Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater dh000010.263
a-Pederson ph-dh211001.246
b-Matos ph-dh200001.257
Estrada 2b411101.276
Flores 1b300010.284
Yastrzemski rf412201.245
Haniger lf300010.211
Davis 3b301011.249
Bailey c400002.241
Luciano ss412001.333
Fitzgerald cf411202.333
Totals33585410
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf-2b300010.307
Freeman 1b402100.334
Smith c401000.262
Martinez dh400001.268
Rosario 2b-ss300000.243
e-Wong ph100001.211
Taylor lf-3b400002.237
Hernández 3b200000.252
c-Peralta ph-lf100000.259
Outman cf311000.244
Rojas ss201000.238
d-Heyward ph-rf100001.275
Totals3215115
San Francisco000201002580
Los Angeles000000010150

a-doubled for Slater in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hernández in the 8th. d-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. e-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Pederson (14). HR – Yastrzemski (15), off Stone; Estrada (13), off Stone; Fitzgerald (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Yastrzemski 2 (43), Estrada (48), Fitzgerald 2 (3), Freeman (95). SB – Luciano (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Bailey 2, Fitzgerald); Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Bailey, Yastrzemski. GIDP – Flores, Haniger, Martinez.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Flores); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rosario, Freeman; Rojas, Rosario, Freeman).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 7-6730002854.51
Ty.Rogers, H, 2921011333.17
Doval, S, 38-461⅓00002203.03
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ferguson100010122.51
Stone, L, 1-14⅓33325829.00
Yarbrough3⅔52215673.12

Inherited runners-scored – Doval 3-0, Yarbrough 1-0. PB – Bailey (8).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:40. A – 52,887 (56,000).

Oakland 8, Detroit 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling cf400001.260
Ibáñez lf401001.255
Torkelson 1b400001.230
Cabrera dh401000.256
Carpenter rf400003.289
Nevin 3b400002.198
Báez ss312000.220
Kelly c311201.190
Short 2b200012.205
Totals32252111
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b512003.234
Gelof 2b311120.277
Brown rf411001.221
Rooker dh321100.241
Kemp lf210010.209
Ruiz lf101200.251
Butler cf311100.222
Smith 3b400002.191
Soderstrom c100011.170
a-Langeliers ph-c211301.202
Allen ss401001.206
Totals3289849
Detroit000020000251
Oakland10000430x890

a-homered for Soderstrom in the 6th.

E – Báez (19). LOB – Detroit 4, Oakland 6. 2B – Ibáñez (22), Cabrera (17), Báez 2 (16), Gelof (20), Brown (19). HR – Kelly (1), off Waldichuk; Rooker (29), off Vest; Langeliers (21), off Holton. RBIs – Kelly 2 (5), Gelof (28), Rooker (65), Langeliers 3 (60), Ruiz 2 (44), Butler (10). SB – Ruiz 2 (63). CS – Kemp (4). SF – Butler.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Carpenter, Kelly); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Langeliers, Brown 2). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rooker.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gipson-Long541134892.40
Vest, L, 2-1, BS, 2-523201163.18
Holton11102142.22
Wingenter123311286.60
Cisnero100001105.59
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, W, 4-86422071015.29
Erceg, H, 10110001135.05
Jiménez100011203.20
Neal100002107.33

Inherited runners-scored – Holton 2-2. HBP – Wingenter (Rooker).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:42. A – 8,751 (46,847).

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf300021.281
Rodgers 2b301011.252
Jones lf200021.284
Bryant 1b400001.239
McMahon 3b401001.247
Díaz c402002.271
Tovar ss301010.257
Montero dh400001.238
Doyle cf301011.193
Totals3006079
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf211010.256
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf010000.000
Hoerner 2b400000.284
Happ lf300011.246
Bellinger 1b200011.309
Swanson ss311110.250
Suzuki rf423301.281
Young dh311201.205
a-Canario ph-dh100001.333
Mastrobuoni 3b401002.237
Amaya c400000.220
Totals3067647
Colorado000000000060
Chicago10020210x670

a-struck out for Young in the 8th.

