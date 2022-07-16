Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 15, 2022
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.212
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Brosseau 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.223
|Severino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Davis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|4
|6
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.174
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|b-Ruf ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Slater cf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|d-Mercedes ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.236
|Villar 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Bart c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|5
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|050
|000
|5
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|006
|8
|11
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Brosseau in the 5th. b-flied out for Pederson in the 7th. c-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Belt in the 9th.
E – Wade Jr. (1), Villar (1). LOB – Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 9. 2B – McCutchen (13). 3B – Wade Jr. (1). HR – Bart (6), off Hader; Ruf (8), off Hader; Yastrzemski (9), off Hader. RBIs – McCutchen 3 (41), Wade Jr. 2 (11), Bart (11), Ruf (31), Yastrzemski 4 (38). SB – Slater (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (McCutchen 3, Severino 2); San Francisco 6 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Pederson, Crawford 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Davis, Estrada. GIDP – Estrada.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|4
|112
|3.93
|Milner, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.98
|Gustave, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.68
|Hader, L, 0-4, BS, 27-29
|⅓
|5
|6
|6
|0
|0
|18
|4.50
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|84
|4.20
|Rogers
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|4.64
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.41
|Marte
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|5.09
|Long, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Rogers 2-2. HBP – Woodruff (Villar), Rogers (Tellez), Marte (Wong), Hader (Mercedes). WP – Gustave.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:34. A – 28,244 (41,915).
Oakland 5, Houston 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Pinder dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Bolt cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.216
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|0
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Matijevic 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Siri rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|302
|5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|2
E – Peña (13), Meyers (2). LOB – Oakland 4, Houston 5. 2B – Murphy (22), Pinder (11), Kemp (11), McCormick (8). HR – Bolt (2), off Martinez. RBIs – Andrus 2 (25), Bolt 3 (4), Siri (10). SF – Siri.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Pinder, Allen, Brown); Houston 0. RISP – Oakland 3 for 8; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Matijevic. GIDP – McCormick.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Andrus, Brown).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 4-7
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|67
|3.21
|Acevedo, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.10
|Jackson, H, 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.03
|Puk, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.41
|Trivino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.84
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 8-4
|6⅓
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|97
|4.09
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.59
|Martinez
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Stanek 1-1. WP – Urquidy(2).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 2:39. A – 39,434 (41,168).
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Muñoz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Hall dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|1-Stubbs pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Vierling 3b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|14
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|2-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|García rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|De La Cruz cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|b-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|a-Fortes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|2
|5
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-popped out for Stallings in the 8th. b-pinch hit for De La Cruz in the 9th.
1-ran for Hall in the 9th. 2-ran for Soler in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 4, Miami 7. 2B – Hall (4), Realmuto (12), Anderson (11), Wendle (10). RBIs – Hall (8), Realmuto (36), De La Cruz (19). SB – Gregorius (1), Realmuto (12), García (4), Hamilton (4). SF – De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott 3, Schwarber); Miami 4 (Cooper, Rojas 2, Stallings). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; Miami 0 for 5.
GIDP – Stott.
DP – Miami 1 (Cooper, Rojas).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|96
|4.35
|Alvarado, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.50
|Hand, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.17
|Domínguez, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|33
|1.85
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 9-4
|8⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|12
|106
|1.76
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|6.11
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:04. A – 10,193 (36,742).
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Garcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|b-Hicklen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Eaton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fermin c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|39
|8
|16
|8
|1
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Toronto
|013
|031
|00x
|8
|16
|0
a-struck out for Rivero in the 5th. b-struck out for O'Hearn in the 9th.
E – Witt Jr. (12). LOB – Kansas City 6, Toronto 8. 2B – Pratto (1), T.Hernández (17), Biggio (11), Tapia (15). HR – T.Hernández (12), off Greinke; Chapman (15), off C.Hernández. RBIs – Lopez (13), Tapia (24), T.Hernández 3 (42), Chapman 3 (45), Kirk (34). SB – Lopez (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Olivares 2, O'Hearn, Eaton); Toronto 7 (T.Hernández 2, Springer 4, Bichette). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Toronto 6 for 17.
