Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, July 29, 2022

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bride 3b500002.212
Machín 3b000000.191
Kemp lf401001.216
Murphy c400002.241
Brown 1b422201.230
Laureano rf410002.220
Andrus ss433100.240
Piscotty dh411301.219
Bolt cf401001.222
Allen 2b301101.198
Totals36797011
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss301001.310
a-García ph-ss100000.205
Moncada 3b400001.207
Pollock cf311010.238
Abreu 1b401100.299
Grandal dh400002.204
Jiménez lf411000.224
Sheets rf401001.225
Harrison 2b311200.235
McGuire c300001.225
Totals3336316
Oakland030002011790
Chicago100000200361

a- for Anderson in the 7th.

E – Abreu (6). LOB – Oakland 3, Chicago 4. 2B – Kemp (16), Allen (5), Pollock (16), Anderson (13), Jiménez (2). HR – Piscotty (5), off Lynn; Brown (13), off Lynn; Andrus (7), off Lynn; Brown (14), off Martin; Harrison (5), off Acevedo. RBIs – Piscotty 3 (14), Brown 2 (43), Andrus (28), Allen (7), Abreu (48), Harrison 2 (20). S – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown, Bride); Chicago 2 (Grandal 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Abreu.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, W, 2-56⅔41114854.50
Acevedo1⅔22200183.26
Jackson, H, 221⅔0000082.70
Trivino1⅔00002126.47
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 1-45654081046.42
Martin3⅓32203484.75

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:54. A – 28,503 (40,615).

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523000.298
Rosario ss401011.293
Ramírez dh412300.287
Miller 1b411002.246
Reyes rf300000.213
Call rf000010.111
Giménez 2b401101.296
Clement 3b400002.203
Hedges c300011.172
Straw cf400001.217
Totals3548438
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b411001.294
B.Lowe dh400002.234
Arozarena lf300012.255
Choi 1b401101.265
Paredes 2b400001.214
J.Lowe rf302010.213
Bethancourt c400001.237
Quinn cf300002.267
Chang ss302001.198
Totals32161211
Cleveland000120100480
Tampa Bay100000000160

LOB – Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR – Ramírez (21), off Springs. RBIs – Giménez (46), Ramírez 3 (83), Choi (44). SB – Kwan (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Hedges 2, Miller 2, Reyes); Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Ramírez, Reyes, Giménez, Clement. GIDP – Bethancourt.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Clement, Giménez, Miller).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 5-67⅔51128973.41
Stephan, H, 51⅔00002132.58
Clase, S, 22-241⅔10001121.28
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, L, 3-35⅔63315922.70
Garza Jr.2⅔21112383.55
Bard2⅔00011321.93

Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:43. A – 14,671 (25,000).

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf522301.264
Marte rf513301.305
Lindor ss201031.252
Alonso 1b400011.277
Vogelbach dh402011.235
McNeil 2b501001.287
Canha lf511001.265
Guillorme 3b300001.284
a-Escobar ph-3b211001.221
Nido c210010.215
Totals37611669
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b400001.289
Aguilar dh400001.248
L.Díaz 1b311011.227
García rf311011.232
Bleday cf411002.192
Rojas ss302310.246
De La Cruz lf401000.213
L.Williams 2b210010.237
b-Fortes ph100001.256
Stallings c301000.203
c-Sánchez ph100001.206
Totals3247348
New York0301000206110
Miami310000000470

a-singled for Guillorme in the 8th. b-struck out for L.Williams in the 9th. c-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB – New York 11, Miami 6. 2B – Canha (10), Nimmo (18), Vogelbach 2 (12), Lindor (15), Rojas (14). 3B – Marte (4). HR – Marte (11), off Alcantara; Nimmo (10), off Okert. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (36), Marte 3 (46), Rojas 3 (27). S – Nido.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Canha, Alonso, Guillorme 2, Vogelbach 2); Miami 2 (De La Cruz 2). RISP – New York 4 for 16; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Guillorme, McNeil, Wendle. GIDP – Wendle, Stallings.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt6⅔644421033.83
Ottavino, W, 5-21⅔10002152.29
T.Williams, H, 11⅔00001113.38
E.Díaz, S, 23-261⅔00003101.51
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara5⅔844351001.99
Floro1⅔00000103.49
Bass1⅔00021271.41
Okert, L, 5-11⅔32212202.72
Pop1⅔00001123.79

IBB – off Okert (Alonso). HBP – Bassitt (Wendle).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:16. A – 15,131 (36,742).

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b401010.282
Thomas cf300001.249
a-Luplow ph-rf200002.175
Marte 2b400001.266
Walker 1b400000.202
Peralta lf310011.248
Varsho rf-cf402000.236
McCarthy dh301111.254
C.Kelly c401001.219
Perdomo ss311112.203
Totals3426249
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411000.259
Swanson ss422000.297
Riley 3b413301.299
d'Arnaud c401100.253
Olson 1b300010.250
Ozuna dh400000.221
Rosario lf200010.157
Arcia 2b300000.236
Harris II cf111010.289
Totals2958431
Arizona000110000261
Atlanta10301000x581

a-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.

E – Rojas (9), Arcia (3). LOB – Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B – Riley 2 (29). 3B – Varsho (2). HR – Perdomo (3), off Wright; Riley (29), off Bumgarner. RBIs – McCarthy (11), Perdomo (22), Riley 3 (67), d'Arnaud (40). SB – Acuña Jr. (22). CS – Swanson (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas 2, Luplow 3, C.Kelly); Atlanta 2 (Riley, d'Arnaud). RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Arcia, Olson.

DP – Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-106⅔85430933.83
Devenski1⅔00001140.00
Weaver1⅔00000167.71
AtlantaHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 13-462-352225962.93
Lee, H, 61-30000141.37
McHugh, H, 710000062.84
Jansen, S, 24-28110023263.52

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0. HBP – Devenski (Harris II).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:40. A – 41,536 (41,084).

Detroit 4, Toronto 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf421012.238
Reyes dh513100.289
Báez ss402000.220
H.Castro 1b401211.281
Candelario 3b501000.212
W.Castro rf411101.248
Schoop 2b300011.209
Barnhart c400002.203
Baddoo lf200011.130
a-Grossman ph-lf100000.202
Totals3649448
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Biggio 2b400002.220
Guerrero Jr. 1b301011.282
Kirk c401001.315
Hernández rf400001.269
Gurriel Jr. lf310012.310
Chapman 3b311111.246
Tapia cf301101.287
b-Bichette ph100000.261
Espinal ss300001.267
Collins dh300001.194
Totals31242311
Detroit001021000490
Toronto010100000240

a-flied out for Baddoo in the 8th. b-flied out for Tapia in the 9th.

LOB – Detroit 10, Toronto 5. 2B – Báez (20), Greene (5), Reyes (8), Candelario (10). HR – W.Castro (4), off Manoah; Chapman (19), off Garcia. RBIs – Reyes (14), H.Castro 2 (22), W.Castro (18), Chapman (55), Tapia (36).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Toronto 1 (Espinal). RISP – Detroit 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – W.Castro, H.Castro.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia332223684.91
Vest, W, 3-21⅓10000183.20
Foley, H, 31⅔00002152.87
Jiménez, H, 51⅔00003183.00
Fulmer, H, 181⅔00012172.77
Soto, S, 19-211⅔00001162.36
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 11-55⅓74414872.43
Mayza00011172.61
Phelps1⅔20001182.45
Banda1⅔00012184.26
Castillo1⅔00010193.05

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-0. HBP – Manoah (Báez).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:20. A – 28,046 (53,506).

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh501102.204
2-Stubbs pr-dh010000.275
Hoskins 1b414310.253
Bohm 3b502000.296
Realmuto c400010.254
Castellanos rf502000.253
Vierling lf512000.239
Muñoz 2b200001.224
a-Stott ph-2b200000.193
Herrera cf310012.238
Camargo ss300002.237
b-Hall ph100000.253
Gregorius ss000000.218
Totals39411437
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b513001.277
Allen cf501101.143
Hayes 3b311111.248
Chavis 1b402002.240
Gamel lf400002.237
Castillo rf100021.203
1-Madris pr-rf100000.241
Cruz ss400001.207
Tsutsugo dh400003.169
Heineman c300000.202
c-Mitchell ph100000.214
Totals35272312
Philadelphia00000020024110
Pittsburgh0010010000270

a-flied out for Muñoz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Camargo in the 9th. c-flied out for Heineman in the 10th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 7th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.

LOB – Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Castellanos (22), Newman 2 (11), Allen (1). HR – Hoskins (20), off Underwood Jr.; Hayes (5), off Falter. RBIs – Schwarber (65), Hoskins 3 (48), Allen (1), Hayes (29). SB – Allen (1). CS – Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos 2, Bohm, Stott); Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Allen, Hayes, Gamel 2). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Vierling, Allen, Gamel. LIDP – Cruz. GIDP – Vierling.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins; Hoskins, Castellanos, Camargo, Castellanos); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Chavis).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter6⅔52218804.85
Hand1⅔00010101.99
Alvarado1⅔20012274.97
Domínguez, W, 5-31⅔00001101.67
Brogdon, S, 1-11⅔0000182.05
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana540024833.50
De Los Santos, H, 111100103.05
Bañuelos, H, 211111139.53
Crowe, BS, 2-71⅓20000233.27
Bednar1⅔00002162.70
Underwood Jr., L, 0-31⅔32100164.18

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Crowe 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:30. A – 26,946 (38,747).

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf412112.257
Adames ss503101.221
McCutchen dh500102.254
Renfroe rf400002.243
Tellez 1b300013.228
Urías 3b400002.232
Caratini c211020.234
Wong 2b311010.244
Taylor cf211100.230
Totals32484512
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf401002.237
Plawecki c000000.187
Vázquez c412001.280
1-Downs pr-3b000000.154
Verdugo lf402100.270
Bogaerts ss400002.315
Martinez dh400001.289
Cordero 1b-rf201010.224
a-Refsnyder ph100001.309
Dalbec 3b-1b301011.209
Bradley Jr. rf-cf300002.206
b-Ja.Davis ph100001.375
Sánchez 2b400003.091
Totals34171214
Milwaukee000001102480
Boston000001000171

a-struck out for Cordero in the 9th. b-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Vázquez in the 8th.

E – Verdugo (3). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Boston 8. 2B – Yelich (16), Wong (14), Vázquez (19), Verdugo (21), Cordero (17). 3B – Taylor (2). RBIs – McCutchen (46), Yelich (35), Taylor (35), Adames (55), Verdugo (51). SF – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Urías); Boston 3 (Sánchez, Bogaerts, Martinez). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Wong, Taylor.

DP – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Sánchez, Cordero; Dalbec, Sánchez, Cordero).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 9-36⅓411291013.55
Boxberger, H, 180000182.79
Williams, H, 241⅔20001221.63
Hader, S, 29-311⅔10003224.24
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
A.Davis2⅓10004314.25
Bello, L, 0-34⅓42234628.82
Brasier1⅓10004205.30
Sawamura1⅔22220263.35

Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 2-0, Brasier 1-1. IBB – off Bello (Tellez), off Sawamura (Yelich). HBP – Bello (Taylor).

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:27. A – 34,193 (37,755).

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c511002.233
Merrifield 2b412200.243
Perez dh411301.211
Pasquantino 1b401000.214
2-Taylor pr-cf000000.275
Dozier lf-rf400003.257
Pratto rf-1b300012.222
Isbel cf-lf400003.211
Garcia ss413001.333
Lopez 3b411001.244
Totals36595113
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b320021.278
Judge rf523601.297
Rizzo 1b422110.225
Torres 2b512002.266
Donaldson dh511001.223
Benintendi lf311110.316
Hicks cf310111.238
Kiner-Falefa ss411100.275
Higashioka c200001.183
a-Carpenter ph101000.311
1-Trevino pr-c100100.257
Totals3611111157
Kansas City000050000591
New York10200008x11110

a-doubled for Higashioka in the 7th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.

E – Garcia (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B – Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR – Perez (12), off Cole; Rizzo (24), off Bubic; Judge (40), off Bubic; Judge (41), off Kowar. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (40), Perez 3 (37), Rizzo (59), Judge 6 (89), Benintendi (40), Hicks (31), Kiner-Falefa (31), Trevino (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Dozier); New York 4 (Benintendi, Donaldson 2, LeMahieu). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; New York 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Trevino.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic6⅔43326815.45
Cuas, H, 71⅔10000172.45
Barlow, L, 4-4, BS, 16-1946211352.45
Kowar22220189.77
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole6⅔755091003.30
Chapman1⅔0000195.24
Abreu, W, 2-01⅔10000122.22
Peralta1⅔10013232.37

Inherited runners-scored – Kowar 2-2. HBP – Barlow (Hicks).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 3:12. A – 42,481 (47,309).

