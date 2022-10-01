Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.199
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|3
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|Longoria 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.247
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Vosler 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|9
|3
|5
|Arizona
|100
|210
|000
|4
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|430
|102
|00x
|10
|12
|0
E – Rojas (16). LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B – Rojas (22), Carroll (7), Yastrzemski (30), Pederson (19). 3B – Pederson (3). HR – Longoria 2 (14), off M.Kelly; Yastrzemski (16), off M.Kelly; Wynns (3), off Poppen. RBIs – Walker (92), Rivera (18), Perdomo (40), Rojas (51), Yastrzemski 2 (54), Longoria 5 (41), Wynns (21), Flores (71). SB – McCarthy (22), Rojas (21). SF – Perdomo, Flores.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Rivera 2, Walker, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 1 (Wynns). RISP – Arizona 4 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Walker, Estrada. GIDP – P.Smith, Varsho.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Vosler; Vosler, Crawford).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 13-8
|4
|9
|8
|8
|2
|2
|102
|3.43
|Poppen
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|4.39
|I.Kennedy
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.47
|Widener
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.52
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 7-7
|5⅔
|9
|4
|4
|1
|5
|90
|3.79
|Szapucki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.31
|Young
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.35
|Marte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.93
HBP – Young (Varsho).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:59. A – 28,478 (41,915)
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Brown cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Capel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.407
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Pache cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moore 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|a-Raleigh ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Haggerty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|3
|12
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|001
|2
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Torrens in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 2, Seattle 5. 2B – France (27), Santana (8). HR – Langeliers (4), off Gilbert; Raleigh (26), off Acevedo. RBIs – Langeliers (16), France (82), Raleigh (62). SB – Moore (21). CS – Capel (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana, Kelenic). RISP – Oakland 0 for 0; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Kelenic. GIDP – Capel, Suárez, Crawford.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Bride, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia); Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|96
|6.18
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.36
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.22
|Cyr
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Acevedo, L, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.43
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|8⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|101
|3.20
|Brash, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.62
IBB – off Puk (Haggerty).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:47. A – 44,754 (47,929)
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|4
|2
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Call lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|4
|11
|Philadelphia
|100
|101
|002
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Adams in the 9th.
E – Abrams (9). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Washington 8. 2B – Marsh (6), Realmuto (25), Meneses (13). HR – Hoskins (30), off Fedde. RBIs – Hoskins 2 (78), Segura (32), Realmuto (83), García (39). SB – Realmuto 3 (21), Bohm (2), Harper (10), Stott (10). CS – Robles (3), Thomas (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 9 (Castellanos 2, Bohm 3, Schwarber 3, Realmuto); Washington 4 (Vargas, Hernández 2, Robles). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 14; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Vargas.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, W, 6-4
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|84
|3.90
|Eflin, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|4.10
|Alvarado, H, 21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.26
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|2.70
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 6-12
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|104
|5.27
|Weems
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|5.45
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.34
|Thompson
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:17. A – 24,682 (41,339)
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|India dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fraley rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Steer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Siani cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quiroz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Hoerner ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|3
|4
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|033
|000
|00x
|6
|8
|0
E – Steer (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Reyes (7), Hoerner (22), Morel (19), Gomes (11). HR – Fraley (12), off Sampson. RBIs – Fraley (28), Hoerner 3 (52), Morel (46), Gomes (31).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Solano); Chicago 3 (Quiroz, Higgins, Morel). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – Siani.
DP – Chicago 1 (Higgins, Hoerner, Higgins).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 5-5
|2
|6
|6
|5
|2
|1
|67
|4.52
|Overton
|5⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|64
|2.73
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 4-5
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|97
|3.10
|Uelmen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.97
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored – Overton 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:29. A – 24,297 (41,649)
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Massey 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Waters lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|0
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Arias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Brennan lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|1
|11
|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000
|3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|015
|00x
|6
|9
|1
E – Arias (2). LOB – Kansas City 0, Cleveland 5. 2B – Naylor (27). HR – Waters (3), off Civale; Massey (4), off Civale; Ramírez (29), off Singer. RBIs – Waters 2 (12), Massey (15), Brennan (4), Ramírez 3 (122), Hedges (30), Straw (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; Cleveland 1 (Kwan). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 0; Cleveland 4 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gonzalez. GIDP – Perez, Taylor.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Naylor).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 10-5
|5
|7
|6
|6
|1
|6
|92
|3.23
|Hernández
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.43
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.11
|Keller
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.09
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 4-6
|6⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|76
|5.04
|Morris, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.99
|Clase, S, 40-44
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.40
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1. HBP – Singer (Arias).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:27. A – 19,753 (34,788)
Toronto 9, Boston 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Devers 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|a-Dalbec ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Chang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.263
|b-Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.101
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Lopez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Jansen dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|9
|3
|6
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|112
|004
|01x
|9
|13
|0
a-struck out for Devers in the 8th. b-struck out for Springer in the 8th.
LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B – Merrifield (4). HR – Guerrero Jr. (31), off Pivetta; Tapia (7), off Danish; Springer (25), off Danish. RBIs – Kirk (63), Merrifield (12), Guerrero Jr. 2 (95), Tapia (51), Springer 3 (75), Bichette (93). SB – Springer (14). SF – Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Martinez); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Springer, Bichette). RISP – Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Duran, Kirk. GIDP – Devers.
DP – Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 10-12
|5⅔
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|100
|4.51
|Danish
|2⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|36
|5.13
|German
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|24.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 16-7
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|96
|2.24
|Kikuchi, S, 1-2
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|45
|5.27
WP – Pivetta, Manoah. PB – McGuire (2).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:04. A – 37,283 (53,506)
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.261
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Vavra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Odor 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Stowers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|7
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.314
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Gonzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Cabrera lf-ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|13
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Vavra in the 6th.
E – Trevino (6). LOB – Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B – Hays (33). HR – Cabrera (5), off Lyles. RBIs – Mountcastle (84), Cabrera (18). SB – Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Santander, Rutschman, Mullins); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 12; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Mountcastle.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 12-11
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|106
|4.42
|Bautista, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.19
|Hall, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.39
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 2-4
|5⅓
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|78
|3.31
|Britton
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|13.50
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|32
|2.09
|Chapman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.11
|Effross
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.31
Britton pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 1-0, Britton 2-1, Marinaccio 2-0. IBB – off Bautista (Judge). WP – Britton.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:12. A – 47,583 (47,309)
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|McNeil rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Álvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|0
|12
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|001
|20x
|5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Guillorme in the 8th.
LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 2. 2B – Escobar (26), d'Arnaud (24), Arcia (8). HR – Nido (3), off Minter; Riley (38), off deGrom; Olson (31), off deGrom; Swanson (23), off deGrom. RBIs – Guillorme (16), Nido (28), Riley (93), Olson (97), Swanson (93), Rosario (23), Arcia (30). SF – Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Álvarez, Naquin 2); Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Álvarez, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Álvarez, Alonso.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-4
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|11
|86
|3.08
|Megill
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|5.36
|May
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.56
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 14-7
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|71
|2.48
|McHugh, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.65
|Iglesias, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.39
|Minter
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.12
|Jansen, S, 38-45
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored – May 1-0. HBP – Jansen (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:54. A – 42,402 (41,084)
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|C.Hamilton 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Urshela 3b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.208
|Jeffers c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Celestino cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Palacios 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Contreras rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.122
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|7
|5
|10
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Kreidler ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|2
|11
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|310
|7
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-flied out for Castro in the 8th.
LOB – Minnesota 11, Detroit 8. 2B – Contreras (1), Jeffers (10), Celestino (12). 3B – Jeffers (1). HR – Correa (22), off Vest. RBIs – Contreras (5), Jeffers (27), Cave (19), Correa 2 (63), Celestino (22), Urshela (61). SB – Cave (2), Contreras (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 8 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Cave 2, Palacios, Sánchez, Contreras); Detroit 4 (Torkelson 2, Castro, Greene). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 15; Detroit 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Greene, Báez. GIDP – Celestino.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 13-8
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|3.55
|Pagán
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.57
|Moran
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.33
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 4-11
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|90
|4.72
|Diaz
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|6.75
|Vest
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|3.92
|Chafin
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.95
|Clemens
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1. WP – Diaz.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:17. A – 18,505 (41,083)
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|1-Burdick pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|2
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Mitchell cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|27
|1
|5
|1
|0
|8
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|00x
|1
|5
|0
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Renfroe (22), Mitchell (3). RBIs – Tellez (88). SB – Peterson (12), Mitchell (6). SF – Tellez. S – Narváez.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Sánchez 2); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Yelich, Adames). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
LIDP – Bleday. GIDP – Berti.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 14-9
|8⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|100
|2.28
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 12-8
|8⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|103
|2.98
|Williams, S, 15-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|1.64
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tom Hallion.
T – 2:28. A – 31,945 (41,900)
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.296
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.267
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Ramírez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Aranda 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Mejía c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.178
|Walls 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Meyers pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|5
|Tampa Bay
|100
|023
|010
|7
|10
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|001
|3
|7
|1
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E – Peña (19). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4. 2B – Siri (4), Y.Díaz (33), Alvarez 2 (26), Vázquez (3), Gurriel (39). 3B – Arozarena (3), Peña (2). HR – Walls (8), off Maton; Bregman (23), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Ramírez (58), Arozarena (89), Franco (32), Siri (10), Y.Díaz 2 (56), Walls (33), Bregman (92), Gurriel 2 (53).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Siri, Mejía, Margot); Houston 3 (Vázquez, Bregman, Peña). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Houston 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Franco, Ramírez. GIDP – Franco.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 11-7
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|73
|2.84
|Guerra
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.60
|Poche
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.39
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 16-6
|5⅓
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|93
|2.89
|Stanek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.20
|Maton
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|24
|3.64
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.76
Inherited runners-scored – Stanek 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:54. A – 37,349 (41,168)
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.229
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Gamel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|a-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|b-Mitchell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Bae lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|1-Dickerson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Carlson cf-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|00x
|2
|6
|0
a-lined out for Godoy in the 7th. b-flied out for Delay in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E – Bae (1), Donovan (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B – Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR – Pujols (22), off Oviedo. RBIs – Bae (3), Pujols (59), Arenado (101). SB – Hayes (19). CS – Carlson (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Mitchell, Andújar, Hayes); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Pujols 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Andújar, Castro. GIDP – Yepez.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Gamel).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 2-1
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|103
|3.20
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.58
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|4.37
|Pallante, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.14
|Gallegos, H, 12
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.91
|Helsley, S, 19-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 2-0. HBP – Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:01. A – 47,032 (45,494)
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Mathias lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|a-Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|16
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Thaiss 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|b-Duffy ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Soto ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Adell lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|1
|8
|Texas
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|01x
|4
|11
|0
a-singled for Mathias in the 7th. b-doubled for Thaiss in the 8th.
E – Hearn (2). LOB – Texas 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B – García (32), Huff (4), Ward 2 (20), Trout (26), Duffy (8). HR – Adell (8), off Otto; Rengifo (17), off Otto. RBIs – García (98), Adell (24), Rengifo (52), Ward (63), Soto (6). S – Soto.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Mathias, Semien); Los Angeles 4 (Thaiss 3, Rengifo). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Thompson.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 6-10
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|91
|4.72
|Hearn
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|39
|5.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 7-6
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|93
|3.77
|Wantz, H, 7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.19
|Quijada, H, 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.66
|Herget, S, 9-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.26
Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:35. A – 32,939 (45,517)
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Iglesias dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Montero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Toglia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Gallo rf-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.327
|Vargas 1b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|W.Smith c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Alberto 3b-p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Thompson dh-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|3
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001
|1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|800
|01x
|10
|15
|0
LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Bouchard (2), Rodgers (30), Betts 2 (39), Muncy (22), W.Smith (26), Alberto (9). HR – Bellinger (18), off Kuhl. RBIs – Díaz (51), Betts (82), Bellinger 3 (63), W.Smith (87), Muncy (69), Thompson (38), Taylor 2 (43), Alberto (15). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Cron, Montero, Tovar 2); Los Angeles 4 (Thompson 3, T.Turner). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Bouchard. GIDP – Iglesias.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 6-11
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
|78
|5.72
|Bird
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|32
|5.12
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.74
|Blach
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|6.07
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 11-3
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|88
|2.30
|Almonte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.08
|Price
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.45
|Alberto
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-2. WP – Bird.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:45. A – 52,025 (56,000)
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Payton cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Drury 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.187
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|15
|Chicago
|000
|201
|000
|3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Andrus (8), Sheets (19), Moncada (17), Drury (9), Cronenworth (28), Soto (8). HR – Jiménez (16), off Darvish. RBIs – Jiménez (53), Moncada (50), Vaughn (76), Bell (13). SB – Andrus (9), Kim (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Jiménez 2); San Diego 2 (Soto, Kim). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Abreu, Vaughn, Payton.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, W, 3-5
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|103
|3.65
|Kelly, H, 15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.25
|Graveman, H, 26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.23
|Bummer, H, 10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.45
|Lambert, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.33
|Hendriks, S, 35-39
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.91
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 16-8
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|6
|104
|3.10
|Lu.García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.20
|Suarez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.36
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Bummer 2-0. HBP – Martin (Drury).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:23. A – 37,490 (40,209)
