Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duran cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221 Devers 3b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .291 a-Dalbec ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Chang ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Casas 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .206 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .341 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Totals 29 0 3 0 3 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .263 b-Zimmer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .101 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .287 Lopez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .274 Kirk c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .291 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 T.Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Tapia lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .263 Jansen dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .255 Merrifield 2b 3 2 3 1 0 0 .255 Totals 36 9 13 9 3 6

Boston 000 000 000 0 3 0 Toronto 112 004 01x 9 13 0

a-struck out for Devers in the 8th. b-struck out for Springer in the 8th.

LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B – Merrifield (4). HR – Guerrero Jr. (31), off Pivetta; Tapia (7), off Danish; Springer (25), off Danish. RBIs – Kirk (63), Merrifield (12), Guerrero Jr. 2 (95), Tapia (51), Springer 3 (75), Bichette (93). SB – Springer (14). SF – Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Martinez); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Springer, Bichette). RISP – Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Duran, Kirk. GIDP – Devers.

DP – Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 10-12 5⅔ 6 4 3 3 2 100 4.51 Danish 2⅔ 5 4 4 0 3 36 5.13 German 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 10 24.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, W, 16-7 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 4 96 2.24 Kikuchi, S, 1-2 3⅔ 1 0 0 1 5 45 5.27

WP – Pivetta, Manoah. PB – McGuire (2).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:04. A – 37,283 (53,506)