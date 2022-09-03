Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300002.212
Maton lf111000.314
Hoskins 1b301002.251
Sosa 3b100000.243
Bohm 3b-1b402100.294
Harper dh400000.318
Realmuto c200000.272
b-Sands ph-c200001.000
Castellanos rf200001.265
Vierling rf100000.234
Stott ss301001.225
Segura 2b200010.281
Marsh cf300002.269
Totals3115119
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b612001.183
Yastrzemski cf-rf422012.206
Flores dh230130.245
Slater lf000000.267
Pederson lf222510.268
a-Brinson ph-cf201000.500
Crawford ss311112.227
Villar 2b100000.172
Longoria 3b301210.257
c-Davis ph-3b100001.263
Estrada 2b-ss411102.260
González rf-lf-p421011.254
Knapp c210220.000
Totals34131112109
Philadelphia000000001151
San Francisco43401001x13110

a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Longoria in the 7th.

E – Coonrod (1). LOB – Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 9. 2B – Maton (2), Yastrzemski (23), Longoria (11). 3B – González (2). HR – Pederson (21), off Gibson. RBIs – Bohm (61), Pederson 5 (58), Crawford (42), Longoria 2 (30), Knapp 2 (2), Flores (61), Estrada (52). SF – Knapp.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Sands, Marsh); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, González 2). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 4; San Francisco 6 for 16.

Runners moved up – Harper, Wade Jr., Knapp. GIDP – Harper.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Longoria, Wade Jr.).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 9-6157742654.48
Coonrod24420385.40
Sánchez331146755.03
Bellatti1⅔00001113.71
Stubbs1⅔11100119.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 5-67⅔30017883.58
García1⅔00002122.79
González1⅔2110069.00

Inherited runners-scored – Coonrod 1-0, Sánchez 3-2. HBP – Coonrod (Estrada). WP – Gibson.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:05. A – 32,840 (41,915).

Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf401200.226
Murphy c400001.256
Brown rf401002.224
Langeliers dh400002.217
Machín 3b411001.221
D.Garcia 1b311001.306
Bride 2b301000.231
Allen ss301000.208
Stevenson cf200011.182
Totals3126218
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tate p-p000000---
McKenna cf-lf401002.252
Santander rf310011.255
Mountcastle dh-1b312110.246
Urías 3b301001.248
Aguilar 1b300000.000
a-Mullins ph-cf010010.264
Hays lf301001.253
b-Rutschman ph000110.244
Mateo ss401201.227
Henderson 2b412001.417
Chirinos c411100.183
Totals3159547
Oakland000020000260
Baltimore00200003x590

a-intentionally walked for Aguilar in the 8th. b-walked for Hays in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 3, Baltimore 7. 2B – D.Garcia (3), Henderson 2 (2), Chirinos (9), Urías (16). RBIs – Kemp 2 (34), Chirinos (20), Mountcastle (68), Rutschman (26), Mateo 2 (45). S – Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Murphy, Kemp); Baltimore 3 (Hays, Chirinos, McKenna). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Baltimore 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Santander. LIDP – Stevenson. GIDP – Machín, Mateo.

DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Allen, D.Garcia); Baltimore 2 (Aguilar; Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears6⅔62215812.63
Snead1⅔10002155.91
Acevedo, L, 3-323330153.64
Ruiz00000612.27
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer6⅔52216943.22
Baker100001144.09
Tate, W, 3-31⅓10001152.64

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-0. IBB – off Acevedo (Mullins).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:46. A – 13,558 (45,971).

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b401001.246
Rodgers 2b400001.274
Blackmon dh401000.267
Cron 1b401002.271
1-Hampson pr-cf000000.214
Iglesias ss301011.302
Grichuk cf-rf400002.273
Toglia rf-1b300001.214
E.Díaz c311002.230
Bouchard lf111220.167
Totals30262310
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b503101.267
Senzel cf400001.240
K.Farmer dh401001.262
Solano 1b401001.315
Fairchild lf301001.250
Romine c100000.167
Aquino rf400002.180
Steer 3b2221201.000
Barrero ss402002.167
Robinson c200000.167
a-Fraley ph-lf111110.250
Totals34311339
Colorado002000000260
Cincinnati0000101013110

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Robinson in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B – Blackmon (20), Steer (1). HR – Bouchard (1), off Cessa; Steer (1), off Freeland; Fraley (8), off Lamet. RBIs – Bouchard 2 (2), Steer (1), Fraley (20), India (30). CS – Senzel (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Grichuk); Cincinnati 3 (Robinson, Barrero 2). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Solano, Aquino. LIDP – McMahon, Rodgers. GIDP – Grichuk, Robinson.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, India, Solano; Barrero, Solano, Barrero; Aquino, Solano, Aquino).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland581113924.75
Lawrence, H, 40001194.13
Lamet, BS, 0-21⅔11102182.53
Estévez1⅔00002163.51
Colomé, L, 2-721111194.74
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa5⅔42224695.18
Cruz1⅔00002120.00
Kuhnel1⅔10002175.00
B.Farmer1⅔00011173.89
A.Díaz, W, 5-21⅔10001161.72

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0. IBB – off Colomé (Fraley). WP – Colomé, A.Díaz.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:58. A – 16,763 (42,319).

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf500001.263
Zimmer cf000000.105
Guerrero Jr. dh401002.285
Hernández lf501002.263
Kirk c300020.293
1-Merrifield pr010000.208
Jansen c000000.219
Bichette ss513200.263
Chapman 3b211030.238
Biggio 1b311010.218
Espinal 2b302210.268
Bradley Jr. rf400003.129
Totals3449478
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss400001.198
Castro 2b-3b400003.248
Reynolds cf400003.254
Suwinski rf402000.202
Hayes 3b200001.242
Newman 2b200000.278
Mitchell dh201010.209
Chavis 1b300000.240
Marcano lf300001.212
Heineman c302000.207
Totals3105019
Toronto000200002490
Pittsburgh000000000050

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Chapman (23), Espinal (24), Bichette (33), Heineman (5). HR – Bichette (18), off Ramirez. RBIs – Espinal 2 (46), Bichette 2 (68). SB – Guerrero Jr. (5). CS – Espinal (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Hernández 2, Springer 2, Bichette 2, Espinal); Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Marcano). RISP – Toronto 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Springer.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 13-77⅓50016982.48
Mayza, H, 120000292.89
Cimber1⅔00001133.34
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo3⅔20034770.00
Beede, L, 1-53⅔52211474.99
De Jong2⅔10021361.88
Ramirez1⅔12212186.00

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 1-0. HBP – Beede (Guerrero Jr.). WP – De Jong.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:24. A – 18,057 (38,747).

Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf521002.266
France 1b401011.284
Haniger rf502201.261
Suárez 3b500001.231
Winker lf200020.223
Haggerty lf000000.299
Santana dh310011.173
Frazier 2b411000.244
Raleigh c422400.205
Crawford ss300011.252
Totals3567657
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.293
Rosario ss400000.279
Ramírez 3b400001.282
Naylor 1b402001.261
Giménez 2b301000.302
Gonzalez rf402001.284
Palacios dh411000.238
Hedges c300001.180
a-Freeman ph101000.219
Benson cf301011.158
Totals3419015
Seattle120003000671
Cleveland000000100192

a-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Rodríguez (4), Suárez (7), Rosario 2 (12). LOB – Seattle 7, Cleveland 8. 2B – Haniger 2 (6), France (20), Palacios (6). HR – Raleigh (20), off Morris; Raleigh (21), off Shaw. RBIs – Haniger 2 (21), Raleigh 4 (49).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Raleigh, Santana, Haniger); Cleveland 3 (Benson, Palacios, Rosario). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Cleveland 1 for 7.

GIDP – Giménez, Palacios.

DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Suárez, France; Frazier, Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, W, 2-16⅔50014962.39
D.Castillo1⅔21100143.43
Festa2⅔20001303.43
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris, L, 0-12⅔43223549.00
Hentges2⅔00011252.96
Shaw1⅓23311315.33
Morgan110001184.08
McCarty2⅔00011265.55

HBP – L.Castillo (Giménez). WP – Morris. PB – Hedges (1).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:57. A – 21,923 (34,788).

