Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 15, 2022

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf311021.251
Adames ss310022.212
McCutchen dh511301.258
Brosseau 1b200000.287
a-Tellez ph-1b100011.230
Renfroe rf501002.242
Urías 3b400112.223
Severino c500003.214
Wong 2b312000.230
Davis cf411001.241
Totals35564613
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401200.174
c-Flores ph100000.253
Pederson lf200011.252
b-Ruf ph-lf211100.227
Slater cf514000.297
Belt dh300012.236
d-Mercedes ph010000.286
Estrada 2b511000.258
Yastrzemski rf412410.236
Villar 3b110021.222
Crawford ss400000.215
Bart c422101.188
Totals35811855
Milwaukee000050000560
San Francisco0200000068112

One out when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 5th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. c-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th.

E – Wade Jr. (1), Villar (1). LOB – Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 9. 2B – McCutchen (13). 3B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Bart (6), off Hader; Ruf (8), off Hader; Yastrzemski (9), off Hader. RBIs – McCutchen 3 (41), Wade Jr. 2 (11), Bart (11), Ruf (31), Yastrzemski 4 (38). SB – Slater (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen 3, Severino 2); San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Pederson, Crawford 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Davis, Estrada. GIDP – Estrada.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff5522541123.93
Milner, H, 51⅓00000101.98
Gustave, H, 21⅔10001153.68
Hader, L, 0-4, BS, 27-2956600184.50
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood443007844.20
Rogers22220244.64
Llovera100012314.41
Marte1⅓00022265.09
Long, W, 1-21⅔00012213.00

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Rogers 2-2. HBP – Woodruff (Villar), Rogers (Tellez), Marte (Wong), Hader (Mercedes). WP – Gustave.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:34. A – 28,244 (41,915).

Oakland 5, Houston 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b401000.257
Laureano rf400000.235
Murphy c401002.237
Brown 1b411001.218
Pinder dh411002.231
Andrus ss411200.224
Kemp lf411002.207
Bolt cf413301.216
Allen 2b400001.191
Totals3659509
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b401000.198
Meyers cf300012.254
Tucker dh400001.253
Bregman 3b401000.243
Peña ss401002.264
McCormick lf311010.225
Matijevic 1b200010.154
Siri rf200101.178
Lee c300002.250
Totals2914138
Oakland000000302590
Houston000010000142

E – Peña (13), Meyers (2). LOB – Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B – Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR – Bolt (2), off Martinez. RBIs – Andrus 2 (25), Bolt 3 (4), Siri (10). SF – Siri.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Pinder, Allen, Brown); Houston 0. RISP – Oakland 3 for 8; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Matijevic. GIDP – McCormick.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Andrus, Brown).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, W, 4-76⅔31114673.21
Acevedo, H, 131⅔00012223.10
Jackson, H, 1700011163.03
Puk, H, 110000142.41
Trivino1⅔10000146.84
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, L, 8-46⅓63309974.09
Stanek1000080.59
Martinez2⅔22200241.38

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP – Urquidy(2).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 2:39. A – 39,434 (41,168).

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400004.211
Hoskins 1b310011.246
Castellanos rf401003.251
Muñoz 3b000000.222
Hall dh311111.250
1-Stubbs pr-dh000000.267
Realmuto c403100.247
Stott 2b400000.183
Vierling 3b-rf300002.230
Gregorius ss200011.234
Moniak cf300002.130
Totals30252314
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b401001.278
Cooper 1b400002.291
Aguilar dh401000.248
Soler lf300010.214
2-Hamilton pr000000.143
García rf210021.230
Anderson 3b302011.261
De La Cruz cf200101.210
b-Sánchez ph100000.204
Rojas ss400003.243
Stallings c200001.181
a-Fortes ph-c100000.269
Totals30141410
Philadelphia000000200250
Miami010000000140

a-popped out for Stallings in the 8th. b-pinch hit for De La Cruz in the 9th.

1-ran for Hall in the 9th. 2-ran for Soler in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 4, Miami 7. 2B – Hall (4), Realmuto (12), Anderson (11), Wendle (10). RBIs – Hall (8), Realmuto (36), De La Cruz (19). SB – Gregorius (1), Realmuto (12), García (4), Hamilton (4). SF – De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott 3, Schwarber); Miami 4 (Cooper, Rojas 2, Stallings). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; Miami 0 for 5.

GIDP – Stott.

DP – Miami 1 (Cooper, Rojas).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 5-36⅔41115964.35
Alvarado, H, 81⅔00003174.50
Hand, H, 101⅔00001192.17
Domínguez, S, 4-51⅔00031331.85
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 9-48⅔4222121061.76
Hernandez1⅔10012276.11

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:04. A – 10,193 (36,742).

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Olivares lf401002.308
Witt Jr. ss301001.255
Garcia ss100001.000
Pasquantino dh400000.190
Rivera 3b400001.231
O'Hearn rf210001.181
b-Hicklen ph100001.000
Pratto 1b402000.286
Eaton cf300002.143
Lopez 2b301100.241
Rivero c100000.000
a-Massey ph100001.000
Fermin c100000.000
Totals32151010
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh402011.251
Guerrero Jr. 1b511000.262
Kirk c511100.313
Bichette ss511001.260
T.Hernández rf422301.271
Gurriel Jr. lf411000.303
Chapman 3b413301.226
Tapia cf403100.272
Zimmer cf000000.113
Biggio 2b412001.221
Totals39816815
Kansas City000010000151
Toronto01303100x8160

a-struck out for Rivero in the 5th. b-struck out for O'Hearn in the 9th.

E – Witt Jr. (12). LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 8. 2B – Pratto (1), T.Hernández (17), Biggio (11), Tapia (15). HR – T.Hernández (12), off Greinke; Chapman (15), off C.Hernández. RBIs – Lopez (13), Tapia (24), T.Hernández 3 (42), Chapman 3 (45), Kirk (34). SB – Lopez (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Olivares 2, O'Hearn, Eaton); Toronto 7 (T.Hernández 2, Springer 4, Bichette). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Toronto 6 for 17.

Runners moved up – Eaton, Kirk, Biggio, Bichette. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 3-64⅔84313834.64
C.Hernández4⅔84402729.09
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 10-47⅔41106862.28
Richards1⅔00002135.45
Banda1⅔10002208.10

HBP – Manoah 2 (O'Hearn,Eaton). WP – Greinke. PB – Kirk (1).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:48. A – 26,422 (53,506).

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf512301.252
V.Reyes rf401001.293
Báez ss410000.215
Cabrera dh400000.286
H.Castro 1b413100.280
W.Castro 3b411102.255
Schoop 2b410000.215
Grossman lf301001.207
Barnhart c300001.208
b-Baddoo ph100001.145
Totals3658507
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf321010.279
Rosario ss411001.290
Ramírez 3b311110.285
Naylor dh200211.271
Giménez 2b312101.299
Miller 1b201110.248
Jones rf200001.304
a-F.Reyes ph-rf100001.215
Call rf100000.000
Hedges c402100.172
Straw cf311010.211
Totals2869655
Detroit001400000580
Cleveland30010020x691

a-struck out for Jones in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 9th.

E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 6. 2B – H.Castro 2 (10), Greene (4), Kwan (13). 3B – Miller (1). HR – Greene (2), off Plesac. RBIs – Greene 3 (11), H.Castro (19), W.Castro (16), Ramírez (70), Naylor 2 (46), Miller (37), Hedges (16), Giménez (43). SF – Naylor. S – Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (V.Reyes 2, W.Castro); Cleveland 3 (Hedges, Miller, Jones). RISP – Detroit 3 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Naylor. GIDP – Barnhart, Straw, Kwan.

