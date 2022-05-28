Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 27, 2022
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|1-Bart pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ruf ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Lopez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|010
|02x
|5
|9
|0
a-walked for Papierski in the 8th.
1-ran for Flores in the 8th.
E – Bart (3). LOB – San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR – Drury (8), off Rodón. RBIs – Pederson (25), Reynolds (6), Stephenson (24), Drury (26), Almora Jr. (5), Senzel (5). SB – Lopez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (González, Walton); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Reynolds, Aquino). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
LIDP – Pederson. GIDP – Crawford, Almora Jr..
DP – San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Flores); Cincinnati 2 (Aquino, Moustakas, Aquino; Reynolds, Farmer, Moustakas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 4-4
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|99
|3.60
|Brebbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.61
|Littell
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.60
|Álvarez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.11
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 1-0
|6⅓
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|1.69
|Díaz, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|1.25
|Warren, S, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP – Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:16. A – 19,000 (42,319).
Texas 8, Oakland 5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|García cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Huff dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.406
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Miller ph-3b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|c-Ibáñez ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.183
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|1
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|b-Bethancourt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Barrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Neuse 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|3
|9
|Texas
|200
|000
|213
|8
|13
|1
|Oakland
|005
|000
|000
|5
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th. c-singled for White in the 9th.
E – Heim (1), Neuse (8). LOB – Texas 3, Oakland 2. 2B – Lowe (5), García (10), Murphy (13). HR – Murphy (5), off Gray; Pinder (5), off Gray. RBIs – Heim 2 (17), Lowe (15), Miller (21), García (28), Ibáñez 2 (8), Semien (11), Laureano (2), Brown (23), Murphy (21), Pinder (14). SB – Lowe (1), Semien (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Seager, White 2); Oakland 1 (Andrus). RISP – Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Culberson, Miller, Barrera, Brown. GIDP – Calhoun, Culberson, Brown.
DP – Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Neuse, Brown; Andrus, Brown).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|91
|5.56
|Moore, W, 2-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.01
|Santana, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6⅓
|6
|3
|2
|0
|4
|93
|3.15
|Grimm, H, 3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.11
|Jackson, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.27
|Jiménez, L, 1-2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|1.89
|Kolarek
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Grimm 1-1, Jackson 1-0, Kolarek 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:54. A – 5,010 (46,847).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.168
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Margot dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|a-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.
LOB – New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B – Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR – Torres (8), off Springs; Carpenter (1), off Springs. RBIs – Torres (22), Carpenter (1). CS – Arozarena (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Gallo, Rizzo 2, Higashioka); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Judge, Gallo.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 5-1
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|93
|2.49
|Holmes, S, 6-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.36
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 2-2
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|80
|1.62
|Beeks
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|1.29
|Wisler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.78
Inherited runners-scored – Wisler 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:23. A – 19,018 (25,000).
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Cooper dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Soler lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|b-De La Cruz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|B.Anderson rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|3
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.247
|Contreras dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Demeritte rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|3
|7
|Miami
|000
|004
|000
|4
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|30x
|6
|6
|1
a-doubled for Demeritte in the 7th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.
E – Olson (4). LOB – Miami 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – d'Arnaud (9), Contreras (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Albies (9). HR – Cooper (3), off I.Anderson; Aguilar (6), off I.Anderson; Riley (10), off Rogers. RBIs – Cooper 2 (17), Aguilar 2 (20), Riley (21), Contreras (12), Demeritte (6), Acuña Jr. (9), Albies 2 (22). SB – Berti (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Sánchez); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Ozuna). RISP – Miami 1 for 2; Atlanta 3 for 7.
GIDP – Soler.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|5.23
|Head, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.20
|Okert, H, 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.70
|Bass, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.50
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.15
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|I.Anderson
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|100
|4.34
|Stephens, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.08
|Minter, H, 10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.35
|Jansen, S, 11-13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored – Bass 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:02. A – 40,064 (41,084).
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.224
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Stubbs c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.379
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|a-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Camargo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Marte rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Lindor ss
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|006
|000
|6
|9
|2
|New York
|302
|201
|00x
|8
|9
|1
a-popped out for Stott in the 8th.
E – Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B – Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR – Stubbs (2), off Shreve; Alonso (12), off Falter. RBIs – Harper (32), Castellanos (24), Segura (19), Stubbs 3 (6), Alonso 4 (45), Escobar (12), Canha (17), Lindor (34), Marte (25). SB – Lindor (6). SF – Alonso, Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stubbs 2, Realmuto 2); New York 2 (Escobar 2). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 12; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Herrera, Segura, Harper, Marte, Lindor. GIDP – Marte, Nimmo.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Hoskins, Camargo, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, L, 0-2
|3⅔
|4
|5
|2
|3
|2
|82
|4.20
|Nelson
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|41
|4.24
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.51
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.32
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.46
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 5-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|85
|3.98
|Shreve, H, 3
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|4.96
|Dr.Smith, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.66
|Rodríguez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.68
|Lugo, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.93
|Díaz, S, 11-14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.75
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-1, Shreve 2-2, Lugo 2-0. IBB – off Bellatti (Alonso). HBP – Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 3:41. A – 30,175 (41,922).
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|1-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Santander lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.226
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hays rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.207
|Totals
|40
|12
|15
|10
|4
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Devers 3b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.379
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.323
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Arroyo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Bradley Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|7
|3
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|334
|12
|15
|2
|Boston
|420
|110
|000
|8
|14
|1
a-popped out for Cordero in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.
E – Santander (3), Mateo (7), Devers (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 11. 2B – Odor (10), Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (13), Devers (18), Martinez (17), Cordero (5). HR – Santander (8), off Whitlock; Mateo (3), off Diekman; Hays (5), off Schreiber; Bogaerts (5), off Bradish. RBIs – Santander 3 (24), Mateo 3 (12), Hays 2 (22), Mountcastle (19), Odor (19), Bogaerts 3 (20), Verdugo 2 (23), Martinez (22), Vázquez (18). SF – Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Mateo 2, Odor); Boston 8 (Vázquez, Arroyo, Hernández, Martinez 2, Story 3). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 8; Boston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Story, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP – Mateo, Vázquez.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|1
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|62
|7.31
|Sulser
|3⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|43
|6.00
|Diplán
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|35
|0.00
|Gillaspie
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.69
|Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.88
|Pérez, W, 3-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.64
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.23
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|84
|3.49
|Diekman
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|3.86
|Schreiber, H, 4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|1.42
|Strahm, L, 2-2, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|15
|3.68
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 2-0, Diplán 2-0, Gillaspie 1-0, Pérez 2-0, Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Bradish 2 (Martinez,Bogaerts), Tate (Story). WP – Sawamura.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:38. A – 29,251 (37,755).
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.345
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Yepez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Sosa ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002
|2
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|20x
|4
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-tripled for Gorman in the 7th.
E – Perdomo (1). LOB – Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3. 3B – Sosa (1). HR – Hiura (4), off Whitley; Goldschmidt (9), off Woodruff. RBIs – Hiura 2 (11), Goldschmidt 2 (36), Sosa (4), Nootbaar (2). SB – Bader 2 (13). CS – Wong (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Hiura); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Edman. LIDP – Edman. GIDP – McCutchen.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau); St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Edman, Knizner; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 5-3
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|61
|4.74
|Perdomo
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.74
|Suter
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|30
|5.62
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|97
|3.22
|VerHagen, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.65
|Cabrera, H, 6
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.25
|Whitley
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|5.56
|Helsley, S, 3-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T – 2:54. A – 39,077 (45,494).
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.196
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|8
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.349
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Larnach lf
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.284
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|7
|4
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|102
|7
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|400
|200
|04x
|10
|15
|1
E – Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B – Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B – Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR – Witt Jr. (6), off Smith; Melendez (4), off Cano; Polanco (5), off Keller; Correa (3), off Keller. RBIs – Witt Jr. 3 (22), Dozier (14), Lopez (5), Melendez (8), Rivera (10), Polanco 2 (26), Urshela 2 (17), Gordon 3 (5), Correa (16), Larnach (10), Arraez (12). SB – Lopez (4). SF – Larnach. S – Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana, Dozier); Minnesota 7 (Correa 2, Urshela 2, Gordon, Arraez 2). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Jeffers. GIDP – Benintendi, Witt Jr., Melendez.
DP – Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-5
|4⅔
|11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|85
|3.95
|Speier
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.55
|Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Snider
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.00
|Payamps
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|26
|2.95
|Peacock
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|61
|3.25
|Coulombe
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|1.46
|Megill, W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.69
|Smith, H, 10
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|1.17
|Thielbar, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.71
|Duran, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.42
|Cano
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|13.50
|Pagán, S, 7-9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Megill 3-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 1-0. IBB – off Payamps (Larnach). WP – Payamps, Coulombe.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 3:40. A – 21,841 (38,544).
Seattle 6, Houston 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.117
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|France 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.305
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Lewis dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Trammell rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Haggerty 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Houston
|010
|000
|000
|1
|9
|1
|Seattle
|401
|001
|00x
|6
|10
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E – Gurriel (2). LOB – Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B – Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR – Rodríguez (6), off Verlander; Lewis (1), off Verlander; France (7), off Verlander; Trammell (1), off Verlander. RBIs – Siri (7), Rodríguez 2 (22), Lewis 2 (2), France (32), Trammell (1). SB – Siri (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez); Seattle 5 (France, Trammell, Lewis 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Houston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Gurriel.
DP – Seattle 1 (Haggerty, Crawford, France).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 6-2
|6⅔
|10
|6
|6
|1
|6
|99
|2.03
|Martinez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 2-6
|7⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|99
|4.47
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.28
|Festa
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.20
HBP – Verlander (Haggerty).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:45. A – 26,017 (47,929).
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|a-Marcano ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Gamel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|VanMeter 2b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|3
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.357
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.205
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|b-Grisham ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Azocar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|c-Canó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|100
|200
|000
|3
|4
|1
|San Diego
|000
|003
|01x
|4
|7
|0
a-singled for Chavis in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Alfaro in the 7th. c-struck out for Azocar in the 7th.
E – VanMeter (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 6. 2B – Mitchell (2), Castillo (5). HR – Reynolds (6), off Manaea; Voit (3), off Crowe. RBIs – Reynolds (10), Castillo 2 (9), Voit 3 (10), Myers (19). S – Heineman, Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Heineman 2, Castro, Castillo); San Diego 2 (Profar, Kim). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; San Diego 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Mitchell, VanMeter, Hosmer. GIDP – Kim.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, VanMeter, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5⅓
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|96
|2.15
|Crowe, BS, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.51
|Underwood Jr., L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|7⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|98
|4.02
|Crismatt, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.19
|Rogers, S, 17-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.44
Inherited runners-scored – Crowe 2-2. WP – Crowe.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:56. A – 41,888 (40,209).
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Espinal 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Kirk c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|b-Chapman ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|2
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.354
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Marsh lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Lagares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wade 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|0
|14
|Toronto
|010
|010
|101
|4
|11
|3
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|000
|3
|7
|1
a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th. c-struck out for Lagares in the 9th.
1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.
E – Tapia (2), Gurriel Jr. (2), Bichette (7), Lagares (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Bichette (11), Kirk (6), Gurriel Jr. (9), Trout (13). HR – Walsh (10), off Manoah; Wade (1), off Manoah. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (13), Chapman (18), Velazquez (11), Walsh (28), Wade (7). SB – Velazquez (7), Biggio (1). S – Zimmer.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Espinal 4); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Lagares, Wade). RISP – Toronto 5 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Kirk. GIDP – Kirk, Espinal, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Los Angeles 3 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|6⅔
|7
|3
|2
|0
|9
|98
|1.77
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.50
|Richards, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.12
|Romano, S, 15-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth
|4⅓
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|60
|3.07
|Herget
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.88
|Loup, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Tepera
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.12
|Ortega
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.71
|Iglesias, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.71
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-0, Tepera 2-0. WP – Manoah, Tepera.
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T – 3:05. A – 44,641 (45,517).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ríos dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.279
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|3
|4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Luplow ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|b-Hummel ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.209
|Herrera c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|040
|001
|100
|6
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|102
|4
|9
|1
a-walked for Varsho in the 5th. b-grounded out for Luplow in the 7th.
E – P.Smith (2). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Arizona 10. 2B – Peralta (7), Rojas (1). 3B – Taylor (3). HR – Ríos (6), off Bumgarner; Betts (13), off Bumgarner; T.Turner (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Ríos 3 (16), Betts (31), T.Turner 2 (37), Rojas 3 (10), Walker (22). SB – Freeman (4). SF – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Alberto, W.Smith); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, Peralta, Walker, Herrera). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Freeman, P.Smith, Walker. GIDP – W.Smith, Marte, P.Smith.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Alberto, Freeman; J.Turner, Alberto, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot
|4⅓
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|84
|3.18
|Graterol, W, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.20
|Vesia
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.77
|Hudson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.40
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|4.15
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|92
|3.35
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|24
|5.28
|Holton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 3-1. HBP – Pepiot (Varsho), Hudson 2 (Peralta,Thomas). WP – Vesia.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:11. A – 24,865 (48,686).
