Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski lf400001.249
Estrada 2b400001.269
Davis 3b311011.251
Conforto dh310012.249
Wade Jr. 1b100031.261
Haniger rf400001.212
Bailey c401101.248
Crawford ss200011.198
b-Flores ph000110.288
1-DeJong pr-ss000000.196
Matos cf200000.266
a-Pederson ph100001.246
Slater cf100001.257
Totals29222711
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf412000.279
Bryant dh400001.252
Jones lf310011.272
Montero 1b401101.250
McMahon 3b311001.247
Díaz c300000.270
Tovar ss301101.252
Rodgers 2b301001.209
Doyle cf300000.191
Totals3036216
San Francisco010000001221
Colorado000000012360

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Matos in the 8th. b-walked for Crawford in the 9th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Colorado 3. 2B – Davis (22), McMahon (30), Blackmon (18). RBIs – Bailey (46), Flores (56), Tovar (66), Montero (32). SB – Doyle (18).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Slater 2, Matos); Colorado 2 (Doyle, Blackmon). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Colorado 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Haniger. GIDP – Bryant.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb8411061043.31
Doval, L, 6-5, BS, 37-4522110152.98
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson7011571016.43
Lawrence0000163.95
Mears1⅓21122352.45
Koch, W, 3-20000143.51

Inherited runners-scored – Koch 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:26. A – 38,253 (50,144).

San Diego 8, Oakland 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b500012.266
Tatis Jr. rf312320.263
Soto lf321020.262
Machado dh400013.250
Bogaerts ss402000.273
Campusano c501100.301
Cooper 1b321021.244
Batten 3b522000.267
Azocar cf412300.269
Totals36811786
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b401101.239
Soderstrom 1b000000.160
Gelof 2b301012.268
Rooker dh411102.239
Brown rf400000.223
Langeliers c411102.206
Diaz 3b400001.229
Butler cf300003.202
Allen ss200000.212
a-Kemp ph100000.211
Smith ss000000.200
Ruiz lf211011.251
Totals31353212
San Diego2200100038110
Oakland011001000350

a-flied out for Allen in the 7th.

LOB – San Diego 11, Oakland 3. 2B – Cooper (6), Campusano (6), Noda (21). HR – Tatis Jr. (25), off Newcomb; Azocar (1), off Sweet; Langeliers (20), off Lugo; Rooker (25), off Lugo. RBIs – Tatis Jr. 3 (77), Campusano (25), Azocar 3 (8), Langeliers (56), Noda (51), Rooker (59). SB – Bogaerts (16), Ruiz (59), Soto 2 (10), Kim (36), Tatis Jr. (26), Gelof (11).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Campusano, Batten 2, Machado 4); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Rooker). RISP – San Diego 4 for 14; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Rooker. GIDP – Campusano, Kim, Noda.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cooper); Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; Diaz, Gelof, Noda).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 7-7653317953.83
Barlow, H, 4100002133.48
Suarez, H, 6100012204.66
García100001143.83
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Newcomb, L, 1-1354432793.00
Martínez4⅔41133745.40
F.Pérez00011105.40
Sweet123310216.75

Inherited runners-scored – F.Pérez 1-0. HBP – Newcomb (Azocar), Martínez (Bogaerts). WP – Newcomb.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, David Arrieta; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:51. A – 17,828 (46,847).

Toronto 3, Boston 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf401001.357
Devers 3b400000.274
Turner 1b402001.285
Verdugo rf400002.271
Yoshida dh401003.288
Abreu lf301001.365
Story ss300001.183
McGuire c300001.272
Urías 2b300001.218
Totals32050011
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400002.259
Bichette ss310012.306
Guerrero Jr. 1b412300.265
Schneider dh300002.326
Biggio 2b300002.225
Chapman 3b300002.245
Kiermaier cf300001.269
Kirk c301001.252
Varsho lf311001.217
Totals29343113
Boston000000000051
Toronto00300000x340

E – Story (2). LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 3. 2B – Turner 2 (30), Abreu (5), Kirk (15). HR – Guerrero Jr. (23), off Bello. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 3 (89).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Verdugo 2, McGuire); Toronto 0. RISP – Boston 0 for 4; Toronto 1 for 2.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 12-964331101013.71
Murphy200003304.43
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 11-10750008903.49
Hicks, H, 4100001162.65
Romano, S, 35-38100002142.55

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:17. A – 35,680 (49,282).

