Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 28, 2023

Boston 3, San Francisco 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran lf301001.311
c-Refsnyder ph-lf101100.274
Yoshida dh400000.313
Turner 2b-1b400001.286
Devers 3b400000.264
Duvall cf412001.265
Casas 1b412200.256
Arroyo 2b000000.247
Verdugo rf301001.271
Wong c311001.255
Chang ss200000.167
Totals3238305
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson dh311110.245
Conforto lf-rf401101.237
Flores 1b401000.291
Yastrzemski rf200001.231
a-Slater ph-lf-cf200002.292
Davis 3b401002.259
Bailey c401001.264
Matos cf200002.256
b-Sabol ph-lf200001.250
Wisely 2b300001.175
Luciano ss311002.200
Totals33262113
Boston010010010380
San Francisco000001010260

a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Matos in the 7th. c-singled for Duran in the 8th.

LOB – Boston 3, San Francisco 5. 2B – Duvall 2 (14), Casas (15). HR – Casas (16), off Webb; Pederson (11), off Martin. RBIs – Casas 2 (40), Refsnyder (26), Conforto (52), Pederson (36). CS – Duran (2). S – Chang.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Casas, Duran, Wong); San Francisco 1 (Luciano). RISP – Boston 2 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Chang. GIDP – Yoshida.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Luciano, Flores).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, W, 5-5531117863.86
Bernardino, H, 30000152.31
Winckowski, H, 121⅔20002222.88
Martin, H, 161⅔11101121.67
Jansen, S, 23-261⅔0000292.88
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 8-97⅓63304883.49
Ta.Rogers120001152.80

Inherited runners-scored – Bernardino 1-0, Ta.Rogers 1-1. WP – Crawford.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:17. A – 33,755 (41,915).

Oakland 8, Colorado 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf512100.216
Gelof 2b511202.222
Rooker dh312001.244
c-Brown ph-dh100001.196
Diaz 1b502101.258
Laureano rf512200.214
Bleday cf500001.212
A.Díaz 3b410001.206
e-Peterson ph-3b101000.219
Langeliers c522100.204
Allen ss412111.189
Totals43814818
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf312210.243
Tovar ss502000.262
McMahon 3b-2b400110.254
Grichuk rf-cf511100.305
Cron dh501002.254
E.Díaz c401010.270
Montero 1b-3b512001.209
Trejo 2b200001.252
a-Jones ph-rf111010.274
B.Doyle cf200002.202
b-Castro ph-2b100000.268
d-Toglia ph-1b111100.216
Totals38511546
Oakland1310200018140
Colorado0001001305113

a- for Trejo in the 6th. b-grounded out for B.Doyle in the 6th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 8th. d-singled for Castro in the 8th. e-singled for A.Díaz in the 9th.

E – McMahon (12), Trejo 2 (6). LOB – Oakland 11, Colorado 11. 2B – Langeliers (14), Kemp 2 (10), Profar (21). 3B – Langeliers (3), Allen (1). HR – Gelof (2), off Hollowell; Laureano (6), off Koch; Grichuk (7), off Sears. RBIs – Laureano 2 (19), Langeliers (35), Kemp (20), Diaz (15), Allen (7), Gelof 2 (5), Grichuk (26), McMahon (48), Toglia (5), Profar 2 (36). S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 6 (Bleday, Kemp 2, Diaz, A.Díaz 2); Colorado 6 (McMahon 3, Cron, Castro 2). RISP – Oakland 4 for 16; Colorado 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Tovar 2, McMahon, Grichuk. GIDP – Laureano.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Montero).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 2-75⅔41115924.09
Pruitt20010203.76
Moll11110194.62
Scott1⅔11100154.50
Long3220075.06
Erceg, H, 50000085.34
May, S, 10-121⅔00011194.55
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-114⅔95303704.79
Hollowell1⅔22201236.46
Seabold3⅔10004366.95
Koch1⅔21110191.98

Long pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-0, Scott 1-0, Long 1-1, Erceg 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Rooker), Sears (Profar). PB – Langeliers (5), E.Díaz (3).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:08. A – 37,262 (50,144).

Miami 6, Detroit 5
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling lf502001.268
Greene cf401012.309
Torkelson 1b512103.232
Ibáñez 2b501101.236
2-Baddoo pr000000.207
Carpenter rf300001.262
Haase c100001.199
Báez ss422011.225
M.Cabrera dh300000.245
Rogers c300000.215
b-McKinstry ph-rf010010.242
Short 3b201000.214
a-Maton ph-3b212200.172
Totals375114310
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b403000.380
Soler dh421000.240
De La Cruz rf412300.273
Sánchez cf401001.258
1-Hampson pr-cf010000.261
Gurriel 1b411001.265
Berti lf412100.300
Wendle ss300100.254
Segura 3b401101.218
Fortes c301001.214
Totals34612604
Detroit0001001215111
Miami21100002x6121

a-singled for Short in the 7th. b-walked for Rogers in the 8th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Ibáñez in the 9th.

E – Ibáñez (5), Segura (10). LOB – Detroit 10, Miami 5. 2B – Maton (8), Torkelson (23), Berti (12), De La Cruz (22), Arraez (24). HR – De La Cruz (14), off Olson. RBIs – Torkelson (58), Maton 2 (29), Ibáñez (20), De La Cruz 3 (57), Segura (20), Berti (20), Wendle (12). SB – Báez (10), Maton (1). CS – Maton (2). SF – Wendle.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Vierling, Rogers); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti, De La Cruz). RISP – Detroit 3 for 9; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Greene, Gurriel. GIDP – Rogers, Greene, Fortes.

DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, Short, Báez, Ibáñez; Ibáñez, Greene, Torkelson, Greene); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson6⅔84402884.71
Cisnero1⅔10001143.86
Foley, L, 2-31⅔32201182.38
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett6⅔51016944.08
Brazoban, H, 1311101113.75
Scott, H, 2021110172.96
Chargois, W, 2-011110203.76
Puk, S, 16-211⅔21103234.59

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1, Chargois 1-1. HBP – Garrett 2 (M.Cabrera,Carpenter).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:39. A – 15,918 (37,446).

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf300011.271
Giménez 2b400001.242
Ramírez 3b401000.288
J.Naylor 1b403000.309
Bell dh400001.236
Brennan cf301000.262
Gonzalez rf401002.205
B.Naylor c200000.221
a-Fry ph-c100001.284
Arias ss200002.193
b-Freeman ph-ss100000.291
Totals3206018
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf302011.284
Anderson ss300010.239
Robert Jr. cf411101.267
Jiménez dh401001.285
1-Andrus pr-dh010000.211
Burger 3b311111.218
Sheets 1b300011.216
Colás rf301110.218
Remillard 2b400002.291
Zavala c300010.155
Totals3036367
Cleveland000000000061
Chicago10000101x362

a-struck out for B.Naylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arias in the 8th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E – Ramírez (9), Sheets (3), Colás (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Chicago 9. 2B – J.Naylor (25). HR – Robert Jr. (29), off Curry; Burger (25), off Norris. RBIs – Robert Jr. (59), Burger (52), Colás (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Bell, Kwan); Chicago 3 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Jiménez). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Anderson. GIDP – Gonzalez, Bell, Anderson.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Arias, Giménez, J.Naylor); Chicago 2 (Remillard, Anderson, Sheets; Anderson, Remillard, Sheets).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry, L, 3-13⅔21130542.98
Norris221113441.35
Sandlin1⅓00013263.51
Kelly1⅔21111212.70
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, W, 1-25⅔30014833.34
Banks, H, 13⅔20002304.41
Santos, S, 2-31⅔10002172.63

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0. HBP – Santos (Brennan).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:29.

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400001.254
Thomas rf400003.287
Candelario dh301011.254
Ruiz c401000.245
Dickerson lf300002.252
a-S.Garrett ph100001.261
García 2b413100.266
Vargas 3b401000.267
Do.Smith 1b201010.266
Call cf301000.211
Totals3218128
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401000.258
Lindor ss411000.228
Alonso 1b422500.220
Pham lf401001.265
McNeil 2b403000.255
Canha rf300010.239
Vientos dh300011.210
Baty 3b310013.227
Alvarez c210021.232
Totals3158556
Washington000000100181
New York00003020x580

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.

E – Ruiz (5). LOB – Washington 6, New York 7. 2B – García (13), Do.Smith (13). HR – García (6), off Scherzer; Alonso (29), off Gore; Alonso (30), off Garcia. RBIs – García (42), Alonso 5 (73). CS – Vargas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Abrams, Call 2); New York 2 (Baty, Alvarez). RISP – Washington 0 for 4; New York 1 for 7.

GIDP – Vargas, Lindor.

DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Do.Smith); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 6-85⅔53342954.42
Machado1⅔00001117.58
Garcia1⅔222022612.00
Abbott1⅔10011225.64
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 9-47⅔611271034.01
Ottavino1⅔1000063.40
Raley1⅔10001162.43

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:37. A – 25,385 (42,136).

