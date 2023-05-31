Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Brown rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.186
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|a-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Laureano dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Bleday lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|1
|6
|7
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|001
|2
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Díaz in the 9th.
E – Riley (6). LOB – Atlanta 2, Oakland 7. 2B – Pillar (4). HR – Pillar (6), off Sears. RBIs – Pillar (14), Ruiz (24). CS – Acuña Jr. (4), Ruiz (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Harris II); Oakland 0. RISP – Atlanta 0 for 2; Oakland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Arcia. GIDP – Riley, Langeliers, Noda.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Albies, Olson); Oakland 1 (Bride, Díaz, Noda).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|7⅓
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|95
|1.92
|Minter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.93
|Iglesias, L, 1-2
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|21
|4.15
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|90
|4.37
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.77
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.58
|Fujinami, W, 2-5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:19. A – 5,116 (46,847)
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Palacios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|1
|2
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.276
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Johnson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Haniger lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Sabol dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Schmitt 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Wisely 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|000
|2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
a-popped out for Crawford in the 7th.
E – Haniger (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 9. 2B – Wade Jr. (5). HR – Joe (6), off Brebbia. RBIs – Joe (16), Conforto (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); San Francisco 5 (Haniger 4, Crawford). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Marcano, McCutchen, Bailey, Conforto 2. LIDP – Bailey. GIDP – Hayes, Haniger.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Joe; Joe); San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4⅓
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|92
|4.50
|Moreta, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.82
|Hernandez, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.25
|Holderman, H, 10
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.18
|Bednar, S, 10-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.29
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.97
|Manaea, L, 2-3
|4⅔
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|53
|5.89
|Walker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.98
|Junis
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.94
|Ta.Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 1-0, Hernandez 1-0, Holderman 1-0, Walker 1-0, Alexander 1-0, Junis 1-0. WP – Manaea.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:44. A – 24,166 (41,915)
Texas 10, Detroit 6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|García rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jung 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.282
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Jankowski lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Totals
|41
|10
|13
|9
|4
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Short 2b-cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|c-Baddoo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Greene cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|a-Ibáñez ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|d-Maton ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Schoop 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|Nevin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|b-McKinstry ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.161
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|4
|12
|Texas
|010
|330
|201
|10
|13
|0
|Detroit
|012
|120
|000
|6
|8
|2
a-lined out for Greene in the 3rd. b-struck out for Nevin in the 5th. c-struck out for Short in the 6th. d-lined out for Ibáñez in the 7th.
E – Schoop (2), Báez (7). LOB – Texas 8, Detroit 6. 2B – Jung (10), Heim (11), Jankowski (6), Semien (14), Torkelson (13), Cabrera (4). HR – Jung (12), off Holton; Rogers (6), off Pérez; Ibáñez (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Heim 4 (38), Jankowski 2 (11), Lowe (30), Jung 2 (37), Cabrera 2 (7), Rogers (15), Torkelson (24), Short (9), Ibáñez (8). SB – García (4). SF – Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, Jankowski 2); Detroit 4 (Báez, McKinstry, Haase, Nevin). RISP – Texas 5 for 14; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Heim, Seager, Jung.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|4
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|87
|4.43
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|46
|0.00
|Ragans, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.57
|W.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.32
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 1-3
|4⅓
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|73
|5.54
|Cisnero
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
|Holton
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|38
|2.54
|Bristo
|2⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|33
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 1-0, Ragans 1-0, Cisnero 1-1. IBB – off Bristo (Heim). WP – Holton.
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:41. A – 14,616 (41,083)
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.166
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Clemens 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Guthrie lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|b-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|a-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|S.Marte rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Pham lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|3
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|10x
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Vientos in the 8th. b-singled for Guthrie in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 1, New York 6. HR – Lindor (10), off Suárez. RBIs – Lindor (40), Escobar (14). SB – S.Marte (15), Realmuto (7). CS – Realmuto (3). S – McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 0; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP – Stott, Escobar.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Clemens); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 0-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|99
|7.13
|Brogdon
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.33
|Y.Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|8.71
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 5-3
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|100
|3.44
|Ottavino, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.35
|Robertson, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:20. A – 36,236 (42,136)
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruf dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Miller 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.253
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Anderson 3b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Brosseau 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|d-Toro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Turang ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Monasterio ss-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|6
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Belt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|c-Lukes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Merrifield lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.179
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|4
|4
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|000
|2
|4
|1
|Toronto
|421
|000
|00x
|7
|14
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 7th. c-flied out for Belt in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Wiemer in the 9th.
E – Anderson (1). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Toronto 9. 2B – Merrifield (11). HR – Contreras (6), off Kikuchi. RBIs – Contreras 2 (18), Guerrero Jr. (35), Chapman (28), Merrifield 2 (21), Bichette (38), Belt (12), Biggio (7). CS – Merrifield (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Yelich); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Bichette 3). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Toronto 5 for 14.
GIDP – Yelich, Turang, Kirk, Bichette.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Turang, Tellez; Monasterio, Tellez); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 1-1
|4⅓
|11
|7
|6
|3
|3
|95
|4.07
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.54
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.92
|Cousins
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.89
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 6-2
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|5
|4
|98
|4.47
|Pearson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|1.69
|Cimber
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.61
|Mayza
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.95
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.20
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-0, Mayza 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Anderson), García (Toro). WP – Houser, Wilson.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:31. A – 32,930 (49,282).
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Rutschman c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Hays cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.311
|Henderson dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.207
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|102
|200
|5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|250
|010
|00x
|8
|11
|0
LOB – Cleveland 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Straw (9), Naylor (6), Giménez (8), Henderson (7), Santander 2 (15), Urías (9). 3B – Santander (1). RBIs – Bell 2 (24), Giménez (10), Naylor 2 (34), Henderson 3 (14), Rutschman (27), Santander 3 (31), Hays (23). SF – Bell, Hays.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Bell, Kwan); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle 3, Frazier). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 11; Baltimore 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Hays, Henderson, Mateo. GIDP – Straw, Zunino, Henderson, Vavra.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Zunino, Naylor); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, Mountcastle; Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 2-4
|4⅓
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|85
|5.61
|Morgan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.57
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.37
|Hentges
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.86
|Clase
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.46
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 7-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|95
|3.89
|Baker
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|3.80
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.29
|Cano, H, 11
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.93
|Bautista, S, 14-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.33
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-0, Baker 1-0, Coulombe 2-2, Cano 2-0. HBP – Quantrill (Urías). WP – Quantrill.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:44. A – 11,709 (45,971).
San Diego 9, Miami 4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.268
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.184
|2-Dixon pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Nola c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Kim 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|8
|8
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.301
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.376
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Segura 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Berti ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|a-J.Sánchez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|8
|7
|San Diego
|000
|110
|205
|9
|11
|1
|Miami
|001
|201
|000
|4
|10
|3
a-singled for Stallings in the 8th.
1-ran for G.Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.
E – Odor (2), Stallings (1), Fortes (7), Berti (3). LOB – San Diego 10, Miami 11. 2B – Carpenter 2 (9). HR – De La Cruz (7), off Weathers. RBIs – Carpenter 3 (24), Soto 2 (26), Tatis Jr. (19), Bogaerts (20), Kim (18), Cooper (20), De La Cruz 3 (23). SB – Grisham 2 (3), Soto (6), Gurriel (3), Azocar (6). CS – Azocar (1). SF – Kim. S – Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Grisham, Cronenworth 2, Odor 3); Miami 5 (Berti, Segura 3, Stallings). RISP – San Diego 6 for 16; Miami 2 for 10.
GIDP – Soler, Arraez.
