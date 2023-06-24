Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 23, 2023

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss511001.294
Marte 2b401102.288
Carroll lf412100.301
C.Walker 1b311010.272
Gurriel Jr. dh400100.276
Thomas cf401001.216
Longoria 3b311111.239
Moreno c300000.261
b-Smith ph100000.201
McCarthy rf411002.231
Totals3558427
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b412011.284
Pederson dh421010.265
Davis 3b522101.284
Conforto rf423400.237
Sabol lf201101.259
a-Slater ph-lf201000.407
Bailey c312210.330
Crawford ss300012.221
Díaz 2b400002.000
Matos cf400000.226
Totals35812847
Arizona010120010580
San Francisco00305000x8121

a-flied out for Sabol in the 5th. b-grounded out for Moreno in the 9th.

E – Bailey (3). LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 7. 2B – Perdomo (14), Carroll (20), Thomas (7), Conforto 2 (6), Sabol (7), Davis (12). HR – Longoria (10), off Webb; Bailey (4), off Mantiply. RBIs – Longoria (20), Marte (38), Carroll (41), Gurriel Jr. (43), Conforto 4 (41), Sabol (23), Davis (42), Bailey 2 (22). SB – Carroll (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Moreno, Longoria 2, C.Walker); San Francisco 4 (Bailey, Díaz 3). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Slater. GIDP – C.Walker, Pederson.

DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Díaz, Wade Jr.).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 1-44⅔66642797.82
Mantiply2⅔22203305.74
Jameson2⅔40002353.38
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 7-67⅔54325983.16
Ty.Rogers1⅔31102231.96
Doval, S, 21-231⅔00000111.82

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:25. A – 31,992 (41,915).

Oakland 5, Toronto 4
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b411000.180
Noda 1b301001.237
a-Pérez ph-1b100000.241
Bleday cf311301.207
Brown rf400002.184
Díaz dh310012.214
Peterson 3b201020.216
Langeliers c412200.204
Wade ss400001.167
Capel lf311001.261
Totals3157538
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf300013.259
Bichette ss411001.316
Belt dh401002.263
Guerrero Jr. 1b412302.278
Chapman 3b401001.269
Merrifield 2b400000.294
Varsho lf400001.225
Jansen c311000.212
Kiermaier cf311101.275
Totals33474111
Oakland300010001570
Toronto004000000470

a-flied out for Noda in the 7th.

LOB – Oakland 4, Toronto 3. 2B – Capel (5), Jansen (9), Kiermaier (11), Bichette (17), Guerrero Jr. (16). HR – Bleday (5), off Bassitt; Langeliers (9), off Romano; Guerrero Jr. (10), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Bleday 3 (11), Langeliers 2 (31), Kiermaier (18), Guerrero Jr. 3 (45). SB – Kemp (4). SF – Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Pérez, Wade); Toronto 2 (Belt, Varsho). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Kemp. GIDP – Langeliers.

DP – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian6⅔64418956.34
Moll1⅔00000124.13
Erceg, W, 2-01⅔00003172.45
May, S, 4-61⅔10000145.89
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt5⅔54424834.32
Richards110011203.53
Mayza0000021.38
Swanson1⅔00003162.50
Romano, L, 3-31⅔11100122.78

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. HBP – Bassitt (Capel).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:27. A – 34,988 (49,282).

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400002.255
McCutchen dh411001.260
Joe lf401101.248
Santana 1b411101.228
H.Davis rf302011.267
Delay c000000.282
Castro ss300000.243
b-Marcano ph-ss101100.243
Gonzales 2b300002.000
Bae cf300001.246
Hedges c200001.163
a-Palacios ph-rf111000.266
Totals32373110
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b413000.402
Soler dh401000.252
De La Cruz lf301011.275
Sánchez rf401100.264
Cooper 1b301011.239
Berti 3b300000.274
Wendle ss400002.246
Fortes c400001.237
J.Davis cf300002.267
Totals3217127
Pittsburgh000000003371
Miami100000000171

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th. b-singled for Castro in the 9th.

E – Castro (10), De La Cruz (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Miami 7. RBIs – Joe (22), Santana (36), Marcano (14), Sánchez (22). SB – H.Davis (1), McCutchen 2 (9), Palacios (2). CS – Marcano (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Santana); Miami 0. RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Miami 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Gonzales, Joe. GIDP – Castro, Sánchez, Fortes, Berti.

DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Santana; Castro, Gonzales, Santana; Hayes, Castro, Santana); Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Cooper).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz, W, 2-38⅔71125973.74
Bednar, S, 15-161⅔00002201.61
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo7⅔20019963.77
Scott, H, 131⅔00001113.28
Puk, L, 3-2, BS, 10-1233300223.22
Floro2000063.94

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-0, Floro 1-1. HBP – Ortiz (Berti).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:21. A – 11,843 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pratto 1b511104.273
Witt Jr. ss312010.247
b-Eaton ph101000.075
Perez c311201.270
Fermin c200000.232
Melendez rf400001.217
Garcia dh301011.288
Lopez 3b300001.206
a-Duffy ph-3b101000.303
Taylor 2b401002.190
Waters cf402002.206
Blanco lf301010.267
Totals363113312
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot rf522100.266
Arozarena lf411112.297
Lowe dh513000.285
Ramírez 1b512201.300
Paredes 3b421010.263
Walls ss402201.212
Bethancourt c422101.235
Siri cf423401.240
Bruján 2b401002.195
Totals3911171128
Kansas City1020000003110
Tampa Bay03014003x11171

a-doubled for Lopez in the 8th. b-singled for Witt Jr. in the 9th.

E – Walls (4). LOB – Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Duffy (5), Walls (10), Bethancourt (10), Margot (11). HR – Pratto (5), off Eflin; Perez (15), off Eflin; Siri (13), off Greinke. RBIs – Pratto (20), Perez 2 (39), Siri 4 (33), Ramírez 2 (33), Walls 2 (25), Bethancourt (19), Margot (26), Arozarena (54). CS – Waters (2), Siri (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Fermin, Taylor); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, Paredes, Lowe). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 7 for 12.

Runners moved up – Lopez, Margot. LIDP – Perez. GIDP – Fermin, Ramírez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Taylor, Pratto); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Bruján, Paredes; Paredes, Bruján, Ramírez).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 1-8497713825.31
Cuas21110164.83
Kriske2⅓10003232.70
Kowar1⅔53302286.17
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 9-36⅔73327983.35
Stephenson1⅔10011123.12
Diekman1⅔10003162.57
Armstrong1⅔20001170.82

Cuas pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2, Kriske 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:45. A – 16,189 (25,025).

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf501102.266
Contreras c422010.246
Tellez 1b511001.219
Adames ss524501.216
Winker dh200002.197
a-Miller ph-dh300000.280
Anderson 3b300011.223
Tapia rf200001.067
b-Perkins ph-rf211001.268
Urías 2b310001.136
Wiemer cf301111.214
Totals377107311
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401001.263
Rosario ss401000.255
Ramírez 3b411100.293
J.Naylor 1b401000.290
Bell dh400002.229
Freeman 2b300000.275
Arias rf300002.197
Straw cf300001.239
Gallagher c201000.143
c-Fry ph-c101000.269
Totals3216106
Milwaukee1000050017100
Cleveland000000100160

a-grounded out for Winker in the 6th. b-singled for Tapia in the 6th. c-singled for Gallagher in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 4. 2B – Contreras (12), Tellez (6), Adames (8), J.Naylor (14), Gallagher (4). HR – Adames (11), off Bieber; Adames (12), off Curry; Ramírez (12), off Strzelecki. RBIs – Adames 5 (34), Wiemer (27), Yelich (33), Ramírez (46).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Anderson); Cleveland 3 (Arias, Rosario 2). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bell. GIDP – Ramírez.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Urías, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, W, 5-26⅔30003672.91
Strzelecki1⅔11101204.86
Houser1⅔20001194.02
Bush1⅔0000197.27
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 5-55⅔54428823.69
Herrin1⅔32201346.75
Curry3⅔21112452.92

HBP – Herrin (Urías).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:22. A – 30,056 (34,788).

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b100020.275
a-Kirilloff ph-1b200002.258
Correa ss501000.216
Buxton dh500003.210
Lewis 3b411101.315
Farmer 2b411000.262
Castro lf-cf210021.245
Kepler rf412200.209
Vázquez c401001.227
Taylor cf300002.219
Gallo lf100000.184
Totals35463410
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry rf301012.241
Torkelson 1b401003.225
Carpenter lf200001.272
b-Ibáñez ph-lf212000.244
Báez ss300010.236
Maton 3b200002.155
c-Schoop ph-3b201001.204
Vierling cf301111.263
Cabrera dh401002.233
Short 2b400002.258
Rogers c200012.178
Totals31171416
Minnesota030001000461
Detroit000001000172

a-struck out for Solano in the 6th. b-doubled for Carpenter in the 6th. c-singled for Maton in the 6th.

E – Vázquez (6), Vierling (1), Schoop (3). LOB – Minnesota 8, Detroit 7. 2B – Vázquez (7), Farmer (5), Ibáñez (10). HR – Lewis (4), off Wentz; Kepler (10), off Wentz. RBIs – Lewis (13), Kepler 2 (23), Vierling (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Lewis, Kirilloff 2, Correa); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, McKinstry). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 8; Detroit 2 for 7.

GIDP – Cabrera, Báez.

DP – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Farmer, Solano; Farmer, Kirilloff; Correa, Farmer, Kirilloff).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda, W, 1-45⅔30028836.86
Moran11111164.70
Stewart, H, 7120003280.73
Jax, H, 101⅔10001123.27
Duran, S, 10-121⅔00013191.50
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 1-85⅔54344966.72
White1⅔00002182.45
Englert100003184.68
Alexander1⅓10001194.50

Inherited runners-scored – Stewart 2-1, White 3-1. WP – White.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:47. A – 19,782 (41,083).

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (10)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500000.271
Seager ss401010.356
Lowe 1b311011.274
García rf511201.261
Jung 3b511002.274
Grossman dh501000.227
Garver c502101.266
Heim c000000.276
Duran lf412001.314
Taveras cf401001.298
Totals40410327
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers rf200010.227
c-Bader ph-cf100000.245
Torres 2b400000.249
Stanton dh400001.183
Rizzo 1b312000.273
LeMahieu 3b401000.228
Kiner-Falefa cf-lf412000.244
McKinney lf-rf301100.319
d-Donaldson ph100001.125
Trevino c200000.217
a-Cabrera ph000000.189
b-Higashioka ph-c100100.219
Volpe ss200012.194
Totals3126224
Texas00010001024100
New York0100000100261

a- for Trevino in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Cabrera in the 8th. c-lined out for Bauers in the 8th. d-struck out for McKinney in the 10th.

E – Kiner-Falefa (3). LOB – Texas 10, New York 4. 2B – Grossman (9), Jung (15), Seager (20), LeMahieu (11). HR – García (17), off M.King. RBIs – Garver (13), García 2 (60), McKinney (6), Higashioka (18). CS – Kiner-Falefa (4), Seager (1). SF – Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe, Jung 2, Semien 2); New York 3 (Higashioka, Trevino, Bader). RISP – Texas 3 for 11; New York 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – García, Grossman, McKinney. GIDP – Bauers, Torres, LeMahieu.

DP – Texas 3 (Jung, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning7⅔52222872.76
J.King, BS, 0-11⅔00001103.86
Barlow, W, 1-01⅔1000092.25
W.Smith, S, 14-151⅔00001122.73
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt5⅓61013914.32
Cordero0000093.34
Peralta1⅔0001092.70
Holmes1⅔21101242.56
Kahnle1⅔10001130.00
M.King, L, 1-41⅔12102113.15

Inherited runners-scored – J.King 2-1, Cordero 1-0. HBP – Dunning (Rizzo), Schmidt (Lowe). WP – Schmidt.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Carlos Torres; Second, John Bacon; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:36. A – 44,822 (47,309).

Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf523100.329
Albies 2b411012.266
Riley 3b533200.264
Olson 1b522300.233
Ozuna dh501002.240
d'Arnaud c512300.259
Rosario lf312021.274
1-Hilliard pr000000.246
Arcia ss501102.330
Harris II cf401001.254
Totals4110161038
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf320021.315
McLain ss310012.306
India 2b421101.266
De La Cruz 3b534400.361
Fraley rf411212.270
Votto 1b422401.308
Steer lf200011.271
Stephenson dh300011.250
Maile c401001.244
Totals3211911610
Atlanta50002003010160
Cincinnati02214200x1191

1-ran for Rosario in the 9th.

E – Maile (3). LOB – Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Arcia (10), Rosario (13), De La Cruz (5). 3B – De La Cruz (2). HR – d'Arnaud (5), off Weaver; Olson (22), off Duarte; Acuña Jr. (16), off Sims; Riley (13), off Sims; Olson (23), off Sims; Fraley (10), off Smith-Shawver; De La Cruz (3), off Smith-Shawver; Votto (2), off Smith-Shawver; Votto (3), off McHugh. RBIs – Riley 2 (37), d'Arnaud 3 (17), Arcia (26), Olson 3 (55), Acuña Jr. (47), Fraley 2 (46), De La Cruz 4 (10), Votto 4 (7), India (40). SB – Friedl 2 (10), De La Cruz (7), Albies (4), McLain (4). CS – Harris II (1), De La Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Arcia 2, Albies, Riley, Harris II); Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Fraley). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 9; Cincinnati 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – McLain. GIDP – Arcia.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Votto).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smith-Shawver3⅓45524734.32
McHugh, L, 3-11⅔24402233.77
Heller1⅔22231334.50
Yates110003183.21
Jiménez1⅔00010183.55
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver3⅓75513826.86
Duarte1⅓32201204.76
Young, W, 3-010000112.64
Gibaut, H, 700010143.25
Farmer1⅔20001192.41
Sims1⅔33303243.45
Díaz, S, 21-211⅔0001081.97

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, Yates 2-0, Duarte 1-0. HBP – Smith-Shawver (Steer), McHugh 2 (McLain,India). WP – Smith-Shawver, Weaver. PB – d'Arnaud (1).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:14. A – 43,086 (43,891).

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411102.278
S.Marte rf400000.254
Lindor ss301011.218
Alonso 1b401000.225
Vogelbach dh400002.223
Pham lf300012.255
McNeil 2b300001.264
Álvarez c300001.229
Baty 3b200001.237
a-Canha ph-3b000010.247
Totals30131310
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf310012.185
Turner ss311211.244
Castellanos rf401001.310
Harper dh301112.296
Realmuto c200021.255
Stott 2b311100.295
Bohm 1b411000.264
Marsh cf413100.278
Sosa 3b400000.235
Totals3058557
New York001000000131
Philadelphia20000300x580

a-walked for Baty in the 8th.

E – Nimmo (1). LOB – New York 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Alonso (6), Marsh (12). HR – Nimmo (8), off T.Walker. RBIs – Nimmo (33), Harper (17), Stott (30), Marsh (28), Turner 2 (24). SB – Stott (12). CS – Marsh (1). SF – Stott.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Pham, McNeil 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Sosa, Bohm). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 9.

LIDP – Stott.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso, McNeil).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, L, 6-55⅓542361023.52
J.Walker11110113.00
Brigham1000074.00
Raley1⅔00011152.84
Nittoli1⅔10000100.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Walker, W, 8-36⅔31115914.10
Soto1⅔00003124.55
Alvarado1⅔00011141.27
Kimbrel1⅔00011214.20

Inherited runners-scored – J.Walker 2-1, Brigham 3-2. WP – Senga.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:44. A – 35,093 (42,901).

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf300000.269
Turner 1b400002.280
Yoshida dh412000.307
Devers 3b411202.239
Duvall rf400004.284
Wong c400004.232
Arroyo 2b400003.256
Hernández cf301000.225
D.Hamilton ss210012.200
Totals32342117
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf402000.275
Anderson 2b300101.245
Robert Jr. cf401001.263
Jiménez dh403000.264
Vaughn 1b301001.242
1-Frazier pr-rf000000.204
Sheets rf-1b300010.228
Burger 3b400002.225
Andrus ss400001.201
Zavala c211000.154
a-Grandal ph-c200000.260
Totals3318116
Boston001200000342
Chicago001000000182

a-flied out for Zavala in the 7th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.

E – D.Hamilton (1), Arroyo (2), Anderson (7), Andrus (6). LOB – Boston 4, Chicago 8. 2B – Benintendi 2 (19), Jiménez (9). HR – Devers (18), off Giolito. RBIs – Devers 2 (60), Anderson (11). SB – D.Hamilton (2), Hernández (3). SF – Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Yoshida); Chicago 5 (Robert Jr., Anderson, Burger, Sheets 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Vaughn, Sheets.

DP – Boston 2 (Arroyo, D.Hamilton, Turner; Devers, Arroyo, Turner).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 5-46611151043.27
Pivetta, H, 20000065.08
Martin, H, 131⅔20000141.90
Jansen, S, 16-191⅔0000192.81
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 5-56⅔3311101053.41
Santos1⅔0000292.82
López1⅔10002145.34
Middleton1⅔00003172.42

Inherited runners-scored – Pivetta 1-0. HBP – Bello (Vaughn), Giolito (Refsnyder).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:27. A – 27,015 (40,241).

Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf502000.243
Ohtani dh513101.298
Trout cf411113.250
Drury 2b401010.266
Renfroe rf512002.247
Padlo 1b411000.143
Walsh 1b000000.119
Rengifo 3b200111.206
Wallach c400002.236
Velazquez ss301011.263
Totals364113410
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf412110.239
Tovar ss512101.259
McMahon 3b410012.265
Díaz c513400.293
Grichuk dh501002.294
Jones rf500000.330
Montero 1b423000.209
Montes 2b403100.214
Doyle cf300002.212
a-Castro ph-cf111000.278
Totals40715727
Los Angeles0200200004111
Colorado11000104x7152

a-singled for Doyle in the 8th.

E – Velazquez (1), Profar (2), Díaz (5). LOB – Los Angeles 10, Colorado 11. 2B – Ohtani (15), Padlo (1), Díaz (15), Montero (4), Montes (1). HR – Ohtani (25), off Freeland; Trout (16), off Freeland; Profar (6), off Sandoval; Díaz (9), off Devenski. RBIs – Rengifo (21), Ohtani (59), Trout (40), Profar (27), Montes (3), Tovar (31), Díaz 4 (40). SF – Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Padlo 2, Wallach, Ohtani 2); Colorado 5 (Díaz 2, Grichuk, Tovar, Jones). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Colorado 3 for 10.

LIDP – Ward.

DP – Colorado 1 (Jones, Montero, Jones).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval5⅔1033131014.16
Webb, H, 41⅔10012181.69
Bachman, L, 1-1, H, 21⅓32101201.35
Devenski, BS, 0-312201143.67
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland5⅔94323884.54
Lambert1⅔10011115.64
Bard1⅔00001121.46
Johnson, W, 1-31⅔10013216.60
Lawrence, S, 3-41⅔00002132.88

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-1, Devenski 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, David Rackley; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:47. A – 47,085 (50,144).

Seattle 13, Baltimore 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kelenic lf511113.254
Rodríguez cf511113.237
France 1b423111.281
Ford 1b100000.150
Hernández rf533201.260
Raleigh dh522100.226
Suárez 3b523301.224
Wong 2b401100.169
Murphy c412301.232
Caballero ss311020.235
Totals41131713510
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson dh200011.239
Lester p100000.182
Rutschman c300001.269
Bemboom c100001.000
Santander rf411101.260
O'Hearn 1b300001.330
Hays lf301000.323
Hicks cf200000.310
a-McKenna ph-cf101000.240
Frazier 2b200000.221
b-Ortiz ph-2b100000.212
Urías 3b300002.262
Mateo ss300000.221
Totals2913117
Seattle01410007013172
Baltimore000000100131

a-singled for Hicks in the 8th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 8th.

E – Kelenic (2), Suárez (4), Hicks (1). LOB – Seattle 8, Baltimore 2. 2B – Suárez (11), Murphy (9). HR – Murphy (3), off Gibson; Hernández (14), off Gillaspie; Santander (12), off Gilbert. RBIs – Murphy 3 (7), Suárez 3 (44), Wong (11), Hernández 2 (43), Kelenic (35), Rodríguez (40), France (34), Raleigh (31), Santander (43). SB – Hicks (3), Caballero (11). SF – Murphy, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Rodríguez 2, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Frazier). RISP – Seattle 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Wong. GIDP – Raleigh, Ortiz, Rutschman.

DP – Seattle 2 (Caballero, France; Wong, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 5-47⅔21115944.07
Topa1⅔1000183.07
Saucedo1⅔00001152.79
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 8-53⅔75534864.30
Gillaspie2⅔11102356.00
Pérez2⅔10003325.13
Akin67610386.55
Baker10000124.15
Lester1⅔10011180.00

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-2. WP – Akin.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:56. A – 16,234 (45,971).

L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.245
Dubón 1b411100.291
Tucker rf411100.273
Bregman 3b200020.247
Diaz dh300000.270
Julks lf300001.253
Peña ss300003.249
McCormick cf301000.250
Maldonado c200011.182
Totals2823235
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311201.261
Freeman 1b400002.319
Smith c401000.292
J.Martinez dh401003.257
Peralta lf400000.265
Vargas 2b400000.203
Outman cf423001.240
Rojas ss202010.237
Busch 3b201111.211
Totals3139328
Houston000200000230
Los Angeles11010000x390

LOB – Houston 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Busch (2). HR – Dubón (4), off Sheehan; Tucker (10), off Sheehan; Betts (18), off France. RBIs – Dubón (16), Tucker (42), Betts 2 (45), Busch (4). SB – Outman (8). SF – Betts.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Busch, Freeman 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 0; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP – Altuve, Diaz.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Busch, Vargas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, L, 2-36⅔83324933.54
Stanek1⅔10003264.50
Neris1⅔00001101.16
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan, W, 1-06⅔32224871.50
Grove, H, 12⅔00011197.59
Graterol, S, 4-51⅔0000072.18

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:08. A – 49,795 (56,000).

San Diego 13, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf300002.290
a-Vargas ph-3b200001.277
García 2b400000.274
Candelario 3b311001.254
b-Garrett ph-rf101000.260
Meneses dh401100.291
Dickerson lf301002.263
d-Chavis ph111100.262
Ruiz c400000.236
Smith 1b401001.261
D.Hill cf412001.364
Abrams ss402100.233
Totals37310308
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b522300.254
Tatis Jr. rf433010.289
Soto lf322321.273
Machado 3b410100.253
Odor 3b100000.214
Bogaerts ss512301.259
Sánchez c310021.205
Cronenworth 1b322000.216
c-Dixon ph-1b101000.203
Cruz dh501202.234
Grisham cf312100.210
Totals3713151355
Washington0000010023100
San Diego10006042x13150

a-grounded out for Thomas in the 8th. b-doubled for Candelario in the 8th. c-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. d-homered for Dickerson in the 9th.

LOB – Washington 7, San Diego 7. 2B – Abrams 2 (14), Dickerson (5), Candelario (23), Smith (7), Garrett (7), D.Hill (1), Soto (19), Grisham (18), Tatis Jr. (17). HR – Chavis (1), off Kerr; Kim (7), off Corbin; Bogaerts (8), off Corbin; Soto (14), off Ward. RBIs – Meneses (36), Chavis (3), Abrams (33), Kim 3 (25), Machado (33), Bogaerts 3 (27), Soto 3 (40), Cruz 2 (22), Grisham (19). SB – Tatis Jr. (13), Grisham (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Vargas, Abrams, Meneses, Ruiz, García 2); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Bogaerts, Kim 3). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; San Diego 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – Machado. GIDP – Cruz, Machado.

DP – Washington 2 (García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, García, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-95⅔77733915.32
La Sorsa10000120.00
Kuhl1⅔44411308.45
Ward1⅓32211296.21
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 6-27⅔61107903.88
Morejon1⅔1000070.00
Kerr1⅔32201256.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kuhl 1-0, Ward 2-0. HBP – Corbin (Grisham), Kuhl (Cronenworth). WP – Kuhl. PB – Ruiz (5).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:29. A – 42,510 (40,222).