DP – Detroit 3 (Báez, H.Castro; Schoop, Báez, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison5⅔64423864.46
Chafin, H, 121⅔00011182.22
Fulmer, L, 2-4, BS, 2-522221232.38
Lange1⅓10000112.29
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac365203724.02
De Los Santos1⅓10001193.10
Shaw, W, 4-12⅔10000195.17
Morgan, H, 81⅔00001112.83
Stephan, S, 2-31⅔00002132.80

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0. IBB – off Fulmer (Ramírez). HBP – Shaw (Grossman), Chafin (Miller). WP – Hutchison.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:59. A – 27,846 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf501000.263
Mancini dh513100.285
Santander lf500001.238
Mountcastle 1b301010.272
Hays rf312000.270
Rutschman c400002.210
Urías 3b422301.250
Odor 2b400002.199
Mateo ss401000.200
Totals37410416
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b300011.299
Ramírez dh402001.329
Choi 1b400001.280
Arozarena lf400002.248
Paredes 2b310010.231
Walls ss000000.172
Lowe cf-rf412001.196
Chang ss-2b412200.191
Mejía c311102.241
L.Raley rf200000.063
a-Bethancourt ph111200.250
Phillips cf000000.144
Totals3258528
Baltimore0011000204100
Tampa Bay00010400x580

a-homered for L.Raley in the 6th.

LOB – Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mountcastle (21), Hays (22), Ramírez (16), Chang 2 (3), Lowe (9), Mejía (11). HR – Mancini (9), off Patiño; Urías (8), off Patiño; Urías (9), off Poche; Bethancourt (5), off Pérez. RBIs – Mancini (37), Urías 3 (29), Chang 2 (5), Mejía (20), Bethancourt 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Rutschman 4); Tampa Bay 3 (L.Raley, Arozarena 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 7-5563326923.38
Pérez2220091.48
Baker1⅔00002144.26
Bautista1⅔00000101.72
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Patiño3⅓42210566.75
Armstrong130001373.20
Wisler, W, 3-31⅔10002182.45
Thompson, H, 81⅔0000184.40
Poche, H, 111⅔22202212.43
B.Raley, S, 6-71⅔00000122.86

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-1. HBP – Patiño (Hays).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 3:05. A – 13,917 (25,000).

Atlanta 8, Washington 4
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf511002.270
Swanson ss411010.293
Olson 1b513301.256
Riley 3b511201.282
Duvall lf523101.211
Ozuna dh500002.224
Contreras c301111.267
Arcia 2b422101.256
Harris II cf400003.277
Totals408128212
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss500002.296
Bell 1b413011.305
Soto rf200130.247
Cruz dh201001.242
a-Adrianza ph-dh200011.185
Ruiz c400011.255
Hernandez lf300001.265
b-Thomas ph100000.226
Hernández 2b312100.244
Franco 3b411001.234
Robles cf411101.235
Totals3448369
Atlanta3101101018120
Washington000001003481

a-pinch hit for Cruz in the 6th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th.

E – García (9). LOB – Atlanta 7, Washington 10. 2B – Duvall (15), Bell 2 (21), Hernández (19). HR – Riley (26), off Corbin; Arcia (4), off Corbin; Duvall (12), off Finnegan. RBIs – Olson 3 (56), Riley 2 (60), Arcia (18), Contreras (23), Duvall (35), Hernández (20), Robles (21), Soto (42). SB – Acuña Jr. (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley, Duvall); Washington 6 (Franco 2, Ruiz 2, García, Hernandez). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 9; Washington 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Ozuna. GIDP – Soto.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 8-55⅓511351014.79
McHugh00000153.10
Lee2⅔00003191.23
Smith33320293.89
Minter, S, 5-700011101.83
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-125⅔965281065.87
Ramírez2⅔21102304.57
Edwards Jr.1⅔00001113.34
Finnegan1⅔11101144.04

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 3-1, Minter 3-1. HBP – McHugh (Hernández). WP – Anderson, Minter.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:32. A – 30,409 (41,339).

