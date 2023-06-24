Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 23, 2023

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|C.Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|2
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Pederson dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Davis 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Conforto rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.237
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Slater ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|Bailey c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.330
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|4
|7
|Arizona
|010
|120
|010
|5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|003
|050
|00x
|8
|12
|1
a-flied out for Sabol in the 5th. b-grounded out for Moreno in the 9th.
E – Bailey (3). LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 7. 2B – Perdomo (14), Carroll (20), Thomas (7), Conforto 2 (6), Sabol (7), Davis (12). HR – Longoria (10), off Webb; Bailey (4), off Mantiply. RBIs – Longoria (20), Marte (38), Carroll (41), Gurriel Jr. (43), Conforto 4 (41), Sabol (23), Davis (42), Bailey 2 (22). SB – Carroll (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Moreno, Longoria 2, C.Walker); San Francisco 4 (Bailey, Díaz 3). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Slater. GIDP – C.Walker, Pederson.
DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Díaz, Wade Jr.).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 1-4
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|79
|7.82
|Mantiply
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|30
|5.74
|Jameson
|2⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|3.38
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 7-6
|7⅔
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|98
|3.16
|Ty.Rogers
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|1.96
|Doval, S, 21-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.82
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:25. A – 31,992 (41,915).
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|a-Pérez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.207
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Díaz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Wade ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Capel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.278
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|11
|Oakland
|300
|010
|001
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|004
|000
|000
|4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Noda in the 7th.
LOB – Oakland 4, Toronto 3. 2B – Capel (5), Jansen (9), Kiermaier (11), Bichette (17), Guerrero Jr. (16). HR – Bleday (5), off Bassitt; Langeliers (9), off Romano; Guerrero Jr. (10), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Bleday 3 (11), Langeliers 2 (31), Kiermaier (18), Guerrero Jr. 3 (45). SB – Kemp (4). SF – Bleday.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Pérez, Wade); Toronto 2 (Belt, Varsho). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Kemp. GIDP – Langeliers.
DP – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|95
|6.34
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.13
|Erceg, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.45
|May, S, 4-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.89
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|4.32
|Richards
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.53
|Mayza
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.38
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.50
|Romano, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. HBP – Bassitt (Capel).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:27. A – 34,988 (49,282).
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|H.Davis rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|b-Marcano ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Gonzales 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Bae cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|a-Palacios ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.402
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|003
|3
|7
|1
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-singled for Hedges in the 9th. b-singled for Castro in the 9th.
E – Castro (10), De La Cruz (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Miami 7. RBIs – Joe (22), Santana (36), Marcano (14), Sánchez (22). SB – H.Davis (1), McCutchen 2 (9), Palacios (2). CS – Marcano (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Santana); Miami 0. RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Miami 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Gonzales, Joe. GIDP – Castro, Sánchez, Fortes, Berti.
DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Santana; Castro, Gonzales, Santana; Hayes, Castro, Santana); Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Cooper).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz, W, 2-3
|8⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|97
|3.74
|Bednar, S, 15-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.61
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|96
|3.77
|Scott, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.28
|Puk, L, 3-2, BS, 10-12
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|3.22
|Floro
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-0, Floro 1-1. HBP – Ortiz (Berti).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:21. A – 11,843 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pratto 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|b-Eaton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Fermin c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Duffy ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Blanco lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|3
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|Lowe dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ramírez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.240
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Totals
|39
|11
|17
|11
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|000
|3
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|140
|03x
|11
|17
|1
a-doubled for Lopez in the 8th. b-singled for Witt Jr. in the 9th.
E – Walls (4). LOB – Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Duffy (5), Walls (10), Bethancourt (10), Margot (11). HR – Pratto (5), off Eflin; Perez (15), off Eflin; Siri (13), off Greinke. RBIs – Pratto (20), Perez 2 (39), Siri 4 (33), Ramírez 2 (33), Walls 2 (25), Bethancourt (19), Margot (26), Arozarena (54). CS – Waters (2), Siri (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Fermin, Taylor); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, Paredes, Lowe). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 7 for 12.
Runners moved up – Lopez, Margot. LIDP – Perez. GIDP – Fermin, Ramírez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Taylor, Pratto); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Bruján, Paredes; Paredes, Bruján, Ramírez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 1-8
|4
|9
|7
|7
|1
|3
|82
|5.31
|Cuas
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.83
|Kriske
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.70
|Kowar
|1⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|28
|6.17
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 9-3
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|3.35
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.12
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.57
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.82
Cuas pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2, Kriske 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:45. A – 16,189 (25,025).
