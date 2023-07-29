Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 28, 2023

Boston 3, San Francisco 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|c-Refsnyder ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Turner 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Duvall cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Arroyo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Wong c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|0
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Conforto lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Slater ph-lf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Matos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|b-Sabol ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wisely 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Luciano ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|13
|Boston
|010
|010
|010
|3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Matos in the 7th. c-singled for Duran in the 8th.
LOB – Boston 3, San Francisco 5. 2B – Duvall 2 (14), Casas (15). HR – Casas (16), off Webb; Pederson (11), off Martin. RBIs – Casas 2 (40), Refsnyder (26), Conforto (52), Pederson (36). CS – Duran (2). S – Chang.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Casas, Duran, Wong); San Francisco 1 (Luciano). RISP – Boston 2 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Chang. GIDP – Yoshida.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Luciano, Flores).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, W, 5-5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|86
|3.86
|Bernardino, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.31
|Winckowski, H, 12
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.88
|Martin, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|1.67
|Jansen, S, 23-26
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.88
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 8-9
|7⅓
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|88
|3.49
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.80
Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 1-0, Ta.Rogers 1-1. WP – Crawford.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:17. A – 33,755 (41,915).
Oakland 8, Colorado 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Brown ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Diaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Bleday cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|A.Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|e-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Langeliers c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.189
|Totals
|43
|8
|14
|8
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|McMahon 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Grichuk rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Cron dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Montero 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Jones ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|B.Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|b-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|d-Toglia ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|6
|Oakland
|131
|020
|001
|8
|14
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|130
|5
|11
|3
a- for Trejo in the 6th. b-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 6th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 8th. d-singled for Castro in the 8th. e-singled for A.Díaz in the 9th.
E – McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). LOB – Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B – Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B – Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR – Gelof (2), off Hollowell; Laureano (6), off Koch; Grichuk (7), off Sears. RBIs – Laureano 2 (19), Langeliers (35), Kemp (20), Diaz (15), Allen (7), Gelof 2 (5), Grichuk (26), McMahon (48), Toglia (5), Profar 2 (36). S – Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 2, Diaz, A.Díaz 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon 3, Cron, Castro 2). RISP – Oakland 4 for 16; Colorado 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Tovar 2, McMahon, Grichuk. GIDP – Laureano.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Montero).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 2-7
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|92
|4.09
|Pruitt
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.76
|Moll
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.62
|Scott
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Long
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5.06
|Erceg, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.34
|May, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.55
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 4-11
|4⅔
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|70
|4.79
|Hollowell
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|6.46
|Seabold
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|36
|6.95
|Koch
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|1.98
Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-0, Scott 1-0, Long 1-1, Erceg 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar). PB – Langeliers (5), E.Díaz (3).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:08. A – 37,262 (50,144).
Miami 6, Detroit 5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|Ibáñez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|2-Baddoo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Báez ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|M.Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|b-McKinstry ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Maton ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|4
|3
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.380
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Hampson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Berti lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|0
|4
|Detroit
|000
|100
|121
|5
|11
|1
|Miami
|211
|000
|02x
|6
|12
|1
a-singled for Short in the 7th. b-walked for Rogers in the 8th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Ibáñez in the 9th.
E – Ibáñez (5), Segura (10). LOB – Detroit 10, Miami 5. 2B – Maton (8), Torkelson (23), Berti (12), De La Cruz (22), Arraez (24). HR – De La Cruz (14), off Olson. RBIs – Torkelson (58), Maton 2 (29), Ibáñez (20), De La Cruz 3 (57), Segura (20), Berti (20), Wendle (12). SB – Báez (10), Maton (1). CS – Maton (2). SF – Wendle.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Vierling, Rogers); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti, De La Cruz). RISP – Detroit 3 for 9; Miami 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Greene, Gurriel. GIDP – Rogers, Greene, Fortes.
DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, Short, Báez, Ibáñez; Ibáñez, Greene, Torkelson, Greene); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|88
|4.71
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Foley, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.38
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|6⅔
|5
|1
|0
|1
|6
|94
|4.08
|Brazoban, H, 13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.75
|Scott, H, 20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.96
|Chargois, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.76
|Puk, S, 16-21
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1, Chargois 1-1. HBP – Garrett 2 (M.Cabrera,Carpenter).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:39. A – 15,918 (37,446).
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Brennan cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|B.Naylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Fry ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Arias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|b-Freeman ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|1-Andrus pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Sheets 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Remillard 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|6
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Chicago
|100
|001
|01x
|3
|6
|2
a-struck out for B.Naylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arias in the 8th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E – Ramírez (9), Sheets (3), Colás (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Chicago 9. 2B – J.Naylor (25). HR – Robert Jr. (29), off Curry; Burger (25), off Norris. RBIs – Robert Jr. (59), Burger (52), Colás (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Bell, Kwan); Chicago 3 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Jiménez). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Anderson. GIDP – Gonzalez, Bell, Anderson.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 2 (Remillard, Anderson, Sheets; Anderson, Remillard, Sheets).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry, L, 3-1
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|54
|2.98
|Norris
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|44
|1.35
|Sandlin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.51
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.70
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|3.34
|Banks, H, 1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|4.41
|Santos, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0. HBP – Santos (Brennan).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 2:29.
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|a-S.Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|García 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Do.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.220
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Baty 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.227
|Alvarez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|5
|6
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|1
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|030
|20x
|5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.
E – Ruiz (5). LOB – Washington 6, New York 7. 2B – García (13), Do.Smith (13). HR – García (6), off Scherzer; Alonso (29), off Gore; Alonso (30), off Garcia. RBIs – García (42), Alonso 5 (73). CS – Vargas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Abrams, Call 2); New York 2 (Baty, Alvarez). RISP – Washington 0 for 4; New York 1 for 7.
GIDP – Vargas, Lindor.
DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Do.Smith); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 6-8
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|95
|4.42
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.58
|Garcia
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|12.00
|Abbott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.64
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 9-4
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|103
|4.01
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.40
|Raley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.43
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:37. A – 25,385 (42,136).
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|b-Stefanic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Moniak cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.241
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Cabbage 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Escobar ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|4
|14
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|1
|9
|2
|Toronto
|011
|001
|10x
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Ohtani in the 9th.
E – Thaiss (7), Velazquez (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Toronto 5. 2B – Ward (18), Bichette (24). HR – Ohtani (39), off Gausman; Chapman (14), off Giolito; Jansen (14), off Giolito; Merrifield (8), off Soriano. RBIs – Ohtani (81), Chapman (44), Jansen (46), Bichette (59), Merrifield (47). CS – Moniak (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Moustakas, Rengifo 2, Moniak 2); Toronto 3 (Belt, Varsho 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bichette. GIDP – Bichette.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Cabbage).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|73
|5.06
|Soriano
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|30
|3.20
|Webb
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 8-5
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|105
|3.10
|Swanson, H, 26
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.51
|Mayza, H, 15
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.25
|Romano, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.79
|García, S, 3-6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.40
Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 3-0, Swanson 3-0, García 3-0. IBB – off Giolito (Guerrero Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:45. A – 42,106 (49,282).
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.186
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|6
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|b-Joe ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Peguero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Triolo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Williams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Palacios ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|13
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-singled for Williams in the 8th. b-singled for Suwinski in the 8th.
E – Peguero (1). LOB – Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Schwarber (13), Stott (19), Choi (3). HR – Schwarber (27), off Keller. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (64), Choi (11). CS – Schwarber (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Cave 2, Turner, Bohm, Harper 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Rodríguez 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Realmuto, Cave 2. GIDP – Turner, Reynolds.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Harper); Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Gonzales, Choi).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 8-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|90
|3.74
|Hoffman, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.63
|Soto, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.35
|Kimbrel, S, 17-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.27
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 9-7
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|8
|108
|3.97
|Borucki
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|3.45
|Hernandez
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.26
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
|Mlodzinski
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 1-0, Soto 1-0, Borucki 1-0, De Los Santos 1-0, Mlodzinski 3-0. IBB – off De Los Santos (Schwarber).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:38. A – 34,202 (38,753).
Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Frelick rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Toro 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.533
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.163
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.329
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.290
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|36
|10
|15
|10
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|020
|200
|030
|7
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|030
|120
|40x
|10
|15
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B – Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR – Toro (2), off Heller; Ozuna (19), off Houser; Riley (23), off B.Wilson; Olson (33), off B.Wilson. RBIs – Toro 4 (9), Taylor (7), Wiemer 2 (35), Arcia 2 (36), Acuña Jr. (59), Ozuna (44), Albies (73), Olson 2 (82), Riley (62), Rosario 2 (46). SB – Acuña Jr. (49). SF – Olson.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Adames, Monasterio); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Rosario). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Toro, Adames, Albies, Harris II. GIDP – Turang, Ozuna.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Toro; Adames, Turang, Toro); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-3
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|90
|4.43
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.16
|B.Wilson
|1⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|26
|3.44
|Mejía
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|2.84
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|61
|9.82
|McHugh, W, 4-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.43
|Johnson, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.70
|Heller
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|4.40
|Yates, H, 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.46
|Iglesias, S, 19-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-1, Mejía 2-2, McHugh 2-0, Yates 1-0. WP – Chirinos.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:55. A – 42,502 (41,149).
Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Raley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.221
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|1-Bruján pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Bethancourt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Julks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|b-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|001
|4
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|3
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Julks in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Pinto in the 7th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Houston 6. 2B – Siri (8). 3B – Franco (5), Altuve (1). HR – B.Lowe (12), off Javier; J.Abreu (9), off McClanahan. RBIs – B.Lowe 3 (37), Díaz (50), Peña (35), J.Abreu 2 (53). SB – Peña (10), Arozarena (12), B.Lowe (5). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Raley, Arozarena, J.Lowe, Pinto 2); Houston 2 (Bregman, Peña). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Bethancourt, Peña.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|86
|3.00
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.95
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.96
|Poche, W, 8-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.13
|Fairbanks, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.90
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|9
|104
|4.33
|Neris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.41
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.55
|Pressly, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.23
HBP – Javier 3 (Arozarena,Paredes,B.Lowe), Neris (Díaz), Pressly (Raley).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:45. A – 38,592 (41,000).
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Bellinger cf-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Gomes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|b-Tauchman ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|a-Mastrobuoni ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Amaya c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|5
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Walker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|c-Donovan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|d-Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|12
|Chicago
|000
|012
|000
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Wisdom in the 7th. b-singled for Mancini in the 9th. c-grounded out for Walker in the 9th. d-flied out for Knizner in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Suzuki (15), Happ (21), Gorman (16). HR – Wisdom (18), off Montgomery; Nootbaar (9), off Wesneski; Nootbaar (10), off Smyly. RBIs – Wisdom (36), Swanson (44), Mancini (28), Nootbaar 2 (33). SB – Gorman (6). SF – Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Gomes); St. Louis 4 (Burleson, Nootbaar, Contreras, DeJong). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; St. Louis 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bellinger, Amaya, Donovan. GIDP – Wisdom, Swanson, Amaya, Donovan.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger); St. Louis 3 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|35
|4.74
|Smyly, W, 8-7
|4⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|61
|4.50
|Merryweather, H, 9
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.72
|Alzolay, S, 12-13
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.33
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 6-9
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|100
|3.42
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.77
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
|Stratton
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored – Merryweather 1-0, Stratton 1-0. HBP – Montgomery (Bellinger).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:41. A – 43,424 (44,494).
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5 (10)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Julien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|1-M.Taylor pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|a-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Polanco 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Wallner dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Castro cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|b-Buxton ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Farmer 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|4
|4
|14
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|.257
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Perez 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|2-S.Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Duffy 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Massey dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Lopez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|002
|1
|5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|002
|010
|4
|8
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-singled for Gallo in the 9th.
1-ran for Julien in the 9th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 9th.
E – Singer (1). LOB – Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B – Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B – Garcia (2). HR – Isbel (4), off Gray; Witt Jr. (16), off Gray; Witt Jr. (17), off Duran. RBIs – Jeffers (16), Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (24), Isbel (14), Witt Jr. 6 (57), Melendez (35). SB – Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). CS – Farmer (2). S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Kirilloff, Gallo, Wallner 4, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Melendez). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 16; Kansas City 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Correa.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|80
|3.22
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Moran
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.05
|Floro
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Jax
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.12
|Duran, L, 2-5, BS, 17-21
|⅓
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|25
|2.66
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|10
|104
|5.46
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.14
|Cox, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.55
|Hernández, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.71
|Barlow, BS, 12-15
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|5.50
|Clarke, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored – Floro 1-1. HBP – Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:17. A – 23,022 (38,427).
Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Judge dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.290
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Cowser cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.114
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Rortvedt in the 8th.
LOB – New York 6, Baltimore 4. HR – Santander (18), off Kahnle. RBIs – Santander (56).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Rutschman. GIDP – Stanton, Bader.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn; Henderson, O'Hearn).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|110
|2.64
|King
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.17
|Peralta
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.29
|Kahnle, L, 1-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2.53
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|6⅓
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|97
|6.21
|Fujinami
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|6.23
|Cano
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.80
|Coulombe
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.09
|Bautista, W, 6-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.90
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0, Fujinami 1-0, Coulombe 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:35. A – 34,558 (45,971).
Seattle 5, Arizona 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|a-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Marlowe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|b-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Canzone dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Herrera c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|0
|3
|7
|Seattle
|400
|000
|100
|5
|10
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|200
|2
|10
|0
a-struck out for Moore in the 8th. b-flied out for Caballero in the 8th.
E – Raleigh (7). LOB – Seattle 9, Arizona 11. 2B – Crawford (24), Raleigh 2 (16), Murphy (12), Rodríguez (21), Canzone (2), Perdomo (16). RBIs – Raleigh 2 (41), Murphy 2 (14), Suárez (62). SB – Rodríguez (24), Caballero (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Wong, Raleigh, Moore); Arizona 5 (Rivera, Walker 2, Canzone, Herrera). RISP – Seattle 5 for 16; Arizona 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Carroll, Gurriel Jr..
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Gilbert, W, 9-5
|6⅓
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|93
|3.83
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.61
|Muñoz, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.70
|Sewald, S, 21-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.93
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 5-4
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|94
|4.15
|Adams
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.06
|Frías
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|6.55
|McGough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-2, McGough 2-0. IBB – off Henry (Hernández). HBP – Adams (Rodríguez). WP – Brash.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:53. A – 31,697 (48,359).
San Diego 7, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Jankowski lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Grossman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Garver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Huff c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Batten 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.279
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|a-Kohlwey ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Campusano dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|Texas
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|0
|San Diego
|101
|014
|00x
|7
|9
|0
a-struck out for Soto in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 10, San Diego 8. 2B – Jung 2 (23), Cronenworth (17), Sánchez (6). HR – Tatis Jr. (18), off Dunning. RBIs – Semien (64), Soto (63), Machado 3 (62), Tatis Jr. 2 (52), Sánchez (28). SB – Kim (20). SF – Machado.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Grossman 2, Jankowski 2, Garver 2, Duran); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts 2, Grisham, Kohlwey). RISP – Texas 1 for 8; San Diego 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Sánchez.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 8-4
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|90
|3.28
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|27
|7.90
|Howard
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|10.80
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 10-3
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|105
|3.05
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.79
|Cosgrove
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.93
|L.García
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|20
|5.40
WP – Dunning.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:38. A – 44,241 (40,222).
Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|McLain ss-2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.305
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Senzel pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Benson dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|c-Encarnacion-Strand ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.329
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Hernández cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Peralta ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Outman ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|6
|4
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|300
|6
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|300
|5
|12
|0
a-doubled for Hernández in the 7th. b-walked for Rojas in the 7th. c-grounded out for Benson in the 9th.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 7th.
LOB – Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – McLain 2 (19), Martinez (21), Hernández (1), Rosario (1), Peralta (12). 3B – De La Cruz (3). HR – Fraley (15), off B.Miller; Steer (15), off Almonte. RBIs – Friedl 2 (35), Fraley 2 (61), Steer (56), McLain (36), Martinez (75), Rojas (12), Freeman 2 (73), Rosario (1). SB – Outman (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India 3); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Rojas, Muncy, Rosario). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Friedl, Smith. GIDP – Stephenson, Rosario, Freeman, Martinez.
DP – Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, India, Votto; India, McLain, Votto; De La Cruz, India, Votto); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Rojas, Freeman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, W, 3-2
|5
|8
|2
|2
|4
|2
|77
|4.48
|Sims, H, 17
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|18
|3.70
|Gibaut, H, 15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.96
|Young, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.20
|Díaz, S, 31-32
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.14
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller, L, 6-2
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|100
|4.37
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.12
|Almonte
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|21
|5.02
|Bickford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.14
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.50
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Sims 1-0, Gibaut 3-3, Young 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Bickford 3-0. IBB – off Almonte (De La Cruz). HBP – Almonte (Friedl). WP – B.Miller, Almonte. PB – Maile (3).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:51. A – 48,280 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: