Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 27, 2022

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .193 Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 García cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Heim c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .268 Calhoun rf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .264 Huff dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .406 Lowe 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .260 Culberson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Miller ph-3b-lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .216 White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 c-Ibáñez ph-3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .183 Totals 37 8 13 8 1 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Laureano cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .182 Brown 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .203 b-Bethancourt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .211 Pinder lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .248 Barrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Neuse 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Totals 31 5 5 4 3 9

Texas 200 000 213 8 13 1 Oakland 005 000 000 5 5 1

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th. c-singled for White in the 9th.

E – Heim (1), Neuse (8). LOB – Texas 3, Oakland 2. 2B – Lowe (5), García (10), Murphy (13). HR – Murphy (5), off Gray; Pinder (5), off Gray. RBIs – Heim 2 (17), Lowe (15), Miller (21), García (28), Ibáñez 2 (8), Semien (11), Laureano (2), Brown (23), Murphy (21), Pinder (14). SB – Lowe (1), Semien (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Seager, White 2); Oakland 1 (Andrus). RISP – Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Culberson, Miller, Barrera, Brown. GIDP – Calhoun, Culberson, Brown.

DP – Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Neuse, Brown; Andrus, Brown).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6⅔ 5 5 5 3 5 91 5.56 Moore, W, 2-0 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.01 Santana, S, 1-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.93

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin 6⅓ 6 3 2 0 4 93 3.15 Grimm, H, 3 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 0 8 4.11 Jackson, BS, 1-2 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 2 17 3.27 Jiménez, L, 1-2 3 3 3 1 2 24 1.89 Kolarek ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86

Inherited runners-scored – Grimm 1-1, Jackson 1-0, Kolarek 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:54. A – 5,010 (46,847).