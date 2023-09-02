Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

San Diego 7, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Bailey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Meckler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Sabol ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|2
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Batten 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.201
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|100
|100
|001
|3
|9
|1
|San Diego
|312
|001
|00x
|7
|13
|0
a-hit by pitch for Schmitt in the 9th.
E – Estrada (6). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 7. 2B – Schmitt (14), Estrada (25), Yastrzemski (18), Campusano (5), Batten (3), Tatis Jr. (29). HR – Flores (20), off Wacha; Tatis Jr. (21), off Beck; Soto (26), off Beck. RBIs – Flores (50), Crawford (33), Wade Jr. (36), Tatis Jr. 2 (69), Soto (81), Grisham (41), Campusano (15), Batten (5). SF – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Pederson, Meckler 3); San Diego 3 (Batten, Kim 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Campusano. LIDP – Flores. GIDP – Flores, Kim.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Wade Jr.); San Diego 2 (Cooper; Bogaerts, Kim, Cooper).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beck, L, 3-3
|2⅔
|9
|6
|6
|0
|0
|49
|4.12
|Wood
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|70
|4.35
|Jackson
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.19
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.46
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 11-2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|108
|2.85
|Martinez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.95
|Barlow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored – Wood 2-0, Jackson 1-0. HBP – Barlow 2 (Sabol,Wade Jr.). PB – Bailey (5).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:50. A – 40,326 (40,222).
Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rengifo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|c-Cabbage ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Paris ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf-lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Pérez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|a-Noda ph-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Rooker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Diaz dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Díaz lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Bride 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|b-Butler ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|011
|2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|500
|13x
|9
|14
|1
a-lined out for C.Pérez in the 4th. b-flied out for Bride in the 6th. c-lined out for Grichuk in the 9th.
E – Bride (2). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Oakland 9. 2B – Ohtani (26), Drury (22), Rooker (17), Díaz (17), Gelof 2 (14), Diaz 2 (7), Ruiz (23), Noda (19). HR – O'Hoppe (6), off Patton; Ruiz (3), off Barría. RBIs – Drury (65), O'Hoppe (15), Díaz (23), Bride (7), Allen (17), Gelof 2 (23), Diaz (23), Ruiz 2 (40), Noda (43). SB – Ruiz (54). SF – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Moustakas 2, Rengifo, Ohtani, O'Hoppe); Oakland 7 (Butler 2, Diaz, Allen, Díaz, Noda, Gelof). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Oakland 6 for 19.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Schanuel, Rengifo, Drury. GIDP – Grichuk, Moniak, O'Hoppe.
DP – Oakland 3 (Bride, Gelof, C.Pérez; Bride, Gelof, C.Pérez; Gelof, Allen, Noda).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 7-11
|3⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|79
|4.19
|Herget
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|5.40
|Reyes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.87
|Barría
|2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|45
|5.62
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 3-11
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|89
|4.60
|Erceg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.82
|Newcomb
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|1.59
|Patton
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-2. HBP – Sears (Paris). WP – Barría.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 12,073 (46,847).
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 2 (Game 1)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Morel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Candelario ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.224
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duarte p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Benson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b-3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Senzel 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|b-Martini ph-1b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Marte dh-3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Fairchild lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|c-Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Chicago
|000
|102
|012
|6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|001
|2
|7
|0
a-lined out for Morel in the 6th. b-flied out for Senzel in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Fairchild in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bader in the 7th. e-singled for Law in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Happ (28). HR – Bellinger (21), off Ashcraft; Suzuki (14), off Duarte; Happ (17), off Law. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (80), Suzuki (49), Happ 2 (67), Marte (3), Benson (25). SB – De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). CS – Hoerner (6). S – De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Amaya, Bellinger); Cincinnati 5 (De La Cruz, Renfroe, Bader, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Chicago 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Fraley, Friedl. GIDP – De La Cruz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Bellinger); Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, De La Cruz, Stephenson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks, W, 2-0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|90
|1.80
|Palencia, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Merryweather, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.25
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.91
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 7-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|72
|4.76
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.66
|Duarte
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|40
|3.63
|Law
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|34
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored – Sims 2-2, Law 1-0. HBP – Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP – Wicks, Merryweather.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:45. A – 21,480 (43,891).
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2 (Game 2)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.320
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Madrigal ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|1-Bader pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Stephenson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.239
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|2-Fairchild pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Benson rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|a-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|14
|Chicago
|001
|010
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|002
|3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Maile in the 8th. b-lined out for Morel in the 9th.
1-ran for Fraley in the 8th. 2-ran for Encarnacion-Strand in the 9th.
E – Gomes (6). LOB – Chicago 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Suzuki (23), Fraley 2 (16), Friedl (20). HR – Bellinger (22), off Richardson; Martini (3), off Alzolay. RBIs – Bellinger (81), Happ (68), Friedl (49), Martini (7), Marte (4). SB – Hoerner (35), Happ (12). CS – Bellinger (5). S – Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Suzuki 2, Bellinger); Cincinnati 3 (Steer, De La Cruz, Marte). RISP – Chicago 1 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gomes, Steer. GIDP – Tauchman.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Encarnacion-Strand, De La Cruz).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cuas
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.71
|Smyly
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|53
|5.22
|Wesneski
|3⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|56
|4.75
|Leiter Jr., H, 27
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.79
|Alzolay, L, 2-5, BS, 22-25
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|2.80
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richardson
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|91
|6.75
|Moll
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.38
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.68
|Gibaut
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.25
|Díaz, W, 7-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.15
Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 1-0, Wesneski 1-0, Moll 1-1. WP – Smyly.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, John Bacon.
T – 2:52. A – 27,465 (43,891).
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Raley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Basabe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Aranda dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Fry 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Brennan dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Arias ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|0
|7
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|20x
|3
|8
|0
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5. 2B – Arozarena (15), Pinto (2), Straw (16), Naylor (9). RBIs – Arozarena (77), Pinto (5), Calhoun (16), Arias (18), Naylor (20). SB – Kwan (17), Giménez (23). SF – Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 3 (Kwan, Laureano, Naylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Kwan, Brennan.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 7-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|97
|3.17
|Beeks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.25
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|86
|6.16
|Morgan, W, 5-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.07
|Stephan, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.73
|Clase, S, 37-46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.90
WP – Quantrill.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:17. A – 25,685 (34,788).
N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|3-Caballero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Canzone lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|4-Marlowe pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|3
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McNeil lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|1-Locastro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|2-Ortega pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Mauricio 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|1
|10
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|01x
|2
|9
|0
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 8th. 3-ran for Raleigh in the 9th. 4-ran for Canzone in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 6, New York 8. 2B – Hernández (27), Rodríguez (32), Mauricio (1), Alonso (15). HR – Crawford (13), off Senga; Nimmo (20), off Gilbert. RBIs – Crawford (45), Nimmo (55), Vogelbach (44). SB – Lindor (25), Locastro (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Raleigh, Ford); New York 5 (Alvarez 2, Nimmo, McNeil, Vogelbach). RISP – Seattle 0 for 7; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Canzone, Lindor. GIDP – Ford.
DP – New York 1 (Mauricio, Lindor, Alonso).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|9
|97
|3.56
|Speier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.60
|Muñoz, L, 3-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|2.72
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|104
|3.08
|Bickford, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|6.89
|Smith, S, 3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.97
Inherited runners-scored – Speier 2-0. WP – Muñoz(2), Senga.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jacob Metz.
T – 2:38. A – 33,340 (42,136).
Minnesota 5, Texas 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|b-Jeffers ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Lewis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Stevenson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|E.Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|320
|5
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|0
a-homered for Wallner in the 7th. b-doubled for Julien in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 5, Texas 2. 2B – Jeffers (13), Grossman (21). HR – Luplow (2), off Burke; Vázquez (5), off Burke; Polanco (11), off Sborz; Seager (26), off Ryan. RBIs – Luplow 2 (4), Vázquez (27), Polanco 2 (38), Seager (81). SB – Lewis (3), Stevenson 2 (2), Gallo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Stevenson, Gallo); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Wallner, Vázquez. GIDP – Seager.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gallo, Correa, Gallo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 10-8
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|74
|4.20
|Jax, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.07
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|J.Duran
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.65
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|88
|2.21
|Burke, L, 5-3, BS, 0-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|3.64
|Sborz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.96
|Otto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|9.64
HBP – Ryan (Semien). PB – Heim (6).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian Knight; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:18. A – 26,940 (40,000).