DP – San Diego 3 (Kim, Odor, Cronenworth; Bogaerts, Odor, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|4
|96
|4.28
|Tapia
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|25
|3.38
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.97
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.84
|Martinez, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.76
|Honeywell Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.64
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|6⅓
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|93
|4.93
|Scott, BS, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.46
|Chargois
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.70
|Nardi
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.92
|Floro, L, 3-3
|⅔
|2
|5
|3
|2
|0
|17
|4.50
|Hoeing
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-1, Scott 2-1, Nardi 2-0, Hoeing 1-1. IBB – off Floro (Soto). PB – G.Sánchez (1).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:21. A – 11,930 (37,446)
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pratto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|1-Olivares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Massey dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Waters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Burleson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Mercado cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Edman cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|01x
|2
|5
|0
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 5, St. Louis 5. 2B – Pasquantino (16), Burleson (7), Arenado (7). RBIs – Witt Jr. (27), Arenado (36), Gorman (41). SB – Edman (8), Witt Jr. (17). SF – Gorman.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Massey); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Contreras 2, Arenado). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Perez, Gorman.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|78
|4.19
|Hernández, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.54
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.74
|Chapman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.10
|Wittgren
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 4-1
|8⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|102
|3.75
|Gallegos, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 1-0. HBP – Mikolas (Pratto). WP – Greinke, Mikolas.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:19. A – 38,406 (44,494)
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Barrero cf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.235
|McLain ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Steer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Newman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Benson lf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Fairchild rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Totals
|40
|9
|12
|8
|6
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Turner dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Casas 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Valdez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|McGuire c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|8
|3
|8
|Cincinnati
|010
|011
|510
|9
|12
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|305
|8
|14
|2
1-ran for Yoshida in the 9th.
E – Hernández 2 (11). LOB – Cincinnati 11, Boston 7. 2B – Fraley (8), Duran (14), Tapia (4), McGuire 2 (6), Yoshida (11). 3B – Benson (1), Stephenson (1), Tapia (1). HR – Barrero (2), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Friedl (20), Fraley (35), Fairchild (15), Barrero 4 (17), Steer (26), McGuire (10), Tapia 2 (10), Devers 2 (46), Turner (21), Yoshida (30), Duran (20). SF – Steer.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Steer 2, McLain, Newman 2, Fraley 2); Boston 3 (Casas, McGuire 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 15; Boston 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – India, Steer, Duran 2. LIDP – Casas.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Fairchild, McLain, Fairchild).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lively, W, 3-2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|87
|1.99
|Young, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.91
|Cruz
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|7.47
|Farmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.70
|Salazar
|⅓
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|26
|16.20
|Díaz, S, 13-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.69
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 3-3
|4⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|97
|3.89
|Garza
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|41
|1.42
|Rodríguez
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|36
|18.00
|Sherriff
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Díaz 2-2, Rodríguez 2-0. WP – Garza.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:12. A – 31,642 (37,755).
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.297
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Raley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.345
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|001
|00x
|2
|8
|0
LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 8. 2B – Happ (15). HR – Hoerner (4), off McClanahan. RBIs – Arozarena (40), Hoerner (26), Tauchman (3). SB – Franco (20), J.Lowe (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Ramírez, Margot, B.Lowe 2); Chicago 3 (Wisdom 2, Gomes). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Paredes, Raley, Mancini 2. GIDP – Mejía, Mancini.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mejía, Raley); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Mancini).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 8-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|98
|2.07
|Faucher
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.82
|Kelley
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.91
|Diekman
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|75
|3.86
|Merryweather, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.57
|Leiter Jr., H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.61
|Alzolay, S, 2-2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|2.42
Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 1-0, Diekman 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:20. A – 31,762 (41,363)
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|a-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|5
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Peña ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Julks lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.220
|Salazar c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|27
|5
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Houston
|032
|000
|00x
|5
|5
|1
a-lined out for Taylor in the 9th.
E – Altuve (1). LOB – Minnesota 9, Houston 4. 2B – Lewis (1), Peña (13). HR – Bregman (7), off Ryan; McCormick (4), off Ryan. RBIs – Vázquez (11), Bregman 2 (29), McCormick 2 (14), J.Abreu (20). SF – J.Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Lewis 2, Gallo 2); Houston 3 (Julks 2, Tucker). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Buxton. GIDP – Correa, Buxton, Alvarez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff); Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 7-2
|4⅔
|4
|5
|5
|3
|6
|88
|2.77
|Sands
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|48
|0.73
|Moran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.80
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.63
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak, W, 2-2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|91
|3.19
|Maton, H, 4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|30
|0.68
|Stanek
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.44
|Montero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.65
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0, Maton 2-0. WP – Sands.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:30. A – 34,604 (41,000).
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|a-Thaiss ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ti.Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Burger dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Jiménez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|González 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Totals
|30
|7
|11
|6
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|000
|3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|100
|501
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Wallach in the 7th.
E – Urshela (5). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Ward (6), Robert Jr. 2 (15), Vaughn 2 (16), González (3). HR – Ward (5), off Giolito; Ohtani (13), off Giolito; González (3), off Silseth. RBIs – Ward (18), Ohtani (34), Urshela (24), Jiménez (20), Vaughn 3 (39), González 2 (12). SF – Urshela, Jiménez. S – Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Renfroe, Neto 2); Chicago 2 (González, Moncada). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Chicago 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Robert Jr., Vaughn.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Drury, Walsh; Urshela, Drury, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ty.Anderson, L, 2-1
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|86
|5.47
|Silseth
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|5.40
|Bachman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Loup
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.57
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 4-4
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|97
|4.08
|López, H, 5
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|5.62
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.71
|Graveman
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored – Graveman 1-0. HBP – Graveman (Drury). WP – Silseth.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:43. A – 22,135 (40,241)
Arizona 5, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|3
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Walker 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Longoria dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Carroll cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Moreno c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|3
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|0
|Arizona
|300
|101
|00x
|5
|6
|0
LOB – Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B – Tovar 2 (15), H.Castro (7), Grichuk (10). HR – Jones (1), off Ginkel; Marte (8), off Freeland; Longoria (7), off Freeland; Carroll (9), off Freeland. RBIs – Jones (3), Marte (22), Longoria 2 (12), Moreno (21), Carroll (20).
SB – McCarthy 2 (7), Carroll 2 (16). SF – Moreno.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Doyle, Díaz, Profar); Arizona 2 (Marte 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Díaz, Longoria.
DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, H.Castro, Jones); Arizona 1 (Rivera, Marte, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 4-6
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|94
|4.22
|Bard
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.57
|Calvo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 7-2
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|90
|2.72
|McGough
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|3.34
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.33
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:27. A – 11,146 (48,359)
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.303
|1-Cabrera pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Calhoun dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.243
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Volpe ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.198
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|4
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|b-Trammell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Caballero 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Haggerty dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|4
|10
|New York
|303
|100
|102
|10
|12
|2
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000
|2
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 7th.
1-ran for Judge in the 9th.
E – Volpe (7), Kiner-Falefa (2), Suárez (1). LOB – New York 7, Seattle 11. 2B – Murphy 2 (7), France (16), Hernández (7). HR – Volpe (8), off Gilbert; Allen (1), off Gilbert; Torres (9), off McCaughan. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 4 (14), Bauers (7), Volpe 3 (24), Allen (1), Torres (25), France (25), Hernández (28). SF – Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Volpe 2, Trevino); Seattle 5 (France, Hernández, Suárez, Caballero 2). RISP – New York 3 for 11; Seattle 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Bauers, Rodríguez.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 5-2
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|101
|5.16
|King
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|1.76
|Weber
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.92
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 3-3
|4⅔
|7
|7
|5
|1
|4
|90
|4.08
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.75
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.75
|McCaughan
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|67
|6.75
Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:54. A – 26,846 (47,929)
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|García 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|I.Vargas lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Muncy 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.277
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.230
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|7
|2
|3
|Washington
|001
|000
|200
|3
|6
|2
|Los Angeles
|013
|000
|23x
|9
|13
|0
E – Abrams (10), M.Thompson (1). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Thomas (11), Muncy (4). HR – Ruiz (5), off Vesia; Heyward (6), off Irvin; Martinez (12), off Machado; Freeman (10), off M.Thompson. RBIs – Meneses (29), Ruiz (20), García (21), Heyward 2 (13), Muncy (39), Martinez 3 (39), Freeman (35). SB – Heyward (2). SF – Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Dickerson 2, Meneses 2, García); Los Angeles 3 (Peralta 2, Outman). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – García 2, Peralta. GIDP – Betts.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, García, D.Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|94
|5.67
|Machado
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|6.75
|M.Thompson
|1⅔
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.13
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|70
|1.77
|Vesia, H, 3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|9.00
|Phillips, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.66
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored – Phillips 2-0. HBP – Gonsolin (Candelario), M.Thompson (Outman), Bruihl (Abrams). WP – M.Thompson, Bruihl.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:19. A – 46,571 (56,000)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: