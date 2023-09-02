Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tauchman cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Hoerner 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Happ lf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .246 Bellinger 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .317 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Morel dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 a-Candelario ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Amaya c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .224 Madrigal 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Totals 36 6 10 6 6 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duarte p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- d-Fraley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- e-Benson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .265 Steer 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .270 De La Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Encarnacion-Strand 1b-3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Senzel 3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221 b-Martini ph-1b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Stephenson c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Marte dh-3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .211 Fairchild lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 c-Friedl ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Totals 32 2 7 2 4 5

Chicago 000 102 012 6 10 0 Cincinnati 000 100 001 2 7 0

a-lined out for Morel in the 6th. b-flied out for Senzel in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Fairchild in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bader in the 7th. e-singled for Law in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Happ (28). HR – Bellinger (21), off Ashcraft; Suzuki (14), off Duarte; Happ (17), off Law. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (80), Suzuki (49), Happ 2 (67), Marte (3), Benson (25). SB – De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). CS – Hoerner (6). S – De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Amaya, Bellinger); Cincinnati 5 (De La Cruz, Renfroe, Bader, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Chicago 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Fraley, Friedl. GIDP – De La Cruz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Bellinger); Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, De La Cruz, Stephenson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wicks, W, 2-0 5 5 1 1 3 3 90 1.80 Palencia, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.86 Merryweather, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.25 Thompson, S, 1-1 2 2 1 1 0 2 28 3.91

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, L, 7-9 5 6 3 3 1 6 72 4.76 Sims 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 3.66 Duarte 1⅔ 1 1 1 3 0 40 3.63 Law 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 34 3.23

Inherited runners-scored – Sims 2-2, Law 1-0. HBP – Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP – Wicks, Merryweather.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:45. A – 21,480 (43,891).