Miami 8, Washington 5 (11)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Burger dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.311
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|b-Berti ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Hampson 3b-rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|a-Edwards ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|39
|8
|9
|8
|5
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Blankenhorn lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|c-Call ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.257
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|d-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Young cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|5
|5
|12
|Miami
|102
|000
|000
|14
|8
|9
|0
|Washington
|102
|000
|000
|11
|5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Stallings in the 10th. b-singled for Sánchez in the 11th. c-grounded out for Blankenhorn in the 11th. d-lined out for Alu in the 11th.
LOB – Miami 6, Washington 8. 2B – Arraez (28). HR – Hampson (2), off Thompson; Abrams (15), off Pérez; Thomas (21), off Pérez; Blankenhorn (1), off Pérez. RBIs – Chisholm Jr. 2 (36), Burger (13), Bell (14), De La Cruz (65), Berti (26), Hampson 2 (14), Abrams (51), Thomas 2 (71), Blankenhorn (1), Kieboom (6). SB – Wendle (6). CS – Wendle (0). SF – Burger. S – Young.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Bell, De La Cruz); Washington 3 (Abrams, Kieboom 2). RISP – Miami 5 for 15; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bell, Stallings. GIDP – Hampson, Stallings, Meneses, Ruiz.
DP – Miami 2 (Hampson, Arraez, Bell; Hampson, Arraez, Gurriel); Washington 2 (Alu, Abrams, Smith; Smith, Abrams, Smith).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|86
|2.86
|Okert
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.62
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|7.50
|Soriano
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.50
|Hoeing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.95
|Scott, W, 7-4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|30
|2.40
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|80
|4.35
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.26
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.82
|Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.72
|Finnegan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.82
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|⅓
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5.60
|Thompson
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.50
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-0, Thompson 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Arraez). WP – Okert.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:18. A – 27,930 (41,376).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.205
|Domínguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wells c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|1
|3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Dubón 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Alvarez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.291
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Brantley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|New York
|302
|010
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Houston
|011
|000
|000
|2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th.
LOB – New York 3, Houston 6. 2B – Pereira (2), Peña (27), Tucker (31). HR – LeMahieu (14), off Verlander; Domínguez (1), off Verlander; Stanton (21), off Verlander; Judge (30), off Verlander; J.Abreu (12), off Rodón. RBIs – LeMahieu (36), Domínguez 2 (2), Stanton 2 (53), Judge (57), J.Abreu (63), Tucker (98). SB – Kiner-Falefa (11).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (LeMahieu 2, Peraza); Houston 3 (Maldonado, Peña, J.Abreu). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Peraza, Meyers, Tucker. GIDP – Wells.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, J.Abreu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 2-4
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|92
|5.70
|Vásquez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.22
|Peralta
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.17
|Loáisiga
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.64
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 4-2
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|88
|3.86
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.42
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.97
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0. HBP – Rodón (Alvarez), Vásquez (Alvarez), Kuhnel (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:31. A – 41,066 (41,000).
Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.258
|Harper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|1
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Frelick cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Taylor ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.204
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.215
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Miller ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Wiemer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|4
|3
|14
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|040
|5
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|300
|04x
|7
|7
|0
a-popped out for Tellez in the 7th. b-walked for Frelick in the 8th.
E – Bohm (9). LOB – Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 4. HR – Schwarber (38), off Peralta; Turner (20), off Williams; Adames (22), off Wheeler. RBIs – Schwarber (86), Marsh (49), Turner 3 (63), Adames 3 (65), Taylor (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 0; Milwaukee 1 (Turang). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|102
|3.62
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.76
|Alvarado, L, 0-1, H, 9
|⅓
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|23
|1.78
|Hoffman, BS, 1-3
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.59
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|94
|3.85
|Milner, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.14
|Payamps, H, 24
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|17
|2.47
|Williams, W, 8-3
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.60
Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 3-3, Williams 2-2.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:34. A – 32,519 (41,700).
Kansas City 13, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Valdez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Duvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Rafaela ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Yoshida lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|b-Abreu ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Urías 2b-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wong c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Taylor pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Perez 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Velázquez lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.232
|Waters rf-cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Loftin dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Isbel cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|Blanco rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|39
|13
|17
|13
|3
|7
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|2
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|241
|006
|00x
|13
|17
|0
a-struck out for Duvall in the 7th. b-struck out for Yoshida in the 7th.