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b-ss400010.220
Ohtani dh412101.301
b-Stefanic ph100001.235
Moniak cf501001.332
Ward lf402001.254
Moustakas 3b402002.267
Thaiss c300013.241
Renfroe rf200020.248
Cabbage 1b401002.250
Velazquez ss200002.214
a-Escobar ph-2b201001.264
Totals35191414
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b423100.305
Bichette ss402100.317
Belt dh400002.243
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.270
Springer rf400001.254
Chapman 3b411102.262
Varsho lf300002.211
Jansen c311100.232
Kiermaier cf301002.276
Totals3248419
Los Angeles100000000192
Toronto01100110x480

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Ohtani in the 9th.

E – Thaiss (7), Velazquez (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Toronto 5. 2B – Ward (18), Bichette (24). HR – Ohtani (39), off Gausman; Chapman (14), off Giolito; Jansen (14), off Giolito; Merrifield (8), off Soriano. RBIs – Ohtani (81), Chapman (44), Jansen (46), Bichette (59), Merrifield (47). CS – Moniak (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss, Moustakas, Rengifo 2, Moniak 2); Toronto 3 (Belt, Varsho 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bichette. GIDP – Bichette.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Cabbage).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 0-15⅓63315735.06
Soriano121104303.20
Webb1⅔00000143.45
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 8-56⅔511391053.10
Swanson, H, 261⅔00002133.51
Mayza, H, 151⅔20002231.25
Romano, H, 220011252.79
García, S, 3-60000024.40

Inherited runners-scored – Soriano 3-0, Swanson 3-0, García 3-0. IBB – off Giolito (Guerrero Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:45. A – 42,106 (49,282).

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh212230.186
Turner ss500001.242
Harper 1b400012.291
Castellanos rf400003.278
Stott 2b402002.302
Realmuto c401001.245
Bohm 3b301010.282
Marsh cf311012.280
Cave lf400001.220
Totals33272612
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski cf300001.225
b-Joe ph101000.239
Peguero ss000000.158
Reynolds lf411001.256
McCutchen dh300012.262
Choi 1b401101.191
Davis rf300012.254
Rodríguez c401000.200
Triolo 3b300002.264
Gonzales 2b300003.227
Williams ss200001.000
a-Palacios ph-cf101000.236
Totals31151213
Philadelphia002000000270
Pittsburgh000100000151

a-singled for Williams in the 8th. b-singled for Suwinski in the 8th.

E – Peguero (1). LOB – Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Schwarber (13), Stott (19), Choi (3). HR – Schwarber (27), off Keller. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (64), Choi (11). CS – Schwarber (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Cave 2, Turner, Bohm, Harper 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Rodríguez 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Realmuto, Cave 2. GIDP – Turner, Reynolds.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Harper); Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Gonzales, Choi).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 8-56311111903.74
Hoffman, H, 21000292.63
Soto, H, 1510000124.35
Kimbrel, S, 17-181⅔00010123.27
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 9-75622381083.97
Borucki1⅓00012123.45
Hernandez00012133.26
De Los Santos1⅔10010182.79
Mlodzinski0000012.04

Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 1-0, Soto 1-0, Borucki 1-0, De Los Santos 1-0, Mlodzinski 3-0. IBB – off De Los Santos (Schwarber).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:38. A – 34,202 (38,753).

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh500001.286
Contreras c502002.272
Adames ss500000.203
Frelick rf432010.438
Monasterio 3b332011.307
Toro 1b413400.533
Taylor lf401102.163
Turang 2b300011.202
Wiemer cf401200.208
Totals37711737
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf312121.329
Albies 2b511100.256
Riley 3b412110.272
Olson 1b412202.256
Murphy c411011.282
Ozuna dh432111.229
Rosario lf412201.252
Arcia ss412202.290
Harris II cf401000.274
Totals3610151058
Milwaukee0202000307110
Atlanta03012040x10150