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Tellez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|4
|5
|0
|1
|.216
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|a-Miller ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Tapia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|b-Perkins ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Freeman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arias rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Fry ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Milwaukee
|100
|005
|001
|7
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Winker in the 6th. b-singled for Tapia in the 6th. c-singled for Gallagher in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 4. 2B – Contreras (12), Tellez (6), Adames (8), J.Naylor (14), Gallagher (4). HR – Adames (11), off Bieber; Adames (12), off Curry; Ramírez (12), off Strzelecki. RBIs – Adames 5 (34), Wiemer (27), Yelich (33), Ramírez (46).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Anderson); Cleveland 3 (Arias, Rosario 2). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bell. GIDP – Ramírez.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Urías, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|67
|2.91
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.86
|Houser
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.02
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|7.27
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 5-5
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|82
|3.69
|Herrin
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|34
|6.75
|Curry
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|45
|2.92
HBP – Herrin (Urías).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:22. A – 30,056 (34,788).
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|a-Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Buxton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Farmer 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Castro lf-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|35
|4
|6
|3
|4
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Carpenter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|b-Ibáñez ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Maton 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.155
|c-Schoop ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.178
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|4
|16
|Minnesota
|030
|001
|000
|4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|1
|7
|2
a-struck out for Solano in the 6th. b-doubled for Carpenter in the 6th. c-singled for Maton in the 6th.
E – Vázquez (6), Vierling (1), Schoop (3). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 7. 2B – Vázquez (7), Farmer (5), Ibáñez (10). HR – Lewis (4), off Wentz; Kepler (10), off Wentz. RBIs – Lewis (13), Kepler 2 (23), Vierling (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Lewis, Kirilloff 2, Correa); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, McKinstry). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 8; Detroit 2 for 7.
GIDP – Cabrera, Báez.
DP – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Farmer, Solano; Farmer, Kirilloff; Correa, Farmer, Kirilloff).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 1-4
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|83
|6.86
|Moran
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|4.70
|Stewart, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.73
|Jax, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.27
|Duran, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.50
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 1-8
|5⅔
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|96
|6.72
|White
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Englert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.68
|Alexander
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Stewart 2-1, White 3-1. WP – White.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:47. A – 19,782 (41,083).
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (10)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.356
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Jung 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Grossman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Garver c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Duran lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Totals
|40
|4
|10
|3
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|c-Bader ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Kiner-Falefa cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McKinney lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|d-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|b-Higashioka ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Texas
|000
|100
|010
|2
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|0
|2
|6
|1
a- for Trevino in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cabrera in the 8th. c-lined out for Bauers in the 8th. d-struck out for McKinney in the 10th.
E – Kiner-Falefa (3). LOB – Texas 10, New York 4. 2B – Grossman (9), Jung (15), Seager (20), LeMahieu (11). HR – García (17), off M.King. RBIs – Garver (13), García 2 (60), McKinney (6), Higashioka (18). CS – Kiner-Falefa (4), Seager (1). SF – Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe, Jung 2, Semien 2); New York 3 (Higashioka, Trevino, Bader). RISP – Texas 3 for 11; New York 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – García, Grossman, McKinney. GIDP – Bauers, Torres, LeMahieu.
DP – Texas 3 (Jung, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|87
|2.76
|J.King, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Barlow, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
|W.Smith, S, 14-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.73
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|5⅓
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|91
|4.32
|Cordero
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.34
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.70
|Holmes
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.56
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|M.King, L, 1-4
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored – J.King 2-1, Cordero 1-0. HBP – Dunning (Rizzo), Schmidt (Lowe). WP – Schmidt.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Bacon; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:36. A – 44,822 (47,309).
Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.329
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Riley 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|1-Hilliard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|10
|3
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.315
|McLain ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|India 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.361
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.270
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.308
|Steer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Stephenson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Maile c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|32
|11
|9
|11
|6
|10
|Atlanta
|500
|020
|030
|10
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|022
|142
|00x
|11
|9
|1
1-ran for Rosario in the 9th.
E – Maile (3). LOB – Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Arcia (10), Rosario (13), De La Cruz (5). 3B – De La Cruz (2). HR – d'Arnaud (5), off Weaver; Olson (22), off Duarte; Acuña Jr. (16), off Sims; Riley (13), off Sims; Olson (23), off Sims; Fraley (10), off Smith-Shawver; De La Cruz (3), off Smith-Shawver; Votto (2), off Smith-Shawver; Votto (3), off McHugh. RBIs – Riley 2 (37), d'Arnaud 3 (17), Arcia (26), Olson 3 (55), Acuña Jr. (47), Fraley 2 (46), De La Cruz 4 (10), Votto 4 (7), India (40). SB – Friedl 2 (10), De La Cruz (7), Albies (4), McLain (4). CS – Harris II (1), De La Cruz (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley, Harris II); Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Fraley). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Cincinnati 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – McLain. GIDP – Arcia.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Votto).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith-Shawver
|3⅓
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|73
|4.32
|McHugh, L, 3-1
|1⅔
|2
|4
|4
|0
|2
|23
|3.77
|Heller
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|33
|4.50
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.21
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.55
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|3⅓
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|82
|6.86
|Duarte
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.76
|Young, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.64
|Gibaut, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.25
|Farmer
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.41
|Sims
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|24
|3.45
|Díaz, S, 21-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.97
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, Yates 2-0, Duarte 1-0. HBP – Smith-Shawver (Steer), McHugh 2 (McLain,India). WP – Smith-Shawver, Weaver. PB – d'Arnaud (1).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:14. A – 43,086 (43,891).
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|S.Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Baty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|a-Canha ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.185
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.296
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|5
|7
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|003
|00x
|5
|8
|0
a-walked for Baty in the 8th.
E – Nimmo (1). LOB – New York 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Alonso (6), Marsh (12). HR – Nimmo (8), off T.Walker. RBIs – Nimmo (33), Harper (17), Stott (30), Marsh (28), Turner 2 (24). SB – Stott (12). CS – Marsh (1). SF – Stott.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Pham, McNeil 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Sosa, Bohm). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 9.
LIDP – Stott.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso, McNeil).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, L, 6-5
|5⅓
|5
|4
|2
|3
|6
|102
|3.52
|J.Walker
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3.00
|Brigham
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.00
|Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.84
|Nittoli
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Walker, W, 8-3
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|91
|4.10
|Soto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|4.55
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.27
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored – J.Walker 2-1, Brigham 3-2. WP – Senga.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:44. A – 35,093 (42,901).
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Yoshida dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.284
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.232
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|D.Hamilton ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|2
|1
|17
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Anderson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Frazier pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Sheets rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Zavala c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Grandal ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|Boston
|001
|200
|000
|3
|4
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000
|1
|8
|2
a-flied out for Zavala in the 7th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.
E – D.Hamilton (1), Arroyo (2), Anderson (7), Andrus (6). LOB – Boston 4, Chicago 8. 2B – Benintendi 2 (19), Jiménez (9). HR – Devers (18), off Giolito. RBIs – Devers 2 (60), Anderson (11). SB – D.Hamilton (2), Hernández (3). SF – Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Yoshida); Chicago 5 (Robert Jr., Anderson, Burger, Sheets 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Vaughn, Sheets.
DP – Boston 2 (Arroyo, D.Hamilton, Turner; Devers, Arroyo, Turner).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 5-4
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|104
|3.27
|Pivetta, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.08
|Martin, H, 13
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.90
|Jansen, S, 16-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.81
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 5-5
|6⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|10
|105
|3.41
|Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.82
|López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.34
|Middleton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.42
Inherited runners-scored – Pivetta 1-0. HBP – Bello (Vaughn), Giolito (Refsnyder).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:27. A – 27,015 (40,241).
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Padlo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Walsh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Rengifo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|4
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.293
|Grichuk dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Montero 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Montes 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|a-Castro ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|40
|7
|15
|7
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|000
|4
|11
|1
|Colorado
|110
|001
|04x
|7
|15
|2
a-singled for Doyle in the 8th.
E – Velazquez (1), Profar (2), Díaz (5). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Colorado 11. 2B – Ohtani (15), Padlo (1), Díaz (15), Montero (4), Montes (1). HR – Ohtani (25), off Freeland; Trout (16), off Freeland; Profar (6), off Sandoval; Díaz (9), off Devenski. RBIs – Rengifo (21), Ohtani (59), Trout (40), Profar (27), Montes (3), Tovar (31), Díaz 4 (40). SF – Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Padlo 2, Wallach, Ohtani 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk, Tovar, Jones). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Colorado 3 for 10.
LIDP – Ward.
DP – Colorado 1 (Jones, Montero, Jones).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5⅔
|10
|3
|3
|1
|3
|101
|4.16
|Webb, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.69
|Bachman, L, 1-1, H, 2
|1⅓
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.35
|Devenski, BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.67
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5⅔
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|88
|4.54
|Lambert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.64
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.46
|Johnson, W, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|6.60
|Lawrence, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-1, Devenski 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:47. A – 47,085 (50,144).
Seattle 13, Baltimore 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kelenic lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.254
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.237
|France 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hernández rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Raleigh dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.224
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.232
|Caballero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Totals
|41
|13
|17
|13
|5
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|a-McKenna ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|b-Ortiz ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Seattle
|014
|100
|070
|13
|17
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|1
a-singled for Hicks in the 8th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 8th.
E – Kelenic (2), Suárez (4), Hicks (1). LOB – Seattle 8, Baltimore 2. 2B – Suárez (11), Murphy (9). HR – Murphy (3), off Gibson; Hernández (14), off Gillaspie; Santander (12), off Gilbert. RBIs – Murphy 3 (7), Suárez 3 (44), Wong (11), Hernández 2 (43), Kelenic (35), Rodríguez (40), France (34), Raleigh (31), Santander (43). SB – Hicks (3), Caballero (11). SF – Murphy, Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Rodríguez 2, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Frazier). RISP – Seattle 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Wong. GIDP – Raleigh, Ortiz, Rutschman.
DP – Seattle 2 (Caballero, France; Wong, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 5-4
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|4.07
|Topa
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.07
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.79
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 8-5
|3⅔
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|86
|4.30
|Gillaspie
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|6.00
|Pérez
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|5.13
|Akin
|6
|7
|6
|1
|0
|38
|6.55
|Baker
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Lester
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-2. WP – Akin.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:56. A – 16,234 (45,971).
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Dubón 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Julks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Busch 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|2
|8
|Houston
|000
|200
|000
|2
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|100
|00x
|3
|9
|0
LOB – Houston 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Busch (2). HR – Dubón (4), off Sheehan; Tucker (10), off Sheehan; Betts (18), off France. RBIs – Dubón (16), Tucker (42), Betts 2 (45), Busch (4). SB – Outman (8). SF – Betts.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Busch, Freeman 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 0; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
GIDP – Altuve, Diaz.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Busch, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|93
|3.54
|Stanek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.50
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.16
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|1.50
|Grove, H, 1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.59
|Graterol, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.18
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:08. A – 49,795 (56,000).
San Diego 13, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|a-Vargas ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|b-Garrett ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|d-Chavis ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|D.Hill cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|0
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.273
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Odor 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|c-Dixon ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.234
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|37
|13
|15
|13
|5
|5
|Washington
|000
|001
|002
|3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|060
|42x
|13
|15
|0
a-grounded out for Thomas in the 8th. b-doubled for Candelario in the 8th. c-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. d-homered for Dickerson in the 9th.
LOB – Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B – Abrams 2 (14), Dickerson (5), Candelario (23), Smith (7), Garrett (7), D.Hill (1), Soto (19), Grisham (18), Tatis Jr. (17). HR – Chavis (1), off Kerr; Kim (7), off Corbin; Bogaerts (8), off Corbin; Soto (14), off Ward. RBIs – Meneses (36), Chavis (3), Abrams (33), Kim 3 (25), Machado (33), Bogaerts 3 (27), Soto 3 (40), Cruz 2 (22), Grisham (19). SB – Tatis Jr. (13), Grisham (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Vargas, Abrams, Meneses, Ruiz, García 2); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Bogaerts, Kim 3). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; San Diego 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – Machado. GIDP – Cruz, Machado.
DP – Washington 2 (García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-9
|5⅔
|7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|91
|5.32
|La Sorsa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kuhl
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|30
|8.45
|Ward
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|6.21
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 6-2
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|3.88
|Morejon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Kerr
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kuhl 1-0, Ward 2-0. HBP – Corbin (Grisham), Kuhl (Cronenworth). WP – Kuhl. PB – Ruiz (5).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:29. A – 42,510 (40,222).
