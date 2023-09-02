Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

San Diego 7, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401100.250
Flores dh411110.291
Pederson lf400003.242
Yastrzemski rf401002.237
Bailey c311011.258
Estrada 2b412001.277
Crawford ss302101.200
Meckler cf400001.239
Schmitt 3b301000.200
a-Sabol ph000000.246
Totals3339329
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b511000.277
Tatis Jr. rf522201.266
Soto lf411100.261
Machado dh401000.247
Bogaerts ss411001.258
Cooper 1b411001.281
Campusano c413100.311
Batten 3b401101.351
Grisham cf302111.201
Totals37713615
San Francisco100100001391
San Diego31200100x7130

a-hit by pitch for Schmitt in the 9th.

E – Estrada (6). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B – Schmitt (14), Estrada (25), Yastrzemski (18), Campusano (5), Batten (3), Tatis Jr. (29). HR – Flores (20), off Wacha; Tatis Jr. (21), off Beck; Soto (26), off Beck. RBIs – Flores (50), Crawford (33), Wade Jr. (36), Tatis Jr. 2 (69), Soto (81), Grisham (41), Campusano (15), Batten (5). SF – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Pederson, Meckler 3); San Diego 3 (Batten, Kim 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Campusano. LIDP – Flores. GIDP – Flores, Kim.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Wade Jr.); San Diego 2 (Cooper; Bogaerts, Kim, Cooper).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beck, L, 3-32⅔96600494.12
Wood331011704.35
Jackson1⅓10002232.19
Alexander100002164.46
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 11-26622261082.85
Martinez210002173.95
Barlow121101204.32

Inherited runners-scored – Wood 2-0, Jackson 1-0. HBP – Barlow 2 (Sabol,Wade Jr.). PB – Bailey (5).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:50. A – 40,326 (40,222).

Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b400010.293
Rengifo rf401000.257
Ohtani dh311010.307
Drury 2b301110.269
Moustakas 3b401000.241
O'Hoppe c412101.226
Grichuk lf301001.173
c-Cabbage ph100000.195
Moniak cf400002.277
Paris ss200010.000
Totals3227244
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf-lf523201.251
Gelof 2b512201.267
C.Pérez 1b100010.223
a-Noda ph-1b312100.238
Rooker rf411010.244
Langeliers c400011.205
Diaz dh413111.246
Díaz lf-3b411101.222
Bride 3b211101.176
b-Butler ph-cf200001.230
Allen ss311101.211
Totals37914948
Los Angeles000000011270
Oakland00050013x9141

a-lined out for C.Pérez in the 4th. b-flied out for Bride in the 6th. c-lined out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E – Bride (2). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Oakland 9. 2B – Ohtani (26), Drury (22), Rooker (17), Díaz (17), Gelof 2 (14), Diaz 2 (7), Ruiz (23), Noda (19). HR – O'Hoppe (6), off Patton; Ruiz (3), off Barría. RBIs – Drury (65), O'Hoppe (15), Díaz (23), Bride (7), Allen (17), Gelof 2 (23), Diaz (23), Ruiz 2 (40), Noda (43). SB – Ruiz (54). SF – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Moustakas 2, Rengifo, Ohtani, O'Hoppe); Oakland 7 (Butler 2, Diaz, Allen, Díaz, Noda, Gelof). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Oakland 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Schanuel, Rengifo, Drury. GIDP – Grichuk, Moniak, O'Hoppe.

DP – Oakland 3 (Bride, Gelof, C.Pérez; Bride, Gelof, C.Pérez; Gelof, Allen, Noda).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 7-113⅔55533794.19
Herget1⅓20001245.40
Reyes110001215.87
Barría264413455.62
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 3-11640023894.60
Erceg110000125.82
Newcomb111110211.59
Patton111111246.10

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-2. HBP – Sears (Paris). WP – Barría.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 12,073 (46,847).