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh-c401000.221
Witt Jr. ss400001.248
Perez c200001.236
1-Rivero pr-c010000.176
b-O'Hearn ph101000.217
2-Eaton pr-lf000000.182
Pratto 1b400002.197
Taylor cf411201.263
Massey 2b311011.283
Dozier 3b411001.243
Isbel lf302100.216
Coleman p000000---
c-Rooker ph101000.167
4-Lopez pr000000.240
Waters rf400001.233
Totals3448318
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf311011.257
Reyes rf301000.272
Báez ss311211.224
Cabrera dh300001.256
a-H.Castro ph-dh101100.281
Haase c000000.237
Barnhart c401001.213
Carpenter lf300001.255
3-Baddoo pr-lf000000.182
Torkelson 1b300001.195
W.Castro 2b312100.247
Kreidler 3b110020.000
Totals2747446
Kansas City020002000480
Detroit000030100571

a-singled for Cabrera in the 7th. b-singled for Rivero in the 8th. c-singled for Coleman in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 6th. 2-ran for O'Hearn in the 8th. 3-ran for Carpenter in the 8th. 4-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

E – Greene (2). LOB – Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. HR – Taylor (9), off Hutchison; W.Castro (6), off Lynch; Báez (12), off Lynch. RBIs – Isbel (21), Taylor 2 (40), W.Castro (26), Báez 2 (49), H.Castro (37).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Waters, Witt Jr., Isbel); Detroit 3 (Reyes, Barnhart 2). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Dozier. GIDP – Pratto, Cabrera.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto); Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Báez, Torkelson).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch453334844.75
Garrett1⅔0000195.30
Hernández, L, 0-411110228.18
Cuas1000193.66
Coleman00000102.63
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison564315854.06
Chafin, W, 1-21⅓00000132.76
Vest, H, 31⅔1000093.66
Soto, S, 24-261⅔10003223.56

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP – Hutchison (Perez), Garrett (Torkelson), Coleman (Carpenter). WP – Lynch.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:00. A – 16,067 (41,083).

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf500001.237
Meneses rf411011.350
Voit 1b403010.244
Cruz dh200001.235
a-Call ph-dh101100.179
b-Palacios ph-dh200002.167
Ruiz c400000.246
García 2b412002.290
Vargas 3b402101.326
Robles cf411002.222
Abrams ss400001.148
Totals383102211
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf402100.268
Marte rf400000.293
Lindor ss400001.267
Alonso 1b311110.270
Vogelbach dh110020.244
1-Naquin pr-dh110000.220
McNeil 2b423000.319
Canha lf402001.275
Escobar 3b211310.217
Nido c311200.224
Totals30710742
Washington0010110003100
New York02010400x7102

a-singled for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Call in the 7th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 6th.

E – Nido (5), Escobar (10). LOB – Washington 10, New York 5. 2B – Vargas 2 (6), Nimmo (27), McNeil (35), Canha (20). 3B – Robles (2), Nimmo (6). HR – Escobar (13), off Gray; Alonso (32), off Gray. RBIs – Call (3), Vargas (10), Escobar 3 (47), Nido 2 (21), Alonso (106), Nimmo (46). SF – Nido, Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Abrams 2, Palacios, Ruiz 2, Robles); New York 3 (Nido, Marte, Vogelbach). RISP – Washington 2 for 13; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Voit, Robles, Marte.

DP – Washington 2 (Robles, Vargas, Robles; Vargas, Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-95⅔66642954.91
Cishek1⅔31100244.72
Thompson1⅔00000121.00
Abbott1⅔10000104.56
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson5⅓83316953.32
Givens, W, 1-1100011277.07
Rodríguez1⅔10002145.03
Lugo1⅔10002253.08

Inherited runners-scored – Cishek 2-2, Givens 1-0. IBB – off Gray (Escobar). WP – Rodríguez.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:09. A – 33,630 (41,922).

Boston 9, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b402001.244
Seager ss401100.256
Lowe 1b302010.305
García rf400001.253
Heim c300011.235
Taveras cf400001.285
Calhoun dh400002.206
Duran 3b400000.237
Thompson lf211010.282
Totals3216136
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf502001.287
Verdugo rf510002.284
Bogaerts ss412111.311
Devers 3b222120.291
a-Cordero ph-1b000010.225
Martinez dh422110.274
Story 2b501002.232
K.Hernández cf322210.224
Arroyo 1b-3b401201.288
Wong c411201.250
Totals36913968
Texas001000000162
Boston10033020x9130

a-walked for Devers in the 8th.

E – Taveras (2), Duran (9). LOB – Texas 7, Boston 9. 2B – Semien (22), Lowe (22), Bogaerts (35), K.Hernández 2 (19), Devers (36). HR – Wong (1), off Alexy. RBIs – Seager (72), Bogaerts (61), K.Hernández 2 (37), Arroyo 2 (27), Devers (70), Martinez (51), Wong 2 (3). SB – Thompson (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras 2, Heim 3); Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Wong, Martinez 2, Story). RISP – Texas 1 for 9; Boston 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – García, Semien, Arroyo. GIDP – Martinez.

DP – Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, L, 0-247773610312.60
Alexy2⅓52222566.75
Culberson1⅔10010170.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta3⅔41122504.37
Danish, W, 3-11⅔10010163.90
Strahm, H, 102⅔00002213.48
Brasier1⅔0000176.49
Ort1⅔10000127.11
Bazardo1⅔0000189.00

Inherited runners-scored – Alexy 1-1, Strahm 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:11. A – 31,628 (37,755).

Atlanta 8, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b402000.256
Anderson rf400001.230
Cooper dh300012.253
Bleday cf300011.186
Leblanc 2b301011.316
Stallings c401001.218
Díaz 1b400002.161
Encarnación lf311101.225
Rojas ss300002.228
Totals31151311
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh502000.273
Swanson ss511003.285
Riley 3b311111.290
Olson 1b400000.247
d'Arnaud c332300.266
Harris II cf422201.301
Grissom 2b311211.313
Ozuna lf402001.216
Heredia lf000000.130
Grossman rf300011.203
Totals34811838
Miami001000000150
Atlanta00040220x8110

LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 6. 2B – Leblanc (5), Acuña Jr. (18). HR – Encarnación (2), off Morton; d'Arnaud (15), off Alcantara; Grissom (4), off Alcantara; Harris II (15), off Alcantara; Riley (34), off Sulser; d'Arnaud (16), off Sulser. RBIs – Encarnación (11), d'Arnaud 3 (53), Grissom 2 (12), Harris II 2 (48), Riley (87). SB – Swanson (17), Grissom (3). CS – Grissom (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Díaz, Bleday, Leblanc); Atlanta 2 (Swanson 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 5.

GIDP – Anderson.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Grissom, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 12-75⅔76613952.36
Brazoban1⅔10022262.89
Sulser1⅔22201185.52
Bleier1⅔10002193.35
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 7-5541127914.01
McHugh, H, 111⅓10001182.67
Chavez1⅔00011192.06
Iglesias1⅔00002100.77

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-0. HBP – Alcantara (d'Arnaud). WP – Morton, Chavez.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:57. A – 42,161 (41,084).

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b300010.267
b-Peraza ph100001.000
Judge rf-cf200012.294
Benintendi lf101000.246
a-Cabrera ph-rf300001.222
Stanton dh300013.219
Donaldson 3b400002.220
Trevino c401000.264
Torres 2b401002.242
Hicks cf-lf301012.219
Kiner-Falefa ss401000.261
Totals32050413
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b300121.286
Margot cf-rf513200.305
Choi 1b400000.231
Ramírez dh512000.332
Arozarena rf-lf411001.268
D.Peralta lf301100.271
Chang 2b111100.244
Paredes 2b200011.222
1-Siri pr-cf020010.262
Bethancourt c422200.217
Walls ss311110.173
Totals34911853
New York000000000053
Tampa Bay00010026x9111

a-flied out for Benintendi in the 3rd. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.

E – Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). LOB – New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR – Bethancourt (5), off Germán. RBIs – D.Peralta (9), Bethancourt 2 (9), Chang (11), Walls (28), Díaz (49), Margot 2 (36).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP – New York 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

GIDP – Margot.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 2-3663221883.12
Weissert1⅔333022910.13
Banda233302940.50
Gonzalez0000040.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 7-4540037972.62
Chargois, H, 11⅔00011200.00
Poche, H, 170000142.85
Adam, H, 201⅔00002111.16
Faucher1⅔10002196.59

Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Banda 1-1, Gonzalez 3-0, Chargois 1-0. HBP – Banda (Choi).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:24. A – 17,886 (25,000).

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b402001.260
Suzuki rf402001.261
Reyes dh300011.267
Happ lf400001.276
Hoerner ss400001.285
Velázquez cf401001.204
Higgins 1b401002.221
Gomes c401000.219
Morel 3b100010.245
a-McKinstry ph-3b100001.203
Totals3307029
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf411210.244
Donovan dh210011.290
b-Pujols ph-dh100010.268
Goldschmidt 1b310011.330
Arenado 3b400001.305
O'Neill cf-lf412200.231
Dickerson lf302100.286
c-DeLuzio ph-cf010010---
Gorman 2b300003.233
DeJong ss100001.160
Molina c322010.207
Edman ss-2b412300.258
Totals3289867
Chicago000000000070
St. Louis20000123x890

a-struck out for Morel in the 7th. b-walked for Donovan in the 7th. c-walked for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Molina (6). HR – Nootbaar (11), off Newcomb; Edman (12), off Newcomb. RBIs – O'Neill 2 (55), Dickerson (25), Nootbaar 2 (34), Edman 3 (50). SB – O'Neill (11), Gomes (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Suzuki 2, Gomes); St. Louis 1 (Gorman). RISP – Chicago 0 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Higgins, Arenado. GIDP – Happ, Donovan.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Higgins); St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, L, 1-55⅔422241013.95
Assad1⅔21102210.90
Newcomb2⅔355414711.09
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 5-06⅔70024931.47
Hicks, H, 61⅔00003154.94
Stratton2⅔00002243.14

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:06. A – 44,491 (45,494).

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b502000.319
Correa ss310021.269
Kepler rf421000.231
Miranda dh202010.275
1-B.Hamilton pr-dh000000---
Gordon 2b401300.279
Urshela 3b300011.268
Cave lf401001.211
Sánchez c400001.214
Celestino cf401002.251
Totals3338346
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss501000.264
Vaughn 1b411001.289
Abreu dh502100.309
Sheets rf301000.255
a-Jiménez ph100000.301
Engel cf000000.230
Grandal c422201.207
Pollock cf-lf301011.240
García lf-rf401001.217
Harrison 3b301101.247
Gonzàlez 2b411001.270
Totals36411416
Minnesota200000010380
Chicago0002000114112

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Sheets in the 8th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 8th.

E – García (9), Harrison (8). LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 9. 2B – Gordon (22), Arraez (24), Vaughn (25). HR – Grandal (4), off Thielbar. RBIs – Gordon 3 (35), Grandal 2 (23), Harrison (24), Abreu (62). SB – B.Hamilton (0). CS – B.Hamilton (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Cave 2, Kepler); Chicago 3 (Gonzàlez 2, Grandal). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gordon, Sheets. GIDP – Gordon.

DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, Andrus, Vaughn).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray4⅔52212593.10
Fulmer1⅔20001173.21
Jax1⅔10001203.39
Duran1⅔00001111.87
Thielbar, BS, 1-21⅔11101133.91
J.López, L, 0-121100143.09
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly1⅔22222347.45
Martin5⅔30012694.09
R.López1⅔00002112.92
Lambert1⅔21010192.75
Hendriks, W, 3-31⅔10000173.26

HBP – Martin (Miranda), Gray (Harrison), J.López (Vaughn). WP – Gray, Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:17. A – 24,818 (40,615).

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b421010.286
Peña ss502102.248
Bregman 3b210111.266
Tucker rf401001.260
Gurriel 1b301110.241
Mancini lf401001.210
Dubón cf000000.204
Diaz dh300110.000
McCormick cf-lf411002.239
Maldonado c400002.176
Totals3347449
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss502000.275
Trout cf402011.273
Ohtani dh401012.268
Rengifo 2b300011.266
Ward rf311010.262
Ford 1b310013.296
Duffy 3b401100.252
Aguilar lf300003.143
a-Adell ph-lf100001.224
Thaiss c300102.200
Totals33272513
Houston002020000470
Los Angeles000002000270

a-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th.

LOB – Houston 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B – McCormick (11), Peña (17), Gurriel (35), Duffy (5). RBIs – Peña (46), Bregman (78), Gurriel (41), Diaz (1), Duffy (6), Thaiss (1). SB – Altuve (13). SF – Bregman, Thaiss.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick 2, Maldonado, Tucker); Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Ward 3, Ford). RISP – Houston 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., W, 2-1562247972.08
Maton, H, 130000034.13
Neris, H, 231⅔10012173.42
Abreu, H, 41⅔0000292.03
Montero, S, 11-131⅔00002142.59
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 5-54⅓74426803.67
Marte00022213.86
Weiss1⅓00000120.00
Loup0000043.99
Barria2⅔00001222.51

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0, Marte 3-2.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:09. A – 22,464 (45,517).

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b501001.250
Adames ss512001.232
Tellez 1b401011.227
Renfroe rf301012.259
McCutchen lf300111.242
Peterson 3b201011.263
a-Urías ph-3b100001.220
Hiura dh402002.249
Narváez c301000.223
b-Caratini ph-c100000.201
Mitchell cf400002.133
Totals35191412
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c300011.223
Rojas 3b400001.275
Marte 2b300001.249
Walker 1b311000.237
Rivera dh313100.293
McCarthy cf-lf301100.284
Garrett lf201000.414
Thomas cf000000.248
Carroll rf300002.235
Difo ss300001.000
G.Perdomo ss000000.192
Totals2726216
Milwaukee000010000192
Arizona00002000x260

a-struck out for Peterson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Narváez in the 8th.

E – Wong (12), Narváez (5), Urías (14). LOB – Milwaukee 11, Arizona 3. 2B – Walker (20), Rivera (7). RBIs – McCutchen (57), Rivera (13), McCarthy (32).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Narváez 2, Peterson 2); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Difo). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 3; Arizona 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Carroll. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Carroll, Rojas.

DP – Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Tellez, Wong; Wong, Adames, Tellez; Tellez, Adames, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 10-6662205883.54
Milner1⅓00011233.93
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies461115913.74
Nelson, W, 2-000031201.56
Moronta, H, 11⅔10001144.50
Ginkel, H, 11⅔10002185.17
Mantiply, H, 191⅔00002122.72
Kennedy, S, 10-141⅔10001163.12

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-0, Nelson 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:51. A – 13,488 (48,686).

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf512302.243
Soto rf210020.250
a-Azocar ph-rf101000.262
Machado 3b311212.306
b-Rosario ph-3b000010.000
Bell dh500001.175
Cronenworth 2b410001.240
Drury 1b221200.220
Myers 1b100011.254
Grisham cf310022.193
Kim ss402001.260
Nola c300011.247
Totals33777811
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf300000.279
Thompson rf100000.294
Freeman 1b300001.322
Vargas 1b100001.222
Smith c300001.262
Muncy dh-2b401002.185
J.Turner 3b412000.274
Gallo lf401102.189
Taylor 2b-ss000030.224
Bellinger cf400003.202
Alberto ss-p400001.233
Totals31141311
San Diego004003000770
Los Angeles000000001140

a-singled for Soto in the 9th. b-walked for Machado in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B – J.Turner 2 (31). HR – Machado (25), off May; Drury (5), off May; Profar (13), off Hembree. RBIs – Machado 2 (87), Drury 2 (20), Profar 3 (51), Gallo (9).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham 2, Nola, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Gallo, Bellinger). RISP – San Diego 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Kim. GIDP – Nola.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Taylor, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 12-77⅔200291113.26
Wilson1⅔00001143.00
Crismatt1⅔21111302.75
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May, L, 1-25⅔46655874.50
Hembree1⅔11102193.00
Bickford2⅔10014434.94
Alberto1⅔10020240.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hembree 2-2. HBP – May 2 (Cronenworth,Drury), Darvish 2 (Taylor,Smith).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:30. A – 45,164 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette