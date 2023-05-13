Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 12, 2023

Arizona 7, San Francisco 5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b-cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Davis 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Pederson dh
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.235
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Haniger lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.180
|Schmitt ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.563
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Flores ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Wisely cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Rivera 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Carroll rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Longoria dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Ahmed ss
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Fletcher cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.457
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|5
|7
|San Francisco
|210
|010
|010
|5
|11
|0
|Arizona
|031
|002
|10x
|7
|12
|0
a-popped out for Wisely in the 7th. b-grounded out for Sabol in the 8th.
LOB – San Francisco 8, Arizona 9. 2B – Sabol (3), Wade Jr. (4), Schmitt (3), Davis (3), Fletcher (3), Rojas (9), Gurriel Jr. (10). HR – Pederson (5), off R.Nelson; Conforto (6), off R.Nelson; Fletcher (1), off Stripling; Longoria (5), off Stripling. RBIs – Pederson 2 (18), Conforto (13), Davis (21), Schmitt (5), Fletcher 4 (8), Longoria (8), Gurriel Jr. (20). SB – Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Bart, Haniger, Johnson 2); Arizona 6 (Rivera 2, Longoria, Rojas, Fletcher 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 9; Arizona 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Wisely, Estrada, Carroll. GIDP – Moreno.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.52
|Stripling
|3⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|65
|7.14
|Junis, L, 2-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|27
|5.14
|Wood
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|2.45
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.84
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|93
|6.20
|Misiewicz, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.00
|K.Nelson, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.17
|McGough, H, 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5.30
|Chafin, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.30
|Castro, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – Misiewicz 1-0, McGough 1-0, Chafin 1-1. HBP – McGough (Pederson). PB – Sabol (3).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:56. A – 19,266 (48,359).
Oakland 9, Texas 7 (10)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.288
|Grossman rf-lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|.239
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Jung 3b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Heim c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Duran ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Huff dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|e-J.Smith ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Thompson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.178
|f-García ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|8
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.282
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|b-Bleday ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Rooker lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.319
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|c-Noda ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|C.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Kemp ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|7
|7
|Texas
|011
|111
|000
|2
|7
|12
|0
|Oakland
|110
|110
|010
|4
|9
|14
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for K.Smith in the 6th. b-flied out for Laureano in the 8th. c-grounded out for Aguilar in the 8th. d-sacrificed for Diaz in the 9th. e-walked for Huff in the 10th. f-singled for Thompson in the 10th.
E – K.Smith (2). LOB – Texas 13, Oakland 13. 2B – Duran 2 (6), Grossman (5), Lowe (12), Rooker (7). 3B – Laureano (2). HR – Grossman (4), off Patton; Ruiz (1), off M.Pérez; K.Smith (3), off M.Pérez; C.Pérez (3), off M.Pérez; Rooker (11), off Burke. RBIs – Duran (17), Grossman 2 (18), Taveras (12), Heim (29), García (37), Semien (32), Ruiz 4 (20), K.Smith (7), C.Pérez (7), Rooker 3 (29). SB – Thompson (3). SF – Taveras. S – Taveras, Allen, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 8 (Taveras 3, Lowe 2, Jung 2, Semien); Oakland 8 (Diaz, Allen, Noda 2, Rooker 4). RISP – Texas 6 for 19; Oakland 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Duran. GIDP – Jung.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Diaz, Aguilar).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Pérez
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|88
|4.25
|Sborz, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.63
|Ragans, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|5.02
|Hernández, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|26
|3.00
|Burke, L, 2-1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|27
|3.71
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|5⅔
|7
|4
|3
|5
|5
|93
|7.02
|Patton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|6.75
|Lovelady
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.86
|Pruitt
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.18
|Moll
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2.63
|Jackson
|1⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.60
|Fujinami, W, 1-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|12.17
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1, Burke 1-0, Moll 2-0, Fujinami 2-0. IBB – off Moll (Semien), off Burke (Langeliers). WP – Sborz, Pruitt. PB – Heim (4).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:31. A – 6,575 (46,847).
Seattle 9, Detroit 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.219
|Kelenic lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pollock dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.132
|Caballero 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|8
|5
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|b-McKinstry ph-rf-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|c-Baddoo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Maton ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|d-Short ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.183
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|4
|Seattle
|150
|000
|102
|9
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|2
|7
|2
a-flied out for Schoop in the 7th. b-singled for Vierling in the 7th. c-lined out for Ibáñez in the 8th. d-grounded out for Maton in the 9th.
E – Topa (1), Báez (6), Ibáñez (2). LOB – Seattle 6, Detroit 7. 2B – Murphy (5), Greene (4). HR – Rodríguez (7), off Alexander; Rogers (5), off Gonzales. RBIs – Kelenic (18), Crawford (16), France (19), Rodríguez 4 (19), Hernández (17), Rogers 2 (14). CS – Kelenic (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Suárez, Crawford, Murphy); Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Báez). RISP – Seattle 5 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Caballero. GIDP – Kelenic, Haase.
DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France); Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 3-0
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|89
|4.42
|Gott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.83
|Topa
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.12
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 2-3
|1⅓
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|55
|6.47
|Englert
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.57
|Vest
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Holton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|2.87
|Cisnero
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.46
|Alexander
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|24
|6.38
Inherited runners-scored – Englert 2-1, Cisnero 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:28. A – 22,116 (41,083).
Toronto 3, Atlanta 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|d'Arnaud dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.234
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Lukes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Kiermaier cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|2
|3
|14
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|11x
|3
|6
|0
1-ran for Belt in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 4, Toronto 6. 2B – Rosario (7), Guerrero Jr. (9), Belt (8). HR – Varsho (6), off Yates. RBIs – Springer (14), Varsho (16). SB – Merrifield (8). CS – Rosario (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, Murphy); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Bichette 3). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 3; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Riley. GIDP – Riley.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 4-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|12
|110
|2.70
|Young
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|1.50
|Yates
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.29
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 5-2
|9⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|103
|3.49
Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-1. HBP – Strider (Belt), Bassitt 2 (Albies,d'Arnaud). PB – Murphy (2).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:12. A – 35,047 (49,282).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|1-Walls pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|Paredes 3b-1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.321
|b-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.301
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.382
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|a-Bauers ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|2
|4
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|030
|5
|13
|0
|New York
|100
|010
|22x
|6
|9
|1
a-singled for Kiner-Falefa in the 7th. b-grounded out for J.Lowe in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E – Volpe (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 11, New York 2. HR – Arozarena (10), off Cole; Siri (4), off Cole; J.Lowe (9), off King; Rizzo (7), off Kelley; Volpe (5), off Fleming; Rizzo (8), off Adam. RBIs – Arozarena (31), Siri (12), J.Lowe 3 (28), Rizzo 3 (20), Volpe 2 (15), Cabrera (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 2, Díaz, Paredes); New York 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; New York 2 for 3.
GIDP – B.Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Judge.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz; Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz); New York 1 (Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelley
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|6.75
|Fleming
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|52
|4.26
|Kelly
|1⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|5.06
|Adam, L, 0-1, BS, 4-6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.69
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|2.22
|Hamilton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.29
|King
|1⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|2.53
|Holmes, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.61
|Peralta, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 1-1, Holmes 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:36. A – 46,130 (47,309).
Cincinnati 7, Miami 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Fraley lf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.260
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Fairchild cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Barrero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|4
|14
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.386
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Segura 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.183
|Burdick rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.121
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|110
|203
|7
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|121
|000
|4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Stallings in the 9th.
E – Steer (5). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Miami 6. 2B – Senzel (5), Steer 2 (9), De La Cruz (6). 3B – Wendle (2). HR – Stephenson (2), off Pérez; Fraley (3), off Pérez; Fraley (4), off Floro; Chisholm Jr. (6), off Ashcraft; Burdick (1), off Ashcraft. RBIs – Stephenson (14), Fraley 4 (24), Steer 2 (15), De La Cruz (11), Chisholm Jr. (15), Burdick (1). SB – Ramos (1), Senzel (3), Fairchild (3). CS – Segura (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Fairchild 2, Stephenson 2); Miami 1 (Burdick). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 13; Miami 0 for 2.
GIDP – Myers.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|5
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|99
|3.95
|Young
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.12
|Gibaut, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.12
|Díaz, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.03
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|88
|3.86
|Hoeing
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.73
|Scott, H, 4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|5.19
|Brazoban, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.99
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.70
|Floro, L, 2-2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|23
|3.12
|Barnes
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Gibaut 1-0, Brazoban 2-2, Barnes 1-0. WP – Pérez. PB – Stephenson (2).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:58. A – 13,938 (37,446).
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.248
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Joe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Marcano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Bae 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|c-Andujar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Santander dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.261
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|b-McCann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Vavra rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|7
|5
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|101
|3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|23x
|6
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Marcano in the 7th. b-grounded out for Stowers in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th.
E – Mateo (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 8. 2B – Mullins (8), Rutschman (6). 3B – Mullins (3), Mountcastle (1). HR – Joe (5), off Coulombe; Mullins (5), off Underwood Jr.. RBIs – Joe (13), Suwinski (20), Rutschman (21), Mountcastle (27), Mullins 3 (31). SB – Hayes (6). CS – Frazier (3), Bae (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Bae, Santana); Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle, Frazier, Santander). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Baltimore 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Hedges, Rutschman, Henderson, Mateo. GIDP – Santana, Mateo.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Hedges, Marcano, Hedges; Bae, Castro, Santana); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|86
|5.14
|Moreta, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.37
|Hernandez, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.31
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|5.40
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|6⅔
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|89
|4.56
|Coulombe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.38
|Baker, W, 3-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.89
|Voth
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|5.21
|Bautista, S, 9-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.50
Voth pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 2-1, Underwood Jr. 1-1, Baker 1-0, Bautista 2-0. WP – Moreta, Bradish.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:47. A – 25,682 (45,971).
St. Louis 8, Boston 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Yepez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Donovan ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.340
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|d-Gorman ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Barrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|7
|2
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.305
|Yoshida lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Turner dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|1-Dalbec pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.375
|b-Refsnyder ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|c-Tapia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Valdez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Wong c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|e-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|200
|003
|003
|8
|14
|0
|Boston
|000
|220
|020
|6
|9
|1
a-singled for Yepez in the 6th. b- for Duran in the 8th. c-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 8th. d-homered for Knizner in the 9th. e-struck out for Wong in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
E – Wong (4). LOB – St. Louis 5, Boston 4. 2B – Nootbaar (3), Edman (5), Verdugo (12), Casas (4), Yoshida (7), Devers (10). HR – Arenado (4), off Paxton; Contreras (3), off Winckowski; Gorman (9), off Jansen; Valdez (2), off Wainwright; Wong (4), off Wainwright. RBIs – Arenado 2 (21), Contreras (18), Nootbaar 2 (13), Gorman 2 (26), Duran 2 (16), Valdez (7), Wong (11), Devers (35), Tapia (7). SB – DeJong (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Yepez); Boston 4 (Hernández 3, Devers). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 10; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – DeJong, Devers, Tapia, Casas. GIDP – Contreras, DeJong, Casas, Turner, Hernández.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong; Edman, Goldschmidt); Boston 2 (Hernández, Valdez, Casas; Hernández, Valdez, Casas).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|86
|7.20
|Pallante, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.17
|Cabrera, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|18
|3.68
|Helsley, W, 1-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|2.76
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|87
|3.60
|Winckowski, BS, 1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|2.55
|Bleier
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.51
|Bernardino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.74
|Jansen, L, 1-1, BS, 9-11
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|3.09
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 2-1, Bleier 1-1, Brasier 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:52. A – 34,553 (37,755).
L.A. Angels 5, Cleveland 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.289
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Rengifo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Drury 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.225
|Urshela 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|2-Freeman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.195
|Arias rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Brennan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.054
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|5
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|002
|5
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|110
|010
|010
|4
|11
|2
1-ran for Rendon in the 9th. 2-ran for Bell in the 9th.
E – Gallagher (1), Giménez (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Cleveland 11. 2B – Rendon (4), Urshela (3), Neto (5), Trout (10), Ramírez (10), Straw (5), Rosario (4). 3B – Rosario (4), Giménez (1). HR – Naylor (4), off Moore. RBIs – Drury 2 (22), Urshela (13), Neto (9), Renfroe (27), Ramírez (21), Straw (9), Bell (17), Naylor (20). SB – Naylor (3). SF – Drury, Ramírez, Straw.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury, Trout 2, Ohtani, Ward); Cleveland 6 (Brennan 2, Gallagher 3, Naylor). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 17; Cleveland 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Ramírez. GIDP – Urshela, Bell.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Drury, Urshela); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|96
|5.26
|Moore, W, 3-1
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|1.35
|Estévez, S, 9-9
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.96
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen
|4⅓
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|96
|3.43
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.30
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|4.91
|Stephan
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.72
|Clase, L, 1-3, BS, 13-17
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.21
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 3-0. IBB – off Moore (Ramírez), off Estévez (Naylor).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:53. A – 22,550 (34,788).
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.223
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|a-Baty ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|3
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|García 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|1-Chavis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Call cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Alu lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|1
|6
|10
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|3
|10
|1
|Washington
|100
|100
|000
|2
|4
|0
a-pinch hit for Escobar in the 6th.
1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.
E – Lindor (3). LOB – New York 10, Washington 8. 2B – Canha (8), Call (5). RBIs – Lindor 3 (30), Meneses (17). SB – García (2), Alu (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Marte 2, Canha, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Washington 4 (Thomas, García 2, Candelario). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Washington 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Álvarez, Lindor, Abrams. GIDP – Abrams.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 4-2
|5⅔
|4
|2
|1
|4
|4
|93
|4.02
|Brigham, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Ottavino, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Robertson, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|40
|0.53
|Dr.Smith, S, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.88
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|4⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
|3.29
|Machado
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|32
|6.43
|Edwards Jr., L, 1-2, BS, 1-3
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.40
|Ramírez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.58
|Harvey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored – Dr.Smith 2-0, Edwards Jr. 2-2. WP – Robertson.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:10. A – 31,904 (41,376).
Chicago Cubs 6, Minnesota 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.462
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.283
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Mervis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|1-Mastrobuoni pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.324
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|4
|12
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Solano 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|c-Gallo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Farmer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Castro rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|b-Kirilloff ph-lf-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Gordon lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Chicago
|000
|100
|203
|6
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th. b-lined out for Vázquez in the 7th. c-struck out for Solano in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 7th.
E – Wisdom (4). LOB – Chicago 8, Minnesota 4. 2B – Happ (11), Mervis (1), Suzuki (5), Castro (3), Correa (8). HR – Morel (2), off Alcala. RBIs – Suzuki (11), Mervis (3), Gomes (16), Morel 2 (5), Bellinger (20), Taylor (12), Vázquez (7). CS – Morel (1). SF – Suzuki, Bellinger, Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Mervis 2); Minnesota 2 (Farmer, Gordon). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 4.
GIDP – Correa.
DP – Chicago 2 (Morel, Mervis; Wisdom, Morel, Mervis).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 4-1
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|75
|3.05
|Alzolay, H, 6
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.18
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.06
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|94
|1.39
|Moran, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.28
|Jax, L, 2-5, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|4.32
|Alcala
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|6.91
|Rodríguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|13.50
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:42. A – 30,037 (38,544).
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Bohm 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.344
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.188
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Guthrie cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Marsh ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|1
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|b-Trejo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|d-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|0
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|330
|6
|7
|1
|Colorado
|000
|001
|200
|3
|10
|1
a-doubled for Realmuto in the 7th. b-struck out for Castro in the 7th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 8th. d-struck out for Trejo in the 9th.
E – Harrison (1), Díaz (4). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Colorado 5. 2B – Realmuto (10), Stubbs (1), Turner (8), Harper (2), McMahon (10), Profar (6). HR – Bohm (4), off Gomber; Schwarber (9), off Gomber. RBIs – Bohm (26), Schwarber 2 (18), Harper 2 (3), Cron (18), Tovar (17), Blackmon (14). SB – Díaz (1). CS – McMahon (2). SF – Cron, Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Colorado 2 (Moustakas, Díaz). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 2; Colorado 1 for 8.
GIDP – Cron.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Guthrie, Harrison, Guthrie; Turner, Harrison, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|73
|5.75
|Strahm, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.03
|Domínguez, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.41
|Kimbrel, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|6.60
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|77
|6.30
|Lawrence, L, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|28
|2.18
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 2-2, Lawrence 1-0. WP – Walker.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:15. A – 32,038 (50,144).
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Olivares lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.340
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|a-Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Fermin c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.271
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|T.Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|31
|5
|11
|5
|7
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|2
|Milwaukee
|101
|100
|20x
|5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Dozier in the 9th.
E – Fermin 2 (2). LOB – Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Miller (4). HR – Fermin (3), off Payamps; Miller (1), off Castillo. RBIs – Fermin (5), Yelich 2 (18), Miller (6), T.Taylor (3), Anderson (21). SB – Yelich (8), Voit (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Garcia); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Anderson, Adames 2). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – T.Taylor, Tellez, Adames. GIDP – Voit, T.Taylor, Anderson.
DP – Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Garcia, Pratto; Fermin, Pratto; Garcia, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Taylor, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|25
|6.00
|Castillo
|4⅓
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|80
|3.86
|Cuas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.96
|Staumont
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.27
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|3.24
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|104
|3.35
|Payamps, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.95
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.71
|Peguero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0. IBB – off Castillo (Yelich). WP – Staumont.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:44. A – 24,900 (41,700).
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bogaerts dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Carpenter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|1-Odor pr-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Sullivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.297
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|b-Outman ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Thompson cf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|4
|6
|San Diego
|000
|000
|200
|2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|20x
|4
|6
|0
a-singled for Sullivan in the 8th. b-popped out for Taylor in the 8th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.
E – Kim (2). LOB – San Diego 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Soto (12), Bogaerts (6), Kim (6), Taylor (4), Freeman (12). HR – Betts (8), off Hill; Freeman (7), off Hill. RBIs – Kim 2 (12), Freeman 3 (20), Betts (22). SB – Bogaerts (4).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Grisham, Kim); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Taylor). RISP – San Diego 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Muncy. GIDP – Machado, Taylor.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Carpenter); Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman; Rojas, Vargas, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|101
|4.61
|Hill, L, 1-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|3.50
|García
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.74
|Tapia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|90
|2.68
|Ferguson, W, 3-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.20
|Phillips, S, 7-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0, Phillips 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:27. A – 49,399 (56,000).
Houston 5, Chicago White Sox 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Julks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.186
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|8
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Sheets dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Marisnick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Haseley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Houston
|000
|112
|001
|5
|8
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Haseley in the 8th.
LOB – Houston 12, Chicago 3. 2B – Tucker (5), Maldonado (3), Dubón (8). HR – Alvarez (9), off Lambert; Robert Jr. (9), off France. RBIs – Peña (21), Tucker (25), Maldonado (7), Dubón (7), Alvarez (35), Robert Jr. (24). SB – Tucker (6), Julks 2 (5). SF – Peña.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 7 (Meyers 2, Bregman 2, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez); Chicago 1 (Haseley). RISP – Houston 4 for 14; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – J.Abreu, Meyers.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|94
|0.77
|Neris, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.65
|B.Abreu, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.40
|Pressly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 1-4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|6
|5
|94
|5.74
|Santos
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.57
|Bummer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|9.95
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.19
|Lambert
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored – Neris 1-0, Santos 2-0. HBP – Kopech (Meyers).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:39. A – 18,673 (40,241).
