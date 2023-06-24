Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 23, 2023

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Perdomo ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294 Marte 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .288 Carroll lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .301 C.Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .276 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .239 Moreno c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 McCarthy rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231 Totals 35 5 8 4 2 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .284 Pederson dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .265 Davis 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .284 Conforto rf 4 2 3 4 0 0 .237 Sabol lf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .259 a-Slater ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .407 Bailey c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .330 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Matos cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Totals 35 8 12 8 4 7

Arizona 010 120 010 5 8 0 San Francisco 003 050 00x 8 12 1

a-flied out for Sabol in the 5th. b-grounded out for Moreno in the 9th.

E – Bailey (3). LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 7. 2B – Perdomo (14), Carroll (20), Thomas (7), Conforto 2 (6), Sabol (7), Davis (12). HR – Longoria (10), off Webb; Bailey (4), off Mantiply. RBIs – Longoria (20), Marte (38), Carroll (41), Gurriel Jr. (43), Conforto 4 (41), Sabol (23), Davis (42), Bailey 2 (22). SB – Carroll (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Moreno, Longoria 2, C.Walker); San Francisco 4 (Bailey, Díaz 3). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; San Francisco 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Slater. GIDP – C.Walker, Pederson.

DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Davis, Díaz, Wade Jr.).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, L, 1-4 4⅔ 6 6 6 4 2 79 7.82 Mantiply 2⅔ 2 2 2 0 3 30 5.74 Jameson 2⅔ 4 0 0 0 2 35 3.38

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 7-6 7⅔ 5 4 3 2 5 98 3.16 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 2 23 1.96 Doval, S, 21-23 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.82

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:25. A – 31,992 (41,915).