Runners moved up – Eaton, Kirk, Biggio, Bichette. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – Kansas City 1 (Rivera, Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 3-6
|4⅔
|8
|4
|3
|1
|3
|83
|4.64
|C.Hernández
|4⅔
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|72
|9.09
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 10-4
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|86
|2.28
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.45
|Banda
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|8.10
HBP – Manoah 2 (O'Hearn,Eaton). WP – Greinke. PB – Kirk (1).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:48. A – 26,422 (53,506).
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|W.Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Baddoo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Naylor dh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Jones rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|a-F.Reyes ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Call rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|28
|6
|9
|6
|5
|5
|Detroit
|001
|400
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|100
|20x
|6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Jones in the 6th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 9th.
E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Detroit 5, Cleveland 6. 2B – H.Castro 2 (10), Greene (4), Kwan (13). 3B – Miller (1). HR – Greene (2), off Plesac. RBIs – Greene 3 (11), H.Castro (19), W.Castro (16), Ramírez (70), Naylor 2 (46), Miller (37), Hedges (16), Giménez (43). SF – Naylor. S – Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (V.Reyes 2, W.Castro); Cleveland 3 (Hedges, Miller, Jones). RISP – Detroit 3 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Naylor. GIDP – Barnhart, Straw, Kwan.
DP – Detroit 3 (Báez, H.Castro; Schoop, Báez, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Miller).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|86
|4.46
|Chafin, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.22
|Fulmer, L, 2-4, BS, 2-5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|2.38
|Lange
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.29
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|3
|6
|5
|2
|0
|3
|72
|4.02
|De Los Santos
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.10
|Shaw, W, 4-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.17
|Morgan, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.83
|Stephan, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.80
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0. IBB – off Fulmer (Ramírez). HBP – Shaw (Grossman), Chafin (Miller). WP – Hutchison.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:59. A – 27,846 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Hays rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Lowe cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Chang ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.191
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|L.Raley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|a-Bethancourt ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|020
|4
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|104
|00x
|5
|8
|0
a-homered for L.Raley in the 6th.
LOB – Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mountcastle (21), Hays (22), Ramírez (16), Chang 2 (3), Lowe (9), Mejía (11). HR – Mancini (9), off Patiño; Urías (8), off Patiño; Urías (9), off Poche; Bethancourt (5), off Pérez. RBIs – Mancini (37), Urías 3 (29), Chang 2 (5), Mejía (20), Bethancourt 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Rutschman 4); Tampa Bay 3 (L.Raley, Arozarena 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 7-5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|92
|3.38
|Pérez
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1.48
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.26
|Bautista
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.72
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|3⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|56
|6.75
|Armstrong
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|3.20
|Wisler, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Thompson, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.40
|Poche, H, 11
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|2.43
|B.Raley, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-1. HBP – Patiño (Hays).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 3:05. A – 13,917 (25,000).
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Duvall lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Arcia 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Totals
|40
|8
|12
|8
|2
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.247
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Adrianza ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|b-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|6
|9
|Atlanta
|310
|110
|101
|8
|12
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|003
|4
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Cruz in the 6th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 9th.
E – García (9). LOB – Atlanta 7, Washington 10. 2B – Duvall (15), Bell 2 (21), Hernández (19). HR – Riley (26), off Corbin; Arcia (4), off Corbin; Duvall (12), off Finnegan. RBIs – Olson 3 (56), Riley 2 (60), Arcia (18), Contreras (23), Duvall (35), Hernández (20), Robles (21), Soto (42). SB – Acuña Jr. (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Contreras, Riley, Duvall); Washington 6 (Franco 2, Ruiz 2, García, Hernandez). RISP – Atlanta 4 for 9; Washington 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Ozuna. GIDP – Soto.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 8-5
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|101
|4.79
|McHugh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.10
|Lee
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.23
|Smith
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|29
|3.89
|Minter, S, 5-7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.83
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-12
|5⅔
|9
|6
|5
|2
|8
|106
|5.87
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|4.57
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.34
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 3-1, Minter 3-1. HBP – McHugh (Hernández). WP – Anderson, Minter.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:32. A – 30,409 (41,339).
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 (11)
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.326
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Downs 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|4
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Judge cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.236
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|1-Gonzalez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|39
|4
|9
|3
|4
|10
|Boston
|200
|100
|100
|01
|5
|9
|1
|New York
|003
|000
|001
|00
|4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Higashioka in the 7th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 11th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.
E – Houck (1). LOB – Boston 7, New York 9. 2B – Martinez (30), Kiner-Falefa (15), Carpenter (4). HR – Devers (21), off Montgomery; Vázquez (6), off Montgomery; Dalbec (7), off Chapman; Stanton (24), off Eovaldi. RBIs – Devers 2 (54), Vázquez (36), Dalbec (22), Stanton 3 (61).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts 2, Dalbec, Martinez); New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Hicks, Gallo, Higashioka, LeMahieu 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 11; New York 2 for 15.
Runners moved up – Devers, Verdugo, Trevino. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Rizzo, Torres, Trevino.
DP – Boston 4 (Dalbec, Devers, Dalbec; Dalbec, Bogaerts; Devers, Vázquez, Dalbec; Downs, Bogaerts, Dalbec); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4⅓
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|78
|3.34
|Schreiber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.10
|Whitlock, H, 1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.38
|Houck, W, 5-3
|2⅔
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|28
|3.21
|Brasier, S, 1-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.46
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|3.26
|Chapman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.74
|Peralta
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.27
|Holmes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1.31
|King, L, 6-2
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 1-0. IBB – off Houck (Hicks), off Holmes (Devers), off Houck (Rizzo). HBP – Houck (Carpenter). WP – King.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 4:00. A – 47,573 (47,309).
Seattle 8, Texas 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.275
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Winker lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Raleigh c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|Upton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|b-Toro ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|7
|6
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.346
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Huff dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|a-Calhoun ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|0
|17
|Seattle
|000
|310
|040
|8
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|200
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Huff in the 7th. b-walked for Upton in the 8th.
E – Culberson (7). LOB – Seattle 7, Texas 3. 2B – Suárez (18), France (17), Taveras (7). HR – Rodríguez (16), off Leclerc; Seager (22), off Ray; Taveras (3), off Ray. RBIs – Frazier (24), Rodríguez 5 (50), Suárez (50), Seager (51), Taveras 2 (15). SB – Taveras (5). SF – Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 0; Texas 1 (Hernandez). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Texas 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Winker. GIDP – Haggerty.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 8-6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|106
|3.54
|Swanson, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.72
|Brash
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.56
|Murfee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.72
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bush
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.52
|Hearn, L, 4-6
|4⅔
|5
|4
|2
|2
|7
|72
|5.78
|Alexy
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|39
|13.50
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|40
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Swanson 1-0, Leclerc 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:09. A – 26,494 (40,300).
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Robert cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|3
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.343
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Chicago
|200
|100
|300
|6
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
E – Robert (2). LOB – Chicago 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – McGuire (8), Kirilloff (7). HR – Anderson (6), off Pagán; Engel (2), off Jax. RBIs – Vaughn 2 (43), Anderson (22), Engel 3 (13), Kirilloff 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Moncada, García 2); Minnesota 3 (Miranda 3). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Anderson. GIDP – Kirilloff, Correa.
DP – Chicago 2 (Anderson, Harrison, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, W, 3-6
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|90
|3.36
|Kelly, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|8.04
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.79
|Graveman
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.21
|Hendriks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|67
|4.02
|Pagán, L, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|5.12
|Duffey
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.99
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.98
|Jax
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|3.27
|Moran
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|1.00
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:09. A – 27,021 (38,544).
Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.187
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Castillo ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|c-Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|1-Hilliard pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|b-Daza ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.257
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Hampson ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|37
|13
|17
|13
|4
|5
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Colorado
|103
|201
|42x
|13
|17
|0
a-grounded out for Hayes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cron in the 8th. c-grounded out for Newman in the 9th.
1-ran for Bryant in the 8th.
E – VanMeter (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 5. 2B – Newman (6), Marisnick 2 (5), Bryant (8), Rodgers (19), Grichuk (15), McMahon (14). HR – Cron (21), off Peters; Rodgers (9), off Peters. RBIs – VanMeter (11), Delay (3), Blackmon 2 (52), Rodgers 4 (47), Díaz 3 (23), Cron (69), McMahon (41), Grichuk (41), Daza (19). SB – Hampson (5). SF – VanMeter, Daza.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Delay); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Bryant). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Colorado 6 for 9.
Runners moved up – Delay, Grichuk. LIDP – Díaz. GIDP – Grichuk, Bryant.
DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter; Cruz, VanMeter, Cruz).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 2-5
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|103
|3.99
|Stratton
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|5.17
|Peters
|2⅔
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|47
|5.34
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 6-7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|94
|5.47
|Stephenson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Blach
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-0. WP – Márquez.
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
T – 3:03. A – 33,710 (50,445).
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|K.Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|a-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|b-Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Carlson cf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Gorman dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Dickerson rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Totals
|27
|7
|8
|7
|8
|9
|Cincinnati
|201
|000
|000
|3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|210
|101
|20x
|7
|8
|0
a-singled for Naquin in the 9th. b-flied out for Papierski in the 9th.
LOB – Cincinnati 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Drury (19), Edman (16), Carlson (19). HR – Gorman (9), off Greene. RBIs – K.Farmer 2 (46), Votto (30), Arenado (59), Donovan 3 (29), Carlson (25), Gorman (22), Dickerson (15). SF – Arenado, Donovan.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Drury 2); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Gorman). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 9; St. Louis 3 for 7.
GIDP – Papierski, Edman, Goldschmidt.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, K.Farmer, Drury; India, K.Farmer, Drury); St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-11
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|106
|5.78
|B.Farmer
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|5.87
|Kuhnel
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.41
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|31
|8.44
|Moreta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pallante, W, 3-4
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|91
|3.34
|Gallegos, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.75
|Hicks, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.93
|Cabrera
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.60
|Helsley, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 2-0, Helsley 2-0. WP – Pallante.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:33. A – 41,221 (45,494).
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|Smith dh
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.254
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Thompson cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.158
|Lux lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Bellinger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|6
|7
|Los Angeles (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Ward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Rengifo ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Adell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Marsh lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Los Angeles (N)
|200
|024
|010
|9
|12
|0
|Los Angeles (A)
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|1
E – Villar (3). LOB – Los Angeles (N) 9, Los Angeles (A) 1. 2B – Smith (13), Rengifo (8). 3B – Alberto (1), Smith (1). HR – Marsh (7), off Moronta. RBIs – Freeman 2 (58), J.Turner 4 (51), Alberto 2 (8), Smith (47), Marsh (34). SF – Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles (N) 3 (Thompson 2, T.Turner); Los Angeles (A) 1 (Velazquez). RISP – Los Angeles (N) 6 for 15; Los Angeles (A) 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – J.Turner, Walsh.
|Los Angeles (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 7-2
|8⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|89
|2.13
|Moronta
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.02
|Los Angeles (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-5
|4
|7
|4
|2
|3
|3
|102
|3.00
|Marte
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|27
|6.23
|Warren
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.15
|Barria
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|42
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-0, Warren 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:01. A – 44,648 (45,517)
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Marte dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Varsho rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|a-Kennedy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|b-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Voit dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Abrams 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Ruiz cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|4
|4
|Arizona
|100
|200
|000
|3
|6
|1
|San Diego
|032
|000
|00x
|5
|8
|0
a-flied out for Varsho in the 9th. b-struck out for Alcántara in the 9th.
E – Rojas (7). LOB – Arizona 5, San Diego 6. 2B – Nola (8). HR – Marte (8), off Darvish; Walker (22), off Darvish. RBIs – Marte (29), Walker 2 (45), Nola 2 (25), Ruiz (2), Kim (31). SB – Nola (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Peralta, C.Kelly); San Diego 4 (Voit, Mazara 2, Cronenworth). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – C.Kelly, Walker, Nola, Machado. GIDP – Nola.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 5-9
|5⅔
|8
|5
|4
|4
|3
|104
|3.83
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.86
|Weaver
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|8.78
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.85
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 8-4
|7⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|9
|114
|3.41
|Martinez, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.63
|Rogers, S, 25-30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.93
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:04. A – 41,302 (40,209).
