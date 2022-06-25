Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 24, 2022

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf311000.223
Bride 3b400001.229
Laureano cf400002.236
Brown rf402101.217
Murphy c402001.218
Vogt dh400002.143
Neuse 1b300001.229
a-Lowrie ph100000.190
Andrus ss301000.217
Allen 2b200010.194
Totals3216118
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b300011.230
Benintendi lf403000.302
Witt Jr. ss401001.240
Dozier 1b411001.259
Melendez c300010.230
Santana dh401101.207
Taylor cf300001.264
Olivares rf322200.395
Rivera 3b300001.197
Totals3138326
Oakland000100000160
Kansas City00101100x380

a-grounded out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B – Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B – Witt Jr. (5). HR – Olivares 2 (2), off Irvin. RBIs – Brown (33), Olivares 2 (5), Santana (19). SB – Kemp (5). S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Vogt, Lowrie, Laureano 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 6.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 2-55⅓73324663.29
Acevedo110002193.62
Pruitt1⅔0000084.73
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, W, 1-46⅔31104844.68
Coleman, H, 41⅔10001193.07
Cuas, H, 31⅔10011112.45
Barlow, S, 9-111⅔10002222.25

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:22. A – 25,077 (37,903).

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411000.268
Marte rf410000.273
Lindor ss412400.246
Alonso 1b400002.278
Guillorme 2b400003.324
Canha lf411101.286
Escobar 3b300000.228
Do.Smith dh301000.202
Nido c311001.221
Totals3356507
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti ss412010.292
Chisholm Jr. 2b312001.255
Astudillo 3b-2b201001.294
Soler lf501101.218
Cooper dh301211.312
Aguilar 1b400001.256
García rf400001.226
Sánchez cf201020.226
Stallings c411000.200
L.Williams 3b-2b-3b302011.250
Totals34311357
New York100013000560
Miami1000101003111

E – Astudillo (2). LOB – New York 1, Miami 9. 2B – Lindor (10). HR – Lindor (12), off Alcantara; Canha (6), off Alcantara. RBIs – Lindor 4 (56), Canha (28), Cooper 2 (34), Soler (33). SB – Berti (21). CS – Berti (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Canha); Miami 4 (Cooper, Berti, Aguilar 2). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Marte, Stallings, Soler. GIDP – Nido, Aguilar, Stallings.

DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Berti, Aguilar).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 6-26⅔83325993.03
Dr.Smith, H, 1400032291.99
Ottavino, H, 91⅓10000112.60
Díaz, S, 15-181⅔20000142.20
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 7-37⅔65404961.95
Floro1⅔00000165.06
Yacabonis1⅔00003132.08

Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 1-1, Ottavino 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:03. A – 11,444 (36,742).

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400001.273
Brantley lf200020.294
Bregman 3b311000.235
Alvarez dh311011.317
Tucker rf411301.262
Gurriel 1b401001.216
Díaz ss401000.216
J.Castro c400003.096
Meyers cf300003.000
Totals31353310
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b502000.260
Judge cf400001.299
Rizzo dh200020.226
Stanton rf411102.246
Donaldson 3b401001.233
Torres 2b401000.257
Hicks lf300011.230
Kiner-Falefa ss300000.265
Higashioka c300001.171
a-Carpenter ph000010.265
1-Gonzalez pr000000.244
Totals3215146
Houston000003000350
New York000001000150

a-walked for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 5, New York 9. 2B – Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR – Tucker (14), off Severino; Stanton (16), off Verlander. RBIs – Tucker 3 (48), Stanton (46). SB – Torres (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Tucker 2); New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks, Higashioka, LeMahieu). RISP – Houston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP – Alvarez.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 9-37⅔411131022.22
Maton, H, 71⅔10013243.26
Montero, S, 5-51⅔00020191.82
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 4-26⅔53327953.38
Marinaccio1⅔00011192.65
M.Castro1⅔0000183.97
Peralta1⅔0000162.33

Inherited runners-scored – M.Castro 2-0. HBP – Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP – Marinaccio.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:05. A – 47,528 (47,309).

Boston 6, Cleveland 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf500001.262
Devers 3b412101.331
Martinez dh411011.325
Verdugo lf502100.250
Story 2b422011.228
Cordero 1b200011.224
b-Dalbec ph-1b100010.206
Vázquez c401010.277
Bradley Jr. rf200001.222
a-Refsnyder ph-rf211111.414
Arroyo ss413300.211
Totals37612667
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf502100.286
Rosario ss502001.278
Ramírez 3b501000.299
Naylor 1b401000.280
Gonzalez rf400002.311
Reyes dh412002.205
Giménez 2b423100.314
Hedges c300000.162
c-Palacios ph100001.281
Straw cf301101.204
Totals38312307
Boston0110003016120
Cleveland0101000013121

a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Rosario (6). LOB – Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B – Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR – Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs – Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB – Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS – Vázquez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Naylor.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 8-57⅔92204983.25
Schreiber, H, 121⅔00001120.81
Houck1⅔31102213.57
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill5⅔52224893.76
Hentges1⅔10002151.44
Shaw, L, 3-123310204.70
Gose10020173.44
Ramirez2⅔31111406.97

Inherited runners-scored – Gose 1-1. IBB – off Gose (Story). HBP – Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP – Ramirez.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:19. A – 29,106 (34,788).

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf312011.276
Daza cf401000.319
Blackmon dh400100.262
Cron 1b300010.292
Rodgers 2b401000.255
McMahon 3b400001.244
Iglesias ss201010.305
Grichuk rf300000.252
Díaz c200011.220
Totals2915143
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b200020.345
Correa ss401000.302
Kepler rf401001.241
Urshela 3b400000.257
Kirilloff 1b400000.189
Miranda dh300010.223
Gordon lf-cf300000.257
Jeffers c101020.205
1-Garlick pr-lf000000.262
Celestino cf200000.298
a-Buxton ph100001.227
Sánchez c000000.213
Totals2803052
Colorado000001000151
Minnesota000000000030

a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.

E – McMahon (12). LOB – Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B – Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9). RBIs – Blackmon (39).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Blackmon); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Celestino). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Daza, Kepler. GIDP – Grichuk, Daza, Kirilloff, Gordon.

DP – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Arraez, Kirilloff; Arraez, Kirilloff; Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 4-57300521015.58
Bard, S, 15-171⅓00000141.88
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, L, 4-46⅔41122604.80
Duffey2⅔10021285.22
Thornburg1⅔0000070.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bard 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:17. A – 24,643 (38,544).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss523101.318
Freeman 1b321021.304
Smith c502101.260
Muncy 3b300022.168
Taylor lf400002.248
J.Turner dh300201.218
Lux 2b401000.284
Bellinger cf400002.209
Thompson rf402001.227
Totals35494411
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf312010.282
Swanson ss402002.305
Riley 3b300010.252
Olson 1b302101.252
Ozuna dh400003.226
Contreras c400001.265
Duvall lf400001.201
Arcia 2b300000.317
Harris II cf300002.319
Totals31161210
Los Angeles200020000491
Atlanta000001000160

E – Urías (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 6. 2B – Smith (9), Olson (29). HR – T.Turner (10), off I.Anderson. RBIs – Smith (34), J.Turner 2 (37), T.Turner (52), Olson (39). CS – Acuña Jr. (4). SF – J.Turner, Olson.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Lux 2); Atlanta 3 (Duvall 2, Ozuna). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 0 for 6.

GIDP – Riley.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Lux, Smith; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 5-66⅔31129942.48
Phillips, H, 71⅔00000101.95
Hudson, H, 910000112.22
Graterol, H, 81000073.69
Kimbrel, S, 13-141⅔10001144.30
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
I.Anderson, L, 6-44⅔64446884.60
McHugh3⅔20003393.38
Lee1⅓10001190.61
O'Day00001134.60

Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 1-0, McHugh 3-1.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:09. A – 42,105 (41,084).