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 2 (Game 1)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf511002.257
Hoerner 2b512000.280
Happ lf322221.246
Bellinger 1b512300.317
Swanson ss401011.246
Suzuki rf411111.263
Morel dh200000.248
a-Candelario ph-dh200000.269
Amaya c300013.224
Madrigal 3b301010.272
Totals36610668
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bader cf300000.000
Duarte p-p000000---
d-Fraley ph100000.262
Law p000000---
e-Benson ph101100.265
Steer 2b402010.270
De La Cruz ss300011.242
Renfroe rf400000.000
Encarnacion-Strand 1b-3b-1b400001.245
Senzel 3b211001.221
b-Martini ph-1b-lf100000.280
Stephenson c301011.246
Marte dh-3b312110.211
Fairchild lf200001.225
c-Friedl ph-cf100000.267
Totals3227245
Chicago0001020126100
Cincinnati000100001270

a-lined out for Morel in the 6th. b-flied out for Senzel in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Fairchild in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bader in the 7th. e-singled for Law in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Happ (28). HR – Bellinger (21), off Ashcraft; Suzuki (14), off Duarte; Happ (17), off Law. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (80), Suzuki (49), Happ 2 (67), Marte (3), Benson (25). SB – De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). CS – Hoerner (6). S – De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Amaya, Bellinger); Cincinnati 5 (De La Cruz, Renfroe, Bader, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Chicago 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Fraley, Friedl. GIDP – De La Cruz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Bellinger); Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, De La Cruz, Stephenson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks, W, 2-0551133901.80
Palencia, H, 110000073.86
Merryweather, H, 16100010163.25
Thompson, S, 1-1221102283.91
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 7-9563316724.76
Sims110012263.66
Duarte1⅔11130403.63
Law1⅓22210343.23

Inherited runners-scored – Sims 2-2, Law 1-0. HBP – Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP – Wicks, Merryweather.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:45. A – 21,480 (43,891).

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2 (Game 2)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf300010.254
Hoerner 2b210020.279
Happ lf401102.246
Bellinger 1b312111.320
Swanson ss400002.244
Suzuki rf401001.263
Candelario 3b200021.263
Gomes c400000.266
Morel dh301001.248
b-Madrigal ph-dh100000.271
Totals3025268
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh413000.269
1-Bader pr-dh000000.000
Friedl cf301102.268
Stephenson c000000.246
Steer 2b400001.267
De La Cruz ss400004.239
Martini lf411101.276
Encarnacion-Strand 1b402001.252
2-Fairchild pr010000.225
Benson rf-cf200022.263
Marte 3b401101.214
Maile c200002.242
a-Renfroe ph-rf100000.000
Totals32383214
Chicago001010000251
Cincinnati001000002380

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Maile in the 8th. b-lined out for Morel in the 9th.

1-ran for Fraley in the 8th. 2-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 9th.

E – Gomes (6). LOB – Chicago 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Suzuki (23), Fraley 2 (16), Friedl (20). HR – Bellinger (22), off Richardson; Martini (3), off Alzolay. RBIs – Bellinger (81), Happ (68), Friedl (49), Martini (7), Marte (4). SB – Hoerner (35), Happ (12). CS – Bellinger (5). S – Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Suzuki 2, Bellinger); Cincinnati 3 (Steer, De La Cruz, Marte). RISP – Chicago 1 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gomes, Steer. GIDP – Tauchman.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Encarnacion-Strand, De La Cruz).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cuas10001130.71
Smyly331114535.22
Wesneski3⅓00016564.75
Leiter Jr., H, 27110001142.79
Alzolay, L, 2-5, BS, 22-2532202182.80
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Richardson4⅔22254916.75
Moll10001151.38
Farmer100010163.68
Gibaut210002263.25
Díaz, W, 7-4110001142.15

Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 1-0, Wesneski 1-0, Moll 1-1. WP – Smyly.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Bacon.

T – 2:52. A – 27,465 (43,891).

