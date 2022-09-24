Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|c-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Villar dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Wynns c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|e-Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|González lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Garrett lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.317
|b-Varsho ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|d-P.Smith ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|f-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Luplow rf-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.163
|g-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|16
|San Francisco
|011
|210
|001
|6
|10
|0
|Arizona
|002
|030
|000
|5
|11
|1
a-struck out for González in the 6th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. c-walked for Slater in the 7th. d-singled for Rivera in the 7th. e-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. f-singled for C.Kelly in the 9th. g-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th.
E – Alcántara (9). LOB – San Francisco 8, Arizona 10. 2B – Davis (6), Garrett (7), Rivera (8), K.Marte (41). HR – Crawford (9), off Henry; Wynns (2), off Henry; Villar (7), off Henry; Garrett (4), off Rodón. RBIs – Crawford (48), Wynns (19), Villar 2 (19), Longoria (34), Davis (11), Garrett 2 (10), Rivera 2 (17), Luplow (28). S – Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Alcántara 2, Varsho, Carroll). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.
GIDP – Slater.
DP – Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|4⅓
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|93
|2.98
|Y.Marte
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.00
|Miller
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|49
|0.00
|Young, W, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.57
|Doval, S, 25-28
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.38
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|82
|5.98
|Widener
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.95
|Frias
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|9.39
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.12
|C.Smith, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored – Y.Marte 2-2, Young 1-0, Widener 1-0. WP – Doval.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:37. A – 25,949 (48,686).
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Naquin cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Canha lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|1-Gore pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ruf rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.236
|McNeil 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.143
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|3
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|J.Díaz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Brown cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|3
|New York
|030
|050
|100
|9
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|110
|2
|6
|0
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB – New York 7, Oakland 3. 2B – Canha 2 (24), Vientos (1), McNeil (38), Murphy (35). HR – Escobar (19), off Irvin; Garcia (5), off Bassitt. RBIs – Vientos 2 (3), Nimmo 2 (58), Escobar 4 (61), McNeil (59), Brown (63), Garcia (18).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Canha, McCann, Vientos, Lindor); Oakland 1 (Pinder). RISP – New York 4 for 12; Oakland 1 for 2.
GIDP – Ruf, Pinder, Vogt.
DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Escobar, Alonso; Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 15-8
|8⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|91
|3.27
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.61
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 9-12
|4
|11
|8
|8
|2
|3
|77
|4.11
|Wiles
|4⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|63
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored – Wiles 1-0. IBB – off Irvin (Alonso). HBP – Wiles (Ruf). WP – Bassitt.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:31. A – 18,107 (46,847).
Miami 5, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.326
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Call lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bleday lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.168
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|4
|3
|4
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|2
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|003
|10x
|5
|9
|1
E – Hernández (6), Groshans (1). LOB – Washington 6, Miami 8. 2B – Abrams (5), Meneses (12), Berti (16), Cooper (33). HR – Thomas (17), off Garrett. RBIs – Thomas (52), Meneses (26), Cooper (50), De La Cruz (34), Leblanc (11), Bleday (9). SB – Berti (37). SF – Bleday.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Voit, Adams, Meneses); Miami 6 (Berti, Rojas, De La Cruz 3, Groshans). RISP – Washington 1 for 8; Miami 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Rojas 2. LIDP – Cooper. GIDP – García, Rojas.
DP – Washington 2 (Abrams, García, Abrams; Abrams, García, Meneses); Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-10
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|92
|5.17
|Machado
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.71
|Thompson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.55
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.55
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 3-6
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|80
|3.52
|Bleier, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.50
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.67
|Floro, S, 6-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Gray 2 (Anderson,De La Cruz). WP – Brazoban.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:41. A – 12,240 (36,742).
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.262
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|1-Stowers pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Vavra 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|50x
|6
|9
|0
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E – Neris (1). LOB – Houston 4, Baltimore 5. 2B – Altuve (34), Rutschman (32). HR – Rutschman (12), off Urquidy. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (40), Vavra (9), Mullins 2 (57), Mountcastle (81). SB – Mateo 2 (33), Rutschman (4). CS – Mateo (9). S – Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 0; Baltimore 2 (Henderson 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 1; Baltimore 4 for 6.
GIDP – Altuve.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 13-8
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.88
|Abreu
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.03
|Neris
|⅔
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3.73
|Smith
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.79
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.62
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 8-5
|9⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|106
|3.07
Neris pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 2-0, Smith 2-1. PB – Rutschman (1).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:40. A – 22,833 (45,971).
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.240
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.199
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|4
|6
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Steer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|K.Farmer dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Aquino rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.197
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Lopez lf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Reynolds 3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|b-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|200
|5
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Robinson in the 7th. b-popped out for Reynolds in the 8th.
E – Wong (17), Aquino (5), Barrero (5). LOB – Milwaukee 12, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Caratini (10), McCutchen (24), K.Farmer (24). RBIs – Caratini (31), McCutchen 3 (69), K.Farmer 2 (73). SB – Yelich (17), Mitchell (5), Adames (8), Wong (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 8 (Caratini 2, Adames 4, Renfroe 2); Cincinnati 4 (Friedl, Barrero 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 15; Cincinnati 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Barrero.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|66
|3.96
|Perdomo, W, 3-0
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.80
|Boxberger, H, 29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.26
|Bush, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.19
|Williams, S, 14-15
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.72
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 4-4
|4
|6
|3
|2
|4
|3
|88
|4.78
|Cruz
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.87
|B.Farmer
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|30
|3.64
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.55
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.16
Inherited runners-scored – Perdomo 2-0, Williams 1-0, Cruz 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:22. A – 16,658 (42,319).
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.281
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|1-Dalbec pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.114
|2-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|b-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.363
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Bader ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Hicks lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|9
|Boston
|100
|003
|000
|4
|7
|3
|New York
|001
|030
|01x
|5
|7
|0
a-walked for Cabrera in the 8th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Casas in the 9th.
E – Chang (1), Pham (2), Strahm (2). LOB – Boston 4, New York 6. 2B – Verdugo (36), Hernández (23), Torres (26). HR – Pham (6), off Cole; Verdugo (10), off Cole; Hicks (8), off Hill. RBIs – Pham (21), Verdugo 3 (70), Hicks 2 (39), Torres 2 (69), Trevino (41). CS – Hernández (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (McGuire, Martinez); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Trevino). RISP – Boston 1 for 5; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Stanton. GIDP – McGuire.
DP – New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|4.81
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.79
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.55
|Strahm, L, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|3.51
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|103
|3.49
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.20
|Loáisiga, W, 2-3
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.43
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:00. A – 47,346 (47,309).
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Wisdom rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.211
|Velázquez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Rivas 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Higgins c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Young dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|a-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|1-Morel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|9
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Reynolds cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.265
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Mitchell rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Suwinski lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.192
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Bae 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|7
|6
|Chicago
|020
|003
|010
|6
|10
|3
|Pittsburgh
|112
|000
|100
|5
|6
|0
a-walked for Hermosillo in the 6th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 6th.
E – Higgins 2 (5), Quiroz (1). LOB – Chicago 11, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Happ (40), McKinstry (5), Mitchell (9), Newman (17). HR – Wisdom (24), off Wilson; Suwinski (17), off Assad; Reynolds (25), off Rodríguez. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (62), Reyes (15), McKinstry (9), Quiroz 2 (2), Reynolds 2 (59), Suwinski (29), Mitchell (17), Newman (21). SB – Bae 2 (2), Suwinski (4), Newman (8), Velázquez (5). CS – Quiroz (1), Velázquez (1). S – Morel.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (McKinstry, Happ, Bote 2, Young); Pittsburgh 5 (Collins 2, Mitchell 2, Cruz). RISP – Chicago 4 for 15; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bote, Rivas. GIDP – Chavis.
DP – Chicago 1 (Bote, Quiroz, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad
|4⅔
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|91
|4.28
|Rucker
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|4.18
|Rodríguez, W, 2-0
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.27
|Uelmen, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.56
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|89
|5.95
|Crowe, H, 16
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|30
|4.50
|Bañuelos, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.40
|Ramirez, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.95
|De Jong
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.32
Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 3-2. IBB – off Uelmen (Reynolds). WP – Crowe.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:33. A – 11,987 (38,747).
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bannon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Grissom 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Grossman rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.212
|Maton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|a-Sands ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Muñoz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Vierling rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|32
|9
|10
|9
|8
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|410
|00x
|9
|10
|0
a-walked for Harper in the 8th.
LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B – Bohm (4). HR – Hoskins (29), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Grossman (22), Stott (44), Vierling (29), Hoskins 4 (76), Bohm (68), Marsh (13), Harper (58). SF – Grossman, Stott, Harper.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (d'Arnaud, Olson, Harris II); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto 2). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Grissom. GIDP – Swanson.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|10
|8
|8
|3
|6
|95
|5.97
|Matzek
|2⅔
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|49
|3.40
|Stephens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.56
|Arcia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 10-12
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|104
|3.28
|Nelson
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|4.68
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.43
IBB – off Odorizzi (Harper).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:20. A – 28,013 (42,792).
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.205
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.142
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Eaton 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|1
|5
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|10x
|5
|10
|0
E – Kelenic (1), Toro (3). LOB – Seattle 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Toro (13), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Dozier (25), Witt Jr. (30), Perez (21). HR – Raleigh (24), off Singer. RBIs – Raleigh (56), Eaton (9), Melendez (58), Witt Jr. (77), Pasquantino 2 (22). CS – Eaton (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Frazier, Winker); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez, Eaton). RISP – Seattle 0 for 8; Kansas City 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Frazier, France, Toro, Massey, Witt Jr., Perez. GIDP – Haniger.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Pasquantino; Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 10-15
|5⅔
|8
|4
|3
|0
|2
|79
|4.05
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.91
|Murfee
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.56
|Flexen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.69
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 10-4
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|110
|2.99
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.52
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.30
HBP – Singer (Crawford).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:29. A – 13,615 (37,903).
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.262
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.277
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Hernández rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|5
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.271
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|1-Walls pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|6
|4
|Toronto
|000
|042
|000
|6
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|130
|04x
|10
|11
|2
a-walked for Paredes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Bethancourt in the 8th.
1-ran for Choi in the 8th.
E – Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). LOB – Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR – Arozarena (20), off Bass. RBIs – Tapia (50), Bichette (91), Guerrero Jr. (89), Jansen (37), Springer (68), Arozarena 6 (87), Margot (45), Bethancourt (13), Peralta (16). SB – Bichette (12). CS – Margot (2). SF – Springer, Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Bethancourt). RISP – Toronto 4 for 14; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Jansen, Merrifield, Arozarena, Mastrobuoni. GIDP – Hernández.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Aranda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|64
|7.39
|Mayza
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2.98
|Bass, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|1.77
|Cimber
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.03
|García, L, 4-5
|1⅔
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|33
|3.14
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|5⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|6
|83
|2.56
|Poche, H, 22
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Adam, BS, 8-11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.47
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.26
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-2, Adam 2-2. IBB – off García (Aranda). WP – Bass.
Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:21. A – 17,407 (25,000).
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.246
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|1-W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|c-Reyes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kreidler 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|2
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|E.Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Pollock lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.242
|Vaughn rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|2-Robert pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Zavala c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Sheets ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Gonzàlez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|Detroit
|210
|000
|110
|5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|001
|002
|000
|3
|8
|1
a- for Engel in the 8th. b-struck out for Sheets in the 8th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Grandal in the 8th.
E – Kreidler (1), Grandal (6). LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Báez (27), Torkelson (16), Grandal (7). HR – Schoop (11), off Giolito; Pollock (14), off Rodriguez. RBIs – Cabrera (39), Haase (41), Schoop (37), Greene (36), Torkelson (25), Abreu (73), Pollock 2 (56). SB – W.Castro (8). SF – Greene.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Schoop); Chicago 5 (Engel, Gonzàlez 2, Pollock 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Cabrera. GIDP – Schoop, Abreu.
DP – Detroit 1 (Kreidler, Schoop, Torkelson); Chicago 1 (Harrison, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 4-5
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|4.37
|Lange, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.75
|Cisnero, H, 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|1.33
|Chafin, H, 18
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.96
|Soto, S, 27-29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|90
|5.05
|López, L, 5-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.74
|Lambert
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.22
|Banks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 3-0. HBP – Giolito (Greene), Cisnero (Harrison). WP – Lambert. PB – Haase (5).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:04. A – 33,257 (40,615).
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Soto ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Miranda 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.270
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Palacios ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.096
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|1
|6
|12
|Los Angeles
|011
|001
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB – Los Angeles 6, Minnesota 8. 2B – Soto (1). HR – Ward 2 (21), off Varland. RBIs – Ward 2 (60), Trout (74), Ohtani (90), Cave (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward, Stassi); Minnesota 0. RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Trout, Cave. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Cave, Celestino.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Soto, Duffy, Rengifo, Soto; Rengifo, Soto, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Miranda).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 14-8
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|100
|2.47
|Loup, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.72
|Herget, H, 6
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.37
|Tepera, S, 4-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.88
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, L, 0-2
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|5.06
|Megill
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|3.92
|Thielbar
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.40
|Pagán
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.65
Inherited runners-scored – Loup 3-0, Thielbar 2-1. HBP – Ohtani (Gordon).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:21. A – 24,896 (38,544).
Colorado 4, San Diego 3 (10)
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|c-Bell ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Nola c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Azocar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.309
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Joe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|b-Blackmon ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bouchard lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.211
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|8
|8
|San Diego
|002
|000
|010
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Colorado
|001
|200
|000
|1
|4
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Alfaro in the 7th. b-struck out for Joe in the 8th. c-walked for Myers in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
LOB – San Diego 6, Colorado 12. 2B – Soto (6), Toglia (7). 3B – Daza (2). HR – Soto (5), off Estévez; Grichuk (16), off Manaea. RBIs – Soto 2 (15), Machado (95), Grichuk (67), Daza 2 (33), Trejo (14). S – Daza.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Soto, Machado); Colorado 4 (Díaz, Grichuk, Tovar, Daza). RISP – San Diego 1 for 6; Colorado 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Toglia.
DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|69
|5.23
|Wilson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.00
|Johnson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.70
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.44
|Suarez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|2.55
|Hader
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|9.49
|Morejon, L, 4-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4.55
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|89
|5.91
|Bird, H, 5
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.54
|Estévez, BS, 2-6
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.47
|Bard, W, 6-4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-0, Hader 2-0. IBB – off Morejon (Blackmon). WP – Bard.
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:23. A – 48,321 (50,445).
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|1
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.306
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|105
|000
|6
|7
|1
|Texas
|020
|001
|000
|3
|9
|1
a-lined out for Plawecki in the 8th.
1-ran for García in the 9th.
E – Straw (2), Plawecki (1). LOB – Cleveland 4, Texas 11. 2B – Naylor (26), García (31). 3B – Rosario (8). RBIs – Naylor (73), Gonzalez (39), Giménez (67), Brennan 2 (3), Plawecki (1), Smith (15). SB – Giménez (19), García (25), Naylor (6), Thompson (17), Brennan 2 (2), Jung (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Straw, Kwan); Texas 5 (Thompson, Lowe, Jung 2, Heim). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 13; Texas 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Semien.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|80
|2.18
|Morgan
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.71
|Hentges, H, 7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.45
|Karinchak, H, 8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|1.57
|Clase, S, 38-42
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|1.35
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|87
|3.64
|Hearn, L, 6-8, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|5.31
|Tinoco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.72
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
|Santana
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.63
Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Tinoco 1-0. HBP – Gray (Giménez), Santana (Brennan), Clase (García).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 3:31. A – 34,862 (40,300).
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.265
|b-Burleson ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Yepez lf-1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Carlson cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.227
|Knizner c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Donovan 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Totals
|41
|11
|12
|11
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Lux ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|J.Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bellinger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Taylor lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.218
|T.Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Vargas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Alberto 2b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|002
|330
|210
|11
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|2
a-struck out for J.Turner in the 7th. b-homered for Pujols in the 8th.
E – Alberto (3), Muncy (11). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Nootbaar (11), Yepez (11), Carlson 2 (27), Donovan (19), Lux (19). HR – Pujols (20), off Heaney; Pujols (21), off Bickford; Nootbaar (14), off Bickford; Yepez (12), off Ferguson; Burleson (1), off Alberto. RBIs – Pujols 5 (58), Carlson (40), Nootbaar 3 (40), Yepez (28), Burleson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 2, Edman 2, Knizner); Los Angeles 3 (T.Thompson 2, Muncy). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
GIDP – Alberto, Smith.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 3-1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|101
|2.14
|Z.Thompson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.12
|Dickerson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 3-3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|86
|3.06
|Bickford
|1⅓
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|24
|4.72
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.07
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|1.97
|Alberto
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 2-2. HBP – Heaney (Goldschmidt).
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:57. A – 50,041 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: