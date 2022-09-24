Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf300002.266
c-Wade Jr. ph-rf100010.201
Flores 2b310020.236
Yastrzemski rf-cf411001.210
Longoria 3b503100.241
Davis 1b411111.248
Crawford ss411102.227
Villar dh411202.215
Wynns c212110.248
e-Vosler ph100001.293
Bart c000000.218
González lf201000.254
a-Pederson ph-lf200001.266
Totals356106510
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
K.Marte 2b411011.242
Garrett lf322201.317
b-Varsho ph-rf200001.241
Rivera dh311201.225
d-P.Smith ph-dh201000.209
Walker 1b400013.236
C.Kelly c400003.212
f-Rojas ph101000.265
Luplow rf-lf202120.163
g-Thomas ph100000.234
Alcántara 3b401002.242
Carroll cf400002.271
Perdomo ss412002.192
Totals385115416
San Francisco0112100016100
Arizona0020300005111

a-struck out for González in the 6th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. c-walked for Slater in the 7th. d-singled for Rivera in the 7th. e-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. f-singled for C.Kelly in the 9th. g-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th.

E – Alcántara (9). LOB – San Francisco 8, Arizona 10. 2B – Davis (6), Garrett (7), Rivera (8), K.Marte (41). HR – Crawford (9), off Henry; Wynns (2), off Henry; Villar (7), off Henry; Garrett (4), off Rodón. RBIs – Crawford (48), Wynns (19), Villar 2 (19), Longoria (34), Davis (11), Garrett 2 (10), Rivera 2 (17), Luplow (28). S – Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Alcántara 2, Varsho, Carroll). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.

GIDP – Slater.

DP – Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón4⅓44437932.98
Y.Marte21111246.00
Miller240007490.00
Young, W, 1-10000012.57
Doval, S, 25-281⅔10001152.38
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry465536825.98
Widener1⅓10002223.95
Frias1⅔10021269.39
Ginkel1⅔00001114.12
C.Smith, L, 1-31⅔21000144.29

Inherited runners-scored – Y.Marte 2-2, Young 1-0, Widener 1-0. WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:37. A – 25,949 (48,686).

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412200.266
Naquin cf-rf100000.232
Canha lf-cf512001.265
Lindor ss501000.270
Guillorme ss000000.277
Alonso 1b321020.265
1-Gore pr-lf000000.000
Ruf rf-1b411001.155
Escobar 3b521401.236
McNeil 2b523100.317
Vientos dh302211.143
McCann c400002.188
Totals39913936
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b300000.239
J.Díaz 2b101000.308
Machín 3b400001.228
Murphy c412000.253
Brown cf201111.228
Pache cf100000.159
Pinder lf400001.230
Capel rf301000.444
Vogt dh300000.165
Garcia 1b311100.232
Allen ss300000.208
Totals3126213
New York0300501009130
Oakland000000110260

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB – New York 7, Oakland 3. 2B – Canha 2 (24), Vientos (1), McNeil (38), Murphy (35). HR – Escobar (19), off Irvin; Garcia (5), off Bassitt. RBIs – Vientos 2 (3), Nimmo 2 (58), Escobar 4 (61), McNeil (59), Brown (63), Garcia (18).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Canha, McCann, Vientos, Lindor); Oakland 1 (Pinder). RISP – New York 4 for 12; Oakland 1 for 2.

GIDP – Ruf, Pinder, Vogt.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Escobar, Alonso; Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 15-88⅔62212913.27
Smith1⅔00001133.61
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 9-124118823774.11
Wiles4⅓21113635.19

Inherited runners-scored – Wiles 1-0. IBB – off Irvin (Alonso). HBP – Wiles (Ruf). WP – Bassitt.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:31. A – 18,107 (46,847).

Miami 5, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf411100.249
Hernández 3b400002.249
Meneses 1b401102.326
Voit dh400003.250
Call lf402001.257
García 2b400002.276
Robles cf402000.227
Adams c400000.187
Abrams ss312000.229
Totals35282010
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b512001.249
Anderson rf310000.223
Cooper dh312110.262
Fortes c312011.254
Bleday lf210111.168
De La Cruz cf301100.221
Leblanc 1b402101.291
Díaz 1b000000.167
Rojas ss400000.236
Groshans 3b400000.290
Totals3159434
Washington100000010281
Miami10000310x591

E – Hernández (6), Groshans (1). LOB – Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B – Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR – Thomas (17), off Garrett. RBIs – Thomas (52), Meneses (26), Cooper (50), De La Cruz (34), Leblanc (11), Bleday (9). SB – Berti (37). SF – Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Voit, Adams, Meneses); Miami 6 (Berti, Rojas, De La Cruz 3, Groshans). RISP – Washington 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Rojas 2. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – García, Rojas.

DP – Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Abrams; Abrams, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-106⅔84413925.17
Machado01020203.71
Thompson0000052.55
Cishek1⅔10001154.55
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, W, 3-66⅔51106803.52
Bleier, H, 51⅔11101153.50
Brazoban1⅔10002183.67
Floro, S, 6-91⅔10001103.23

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP – Brazoban.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:41. A – 12,240 (36,742).

Baltimore 6, Houston 0
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b402000.297
Peña ss400001.247
Alvarez lf201021.301
Bregman 3b400000.263
Gurriel 1b300000.239
Díaz dh300001.251
Mancini rf300001.268
McCormick cf301001.235
Maldonado c300001.187
Totals2904026
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411202.262
Rutschman c323210.258
Mountcastle 1b301110.246
Santander rf400002.244
McKenna rf000000.238
Henderson 3b400001.296
Aguilar dh301001.184
1-Stowers pr-dh110001.246
Hays lf411000.249
Vavra 2b411100.279
Mateo ss201001.220
Totals3269628
Houston000000000041
Baltimore00010050x690

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E – Neris (1). LOB – Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B – Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR – Rutschman (12), off Urquidy. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (40), Vavra (9), Mullins 2 (57), Mountcastle (81). SB – Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). CS – Mateo (9). S – Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Baltimore 2 (Henderson 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 1; Baltimore 4 for 6.

GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mateo, Mountcastle).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, L, 13-85⅓31116943.88
Abreu00011142.03
Neris44300143.73
Smith1⅔21100112.79
Maton1⅔0000183.62
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 8-59⅔400261063.07

Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 2-0, Smith 2-1. PB – Rutschman (1).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:40. A – 22,833 (45,971).

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301021.259
Adames ss501001.244
Tellez 1b411011.220
Renfroe rf411011.247
Wong 2b512000.254
McCutchen dh411310.240
Urías 3b511002.228
Caratini c401112.199
Mitchell cf402001.267
Totals38511469
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b411012.249
Steer 1b411001.220
Romine c000000.171
K.Farmer dh-1b401201.258
Aquino rf310012.197
Fairchild cf302010.339
Lopez lf-3b401000.295
Reynolds 3b-1b201011.252
b-Friedl ph100000.251
Strickland p000000---
Barrero ss400002.156
Robinson c200001.114
a-Fraley ph-lf200002.249
Totals33372412
Milwaukee0200102005111
Cincinnati200000010371

a-struck out for Robinson in the 7th. b-popped out for Reynolds in the 8th.

E – Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). LOB – Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). RBIs – Caratini (31), McCutchen 3 (69), K.Farmer 2 (73). SB – Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Barrero.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer252233663.96
Perdomo, W, 3-03⅓10004273.80
Boxberger, H, 291⅔00002133.26
Bush, H, 711010124.19
Williams, S, 14-151⅓00003181.72
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, L, 4-4463243884.78
Cruz1⅓00011190.87
B.Farmer1⅔22212303.64
Gibaut1⅔20002204.55
Strickland1⅔10001175.16

Inherited runners-scored – Perdomo 2-0, Williams 1-0, Cruz 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:22. A – 16,658 (42,319).

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b412001.227
Devers 3b310012.289
Pham lf411101.264
Verdugo rf412302.281
Martinez dh401001.270
1-Dalbec pr000000.211
Casas 1b201021.114
2-Wong pr000000.242
Refsnyder cf300001.302
b-Almonte ph100001.333
McGuire c400001.363
Chang ss300001.231
Totals32474312
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf-rf401002.315
Stanton dh400001.212
Torres 2b301211.250
Donaldson 3b400000.227
Cabrera rf301000.228
a-Bader ph-cf010010.364
Trevino c401101.255
Kiner-Falefa ss311011.265
Gonzalez 1b310012.189
Hicks lf322201.219
Totals3157549
Boston100003000473
New York00103001x570

a-walked for Cabrera in the 8th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Casas in the 9th.

E – Chang (1), Pham (2), Strahm (2). LOB – Boston 4, New York 6. 2B – Verdugo (36), Hernández (23), Torres (26). HR – Pham (6), off Cole; Verdugo (10), off Cole; Hicks (8), off Hill. RBIs – Pham (21), Verdugo 3 (70), Hicks 2 (39), Torres 2 (69), Trevino (41). CS – Hernández (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (McGuire, Martinez); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Trevino). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Stanton. GIDP – McGuire.

DP – New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill5⅔54424834.81
Kelly1⅔00001112.79
Ort1⅔10002195.55
Strahm, L, 3-41⅔11122283.51
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole6⅔544281033.49
Marinaccio1⅔00012142.20
Loáisiga, W, 2-32⅔20002284.43

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:00. A – 47,346 (47,309).

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss401111.213
Quiroz 2b402210.286
Bote 3b400012.250
Happ lf511000.269
Wisdom rf321212.211
Velázquez rf101000.198
Rivas 1b501001.239
Higgins c312021.235
Young dh321021.250
Hermosillo cf200001.123
a-Reyes ph000110.245
1-Morel pr-cf000000.236
Totals34610699
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz dh410010.212
Reynolds cf422211.265
Castro 3b400011.234
Mitchell rf511101.220
Newman ss401101.274
Suwinski lf111130.192
Chavis 1b400002.231
Collins c400000.063
Bae 2b301010.333
Totals3356576
Chicago0200030106103
Pittsburgh112000100560

a-walked for Hermosillo in the 6th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 6th.

E – Higgins 2 (5), Quiroz (1). LOB – Chicago 11, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Happ (40), McKinstry (5), Mitchell (9), Newman (17). HR – Wisdom (24), off Wilson; Suwinski (17), off Assad; Reynolds (25), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (62), Reyes (15), McKinstry (9), Quiroz 2 (2), Reynolds 2 (59), Suwinski (29), Mitchell (17), Newman (21). SB – Bae 2 (2), Suwinski (4), Newman (8), Velázquez (5). CS – Quiroz (1), Velázquez (1). S – Morel.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (McKinstry, Happ, Bote 2, Young); Pittsburgh 5 (Collins 2, Mitchell 2, Cruz). RISP – Chicago 4 for 15; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bote, Rivas. GIDP – Chavis.

DP – Chicago 1 (Bote, Quiroz, Rivas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad4⅔44332914.28
Rucker2⅔00012324.18
Rodríguez, W, 2-02⅔11111253.27
Uelmen, S, 1-21⅔10021234.56
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson5⅔52235895.95
Crowe, H, 1613331304.50
Bañuelos, BS, 0-1110012284.40
Ramirez, L, 0-11⅔21110194.95
De Jong1⅔10011192.32

Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 3-2. IBB – off Uelmen (Reynolds). WP – Crowe.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:33. A – 11,987 (38,747).

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss401001.278
Bannon 2b000000---
Harris II cf400002.301
Heredia cf000000.127
Riley 3b302010.282
d'Arnaud c401002.269
Olson 1b400003.233
Contreras dh300012.273
Rosario lf411000.208
Grissom 2b-ss400002.290
Grossman rf101110.229
Totals31161312
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf410013.212
Maton lf000000.271
Hoskins 1b413411.250
Harper dh200112.288
a-Sands ph-dh000010.000
Realmuto c411000.278
Stubbs c100000.284
Bohm 3b423110.292
Marsh cf312101.293
Guthrie rf200001.438
Segura 2b310010.278
Muñoz 2b000000.211
Stott ss210111.230
Vierling rf-cf311110.249
Totals32910989
Atlanta000000100160
Philadelphia04041000x9100

a-walked for Harper in the 8th.

LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B – Bohm (4). HR – Hoskins (29), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Grossman (22), Stott (44), Vierling (29), Hoskins 4 (76), Bohm (68), Marsh (13), Harper (58). SF – Grossman, Stott, Harper.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud, Olson, Harris II); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto 2). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Grissom. GIDP – Swanson.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, L, 1-34⅔108836955.97
Matzek2⅔01142493.40
Stephens1⅔00001113.56
Arcia1⅔00010100.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 10-126⅔400381043.28
Nelson2⅔21102314.68
Brogdon1⅔00002113.43

IBB – off Odorizzi (Harper).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:20. A – 28,013 (42,792).

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss201011.251
Haniger rf400002.225
Santana 1b401002.216
France 3b400000.268
Raleigh c311112.205
Kelenic cf401002.142
Winker dh300011.214
Toro 2b402000.181
Frazier lf300001.236
Totals31161311
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c412101.224
Witt Jr. ss411101.254
Perez dh411000.255
Pasquantino 1b402200.273
Olivares lf400002.295
Taylor cf401000.257
Dozier rf412001.235
Massey 2b400000.248
Eaton 3b211110.274
Totals34510515
Seattle010000000162
Kansas City00202010x5100

E – Kelenic (1), Toro (3). LOB – Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Toro (13), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Dozier (25), Witt Jr. (30), Perez (21). HR – Raleigh (24), off Singer. RBIs – Raleigh (56), Eaton (9), Melendez (58), Witt Jr. (77), Pasquantino 2 (22). CS – Eaton (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Frazier, Winker); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez, Eaton). RISP – Seattle 0 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Frazier, France, Toro, Massey, Witt Jr., Perez. GIDP – Haniger.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 10-155⅔84302794.05
Festa1⅔00011163.91
Murfee1⅔21102162.56
Flexen1⅔00000133.69
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 10-47⅔511281102.99
Coleman1⅔10002162.52
Barlow1⅔00011182.30

HBP – Singer (Crawford).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:29. A – 13,615 (37,903).

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf300112.262
Bichette ss412111.286
Guerrero Jr. 1b501104.277
Kirk dh500000.295
Chapman 3b300011.236
Hernández rf321010.259
Tapia lf422101.264
Merrifield 2b401001.214
Jansen c311110.255
Totals34685510
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Aranda 1b410011.259
Ramírez dh431011.306
Franco ss422010.275
Arozarena lf512600.271
Mejía c000000.250
Margot rf301110.292
Paredes 3b211010.222
a-Choi ph000010.225
1-Walls pr-3b010000.172
Mastrobuoni 2b412001.500
Bethancourt c301100.256
b-Peralta ph-lf000100.248
Siri cf401001.250
Totals331011964
Toronto000042000681
Tampa Bay20013004x10112

a-walked for Paredes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Bethancourt in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

E – Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). LOB – Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR – Arozarena (20), off Bass. RBIs – Tapia (50), Bichette (91), Guerrero Jr. (89), Jansen (37), Springer (68), Arozarena 6 (87), Margot (45), Bethancourt (13), Peralta (16). SB – Bichette (12). CS – Margot (2). SF – Springer, Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Bethancourt). RISP – Toronto 4 for 14; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Jansen, Merrifield, Arozarena, Mastrobuoni. GIDP – Hernández.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Aranda).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
White4⅔53312647.39
Mayza12211172.98
Bass, BS, 0-121120191.77
Cimber2⅔00000203.03
García, L, 4-51⅔34121333.14
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs5⅔64316832.56
Poche, H, 2212211133.38
Adam, BS, 8-1110011161.47
Guerra, W, 1-02⅔00010244.26
Fairbanks1⅔00012191.23

Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-2, Adam 2-2. IBB – off García (Aranda). WP – Bass.

Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:21. A – 17,407 (25,000).

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf210112.246
Báez ss511002.240
Cabrera dh301111.257
1-W.Castro pr-dh010000.236
Carpenter rf400001.263
Haase c402101.251
Torkelson 1b401101.209
Schoop 2b411100.200
Baddoo lf311002.190
c-Reyes ph-lf100001.260
Kreidler 3b402001.204
Totals34595212
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss502002.309
Moncada 3b500001.213
Abreu 1b501100.307
E.Jiménez dh311012.309
Pollock lf-cf311210.242
Vaughn rf-lf400002.281
Grandal c301010.208
2-Robert pr000000.284
Zavala c000000.273
Harrison 2b301000.251
Engel cf311000.222
a-Sheets ph000000.244
b-Gonzàlez ph-rf100001.259
Totals3538338
Detroit210000110591
Chicago001002000381

a- for Engel in the 8th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.

E – Kreidler (1), Grandal (6). LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Báez (27), Torkelson (16), Grandal (7). HR – Schoop (11), off Giolito; Pollock (14), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Cabrera (39), Haase (41), Schoop (37), Greene (36), Torkelson (25), Abreu (73), Pollock 2 (56). SB – W.Castro (8). SF – Greene.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Schoop); Chicago 5 (Engel, Gonzàlez 2, Pollock 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Cabrera. GIDP – Schoop, Abreu.

DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Schoop, Torkelson); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 4-56⅔83313854.37
Lange, H, 181⅔0000193.75
Cisnero, H, 300022211.33
Chafin, H, 180000142.96
Soto, S, 27-291⅔00001163.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito6⅔63319905.05
López, L, 5-41⅔11001172.74
Lambert1⅔11110193.22
Banks1⅔10002183.06

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 3-0. HBP – Giolito (Greene), Cisnero (Harrison). WP – Lambert. PB – Haase (5).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:04. A – 33,257 (40,615).

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh401100.271
Rengifo 2b500001.273
Trout cf301110.273
Ward rf422201.274
Ford 1b401002.238
Duffy 3b401000.254
Moniak lf400001.204
Stassi c310011.178
Soto ss312011.278
Totals3448437
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh501000.312
Miranda 1b310011.263
Gordon 2b311000.278
Urshela 3b100030.270
Cave lf402101.214
Sánchez c300012.208
Wallner rf300013.286
Contreras cf200002.128
a-Celestino ph-cf201000.244
Palacios ss400003.096
Totals30251612
Los Angeles011001100480
Minnesota100001000250

a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB – Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B – Soto (1). HR – Ward 2 (21), off Varland. RBIs – Ward 2 (60), Trout (74), Ohtani (90), Cave (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward, Stassi); Minnesota 0. RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Trout, Cave. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Cave, Celestino.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Soto, Duffy, Rengifo, Soto; Rengifo, Soto, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Miranda).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 14-85⅔322671002.47
Loup, H, 18100001133.72
Herget, H, 61⅓10002202.37
Tepera, S, 4-91⅔10002153.88
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland, L, 0-2573313885.06
Megill1⅔01121283.92
Thielbar10000103.40
Pagán2⅔00003234.65

Inherited runners-scored – Loup 3-0, Thielbar 2-1. HBP – Ohtani (Gordon).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:21. A – 24,896 (38,544).

Colorado 4, San Diego 3 (10)
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf511002.236
Soto rf512200.234
Machado 3b401101.296
Drury dh401001.220
Cronenworth 2b300010.236
Kim ss400000.248
Myers 1b300000.251
c-Bell ph-1b000010.196
Alfaro c200001.249
a-Grisham ph100000.186
Nola c100001.245
Azocar cf411001.279
Totals3636327
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf402200.309
Grichuk rf412110.265
Montero 3b300011.239
McMahon 3b100001.246
Díaz c500001.228
1-Hampson pr010000.216
Toglia 1b401011.231
Joe dh300002.238
b-Blackmon ph-dh100011.260
Trejo 2b401111.269
Tovar ss412000.500
Bouchard lf110030.211
Totals3448488
San Diego0020000100360
Colorado0012000001480

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Alfaro in the 7th. b-struck out for Joe in the 8th. c-walked for Myers in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

LOB – San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B – Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B – Daza (2). HR – Soto (5), off Estévez; Grichuk (16), off Manaea. RBIs – Soto 2 (15), Machado (95), Grichuk (67), Daza 2 (33), Trejo (14). S – Daza.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Soto, Machado); Colorado 4 (Díaz, Grichuk, Tovar, Daza). RISP – San Diego 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Toglia.

DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Myers).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea363332695.23
Wilson1⅓00011233.00
Johnson1⅔00010152.70
García1⅔00002103.44
Suarez1⅓10022262.55
Hader0000189.49
Morejon, L, 4-11101054.55
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner5⅔52213895.91
Bird, H, 52⅔00002264.54
Estévez, BS, 2-61⅔11100193.47
Bard, W, 6-42⅔00012261.88

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-0, Hader 2-0. IBB – off Morejon (Blackmon). WP – Bard.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:23. A – 48,321 (50,445).

Cleveland 6, Texas 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511001.296
Rosario ss411001.281
Ramírez 3b411000.277
Naylor 1b311110.261
Gonzalez dh411100.288
Giménez 2b311101.302
Brennan rf301200.364
Maile c400001.213
Straw cf400000.217
Totals3467514
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500000.252
Seager ss502000.247
Lowe 1b501003.306
García rf311011.253
1-Culberson pr000000.257
Jung 3b410011.182
Taveras cf310010.267
Smith dh302111.210
Plawecki c301101.333
a-Heim ph-c100000.229
Thompson lf402002.284
Totals3639249
Cleveland000105000671
Texas020001000391

a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E – Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB – Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B – Naylor (26), García (31). 3B – Rosario (8). RBIs – Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB – Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Semien.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris, W, 1-25⅔42125802.18
Morgan11110203.71
Hentges, H, 71⅓10002262.45
Karinchak, H, 81⅔10011271.57
Clase, S, 38-421⅔20001221.35
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔11011873.64
Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-265500215.31
Tinoco100001211.72
Barlow1⅔00001123.06
Santana1⅔00001185.63

Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP – Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 3:31. A – 34,862 (40,300).

St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss-2b421012.265
Pujols dh422501.265
b-Burleson ph-dh111100.185
Goldschmidt 1b300001.320
DeLuzio cf100000.143
Arenado 3b500000.293
DeJong ss000000.154
Yepez lf-1b522101.255
Carlson cf-rf522101.240
Nootbaar rf-lf513300.227
Knizner c500001.206
Donovan 2b-3b311011.280
Totals4111121128
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400001.270
T.Turner ss200000.300
Lux ss202000.290
Smith c401001.262
J.Turner dh201000.282
a-Barnes ph100001.224
Bellinger cf100000.201
Muncy 3b401001.206
Taylor lf-2b200022.218
T.Thompson cf-lf400000.258
Vargas 1b301001.171
Alberto 2b-p301000.225
Totals3207027
St. Louis00233021011120
Los Angeles000000000072

a-struck out for J.Turner in the 7th. b-homered for Pujols in the 8th.

E – Alberto (3), Muncy (11). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Nootbaar (11), Yepez (11), Carlson 2 (27), Donovan (19), Lux (19). HR – Pujols (20), off Heaney; Pujols (21), off Bickford; Nootbaar (14), off Bickford; Yepez (12), off Ferguson; Burleson (1), off Alberto. RBIs – Pujols 5 (58), Carlson (40), Nootbaar 3 (40), Yepez (28), Burleson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, Edman 2, Knizner); Los Angeles 3 (T.Thompson 2, Muncy). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP – Alberto, Smith.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, W, 3-16500061012.14
Z.Thompson1⅓00011222.12
Dickerson1⅔20010180.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, L, 3-3344425863.06
Bickford1⅓34302244.72
Kimbrel1⅔0000074.07
Ferguson1⅔42201231.97
Alberto2⅔11100264.50

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-2. HBP – Heaney (Goldschmidt).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:57. A – 50,041 (56,000).

