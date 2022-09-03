Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Maton lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Sosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|b-Sands ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Vierling rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Flores dh
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.245
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pederson lf
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.268
|a-Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.227
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|c-Davis ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|González rf-lf-p
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|13
|11
|12
|10
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|434
|010
|01x
|13
|11
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Longoria in the 7th.
E – Coonrod (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 9. 2B – Maton (2), Yastrzemski (23), Longoria (11). 3B – González (2). HR – Pederson (21), off Gibson. RBIs – Bohm (61), Pederson 5 (58), Crawford (42), Longoria 2 (30), Knapp 2 (2), Flores (61), Estrada (52). SF – Knapp.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Sands, Marsh); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, González 2). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 4; San Francisco 6 for 16.
Runners moved up – Harper, Wade Jr., Knapp. GIDP – Harper.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Longoria, Wade Jr.).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 9-6
|1
|5
|7
|7
|4
|2
|65
|4.48
|Coonrod
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|38
|5.40
|Sánchez
|3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|75
|5.03
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.71
|Stubbs
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 5-6
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|3.58
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.79
|González
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Coonrod 1-0, Sánchez 3-2. HBP – Coonrod (Estrada). WP – Gibson.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:05. A – 32,840 (41,915).
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|D.Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tate p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle dh-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Rutschman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Henderson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|7
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|03x
|5
|9
|0
a-intentionally walked for Aguilar in the 8th. b-walked for Hays in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B – D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). RBIs – Kemp 2 (34), Chirinos (20), Mountcastle (68), Rutschman (26), Mateo 2 (45). S – Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Murphy, Kemp); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Chirinos, McKenna). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Santander. LIDP – Stevenson. GIDP – Machín, Mateo.
DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, D.Garcia); Baltimore 2 (Aguilar; Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|81
|2.63
|Snead
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.91
|Acevedo, L, 3-3
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|3.64
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.22
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.09
|Tate, W, 3-3
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.64
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-0. IBB – off Acevedo (Mullins).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:46. A – 13,558 (45,971).
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|1-Hampson pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Toglia rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|E.Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Bouchard lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.167
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|K.Farmer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Fairchild lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Romine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Steer 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.000
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|3
|9
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|101
|3
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Robinson in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Blackmon (20), Steer (1). HR – Bouchard (1), off Cessa; Steer (1), off Freeland; Fraley (8), off Lamet. RBIs – Bouchard 2 (2), Steer (1), Fraley (20), India (30). CS – Senzel (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Grichuk); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Barrero 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Solano, Aquino. LIDP – McMahon, Rodgers. GIDP – Grichuk, Robinson.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, Solano, Barrero; Aquino, Solano, Aquino).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|5
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|92
|4.75
|Lawrence, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.13
|Lamet, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.53
|Estévez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.51
|Colomé, L, 2-7
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.74
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|69
|5.18
|Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.00
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.89
|A.Díaz, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0. IBB – off Colomé (Fraley). WP – Colomé, A.Díaz.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:58. A – 16,763 (42,319).
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Hernández lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|1-Merrifield pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.238
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.129
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|7
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Castro 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Mitchell dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|9
|Toronto
|000
|200
|002
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Chapman (23), Espinal (24), Bichette (33), Heineman (5). HR – Bichette (18), off Ramirez. RBIs – Espinal 2 (46), Bichette 2 (68). SB – Guerrero Jr. (5). CS – Espinal (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Hernández 2, Springer 2, Bichette 2, Espinal); Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Marcano). RISP – Toronto 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Springer.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 13-7
|7⅓
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|98
|2.48
|Mayza, H, 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.89
|Cimber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.34
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|77
|0.00
|Beede, L, 1-5
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|47
|4.99
|De Jong
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|1.88
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|18
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. HBP – Beede (Guerrero Jr.). WP – De Jong.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:24. A – 18,057 (38,747).
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.223
|Haggerty lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.205
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Palacios dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|a-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|0
|1
|5
|Seattle
|120
|003
|000
|6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|9
|2
a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Rodríguez (4), Suárez (7), Rosario 2 (12). LOB – Seattle 7, Cleveland 8. 2B – Haniger 2 (6), France (20), Palacios (6). HR – Raleigh (20), off Morris; Raleigh (21), off Shaw. RBIs – Haniger 2 (21), Raleigh 4 (49).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Raleigh, Santana, Haniger); Cleveland 3 (Benson, Palacios, Rosario). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Cleveland 1 for 7.
GIDP – Giménez, Palacios.
DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Suárez, France; Frazier, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|2.39
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.43
|Festa
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|3.43
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|54
|9.00
|Hentges
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.96
|Shaw
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|31
|5.33
|Morgan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.08
|McCarty
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.55
HBP – L.Castillo (Giménez). WP – Morris. PB – Hedges (1).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:57. A – 21,923 (34,788).
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Rivero pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|2-Eaton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Rooker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|4-Lopez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|1
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.224
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|a-H.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Carpenter lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|3-Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Kreidler 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|4
|6
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|100
|5
|7
|1
a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th. b-singled for Rivero in the 8th. c-singled for Coleman in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 6th. 2-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th. 3-ran for Carpenter in the 8th. 4-ran for Rooker in the 9th.
E – Greene (2). LOB – Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR – Taylor (9), off Hutchison; W.Castro (6), off Lynch; Báez (12), off Lynch. RBIs – Isbel (21), Taylor 2 (40), W.Castro (26), Báez 2 (49), H.Castro (37).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Waters, Witt Jr., Isbel); Detroit 3 (Reyes, Barnhart 2). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Dozier. GIDP – Pratto, Cabrera.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Báez, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|84
|4.75
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.30
|Hernández, L, 0-4
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|8.18
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.66
|Coleman
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.63
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|85
|4.06
|Chafin, W, 1-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.76
|Vest, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.66
|Soto, S, 24-26
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.56
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP – Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP – Lynch.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:00. A – 16,067 (41,083).
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Meneses rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.350
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Call ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Palacios ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|2
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|1-Naquin pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.217
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|30
|7
|10
|7
|4
|2
|Washington
|001
|011
|000
|3
|10
|0
|New York
|020
|104
|00x
|7
|10
|2
a-singled for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Call in the 7th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 6th.
E – Nido (5), Escobar (10). LOB – Washington 10, New York 5. 2B – Vargas 2 (6), Nimmo (27), McNeil (35), Canha (20). 3B – Robles (2), Nimmo (6). HR – Escobar (13), off Gray; Alonso (32), off Gray. RBIs – Call (3), Vargas (10), Escobar 3 (47), Nido 2 (21), Alonso (106), Nimmo (46). SF – Nido, Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Abrams 2, Palacios, Ruiz 2, Robles); New York 3 (Nido, Marte, Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 2 for 13; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Voit, Robles, Marte.
DP – Washington 2 (Robles, Vargas, Robles; Vargas, Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-9
|5⅔
|6
|6
|6
|4
|2
|95
|4.91
|Cishek
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4.72
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.00
|Abbott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.56
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|5⅓
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|95
|3.32
|Givens, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|7.07
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.03
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.08
Inherited runners-scored – Cishek 2-2, Givens 1-0. IBB – off Gray (Escobar). WP – Rodríguez.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:09. A – 33,630 (41,922).
Boston 9, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Thompson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.311
|Devers 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.291
|a-Cordero ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.224
|Arroyo 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|6
|8
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
|Boston
|100
|330
|20x
|9
|13
|0
a-walked for Devers in the 8th.
E – Taveras (2), Duran (9). LOB – Texas 7, Boston 9. 2B – Semien (22), Lowe (22), Bogaerts (35), K.Hernández 2 (19), Devers (36). HR – Wong (1), off Alexy. RBIs – Seager (72), Bogaerts (61), K.Hernández 2 (37), Arroyo 2 (27), Devers (70), Martinez (51), Wong 2 (3). SB – Thompson (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras 2, Heim 3); Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Wong, Martinez 2, Story). RISP – Texas 1 for 9; Boston 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – García, Semien, Arroyo. GIDP – Martinez.
DP – Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|103
|12.60
|Alexy
|2⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|56
|6.75
|Culberson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|50
|4.37
|Danish, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.90
|Strahm, H, 10
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.48
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.49
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.11
|Bazardo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Alexy 1-1, Strahm 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:11. A – 31,628 (37,755).
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Encarnación lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.266
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.313
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|3
|8
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|402
|20x
|8
|11
|0
LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 6. 2B – Leblanc (5), Acuña Jr. (18). HR – Encarnación (2), off Morton; d'Arnaud (15), off Alcantara; Grissom (4), off Alcantara; Harris II (15), off Alcantara; Riley (34), off Sulser; d'Arnaud (16), off Sulser. RBIs – Encarnación (11), d'Arnaud 3 (53), Grissom 2 (12), Harris II 2 (48), Riley (87). SB – Swanson (17), Grissom (3). CS – Grissom (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Díaz, Bleday, Leblanc); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 5.
GIDP – Anderson.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 12-7
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|95
|2.36
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.89
|Sulser
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|5.52
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.35
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 7-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|91
|4.01
|McHugh, H, 11
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.67
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.06
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.77
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-0. HBP – Alcantara (d'Arnaud). WP – Morton, Chavez.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:57. A – 42,161 (41,084).
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|b-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Judge rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Cabrera ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.219
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|4
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Chang 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Siri pr-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.173
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|5
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|26x
|9
|11
|1
a-flied out for Benintendi in the 3rd. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.
E – Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). LOB – New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR – Bethancourt (5), off Germán. RBIs – D.Peralta (9), Bethancourt 2 (9), Chang (11), Walls (28), Díaz (49), Margot 2 (36).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.
GIDP – Margot.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 2-3
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|88
|3.12
|Weissert
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|10.13
|Banda
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|29
|40.50
|Gonzalez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 7-4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|97
|2.62
|Chargois, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Poche, H, 17
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.85
|Adam, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.16
|Faucher
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.59
Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Banda 1-1, Gonzalez 3-0, Chargois 1-0. HBP – Banda (Choi).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:24. A – 17,886 (25,000).
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Velázquez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Morel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|a-McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|2
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Donovan dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|b-Pujols ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|O'Neill cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|c-DeLuzio ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Molina c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|6
|7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|23x
|8
|9
|0
a-struck out for Morel in the 7th. b-walked for Donovan in the 7th. c-walked for Dickerson in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Molina (6). HR – Nootbaar (11), off Newcomb; Edman (12), off Newcomb. RBIs – O'Neill 2 (55), Dickerson (25), Nootbaar 2 (34), Edman 3 (50). SB – O'Neill (11), Gomes (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Suzuki 2, Gomes); St. Louis 1 (Gorman). RISP – Chicago 0 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Higgins, Arenado. GIDP – Happ, Donovan.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Higgins); St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|101
|3.95
|Assad
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|0.90
|Newcomb
|2⅔
|3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|47
|11.09
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 5-0
|6⅔
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|93
|1.47
|Hicks, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.94
|Stratton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:06. A – 44,491 (45,494).
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Miranda dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|1-B.Hamilton pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Abreu dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Pollock cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|García lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|010
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|011
|4
|11
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Sheets in the 8th.
1-ran for Miranda in the 8th.
E – García (9), Harrison (8). LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 9. 2B – Gordon (22), Arraez (24), Vaughn (25). HR – Grandal (4), off Thielbar. RBIs – Gordon 3 (35), Grandal 2 (23), Harrison (24), Abreu (62). SB – B.Hamilton (0). CS – B.Hamilton (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Cave 2, Kepler); Chicago 3 (Gonzàlez 2, Grandal). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gordon, Sheets. GIDP – Gordon.
DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|59
|3.10
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.21
|Jax
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.39
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.87
|Thielbar, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.91
|J.López, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.09
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|34
|7.45
|Martin
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|4.09
|R.López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.92
|Lambert
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.75
|Hendriks, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.26
HBP – Martin (Miranda), Gray (Harrison), J.López (Vaughn). WP – Gray, Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:17. A – 24,818 (40,615).
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|4
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.296
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Aguilar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|a-Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|13
|Houston
|002
|020
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th.
LOB – Houston 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B – McCormick (11), Peña (17), Gurriel (35), Duffy (5). RBIs – Peña (46), Bregman (78), Gurriel (41), Diaz (1), Duffy (6), Thaiss (1). SB – Altuve (13). SF – Bregman, Thaiss.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick 2, Maldonado, Tucker); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Ward 3, Ford). RISP – Houston 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 2-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|4
|7
|97
|2.08
|Maton, H, 13
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.13
|Neris, H, 23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.42
|Abreu, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.03
|Montero, S, 11-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.59
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 5-5
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|80
|3.67
|Marte
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|3.86
|Weiss
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Loup
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.99
|Barria
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0, Marte 3-2.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:09. A – 22,464 (45,517).
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Hiura dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Caratini ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|4
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|McCarthy cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.414
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|G.Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|1
|9
|2
|Arizona
|000
|020
|00x
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Narváez in the 8th.
E – Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). LOB – Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B – Walker (20), Rivera (7). RBIs – McCutchen (57), Rivera (13), McCarthy (32).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Narváez 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Difo). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Carroll. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Carroll, Rojas.
DP – Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Tellez, Wong; Wong, Adames, Tellez; Tellez, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 10-6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|88
|3.54
|Milner
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.93
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|91
|3.74
|Nelson, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|1.56
|Moronta, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Ginkel, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.17
|Mantiply, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.72
|Kennedy, S, 10-14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-0, Nelson 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:51. A – 13,488 (48,686).
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.243
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.306
|b-Rosario ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Drury 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.193
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|8
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Thompson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Vargas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Muncy dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Taylor 2b-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.224
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Alberto ss-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|11
|San Diego
|004
|003
|000
|7
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
a-singled for Soto in the 9th. b-walked for Machado in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – J.Turner 2 (31). HR – Machado (25), off May; Drury (5), off May; Profar (13), off Hembree. RBIs – Machado 2 (87), Drury 2 (20), Profar 3 (51), Gallo (9).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham 2, Nola, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Gallo, Bellinger). RISP – San Diego 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Kim. GIDP – Nola.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Taylor, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 12-7
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|111
|3.26
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|2.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|4
|6
|6
|5
|5
|87
|4.50
|Hembree
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Bickford
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|43
|4.94
|Alberto
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hembree 2-2. HBP – May 2 (Cronenworth,Drury), Darvish 2 (Taylor,Smith).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:30. A – 45,164 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: