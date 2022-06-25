Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 24, 2022

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duran cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .331 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .325 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Story 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .228 Cordero 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .224 b-Dalbec ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 1 0 .277 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .414 Arroyo ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .211 Totals 37 6 12 6 6 7

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .286 Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Naylor 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .205 Giménez 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .314 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 c-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Straw cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Totals 38 3 12 3 0 7

Boston 011 000 301 6 12 0 Cleveland 010 100 001 3 12 1

a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Rosario (6). LOB – Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B – Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR – Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs – Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB – Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS – Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Naylor.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, W, 8-5 7⅔ 9 2 2 0 4 98 3.25 Schreiber, H, 12 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.81 Houck 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.57

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 5⅔ 5 2 2 2 4 89 3.76 Hentges 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.44 Shaw, L, 3-1 2 3 3 1 0 20 4.70 Gose ⅓ 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.44 Ramirez 2⅔ 3 1 1 1 1 40 6.97

Inherited runners-scored – Gose 1-1. IBB – off Gose (Story). HBP – Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP – Ramirez.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:19. A – 29,106 (34,788).