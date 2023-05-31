Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf300010.323
Olson 1b401002.238
Riley 3b400000.266
Albies 2b300000.251
Murphy c300001.286
Ozuna dh300000.219
Pillar lf312100.262
Arcia ss300001.297
Harris II cf301001.179
Totals2914115
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf301110.274
Noda 1b400002.234
Brown rf210022.186
Díaz 2b300000.194
a-Peterson ph100001.195
Laureano dh301010.212
Bleday lf201020.215
Bride 3b400001.286
Langeliers c311001.212
Allen ss301000.205
Totals2825167
Atlanta001000000141
Oakland000010001250

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Díaz in the 9th.

E – Riley (6). LOB – Atlanta 2, Oakland 7. 2B – Pillar (4). HR – Pillar (6), off Sears. RBIs – Pillar (14), Ruiz (24). CS – Acuña Jr. (4), Ruiz (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Harris II); Oakland 0. RISP – Atlanta 0 for 2; Oakland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Arcia. GIDP – Riley, Langeliers, Noda.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Albies, Olson); Oakland 1 (Bride, Díaz, Noda).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder7⅓51135951.92
Minter0000146.93
Iglesias, L, 1-201031214.15
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears6⅔41112904.37
Pruitt100001203.77
Moll1⅔00002114.58
Fujinami, W, 2-500000412.00

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:19. A – 5,116 (46,847)

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen rf301011.262
Marcano ss400001.272
Joe 1b411101.242
Suwinski lf401003.240
Hayes 3b400001.216
Bae cf400002.267
Castro 2b312000.256
Delay c301002.319
Palacios dh200010.280
Totals31261211
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401010.267
Yastrzemski cf-rf210021.261
Davis 3b100030.276
Conforto rf402100.250
Johnson cf000000.175
Haniger lf400002.245
Sabol dh302010.254
Schmitt 2b-ss400001.325
Bailey c400002.314
Crawford ss200002.198
a-Slater ph100000.385
Wisely 2b100001.176
Totals3015179
Pittsburgh100010000260
San Francisco100000000151

a-popped out for Crawford in the 7th.

E – Haniger (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 9. 2B – Wade Jr. (5). HR – Joe (6), off Brebbia. RBIs – Joe (16), Conforto (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Joe); San Francisco 5 (Haniger 4, Crawford). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Marcano, McCutchen, Bailey, Conforto 2. LIDP – Bailey. GIDP – Hayes, Haniger.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Hayes, Joe; Joe); San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Crawford, Wade Jr.).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo4⅓31155924.50
Moreta, W, 2-11⅔10011211.82
Hernandez, H, 31⅓0001092.25
Holderman, H, 101⅓10001162.18
Bednar, S, 10-111⅔00002151.29
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia11101153.97
Manaea, L, 2-34⅔41003535.89
Walker1⅔00010120.00
Alexander1⅔10001163.98
Junis1⅓00013273.94
Ta.Rogers1⅔00003153.93

Inherited runners-scored – Moreta 1-0, Hernandez 1-0, Holderman 1-0, Walker 1-0, Alexander 1-0, Junis 1-0. WP – Manaea.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:44. A – 24,166 (41,915)

Texas 10, Detroit 6
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511001.296
Seager ss500000.315
Lowe 1b522101.274
García rf534001.257
Jung 3b533201.291
Heim c402410.282
Grossman dh310020.241
Jankowski lf401210.299
Taveras cf500002.310
Totals411013946
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Short 2b-cf302100.308
c-Baddoo ph-cf200001.261
Báez ss510002.224
Greene cf100001.296
a-Ibáñez ph-2b211100.174
d-Maton ph-2b200001.162
Torkelson 1b311111.232
Haase lf300012.230
Schoop 3b310011.217
Cabrera dh313200.196
Nevin rf200000.083
b-McKinstry ph-rf200001.291
Rogers c311112.161
Totals34686412
Texas01033020110130
Detroit012120000682

a-lined out for Greene in the 3rd. b-struck out for Nevin in the 5th. c-struck out for Short in the 6th. d-lined out for Ibáñez in the 7th.

E – Schoop (2), Báez (7). LOB – Texas 8, Detroit 6. 2B – Jung (10), Heim (11), Jankowski (6), Semien (14), Torkelson (13), Cabrera (4). HR – Jung (12), off Holton; Rogers (6), off Pérez; Ibáñez (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Heim 4 (38), Jankowski 2 (11), Lowe (30), Jung 2 (37), Cabrera 2 (7), Rogers (15), Torkelson (24), Short (9), Ibáñez (8). SB – García (4). SF – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, Jankowski 2); Detroit 4 (Báez, McKinstry, Haase, Nevin). RISP – Texas 5 for 14; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Heim, Seager, Jung.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez476643874.43
Anderson, W, 1-0210007460.00
Ragans, H, 200001105.57
W.Smith1⅔0000183.32
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, L, 1-34⅓76614735.54
Cisnero21101133.10
Holton2⅔22221382.54
Bristo2⅔21010330.00

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 1-0, Ragans 1-0, Cisnero 1-1. IBB – off Bristo (Heim). WP – Holton.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:41. A – 14,616 (41,083)

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b400001.287
Turner ss300000.240
Castellanos rf300001.295
Schwarber dh300002.166
Realmuto c200011.263
Bohm 3b300001.265
Marsh cf300002.268
Clemens 1b301002.250
Guthrie lf200001.118
b-Harrison ph101000.186
Totals27020111
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.300
Álvarez c400002.259
Lindor ss311110.227
Alonso 1b400001.238
Vientos dh301001.192
a-Vogelbach ph-dh100001.221
S.Marte rf312000.250
McNeil 2b200000.289
Pham lf100020.222
Escobar 3b302100.244
Totals2826236
Philadelphia000000000020
New York00010010x260

a-struck out for Vientos in the 8th. b-singled for Guthrie in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 1, New York 6. HR – Lindor (10), off Suárez. RBIs – Lindor (40), Escobar (14). SB – S.Marte (15), Realmuto (7). CS – Realmuto (3). S – McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; New York 2 (Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 0; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Stott, Escobar.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Clemens); New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 0-2652224997.13
Brogdon1000063.33
Y.Marte1⅔00012198.71
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 5-37⅔100091003.44
Ottavino, H, 61⅔00011114.35
Robertson, S, 9-101⅔10001161.54

Inherited runners-scored – Brogdon 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:20. A – 36,236 (42,136)

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruf dh500003.200
Miller 2b-3b411000.328
Contreras c211220.253
Yelich lf200021.251
Anderson 3b-rf200010.242
Brosseau 1b200000.221
a-Tellez ph-1b200001.250
Wiemer cf300001.187
d-Toro ph000000---
Taylor rf200000.167
b-Turang ph-ss200001.215
Monasterio ss-2b302011.500
Totals2924268
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411011.260
Bichette ss500100.331
Guerrero Jr. 1b513101.291
Belt dh211120.256
c-Lukes ph-dh100000.214
Chapman 3b411101.284
Merrifield lf412200.290
Varsho cf401000.212
Kirk c413000.262
Biggio 2b312111.179
Totals36714744
Milwaukee200000000241
Toronto42100000x7140

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 7th. c-flied out for Belt in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Wiemer in the 9th.

E – Anderson (1). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Toronto 9. 2B – Merrifield (11). HR – Contreras (6), off Kikuchi. RBIs – Contreras 2 (18), Guerrero Jr. (35), Chapman (28), Merrifield 2 (21), Bichette (38), Belt (12), Biggio (7). CS – Merrifield (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Yelich); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Bichette 3). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Toronto 5 for 14.

GIDP – Yelich, Turang, Kirk, Bichette.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Turang, Tellez; Monasterio, Tellez); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 1-14⅓117633954.07
Wilson110000152.54
Milner1⅔10001133.92
Cousins1⅔10010162.89
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 6-25⅔32254984.47
Pearson2⅔00004251.69
Cimber00010164.61
Mayza0000020.95
García1⅔1000086.20

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 2-0, Mayza 2-0. HBP – Cimber (Anderson), García (Toro). WP – Houser, Wilson.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:31. A – 32,930 (49,282).