1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th.

LOB – Colorado 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Doyle (14). HR – Suzuki (20), off Davis; Young (2), off Hollowell. RBIs – Suzuki 3 (70), Young 2 (8), Swanson (80). SB – Hoerner (42), Mastrobuoni (11), Crow-Armstrong (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (McMahon, Doyle, Blackmon, Bryant); Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Suzuki, Bellinger). RISP – Colorado 0 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hoerner. GIDP – Montero, Rodgers, Tovar.

DP – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger; Mastrobuoni, Hoerner, Bellinger; Swanson, Hoerner, Bellinger).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis, L, 0-3543334938.77
Hollowell122200205.46
Suter111111223.56
Vodnik1000021213.50
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 8-106400471015.05
Smyly210022304.92
Wesneski110010174.85

HBP – Davis (Bellinger), Suter (Tauchman). WP – Taillon.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 2:38. A – 32,150 (41,363).

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf512101.260
Bichette ss511101.302
Guerrero Jr. dh310020.263
Biggio 1b311011.232
Kirk c300111.247
Chapman 3b300102.242
Varsho cf-lf412201.220
Merrifield lf401002.278
Kiermaier cf000000.270
Espinal 2b411001.246
Totals34686410
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400002.322
Arozarena lf211000.255
Margot cf201000.258
J.Lowe cf-rf401002.281
H.Ramírez rf-lf402100.302
1-Walls pr-ss000000.204
Paredes 2b300012.251
Mead 3b412100.281
Aranda dh400002.183
Basabe ss-lf401001.215
Pinto c400003.241
Totals35282112
Toronto000004002680
Tampa Bay100000100280

1-ran for H.Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Merrifield (27), Espinal (13), Arozarena (18). HR – Varsho (18), off Adam; Mead (1), off Bassitt. RBIs – Bichette (70), Kirk (40), Chapman (52), Varsho 2 (55), Springer (66), H.Ramírez (63), Mead (4). SB – Springer (20), Bichette (4), J.Lowe (32). CS – Merrifield (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Mead 2, H.Ramírez, Pinto). RISP – Toronto 3 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Basabe.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 15-86⅔62208883.74
Hicks, H, 7120003252.14
Romano, S, 36-391⅓00011242.40
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, L, 9-75⅓344471013.68
Kelly1⅔10001292.94
Diekman100002172.28
Adam32200102.98
E.Ramírez1000045.52

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 1-0, Romano 2-0, Kelly 3-2, E.Ramírez 1-1. HBP – Kelly (Chapman). WP – Adam.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:46. A – 18,538 (25,025).

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf-lf400002.284
Marte 2b401001.279
Pham lf300000.250
McCarthy rf100000.244
Walker 1b411100.261
Thomas cf401001.237
Gurriel Jr. dh400001.261
Moreno c200000.290
Peterson 3b300000.185
Perdomo ss302001.253
Totals3215106
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Florial cf512102.229
Judge rf434600.267
Torres 2b400001.271
Wells c401001.170
Stanton dh401002.189
Bauers 1b400002.196
Volpe ss301011.209
Cabrera lf411000.221
Peraza 3b422001.204
Totals367127110
Arizona000000001152
New York00303010x7121

E – Pfaadt (2), Thomas (2), Volpe (17). LOB – Arizona 5, New York 6. 2B – Judge (14), Volpe (22), Peraza (7), Florial 2 (3). HR – Walker (31), off Brito; Judge 2 (34), off Pfaadt; Judge (35), off Cecconi. RBIs – Walker (95), Judge 6 (70), Florial (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Walker, Peterson); New York 5 (Bauers, Florial 2, Wells, Cabrera). RISP – Arizona 0 for 3; New York 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Torres. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Bauers).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt, L, 2-94⅓86508816.08
Cecconi2⅔31102354.33
Mantiply110010144.95
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, W, 1-05⅓40003782.89
Brito, S, 1-13⅔11103394.43

Inherited runners-scored – Cecconi 1-0, Mantiply 1-0, Brito 2-0. HBP – Brito (Moreno).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:21. A – 39,143 (47,309).

