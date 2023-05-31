Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Lowe 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .274 García rf 5 3 4 0 0 1 .257 Jung 3b 5 3 3 2 0 1 .291 Heim c 4 0 2 4 1 0 .282 Grossman dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .241 Jankowski lf 4 0 1 2 1 0 .299 Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Totals 41 10 13 9 4 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Short 2b-cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .308 c-Baddoo ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Báez ss 5 1 0 0 0 2 .224 Greene cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296 a-Ibáñez ph-2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .174 d-Maton ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Torkelson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .232 Haase lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230 Schoop 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .217 Cabrera dh 3 1 3 2 0 0 .196 Nevin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 b-McKinstry ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Rogers c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .161 Totals 34 6 8 6 4 12

Texas 010 330 201 10 13 0 Detroit 012 120 000 6 8 2

a-lined out for Greene in the 3rd. b-struck out for Nevin in the 5th. c-struck out for Short in the 6th. d-lined out for Ibáñez in the 7th.

E – Schoop (2), Báez (7). LOB – Texas 8, Detroit 6. 2B – Jung (10), Heim (11), Jankowski (6), Semien (14), Torkelson (13), Cabrera (4). HR – Jung (12), off Holton; Rogers (6), off Pérez; Ibáñez (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Heim 4 (38), Jankowski 2 (11), Lowe (30), Jung 2 (37), Cabrera 2 (7), Rogers (15), Torkelson (24), Short (9), Ibáñez (8). SB – García (4). SF – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, Jankowski 2); Detroit 4 (Báez, McKinstry, Haase, Nevin). RISP – Texas 5 for 14; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Heim, Seager, Jung.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 4 7 6 6 4 3 87 4.43 Anderson, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 7 46 0.00 Ragans, H, 2 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.57 W.Smith 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.32

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faedo, L, 1-3 4⅓ 7 6 6 1 4 73 5.54 Cisnero 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.10 Holton 2⅔ 2 2 2 2 1 38 2.54 Bristo 2⅔ 2 1 0 1 0 33 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 1-0, Ragans 1-0, Cisnero 1-1. IBB – off Bristo (Heim). WP – Holton.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:41. A – 14,616 (41,083)