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 (11)
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder rf411013.333
Devers 3b411210.326
Martinez dh502001.308
Bogaerts ss512001.318
Verdugo lf500000.264
Vázquez c511101.279
Dalbec 1b512102.208
Bradley Jr. cf400000.203
Downs 2b400003.158
Totals41594211
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b513000.272
Judge cf500002.274
Rizzo 1b310020.221
Stanton rf512301.236
Torres 2b411011.273
Carpenter dh302001.352
1-Gonzalez pr-dh000000.241
b-Donaldson ph100001.224
Kiner-Falefa ss501001.272
Higashioka c200000.171
a-Hicks ph-lf200011.235
Gallo lf300002.161
Trevino c100000.253
Totals39493410
Boston20010010001591
New York00300000100490

a-flied out for Higashioka in the 7th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 11th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.

E – Houck (1). LOB – Boston 7, New York 9. 2B – Martinez (30), Kiner-Falefa (15), Carpenter (4). HR – Devers (21), off Montgomery; Vázquez (6), off Montgomery; Dalbec (7), off Chapman; Stanton (24), off Eovaldi. RBIs – Devers 2 (54), Vázquez (36), Dalbec (22), Stanton 3 (61).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Dalbec, Martinez); New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Hicks, Gallo, Higashioka, LeMahieu 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 11; New York 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Devers, Verdugo, Trevino. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Rizzo, Torres, Trevino.

DP – Boston 4 (Dalbec, Devers, Dalbec; Dalbec, Bogaerts; Devers, Vázquez, Dalbec; Downs, Bogaerts, Dalbec); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi4⅓63324783.34
Schreiber110001181.10
Whitlock, H, 12⅔00003233.38
Houck, W, 5-32⅔21020283.21
Brasier, S, 1-41⅔00002124.46
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery6⅔63314933.26
Chapman1⅔11102254.74
Peralta2⅔10002292.27
Holmes1⅔10013171.31
King, L, 6-21⅔01000122.19

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 1-0. IBB – off Houck (Hicks), off Holmes (Devers), off Houck (Rizzo). HBP – Houck (Carpenter). WP – King.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 4:00. A – 47,573 (47,309).

Seattle 8, Texas 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf512501.275
France 1b511001.302
Winker lf502001.232
Suárez 3b411101.241
Raleigh c322021.203
Frazier 2b422112.234
Upton dh300002.125
b-Toro ph-dh010010.179
D.Moore ss300012.188
Haggerty rf300012.265
Totals358107613
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400002.239
Seager ss411100.246
García rf400002.236
Heim c400003.262
Lowe 1b411002.273
Taveras cf412202.346
Hernandez lf300003.333
Culberson 3b302000.268
Huff dh200002.260
a-Calhoun ph-dh100001.227
Totals33363017
Seattle0003100408100
Texas000001200361

a-struck out for Huff in the 7th. b-walked for Upton in the 8th.

E – Culberson (7). LOB – Seattle 7, Texas 3. 2B – Suárez (18), France (17), Taveras (7). HR – Rodríguez (16), off Leclerc; Seager (22), off Ray; Taveras (3), off Ray. RBIs – Frazier (24), Rodríguez 5 (50), Suárez (50), Seager (51), Taveras 2 (15). SB – Taveras (5). SF – Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Texas 1 (Hernandez). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Texas 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Haggerty.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 8-666330121063.54
Swanson, H, 60000130.72
Brash1⅔00001146.56
Murfee1⅔00003172.72
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bush1⅔10000133.52
Hearn, L, 4-64⅔54227725.78
Alexy2⅔333323913.50
Leclerc2⅔11114405.68

Inherited runners-scored – Swanson 1-0, Leclerc 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:09. A – 26,494 (40,300).

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss522100.313
Moncada 3b421012.196
Robert cf010010.301
Engel cf311300.239
Abreu 1b301010.302
Vaughn dh402201.292
Pollock lf400001.231
García rf400001.204
Harrison 2b400001.232
McGuire c401003.224
Totals3568639
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b301010.343
Correa ss411000.279
Buxton dh312010.217
Kepler rf400001.248
Polanco 2b201020.243
Kirilloff lf401201.267
Miranda 3b400001.254
Gordon cf400002.264
Sánchez c401000.218
Totals3227245
Chicago200100300681
Minnesota200000000270

E – Robert (2). LOB – Chicago 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – McGuire (8), Kirilloff (7). HR – Anderson (6), off Pagán; Engel (2), off Jax. RBIs – Vaughn 2 (43), Anderson (22), Engel 3 (13), Kirilloff 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Moncada, García 2); Minnesota 3 (Miranda 3). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Anderson. GIDP – Kirilloff, Correa.

DP – Chicago 2 (Anderson, Harrison, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, W, 3-65⅔52242903.36
Kelly, H, 81⅔00002158.04
López1⅔00000122.79
Graveman1⅔20000122.21
Hendriks1⅔00001132.35
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer3⅔52221674.02
Pagán, L, 3-41⅔11102125.12
Duffey1⅓00000113.99
Thielbar1⅔0000174.98
Jax23311203.27
Moran2⅔00004261.00

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:09. A – 27,021 (38,544).

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
VanMeter 1b300100.187
Gamel lf400003.243
Hayes 3b301000.252
a-Castillo ph-3b100000.208
Vogelbach dh400000.228
Cruz ss400000.202
Newman 2b301000.269
c-Heineman ph100000.178
Mitchell rf311000.198
Marisnick cf312001.242
Delay c301100.296
Totals3226204
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf-1b422010.267
Bryant lf512001.294
1-Hilliard pr-lf010000.183
Blackmon dh513200.278
Cron 1b321111.296
b-Daza ph-cf000100.296
Rodgers 2b512402.257
Iglesias ss200000.302
Hampson ss221010.241
McMahon 3b322111.244
Grichuk cf-rf412100.251
Díaz c402300.224
Totals3713171345
Pittsburgh001010000261
Colorado10320142x13170

a-grounded out for Hayes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cron in the 8th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 9th.

1-ran for Bryant in the 8th.

E – VanMeter (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B – Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR – Cron (21), off Peters; Rodgers (9), off Peters. RBIs – VanMeter (11), Delay (3), Blackmon 2 (52), Rodgers 4 (47), Díaz 3 (23), Cron (69), McMahon (41), Grichuk (41), Daza (19). SB – Hampson (5). SF – VanMeter, Daza.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Delay); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Bryant). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Colorado 6 for 9.

Runners moved up – Delay, Grichuk. LIDP – Díaz. GIDP – Grichuk, Bryant.

DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Cruz, VanMeter, Cruz).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 2-55⅔766231033.99
Stratton1⅔21121235.17
Peters2⅔86601475.34
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 6-7662204945.47
Stephenson1⅓00000145.40
Blach1⅔0000085.73

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-0. WP – Márquez.

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T – 3:03. A – 33,710 (50,445).

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b511002.229
Drury 1b411010.279
Pham lf310011.242
Votto dh401102.216
K.Farmer ss301211.263
Solano 3b402001.286
Naquin rf301001.244
a-Stephenson ph101000.327
Senzel cf402002.262
Papierski c300000.147
b-Schrock ph100000.160
Totals353103310
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss522001.257
Carlson cf121130.259
Goldschmidt 1b210020.329
Arenado 3b300102.293
Donovan 2b302301.286
O'Neill lf311012.237
Gorman dh311112.236
Dickerson rf401100.202
Romine c300011.111
Totals2778789
Cincinnati2010000003100
St. Louis21010120x780

a-singled for Naquin in the 9th. b-flied out for Papierski in the 9th.

LOB – Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Drury (19), Edman (16), Carlson (19). HR – Gorman (9), off Greene. RBIs – K.Farmer 2 (46), Votto (30), Arenado (59), Donovan 3 (29), Carlson (25), Gorman (22), Dickerson (15). SF – Arenado, Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Drury 2); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Gorman). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 9; St. Louis 3 for 7.

GIDP – Papierski, Edman, Goldschmidt.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, K.Farmer, Drury; India, K.Farmer, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 3-115⅔544361065.78
B.Farmer21120185.87
Kuhnel00010116.41
Gibaut1⅔12223318.44
Moreta1⅔00000117.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pallante, W, 3-45⅔63335913.34
Gallegos, H, 61⅔10003233.75
Hicks, H, 11⅓00000143.93
Cabrera20001132.60
Helsley, S, 8-111⅔10001120.69

Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 2-0, Helsley 2-0. WP – Pallante.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:33. A – 41,221 (45,494).

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
Los Angeles (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf410012.265
T.Turner ss421010.304
Freeman 1b401201.319
Smith dh434110.276
J.Turner 3b513400.254
Alberto 2b501200.227
Thompson cf-lf502002.227
Barnes c310021.158
Lux lf310011.296
Bellinger cf100000.209
Totals38912967
Los Angeles (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stefanic 2b400001.233
Ohtani dh400002.255
Ward cf300001.287
Rengifo ss-3b301000.254
Adell rf300000.250
Walsh 1b300000.236
Villar 3b200002.167
Velazquez ss100000.169
Suzuki c300000.180
Marsh lf311101.224
Totals2912107
Los Angeles (N)2000240109120
Los Angeles (A)000000001121

E – Villar (3). LOB – Los Angeles (N) 9, Los Angeles (A) 1. 2B – Smith (13), Rengifo (8). 3B – Alberto (1), Smith (1). HR – Marsh (7), off Moronta. RBIs – Freeman 2 (58), J.Turner 4 (51), Alberto 2 (8), Smith (47), Marsh (34). SF – Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles (N) 3 (Thompson 2, T.Turner); Los Angeles (A) 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Los Angeles (N) 6 for 15; Los Angeles (A) 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – J.Turner, Walsh.

Los Angeles (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 7-28⅔10006892.13
Moronta1⅔11101114.02
Los Angeles (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-54742331023.00
Marte03331276.23
Warren21100164.15
Barria3⅔31103423.07

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, Warren 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:01. A – 44,648 (45,517)

San Diego 5, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b400003.271
Thomas cf400001.249
Marte dh423100.276
Walker 1b411201.206
Peralta lf401002.236
Varsho rf100020.236
a-Kennedy ph100000.219
C.Kelly c401000.181
Alcántara 2b300001.192
b-Luplow ph100001.179
Perdomo ss300001.201
Totals33363210
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf200020.240
Cronenworth 2b-1b300012.241
Machado 3b411000.306
Voit dh421000.219
Kim ss412100.243
Hosmer 1b300011.271
Abrams 2b000000.233
Nola c412201.242
Mazara rf301000.315
Grisham cf100000.191
Ruiz cf-rf301100.333
Totals3158444
Arizona100200000361
San Diego03200000x580

a-flied out for Varsho in the 9th. b-struck out for Alcántara in the 9th.

E – Rojas (7). LOB – Arizona 5, San Diego 6. 2B – Nola (8). HR – Marte (8), off Darvish; Walker (22), off Darvish. RBIs – Marte (29), Walker 2 (45), Nola 2 (25), Ruiz (2), Kim (31). SB – Nola (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Peralta, C.Kelly); San Diego 4 (Voit, Mazara 2, Cronenworth). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – C.Kelly, Walker, Nola, Machado. GIDP – Nola.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 5-95⅔854431043.83
Nelson1⅔00000131.86
Weaver1⅔00000188.78
Smith1⅔00001164.85
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 8-47⅔533291143.41
Martinez, H, 11⅔10000193.63
Rogers, S, 25-301⅔00001113.93

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:04. A – 41,302 (40,209).