Milwaukee 16, Miami 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf443510.276
Monasterio 2b000000.268
Contreras c311120.284
Caratini c100000.251
Santana 1b613200.233
Canha dh411210.306
Tellez p000000.215
Frelick rf-lf611100.269
Adames ss231021.214
Anderson rf200000.222
Donaldson 3b511300.216
Turang 2b-ss522101.220
Perkins cf422110.226
Totals4216151672
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b100000.354
Berti 3b212110.285
Soler dh201001.245
a-Stallings ph-dh-p100010.195
Bell 1b100010.259
b-Gurriel ph-1b200000.253
Chisholm Jr. cf200002.248
c-Edwards ph-2b100010.274
Burger 3b100001.306
Wendle ss300000.214
De La Cruz lf401000.256
Sánchez rf401003.258
Hampson ss-2b-cf300010.281
Fortes c400001.206
Totals3115158
Milwaukee0(12)001300016151
Miami000000010150

a-walked for Soler in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bell in the 6th. c-walked for Chisholm Jr. in the 6th.

E – Santana (3). LOB – Milwaukee 8, Miami 8. 2B – Santana (6), Canha (10), Perkins 2 (7), Yelich (32), Sánchez (23). HR – Donaldson (3), off Okert; Yelich (18), off Hoeing; Yelich (19), off Soriano; Berti (4), off Wilson. RBIs – Donaldson 3 (10), Contreras (75), Santana 2 (25), Canha 2 (32), Frelick (24), Turang (34), Perkins (18), Yelich 5 (75), Berti (29). SB – Turang (25).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Frelick 2); Miami 3 (Fortes, Chisholm Jr., Wendle). RISP – Milwaukee 10 for 17; Miami 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Santana, Donaldson, Gurriel. GIDP – Fortes, Gurriel.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Santana; Monasterio, Santana).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 10-8520026973.46
Megill100030273.48
Chafin110001207.24
Wilson11110082.68
Tellez110001130.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Chargois00020133.40
Okert, L, 3-214431304.66
Hoeing3109901695.17
Soriano1⅔23320373.96
Cueto10000066.19
Stallings220000300.00

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 2-0, Hoeing 2-2, Soriano 1-0. HBP – Hoeing (Canha), Stallings (Monasterio). WP – Burnes.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:53. A – 15,884 (37,446).

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400002.250
Moncada 3b401002.259
Robert Jr. cf411001.264
Jiménez dh311010.271
Vaughn 1b301111.261
Andrus 2b401000.254
Thompson rf402101.203
Remillard lf100001.243
a-Sheets ph100000.206
Benintendi lf100000.263
Lee c300001.077
Totals3227229
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela 2b-cf210100.295
Devers 3b412000.277
Turner dh400001.278
Verdugo rf100030.268
Duvall cf-lf300101.248
Yoshida lf401100.285
1-Reyes pr-2b000000.293
Story ss413000.194
Dalbec 1b301000.310
Wong c200002.240
Totals2737334
Chicago000002000270
Boston00001002x370

a-grounded out for Remillard in the 6th.

1-ran for Yoshida in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 6, Boston 7. 2B – Thompson (2). RBIs – Vaughn (78), Thompson (3), Rafaela (5), Duvall (57), Yoshida (71). SB – Robert Jr. 2 (19). CS – Story (3). SF – Rafaela, Duvall. S – Remillard, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Lee, Anderson, Sheets 2); Boston 3 (Duvall, Story, Devers). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Lee. GIDP – Vaughn.

DP – Boston 1 (Rafaela, Story, Dalbec).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint6⅓51122925.11
Shaw, H, 401101214.76
Crochet, L, 0-2, BS, 0-121111264.22
Ramirez0000060.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale530017904.42
Whitlock, BS, 0-1232212515.30
Llovera, W, 1-3110000105.06
Martin, S, 3-4100000121.05

Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 1-0, Crochet 1-1, Ramirez 2-0. HBP – Shaw (Rafaela).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:42. A – 37,102 (37,755).

