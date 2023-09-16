Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .251 Conforto dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .249 Wade Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0 3 1 .261 Haniger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Bailey c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .248 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .198 b-Flores ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .288 1-DeJong pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Matos cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266 a-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Slater cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Totals 29 2 2 2 7 11

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279 Bryant dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Jones lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .272 Montero 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Tovar ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Rodgers 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Doyle cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Totals 30 3 6 2 1 6

San Francisco 010 000 001 2 2 1 Colorado 000 000 012 3 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Matos in the 8th. b-walked for Crawford in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 3. 2B – Davis (22), McMahon (30), Blackmon (18). RBIs – Bailey (46), Flores (56), Tovar (66), Montero (32). SB – Doyle (18).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Matos); Colorado 2 (Doyle, Blackmon). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Haniger. GIDP – Bryant.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 8 4 1 1 0 6 104 3.31 Doval, L, 6-5, BS, 37-45 ⅓ 2 2 1 1 0 15 2.98

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 7 0 1 1 5 7 101 6.43 Lawrence ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.95 Mears 1⅓ 2 1 1 2 2 35 2.45 Koch, W, 3-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.51

Inherited runners-scored – Koch 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:26. A – 38,253 (50,144).