1-ran for Witt Jr. in the 7th.
LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 6. 2B – Velázquez (2), Loftin (1), Isbel (19). HR – Verdugo (13), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (28), off Paxton; Perez (20), off Paxton; Perez (21), off Walter; Velázquez (6), off Walter. RBIs – Verdugo 2 (53), Witt Jr. 2 (84), Perez 4 (61), Isbel 2 (29), Garcia 2 (46), Loftin (1), Velázquez 2 (10). CS – Witt Jr. (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Story); Kansas City 3 (Waters, Isbel, Perez). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; Kansas City 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Witt Jr.. GIDP – Fermin.
DP – Boston 1 (Casas, Story, Casas).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 7-5
|1⅓
|5
|6
|6
|2
|0
|36
|4.50
|Llovera
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.41
|Walter
|4
|10
|7
|7
|0
|5
|82
|5.79
|Jacques
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|5.40
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 4-15
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|114
|6.29
|Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|21.60
Inherited runners-scored – Llovera 2-2. HBP – Lyles (Urías), Jacques (Fermin). WP – Paxton, Walter. PB – Wong (6).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:40. A – 15,470 (38,427).
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Greene lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|a-Lipcius ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vierling 3b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|1-Baddoo pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|3
|3
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|b-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|2
|9
|Detroit
|000
|021
|010
|4
|11
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|010
|2
|9
|1
a-struck out for Greene in the 7th. b-flied out for Lee in the 7th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Sosa (1). LOB – Detroit 9, Chicago 6. 2B – Jiménez (17), Benintendi (30). RBIs – Greene 2 (37), Rogers (39), Benintendi (40), Robert Jr. (71). SB – Greene (7), McKinstry (16), Baddoo (9). CS – Robert Jr. (4). SF – Robert Jr.. S – Short.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Cabrera 2, Carpenter, Vierling); Chicago 4 (Robert Jr., Grandal, Jiménez, Moncada). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Chicago 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Meadows, Robert Jr., Colás, Jiménez. GIDP – Short, Sosa.
DP – Detroit 2 (Short, McKinstry, Torkelson; Lipcius, McKinstry, Torkelson); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Sosa, Vaughn).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Rodriguez, W, 10-7
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|103
|3.11
|Brieske, H, 3
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.80
|Vest, H, 8
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.57
|Lange, S, 20-24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 2-6
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|94
|4.87
|Peralta
|⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
|Ramsey
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|34
|4.38
|Shaw
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.18
Inherited runners-scored – Brieske 2-0, Vest 1-0, Peralta 2-1, Ramsey 1-0, Shaw 1-0. HBP – Toussaint (Vierling). WP – E.Rodriguez.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:43. A – 15,105 (40,241).
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Joe rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Andujar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Peguero ss-2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|b-McCutchen ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|J.Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|3
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.276
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Winn ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000
|3
|4
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|1
|2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Suwinski in the 9th. b-singled for Rivas in the 10th.
E – Selby (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 8. 2B – Rivas (5), O'Neill (13). HR – Contreras (16), off Keller. RBIs – Rivas (7), McCutchen (41), Reynolds (66), Contreras (55), Goldschmidt (70). SB – Bae (22). SF – Reynolds, Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, Bae, Hayes, Rodríguez); St. Louis 4 (Winn, Walker, Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 9; St. Louis 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Hayes, Andujar, Nootbaar. GIDP – Andujar, Nootbaar.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Rivas, Peguero, Rivas); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|98
|3.93
|Holderman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.00
|Mlodzinski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.19
|Selby, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.61
|Bednar, S, 30-33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|90
|4.02
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.12
|Romero, L, 4-2
|1⅔
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|35
|3.44
|VerHagen
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.06
Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 1-0. WP – Romero.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:42. A – 33,842 (44,494).
Arizona 4, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Henderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Westburg dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|1-Perdomo pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Carroll rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|b-Rivera ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010
|2
|8
|1
|Arizona
|200
|002
|00x
|4
|10
|0
a- for Ahmed in the 8th. b-grounded out for Smith in the 8th.
1-ran for Longoria in the 8th.
E – Urías (3). LOB – Baltimore 7, Arizona 7. 2B – Westburg (11), Henderson (22), O'Hearn (17), Pham (7), Moreno (15), Carroll (26). HR – Gurriel Jr. (21), off Irvin; Walker (29), off Irvin. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (47), Gurriel Jr. 2 (70), Walker 2 (89). SB – Mullins (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías 2, Hays); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Rivera 2). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Santander. LIDP – Santander. GIDP – Carroll.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Rutschman, Henderson; Henderson, O'Hearn); Arizona 1 (Carroll, Ahmed, Carroll).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 1-4
|5⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|88
|4.91
|Krehbiel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|0.00
|Fujinami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.95
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.63
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 2-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|85
|6.45
|Nelson, H, 11
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.10
|Ginkel, H, 7
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.43
|Sewald, S, 8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.22
Inherited runners-scored – Fujinami 1-0, Pérez 2-0, Ginkel 1-0. HBP – Davies (Rutschman).
Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:40. A – 18,248 (48,359).
Toronto 13, Colorado 9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Schneider 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.412
|Espinal 3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Belt dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Kirk ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|McCoy ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Clement ss-3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.435
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Totals
|43
|13
|17
|13
|5
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|b-Bouchard ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Díaz c
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Goodman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Jones lf
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.284
|Montero 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.226
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|2
|7
|Toronto
|000
|112
|513
|13
|17
|1
|Colorado
|002
|003
|004
|9
|12
|0
a-doubled for Jansen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blackmon in the 9th.
E – Schneider (1). LOB – Toronto 8, Colorado 5. 2B – Kiermaier (15), Schneider (5), Kirk (12), Merrifield (25), Guerrero Jr. (27), Tovar 2 (30), B.Doyle (12), McMahon (27). 3B – Clement (1), Jones (2). HR – Belt (16), off Flexen; Clement (1), off Flexen; Jansen (17), off Flexen; Montero (6), off Ryu; Jones (14), off Cabrera. RBIs – Belt (38), Clement 3 (6), Jansen 2 (53), Schneider (15), Kirk 3 (36), Merrifield (59), Guerrero Jr. (80), Springer (55), Montero 3 (29), Jones 3 (42), Bouchard (1), Díaz (63), McMahon (68). SB – Merrifield (25). CS – Merrifield (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Belt, Varsho, Guerrero Jr. 3); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Rodgers, Díaz). RISP – Toronto 6 for 13; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bouchard, Tovar. GIDP – Montero.
DP – Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Clement, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|76
|2.48
|García, H, 15
|⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.72
|Cabrera, W, 2-0
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0.54
|Hicks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.65
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Green
|⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|54.00
|Romano
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.49
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|87
|5.94
|Hollowell
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.60
|Bird, L, 2-2, BS, 0-8
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|4.22
|Suter
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.28
|T.Doyle
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|4.19
|Bard
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|34
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 2-2, Romano 1-0, Hollowell 1-0, Suter 2-2, T.Doyle 1-0. WP – Flexen.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:10. A – 27,397 (50,144).
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.338
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|38
|6
|14
|6
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|a-Peralta ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|b-Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|A.Rosario dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Busch 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Hernández 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|13
|Atlanta
|011
|120
|010
|6
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|030
|3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Betts in the 8th. b-homered for Freeman in the 8th. c-flied out for Rojas in the 9th.
E – Muncy (10). LOB – Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Arcia (18), Acuña Jr. (32), Riley (26), Ozuna (20). HR – d'Arnaud (10), off Urías; Acuña Jr. (31), off Urías; Ozuna (32), off Urías; Wong (1), off Johnson. RBIs – d'Arnaud (34), Acuña Jr. (84), Ozuna 2 (76), Riley (83), E.Rosario (65), Wong 3 (3). SB – Acuña Jr. (63). CS – E.Rosario (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Harris II); Los Angeles 3 (Heyward, Taylor, Muncy). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
GIDP – Albies, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr., Smith, Rojas.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Arcia, Albies, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson); Los Angeles 3 (Rojas, Hernández, Freeman; Rojas, Hernández, Freeman; Hernández, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 6-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|104
|2.52
|Johnson
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|30
|2.40
|Tonkin, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.38
|Yates, S, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.73
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 11-8
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|4.60
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.65
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.92
|Varland
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|39
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:53. A – 52,436 (56,000).
