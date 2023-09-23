Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 a-Pederson ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .246 b-Matos ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .245 Haniger lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 Bailey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Luciano ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Fitzgerald cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .333 Totals 33 5 8 5 4 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf-2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .334 Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Rosario 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 e-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Taylor lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Hernández 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .252 c-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Outman cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .238 d-Heyward ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Totals 32 1 5 1 1 5

San Francisco 000 201 002 5 8 0 Los Angeles 000 000 010 1 5 0

a-doubled for Slater in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th. d-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. e-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Pederson (14). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off Stone; Estrada (13), off Stone; Fitzgerald (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Yastrzemski 2 (43), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald 2 (3), Freeman (95). SB – Luciano (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Bailey 2, Fitzgerald); Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Yastrzemski. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Martinez.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman; Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 7-6 7 3 0 0 0 2 85 4.51 Ty.Rogers, H, 29 ⅔ 2 1 0 1 1 33 3.17 Doval, S, 38-46 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.03

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.51 Stone, L, 1-1 4⅓ 3 3 3 2 5 82 9.00 Yarbrough 3⅔ 5 2 2 1 5 67 3.12

Inherited runners-scored – Doval 3-0, Yarbrough 1-0. PB – Bailey (8).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:40. A – 52,887 (56,000).