Miami 9, Atlanta 6
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf322110.337
Wall lf000000.250
Albies 2b502200.266
Riley 3b512102.278
Olson 1b401011.279
Ozuna dh300000.265
Rosario lf200100.266
a-Pillar ph-lf-rf100001.235
d'Arnaud c400001.225
Arcia ss422001.273
Harris II cf412100.293
Totals35611626
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b-2b522200.349
Bell dh400003.257
Burger 3b512101.291
Chisholm Jr. cf411002.251
De La Cruz lf211100.254
Hampson lf-rf212100.289
Sánchez rf301101.263
b-Gurriel ph-1b010010.246
Edwards 2b211010.296
Berti lf000000.278
Stallings c412301.203
Wendle ss401001.223
Totals35913929
Atlanta0021120006111
Miami31000050x9130

a-struck out for Rosario in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Sánchez in the 7th.

E – d'Arnaud (5). LOB – Atlanta 7, Miami 6. 2B – Arcia 2 (24), Riley (27), Burger (10), Stallings 2 (14), Hampson (12). 3B – Sánchez (3). HR – Harris II (17), off Cueto; Arraez (8), off Elder; Arraez (9), off Johnson. RBIs – Harris II (51), Riley (89), Acuña Jr. (98), Rosario (72), Albies 2 (95), Arraez 2 (66), De La Cruz (74), Sánchez (51), Burger (18), Hampson (18), Stallings 3 (20). SF – Acuña Jr., Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, d'Arnaud 3, Olson); Miami 3 (Edwards, Chisholm Jr., Wendle). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 13; Miami 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Albies, Harris II 2, Ozuna, Riley, Arraez. GIDP – Acuña Jr., Sánchez, Stallings.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson, Arcia, Olson; Riley, Albies, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder594406923.50
Johnson, H, 71⅔11110200.90
Hand, L, 1-1, BS, 1-234411206.43
Jiménez100002113.31
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto473302706.20
Chargois111110163.65
Robertson22210236.89
Puk, W, 6-51⅓00003154.17
Nardi, H, 16110000102.82
Scott, S, 9-12100001112.18

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Hand (Gurriel). HBP – Cueto (Ozuna), Hand (Edwards). WP – Elder.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:55. A – 17,692 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b501002.322
B.Lowe 2b411201.234
Arozarena lf513000.261
Paredes 3b400011.249
J.Lowe rf411001.282
Margot cf413200.257
Walls ss411000.207
Raley dh200001.250
a-H.Ramírez ph-dh212300.304
Pinto c411000.274
Totals38713716
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss400001.257
Rutschman c400002.266
Santander rf400001.257
O'Hearn 1b300001.296
Hicks lf200011.284
Mullins cf301001.249
Kjerstad dh211101.333
b-Hays ph-dh100001.283
Westburg 3b-2b300002.272
Frazier 2b200001.245
c-Urías ph-3b100001.266
Totals29121113
Tampa Bay0002140007131
Baltimore000001000120

a-homered for Raley in the 6th. b-struck out for Kjerstad in the 8th. c-struck out for Frazier in the 8th.

E – Paredes (11). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 2. 2B – Margot 2 (18), Arozarena (17), J.Lowe (28). HR – B.Lowe (20), off Flaherty; H.Ramírez (11), off Baker; Kjerstad (1), off Eflin. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (67), Margot 2 (32), H.Ramírez 3 (61), Kjerstad (1). SF – B.Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Raley); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 3.