Atlanta 9, Washington 6
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf432101.337
Albies 2b512100.275
Riley 3b322401.281
Olson 1b310021.278
Ozuna dh411301.268
Arcia ss402000.270
Harris II cf401001.294
Murphy c300010.258
Pillar lf410001.223
Totals34910936
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss412310.247
Thomas rf401011.271
Meneses dh300121.278
Smith 1b501001.256
Ruiz c501000.248
García 2b522001.261
Vargas 3b511101.250
Alu lf212110.227
Young cf310010.241
Totals36610665
Atlanta3010203009100
Washington0012010206101

E – Abrams (21). LOB – Atlanta 4, Washington 10. 2B – Acuña Jr. (34), Albies (28), Thomas (35), García (16), Abrams (26). 3B – Vargas (2), Alu (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (40), off Corbin; Riley (37), off Corbin; Ozuna (36), off Machado. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (101), Riley 4 (96), Albies (104), Ozuna 3 (90), Meneses (87), Vargas (31), Alu (14), Abrams 3 (62). SB – Abrams (43), Young (8). CS – Harris II (4). SF – Riley 2, Alu.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Pillar); Washington 6 (Smith 2, Vargas, Thomas, Ruiz 2). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 16.

Runners moved up – Albies, Murphy, Smith 2, Meneses, Abrams 2.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton100021243.64
Tonkin, W, 7-2231100424.09
Vines, H, 13⅓33331614.40
Hand112211186.75
Johnson10000100.83
Iglesias, S, 30-34120002172.79
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 10-144⅓55511685.13
Weems11111223.14
Garcia110001314.08
Machado133311265.21
La Sorsa200002255.13

Inherited runners-scored – Johnson 2-2, Weems 1-1. HBP – Weems (Acuña Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:01. A – 36,297 (41,376).

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4 (10)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf311120.272
Lindor ss511102.251
McNeil rf401010.271
Alonso dh501103.220
Mauricio 2b400000.261
Baty 3b411100.213
Vientos 1b400001.222
Ortega lf312000.229
b-Vogelbach ph100000.233
Locastro lf000000.214
Narváez c201001.195
a-Alvarez ph-c200001.213
Totals3748438
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh502100.198
Turner ss410010.265
Harper 1b211021.290
Bohm 3b512100.280
Stott 2b401002.281
Realmuto c411301.248
Castellanos rf401001.273
Marsh lf300003.277
c-Pache ph-lf000010.254
Rojas cf311000.300
Totals3459548
New York1000100110481
Philadelphia0000031001590

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Narváez in the 8th. b-flied out for Ortega in the 9th. c-walked for Marsh in the 9th.

E – Narváez (5). LOB – New York 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Alonso (19), Schwarber (18), Castellanos (37). HR – Lindor (27), off Soto; Baty (9), off Kimbrel; Realmuto (20), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso (115), Nimmo (64), Lindor (89), Baty (32), Realmuto 3 (60), Schwarber (100), Bohm (94). SB – Turner (29). CS – Stott (3). S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Mauricio, Alonso 2); Philadelphia 4 (Turner 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP – New York 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Lindor, Schwarber.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill653316994.92
Bickford121111205.40
Smith110001184.31
Raley100010132.89
Ottavino, L, 1-61101022.87
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker6522141054.35
Strahm, H, 1010000083.16
Soto, H, 2221101134.87
Hoffman, H, 110000012.52
Kimbrel, BS, 23-27111101183.27
Domínguez, W, 5-5100022293.94

Inherited runners-scored – Hoffman 1-0. IBB – off Bickford (Harper), off Ottavino (Harper). HBP – Megill (Harper).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:09. A – 38,795 (42,901).

