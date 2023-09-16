Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Conforto dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Wade Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.261
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|b-Flores ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|1-DeJong pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Matos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|7
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Jones lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|2
|1
|6
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|001
|2
|2
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|012
|3
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Matos in the 8th. b-walked for Crawford in the 9th.
1-ran for Flores in the 9th.
E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 3. 2B – Davis (22), McMahon (30), Blackmon (18). RBIs – Bailey (46), Flores (56), Tovar (66), Montero (32). SB – Doyle (18).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Matos); Colorado 2 (Doyle, Blackmon). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Haniger. GIDP – Bryant.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|8
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|104
|3.31
|Doval, L, 6-5, BS, 37-45
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.98
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|7
|0
|1
|1
|5
|7
|101
|6.43
|Lawrence
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.95
|Mears
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|35
|2.45
|Koch, W, 3-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored – Koch 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:26. A – 38,253 (50,144).
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.263
|Soto lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Campusano c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Cooper 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Batten 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Azocar cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|7
|8
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Soderstrom 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ruiz lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|San Diego
|220
|010
|003
|8
|11
|0
|Oakland
|011
|001
|000
|3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Allen in the 7th.
LOB – San Diego 11, Oakland 3. 2B – Cooper (6), Campusano (6), Noda (21). HR – Tatis Jr. (25), off Newcomb; Azocar (1), off Sweet; Langeliers (20), off Lugo; Rooker (25), off Lugo. RBIs – Tatis Jr. 3 (77), Campusano (25), Azocar 3 (8), Langeliers (56), Noda (51), Rooker (59). SB – Bogaerts (16), Ruiz (59), Soto 2 (10), Kim (36), Tatis Jr. (26), Gelof (11).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Campusano, Batten 2, Machado 4); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Rooker). RISP – San Diego 4 for 14; Oakland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Rooker. GIDP – Campusano, Kim, Noda.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cooper); Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; Diaz, Gelof, Noda).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 7-7
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|95
|3.83
|Barlow, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.48
|Suarez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.66
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.83
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 1-1
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|79
|3.00
|Martínez
|4⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|74
|5.40
|F.Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|5.40
|Sweet
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – F.Pérez 1-0. HBP – Newcomb (Azocar), Martínez (Bogaerts). WP – Newcomb.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, David Arrieta; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:51. A – 17,828 (46,847).
Toronto 3, Boston 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.288
|Abreu lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.365
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|Schneider dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|1
|13
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|Toronto
|003
|000
|00x
|3
|4
|0
E – Story (2). LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 3. 2B – Turner 2 (30), Abreu (5), Kirk (15). HR – Guerrero Jr. (23), off Bello. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 3 (89).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Verdugo 2, McGuire); Toronto 0. RISP – Boston 0 for 4; Toronto 1 for 2.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 12-9
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|101
|3.71
|Murphy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|4.43
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 11-10
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|8
|90
|3.49
|Hicks, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.65
|Romano, S, 35-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.55
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:17. A – 35,680 (49,282).
Miami 9, Atlanta 6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.337
|Wall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Pillar ph-lf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|2
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.349
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Burger 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|De La Cruz lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Hampson lf-rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|b-Gurriel ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Edwards 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Berti lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|002
|112
|000
|6
|11
|1
|Miami
|310
|000
|50x
|9
|13
|0
a-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Sánchez in the 7th.
E – d'Arnaud (5). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 6. 2B – Arcia 2 (24), Riley (27), Burger (10), Stallings 2 (14), Hampson (12). 3B – Sánchez (3). HR – Harris II (17), off Cueto; Arraez (8), off Elder; Arraez (9), off Johnson. RBIs – Harris II (51), Riley (89), Acuña Jr. (98), Rosario (72), Albies 2 (95), Arraez 2 (66), De La Cruz (74), Sánchez (51), Burger (18), Hampson (18), Stallings 3 (20). SF – Acuña Jr., Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, d'Arnaud 3, Olson); Miami 3 (Edwards, Chisholm Jr., Wendle). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 13; Miami 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Albies, Harris II 2, Ozuna, Riley, Arraez. GIDP – Acuña Jr., Sánchez, Stallings.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson, Arcia, Olson; Riley, Albies, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|5
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|92
|3.50
|Johnson, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|0.90
|Hand, L, 1-1, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|20
|6.43
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.31
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|4
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|70
|6.20
|Chargois
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.65
|Robertson
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|6.89
|Puk, W, 6-5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.17
|Nardi, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.82
|Scott, S, 9-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Hand (Gurriel). HBP – Cueto (Ozuna), Hand (Edwards). WP – Elder.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:55. A – 17,692 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Raley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-H.Ramírez ph-dh
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.304
|Pinto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Hicks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Kjerstad dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|b-Hays ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Westburg 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|c-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|13
|Tampa Bay
|000
|214
|000
|7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|1
|2
|0
a-homered for Raley in the 6th. b-struck out for Kjerstad in the 8th. c-struck out for Frazier in the 8th.
E – Paredes (11). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 2. 2B – Margot 2 (18), Arozarena (17), J.Lowe (28). HR – B.Lowe (20), off Flaherty; H.Ramírez (11), off Baker; Kjerstad (1), off Eflin. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (67), Margot 2 (32), H.Ramírez 3 (61), Kjerstad (1). SF – B.Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Raley); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 3.
GIDP – Paredes, Santander.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Walls, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Frazier, O'Hearn).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 15-8
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|84
|3.44
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|2.43
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.15
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 1-3
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|79
|7.11
|Webb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.06
|Hall
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|5.25
|Baker
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|3.60
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.24
Hall pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-1, Baker 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:35. A – 43,359 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.271
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.167
|Volpe ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Peraza 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Rortvedt c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.115
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|8
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.216
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Rodríguez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Andujar dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Palacios rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Peguero ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|New York
|010
|002
|004
|7
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|003
|000
|5
|10
|1
E – Bae (10). LOB – New York 11, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Volpe (20). RBIs – Rortvedt (4), LeMahieu (43), Judge (63), Florial (2), Volpe (59), Cabrera (27), Suwinski (66), Reynolds (75), Bae (28), Hayes 2 (59). SB – Cabrera (8). CS – Peguero (2). SF – Suwinski.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Torres, Florial, Rortvedt 2, Peraza 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Andujar 2). RISP – New York 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Peraza, Bae. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – New York 1 (Rortvedt, Volpe, Rortvedt); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Joe).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|93
|2.81
|Misiewicz, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|10.13
|McAllister
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.38
|Ramirez, W, 1-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.61
|Holmes, S, 20-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.95
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|5
|4
|1
|1
|5
|7
|96
|4.27
|Hatch, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|3.92
|Selby, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8.20
|Mlodzinski, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.10
|Holderman, L, 0-3, BS, 2-6
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|34
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored – McAllister 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. HBP – McAllister (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:15. A – 31,534 (38,753).
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.246
|Senzel 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Steer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Maile c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|2
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.226
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Mauricio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|200
|5
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|3
|5
|2
E – Mauricio (1), Narváez (4). LOB – Cincinnati 6, New York 5. 2B – McNeil (23). HR – Steer (22), off Peterson; India (16), off Hartwig; Alonso (45), off Greene. RBIs – Steer 2 (81), India 2 (57), Alonso 3 (112). SB – Ortega (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, India, Bader); New York 4 (Narváez, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Mauricio, Vientos. GIDP – Vientos.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, India, Steer).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|4.45
|Sims, W, 6-3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.38
|Gibaut, H, 22
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.07
|Díaz, S, 37-39
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.10
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|5⅔
|6
|3
|2
|2
|10
|95
|5.22
|Hartwig, L, 4-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|34
|5.65
|Smith
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.57
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-0, Díaz 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Smith 1-0. HBP – Hartwig (Maile). WP – Peterson.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:53. A – 27,811 (42,136).
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Meneses 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Kieboom dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|a-García ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Call lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Taylor rf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Frelick cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Canha rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|1-Wiemer pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Tellez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|10
|Washington
|300
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|040
|01x
|5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Chavis in the 7th.
1-ran for Canha in the 8th.
LOB – Washington 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Meneses (34), Kieboom (2), Vargas (12), Call (14). HR – Thomas (25), off Miley; Contreras (16), off Irvin; Santana (8), off Irvin; Santana (9), off Harvey. RBIs – Thomas (79), Kieboom (7), Vargas (29), Contreras 3 (73), Santana 2 (22). SB – Frelick (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Chavis, Abrams); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Canha). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Santana, Frelick. GIDP – Monasterio.
DP – Washington 1 (Chavis, Abrams, Meneses).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 3-6
|4⅔
|3
|4
|4
|5
|6
|102
|4.34
|Garcia
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.68
|Machado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.01
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.06
|Harvey
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 8-4
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|92
|3.38
|Megill, H, 4
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.13
|Uribe, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.38
|D.Williams, S, 35-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.62
Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:29. A – 35,428 (41,700).
Cleveland 12, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Huff 1b-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Ornelas ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Garver dh-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Hedges c-p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Duran lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Carter cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|17
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Tena 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.312
|1-Fry pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Calhoun dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Laureano cf
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.248
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.244
|Freeman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Arias ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|B.Naylor c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|5
|9
|Texas
|000
|000
|003
|3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|115
|30x
|12
|15
|0
1-ran for J.Naylor in the 7th.
LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 9. 2B – Carter (1), Seager (41), B.Naylor (11), Ramírez (35), J.Naylor (28), Brennan (23). HR – Jankowski (1), off Morgan; Giménez (13), off Gray; Laureano (3), off Heaney; Calhoun (5), off Kennedy. RBIs – Jankowski (30), Hedges 2 (2), Giménez 3 (54), J.Naylor 3 (91), Laureano (13), Ramírez (76), Brennan 2 (40), Calhoun 2 (20). SB – Arias (3). CS – Ramírez (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Grossman, J.Smith); Cleveland 5 (Brennan 2, Calhoun, Arias, Kwan). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; Cleveland 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Calhoun.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-8
|3⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|73
|4.05
|Heaney
|2
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|55
|4.43
|Kennedy
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|36
|7.16
|Hedges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12
|100
|6.88
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.83
|Morgan
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|32
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored – Heaney 2-0, Kennedy 1-0. HBP – Gray 2 (Laureano,Giménez). WP – Heaney, Kennedy.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Rob Drake; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Bacon.
T – 2:46. A – 21,043 (34,788).
Kansas City 4, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|1-Isbel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Velázquez rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Loftin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Garcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Waters cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|2
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|110
|01x
|4
|9
|1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Melendez in the 7th.
E – Waters (5). LOB – Houston 7, Kansas City 8. 2B – Alvarez (20), Maldonado (11), Garcia (20). HR – J.Abreu (15), off Clarke; Velázquez (10), off Javier; Witt Jr. (29), off Javier; Massey (14), off Maton. RBIs – Alvarez (89), J.Abreu (78), Perez (70), Velázquez (18), Witt Jr. (89), Massey (52). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (46). SF – Perez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Brantley); Kansas City 7 (Waters 2, Pratto, Olivares, Perez, Massey 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Olivares, Loftin, Witt Jr.. GIDP – Bregman, Witt Jr..
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto; Garcia, Massey, Pratto).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 9-4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|81
|4.74
|Graveman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.95
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.88
|Maton
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|3.26
|Sousa
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|5.39
|Zerpa, W, 2-3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|70
|5.62
|Snider, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.11
|Hernández, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.80
|Clarke, S, 1-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|5.60
Inherited runners-scored – Sousa 2-0. WP – Graveman. PB – Maldonado (11).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:57. A – 15,465 (38,427).
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Harper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Sosa 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.270
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Pache lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|b-Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.269
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|1-Querecuto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|a-O'Neill ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|J.Walker rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Winn ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.154
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|7
|7
|Philadelphia
|400
|001
|000
|5
|8
|3
|St. Louis
|002
|100
|001
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Palacios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
E – Turner 2 (20), Nola (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 15. 2B – Sosa (14), Rojas (8). HR – Castellanos (24), off Thompson. RBIs – Harper (62), Castellanos 3 (93), Realmuto (56), Burleson (35), Arenado (90), Winn (5), Edman (46). SB – Burleson (2), Goldschmidt (11), Realmuto (14), Sosa (4). CS – Pache (2). SF – Winn.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Turner, Stott); St. Louis 7 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Burleson 2, Nootbaar 3). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 11.
GIDP – Turner, Contreras.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|1
|97
|4.62
|Strahm, W, 9-4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.28
|Hoffman, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.25
|Domínguez, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.00
|Kimbrel, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|32
|3.29
|Alvarado, S, 8-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|1.98
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 5-6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|89
|4.34
|Lawrence
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.67
|Liberatore
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.53
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.02
|Pallante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.16
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 2-0, Liberatore 1-0. HBP – Domínguez (Burleson).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:26. A – 42,166 (44,494).
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Suzuki dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Morel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.236
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|3
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004
|4
|7
|0
|Arizona
|300
|003
|00x
|6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Longoria in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 5, Arizona 5. 2B – Moreno (17). HR – Happ (18), off K.Nelson; Suzuki (18), off K.Nelson; Morel (23), off Sewald; Gurriel Jr. (24), off Steele; Thomas (9), off Steele. RBIs – Happ (73), Suzuki 2 (65), Morel (67), Gurriel Jr. 3 (77), Thomas 3 (35). S – Carroll.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP – Chicago 0 for 0; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Pham. GIDP – Happ.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 16-4
|6
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|83
|2.73
|Stroman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|3.79
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, W, 2-8
|5⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|73
|5.86
|Saalfrank, H, 2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.23
|K.Nelson
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13
|3.93
|Sewald
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored – Saalfrank 1-0. HBP – Ginkel (Tauchman).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:14. A – 32,864 (48,359).
Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.237
|Carpenter rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Nevin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.145
|Lipcius 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|2-Short pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|a-Ibáñez ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Báez ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.220
|Rogers c
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Meadows cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Paris cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Drury 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Escobar 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Walsh 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.132
|Fletcher 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Adams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|13
|Detroit
|110
|101
|070
|11
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101
|2
|6
|0
a-singled for McKinstry in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Lipcius in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Lipcius (1), Báez (14), Torkelson (32), Phillips (1). HR – Báez (9), off Canning; Rogers (17), off Canning; Fletcher (2), off Skubal; Walsh (2), off Wingenter. RBIs – Lipcius (4), Torkelson 2 (83), Báez 4 (58), Rogers (40), Vierling (38), Carpenter 2 (62), Fletcher (9), Walsh (6). SF – Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Ibáñez, Carpenter, McKinstry 2); Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Drury). RISP – Detroit 7 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Drury, Paris.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 6-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|91
|3.25
|Díaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Wingenter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|6.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 7-7
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|109
|4.42
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.06
|Diaz
|⅓
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0
|42
|12.60
|Escobar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Escobar 2-0. HBP – Skubal (Drury). WP – Skubal.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:36. A – 37,822 (45,517).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.209
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|K.Hernández lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|d-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|M.Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|2
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Canzone dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Moore ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|c-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|J.Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|b-Haggerty ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|2
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|022
|011
|6
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|102
|000
|3
|11
|1
a-struck out for Canzone in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Rojas in the 7th. c-struck out for Moore in the 8th. d-grounded out for K.Hernández in the 9th.
E – Raleigh (10). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Seattle 10. 2B – Crawford (31). 3B – Muncy (1). HR – M.Rojas (4), off Kirby; Outman (20), off Thornton; Suárez (21), off Bo.Miller. RBIs – M.Rojas 2 (29), Muncy (99), Martinez 2 (86), Outman (65), Suárez (88), T.Hernández (89). CS – M.Rojas (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Martinez); Seattle 7 (T.Hernández 2, Raleigh 2, Moore 2, Ford). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 5; Seattle 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Suárez, Rodríguez. GIDP – Freeman, Suárez.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Freeman); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bo.Miller, W, 10-3
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|91
|4.02
|Ferguson, H, 17
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.48
|Graterol, H, 18
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.32
|Brasier, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.79
|Phillips, S, 23-25
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.43
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 10-10
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|81
|3.57
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.49
|Speier
|⅔
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3.70
|Brash
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.13
|Thornton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0, Graterol 1-0, Brash 1-1. HBP – Kirby (Smith), Speier (Freeman), Brasier (France). WP – Bo.Miller(2), Ferguson.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:47. A – 43,823 (47,929).
