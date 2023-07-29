Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 28, 2023

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .216 Gelof 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .222 Rooker dh 3 1 2 0 0 1 .244 c-Brown ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Diaz 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Laureano rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .214 Bleday cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .212 A.Díaz 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .206 e-Peterson ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Langeliers c 5 2 2 1 0 0 .204 Allen ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .189 Totals 43 8 14 8 1 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Profar lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .243 Tovar ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .262 McMahon 3b-2b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .254 Grichuk rf-cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .305 Cron dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254 E.Díaz c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Montero 1b-3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .209 Trejo 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252 a-Jones ph-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .274 B.Doyle cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .202 b-Castro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 d-Toglia ph-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Totals 38 5 11 5 4 6

Oakland 131 020 001 8 14 0 Colorado 000 100 130 5 11 3

a- for Trejo in the 6th. b-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 6th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 8th. d-singled for Castro in the 8th. e-singled for A.Díaz in the 9th.

E – McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). LOB – Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B – Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B – Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR – Gelof (2), off Hollowell; Laureano (6), off Koch; Grichuk (7), off Sears. RBIs – Laureano 2 (19), Langeliers (35), Kemp (20), Diaz (15), Allen (7), Gelof 2 (5), Grichuk (26), McMahon (48), Toglia (5), Profar 2 (36). S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 2, Diaz, A.Díaz 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon 3, Cron, Castro 2). RISP – Oakland 4 for 16; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Tovar 2, McMahon, Grichuk. GIDP – Laureano.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Montero).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears, W, 2-7 5⅔ 4 1 1 1 5 92 4.09 Pruitt 2 0 0 1 0 20 3.76 Moll 1 1 1 1 0 19 4.62 Scott 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.50 Long ⅔ 3 2 2 0 0 7 5.06 Erceg, H, 5 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.34 May, S, 10-12 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.55

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 4-11 4⅔ 9 5 3 0 3 70 4.79 Hollowell 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 1 23 6.46 Seabold 3⅔ 1 0 0 0 4 36 6.95 Koch 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 0 19 1.98

Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-0, Scott 1-0, Long 1-1, Erceg 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar). PB – Langeliers (5), E.Díaz (3).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:08. A – 37,262 (50,144).