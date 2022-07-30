Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 29, 2022

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .264 Marte rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .305 Lindor ss 2 0 1 0 3 1 .252 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .277 Vogelbach dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .235 McNeil 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Canha lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 a-Escobar ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221 Nido c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .215 Totals 37 6 11 6 6 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 L.Díaz 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .227 García rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .232 Bleday cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .192 Rojas ss 3 0 2 3 1 0 .246 De La Cruz lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 L.Williams 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .237 b-Fortes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203 c-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Totals 32 4 7 3 4 8

New York 030 100 020 6 11 0 Miami 310 000 000 4 7 0

a-singled for Guillorme in the 8th. b-struck out for L.Williams in the 9th. c-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB – New York 11, Miami 6. 2B – Canha (10), Nimmo (18), Vogelbach 2 (12), Lindor (15), Rojas (14). 3B – Marte (4). HR – Marte (11), off Alcantara; Nimmo (10), off Okert. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (36), Marte 3 (46), Rojas 3 (27). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Canha, Alonso, Guillorme 2, Vogelbach 2); Miami 2 (De La Cruz 2). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Guillorme, McNeil, Wendle. GIDP – Wendle, Stallings.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 6⅔ 6 4 4 4 2 103 3.83 Ottavino, W, 5-2 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.29 T.Williams, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 E.Díaz, S, 23-26 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 10 1.51

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 5⅔ 8 4 4 3 5 100 1.99 Floro 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.49 Bass 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 1 27 1.41 Okert, L, 5-1 1⅔ 3 2 2 1 2 20 2.72 Pop 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.79

IBB – off Okert (Alonso). HBP – Bassitt (Wendle).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:16. A – 15,131 (36,742).