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 8. 2B – Frelick (1), Wiemer (16), Contreras (19), Rosario (16), Ozuna (9). HR – Toro (2), off Heller; Ozuna (19), off Houser; Riley (23), off B.Wilson; Olson (33), off B.Wilson. RBIs – Toro 4 (9), Taylor (7), Wiemer 2 (35), Arcia 2 (36), Acuña Jr. (59), Ozuna (44), Albies (73), Olson 2 (82), Riley (62), Rosario 2 (46). SB – Acuña Jr. (49). SF – Olson.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Adames, Monasterio); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Rosario). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Toro, Adames, Albies, Harris II. GIDP – Turang, Ozuna.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Toro; Adames, Turang, Toro); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-34⅔86623904.43
Milner1⅔00012192.16
B.Wilson1⅔54401263.44
Mejía2⅔20022432.84
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chirinos364413619.82
McHugh, W, 4-11⅓10002183.43
Johnson, H, 11⅔10001130.00
Jiménez, H, 91⅔10000122.70
Heller23320194.40
Yates, H, 60000043.46
Iglesias, S, 19-211⅔00001153.82

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-1, Mejía 2-2, McHugh 2-0, Yates 1-0. WP – Chirinos.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:55. A – 42,502 (41,149).

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh300101.315
Franco ss412010.264
Raley 1b400002.269
Arozarena lf210020.262
B.Lowe 2b312300.221
Paredes 3b300002.253
J.Lowe rf400003.268
Siri cf411002.229
Pinto c301001.200
1-Bruján pr000000.204
Bethancourt c100000.219
Totals31464311
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b412001.266
Peña ss401101.235
Tucker rf401000.304
Bregman 3b400001.253
Alvarez dh411002.279
J.Abreu 1b411200.242
McCormick cf301012.279
Julks lf300001.252
a-Diaz ph100000.262
Maldonado c301001.172
b-Dubón ph100001.263
Totals35383110
Tampa Bay300000001460
Houston100200000380

a-pinch hit for Julks in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Pinto in the 7th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Houston 6. 2B – Siri (8). 3B – Franco (5), Altuve (1). HR – B.Lowe (12), off Javier; J.Abreu (9), off McClanahan. RBIs – B.Lowe 3 (37), Díaz (50), Peña (35), J.Abreu 2 (53). SB – Peña (10), Arozarena (12), B.Lowe (5). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Raley, Arozarena, J.Lowe, Pinto 2); Houston 2 (Bregman, Peña). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Bethancourt, Peña.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan5⅔83306863.00
Stephenson1⅔00001112.95
Kelly1⅔00001112.96
Poche, W, 8-31⅔00001152.13
Fairbanks, S, 13-141⅔00011191.90
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier6⅔333291044.33
Neris1⅔10000191.41
B.Abreu1⅔00012212.55
Pressly, L, 3-31⅔21100223.23

HBP – Javier 3 (Arozarena,Paredes,B.Lowe), Neris (Díaz), Pressly (Raley).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:45. A – 38,592 (41,000).

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b501000.279
Suzuki rf411000.256
Happ lf211021.247
Bellinger cf-1b201010.319
Swanson ss300102.266
Gomes dh301010.274
Mancini 1b301100.237
b-Tauchman ph-cf101000.261
Wisdom 3b211100.195
a-Mastrobuoni ph-3b100010.212
Amaya c400002.250
Totals3038355
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf422200.271
Goldschmidt 1b400002.280
Gorman 2b401002.243
Arenado 3b400002.284
Contreras dh301011.248
O'Neill lf401001.252
Walker rf200011.268
c-Donovan ph100000.283
Knizner c301002.237
d-Burleson ph100000.239
DeJong ss301001.238
Totals33272212
Chicago000012000380
St. Louis101000000270

a-flied out for Wisdom in the 7th. b-singled for Mancini in the 9th. c-grounded out for Walker in the 9th. d-flied out for Knizner in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Suzuki (15), Happ (21), Gorman (16). HR – Wisdom (18), off Montgomery; Nootbaar (9), off Wesneski; Nootbaar (10), off Smyly. RBIs – Wisdom (36), Swanson (44), Mancini (28), Nootbaar 2 (33). SB – Gorman (6). SF – Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Gomes); St. Louis 4 (Burleson, Nootbaar, Contreras, DeJong). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; St. Louis 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bellinger, Amaya, Donovan. GIDP – Wisdom, Swanson, Amaya, Donovan.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger); St. Louis 3 (Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski2⅔21114354.74
Smyly, W, 8-74⅓21116614.50
Merryweather, H, 91⅓10001243.72
Alzolay, S, 12-131⅓20001232.33
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 6-96⅔533431003.42
Gallegos1⅔10001153.77
Pallante10001134.70
Stratton1⅓10010124.36

Inherited runners-scored – Merryweather 1-0, Stratton 1-0. HBP – Montgomery (Bellinger).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:41. A – 43,424 (44,494).

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5 (10)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss401011.229
Julien 2b300011.297
1-M.Taylor pr-cf010000.222
Kirilloff 1b300003.271
a-Solano ph-1b100000.263
Kepler rf511001.229
Polanco 3b-2b401202.250
Wallner dh510002.268
Castro cf-lf310021.241
Jeffers c502101.281
Gallo lf301002.179
b-Buxton ph111000.198
Farmer 3b101100.258
Totals38584414
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b421010.273
Witt Jr. ss524601.257
Melendez lf401101.217
Blanco lf000000.233
Perez 1b-c400000.246
Fermin c401002.298
2-S.Taylor pr000000.152
Duffy 1b000000.264
Massey dh400000.216
Isbel cf421100.213
Waters rf411003.233
Lopez 2b210010.210
Totals3589827
Minnesota0002000021580
Kansas City0010020104891

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-singled for Gallo in the 9th.

1-ran for Julien in the 9th. 2-ran for Fermin in the 9th.

E – Singer (1). LOB – Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3. 2B – Kepler (10), Correa (23), Polanco (10), Witt Jr. (18). 3B – Garcia (2). HR – Isbel (4), off Gray; Witt Jr. (16), off Gray; Witt Jr. (17), off Duran. RBIs – Jeffers (16), Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (24), Isbel (14), Witt Jr. 6 (57), Melendez (35). SB – Jeffers (3), Castro (26), Witt Jr. (29), S.Taylor (3), Isbel (4), Lopez (4). CS – Farmer (2). S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Kirilloff, Gallo, Wallner 4, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Melendez). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 16; Kansas City 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Correa.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔53305803.22
Pagán1⅔00001183.38
Moran1110095.05
Floro1000090.00
Jax1⅔10000103.12
Duran, L, 2-5, BS, 17-2114321252.66
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer5⅔4222101045.46
Cuas1⅔10001154.14
Cox, H, 11⅔00001133.55
Hernández, H, 91⅔00011203.71
Barlow, BS, 12-151⅔22210235.50
Clarke, W, 2-41⅔11001145.73

Inherited runners-scored – Floro 1-1. HBP – Singer 2 (Julien,Polanco), Barlow (Solano).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:17. A – 23,022 (38,427).

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b400000.261
Judge dh100030.290
Rizzo 1b401001.246
Stanton rf400002.196
LeMahieu 3b402001.234
McKinney lf300011.244
Bader cf300000.255
Volpe ss300000.210
Rortvedt c200001.154
a-Bauers ph101000.224
Higashioka c000000.216
Totals2904046
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss400000.238
Rutschman c401001.268
Santander rf411100.259
O'Hearn 1b300001.302
Mountcastle dh301000.240
Frazier 2b300001.238
Hays lf200011.293
Cowser cf300003.114
Urías 3b301001.252
Totals2914118
New York000000000040
Baltimore000000001140

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Rortvedt in the 8th.

LOB – New York 6, Baltimore 4. HR – Santander (18), off Kahnle. RBIs – Santander (56).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Santander). RISP – New York 0 for 3; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Rutschman. GIDP – Stanton, Bader.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn; Henderson, O'Hearn).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole7⅔300051102.64
King00012133.17
Peralta0000012.29
Kahnle, L, 1-11110182.53
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez6⅓30024976.21
Fujinami0001086.23
Cano10010131.80
Coulombe0000033.09
Bautista, W, 6-11⅔00002110.90

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0, Fujinami 1-0, Coulombe 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:35. A – 34,558 (45,971).

Seattle 5, Arizona 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss411011.261
Rodríguez cf412001.252
Suárez 3b501102.225
Hernández rf410011.236
Raleigh c512202.231
Murphy dh402200.283
France 1b402001.247
Moore lf300001.174
a-Ford ph100001.236
Marlowe lf000000.273
Caballero 2b210011.224
b-Wong ph-2b100000.165
Totals375105311
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss511002.280
Marte 2b403010.296
Carroll cf401010.287
Walker 1b500002.265
Canzone dh402000.226
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.246
Rivera 3b401001.289
McCarthy rf301011.260
Herrera c411000.234
Totals37210037
Seattle4000001005101
Arizona0000002002100

a-struck out for Moore in the 8th. b-flied out for Caballero in the 8th.

E – Raleigh (7). LOB – Seattle 9, Arizona 11. 2B – Crawford (24), Raleigh 2 (16), Murphy (12), Rodríguez (21), Canzone (2), Perdomo (16). RBIs – Raleigh 2 (41), Murphy 2 (14), Suárez (62). SB – Rodríguez (24), Caballero (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Wong, Raleigh, Moore); Arizona 5 (Rivera, Walker 2, Canzone, Herrera). RISP – Seattle 5 for 16; Arizona 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Carroll, Gurriel Jr..

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Gilbert, W, 9-56⅓92205933.83
Brash10010183.61
Muñoz, H, 111⅔00011112.70
Sewald, S, 21-241⅔00011192.93
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, L, 5-46⅔64416944.15
Adams1⅔11112256.06
Frías1⅓30012296.55
McGough0000194.41

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 2-2, McGough 2-0. IBB – off Henry (Hernández). HBP – Adams (Rodríguez). WP – Brash.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:53. A – 31,697 (48,359).

San Diego 7, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400111.277
Jankowski lf500001.314
Lowe 1b201021.288
A.García rf401002.259
Jung 3b413000.278
Grossman dh300011.223
Garver c200011.250
Huff c100000.188
Duran ss400003.287
Taveras cf401000.279
Totals33161510
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b221020.274
Batten 2b100000.300
Tatis Jr. rf512203.279
Soto lf302111.266
a-Kohlwey ph-lf100001.154
Machado 3b301301.257
Bogaerts ss400001.262
Cronenworth 1b412000.209
Campusano dh310010.280
Sánchez c311110.209
Grisham cf210020.207
Totals3179777
Texas000000001160
San Diego10101400x790

a-struck out for Soto in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 10, San Diego 8. 2B – Jung 2 (23), Cronenworth (17), Sánchez (6). HR – Tatis Jr. (18), off Dunning. RBIs – Semien (64), Soto (63), Machado 3 (62), Tatis Jr. 2 (52), Sánchez (28). SB – Kim (20). SF – Machado.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 7 (Grossman 2, Jankowski 2, Garver 2, Duran); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts 2, Grisham, Kohlwey). RISP – Texas 1 for 8; San Diego 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Sánchez.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 8-45⅔53334903.28
Rodríguez1⅔44421277.90
Howard2⅔000223610.80
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 10-36⅔400251053.05
Martinez1⅔00002163.79
Cosgrove1⅔00011161.93
L.García1⅔21122205.40

WP – Dunning.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:38. A – 44,241 (40,222).

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz 3b-ss411012.264
Friedl cf400200.283
McLain ss-2b312111.305
Fraley rf411201.264
India 2b401000.251
Maile c000000.238
Votto 1b400001.188
Steer lf412102.276
Stephenson c301000.250
1-Senzel pr-3b110001.232
Benson dh210012.278
c-Encarnacion-Strand ph-dh100000.233
Totals34686310
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf-2b311020.277
Freeman 1b412210.329
Smith c500002.281
Martinez dh502101.262
Rosario ss412100.500
Muncy 3b300010.195
Taylor lf301011.215
Hernández cf201000.500
a-Peralta ph-rf212000.283
Rojas 2b201100.224
b-Outman ph-cf110010.249
Totals34512564
Cincinnati300000300680
Los Angeles1001003005120

a-doubled for Hernández in the 7th. b-walked for Rojas in the 7th. c-grounded out for Benson in the 9th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 7th.

LOB – Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – McLain 2 (19), Martinez (21), Hernández (1), Rosario (1), Peralta (12). 3B – De La Cruz (3). HR – Fraley (15), off B.Miller; Steer (15), off Almonte. RBIs – Friedl 2 (35), Fraley 2 (61), Steer (56), McLain (36), Martinez (75), Rojas (12), Freeman 2 (73), Rosario (1). SB – Outman (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India 3); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Rojas, Muncy, Rosario). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Friedl, Smith. GIDP – Stephenson, Rosario, Freeman, Martinez.

DP – Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, India, Votto; India, McLain, Votto; De La Cruz, India, Votto); Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Rojas, Freeman).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, W, 3-2582242774.48
Sims, H, 1713320183.70
Gibaut, H, 1520001122.96
Young, H, 111⅔10001152.20
Díaz, S, 31-321⅓00000142.14
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller, L, 6-25⅔633061004.37
Brasier1⅔00001111.12
Almonte23330215.02
Bickford00000155.14
Ferguson1⅔0000292.50
Vesia1⅔00001115.79

Inherited runners-scored – Sims 1-0, Gibaut 3-3, Young 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Bickford 3-0. IBB – off Almonte (De La Cruz). HBP – Almonte (Friedl). WP – B.Miller, Almonte. PB – Maile (3).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:51. A – 48,280 (56,000).