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400001.324
B.Lowe 2b311010.229
Arozarena lf301110.262
J.Lowe rf300012.284
Paredes 3b400000.253
Raley cf400001.253
Basabe ss401000.255
Aranda dh310011.194
Pinto c302100.295
Totals3125245
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401002.271
J.Ramírez 3b401000.276
Calhoun 1b300102.263
Fry 1b000000.250
Laureano rf400002.232
Giménez 2b411001.234
Brennan dh301000.259
Arias ss312100.215
Naylor c301100.214
Straw cf311000.239
Totals3138307
Tampa Bay110000000250
Cleveland00100020x380

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5. 2B – Arozarena (15), Pinto (2), Straw (16), Naylor (9). RBIs – Arozarena (77), Pinto (5), Calhoun (16), Arias (18), Naylor (20). SB – Kwan (17), Giménez (23). SF – Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 3 (Kwan, Laureano, Naylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Kwan, Brennan.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 7-5773306973.17
Beeks110001176.25
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill622232866.16
Morgan, W, 5-2120001163.07
Stephan, H, 23110012192.73
Clase, S, 37-46100000102.90

WP – Quantrill.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:17. A – 25,685 (34,788).

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss311111.268
Rodríguez cf402001.288
Suárez 3b400003.234
Raleigh c301011.229
3-Caballero pr000000.231
Hernández rf401001.264
Canzone lf401000.235
4-Marlowe pr000000.233
France 1b300013.253
Ford dh300002.228
Rojas 2b301001.290
Totals31171313
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411101.260
Lindor ss411000.250
McNeil lf-rf401000.265
Alonso 1b401002.220
Vogelbach dh401101.229
1-Locastro pr-dh000000.167
Stewart rf300012.270
2-Ortega pr-lf000000.238
Alvarez c401001.212
Baty 3b301002.217
Mauricio 2b302001.667
Totals33292110
Seattle000100000170
New York00000101x290

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 8th. 3-ran for Raleigh in the 9th. 4-ran for Canzone in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, New York 8. 2B – Hernández (27), Rodríguez (32), Mauricio (1), Alonso (15). HR – Crawford (13), off Senga; Nimmo (20), off Gilbert. RBIs – Crawford (45), Nimmo (55), Vogelbach (44). SB – Lindor (25), Locastro (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Raleigh, Ford); New York 5 (Alvarez 2, Nimmo, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP – Seattle 0 for 7; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Canzone, Lindor. GIDP – Ford.

DP – New York 1 (Mauricio, Lindor, Alonso).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert6⅔71109973.56
Speier0000013.60
Muñoz, L, 3-6121111272.72
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga75112121043.08
Bickford, W, 2-1110000216.89
Smith, S, 3-5110011203.97

Inherited runners-scored – Speier 2-0. WP – Muñoz(2), Senga.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jacob Metz.

T – 2:38. A – 33,340 (42,136).

Minnesota 5, Texas 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh300003.277
b-Jeffers ph-dh211000.273
Polanco 2b411202.259
Lewis 3b401000.305
Kepler rf300011.250
Correa ss411000.222
Wallner lf100010.229
a-Luplow ph-lf211200.205
Taylor cf000000.228
Stevenson cf-lf401001.250
Vázquez c411101.221
Gallo 1b300012.174
Totals34575310
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300000.273
Seager ss411100.345
Lowe 1b401002.282
García rf300001.247
Garver dh300001.269
Heim c300002.264
Grossman lf301000.233
E.Duran 3b300002.280
Taveras cf300001.258
Totals2913109
Minnesota000000320570
Texas000100000130

a-homered for Wallner in the 7th. b-doubled for Julien in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 5, Texas 2. 2B – Jeffers (13), Grossman (21). HR – Luplow (2), off Burke; Vázquez (5), off Burke; Polanco (11), off Sborz; Seager (26), off Ryan. RBIs – Luplow 2 (4), Vázquez (27), Polanco 2 (38), Seager (81). SB – Lewis (3), Stevenson 2 (2), Gallo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Stevenson, Gallo); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Wallner, Vázquez. GIDP – Seager.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gallo, Correa, Gallo).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 10-8631107744.20
Jax, H, 21100001114.07
Thielbar10000082.45
J.Duran10000192.65
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer610027882.21
Burke, L, 5-3, BS, 0-2133301173.64
Sborz122201174.96
Otto110011269.64

HBP – Ryan (Semien). PB – Heim (6).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian Knight; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:18. A – 26,940 (40,000).

Miami 8, Washington 5 (11)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b422010.350
Bell 1b400110.269
Fortes c000000.209
Burger dh410103.311
Chisholm Jr. cf512201.250
De La Cruz lf501100.255
Sánchez rf301010.262
b-Berti ph-3b111100.283
Hampson 3b-rf512202.286
Wendle ss400011.223
Stallings c210010.192
a-Edwards ph110000.364
Gurriel 1b100000.249
Totals3989857
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss521101.248
Thomas rf513201.282
Meneses dh400011.282
Ruiz c410012.255
Blankenhorn lf211120.500
c-Call ph100000.200
Kieboom 3b501103.257
Alu 2b401001.242
d-Adams ph100000.272
Smith 1b400011.254
Young cf301002.211
Totals38585512
Miami10200000014890
Washington10200000011580

a-pinch hit for Stallings in the 10th. b-singled for Sánchez in the 11th. c-grounded out for Blankenhorn in the 11th. d-lined out for Alu in the 11th.

LOB – Miami 6, Washington 8. 2B – Arraez (28). HR – Hampson (2), off Thompson; Abrams (15), off Pérez; Thomas (21), off Pérez; Blankenhorn (1), off Pérez. RBIs – Chisholm Jr. 2 (36), Burger (13), Bell (14), De La Cruz (65), Berti (26), Hampson 2 (14), Abrams (51), Thomas 2 (71), Blankenhorn (1), Kieboom (6). SB – Wendle (6). CS – Wendle (0). SF – Burger. S – Young.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Bell, De La Cruz); Washington 3 (Abrams, Kieboom 2). RISP – Miami 5 for 15; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bell, Stallings. GIDP – Hampson, Stallings, Meneses, Ruiz.

DP – Miami 2 (Hampson, Arraez, Bell; Hampson, Arraez, Gurriel); Washington 2 (Alu, Abrams, Smith; Smith, Abrams, Smith).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez4⅔53335862.86
Okert00011113.62
Robertson100012157.50
Soriano210002172.50
Hoeing10000193.95
Scott, W, 7-4222001302.40
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin543334804.35
Ferrer100000114.26
Weems100021212.82
Harvey100002132.72
Finnegan211000192.82
Garcia, L, 0-133200105.60
Thompson11100115.50

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0, Thompson 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Arraez). WP – Okert.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:18. A – 27,930 (41,376).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411101.243
Judge rf422100.265
Volpe ss400000.217
Stanton dh321211.205
Domínguez cf411200.250
Kiner-Falefa 3b301001.247
Wells c401000.250
Pereira lf401000.128
Peraza 2b400000.129
Totals3468613
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b100000.312
Dubón 2b300001.272
Bregman 3b310010.264
Alvarez lf100011.292
Tucker rf401102.291
J.Abreu 1b411100.237
Diaz dh401002.279
Peña ss401000.258
Meyers cf300000.227
a-Brantley ph100000.222
Maldonado c300001.186
Totals3124227
New York302010000680
Houston011000000240

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th.

LOB – New York 3, Houston 6. 2B – Pereira (2), Peña (27), Tucker (31). HR – LeMahieu (14), off Verlander; Domínguez (1), off Verlander; Stanton (21), off Verlander; Judge (30), off Verlander; J.Abreu (12), off Rodón. RBIs – LeMahieu (36), Domínguez 2 (2), Stanton 2 (53), Judge (57), J.Abreu (63), Tucker (98). SB – Kiner-Falefa (11).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (LeMahieu 2, Peraza); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Peña, J.Abreu). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Peraza, Meyers, Tucker. GIDP – Wells.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, J.Abreu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 2-4532214925.70
Vásquez210002362.22
Peralta00011123.17
Loáisiga1⅓00000110.64
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 4-2686613883.86
Maton10000073.42
Stanek10000063.97
Kuhnel1000001112.00

Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0. HBP – Rodón (Alvarez), Vásquez (Alvarez), Kuhnel (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:31. A – 41,066 (41,000).

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh411101.189
Turner ss411302.258
Harper 1b400002.305
Castellanos rf400003.275
Stott 2b400002.293
Bohm 3b310010.279
Realmuto c311000.252
Marsh cf311101.291
Cave lf301002.241
Totals32555113
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf410002.279
Contreras c422002.281
Santana 1b322011.231
Frelick cf-rf300001.240
b-Taylor ph-rf010110.204
Adames ss411301.215
Tellez dh200001.217
a-Miller ph-dh200000.262
Canha rf301002.273
Wiemer cf000010.210
Turang 2b400002.217
Monasterio 3b301002.257
Totals32774314
Philadelphia100000040551
Milwaukee00030004x770

a-popped out for Tellez in the 7th. b-walked for Frelick in the 8th.

E – Bohm (9). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 4. HR – Schwarber (38), off Peralta; Turner (20), off Williams; Adames (22), off Wheeler. RBIs – Schwarber (86), Marsh (49), Turner 3 (63), Adames 3 (65), Taylor (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; Milwaukee 1 (Turang). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler65330101023.62
Soto100002154.76
Alvarado, L, 0-1, H, 924120231.78
Hoffman, BS, 1-300012222.59
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta6211010943.85
Milner, H, 15100001142.14
Payamps, H, 2423311172.47
Williams, W, 8-31⅓11101201.60

Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 3-3, Williams 2-2.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:34. A – 32,519 (41,700).

Kansas City 13, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411200.277
Devers 3b301002.267
Valdez 2b100000.232
Turner dh400001.285
Casas 1b401002.263
Duvall cf200000.274
a-Rafaela ph-cf201001.429
Yoshida lf200001.294
b-Abreu ph-lf100011.333
Story ss400001.184
Urías 2b-3b210000.214
Wong c301000.248
Totals3225219
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b-ss412210.279
Witt Jr. ss523200.279
1-Taylor pr-3b000000.207
Perez 1b523400.250
Massey 2b501001.220
Fermin c412000.289
Velázquez lf522203.232
Waters rf-cf421011.228
Loftin dh312110.667
Isbel cf321201.236
Blanco rf100001.235
Totals3913171337
Boston000000020250
Kansas City24100600x13170

a-struck out for Duvall in the 7th. b-struck out for Yoshida in the 7th.

1-ran for Witt Jr. in the 7th.

LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B – Velázquez (2), Loftin (1), Isbel (19). HR – Verdugo (13), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (28), off Paxton; Perez (20), off Paxton; Perez (21), off Walter; Velázquez (6), off Walter. RBIs – Verdugo 2 (53), Witt Jr. 2 (84), Perez 4 (61), Isbel 2 (29), Garcia 2 (46), Loftin (1), Velázquez 2 (10). CS – Witt Jr. (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Story); Kansas City 3 (Waters, Isbel, Perez). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; Kansas City 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Fermin.

DP – Boston 1 (Casas, Story, Casas).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton, L, 7-51⅓56620364.50
Llovera10000114.41
Walter4107705825.79
Jacques210012275.40
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 4-158422071146.29
Cruz1100122621.60

Inherited runners-scored – Llovera 2-2. HBP – Lyles (Urías), Jacques (Fermin). WP – Paxton, Walter. PB – Wong (6).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:40. A – 15,470 (38,427).

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b501003.237
Greene lf302200.288
a-Lipcius ph-3b200001.000
Vierling 3b-lf301011.260
Torkelson 1b310021.226
Carpenter rf400002.283
Cabrera dh402000.247
1-Baddoo pr-dh010000.219
Meadows cf411001.289
Rogers c413101.213
Short ss301000.224
Totals354113310
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss321010.241
Benintendi lf302111.274
Robert Jr. cf301100.272
Jiménez dh401001.280
Moncada 3b401002.248
Vaughn 1b402000.257
Sosa 2b401001.191
Colás rf400003.217
Lee c200001.056
b-Grandal ph-c100000.237
Totals3229229
Detroit0000210104110
Chicago001000010291

a-struck out for Greene in the 7th. b-flied out for Lee in the 7th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Sosa (1). LOB – Detroit 9, Chicago 6. 2B – Jiménez (17), Benintendi (30). RBIs – Greene 2 (37), Rogers (39), Benintendi (40), Robert Jr. (71). SB – Greene (7), McKinstry (16), Baddoo (9). CS – Robert Jr. (4). SF – Robert Jr.. S – Short.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera 2, Carpenter, Vierling); Chicago 4 (Robert Jr., Grandal, Jiménez, Moncada). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Meadows, Robert Jr., Colás, Jiménez. GIDP – Short, Sosa.

DP – Detroit 2 (Short, McKinstry, Torkelson; Lipcius, McKinstry, Torkelson); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sosa, Vaughn).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
E.Rodriguez, W, 10-76⅔611271033.11
Brieske, H, 321100173.80
Vest, H, 80000173.57
Lange, S, 20-2411000193.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 2-65⅓53326944.87
Peralta30000141.93
Ramsey1⅓21113344.38
Shaw1⅔10001186.18

Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 2-0, Vest 1-0, Peralta 2-1, Ramsey 1-0, Shaw 1-0. HBP – Toussaint (Vierling). WP – E.Rodriguez.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:43. A – 15,105 (40,241).

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b-cf501001.239
Reynolds lf401100.265
Hayes 3b501001.268
Joe rf-1b300010.245
Suwinski cf300000.206
a-Andujar ph100000.156
Williams ss000000.203
Rodríguez dh410001.228
Peguero ss-2b322010.259
Rivas 1b301100.203
b-McCutchen ph111100.249
J.Palacios rf000000.210
Delay c300011.266
Totals3547334
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf400011.279
Goldschmidt 1b400103.276
Gorman dh400012.233
Arenado 3b400001.272
Contreras c412101.256
O'Neill lf401001.232
Edman 2b301010.241
Walker rf401001.267
Winn ss311011.182
Totals34262411
Pittsburgh0100000003471
St. Louis0000010001260

a-grounded out for Suwinski in the 9th. b-singled for Rivas in the 10th.

E – Selby (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 8. 2B – Rivas (5), O'Neill (13). HR – Contreras (16), off Keller. RBIs – Rivas (7), McCutchen (41), Reynolds (66), Contreras (55), Goldschmidt (70). SB – Bae (22). SF – Reynolds, Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, Bae, Hayes, Rodríguez); St. Louis 4 (Winn, Walker, Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hayes, Andujar, Nootbaar. GIDP – Andujar, Nootbaar.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Rivas, Peguero, Rivas); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller651138983.93
Holderman100011133.00
Mlodzinski100002222.19
Selby, W, 2-0110000154.61
Bednar, S, 30-33101000122.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson731120904.02
Helsley100001183.12
Romero, L, 4-21⅔43212353.44
VerHagen0000144.06

Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 1-0. WP – Romero.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:42. A – 33,842 (44,494).

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c300001.273
Henderson ss422000.254
Santander rf400000.258
O'Hearn 1b402200.300
Hays lf401003.281
Mullins cf401000.245
Westburg dh401003.261
Frazier 2b400002.239
Urías 3b301011.254
Totals34282110
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b411001.272
Gurriel Jr. lf311211.254
Pham dh411000.242
Walker 1b412201.271
Longoria 3b300012.230
1-Perdomo pr-ss000000.269
Carroll rf402000.281
Moreno c402002.284
Ahmed ss300001.220
a-Smith ph000000.190
b-Rivera ph-3b100000.266
Thomas cf301000.245
Totals33410428
Baltimore100000010281
Arizona20000200x4100

a- for Ahmed in the 8th. b-grounded out for Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Longoria in the 8th.

E – Urías (3). LOB – Baltimore 7, Arizona 7. 2B – Westburg (11), Henderson (22), O'Hearn (17), Pham (7), Moreno (15), Carroll (26). HR – Gurriel Jr. (21), off Irvin; Walker (29), off Irvin. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (47), Gurriel Jr. 2 (70), Walker 2 (89). SB – Mullins (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías 2, Hays); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Rivera 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Santander. LIDP – Santander. GIDP – Carroll.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Rutschman, Henderson; Henderson, O'Hearn); Arizona 1 (Carroll, Ahmed, Carroll).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 1-45⅔84414884.91
Krehbiel110012270.00
Fujinami110002224.95
Pérez0000093.63
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, W, 2-5641116856.45
Nelson, H, 111000083.10
Ginkel, H, 71⅓21102212.43
Sewald, S, 8-10110002164.22

Inherited runners-scored – Fujinami 1-0, Pérez 2-0, Ginkel 1-0. HBP – Davies (Rutschman).

Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:40. A – 18,248 (48,359).

Toronto 13, Colorado 9
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf613100.259
Schneider 3b421110.412
Espinal 3b-2b100001.226
Guerrero Jr. 1b601101.266
Belt dh432111.253
Jansen c311200.228
a-Kirk ph-c211301.257
Merrifield 2b513100.290
McCoy ss000000.000
Varsho lf311020.222
Clement ss-3b522300.435
Kiermaier cf412010.271
Totals4313171354
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf300010.285
b-Bouchard ph100100.000
Tovar ss502001.257
Díaz c521101.270
McMahon 3b512101.251
Rodgers 2b500002.205
Goodman dh401002.333
Jones lf333310.284
Montero 1b422300.226
B.Doyle cf411000.186
Totals39912927
Toronto00011251313171
Colorado0020030049120

a-doubled for Jansen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blackmon in the 9th.

E – Schneider (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Colorado 5. 2B – Kiermaier (15), Schneider (5), Kirk (12), Merrifield (25), Guerrero Jr. (27), Tovar 2 (30), B.Doyle (12), McMahon (27). 3B – Clement (1), Jones (2). HR – Belt (16), off Flexen; Clement (1), off Flexen; Jansen (17), off Flexen; Montero (6), off Ryu; Jones (14), off Cabrera. RBIs – Belt (38), Clement 3 (6), Jansen 2 (53), Schneider (15), Kirk 3 (36), Merrifield (59), Guerrero Jr. (80), Springer (55), Montero 3 (29), Jones 3 (42), Bouchard (1), Díaz (63), McMahon (68). SB – Merrifield (25). CS – Merrifield (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Belt, Varsho, Guerrero Jr. 3); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Rodgers, Díaz). RISP – Toronto 6 for 13; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bouchard, Tovar. GIDP – Montero.

DP – Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Clement, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu542223762.48
García, H, 1512002193.72
Cabrera, W, 2-01110070.54
Hicks110000123.65
Richards100001123.38
Green544002554.00
Romano0000152.49
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen5⅔74410875.94
Hollowell0000025.60
Bird, L, 2-2, BS, 0-833301154.22
Suter32210213.28
T.Doyle1⅓11111174.19
Bard133322344.70

Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 2-2, Romano 1-0, Hollowell 1-0, Suter 2-2, T.Doyle 1-0. WP – Flexen.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:10. A – 27,397 (50,144).

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf422110.338
Albies 2b511000.268
Riley 3b502102.279
Olson 1b500002.266
Ozuna dh423201.272
d'Arnaud c412100.246
E.Rosario lf301111.260
Arcia ss402000.282
Harris II cf401001.290
Totals38614627
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf300001.315
a-Peralta ph-rf100001.269
Freeman 1b301002.338
b-Wong ph-2b1113001.000
Smith c300012.271
A.Rosario dh402001.238
Taylor lf300012.228
Muncy 3b300001.207
Busch 3b100001.174
Hernández 2b-1b400001.250
Outman cf211021.256
Rojas ss311000.223
c-Heyward ph100000.262
Totals32363413
Atlanta0111200106140
Los Angeles000000030361

a-struck out for Betts in the 8th. b-homered for Freeman in the 8th. c-flied out for Rojas in the 9th.

E – Muncy (10). LOB – Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Arcia (18), Acuña Jr. (32), Riley (26), Ozuna (20). HR – d'Arnaud (10), off Urías; Acuña Jr. (31), off Urías; Ozuna (32), off Urías; Wong (1), off Johnson. RBIs – d'Arnaud (34), Acuña Jr. (84), Ozuna 2 (76), Riley (83), E.Rosario (65), Wong 3 (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (63). CS – E.Rosario (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Harris II); Los Angeles 3 (Heyward, Taylor, Muncy). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

GIDP – Albies, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr., Smith, Rojas.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Albies, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson); Los Angeles 3 (Rojas, Hernández, Freeman; Rojas, Hernández, Freeman; Hernández, Freeman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 6-173002101042.52
Johnson33311302.40
Tonkin, H, 20000153.38
Yates, S, 3-6100011212.73
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 11-8595524924.60
Ferguson110000132.65
Brasier10000070.92
Varland241103392.00

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:53. A – 52,436 (56,000).