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf500002.256
Rosario ss411010.239
Ramírez 3b511000.270
Naylor 1b312210.235
Bell dh301200.223
Giménez 2b402101.227
Brennan rf402001.231
Zunino c310011.194
Straw cf412000.237
Totals35511535
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b522000.247
Rutschman c221120.276
Santander rf423300.279
Hays cf200111.311
Henderson dh402301.207
Mountcastle 1b401001.238
Urías 3b311001.259
Vavra lf400002.255
McKenna lf000000.246
Mateo ss411001.227
Totals32811837
Cleveland0001022005110
Baltimore25001000x8110

LOB – Cleveland 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Straw (9), Naylor (6), Giménez (8), Henderson (7), Santander 2 (15), Urías (9). 3B – Santander (1). RBIs – Bell 2 (24), Giménez (10), Naylor 2 (34), Henderson 3 (14), Rutschman (27), Santander 3 (31), Hays (23). SF – Bell, Hays.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Bell, Kwan); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle 3, Frazier). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 11; Baltimore 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Hays, Henderson, Mateo. GIDP – Straw, Zunino, Henderson, Vavra.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Zunino, Naylor); Baltimore 2 (Urías, Frazier, Mountcastle; Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 2-44⅓88823855.61
Morgan00002101.57
Karinchak1⅔00001114.37
Hentges1⅔20010183.86
Clase1⅔10001123.46
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 7-3573313953.89
Baker12211143.80
Coulombe10010202.29
Cano, H, 111⅓20000170.93
Bautista, S, 14-181⅔00001141.33

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-0, Baker 1-0, Coulombe 2-2, Cano 2-0. HBP – Quantrill (Urías). WP – Quantrill.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:44. A – 11,709 (45,971).

San Diego 9, Miami 4
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 1b600003.209
Tatis Jr. rf411111.247
Soto lf312220.268
Bogaerts ss512101.256
Odor 2b420011.200
Carpenter dh502301.184
2-Dixon pr-dh010000.233
G.Sánchez c401001.250
1-Azocar pr000000.234
Nola c100000.130
Grisham cf312020.196
Kim 3b221120.245
Totals37911888
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz lf423311.301
Soler rf300022.250
Fortes c000000.243
Arraez 2b502000.376
Cooper dh501101.235
Gurriel 1b300020.289
Segura 3b501001.198
Berti ss322010.275
Stallings c200011.150
a-J.Sánchez ph-rf101000.300
Hampson cf200011.243
Totals33410487
San Diego0001102059111
Miami0012010004103

a-singled for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for G.Sánchez in the 8th. 2-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.

E – Odor (2), Stallings (1), Fortes (7), Berti (3). LOB – San Diego 10, Miami 11. 2B – Carpenter 2 (9). HR – De La Cruz (7), off Weathers. RBIs – Carpenter 3 (24), Soto 2 (26), Tatis Jr. (19), Bogaerts (20), Kim (18), Cooper (20), De La Cruz 3 (23). SB – Grisham 2 (3), Soto (6), Gurriel (3), Azocar (6). CS – Azocar (1). SF – Kim. S – Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Grisham, Cronenworth 2, Odor 3); Miami 5 (Berti, Segura 3, Stallings). RISP – San Diego 6 for 16; Miami 2 for 10.

GIDP – Soler, Arraez.

DP – San Diego 3 (Kim, Odor, Cronenworth; Bogaerts, Odor, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers4⅔73334964.28
Tapia1⅔01130253.38
Hill1⅔10001163.97
Wilson1⅔00010212.84
Martinez, W, 3-21⅔10010132.76
Honeywell Jr.1⅔10002143.64
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara6⅓54453934.93
Scott, BS, 2-31⅔10003213.46
Chargois20010142.70
Nardi0000142.92
Floro, L, 3-325320174.50
Hoeing1⅔10001143.66

Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-1, Scott 2-1, Nardi 2-0, Hoeing 1-1. IBB – off Floro (Soto). PB – G.Sánchez (1).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:21. A – 11,930 (37,446)

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pratto lf200011.295
Pasquantino 1b412000.267
Perez c402001.284
1-Olivares pr000000.232
Witt Jr. ss400102.228
Melendez rf400001.205
Massey dh401001.240
Garcia 3b300002.262
Lopez 2b300001.250
Waters cf300002.188
Totals31151111
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan rf-lf402001.253
Goldschmidt 1b411001.289
Gorman 2b300101.272
Arenado 3b301110.263
Contreras c300003.219
Burleson lf301000.237
Mercado cf000000.333
DeJong ss300001.234
Yepez dh300002.225
Edman cf-rf210010.259
Totals2825229
Kansas City000000001150
St. Louis00000101x250

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 5, St. Louis 5. 2B – Pasquantino (16), Burleson (7), Arenado (7). RBIs – Witt Jr. (27), Arenado (36), Gorman (41). SB – Edman (8), Witt Jr. (17). SF – Gorman.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Massey); St. Louis 4 (Edman, Contreras 2, Arenado). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Perez, Gorman.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5⅔20016784.19
Hernández, L, 0-21⅔21102213.54
Cuas1⅔0000074.74
Chapman11111223.10
Wittgren0000045.40
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 4-18⅔3001101023.75
Gallegos, S, 7-81⅔21101172.38

Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 1-0. HBP – Mikolas (Pratto). WP – Greinke, Mikolas.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:19. A – 38,406 (44,494)

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf300101.326
Barrero cf212410.235
McLain ss601002.357
India 2b511001.288
Fraley dh401111.252
Stephenson c311021.251
Steer 1b412100.288
Newman 3b410011.269
Benson lf533000.156
Fairchild rf411112.250
Totals40912869
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tapia rf523200.277
Devers 3b512201.246
Turner dh511100.263
Yoshida lf403110.313
1-Reyes pr000000.273
Duran cf501101.293
Casas 1b500002.193
Hernández ss301011.237
Valdez 2b321012.247
McGuire c422101.293
Totals39814838
Cincinnati0100115109120
Boston0000003058142

1-ran for Yoshida in the 9th.

E – Hernández 2 (11). LOB – Cincinnati 11, Boston 7. 2B – Fraley (8), Duran (14), Tapia (4), McGuire 2 (6), Yoshida (11). 3B – Benson (1), Stephenson (1), Tapia (1). HR – Barrero (2), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Friedl (20), Fraley (35), Fairchild (15), Barrero 4 (17), Steer (26), McGuire (10), Tapia 2 (10), Devers 2 (46), Turner (21), Yoshida (30), Duran (20). SF – Steer.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 7 (Steer 2, McLain, Newman 2, Fraley 2); Boston 3 (Casas, McGuire 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 15; Boston 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – India, Steer, Duran 2. LIDP – Casas.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Fairchild, McLain, Fairchild).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lively, W, 3-2540026871.99
Young, H, 70000042.91
Cruz1⅔43301177.47
Farmer1⅔10000122.70
Salazar455102616.20
Díaz, S, 13-1310001121.69
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 3-34⅔51124973.89
Garza132112411.42
Rodríguez255313618.00
Sherriff221102311.93

Inherited runners-scored – Young 1-0, Díaz 2-2, Rodríguez 2-0. WP – Garza.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:12. A – 31,642 (37,755).

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Lowe rf401001.300
Franco ss301010.298
Arozarena lf301111.297
B.Lowe 2b401002.202
Ramírez dh401000.294
Paredes 3b400002.275
Raley 1b300011.244
Margot cf401000.244
Mejía c311000.200
Totals3217137
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b411101.284
Swanson ss301011.271
Happ lf312010.279
Suzuki rf302011.288
Mancini 1b400002.248
Tauchman cf302110.345
Wisdom 3b400000.218
Gomes c300002.273
Morel dh300002.286
Totals3028249
Tampa Bay000010000170
Chicago10000100x280

LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 8. 2B – Happ (15). HR – Hoerner (4), off McClanahan. RBIs – Arozarena (40), Hoerner (26), Tauchman (3). SB – Franco (20), J.Lowe (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Ramírez, Margot, B.Lowe 2); Chicago 3 (Wisdom 2, Gomes). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Paredes, Raley, Mancini 2. GIDP – Mejía, Mancini.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mejía, Raley); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Mancini).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 8-1562227982.07
Faucher1⅓00002165.82
Kelley20010114.91
Diekman00010126.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks5⅔61133753.86
Merryweather, W, 1-01⅔10000144.57
Leiter Jr., H, 91⅔00000131.61
Alzolay, S, 2-22⅔00004202.42

Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 1-0, Diekman 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:20. A – 31,762 (41,363)

Houston 5, Minnesota 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gallo lf400012.200
Julien 2b401000.228
Correa ss401002.211
Buxton dh300011.221
Kirilloff 1b201020.303
Lewis 3b411003.333
Kepler rf400002.194
Taylor cf200011.212
a-Solano ph100000.267
Vázquez c402101.233
Totals32161512
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b300011.324
Peña ss211021.245
Alvarez dh411002.283
Bregman 3b412201.240
Tucker rf300010.271
J.Abreu 1b200111.214
Julks lf310000.270
McCormick cf311202.220
Salazar c300002.143
Totals27555510
Minnesota000010000160
Houston03200000x551

a-lined out for Taylor in the 9th.

E – Altuve (1). LOB – Minnesota 9, Houston 4. 2B – Lewis (1), Peña (13). HR – Bregman (7), off Ryan; McCormick (4), off Ryan. RBIs – Vázquez (11), Bregman 2 (29), McCormick 2 (14), J.Abreu (20). SF – J.Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Lewis 2, Gallo 2); Houston 3 (Julks 2, Tucker). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Buxton. GIDP – Correa, Buxton, Alvarez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff); Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu; Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 7-24⅔45536882.77
Sands2⅓10024480.73
Moran0000013.80
Jax1⅔0000084.63
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bielak, W, 2-2531136913.19
Maton, H, 41⅓00014300.68
Stanek1⅔20011173.44
Montero1⅔10001156.65

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0, Maton 2-0. WP – Sands.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:30. A – 34,604 (41,000).

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf412101.226
Trout cf400002.277
Ohtani dh411101.263
Renfroe rf411002.248
Drury 2b300001.245
Walsh 1b401002.136
Urshela 3b200111.306
Wallach c100010.245
a-Thaiss ph-c100011.297
Neto ss400002.246
Totals31353313
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ti.Anderson ss400001.261
Burger dh413000.264
Robert Jr. cf413000.261
Jiménez rf311100.271
Moncada 3b210021.263
Vaughn 1b312310.250
Benintendi lf300001.266
González 2b422201.224
Zavala c300001.155
Totals30711635
Los Angeles100200000351
Chicago10050100x7110

a-struck out for Wallach in the 7th.

E – Urshela (5). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Ward (6), Robert Jr. 2 (15), Vaughn 2 (16), González (3). HR – Ward (5), off Giolito; Ohtani (13), off Giolito; González (3), off Silseth. RBIs – Ward (18), Ohtani (34), Urshela (24), Jiménez (20), Vaughn 3 (39), González 2 (12). SF – Urshela, Jiménez. S – Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Renfroe, Neto 2); Chicago 2 (González, Moncada). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Chicago 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Robert Jr., Vaughn.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Drury, Walsh; Urshela, Drury, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ty.Anderson, L, 2-14⅔66623865.47
Silseth2⅔31111365.40
Bachman1⅔10000113.00
Loup1⅔10001146.57
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 4-45⅔43325974.08
López, H, 52⅔00004335.62
Bummer10001147.71
Graveman1⅓00013262.78

Inherited runners-scored – Graveman 1-0. HBP – Graveman (Drury). WP – Silseth.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:43. A – 22,135 (40,241)

Arizona 5, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400012.243
Grichuk dh401001.367
McMahon 3b301012.254
Díaz c300010.329
Bryant rf401003.263
H.Castro 2b401001.271
Jones 1b411101.267
Doyle cf400002.229
Tovar ss403000.244
Totals34181312
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b411100.281
Rivera 3b401000.338
Gurriel Jr. lf400000.312
Walker 1b210021.242
Longoria dh411200.217
Carroll cf221110.285
Ahmed ss300000.222
Moreno c200100.292
McCarthy rf302000.182
Totals2856531
Colorado000000001180
Arizona30010100x560

LOB – Colorado 9, Arizona 3. 2B – Tovar 2 (15), H.Castro (7), Grichuk (10). HR – Jones (1), off Ginkel; Marte (8), off Freeland; Longoria (7), off Freeland; Carroll (9), off Freeland. RBIs – Jones (3), Marte (22), Longoria 2 (12), Moreno (21), Carroll (20).

SB – McCarthy 2 (7), Carroll 2 (16). SF – Moreno.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Doyle, Díaz, Profar); Arizona 2 (Marte 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Díaz, Longoria.

DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, H.Castro, Jones); Arizona 1 (Rivera, Marte, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-6565531944.22
Bard1⅓00000180.57
Calvo1⅔00000110.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 7-26⅔50027902.72
McGough2⅔10014403.34
Ginkel1⅔21101233.33

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:27. A – 11,146 (48,359)

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b512001.268
Judge rf321122.303
1-Cabrera pr-rf010000.195
Calhoun dh522000.257
LeMahieu 3b510002.243
Kiner-Falefa lf514400.243
Bauers 1b301111.226
Volpe ss511302.198
Trevino c400012.210
Allen cf411102.273
Totals39101210412
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss501001.251
France 1b513101.267
Rodríguez cf500002.241
Hernández rf401111.234
Pollock lf200011.163
b-Trammell ph-lf100001.140
Suárez 3b401001.217
Murphy c101010.226
a-Raleigh ph-c201000.235
Caballero 2b400001.240
Haggerty dh310011.150
Totals36282410
New York30310010210122
Seattle000020000281

a-grounded out for Murphy in the 6th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 7th.

1-ran for Judge in the 9th.

E – Volpe (7), Kiner-Falefa (2), Suárez (1). LOB – New York 7, Seattle 11. 2B – Murphy 2 (7), France (16), Hernández (7). HR – Volpe (8), off Gilbert; Allen (1), off Gilbert; Torres (9), off McCaughan. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 4 (14), Bauers (7), Volpe 3 (24), Allen (1), Torres (25), France (25), Hernández (28). SF – Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Volpe 2, Trevino); Seattle 5 (France, Hernández, Suárez, Caballero 2). RISP – New York 3 for 11; Seattle 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Bauers, Rodríguez.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 5-25⅔522361015.16
King2⅔20013361.76
Weber2⅔10001162.92
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 3-34⅔77514904.08
Gott1⅔00002101.75
Saucedo1⅔00010120.75
McCaughan3⅔53326676.75

Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:54. A – 26,846 (47,929)

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf412010.290
García 2b501101.266
Candelario 3b200011.259
Meneses rf401100.294
D.Smith 1b400000.276
Dickerson dh400001.294
Ruiz c311110.225
Abrams ss300001.237
I.Vargas lf411000.311
Totals3336334
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b512000.249
Freeman 1b524100.344
Muncy 3b522100.214
Martinez dh311302.277
Heyward rf212220.230
Peralta lf401000.228
Outman cf310001.234
Rojas ss410000.206
Barnes c401000.096
Totals35913723
Washington001000200362
Los Angeles01300023x9130

E – Abrams (10), M.Thompson (1). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Thomas (11), Muncy (4). HR – Ruiz (5), off Vesia; Heyward (6), off Irvin; Martinez (12), off Machado; Freeman (10), off M.Thompson. RBIs – Meneses (29), Ruiz (20), García (21), Heyward 2 (13), Muncy (39), Martinez 3 (39), Freeman (35). SB – Heyward (2). SF – Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Dickerson 2, Meneses 2, García); Los Angeles 3 (Peralta 2, Outman). RISP – Washington 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – García 2, Peralta. GIDP – Betts.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, García, D.Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 1-35⅔84413945.67
Machado2⅔32210236.75
M.Thompson1⅔23100134.13
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 3-16⅔31122701.77
Vesia, H, 332211199.00
Phillips, H, 51⅓00001141.66
Bruihl1⅔00000154.41

Inherited runners-scored – Phillips 2-0. HBP – Gonsolin (Candelario), M.Thompson (Outman), Bruihl (Abrams). WP – M.Thompson, Bruihl.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:19. A – 46,571 (56,000)