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b410012.239
Williams ss000000.208
Reynolds dh311112.269
Hayes 3b412110.279
Andujar lf301110.278
1-Suwinski pr-lf000100.216
Triolo 2b-1b312121.273
Peguero ss-2b400014.237
Rodríguez c511102.210
Davis rf411103.208
Palacios rf000000.234
Bae cf411001.237
Totals34797715
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b400101.238
Friedl cf222230.275
Steer lf511002.268
Encarnacion-Strand dh401011.269
Votto 1b300110.199
Marte 3b501102.295
De La Cruz ss411001.231
Benson rf200001.268
a-Senzel ph-rf100001.237
b-Fraley ph000010.263
2-Fairchild pr-rf000000.222
Maile c211010.231
c-Stephenson ph-c100001.245
Totals33575710
Pittsburgh000112201790
Cincinnati010022000571

a-struck out for Benson in the 6th. b-walked for Senzel in the 8th. c-struck out for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Andujar in the 7th. 2-ran for Fraley in the 8th.

E – De La Cruz (14). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Andujar (6), Steer (34). HR – Hayes (15), off Abbott; Davis (6), off Abbott; Triolo (3), off Farmer; Rodríguez (3), off Farmer; Friedl (15), off Stratton. RBIs – Hayes (61), Davis (21), Triolo (19), Rodríguez (11), Reynolds (79), Andujar (17), Suwinski (68), India (58), Votto (38), Marte (10), Friedl 2 (59). SB – Friedl (25), De La Cruz 2 (31), Bae (24). SF – Suwinski, India.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Peguero, Davis, Rodríguez 2); Cincinnati 6 (Steer, De La Cruz, Marte 3, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Cincinnati 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Encarnacion-Strand. GIDP – Rodríguez, India, Encarnacion-Strand.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Peguero, Triolo, Joe; Williams, Peguero, Triolo); Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Votto).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson100022344.70
Ortiz3⅔43325814.96
Hernandez11101134.60
Stratton, W, 1-021100113.00
Borucki, H, 8100000142.65
Mlodzinski, H, 9100011111.93
Bednar, S, 37-40100021202.08
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott4⅓42227843.70
Sims00010133.34
Farmer, BS, 3-9122202214.11
Gibaut, L, 8-4, BS, 2-832211253.38
Cruz1⅓00004214.00
Duarte01130263.60
Law0000173.62

Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-0, Stratton 1-1, Cruz 2-0, Law 3-0. HBP – Jackson (Votto), Duarte (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:34. A – 37,551 (43,891).

Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss432111.260
Rutschman c511001.273
Santander rf413301.257
2-McKenna pr-lf010000.254
O'Hearn 1b311020.310
Hicks cf-lf-rf401211.292
Hays lf300001.278
a-Mullins ph-cf200001.241
Kjerstad dh300000.238
1-Mateo pr-dh000000.213
Westburg 2b300002.260
b-Frazier ph-2b100001.243
Urías 3b412000.266
Totals36810649
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512001.276
Ramírez 3b512101.280
J.Naylor 1b322120.313
Calhoun dh301202.229
c-Laureano ph-dh100000.252
Giménez 2b412100.253
Arias ss500000.212
Brennan rf422110.266
B.Naylor c110010.237
Fry c301201.232
Straw cf411101.228
Totals38913946
Baltimore2030001028102
Cleveland2103001029133

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Hays in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Westburg in the 8th. c-flied out for Calhoun in the 8th.

1-ran for Kjerstad in the 8th. 2-ran for Santander in the 9th.

E – Santander (1), Henderson (12), Bieber (1), Kwan (3), Fry (3). LOB – Baltimore 7, Cleveland 10. 2B – Santander (40), Henderson (28), Hicks (7), Calhoun (7), Brennan (24), Kwan (35), Giménez (27), Fry (5). 3B – Urías (3). RBIs – Santander 3 (89), Henderson (81), Hicks 2 (31), Calhoun 2 (22), Giménez (60), Straw (29), Ramírez (80), J.Naylor (95), Brennan (41), Fry 2 (15). SB – Hicks (5), Brennan (13). SF – Giménez, Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Westburg, Mullins 3); Cleveland 6 (Fry 2, Calhoun 2, Arias, Laureano). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 12; Cleveland 7 for 18.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Hicks, Ramírez, Arias. GIDP – Urías, Hicks.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor; Giménez, Arias, J.Naylor).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer3⅓76323914.25
Wells200001193.73
Fujinami0000084.88
Coulombe11111172.81
J.López110001196.10
Hall20000194.02
Cano, L, 1-4, BS, 7-132221082.19
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber565415813.91
Karinchak, H, 13100011203.19
De Los Santos, BS, 0-3121121233.45
R.López, H, 6100001110.00
Clase, W, 3-9122201283.18

Inherited runners-scored – Wells 2-1, J.López 2-1. IBB – off De Los Santos (O'Hearn), off Cano (Brennan). HBP – Clase (Santander). WP – Coulombe, Bieber(2), Clase.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T – 3:26. A – 22,567 (34,788).

Texas 8, Seattle 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss522000.265
Rodríguez cf410002.283
Raleigh c512300.236
T.Hernández rf400011.262
Suárez 3b512102.233
Kelenic lf101040.254
France 1b500002.247
Canzone dh301000.222
a-Haggerty ph-dh100000.244
Rojas 2b200110.262
b-Moore ph-2b100000.205
Totals3658567
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.278
Seager ss412100.333
Lowe 1b410101.271
Jung 3b412001.279
García rf310010.242
Heim c311111.263
Garver dh401201.268
Taveras cf411000.272
Carter lf221310.324
Totals3288835
Seattle000004001580
Texas13004000x881

a-flied out for Canzone in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th.

E – Jung (4). LOB – Seattle 11, Texas 3. 2B – Kelenic (25), Raleigh (23), Jung (25). HR – Raleigh (30), off Dunning; Seager (32), off Miller; Carter (3), off Miller. RBIs – Raleigh 3 (74), Rojas (12), Suárez (90), Seager (94), Carter 3 (8), Lowe (80), Heim (91), Garver 2 (48). SB – Carter (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 2, Crawford 2, Rojas); Texas 2 (Taveras, García). RISP – Seattle 3 for 10; Texas 3 for 6.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 8-64⅓66612754.17
Saucedo12220173.74
Thornton1000042.11
Speier1⅓00001123.93
Campbell1⅔00002213.16
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 11-65⅓44422763.88
Stratton10021152.22
Heaney, H, 12⅓00012344.35
Chapman131112213.29

Inherited runners-scored – Saucedo 2-2, Thornton 3-2, Stratton 1-1, Heaney 3-0. HBP – Dunning (Rodríguez).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:39. A – 35,431 (40,000).

Kansas City 7, Houston 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b410012.273
Witt Jr. ss511102.278
Velázquez rf410012.236
Waters rf000000.237
Melendez lf511102.234
Blanco lf000000.226
Olivares dh211110.266
Loftin 2b110101.364
Massey 2b100000.225
Porter c210012.222
Pratto 1b401102.228
Isbel cf401201.232
Totals32757414
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b402010.314
Peña ss410011.260
Alvarez dh401111.293
Bregman 3b310020.265
Tucker rf501001.282
J.Abreu 1b422101.235
McCormick lf311311.281
Dubón cf401001.281
Maldonado c300002.189
a-Diaz ph-c100000.286
Totals3558568
Kansas City400003000750
Houston110000030581

a-popped out for Maldonado in the 8th.

E – Altuve (5). LOB – Kansas City 6, Houston 9. 2B – Olivares (22), Alvarez (22), Dubón (26). 3B – Witt Jr. (9), Tucker (4). HR – J.Abreu (17), off Ragans; McCormick (21), off Kowar. RBIs – Witt Jr. (92), Melendez (54), Olivares (32), Loftin (9), Pratto (33), Isbel 2 (32), Alvarez (94), J.Abreu (83), McCormick 3 (68). SB – Olivares (11). SF – Loftin. S – Porter.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Pratto); Houston 5 (McCormick, Dubón, Peña, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Pratto, Tucker. GIDP – Witt Jr..

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, J.Abreu).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, W, 5-1632245932.34
Snider110011214.00
Kowar33310185.88
McArthur, S, 2-21⅔10002195.59
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 12-115⅓476310923.39
Maton0001083.14
Stanek100001103.99
Montero110002264.96
Neris100001111.84

Inherited runners-scored – McArthur 1-0, Maton 1-0. HBP – Valdez 2 (Olivares,Loftin). PB – Maldonado (12).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:38. A – 41,033 (41,000).

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b501101.284
Neto ss400013.223
Drury dh512001.257
O'Hoppe c411200.220
Adell cf310012.214
Walsh rf411202.143
Grichuk lf321010.217
Fletcher 2b401000.235
Stefanic 3b402101.263
1-Phillips pr000000.196
Totals36696310
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b100001.281
a-Kirilloff ph-1b211300.267
Polanco dh402111.261
Jeffers c500001.267
Kepler rf420011.251
Castro 3b421011.252
Farmer ss322120.249
Julien 2b210021.266
Taylor cf301212.228
Wallner lf100121.245
b-Luplow ph-lf100001.231
Totals308781010
Los Angeles000030021691
Minnesota01020140x870

a-popped out for Solano in the 2nd. b-pinch hit for Wallner in the 7th.

1-ran for Stefanic in the 9th.

E – Fletcher (1). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 10. 2B – Polanco 2 (18), Farmer (13). 3B – Castro (5). HR – Walsh (4), off López; O'Hoppe (12), off Thielbar; Kirilloff (10), off Daniel. RBIs – Walsh 2 (11), Schanuel (5), O'Hoppe 2 (26), Stefanic (4), Taylor 2 (49), Wallner (35), Kirilloff 3 (38), Farmer (41), Polanco (47). SF – Kirilloff 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Drury 3); Minnesota 7 (Jeffers 5, Kirilloff 2). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez1⅔21123399.10
Daniel, L, 0-14⅓33356913.68
Diaz2241314310.29
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 11-8653317903.61
Varland, H, 1100001114.82
Thielbar122201202.45
Duran, S, 27-32121121342.54

Inherited runners-scored – Daniel 3-0. WP – Duran.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:50. A – 32,006 (38,544).

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf501002.264
Edman 2b502001.241
Goldschmidt 1b511002.271
Walker rf301112.275
Palacios lf301011.266
Herrera c300011.308
Baker dh301001.206
1-Siani pr-dh100001.000
Fermín 3b300011.211
Winn ss411100.173
Totals35282412
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss400002.281
Tatis Jr. rf401000.260
Soto lf413000.270
Machado dh424300.253
Choi 1b300000.000
a-Cooper ph-1b100000.250
Kim 2b401001.265
Grisham cf210010.199
Batten 3b300001.260
Sullivan c302100.203
Totals32411414
St. Louis000001010280
San Diego01000102x4110

a-lined out for Choi in the 8th.

1-ran for Baker in the 7th.

LOB – St. Louis 10, San Diego 5. 2B – Nootbaar (23), Kim (21), Soto (30). 3B – Walker (2). HR – Winn (2), off Waldron; Machado (29), off Hudson; Machado (30), off Liberatore. RBIs – Winn (6), Walker (48), Sullivan (6), Machado 3 (87). SB – Palacios (2), Edman (25).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Fermín, Edman 2, Herrera 2, Baker); San Diego 2 (Choi, Bogaerts). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 10; San Diego 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Batten. LIDP – Grisham. GIDP – Choi, Soto.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Nootbaar, Fermín, Nootbaar; Fermín, Winn, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson692212844.95
VerHagen1⅓00001124.01
Liberatore, L, 3-622201155.52
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldron5⅔31129964.58
Barlow20010182.92
Cosgrove, H, 50000181.89
García, BS, 0-321111204.17
Suarez, W, 4-21⅔10001163.86

Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, Cosgrove 2-0, Suarez 2-0. WP – Hudson(2).

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:41. A – 42,983 (40,222).