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3 (10)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski lf500003.212
Reynolds cf500001.254
Chavis 1b512101.259
Vogelbach dh400002.215
Castillo 2b-rf311101.195
Cruz ss402002.273
Mitchell rf301002.198
b-Chang ph-2b100001.158
Perez c300001.122
c-Heineman ph-c100001.161
Park 3b412102.229
Totals38383017
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arozarena dh401001.249
Choi 1b400001.286
Díaz 3b400001.258
Lowe rf411003.177
L.Raley lf411101.250
Walls ss311010.161
Aranda 2b201100.500
a-Bruján ph-2b210000.162
Pinto c301002.172
d-Mejía ph100000.231
Phillips cf300001.164
e-Ramírez ph101100.305
Totals35473110
Pittsburgh0002100000380
Tampa Bay0300000001470

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Aranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 9th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th. d-popped out for Pinto in the 10th. e-singled for Phillips in the 10th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR – Chavis (8), off Springs; Castillo (6), off Springs; Park (2), off Springs. RBIs – Chavis (25), Castillo (17), Park (6), L.Raley (1), Aranda (1), Ramírez (24). SB – Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis 2, Perez); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller5⅔53315964.77
Vieaux1⅔10002130.00
Stratton100002235.22
Banda1⅓00001175.49
De Los Santos, L, 0-11100052.89
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs6⅔733091022.25
Wisler1⅔00002142.08
Poche1⅔00001122.25
B.Raley1⅔00003142.53
Adam, W, 1-21⅔10002141.21

HBP – B.Raley (Castillo).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:14. A – 10,542 (25,000).

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Espinal 2b500001.262
Bichette ss500001.256
Guerrero Jr. dh512100.266
Kirk c424200.321
Moreno c100000.379
Hernández rf411001.253
Tapia cf411000.256
Zimmer cf000000.111
Chapman 3b411302.215
Gurriel Jr. lf412100.283
Biggio 1b222120.220
Totals38913825
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf302220.245
Adames ss500101.205
Tellez 1b500001.244
McCutchen dh301000.248
Urías 2b300012.205
Narváez c411001.252
Taylor rf322110.231
Peterson 3b411002.229
Davis cf301012.364
Totals3348459
Toronto0500003019131
Milwaukee000010102480

E – Chapman (4). LOB – Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR – Biggio (2), off Kelley; Kirk (9), off Kelley; Taylor (9), off Manoah. RBIs – Chapman 3 (30), Gurriel Jr. (31), Biggio (10), Kirk 2 (28), Guerrero Jr. (43), Yelich 2 (26), Taylor (31), Adames (37). SB – Yelich (11). CS – McCutchen (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Moreno); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 4, Adames). RISP – Toronto 4 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Espinal. GIDP – Espinal, Adames, Urías.

DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio; Chapman, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Urías, Tellez; Adames, Tellez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 9-26522361062.05
Gage00011121.08
Beasley1⅔32212367.88
Cimber0000063.94
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 4-86⅔955131024.50
Kelley1⅔33300297.31
Strzelecki2⅔11112394.00

Inherited runners-scored – Cimber 3-1. HBP – Beasley (McCutchen).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 3:16. A – 32,166 (41,900).

Washington 2, Texas 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b401001.266
Soto rf411001.214
Bell 1b413100.302
Cruz dh401002.248
L.García ss401100.326
Ruiz c301010.255
Hernandez lf301000.271
Thomas lf100000.235
Franco 3b400003.252
Robles cf200001.236
Totals3329218
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b502001.231
Seager ss500000.230
A.García cf-rf412101.257
Calhoun rf401000.238
1-Taveras pr-cf000000.250
Garver dh301011.204
Heim c400001.244
Lowe 1b301011.275
Duran 3b300000.258
a-Smith ph000010.333
Miller lf401000.216
2-Culberson pr000000.238
Totals3518135
Washington000001010290
Texas000001000180

a-walked for Duran in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Miller in the 9th.

LOB – Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B – Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B – Bell (2). HR – A.García (14), off Espino. RBIs – L.García (11), Bell (45), A.García (46). SB – Taveras (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Cruz, Bell, Hernandez 2); Texas 6 (Calhoun 2, Seager, Duran 2, Heim). RISP – Washington 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Soto, Heim 2. GIDP – Soto, L.García.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Seager, Lowe).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino5⅓61113892.21
Edwards Jr., W, 1-1100010252.62
Finnegan, H, 111⅔10002213.86
Rainey, S, 9-121⅔10010223.13
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning6⅔71114914.17
Bush1⅔00002104.05
Santana, L, 3-321101151.59
Martin100001103.80

Inherited runners-scored – Edwards Jr. 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP – Dunning (Robles). PB – Ruiz (2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:05. A – 28,854 (40,300).

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411002.248
Mancini dh311010.285
Santander lf300012.238
McKenna lf000000.250
Hays rf401100.286
Mountcastle 1b400001.276
Rutschman c411000.223
Nevin 3b300010.189
Mateo ss210011.196
Martin 2b401100.200
Totals3145246
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400001.346
Vaughn dh300010.325
Robert cf400002.295
Abreu 1b300001.263
Pollock lf210010.251
Sheets rf300002.203
Burger 3b301101.263
García 2b300000.188
McGuire c200000.233
a-Zavala ph-c100001.308
Totals2811128
Baltimore110100010450
Chicago010000000110

a-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.

LOB – Baltimore 5, Chicago 2. 2B – Rutschman (10), Mancini (12), Hays (18), Burger (9). RBIs – Martin (3), Hays (41), Burger (26). SB – Mullins (16), Mateo 2 (19), Martin 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Martin, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins); Chicago 1 (García). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 10; Chicago 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Mancini, Hays, Nevin. GIDP – Hays.

DP – Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth3⅔11123473.00
Krehbiel, W, 3-32⅓00003302.42
Baker, H, 21⅓00001145.34
Pérez, H, 91⅓00001121.23
J.López, S, 13-151⅔0000080.75
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 2-46⅔33342912.59
Velasquez2⅔21104394.47
Foster1⅔00000145.28

Inherited runners-scored – Velasquez 1-0. HBP – Kopech (Mateo). WP – Kopech.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:55. A – 27,943 (40,615).

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf411012.266
Contreras dh301010.265
Happ lf401100.288
Wisdom 3b411000.231
Hoerner ss312210.286
Gomes c402000.239
Bote 2b400002.000
Heyward rf400000.204
Rivas 1b400000.217
Totals3438334
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401000.275
Gorman 2b400001.267
Goldschmidt 1b300010.336
Arenado 3b400001.277
Donovan lf301001.310
Yepez dh401001.278
Carlson rf301002.245
Bader cf301000.258
Knizner c200000.188
a-Nootbaar ph100001.167
Herrera c000000.000
Totals3105017
Chicago020010000380
St. Louis000000000050

a-struck out for Knizner in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Happ (16), Bader (7). HR – Hoerner (4), off Pallante. RBIs – Hoerner 2 (22), Happ (36).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Heyward, Gomes 2); St. Louis 2 (Gorman 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Bote. GIDP – Happ.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, W, 3-67⅓50016914.90
Martin, H, 30000054.22
Robertson, S, 9-121⅔00001121.95
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pallante, L, 2-36⅔73332902.03
Fernández1⅔00001120.00
Wittgren2⅔10001254.82

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0. HBP – Robertson (Donovan).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:43. A – 46,524 (45,494).

Detroit 5, Arizona 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes rf511002.284
Greene cf411000.350
Báez ss411401.216
Cabrera dh401002.298
1-W.Castro pr-dh010000.255
Grossman lf301110.208
Torkelson 1b401001.192
Candelario 3b402001.191
Schoop 2b400001.195
Haase c411001.205
Totals3659519
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf300000.234
Thomas cf400001.267
Marte dh200021.262
Walker 1b311010.210
D.Peralta lf301001.235
a-B.Kennedy ph100001.176
Rojas 3b201100.252
b-Luplow ph100000.164
C.Kelly c400001.115
Hager 2b200010.209
Perdomo ss300002.204
Totals2813147
Detroit004000010590
Arizona000100000130

a-struck out for D.Peralta in the 9th. b-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B – Grossman (7). HR – Báez (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs – Báez 4 (25), Grossman (17), Rojas (17). SF – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario); Arizona 2 (Hager, Rojas). RISP – Detroit 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – C.Kelly. GIDP – Walker.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
García, W, 2-25⅓31123814.57
Lange, H, 800011101.98
Fulmer, H, 111⅔00011162.08
Chafin1⅔00000163.26
Soto1⅔00002152.77
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, L, 6-56⅔74415993.64
Nelson1⅔00001161.59
Poppen1⅔21102182.91
Wendelken1⅔00001114.05

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0. HBP – García (Varsho). WP – García.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:46. A – 22,064 (48,686).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette