Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, June 24, 2022
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Vogt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Olivares rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.395
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|00x
|3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Neuse in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B – Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B – Witt Jr. (5). HR – Olivares 2 (2), off Irvin. RBIs – Brown (33), Olivares 2 (5), Santana (19). SB – Kemp (5). S – Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Vogt, Lowrie, Laureano 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 6.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 2-5
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|66
|3.29
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.62
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.73
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 1-4
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|4.68
|Coleman, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.07
|Cuas, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.45
|Barlow, S, 9-11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:22. A – 25,077 (37,903).
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.324
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|0
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Astudillo 3b-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Soler lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.312
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sánchez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|L.Williams 3b-2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|5
|7
|New York
|100
|013
|000
|5
|6
|0
|Miami
|100
|010
|100
|3
|11
|1
E – Astudillo (2). LOB – New York 1, Miami 9. 2B – Lindor (10). HR – Lindor (12), off Alcantara; Canha (6), off Alcantara. RBIs – Lindor 4 (56), Canha (28), Cooper 2 (34), Soler (33). SB – Berti (21). CS – Berti (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Canha); Miami 4 (Cooper, Berti, Aguilar 2). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Marte, Stallings, Soler. GIDP – Nido, Aguilar, Stallings.
DP – New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Berti, Aguilar).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|99
|3.03
|Dr.Smith, H, 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|29
|1.99
|Ottavino, H, 9
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.60
|Díaz, S, 15-18
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.20
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 7-3
|7⅔
|6
|5
|4
|0
|4
|96
|1.95
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.06
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 1-1, Ottavino 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:03. A – 11,444 (36,742).
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|J.Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.096
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rizzo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Houston
|000
|003
|000
|3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 5, New York 9. 2B – Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR – Tucker (14), off Severino; Stanton (16), off Verlander. RBIs – Tucker 3 (48), Stanton (46). SB – Torres (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (Altuve, Tucker 2); New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks, Higashioka, LeMahieu). RISP – Houston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP – Alvarez.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 9-3
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|102
|2.22
|Maton, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|3.26
|Montero, S, 5-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 4-2
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|95
|3.38
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.65
|M.Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.97
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored – M.Castro 2-0. HBP – Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP – Marinaccio.
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:05. A – 47,528 (47,309).
Boston 6, Cleveland 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.331
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Story 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|b-Dalbec ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.414
|Arroyo ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|6
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|c-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|0
|7
|Boston
|011
|000
|301
|6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|001
|3
|12
|1
a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. b-walked for Cordero in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Rosario (6). LOB – Boston 12, Cleveland 9. 2B – Devers (25), Verdugo 2 (16), Refsnyder (4). HR – Devers (17), off Quantrill; Arroyo (4), off Shaw; Giménez (8), off Pivetta. RBIs – Arroyo 3 (13), Devers (44), Verdugo (36), Refsnyder (6), Straw (8), Giménez (34), Kwan (18). SB – Rosario (8), Giménez (6). CS – Vázquez (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 8 (Vázquez 3, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Duran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 2). RISP – Boston 0 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Naylor.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Gonzalez, Hedges, Gonzalez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 8-5
|7⅔
|9
|2
|2
|0
|4
|98
|3.25
|Schreiber, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.81
|Houck
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.57
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|89
|3.76
|Hentges
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.44
|Shaw, L, 3-1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|4.70
|Gose
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|3.44
|Ramirez
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|6.97
Inherited runners-scored – Gose 1-1. IBB – off Gose (Story). HBP – Quantrill (Arroyo), Ramirez (Devers), Houck (Straw). WP – Ramirez.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:19. A – 29,106 (34,788).
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Díaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.345
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Gordon lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|1-Garlick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-Buxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|5
|2
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.
1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.
E – McMahon (12). LOB – Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B – Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9). RBIs – Blackmon (39).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Blackmon); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Celestino). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Daza, Kepler. GIDP – Grichuk, Daza, Kirilloff, Gordon.
DP – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Arraez, Kirilloff; Arraez, Kirilloff; Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 4-5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|101
|5.58
|Bard, S, 15-17
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.88
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 4-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|60
|4.80
|Duffey
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|5.22
|Thornburg
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bard 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:17. A – 24,643 (38,544).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.304
|Smith c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.168
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Thompson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|200
|020
|000
|4
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|0
E – Urías (1). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 6. 2B – Smith (9), Olson (29). HR – T.Turner (10), off I.Anderson. RBIs – Smith (34), J.Turner 2 (37), T.Turner (52), Olson (39). CS – Acuña Jr. (4). SF – J.Turner, Olson.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Lux 2); Atlanta 3 (Duvall 2, Ozuna). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 0 for 6.
GIDP – Riley.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Lux, Smith; Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 5-6
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|94
|2.48
|Phillips, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.95
|Hudson, H, 9
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.22
|Graterol, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.69
|Kimbrel, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.30
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|I.Anderson, L, 6-4
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|88
|4.60
|McHugh
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|3.38
|Lee
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.61
|O'Day
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 1-0, McHugh 3-1.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:09. A – 42,105 (41,084).
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3 (10)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Suwinski lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Chavis 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Castillo 2b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|b-Chang ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.122
|c-Heineman ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Park 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|0
|17
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|L.Raley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Aranda 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Bruján ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|d-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|e-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|000
|1
|4
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Aranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 9th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th. d-popped out for Pinto in the 10th. e-singled for Phillips in the 10th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR – Chavis (8), off Springs; Castillo (6), off Springs; Park (2), off Springs. RBIs – Chavis (25), Castillo (17), Park (6), L.Raley (1), Aranda (1), Ramírez (24). SB – Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis 2, Perez); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|96
|4.77
|Vieaux
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.22
|Banda
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.49
|De Los Santos, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.89
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|9
|102
|2.25
|Wisler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|B.Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.53
|Adam, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.21
HBP – B.Raley (Castillo).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:14. A – 10,542 (25,000).
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Kirk c
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Moreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.379
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Tapia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.215
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Biggio 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|2
|5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.245
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Taylor rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|9
|Toronto
|050
|000
|301
|9
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|102
|4
|8
|0
E – Chapman (4). LOB – Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR – Biggio (2), off Kelley; Kirk (9), off Kelley; Taylor (9), off Manoah. RBIs – Chapman 3 (30), Gurriel Jr. (31), Biggio (10), Kirk 2 (28), Guerrero Jr. (43), Yelich 2 (26), Taylor (31), Adames (37). SB – Yelich (11). CS – McCutchen (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Moreno); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 4, Adames). RISP – Toronto 4 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Espinal. GIDP – Espinal, Adames, Urías.
DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio; Chapman, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Urías, Tellez; Adames, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 9-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|106
|2.05
|Gage
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.08
|Beasley
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|7.88
|Cimber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.94
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 4-8
|6⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|102
|4.50
|Kelley
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|29
|7.31
|Strzelecki
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored – Cimber 3-1. HBP – Beasley (McCutchen).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 3:16. A – 32,166 (41,900).
Washington 2, Texas 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|1
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|A.García cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Taveras pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|3
|5
|Washington
|000
|001
|010
|2
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-walked for Duran in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Miller in the 9th.
LOB – Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B – Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B – Bell (2). HR – A.García (14), off Espino. RBIs – L.García (11), Bell (45), A.García (46). SB – Taveras (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Cruz, Bell, Hernandez 2); Texas 6 (Calhoun 2, Seager, Duran 2, Heim). RISP – Washington 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Soto, Heim 2. GIDP – Soto, L.García.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Seager, Lowe).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|89
|2.21
|Edwards Jr., W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.62
|Finnegan, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Rainey, S, 9-12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.13
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|91
|4.17
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.05
|Santana, L, 3-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.59
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.80
Inherited runners-scored – Edwards Jr. 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP – Dunning (Robles). PB – Ruiz (2).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:05. A – 28,854 (40,300).
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Martin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Vaughn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Pollock lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Zavala ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|110
|100
|010
|4
|5
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|1
|1
|0
a-struck out for McGuire in the 8th.
LOB – Baltimore 5, Chicago 2. 2B – Rutschman (10), Mancini (12), Hays (18), Burger (9). RBIs – Martin (3), Hays (41), Burger (26). SB – Mullins (16), Mateo 2 (19), Martin 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Martin, Mountcastle, Rutschman, Mullins); Chicago 1 (García). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 10; Chicago 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Mancini, Hays, Nevin. GIDP – Hays.
DP – Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|47
|3.00
|Krehbiel, W, 3-3
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.42
|Baker, H, 2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.34
|Pérez, H, 9
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.23
|J.López, S, 13-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 2-4
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|91
|2.59
|Velasquez
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|39
|4.47
|Foster
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored – Velasquez 1-0. HBP – Kopech (Mateo). WP – Kopech.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:55. A – 27,943 (40,615).
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.336
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Donovan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|Chicago
|020
|010
|000
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Knizner in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 7, St. Louis 6. 2B – Happ (16), Bader (7). HR – Hoerner (4), off Pallante. RBIs – Hoerner 2 (22), Happ (36).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Heyward, Gomes 2); St. Louis 2 (Gorman 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Bote. GIDP – Happ.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 3-6
|7⅓
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|91
|4.90
|Martin, H, 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.22
|Robertson, S, 9-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.95
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pallante, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|90
|2.03
|Fernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Wittgren
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 2-0. HBP – Robertson (Donovan).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:43. A – 46,524 (45,494).
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.216
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|1-W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marte dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-B.Kennedy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|b-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|Detroit
|004
|000
|010
|5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|0
a-struck out for D.Peralta in the 9th. b-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B – Grossman (7). HR – Báez (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs – Báez 4 (25), Grossman (17), Rojas (17). SF – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario); Arizona 2 (Hager, Rojas). RISP – Detroit 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – C.Kelly. GIDP – Walker.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, W, 2-2
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|81
|4.57
|Lange, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.98
|Fulmer, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.08
|Chafin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.26
|Soto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 6-5
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|99
|3.64
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.59
|Poppen
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0. HBP – García (Varsho). WP – García.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:46. A – 22,064 (48,686).
