84 4.20 Rogers ⅓ 2 2 2 2 0 24 4.64 Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 2 31 4.41 Marte 1⅓ 0 0 0 2 2 26 5.09 Long, W, 1-2 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.00

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Rogers 2-2. HBP – Woodruff (Villar), Rogers (Tellez), Marte (Wong), Hader (Mercedes). WP – Gustave.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:34. A – 28,244 (41,915).