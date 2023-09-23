Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|b-Matos ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Haniger lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Luciano ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Fitzgerald cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.334
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rosario 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|e-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taylor lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Hernández 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|c-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|d-Heyward ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|201
|002
|5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|0
a-doubled for Slater in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th. d-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. e-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Pederson (14). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off Stone; Estrada (13), off Stone; Fitzgerald (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Yastrzemski 2 (43), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald 2 (3), Freeman (95). SB – Luciano (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Bailey 2, Fitzgerald); Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Bailey, Yastrzemski. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Martinez.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman; Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 7-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|85
|4.51
|Ty.Rogers, H, 29
|⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|33
|3.17
|Doval, S, 38-46
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.51
|Stone, L, 1-1
|4⅓
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|82
|9.00
|Yarbrough
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|67
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Doval 3-0, Yarbrough 1-0. PB – Bailey (8).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:40. A – 52,887 (56,000).
Oakland 8, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ibáñez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Short 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Gelof 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.277
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rooker dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Ruiz lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Butler cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Soderstrom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|a-Langeliers ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.202
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|4
|9
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Oakland
|100
|004
|30x
|8
|9
|0
a-homered for Soderstrom in the 6th.
E – Báez (19). LOB – Detroit 4, Oakland 6. 2B – Ibáñez (22), Cabrera (17), Báez 2 (16), Gelof (20), Brown (19). HR – Kelly (1), off Waldichuk; Rooker (29), off Vest; Langeliers (21), off Holton. RBIs – Kelly 2 (5), Gelof (28), Rooker (65), Langeliers 3 (60), Ruiz 2 (44), Butler (10). SB – Ruiz 2 (63). CS – Kemp (4). SF – Butler.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Carpenter, Kelly); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Langeliers, Brown 2). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rooker.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gipson-Long
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|89
|2.40
|Vest, L, 2-1, BS, 2-5
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.18
|Holton
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.22
|Wingenter
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|6.60
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.59
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, W, 4-8
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|101
|5.29
|Erceg, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.05
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.20
|Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|7.33
Inherited runners-scored – Holton 2-2. HBP – Wingenter (Rooker).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:42. A – 8,751 (46,847).
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|7
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Young dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Canario ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Amaya c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|4
|7
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|202
|10x
|6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Young in the 8th.
1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th.
LOB – Colorado 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Doyle (14). HR – Suzuki (20), off Davis; Young (2), off Hollowell. RBIs – Suzuki 3 (70), Young 2 (8), Swanson (80). SB – Hoerner (42), Mastrobuoni (11), Crow-Armstrong (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Doyle, Blackmon, Bryant); Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Suzuki, Bellinger). RISP – Colorado 0 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hoerner. GIDP – Montero, Rodgers, Tovar.
DP – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger; Mastrobuoni, Hoerner, Bellinger; Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis, L, 0-3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|8.77
|Hollowell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|5.46
|Suter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.56
|Vodnik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|13.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 8-10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|7
|101
|5.05
|Smyly
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|4.92
|Wesneski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.85
HBP – Davis (Bellinger), Suter (Tauchman). WP – Taillon.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alex MacKay.
T – 2:38. A – 32,150 (41,363).
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|4
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Arozarena lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|H.Ramírez rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|1-Walls pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Mead 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Aranda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Basabe ss-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|12
|Toronto
|000
|004
|002
|6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|100
|2
|8
|0
1-ran for H.Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Merrifield (27), Espinal (13), Arozarena (18). HR – Varsho (18), off Adam; Mead (1), off Bassitt. RBIs – Bichette (70), Kirk (40), Chapman (52), Varsho 2 (55), Springer (66), H.Ramírez (63), Mead (4). SB – Springer (20), Bichette (4), J.Lowe (32). CS – Merrifield (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead 2, H.Ramírez, Pinto). RISP – Toronto 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Basabe.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 15-8
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|88
|3.74
|Hicks, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.14
|Romano, S, 36-39
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 9-7
|5⅓
|3
|4
|4
|4
|7
|101
|3.68
|Kelly
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|2.94
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.28
|Adam
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2.98
|E.Ramírez
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Romano 2-0, Kelly 3-2, E.Ramírez 1-1. HBP – Kelly (Chapman). WP – Adam.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:46. A – 18,538 (25,025).
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCarthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Moreno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Florial cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.267
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Wells c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Peraza 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|1
|10
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|2
|New York
|003
|030
|10x
|7
|12
|1
E – Pfaadt (2), Thomas (2), Volpe (17). LOB – Arizona 5, New York 6. 2B – Judge (14), Volpe (22), Peraza (7), Florial 2 (3). HR – Walker (31), off Brito; Judge 2 (34), off Pfaadt; Judge (35), off Cecconi. RBIs – Walker (95), Judge 6 (70), Florial (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Walker, Peterson); New York 5 (Bauers, Florial 2, Wells, Cabrera). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; New York 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Torres. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Bauers).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt, L, 2-9
|4⅓
|8
|6
|5
|0
|8
|81
|6.08
|Cecconi
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|4.33
|Mantiply
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.95
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|78
|2.89
|Brito, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|39
|4.43
Inherited runners-scored – Cecconi 1-0, Mantiply 1-0, Brito 2-0. HBP – Brito (Moreno).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:21. A – 39,143 (47,309).
Milwaukee 16, Miami 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.276
|Monasterio 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.284
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Santana 1b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.306
|Tellez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Frelick rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Adames ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Anderson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.216
|Turang 2b-ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Perkins cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|42
|16
|15
|16
|7
|2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Berti 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Stallings ph-dh-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Bell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|b-Gurriel ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|c-Edwards ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Burger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Hampson ss-2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|0(12)0
|013
|000
|16
|15
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|0
a-walked for Soler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bell in the 6th. c-walked for Chisholm Jr. in the 6th.
E – Santana (3). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Miami 8. 2B – Santana (6), Canha (10), Perkins 2 (7), Yelich (32), Sánchez (23). HR – Donaldson (3), off Okert; Yelich (18), off Hoeing; Yelich (19), off Soriano; Berti (4), off Wilson. RBIs – Donaldson 3 (10), Contreras (75), Santana 2 (25), Canha 2 (32), Frelick (24), Turang (34), Perkins (18), Yelich 5 (75), Berti (29). SB – Turang (25).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Frelick 2); Miami 3 (Fortes, Chisholm Jr., Wendle). RISP – Milwaukee 10 for 17; Miami 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Santana, Donaldson, Gurriel. GIDP – Fortes, Gurriel.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Santana; Monasterio, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 10-8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|97
|3.46
|Megill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|27
|3.48
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|7.24
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.68
|Tellez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chargois
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|3.40
|Okert, L, 3-2
|⅔
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|30
|4.66
|Hoeing
|3
|10
|9
|9
|0
|1
|69
|5.17
|Soriano
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|37
|3.96
|Cueto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.19
|Stallings
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-0, Hoeing 2-2, Soriano 1-0. HBP – Hoeing (Canha), Stallings (Monasterio). WP – Burnes.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:53. A – 15,884 (37,446).
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Thompson rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Remillard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela 2b-cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Verdugo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.268
|Duvall cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|1-Reyes pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Story ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Totals
|27
|3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|02x
|3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Remillard in the 6th.
1-ran for Yoshida in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 6, Boston 7. 2B – Thompson (2). RBIs – Vaughn (78), Thompson (3), Rafaela (5), Duvall (57), Yoshida (71). SB – Robert Jr. 2 (19). CS – Story (3). SF – Rafaela, Duvall. S – Remillard, Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Lee, Anderson, Sheets 2); Boston 3 (Duvall, Story, Devers). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Lee. GIDP – Vaughn.
DP – Boston 1 (Rafaela, Story, Dalbec).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|6⅓
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|92
|5.11
|Shaw, H, 4
|⅔
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|4.76
|Crochet, L, 0-2, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.22
|Ramirez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|90
|4.42
|Whitlock, BS, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|51
|5.30
|Llovera, W, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.06
|Martin, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.05
Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 1-0, Crochet 1-1, Ramirez 2-0. HBP – Shaw (Rafaela).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:42. A – 37,102 (37,755).
Atlanta 9, Washington 6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.337
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.281
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Pillar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|3
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.247
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.278
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|García 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Vargas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Alu lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Young cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|6
|5
|Atlanta
|301
|020
|300
|9
|10
|0
|Washington
|001
|201
|020
|6
|10
|1
E – Abrams (21). LOB – Atlanta 4, Washington 10. 2B – Acuña Jr. (34), Albies (28), Thomas (35), García (16), Abrams (26). 3B – Vargas (2), Alu (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (40), off Corbin; Riley (37), off Corbin; Ozuna (36), off Machado. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (101), Riley 4 (96), Albies (104), Ozuna 3 (90), Meneses (87), Vargas (31), Alu (14), Abrams 3 (62). SB – Abrams (43), Young (8). CS – Harris II (4). SF – Riley 2, Alu.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Pillar); Washington 6 (Smith 2, Vargas, Thomas, Ruiz 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 16.
Runners moved up – Albies, Murphy, Smith 2, Meneses, Abrams 2.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.64
|Tonkin, W, 7-2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|42
|4.09
|Vines, H, 1
|3⅓
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|61
|4.40
|Hand
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|6.75
|Johnson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.83
|Iglesias, S, 30-34
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.79
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 10-14
|4⅓
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|68
|5.13
|Weems
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.14
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|4.08
|Machado
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|5.21
|La Sorsa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|5.13
Inherited runners-scored – Johnson 2-2, Weems 1-1. HBP – Weems (Acuña Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:01. A – 36,297 (41,376).
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4 (10)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Alonso dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.220
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Vientos 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Ortega lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|a-Alvarez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Harper 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|c-Pache ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|New York
|100
|010
|011
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|100
|1
|5
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Narváez in the 8th. b-flied out for Ortega in the 9th. c-walked for Marsh in the 9th.
E – Narváez (5). LOB – New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Alonso (19), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (37). HR – Lindor (27), off Soto; Baty (9), off Kimbrel; Realmuto (20), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso (115), Nimmo (64), Lindor (89), Baty (32), Realmuto 3 (60), Schwarber (100), Bohm (94). SB – Turner (29). CS – Stott (3). S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Mauricio, Alonso 2); Philadelphia 4 (Turner 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Lindor, Schwarber.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|99
|4.92
|Bickford
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.31
|Raley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.89
|Ottavino, L, 1-6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2.87
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|105
|4.35
|Strahm, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.16
|Soto, H, 22
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.87
|Hoffman, H, 11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.52
|Kimbrel, BS, 23-27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.27
|Domínguez, W, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 1-0. IBB – off Bickford (Harper), off Ottavino (Harper). HBP – Megill (Harper).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:09. A – 38,795 (42,901).
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Reynolds dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Andujar lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|1-Suwinski pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Triolo 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.273
|Peguero ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.237
|Rodríguez c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.208
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Bae cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|7
|15
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Friedl cf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.275
|Steer lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.199
|Marte 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Benson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|a-Senzel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|b-Fraley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|2-Fairchild pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|c-Stephenson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|7
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|112
|201
|7
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|022
|000
|5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Benson in the 6th. b-walked for Senzel in the 8th. c-struck out for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for Andujar in the 7th. 2-ran for Fraley in the 8th.
E – De La Cruz (14). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Andujar (6), Steer (34). HR – Hayes (15), off Abbott; Davis (6), off Abbott; Triolo (3), off Farmer; Rodríguez (3), off Farmer; Friedl (15), off Stratton. RBIs – Hayes (61), Davis (21), Triolo (19), Rodríguez (11), Reynolds (79), Andujar (17), Suwinski (68), India (58), Votto (38), Marte (10), Friedl 2 (59). SB – Friedl (25), De La Cruz 2 (31), Bae (24). SF – Suwinski, India.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Peguero, Davis, Rodríguez 2); Cincinnati 6 (Steer, De La Cruz, Marte 3, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Encarnacion-Strand. GIDP – Rodríguez, India, Encarnacion-Strand.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Peguero, Triolo, Joe; Williams, Peguero, Triolo); Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|4.70
|Ortiz
|3⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|81
|4.96
|Hernandez
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.60
|Stratton, W, 1-0
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|Borucki, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.65
|Mlodzinski, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.93
|Bednar, S, 37-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|2.08
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|84
|3.70
|Sims
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.34
|Farmer, BS, 3-9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.11
|Gibaut, L, 8-4, BS, 2-8
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.38
|Cruz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|4.00
|Duarte
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|26
|3.60
|Law
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-0, Stratton 1-1, Cruz 2-0, Law 3-0. HBP – Jackson (Votto), Duarte (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:34. A – 37,551 (43,891).
Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|2-McKenna pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.310
|Hicks cf-lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.292
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kjerstad dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Mateo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|6
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.229
|c-Laureano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Arias ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Brennan rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|B.Naylor c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Fry c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|9
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|203
|000
|102
|8
|10
|2
|Cleveland
|210
|300
|102
|9
|13
|3
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Hays in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Westburg in the 8th. c-flied out for Calhoun in the 8th.
1-ran for Kjerstad in the 8th. 2-ran for Santander in the 9th.
E – Santander (1), Henderson (12), Bieber (1), Kwan (3), Fry (3). LOB – Baltimore 7, Cleveland 10. 2B – Santander (40), Henderson (28), Hicks (7), Calhoun (7), Brennan (24), Kwan (35), Giménez (27), Fry (5). 3B – Urías (3). RBIs – Santander 3 (89), Henderson (81), Hicks 2 (31), Calhoun 2 (22), Giménez (60), Straw (29), Ramírez (80), J.Naylor (95), Brennan (41), Fry 2 (15). SB – Hicks (5), Brennan (13). SF – Giménez, Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Westburg, Mullins 3); Cleveland 6 (Fry 2, Calhoun 2, Arias, Laureano). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 12; Cleveland 7 for 18.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Hicks, Ramírez, Arias. GIDP – Urías, Hicks.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor; Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|3⅓
|7
|6
|3
|2
|3
|91
|4.25
|Wells
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.73
|Fujinami
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.88
|Coulombe
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|2.81
|J.López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.10
|Hall
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.02
|Cano, L, 1-4, BS, 7-13
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2.19
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|5
|81
|3.91
|Karinchak, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.19
|De Los Santos, BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|3.45
|R.López, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Clase, W, 3-9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Wells 2-1, J.López 2-1. IBB – off De Los Santos (O'Hearn), off Cano (Brennan). HBP – Clase (Santander). WP – Coulombe, Bieber(2), Clase.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T – 3:26. A – 22,567 (34,788).
Texas 8, Seattle 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.236
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Kelenic lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|.254
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Canzone dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Haggerty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|b-Moore ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|6
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|García rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Carter lf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.324
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|3
|5
|Seattle
|000
|004
|001
|5
|8
|0
|Texas
|130
|040
|00x
|8
|8
|1
a-flied out for Canzone in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th.
E – Jung (4). LOB – Seattle 11, Texas 3. 2B – Kelenic (25), Raleigh (23), Jung (25). HR – Raleigh (30), off Dunning; Seager (32), off Miller; Carter (3), off Miller. RBIs – Raleigh 3 (74), Rojas (12), Suárez (90), Seager (94), Carter 3 (8), Lowe (80), Heim (91), Garver 2 (48). SB – Carter (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Crawford 2, Rojas); Texas 2 (Taveras, García). RISP – Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 3 for 6.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 8-6
|4⅓
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|75
|4.17
|Saucedo
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|3.74
|Thornton
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.11
|Speier
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.93
|Campbell
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.16
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 11-6
|5⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|76
|3.88
|Stratton
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|2.22
|Heaney, H, 1
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|4.35
|Chapman
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored – Saucedo 2-2, Thornton 3-2, Stratton 1-1, Heaney 3-0. HBP – Dunning (Rodríguez).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:39. A – 35,431 (40,000).
Kansas City 7, Houston 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Velázquez rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Waters rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Melendez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Olivares dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Loftin 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Massey 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Porter c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|32
|7
|5
|7
|4
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.281
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|a-Diaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|6
|8
|Kansas City
|400
|003
|000
|7
|5
|0
|Houston
|110
|000
|030
|5
|8
|1
a-popped out for Maldonado in the 8th.
E – Altuve (5). LOB – Kansas City 6, Houston 9. 2B – Olivares (22), Alvarez (22), Dubón (26). 3B – Witt Jr. (9), Tucker (4). HR – J.Abreu (17), off Ragans; McCormick (21), off Kowar. RBIs – Witt Jr. (92), Melendez (54), Olivares (32), Loftin (9), Pratto (33), Isbel 2 (32), Alvarez (94), J.Abreu (83), McCormick 3 (68). SB – Olivares (11). SF – Loftin. S – Porter.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Pratto); Houston 5 (McCormick, Dubón, Peña, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Pratto, Tucker. GIDP – Witt Jr..
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, J.Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, W, 5-1
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|93
|2.34
|Snider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.00
|Kowar
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|5.88
|McArthur, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.59
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 12-11
|5⅓
|4
|7
|6
|3
|10
|92
|3.39
|Maton
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.14
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.99
|Montero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.96
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored – McArthur 1-0, Maton 1-0. HBP – Valdez 2 (Olivares,Loftin). PB – Maldonado (12).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:38. A – 41,033 (41,000).
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Drury dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Adell cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Walsh rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.143
|Grichuk lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Stefanic 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|a-Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Polanco dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Farmer ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.249
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.228
|Wallner lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.245
|b-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|30
|8
|7
|8
|10
|10
|Los Angeles
|000
|030
|021
|6
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|40x
|8
|7
|0
a-popped out for Solano in the 2nd. b-pinch hit for Wallner in the 7th.
1-ran for Stefanic in the 9th.
E – Fletcher (1). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 10. 2B – Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (13). 3B – Castro (5). HR – Walsh (4), off López; O'Hoppe (12), off Thielbar; Kirilloff (10), off Daniel. RBIs – Walsh 2 (11), Schanuel (5), O'Hoppe 2 (26), Stefanic (4), Taylor 2 (49), Wallner (35), Kirilloff 3 (38), Farmer (41), Polanco (47). SF – Kirilloff 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Drury 3); Minnesota 7 (Jeffers 5, Kirilloff 2). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 10.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|39
|9.10
|Daniel, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|3
|3
|3
|5
|6
|91
|3.68
|Diaz
|2
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|43
|10.29
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 11-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|90
|3.61
|Varland, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.82
|Thielbar
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.45
|Duran, S, 27-32
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored – Daniel 3-0. WP – Duran.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:50. A – 32,006 (38,544).
San Diego 4, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.275
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Baker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|1-Siani pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fermín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Winn ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|4
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Machado dh
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Cooper ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Batten 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|32
|4
|11
|4
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|010
|2
|8
|0
|San Diego
|010
|001
|02x
|4
|11
|0
a-lined out for Choi in the 8th.
1-ran for Baker in the 7th.
LOB – St. Louis 10, San Diego 5. 2B – Nootbaar (23), Kim (21), Soto (30). 3B – Walker (2). HR – Winn (2), off Waldron; Machado (29), off Hudson; Machado (30), off Liberatore. RBIs – Winn (6), Walker (48), Sullivan (6), Machado 3 (87). SB – Palacios (2), Edman (25).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Fermín, Edman 2, Herrera 2, Baker); San Diego 2 (Choi, Bogaerts). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; San Diego 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Batten. LIDP – Grisham. GIDP – Choi, Soto.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Nootbaar, Fermín, Nootbaar; Fermín, Winn, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|6
|9
|2
|2
|1
|2
|84
|4.95
|VerHagen
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.01
|Liberatore, L, 3-6
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|5.52
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldron
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|96
|4.58
|Barlow
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.92
|Cosgrove, H, 5
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.89
|García, BS, 0-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.17
|Suarez, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, Cosgrove 2-0, Suarez 2-0. WP – Hudson(2).
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:41. A – 42,983 (40,222).
