Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 12, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b-cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .276 Estrada 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .317 Davis 3b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .308 Pederson dh 1 2 1 2 2 0 .235 Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Haniger lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Conforto rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .180 Schmitt ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .563 Sabol c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 b-Flores ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Wisely cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174 a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Johnson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 37 5 11 5 2 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .263 Rivera 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .341 Carroll rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .271 Rojas 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Longoria dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .227 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .310 Thomas cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Ahmed ss 1 2 1 0 3 0 .264 Moreno c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .310 Fletcher cf-rf 4 1 3 4 0 0 .457 Totals 35 7 12 6 5 7

San Francisco 210 010 010 5 11 0 Arizona 031 002 10x 7 12 0

a-popped out for Wisely in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sabol in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Arizona 9. 2B – Sabol (3), Wade Jr. (4), Schmitt (3), Davis (3), Fletcher (3), Rojas (9), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR – Pederson (5), off R.Nelson; Conforto (6), off R.Nelson; Fletcher (1), off Stripling; Longoria (5), off Stripling. RBIs – Pederson 2 (18), Conforto (13), Davis (21), Schmitt (5), Fletcher 4 (8), Longoria (8), Gurriel Jr. (20). SB – Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Bart, Haniger, Johnson 2); Arizona 6 (Rivera 2, Longoria, Rojas, Fletcher 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 9; Arizona 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Wisely, Estrada, Carroll. GIDP – Moreno.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brebbia 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 21 5.52 Stripling 3⅓ 5 4 4 2 2 65 7.14 Junis, L, 2-2 1 2 2 1 1 2 27 5.14 Wood 1⅔ 3 1 1 1 1 31 2.45 Alexander 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.84

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Nelson 4 7 4 4 1 4 93 6.20 Misiewicz, W, 1-0 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.00 K.Nelson, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.17 McGough, H, 7 0 1 1 0 0 5 5.30 Chafin, H, 2 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 13 4.30 Castro, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.24

Inherited runners-scored – Misiewicz 1-0, McGough 1-0, Chafin 1-1. HBP – McGough (Pederson). PB – Sabol (3).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:56. A – 19,266 (48,359).