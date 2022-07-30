Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 29, 2022
Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bride 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Machín 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Brown 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Andrus ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Piscotty dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.219
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|0
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|a-García ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|Oakland
|030
|002
|011
|7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|200
|3
|6
|1
a- for Anderson in the 7th.
E – Abreu (6). LOB – Oakland 3, Chicago 4. 2B – Kemp (16), Allen (5), Pollock (16), Anderson (13), Jiménez (2). HR – Piscotty (5), off Lynn; Brown (13), off Lynn; Andrus (7), off Lynn; Brown (14), off Martin; Harrison (5), off Acevedo. RBIs – Piscotty 3 (14), Brown 2 (43), Andrus (28), Allen (7), Abreu (48), Harrison 2 (20). S – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown, Bride); Chicago 2 (Grandal 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Abreu.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 2-5
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|85
|4.50
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.26
|Jackson, H, 22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.70
|Trivino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.47
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|0
|8
|104
|6.42
|Martin
|3⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|48
|4.75
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:54. A – 28,503 (40,615).
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Call rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|120
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
LOB – Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR – Ramírez (21), off Springs. RBIs – Giménez (46), Ramírez 3 (83), Choi (44). SB – Kwan (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Hedges 2, Miller 2, Reyes); Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Ramírez, Reyes, Giménez, Clement. GIDP – Bethancourt.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Clement, Giménez, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 5-6
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|3.41
|Stephan, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.58
|Clase, S, 22-24
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.28
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 3-3
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|92
|2.70
|Garza Jr.
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|3.55
|Bard
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|1.93
Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:43. A – 14,671 (25,000).
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.305
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.252
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|a-Escobar ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Nido c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Bleday cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.246
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|L.Williams 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|b-Fortes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|c-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|4
|8
|New York
|030
|100
|020
|6
|11
|0
|Miami
|310
|000
|000
|4
|7
|0
a-singled for Guillorme in the 8th. b-struck out for L.Williams in the 9th. c-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
LOB – New York 11, Miami 6. 2B – Canha (10), Nimmo (18), Vogelbach 2 (12), Lindor (15), Rojas (14). 3B – Marte (4). HR – Marte (11), off Alcantara; Nimmo (10), off Okert. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (36), Marte 3 (46), Rojas 3 (27). S – Nido.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Canha, Alonso, Guillorme 2, Vogelbach 2); Miami 2 (De La Cruz 2). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Guillorme, McNeil, Wendle. GIDP – Wendle, Stallings.
DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|103
|3.83
|Ottavino, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.29
|T.Williams, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|E.Díaz, S, 23-26
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|1.51
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|100
|1.99
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.49
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|1.41
|Okert, L, 5-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|2.72
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.79
IBB – off Okert (Alonso). HBP – Bassitt (Wendle).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:16. A – 15,131 (36,742).
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Varsho rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McCarthy dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.203
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Harris II cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|103
|010
|00x
|5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.
E – Rojas (9), Arcia (3). LOB – Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B – Riley 2 (29). 3B – Varsho (2). HR – Perdomo (3), off Wright; Riley (29), off Bumgarner. RBIs – McCarthy (11), Perdomo (22), Riley 3 (67), d'Arnaud (40). SB – Acuña Jr. (22). CS – Swanson (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas 2, Luplow 3, C.Kelly); Atlanta 2 (Riley, d'Arnaud). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Arcia, Olson.
DP – Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 6-10
|6⅔
|8
|5
|4
|3
|0
|93
|3.83
|Devenski
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Weaver
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|7.71
|Atlanta
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 13-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|2.93
|Lee, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.37
|McHugh, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.84
|Jansen, S, 24-28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|26
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0. HBP – Devenski (Harris II).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:40. A – 41,536 (41,084).
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.281
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|W.Castro rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|b-Bichette ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|11
|Detroit
|001
|021
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|010
|100
|000
|2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Baddoo in the 8th. b-flied out for Tapia in the 9th.
LOB – Detroit 10, Toronto 5. 2B – Báez (20), Greene (5), Reyes (8), Candelario (10). HR – W.Castro (4), off Manoah; Chapman (19), off Garcia. RBIs – Reyes (14), H.Castro 2 (22), W.Castro (18), Chapman (55), Tapia (36).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Toronto 1 (Espinal). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – W.Castro, H.Castro.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|68
|4.91
|Vest, W, 3-2
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.20
|Foley, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.87
|Jiménez, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.00
|Fulmer, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.77
|Soto, S, 19-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.36
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 11-5
|5⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|87
|2.43
|Mayza
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.61
|Phelps
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.45
|Banda
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.26
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-0. HBP – Manoah (Báez).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:20. A – 28,046 (53,506).
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|2-Stubbs pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Vierling lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Stott ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|b-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Allen cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Castillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|1-Madris pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Tsutsugo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.169
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|c-Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|2
|4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000
|0
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Camargo in the 9th. c-flied out for Heineman in the 10th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.
LOB – Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR – Hoskins (20), off Underwood Jr.; Hayes (5), off Falter. RBIs – Schwarber (65), Hoskins 3 (48), Allen (1), Hayes (29). SB – Allen (1). CS – Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Bohm, Stott); Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Allen, Hayes, Gamel 2). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Vierling, Allen, Gamel. LIDP – Cruz. GIDP – Vierling.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins; Hoskins, Castellanos, Camargo, Castellanos); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|80
|4.85
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.99
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.97
|Domínguez, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.67
|Brogdon, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.05
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|83
|3.50
|De Los Santos, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3.05
|Bañuelos, H, 2
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|9.53
|Crowe, BS, 2-7
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.27
|Bednar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.70
|Underwood Jr., L, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Crowe 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:30. A – 26,946 (38,747).
Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|5
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Plawecki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|1-Downs pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Cordero 1b-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|a-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|b-Ja.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|14
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|102
|4
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th. b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.
E – Verdugo (3). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Boston 8. 2B – Yelich (16), Wong (14), Vázquez (19), Verdugo (21), Cordero (17). 3B – Taylor (2). RBIs – McCutchen (46), Yelich (35), Taylor (35), Adames (55), Verdugo (51). SF – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Urías); Boston 3 (Sánchez, Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Wong, Taylor.
DP – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Cordero; Dalbec, Sánchez, Cordero).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 9-3
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|3.55
|Boxberger, H, 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.79
|Williams, H, 24
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.63
|Hader, S, 29-31
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|4.24
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Davis
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|4.25
|Bello, L, 0-3
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|62
|8.82
|Brasier
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|5.30
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|26
|3.35
Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 2-0, Brasier 1-1. IBB – off Bello (Tellez), off Sawamura (Yelich). HBP – Bello (Taylor).
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:27. A – 34,193 (37,755).
N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|2-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dozier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Pratto rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Isbel cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Garcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|1-Trevino pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|050
|000
|5
|9
|1
|New York
|102
|000
|08x
|11
|11
|0
a-doubled for Higashioka in the 7th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.
E – Garcia (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B – Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR – Perez (12), off Cole; Rizzo (24), off Bubic; Judge (40), off Bubic; Judge (41), off Kowar. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (40), Perez 3 (37), Rizzo (59), Judge 6 (89), Benintendi (40), Hicks (31), Kiner-Falefa (31), Trevino (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Dozier); New York 4 (Benintendi, Donaldson 2, LeMahieu). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; New York 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Trevino.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|81
|5.45
|Cuas, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.45
|Barlow, L, 4-4, BS, 16-19
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|35
|2.45
|Kowar
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|9.77
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|9
|100
|3.30
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.24
|Abreu, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.22
|Peralta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 2-2. HBP – Barlow (Hicks).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 3:12. A – 42,481 (47,309).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: