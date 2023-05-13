Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 12, 2023

Arizona 7, San Francisco 5
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b-cf523000.276
Estrada 2b500002.317
Davis 3b503101.308
Pederson dh121220.235
Bart c100000.254
Haniger lf400002.192
Conforto rf412100.180
Schmitt ss401100.563
Sabol c301000.256
b-Flores ph-1b100000.245
Wisely cf200001.174
a-Villar ph100000.148
Johnson cf100001.130
Alexander p000000---
Totals37511527
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b401011.263
Rivera 3b-1b501001.341
Carroll rf-lf500001.282
Walker 1b200011.271
Rojas 3b211000.259
Longoria dh411102.227
Gurriel Jr. lf412100.310
Thomas cf000000.198
Ahmed ss121030.264
Moreno c412001.310
Fletcher cf-rf413400.457
Totals35712657
San Francisco2100100105110
Arizona03100210x7120

a-popped out for Wisely in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sabol in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Arizona 9. 2B – Sabol (3), Wade Jr. (4), Schmitt (3), Davis (3), Fletcher (3), Rojas (9), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR – Pederson (5), off R.Nelson; Conforto (6), off R.Nelson; Fletcher (1), off Stripling; Longoria (5), off Stripling. RBIs – Pederson 2 (18), Conforto (13), Davis (21), Schmitt (5), Fletcher 4 (8), Longoria (8), Gurriel Jr. (20). SB – Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Bart, Haniger, Johnson 2); Arizona 6 (Rivera 2, Longoria, Rojas, Fletcher 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 9; Arizona 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Wisely, Estrada, Carroll. GIDP – Moreno.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔10012215.52
Stripling3⅓54422657.14
Junis, L, 2-2122112275.14
Wood1⅔31111312.45
Alexander1⅔10000125.84
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson474414936.20
Misiewicz, W, 1-01⅓00011153.00
K.Nelson, H, 31000081.17
McGough, H, 70110055.30
Chafin, H, 21⅔20001134.30
Castro, S, 2-310001153.24

Inherited runners-scored – Misiewicz 1-0, McGough 1-0, Chafin 1-1. HBP – McGough (Pederson). PB – Sabol (3).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:56. A – 19,266 (48,359).

Oakland 9, Texas 7 (10)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401120.288
Grossman rf-lf612204.239
Lowe 1b411021.258
Jung 3b611001.248
Heim c512102.319
Duran ss512101.298
Huff dh301012.250
e-J.Smith ph-dh010010.197
Taveras cf301100.299
Thompson lf210020.178
f-García ph-rf101100.250
Totals397127811
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf523410.282
Laureano rf401002.223
b-Bleday ph-rf211000.353
Rooker lf512310.319
Aguilar 1b300010.247
c-Noda ph-1b100000.234
C.Pérez c411111.321
Diaz 2b401000.250
d-Kemp ph-2b000000.171
Langeliers dh411012.222
K.Smith 3b111110.184
a-Peterson ph-3b210012.204
Allen ss513000.152
Totals40914977
Texas01111100027120
Oakland11011001049141

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for K.Smith in the 6th. b-flied out for Laureano in the 8th. c-grounded out for Aguilar in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Diaz in the 9th. e-walked for Huff in the 10th. f-singled for Thompson in the 10th.

E – K.Smith (2). LOB – Texas 13, Oakland 13. 2B – Duran 2 (6), Grossman (5), Lowe (12), Rooker (7). 3B – Laureano (2). HR – Grossman (4), off Patton; Ruiz (1), off M.Pérez; K.Smith (3), off M.Pérez; C.Pérez (3), off M.Pérez; Rooker (11), off Burke. RBIs – Duran (17), Grossman 2 (18), Taveras (12), Heim (29), García (37), Semien (32), Ruiz 4 (20), K.Smith (7), C.Pérez (7), Rooker 3 (29). SB – Thompson (3). SF – Taveras. S – Taveras, Allen, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 8 (Taveras 3, Lowe 2, Jung 2, Semien); Oakland 8 (Diaz, Allen, Noda 2, Rooker 4). RISP – Texas 6 for 19; Oakland 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Duran. GIDP – Jung.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Diaz, Aguilar).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Pérez5⅔84423884.25
Sborz, H, 21⅔10012242.63
Ragans, H, 11⅓11111295.02
Hernández, BS, 0-21⅔10020263.00
Burke, L, 2-134311273.71
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk5⅔74355937.02
Patton11100136.75
Lovelady0000161.86
Pruitt1⅓20001173.18
Moll0001152.63
Jackson1⅓22112322.60
Fujinami, W, 1-4000111412.17

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1, Burke 1-0, Moll 2-0, Fujinami 2-0. IBB – off Moll (Semien), off Burke (Langeliers). WP – Sborz, Pruitt. PB – Heim (4).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:31. A – 6,575 (46,847).

Seattle 9, Detroit 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss421111.243
France 1b422110.277
Rodríguez cf523400.219
Kelenic lf501101.290
Suárez 3b401011.222
Hernández rf501101.215
Murphy c311010.250
Pollock dh310010.132
Caballero 2b411000.279
Totals37911854
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf300000.233
b-McKinstry ph-rf-3b101000.280
Báez ss401000.256
Greene cf402001.269
Torkelson 1b400000.234
Ibáñez 3b301000.316
c-Baddoo ph-rf100000.250
Haase lf400000.281
Cabrera dh210021.183
Schoop 2b201000.203
a-Maton ph-2b100000.162
d-Short ph100000.294
Rogers c411202.183
Totals3427224
Seattle1500001029111
Detroit000020000272

a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-singled for Vierling in the 7th. c-lined out for Ibáñez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Maton in the 9th.

E – Topa (1), Báez (6), Ibáñez (2). LOB – Seattle 6, Detroit 7. 2B – Murphy (5), Greene (4). HR – Rodríguez (7), off Alexander; Rogers (5), off Gonzales. RBIs – Kelenic (18), Crawford (16), France (19), Rodríguez 4 (19), Hernández (17), Rogers 2 (14). CS – Kelenic (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Suárez, Crawford, Murphy); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Báez). RISP – Seattle 5 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Caballero. GIDP – Kelenic, Haase.

DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France); Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 3-06⅔52212894.42
Gott1⅔10011171.83
Topa1⅔10000131.12
Saucedo1⅔0000190.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd, L, 2-31⅓56541556.47
Englert210010264.57
Vest1⅔0000090.00
Holton121100302.87
Cisnero1000063.46
Alexander2⅔22203246.38

Inherited runners-scored – Englert 2-1, Cisnero 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:28. A – 22,116 (41,083).

Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401000.345
Olson 1b300011.238
Riley 3b400002.240
Murphy c400003.278
Rosario lf301000.259
Albies 2b200000.268
d'Arnaud dh200001.316
Harris II cf200010.208
Arcia ss300001.322
Totals2702028
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf301112.218
Bichette ss400002.321
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.310
Varsho lf411103.234
Chapman 3b400002.328
Kirk c400001.230
Belt dh201001.228
1-Lukes pr-dh010000.000
Merrifield 2b311002.289
Kiermaier cf101020.294
Totals29362314
Atlanta000000000020
Toronto00001011x360

1-ran for Belt in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 4, Toronto 6. 2B – Rosario (7), Guerrero Jr. (9), Belt (8). HR – Varsho (6), off Yates. RBIs – Springer (14), Varsho (16). SB – Merrifield (8). CS – Rosario (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Murphy); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Bichette 3). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 3; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Riley. GIDP – Riley.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 4-165221121102.70
Young00020111.50
Yates1⅔11102173.29
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 5-29⅔200281033.49

Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-1. HBP – Strider (Belt), Bassitt 2 (Albies,d'Arnaud). PB – Murphy (2).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:12. A – 35,047 (49,282).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b401011.311
1-Walls pr-3b000000.261
Franco ss500002.307
Arozarena lf412110.317
B.Lowe 2b400011.179
Ramírez dh512002.320
Paredes 3b-1b513001.273
J.Lowe rf412301.321
b-Margot ph100000.250
Bethancourt c401001.229
Siri cf412101.228
Totals405135310
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres dh300010.252
Judge rf310011.255
Rizzo 1b422301.301
LeMahieu 3b401001.270
Bader cf411000.382
Kiner-Falefa lf200001.187
a-Bauers ph-lf111000.278
Volpe ss312200.209
Trevino c301000.214
Cabrera 2b301100.196
Totals3069624
Tampa Bay1100000305130
New York10001022x691

a-singled for Kiner-Falefa in the 7th. b-grounded out for J.Lowe in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E – Volpe (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, New York 2. HR – Arozarena (10), off Cole; Siri (4), off Cole; J.Lowe (9), off King; Rizzo (7), off Kelley; Volpe (5), off Fleming; Rizzo (8), off Adam. RBIs – Arozarena (31), Siri (12), J.Lowe 3 (28), Rizzo 3 (20), Volpe 2 (15), Cabrera (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 2, Díaz, Paredes); New York 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; New York 2 for 3.

GIDP – B.Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Judge.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz; Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz); New York 1 (Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelley2⅔11102336.75
Fleming4⅔31112524.26
Kelly1⅓43310265.06
Adam, L, 0-1, BS, 4-611100101.69
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole5⅔52224952.22
Hamilton1⅔20003191.29
King1⅓43310272.53
Holmes, W, 1-210001154.61
Peralta, S, 1-21⅔10002151.88

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 1-1, Holmes 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:36. A – 46,130 (47,309).

Cincinnati 7, Miami 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b500003.300
Fraley lf432410.260
Steer 1b402211.252
Stephenson c512102.265
Senzel 3b401011.261
Ramos dh401002.224
Myers rf400002.200
Fairchild cf422001.227
Barrero ss311012.222
Totals377117414
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf512101.227
Soler dh301010.237
Arraez 2b410000.386
Gurriel 1b400000.244
De La Cruz lf401102.256
Segura 3b200020.183
Burdick rf411102.250
Stallings c301000.121
a-Sánchez ph100001.290
Wendle ss411002.125
Totals3447338
Cincinnati0001102037111
Miami000121000470

a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.

E – Steer (5). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Miami 6. 2B – Senzel (5), Steer 2 (9), De La Cruz (6). 3B – Wendle (2). HR – Stephenson (2), off Pérez; Fraley (3), off Pérez; Fraley (4), off Floro; Chisholm Jr. (6), off Ashcraft; Burdick (1), off Ashcraft. RBIs – Stephenson (14), Fraley 4 (24), Steer 2 (15), De La Cruz (11), Chisholm Jr. (15), Burdick (1). SB – Ramos (1), Senzel (3), Fairchild (3). CS – Segura (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Fairchild 2, Stephenson 2); Miami 1 (Burdick). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 13; Miami 0 for 2.

GIDP – Myers.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft564323993.95
Young1⅔10001133.12
Gibaut, W, 2-01⅓00012142.12
Díaz, S, 8-81⅔00002152.03
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez442227883.86
Hoeing1⅓10012224.73
Scott, H, 412211145.19
Brazoban, BS, 0-11000051.99
Okert1⅔00002112.70
Floro, L, 2-243302233.12
Barnes0000033.86

Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Gibaut 1-0, Brazoban 2-2, Barnes 1-0. WP – Pérez. PB – Stephenson (2).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:58. A – 13,938 (37,446).

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b300011.241
Reynolds lf401002.296
McCutchen dh310013.248
Santana 1b401000.246
Suwinski cf402100.237
Joe rf411102.273
Marcano ss200001.235
a-Castro ph-ss200002.253
Bae 2b412001.250
Hedges c200000.138
c-Andujar ph100000.179
Delay c000000.360
Totals33372212
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf524300.268
Rutschman c412110.281
Santander dh200022.261
Mountcastle 1b412101.261
Frazier 2b200020.222
Hays lf411001.303
Henderson 3b300011.170
Mateo ss400000.271
Stowers rf200000.077
b-McCann ph100000.200
Vavra rf010010.231
Totals3169575
Pittsburgh001000101370
Baltimore00000123x691

a-pinch hit for Marcano in the 7th. b-grounded out for Stowers in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th.

E – Mateo (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 8. 2B – Mullins (8), Rutschman (6). 3B – Mullins (3), Mountcastle (1). HR – Joe (5), off Coulombe; Mullins (5), off Underwood Jr.. RBIs – Joe (13), Suwinski (20), Rutschman (21), Mountcastle (27), Mullins 3 (31). SB – Hayes (6). CS – Frazier (3), Bae (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Santana); Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Frazier, Santander). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Hedges, Rutschman, Henderson, Mateo. GIDP – Santana, Mateo.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Hedges, Marcano, Hedges; Bae, Castro, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo5⅔41153865.14
Moreta, BS, 1-21⅔00001102.37
Hernandez, L, 0-1, BS, 0-12220063.31
Underwood Jr.133321255.40
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish6⅔31016894.56
Coulombe21101223.38
Baker, W, 3-01⅓00002121.89
Voth21110135.21
Bautista, S, 9-121⅔00003131.50

Voth pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 2-1, Underwood Jr. 1-1, Baker 1-0, Bautista 2-0. WP – Moreta, Bradish.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:47. A – 25,682 (45,971).

St. Louis 8, Boston 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b501002.237
Goldschmidt 1b513002.316
Contreras dh511101.263
Arenado 3b524200.252
Yepez lf200001.286
a-Donovan ph-lf211000.271
Carlson cf401001.227
DeJong ss310012.340
Nootbaar rf312211.302
Knizner c300000.208
d-Gorman ph111200.261
Barrera c000000---
Totals388147210
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf511003.305
Yoshida lf312010.306
Turner dh210020.273
1-Dalbec pr-dh010000.182
Devers 3b401100.248
Duran cf201210.375
b-Refsnyder ph000000.224
c-Tapia ph-cf100100.245
Casas 1b402000.180
Hernández ss400001.232
Valdez 2b411102.311
Wong c311101.247
e-McGuire ph100001.317
Totals3369648
St. Louis2000030038140
Boston000220020691

a-singled for Yepez in the 6th. b- for Duran in the 8th. c-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 8th. d-homered for Knizner in the 9th. e-struck out for Wong in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

E – Wong (4). LOB – St. Louis 5, Boston 4. 2B – Nootbaar (3), Edman (5), Verdugo (12), Casas (4), Yoshida (7), Devers (10). HR – Arenado (4), off Paxton; Contreras (3), off Winckowski; Gorman (9), off Jansen; Valdez (2), off Wainwright; Wong (4), off Wainwright. RBIs – Arenado 2 (21), Contreras (18), Nootbaar 2 (13), Gorman 2 (26), Duran 2 (16), Valdez (7), Wong (11), Devers (35), Tapia (7). SB – DeJong (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Yepez); Boston 4 (Hernández 3, Devers). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – DeJong, Devers, Tapia, Casas. GIDP – Contreras, DeJong, Casas, Turner, Hernández.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong; Edman, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Hernández, Valdez, Casas; Hernández, Valdez, Casas).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright5⅔74422867.20
Pallante, H, 2110001146.17
Cabrera, BS, 0-112221183.68
Helsley, W, 1-22⅔00004282.76
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton5⅔42219873.60
Winckowski, BS, 1-343300142.55
Bleier1⅓20000155.51
Bernardino1⅔00000141.74
Jansen, L, 1-1, BS, 9-1133310223.09
Brasier1⅔10001106.75

Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 2-1, Bleier 1-1, Brasier 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:52. A – 34,553 (37,755).

L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf501001.233
Trout cf411011.287
Ohtani dh200022.289
Rendon 3b513000.307
1-Phillips pr010000.077
Rengifo 2b000000.209
Renfroe rf501101.255
Drury 2b-1b411203.225
Urshela 1b-3b511101.298
Thaiss c302010.327
Neto ss402100.247
Totals37512549
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf410010.258
Rosario ss513000.256
Ramírez 3b302110.278
Bell dh401111.220
2-Freeman pr000000.364
Naylor 1b321120.195
Arias rf400001.189
Brennan rf100001.205
Giménez 2b403000.231
Straw cf301100.231
Gallagher c400000.054
Totals35411453
Los Angeles0003000025120
Cleveland1100100104112

1-ran for Rendon in the 9th. 2-ran for Bell in the 9th.

E – Gallagher (1), Giménez (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 11. 2B – Rendon (4), Urshela (3), Neto (5), Trout (10), Ramírez (10), Straw (5), Rosario (4). 3B – Rosario (4), Giménez (1). HR – Naylor (4), off Moore. RBIs – Drury 2 (22), Urshela (13), Neto (9), Renfroe (27), Ramírez (21), Straw (9), Bell (17), Naylor (20). SB – Naylor (3). SF – Drury, Ramírez, Straw.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury, Trout 2, Ohtani, Ward); Cleveland 6 (Brennan 2, Gallagher 3, Naylor). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 17; Cleveland 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Urshela, Bell.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Drury, Urshela); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson6⅔63331965.26
Moore, W, 3-12⅔31111361.35
Estévez, S, 9-91⅔20011230.96
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen4⅓83325963.43
Sandlin100000104.30
Karinchak1⅔00022284.91
Stephan1⅔20001151.72
Clase, L, 1-3, BS, 13-171⅔22101272.21

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-0. IBB – off Moore (Ramírez), off Estévez (Naylor).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:53. A – 22,550 (34,788).

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412010.317
Lindor ss501300.223
McNeil 2b502000.273
Alonso 1b401011.234
Pham lf300011.210
Marte rf402000.226
Canha dh411001.218
Escobar 3b201001.169
a-Baty ph-3b210000.239
Álvarez c400001.231
Totals37310335
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400012.273
García 2b310011.258
Ruiz c300011.240
Meneses dh401101.287
Do.Smith 1b300011.264
Candelario 3b300012.211
1-Chavis pr000000.250
Call cf412001.238
Abrams ss400001.233
Alu lf301010.143
Totals31241610
New York0000030003101
Washington100100000240

a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 6th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E – Lindor (3). LOB – New York 10, Washington 8. 2B – Canha (8), Call (5). RBIs – Lindor 3 (30), Meneses (17). SB – García (2), Alu (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Marte 2, Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Washington 4 (Thomas, García 2, Candelario). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Washington 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Álvarez, Lindor, Abrams. GIDP – Abrams.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, W, 4-25⅔42144934.02
Brigham, H, 21⅔00000133.00
Ottavino, H, 41⅔00001143.00
Robertson, H, 4100024400.53
Dr.Smith, S, 1-10000141.88
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore4⅔50023963.29
Machado132201326.43
Edwards Jr., L, 1-2, BS, 1-311110142.40
Ramírez2⅔00000204.58
Harvey1⅔10001232.16

Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 2-0, Edwards Jr. 2-2. WP – Robertson.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:10. A – 31,904 (41,376).

Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b512201.462
Swanson ss320022.283
Happ lf503000.311
Bellinger cf400101.279
Suzuki rf401102.263
Wisdom 3b312011.248
Mervis 1b411102.200
Mancini dh301002.263
1-Mastrobuoni pr-dh100000.190
Gomes c311111.324
Totals356116412
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh300010.215
Solano 1b200010.263
c-Gallo ph-lf100001.198
Correa ss401001.193
Farmer 3b411001.244
Polanco 2b400000.263
Castro rf411002.191
Taylor cf200100.237
a-Kepler ph100000.212
Jeffers c000000.261
Vázquez c100100.212
b-Kirilloff ph-lf-1b100000.308
Gordon lf-cf301000.165
Totals3024225
Chicago0001002036111
Minnesota020000000240

a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th. b-lined out for Vázquez in the 7th. c-struck out for Solano in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 7th.

E – Wisdom (4). LOB – Chicago 8, Minnesota 4. 2B – Happ (11), Mervis (1), Suzuki (5), Castro (3), Correa (8). HR – Morel (2), off Alcala. RBIs – Suzuki (11), Mervis (3), Gomes (16), Morel 2 (5), Bellinger (20), Taylor (12), Vázquez (7). CS – Morel (1). SF – Suzuki, Bellinger, Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Mervis 2); Minnesota 2 (Farmer, Gordon). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 4.

GIDP – Correa.

DP – Chicago 2 (Morel, Mervis; Wisdom, Morel, Mervis).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 4-16⅔42214753.05
Alzolay, H, 62⅔00011222.18
Leiter Jr.1⅔0000081.06
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅓41119941.39
Moran, H, 10000095.28
Jax, L, 2-5, BS, 0-31⅔42202264.32
Alcala1⅓22221336.91
Rodríguez111101013.50

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:42. A – 30,037 (38,544).

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss411002.261
Bohm 1b321110.271
Harper dh412202.344
Castellanos rf410001.313
Schwarber lf411202.188
Realmuto c201000.285
a-Stubbs ph-c201001.174
Sosa 3b400001.281
Harrison 2b300000.204
Guthrie cf200001.000
c-Marsh ph-cf100001.308
Totals33675111
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh311100.276
Profar lf402000.229
Bryant rf402001.307
Cron 1b300101.231
Díaz c401000.330
McMahon 3b412002.213
Grichuk cf411002.350
Castro 2b200000.233
b-Trejo ph-2b100001.260
d-Moustakas ph100001.241
Tovar ss301100.224
Totals33310308
Philadelphia000000330671
Colorado0000012003101

a-doubled for Realmuto in the 7th. b-struck out for Castro in the 7th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 8th. d-struck out for Trejo in the 9th.

E – Harrison (1), Díaz (4). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Colorado 5. 2B – Realmuto (10), Stubbs (1), Turner (8), Harper (2), McMahon (10), Profar (6). HR – Bohm (4), off Gomber; Schwarber (9), off Gomber. RBIs – Bohm (26), Schwarber 2 (18), Harper 2 (3), Cron (18), Tovar (17), Blackmon (14). SB – Díaz (1). CS – McMahon (2). SF – Cron, Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Colorado 2 (Moustakas, Díaz). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 2; Colorado 1 for 8.

GIDP – Cron.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Guthrie, Harrison, Guthrie; Turner, Harrison, Bohm).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker6⅔73303735.75
Strahm, W, 3-31⅔1000183.03
Domínguez, H, 61⅔10001144.41
Kimbrel, S, 4-41⅔10003216.60
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber653306776.30
Lawrence, L, 1-21⅓23212282.18
Hand1⅔00003112.93

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 2-2, Lawrence 1-0. WP – Walker.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:15. A – 32,038 (50,144).

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss400002.222
Pasquantino dh300010.284
Olivares lf300010.239
Melendez rf300011.209
Garcia 2b400002.237
Pratto 1b401002.340
Dozier 3b201011.192
a-Massey ph100001.223
Bradley Jr. cf300001.179
Fermin c311100.333
Totals30131410
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miller 2b423101.323
Turang 2b100000.240
Contreras c210031.271
Adames ss310012.225
Yelich lf302210.248
Anderson 3b412100.246
Voit dh301011.227
Tellez 1b301011.241
T.Taylor rf401102.212
Wiemer cf401001.212
Totals31511579
Kansas City000000100132
Milwaukee10110020x5110

a-struck out for Dozier in the 9th.

E – Fermin 2 (2). LOB – Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Miller (4). HR – Fermin (3), off Payamps; Miller (1), off Castillo. RBIs – Fermin (5), Yelich 2 (18), Miller (6), T.Taylor (3), Anderson (21). SB – Yelich (8), Voit (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Garcia); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Anderson, Adames 2). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – T.Taylor, Tellez, Adames. GIDP – Voit, T.Taylor, Anderson.

DP – Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Pratto; Fermin, Pratto; Garcia, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Taylor, L, 0-11⅔11012256.00
Castillo4⅓62234803.86
Cuas0000174.96
Staumont1⅔32210193.27
Garrett1⅔10022193.24
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 4-26⅔200471043.35
Payamps, H, 31⅔11101132.95
Strzelecki1⅔00000153.71
Peguero1⅔00002201.59

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0. IBB – off Castillo (Yelich). WP – Staumont.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:44. A – 24,900 (41,700).

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf402000.291
Cronenworth 2b-1b401001.229
Machado 3b400001.243
Soto lf401000.255
Bogaerts dh411001.266
Carpenter 1b200011.203
1-Odor pr-2b111000.140
Kim ss401201.224
Grisham cf300002.205
Sullivan c200000.192
a-Cruz ph101000.272
Nola c000000.152
Totals3328217
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf321110.248
Freeman 1b312310.297
Smith c301010.325
J.Martinez dh401002.250
Taylor lf301000.202
b-Outman ph-cf100000.279
Muncy 3b400001.202
Vargas 2b400002.212
Rojas ss300000.183
Thompson cf-lf210011.125
Totals3046446
San Diego000000200281
Los Angeles00200020x460

a-singled for Sullivan in the 8th. b-popped out for Taylor in the 8th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.

E – Kim (2). LOB – San Diego 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Soto (12), Bogaerts (6), Kim (6), Taylor (4), Freeman (12). HR – Betts (8), off Hill; Freeman (7), off Hill. RBIs – Kim 2 (12), Freeman 3 (20), Betts (22). SB – Bogaerts (4).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Grisham, Kim); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Taylor). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Muncy. GIDP – Machado, Taylor.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Carpenter); Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell6⅔422441014.61
Hill, L, 1-12220093.50
García0000185.74
Tapia1⅔00001133.18
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May652213902.68
Ferguson, W, 3-020002161.20
Phillips, S, 7-7110002131.93

Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0, Phillips 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:27. A – 49,399 (56,000).

Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b402111.293
Bregman 3b400010.201
Alvarez dh411110.282
Tucker rf411111.263
J.Abreu 1b501000.218
Peña ss300110.242
Julks lf312021.273
Meyers cf400002.240
Maldonado c321111.186
Totals3458586
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400000.241
Benintendi lf400001.255
Vaughn 1b400000.248
Moncada 3b400001.279
Robert Jr. cf312100.262
Sheets dh200011.253
Zavala c301002.161
Andrus 2b300000.201
Marisnick rf000000---
Haseley rf200001.286
a-Alberto ph-2b100001.255
Totals3013117
Houston000112001580
Chicago010000000130

a-struck out for Haseley in the 8th.

LOB – Houston 12, Chicago 3. 2B – Tucker (5), Maldonado (3), Dubón (8). HR – Alvarez (9), off Lambert; Robert Jr. (9), off France. RBIs – Peña (21), Tucker (25), Maldonado (7), Dubón (7), Alvarez (35), Robert Jr. (24). SB – Tucker (6), Julks 2 (5). SF – Peña.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 7 (Meyers 2, Bregman 2, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez); Chicago 1 (Haseley). RISP – Houston 4 for 14; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Meyers.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 1-0631113940.77
Neris, H, 50000161.65
B.Abreu, H, 61⅔00001111.40
Pressly1⅔00002103.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 1-4412265945.74
Santos1⅓32201202.57
Bummer1⅔10000109.95
Middleton1⅔10010192.19
Lambert1⅔21110206.23

Inherited runners-scored – Neris 1-0, Santos 2-0. HBP – Kopech (Meyers).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:39. A – 18,673 (40,241).

