Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, May 27, 2022

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella dh401000.296
Yastrzemski cf300010.301
Flores 1b401000.264
1-Bart pr-c000000.165
Pederson lf301100.262
Crawford ss402000.230
Longoria 3b301011.233
González rf400000.321
Walton 2b400002.182
Papierski c200000.000
a-Ruf ph-1b010010.232
Totals3116133
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf400102.208
Drury 3b511100.239
Farmer ss301011.252
Stephenson c402100.317
Aquino rf410001.121
Moustakas 1b110020.218
Almora Jr. lf402100.333
Lopez dh312011.297
Reynolds 2b411101.242
Totals3259546
San Francisco000000010161
Cincinnati00201002x590

a-walked for Papierski in the 8th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th.

E – Bart (3). LOB – San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR – Drury (8), off Rodón. RBIs – Pederson (25), Reynolds (6), Stephenson (24), Drury (26), Almora Jr. (5), Senzel (5). SB – Lopez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (González, Walton); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Reynolds, Aquino). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

LIDP – Pederson. GIDP – Crawford, Almora Jr..

DP – San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Flores); Cincinnati 2 (Aquino, Moustakas, Aquino; Reynolds, Farmer, Moustakas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 4-45⅓73332993.60
Brebbia00001112.61
Littell1⅔00002225.60
Álvarez1⅔22111265.11
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 1-06⅓40021921.69
Díaz, H, 41⅔11111231.25
Warren, S, 3-5110001195.19

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP – Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:16. A – 19,000 (42,319).

Texas 8, Oakland 5
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b523101.193
Seager ss500002.225
García cf412100.223
Heim c401201.268
Calhoun rf321011.264
Huff dh412001.406
Lowe 1b413100.260
Culberson 3b200000.220
a-Miller ph-3b-lf200101.216
White lf300001.188
c-Ibáñez ph-3b111200.183
Totals37813818
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b411002.233
Lowrie dh300010.230
Laureano cf311111.182
Brown 1b300100.203
b-Bethancourt ph-1b100000.224
Murphy c412100.211
Pinder lf411102.248
Barrera rf400001.298
Andrus ss300002.232
Neuse 3b210011.235
Totals3155439
Texas2000002138131
Oakland005000000551

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brown in the 8th. c-singled for White in the 9th.

E – Heim (1), Neuse (8). LOB – Texas 3, Oakland 2. 2B – Lowe (5), García (10), Murphy (13). HR – Murphy (5), off Gray; Pinder (5), off Gray. RBIs – Heim 2 (17), Lowe (15), Miller (21), García (28), Ibáñez 2 (8), Semien (11), Laureano (2), Brown (23), Murphy (21), Pinder (14). SB – Lowe (1), Semien (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Seager, White 2); Oakland 1 (Andrus). RISP – Texas 4 for 10; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Culberson, Miller, Barrera, Brown. GIDP – Calhoun, Culberson, Brown.

DP – Texas 1 (Culberson, Seager, Lowe); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Neuse, Brown; Andrus, Brown).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔55535915.56
Moore, W, 2-02⅔00003232.01
Santana, S, 1-11⅔00001111.93
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin6⅓63204933.15
Grimm, H, 32110084.11
Jackson, BS, 1-21⅓21102173.27
Jiménez, L, 1-233312241.89
Kolarek0000023.86

Inherited runners-scored – Grimm 1-1, Jackson 1-0, Kolarek 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:54. A – 5,010 (46,847).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf400002.305
Rizzo 1b400000.221
Torres 2b411101.234
Andújar lf401000.286
Carpenter dh311112.200
Kiner-Falefa ss401001.257
Gallo rf401002.168
Higashioka c301001.169
Gonzalez 3b300001.208
Totals33262110
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiermaier cf400002.239
Díaz 3b300000.262
Franco ss300000.262
Arozarena lf301000.259
Choi 1b300001.267
Ramírez rf300001.287
Margot dh301001.353
Bruján 2b300002.130
Zunino c200000.155
a-Mejía ph100000.241
Totals2802007
New York000200000260
Tampa Bay000000000020

a-grounded out for Zunino in the 9th.

LOB – New York 5, Tampa Bay 1. 2B – Andújar (1), Margot (5). HR – Torres (8), off Springs; Carpenter (1), off Springs. RBIs – Torres (22), Carpenter (1). CS – Arozarena (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Gallo, Rizzo 2, Higashioka); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Judge, Gallo.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 5-18⅔20005932.49
Holmes, S, 6-61⅔00002150.36
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, L, 2-26⅔52206801.62
Beeks2⅓10013371.29
Wisler0000172.78

Inherited runners-scored – Wisler 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:23. A – 19,018 (25,000).

Atlanta 6, Miami 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b411000.295
Cooper dh412200.270
Soler lf210020.204
Wendle 3b300001.293
b-De La Cruz ph-rf100001.278
Aguilar 1b411200.266
B.Anderson rf-3b401002.267
Stallings c400003.227
Sánchez cf400003.214
Rojas ss200010.203
Totals32454310
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss210020.264
Albies 2b401200.246
Ozuna lf400000.226
Riley 3b411102.244
d'Arnaud c411001.252
Olson 1b310013.247
Contreras dh311100.280
Duvall cf300001.191
Demeritte rf201100.213
a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf111100.303
Totals3066637
Miami000004000450
Atlanta00003030x661

a-doubled for Demeritte in the 7th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.

E – Olson (4). LOB – Miami 4, Atlanta 3. 2B – d'Arnaud (9), Contreras (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Albies (9). HR – Cooper (3), off I.Anderson; Aguilar (6), off I.Anderson; Riley (10), off Rogers. RBIs – Cooper 2 (17), Aguilar 2 (20), Riley (21), Contreras (12), Demeritte (6), Acuña Jr. (9), Albies 2 (22). SB – Berti (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Sánchez); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Ozuna). RISP – Miami 1 for 2; Atlanta 3 for 7.

GIDP – Soler.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers5⅔43313885.23
Head, H, 11⅔00002131.20
Okert, H, 601111202.70
Bass, L, 1-2, BS, 0-122210142.50
Scott1⅔00001104.15
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
I.Anderson5444351004.34
Stephens, W, 1-12⅔00002201.08
Minter, H, 100000141.35
Jansen, S, 11-131⅔10002203.66

Inherited runners-scored – Bass 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:02. A – 40,064 (41,084).

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoskins 1b411013.224
Bohm 3b512002.290
Harper dh511101.313
Castellanos rf512102.253
Schwarber lf300012.190
Segura 2b300100.283
Herrera cf312010.284
Stubbs c411301.379
Stott ss300001.114
a-Realmuto ph100000.238
Camargo ss000000.260
Totals36696312
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411011.293
Marte rf522101.274
Lindor ss231120.253
Alonso 1b212410.283
Escobar 3b300101.225
Canha lf401101.293
McNeil 2b401001.319
Davis dh300002.221
Nido c311012.211
Totals3089859
Philadelphia000006000692
New York30220100x891

a-popped out for Stott in the 8th.

E – Stott (2), Stubbs (1), Carrasco (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B – Castellanos (12), Herrera (8), Alonso (8), Nimmo (8). HR – Stubbs (2), off Shreve; Alonso (12), off Falter. RBIs – Harper (32), Castellanos (24), Segura (19), Stubbs 3 (6), Alonso 4 (45), Escobar (12), Canha (17), Lindor (34), Marte (25). SB – Lindor (6). SF – Alonso, Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Stubbs 2, Realmuto 2); New York 2 (Escobar 2). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 12; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Herrera, Segura, Harper, Marte, Lindor. GIDP – Marte, Nimmo.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott, Hoskins; Hoskins, Camargo, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, L, 0-23⅔45232824.20
Nelson2⅔33315414.24
Bellatti1⅔10010192.51
Familia1⅔0000194.32
Hand1⅔10001161.46
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 5-1565517853.98
Shreve, H, 31110084.96
Dr.Smith, H, 111⅔00011152.66
Rodríguez, H, 610011173.68
Lugo, H, 80000053.93
Díaz, S, 11-141⅔10003162.75

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-1, Shreve 2-2, Lugo 2-0. IBB – off Bellatti (Alonso). HBP – Carrasco (Segura), Falter (Davis).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:41. A – 30,175 (41,922).

Baltimore 12, Boston 8
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf512000.246
Mancini dh411011.287
1-McKenna pr-lf000000.222
Santander lf432310.226
López p000000---
Hays rf422210.288
Rutschman c510001.200
Mountcastle 1b401101.255
Odor 2b523101.237
Urías 3b413010.235
Mateo ss511302.207
Totals4012151046
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf511010.200
Devers 3b533000.342
Martinez dh321110.379
Bogaerts ss412300.323
Verdugo lf502201.238
Story 2b300010.227
Cordero 1b412001.254
a-Arroyo ph-1b100000.190
Vázquez c501102.275
Bradley Jr. rf502000.220
Totals40814734
Baltimore00020033412152
Boston4201100008141

a-popped out for Cordero in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.

E – Santander (3), Mateo (7), Devers (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 11. 2B – Odor (10), Verdugo (10), Bradley Jr. (13), Devers (18), Martinez (17), Cordero (5). HR – Santander (8), off Whitlock; Mateo (3), off Diekman; Hays (5), off Schreiber; Bogaerts (5), off Bradish. RBIs – Santander 3 (24), Mateo 3 (12), Hays 2 (22), Mountcastle (19), Odor (19), Bogaerts 3 (20), Verdugo 2 (23), Martinez (22), Vázquez (18). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Mateo 2, Odor); Boston 8 (Vázquez, Arroyo, Hernández, Martinez 2, Story 3). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 8; Boston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Story, Verdugo, Devers. GIDP – Mateo, Vázquez.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish166612627.31
Sulser3⅔72200436.00
Diplán2⅔00021350.00
Gillaspie0000031.69
Tate10000121.88
Pérez, W, 3-00000010.64
López1⅔00001121.23
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock6⅔52214843.49
Diekman1⅔23310213.86
Schreiber, H, 412211181.42
Strahm, L, 2-2, BS, 1-254301153.68
Sawamura1⅔21110203.60

Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 2-0, Diplán 2-0, Gillaspie 1-0, Pérez 2-0, Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Bradish 2 (Martinez,Bogaerts), Tate (Story). WP – Sawamura.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:38. A – 29,251 (37,755).

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b502001.227
Urías ss401000.266
Yelich lf200021.241
McCutchen rf400001.250
Tellez 1b400001.240
Taylor cf412001.248
Narváez c402000.253
Hiura dh311211.250
Peterson 3b100011.200
a-Brosseau ph-3b200001.302
Totals3328248
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss-2b400001.281
Goldschmidt 1b411203.345
Arenado 3b300010.278
Pujols dh400000.219
Yepez lf311001.275
Gorman 2b200001.238
b-Sosa ph-ss111100.241
Knizner c300000.257
Nootbaar rf300101.105
Bader cf312000.255
Totals3045417
Milwaukee000000002281
St. Louis00200020x450

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-tripled for Gorman in the 7th.

E – Perdomo (1). LOB – Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3. 3B – Sosa (1). HR – Hiura (4), off Whitley; Goldschmidt (9), off Woodruff. RBIs – Hiura 2 (11), Goldschmidt 2 (36), Sosa (4), Nootbaar (2). SB – Bader 2 (13). CS – Wong (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Hiura); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Edman. LIDP – Edman. GIDP – McCutchen.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau); St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Edman, Knizner; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, L, 5-34⅔22214614.74
Perdomo2⅔00002231.74
Suter2⅔32201305.62
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson450043973.22
VerHagen, W, 2-00000033.65
Cabrera, H, 62⅔10002292.25
Whitley1⅓22202265.56
Helsley, S, 3-40000170.00

Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 2:54. A – 39,077 (45,494).

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield cf411010.222
Benintendi lf400011.321
Witt Jr. ss523300.235
Dozier rf401111.265
Melendez c411111.246
Santana 1b401012.164
O'Hearn dh421012.196
Rivera 3b402112.242
Lopez 2b413111.217
Totals377137810
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b512111.349
Correa ss511111.277
Polanco 2b522201.237
Kepler rf512000.250
Sánchez dh513001.231
Larnach lf120130.284
Urshela 3b513200.267
Gordon cf412300.258
Jeffers c300020.198
Totals3810151074
Kansas City0031001027131
Minnesota40020004x10151

E – Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). LOB – Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B – Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B – Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR – Witt Jr. (6), off Smith; Melendez (4), off Cano; Polanco (5), off Keller; Correa (3), off Keller. RBIs – Witt Jr. 3 (22), Dozier (14), Lopez (5), Melendez (8), Rivera (10), Polanco 2 (26), Urshela 2 (17), Gordon 3 (5), Correa (16), Larnach (10), Arraez (12). SB – Lopez (4). SF – Larnach. S – Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana, Dozier); Minnesota 7 (Correa 2, Urshela 2, Gordon, Arraez 2). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Jeffers. GIDP – Benintendi, Witt Jr., Melendez.

DP – Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 1-54⅔116633853.95
Speier1⅓00010182.55
Coleman00001103.86
Snider1⅔00010155.00
Payamps34420262.95
Peacock1000060.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober3⅔53315613.25
Coulombe21120241.46
Megill, W, 1-1220012261.69
Smith, H, 1011120181.17
Thielbar, H, 50000015.71
Duran, H, 51⅔10011192.42
Cano222111713.50
Pagán, S, 7-90000132.25

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Megill 3-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 1-0. IBB – off Payamps (Larnach). WP – Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 3:40. A – 21,841 (38,544).

Seattle 6, Houston 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b501000.285
Brantley lf301010.280
Bregman 3b401001.231
Alvarez dh402000.254
Gurriel 1b412001.232
Tucker rf300012.235
Peña ss402001.299
Siri cf400102.230
Maldonado c300001.117
a-Castro ph100000.122
Totals3519128
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier lf501000.254
France 1b423100.341
Rodríguez cf411201.266
Crawford ss212020.305
Suárez 3b400002.211
Lewis dh411200.250
Trammell rf412100.286
Raleigh c400002.121
Haggerty 2b300001.000
Totals34610626
Houston010000000191
Seattle40100100x6100

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E – Gurriel (2). LOB – Houston 9, Seattle 7. 2B – Peña (6), Crawford (9). HR – Rodríguez (6), off Verlander; Lewis (1), off Verlander; France (7), off Verlander; Trammell (1), off Verlander. RBIs – Siri (7), Rodríguez 2 (22), Lewis 2 (2), France (32), Trammell (1). SB – Siri (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Siri, Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez); Seattle 5 (France, Trammell, Lewis 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Houston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Gurriel.

DP – Seattle 1 (Haggerty, Crawford, France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 6-26⅔106616992.03
Martinez2⅔00010200.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, W, 2-67⅔71126994.47
Muñoz1⅔10001215.28
Festa1⅔10001244.20

HBP – Verlander (Haggerty).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:45. A – 26,017 (47,929).

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Castro 3b400000.200
Reynolds cf411100.217
Chavis 1b200002.286
a-Marcano ph-2b201001.500
Gamel dh310010.263
VanMeter 2b-1b310011.202
Castillo ss401201.238
Mitchell rf301010.333
Heineman c200000.000
Suwinski lf300001.181
Totals3034336
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf411000.213
Machado 3b210020.357
Hosmer 1b312010.331
Myers rf401101.233
Voit dh411302.205
Cronenworth 2b401002.212
Kim ss300010.215
Alfaro c201001.243
b-Grisham ph-cf000000.157
Azocar cf200000.229
c-Canó ph100001.169
Nola c000000.212
Totals2947447
Pittsburgh100200000341
San Diego00000301x470

a-singled for Chavis in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Alfaro in the 7th. c-struck out for Azocar in the 7th.

E – VanMeter (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, San Diego 6. 2B – Mitchell (2), Castillo (5). HR – Reynolds (6), off Manaea; Voit (3), off Crowe. RBIs – Reynolds (10), Castillo 2 (9), Voit 3 (10), Myers (19). S – Heineman, Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Heineman 2, Castro, Castillo); San Diego 2 (Profar, Kim). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 7; San Diego 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Mitchell, VanMeter, Hosmer. GIDP – Kim.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, VanMeter, Chavis).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana5⅓42024962.15
Crowe, BS, 1-3111112322.51
Underwood Jr., L, 0-11⅔21111214.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea7⅔43335984.02
Crismatt, W, 3-01⅔00001161.19
Rogers, S, 17-181⅔00000110.44

Inherited runners-scored – Crowe 2-2. WP – Crowe.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:56. A – 41,888 (40,209).

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh400011.271
Espinal 3b-2b300011.277
Guerrero Jr. 1b400001.256
Bichette ss411001.246
Hernández rf401002.157
Kirk c422000.276
Tapia cf201000.227
a-Jansen ph101000.324
1-Zimmer pr-cf010000.128
Gurriel Jr. lf403100.236
Biggio 2b201000.071
b-Chapman ph-3b201101.191
Totals34411227
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward dh400003.354
Trout cf401002.309
Walsh 1b412101.253
Stassi c400002.221
Rengifo 2b411001.292
Marsh lf400002.272
Velazquez ss402101.210
Lagares rf300001.000
c-Ohtani ph100001.247
Wade 3b311100.234
Totals35373014
Toronto0100101014113
Los Angeles011010000371

a-singled for Tapia in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th. c-struck out for Lagares in the 9th.

1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.

E – Tapia (2), Gurriel Jr. (2), Bichette (7), Lagares (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Bichette (11), Kirk (6), Gurriel Jr. (9), Trout (13). HR – Walsh (10), off Manoah; Wade (1), off Manoah. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. (13), Chapman (18), Velazquez (11), Walsh (28), Wade (7). SB – Velazquez (7), Biggio (1). S – Zimmer.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Espinal 4); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo, Lagares, Wade). RISP – Toronto 5 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Kirk. GIDP – Kirk, Espinal, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Los Angeles 3 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah6⅔73209981.77
García1⅔00000143.50
Richards, W, 2-01⅔00002154.12
Romano, S, 15-171⅔00003122.41
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth4⅓62220603.07
Herget2⅔00002172.88
Loup, BS, 0-23110094.50
Tepera00001144.12
Ortega1⅔00003121.71
Iglesias, L, 1-31⅔21001143.71

Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-0, Tepera 2-0. WP – Manoah, Tepera.

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T – 3:05. A – 44,641 (45,517).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511100.297
Freeman 1b401000.310
T.Turner ss412201.299
W.Smith c400000.250
J.Turner 3b310011.204
Taylor lf301012.260
Bellinger cf401000.225
Alberto 2b411000.234
Ríos dh321310.279
Totals3468634
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho dh100000.266
a-Luplow ph-dh000010.175
b-Hummel ph-dh110010.186
Rojas 3b403300.321
Marte 2b501001.250
Walker 1b500101.198
Peralta lf401000.226
P.Smith rf300010.234
Thomas cf311001.283
Perdomo ss300013.209
Herrera c423001.182
Totals3349447
Los Angeles040001100680
Arizona000010102491

a-walked for Varsho in the 5th. b-grounded out for Luplow in the 7th.

E – P.Smith (2). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Arizona 10. 2B – Peralta (7), Rojas (1). 3B – Taylor (3). HR – Ríos (6), off Bumgarner; Betts (13), off Bumgarner; T.Turner (4), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Ríos 3 (16), Betts (31), T.Turner 2 (37), Rojas 3 (10), Walker (22). SB – Freeman (4). SF – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Alberto, W.Smith); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, Peralta, Walker, Herrera). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Arizona 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Freeman, P.Smith, Walker. GIDP – W.Smith, Marte, P.Smith.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (T.Turner, Alberto, Freeman; J.Turner, Alberto, Freeman); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot4⅓31135843.18
Graterol, W, 1-2110000223.20
Vesia1⅔31101192.77
Hudson1⅔00001162.40
Kimbrel1⅔22210264.15
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 2-36⅔75523923.35
Wendelken1⅔11010245.28
Holton2⅔00001280.00

Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 3-1. HBP – Pepiot (Varsho), Hudson 2 (Peralta,Thomas). WP – Vesia.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:11. A – 24,865 (48,686).