GIDP – Paredes, Santander.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Walls, Díaz); Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Frazier, O'Hearn).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 15-8711108843.44
Diekman110013252.43
Devenski100002134.15
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 1-3463316797.11
Webb110000183.06
Hall3330095.25
Baker321100323.60
Pérez110000113.24

Hall pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-1, Baker 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:35. A – 43,359 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b512102.243
Judge rf513102.259
Torres 2b210030.271
Stanton dh400012.194
Florial cf300121.167
Volpe ss521102.211
Peraza 3b501002.208
Cabrera lf413110.220
Rortvedt c411111.115
Totals377116812
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b421111.242
Reynolds lf301111.272
Hayes 3b503200.270
Suwinski cf400103.216
Joe 1b400001.231
Rivas 1b100000.203
Rodríguez c301010.224
Andujar dh311010.246
Palacios rf411001.231
Peguero ss412001.253
Totals35510548
New York0100020047110
Pittsburgh1100030005101

E – Bae (10). LOB – New York 11, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Volpe (20). RBIs – Rortvedt (4), LeMahieu (43), Judge (63), Florial (2), Volpe (59), Cabrera (27), Suwinski (66), Reynolds (75), Bae (28), Hayes 2 (59). SB – Cabrera (8). CS – Peguero (2). SF – Suwinski.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Torres, Florial, Rortvedt 2, Peraza 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Andujar 2). RISP – New York 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Peraza, Bae. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – New York 1 (Rortvedt, Volpe, Rortvedt); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Joe).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole562234932.81
Misiewicz, BS, 0-1233112210.13
McAllister120002203.38
Ramirez, W, 1-21⅓00000172.61
Holmes, S, 20-23100001102.95
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo541157964.27
Hatch, BS, 0-1132212273.92
Selby, H, 210000298.20
Mlodzinski, H, 7100001182.10
Holderman, L, 0-3, BS, 2-6144420343.48

Inherited runners-scored – McAllister 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. HBP – McAllister (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:15. A – 31,534 (38,753).

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b511203.246
Senzel 3b511001.232
Steer 1b311211.265
Renfroe rf401002.147
Stephenson dh401002.252
Marte ss413000.306
Friedl lf300012.271
Bader cf400000.179
Maile c310002.226
Totals35584213
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo lf301011.267
Lindor ss410001.249
Stewart rf412001.278
Alonso 1b411301.226
McNeil 2b401000.266
Mauricio 3b300011.282
Ortega cf200021.225
Vientos dh400001.205
Narváez c300002.183
Totals3135349
Cincinnati000012200580
New York000003000352

E – Mauricio (1), Narváez (4). LOB – Cincinnati 6, New York 5. 2B – McNeil (23). HR – Steer (22), off Peterson; India (16), off Hartwig; Alonso (45), off Greene. RBIs – Steer 2 (81), India 2 (57), Alonso 3 (112). SB – Ortega (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, India, Bader); New York 4 (Narváez, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Mauricio, Vientos. GIDP – Vientos.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, India, Steer).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene5⅔43316984.45
Sims, W, 6-300020163.38
Gibaut, H, 221⅓10011273.07
Díaz, S, 37-391⅔00002222.10
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson5⅔632210955.22
Hartwig, L, 4-21⅔22203345.65
Smith00000154.50
Bickford10000085.57

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-0, Díaz 2-0, Hartwig 2-0, Smith 1-0. HBP – Hartwig (Maile). WP – Peterson.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:53. A – 27,811 (42,136).

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400001.247
Thomas rf411100.275
Meneses 1b311010.278
Ruiz c400000.254
Kieboom dh312111.207
Vargas 3b401101.254
Chavis 2b200002.244
a-García ph-2b200002.250
Call lf301000.196
Young cf300000.233
Totals3236327
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf310012.272
Taylor rf-lf000000.229
Contreras c311310.282
Santana 1b322210.239
Frelick cf-rf401000.252
Adames ss300012.212
Canha rf-lf401002.302
1-Wiemer pr-cf000000.204
Tellez dh311012.212
Turang 2b301001.223
Monasterio 3b300001.270
Totals29575510
Washington300000000360
Milwaukee00004001x570

a-struck out for Chavis in the 7th.

1-ran for Canha in the 8th.

LOB – Washington 4, Milwaukee 5. 2B – Meneses (34), Kieboom (2), Vargas (12), Call (14). HR – Thomas (25), off Miley; Contreras (16), off Irvin; Santana (8), off Irvin; Santana (9), off Harvey. RBIs – Thomas (79), Kieboom (7), Vargas (29), Contreras 3 (73), Santana 2 (22). SB – Frelick (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Chavis, Abrams); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Canha). RISP – Washington 2 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Santana, Frelick. GIDP – Monasterio.

DP – Washington 1 (Chavis, Abrams, Meneses).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 3-64⅔344561024.34
Garcia0000054.68
Machado110002225.01
Weems100000153.06
Harvey131102193.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, W, 8-45⅔53323923.38
Megill, H, 41⅓10001193.13
Uribe, H, 710000061.38
D.Williams, S, 35-39100003151.62

Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:29. A – 35,428 (41,700).

Cleveland 12, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b200012.277
Huff 1b-c111100.256
Seager ss301000.344
Ornelas ss111000.167
Lowe 1b300001.276
Jankowski lf100001.264
Garver dh-1b411001.280
Grossman rf300012.243
Heim c200002.263
Hedges c-p201201.176
J.Smith 3b400002.185
Duran lf-2b300003.274
Carter cf301002.300
Totals32363217
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411011.272
Ramírez 3b411110.277
Tena 3b000000.211
J.Naylor 1b514301.312
1-Fry pr-1b010000.232
Calhoun dh511200.230
Laureano cf232120.248
Giménez 2b422302.244
Freeman 2b000000.236
Brennan rf401210.265
Arias ss512002.213
B.Naylor c511003.230
Totals3812151259
Texas000000003360
Cleveland02011530x12150

1-ran for J.Naylor in the 7th.

LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 9. 2B – Carter (1), Seager (41), B.Naylor (11), Ramírez (35), J.Naylor (28), Brennan (23). HR – Jankowski (1), off Morgan; Giménez (13), off Gray; Laureano (3), off Heaney; Calhoun (5), off Kennedy. RBIs – Jankowski (30), Hedges 2 (2), Giménez 3 (54), J.Naylor 3 (91), Laureano (13), Ramírez (76), Brennan 2 (40), Calhoun 2 (20). SB – Arias (3). CS – Ramírez (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Grossman, J.Smith); Cleveland 5 (Brennan 2, Calhoun, Arias, Kwan). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; Cleveland 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Calhoun.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 8-83⅔73323734.05
Heaney266613554.43
Kennedy1⅓23323367.16
Hedges100000100.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 1-272001121006.88
Hentges100002123.83
Morgan143313324.03

Inherited runners-scored – Heaney 2-0, Kennedy 1-0. HBP – Gray 2 (Laureano,Giménez). WP – Heaney, Kennedy.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Rob Drake; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Bacon.

T – 2:46. A – 21,043 (34,788).

Kansas City 4, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400001.304
Peña ss412000.264
Alvarez dh301110.298
Bregman 3b400001.267
Tucker rf300012.284
J.Abreu 1b412101.237
Brantley lf400001.297
McCormick cf401001.282
Maldonado c201011.189
a-Diaz ph100001.285
Totals3327239
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf312011.232
1-Isbel pr-cf000000.233
Witt Jr. ss312110.278
Perez c300102.251
Olivares dh400002.260
Massey 2b412100.224
Velázquez rf-lf311111.247
Blanco lf000000.239
Loftin 3b300001.313
Garcia 3b101000.275
Waters cf-rf300011.230
Pratto 1b401003.234
Totals31494411
Houston000001001270
Kansas City00111001x491

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Melendez in the 7th.

E – Waters (5). LOB – Houston 7, Kansas City 8. 2B – Alvarez (20), Maldonado (11), Garcia (20). HR – J.Abreu (15), off Clarke; Velázquez (10), off Javier; Witt Jr. (29), off Javier; Massey (14), off Maton. RBIs – Alvarez (89), J.Abreu (78), Perez (70), Velázquez (18), Witt Jr. (89), Massey (52). SB – Witt Jr. 2 (46). SF – Perez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Brantley); Kansas City 7 (Waters 2, Pratto, Olivares, Perez, Massey 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Olivares, Loftin, Witt Jr.. GIDP – Bregman, Witt Jr..

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto; Garcia, Massey, Pratto).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 9-4553216814.74
Graveman110011272.95
Montero110011184.88
Maton21112223.26
Sousa0000130.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke230011485.39
Zerpa, W, 2-3421115705.62
Snider, H, 2110000114.11
Hernández, H, 13100010144.80
Clarke, S, 1-4111103185.60

Inherited runners-scored – Sousa 2-0. WP – Graveman. PB – Maldonado (11).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:57. A – 15,465 (38,427).

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh400003.197
Turner ss411001.270
Bohm 3b-1b401000.278
Harper 1b210101.293
Sosa 3b111010.257
Realmuto c412101.252
Castellanos rf411302.270
Stott 2b300010.286
Pache lf200010.266
b-Marsh ph-lf100000.283
Rojas cf402001.288
Totals3358539
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf310031.269
Goldschmidt 1b411011.271
Burleson dh401101.240
Arenado 3b402111.271
Contreras c502001.264
1-Querecuto pr010000---
Palacios lf200000.298
a-O'Neill ph-lf300001.235
J.Walker rf512001.273
Edman 2b501100.243
Winn ss200120.154
Totals3749477
Philadelphia400001000583
St. Louis002100001490

a-struck out for Palacios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

E – Turner 2 (20), Nola (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 15. 2B – Sosa (14), Rojas (8). HR – Castellanos (24), off Thompson. RBIs – Harper (62), Castellanos 3 (93), Realmuto (56), Burleson (35), Arenado (90), Winn (5), Edman (46). SB – Burleson (2), Goldschmidt (11), Realmuto (14), Sosa (4). CS – Pache (2). SF – Winn.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Turner, Stott); St. Louis 7 (O'Neill, Goldschmidt, Burleson 2, Nootbaar 3). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 11.

GIDP – Turner, Contreras.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola4⅔73211974.62
Strahm, W, 9-40000163.28
Hoffman, H, 8100010212.25
Domínguez, H, 13100002144.00
Kimbrel, H, 6100032323.29
Alvarado, S, 8-10121121241.98
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 5-6554424894.34
Lawrence21101144.67
Liberatore1⅓10002215.53
VerHagen100012214.02
Pallante100000115.16

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 2-0, Liberatore 1-0. HBP – Domínguez (Burleson).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:26. A – 42,166 (44,494).

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf301001.253
Hoerner 2b401001.285
Happ lf411100.241
Bellinger 1b210020.315
Swanson ss400001.251
Suzuki dh411202.277
Morel rf412101.248
Gomes c400003.271
Madrigal 3b401001.263
Totals33474210
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b411000.275
Carroll rf301001.279
Pham dh300011.260
Walker 1b220021.260
Gurriel Jr. lf411301.258
Longoria 3b300001.222
a-Peterson ph-3b100001.191
Moreno c414000.286
Thomas cf411301.236
Perdomo ss300001.253
Totals3168638
Chicago000000004470
Arizona30000300x680

a-struck out for Longoria in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 5, Arizona 5. 2B – Moreno (17). HR – Happ (18), off K.Nelson; Suzuki (18), off K.Nelson; Morel (23), off Sewald; Gurriel Jr. (24), off Steele; Thomas (9), off Steele. RBIs – Happ (73), Suzuki 2 (65), Morel (67), Gurriel Jr. 3 (77), Thomas 3 (35). S – Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Arizona 1 (Marte). RISP – Chicago 0 for 0; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Pham. GIDP – Happ.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, L, 16-4676625832.73
Stroman210013313.79
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, W, 2-85⅓40016735.86
Saalfrank, H, 20000060.00
Thompson10000180.00
Ginkel100002172.23
K.Nelson23311133.93
Sewald11100104.30

Inherited runners-scored – Saalfrank 1-0. HBP – Ginkel (Tauchman).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:14. A – 32,864 (48,359).

Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling lf400102.265
Torkelson 1b512202.237
Carpenter rf512200.291
Cabrera dh402000.255
1-Nevin pr-dh010010.145
Lipcius 3b402100.333
2-Short pr-3b110000.212
McKinstry 2b300002.230
a-Ibáñez ph-2b211000.256
Báez ss522402.220
Rogers c533100.216
Meadows cf311021.200
Totals4111151139
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Paris cf401001.111
Neto ss400002.229
Drury 1b-2b300001.258
O'Hoppe c400003.222
Escobar 3b-p400002.221
Grichuk dh301001.205
Walsh 1b111100.132
Fletcher 2b-3b412100.235
Adams lf400002.139
Phillips rf301001.244
Totals34262013
Detroit11010107011150
Los Angeles000000101260

a-singled for McKinstry in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Lipcius in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Lipcius (1), Báez (14), Torkelson (32), Phillips (1). HR – Báez (9), off Canning; Rogers (17), off Canning; Fletcher (2), off Skubal; Walsh (2), off Wingenter. RBIs – Lipcius (4), Torkelson 2 (83), Báez 4 (58), Rogers (40), Vierling (38), Carpenter 2 (62), Fletcher (9), Walsh (6). SF – Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Ibáñez, Carpenter, McKinstry 2); Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Drury). RISP – Detroit 7 for 12; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Drury, Paris.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 6-3731109913.25
Díaz11000290.00
Wingenter121102186.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, L, 7-76844171094.42
Marte100002165.06
Diaz777204212.60
Escobar1⅔00000150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Escobar 2-0. HBP – Skubal (Drury). WP – Skubal.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:36. A – 37,822 (45,517).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b401013.311
Freeman 1b310001.336
Smith c310002.267
Muncy 3b311112.209
Martinez dh402200.265
Heyward rf411001.268
K.Hernández lf300000.261
d-Wong ph100000.165
Taylor lf000000.235
Outman cf411102.248
M.Rojas ss412200.237
Totals33686211
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss501000.262
Rodríguez cf512000.290
Raleigh c411012.235
T.Hernández rf501102.267
Suárez 3b411100.232
Kelenic lf302010.254
France 1b301002.250
Canzone dh200001.212
a-Moore ph-dh100001.213
c-Ford ph-dh100001.222
J.Rojas 2b201001.289
b-Haggerty ph-2b201001.236
Totals373112211
Los Angeles000022011680
Seattle0001020003111

a-struck out for Canzone in the 6th. b-struck out for J.Rojas in the 7th. c-struck out for Moore in the 8th. d-grounded out for K.Hernández in the 9th.

E – Raleigh (10). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Seattle 10. 2B – Crawford (31). 3B – Muncy (1). HR – M.Rojas (4), off Kirby; Outman (20), off Thornton; Suárez (21), off Bo.Miller. RBIs – M.Rojas 2 (29), Muncy (99), Martinez 2 (86), Outman (65), Suárez (88), T.Hernández (89). CS – M.Rojas (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Martinez); Seattle 7 (T.Hernández 2, Raleigh 2, Moore 2, Ford). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 5; Seattle 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Suárez, Rodríguez. GIDP – Freeman, Suárez.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Betts, Freeman); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bo.Miller, W, 10-35⅔63327914.02
Ferguson, H, 1720002172.48
Graterol, H, 180000061.32
Brasier, H, 9110001220.79
Phillips, S, 23-25120001182.43
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 10-10654427813.57
Topa10000172.49
Speier01102113.70
Brash1000083.13
Thornton121101222.25

Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0, Graterol 1-0, Brash 1-1. HBP – Kirby (Smith), Speier (Freeman), Brasier (France). WP – Bo.Miller(2), Ferguson.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:47. A – 43,823 (47,929).

