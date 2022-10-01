Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf400001.238
P.Smith dh410011.215
McCarthy rf513000.291
Walker 1b501101.235
Rojas 2b412102.264
Rivera 3b301110.227
Carroll lf411002.247
C.Kelly c402000.216
Perdomo ss201111.199
Totals35411438
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf332020.276
Estrada 2b500000.264
Flores dh411100.231
Yastrzemski rf332211.214
Longoria 3b422501.247
Crawford ss401001.232
Slater cf401001.260
Vosler 1b401001.269
Wynns c412100.264
Totals351012935
Arizona1002100004111
San Francisco43010200x10120

E – Rojas (16). LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 5. 2B – Rojas (22), Carroll (7), Yastrzemski (30), Pederson (19). 3B – Pederson (3). HR – Longoria 2 (14), off M.Kelly; Yastrzemski (16), off M.Kelly; Wynns (3), off Poppen. RBIs – Walker (92), Rivera (18), Perdomo (40), Rojas (51), Yastrzemski 2 (54), Longoria 5 (41), Wynns (21), Flores (71). SB – McCarthy (22), Rojas (21). SF – Perdomo, Flores.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Rivera 2, Walker, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 1 (Wynns). RISP – Arizona 4 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Walker, Estrada. GIDP – P.Smith, Varsho.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Estrada, Crawford, Vosler; Vosler, Crawford).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, L, 13-84988221023.43
Poppen1⅓22202204.39
I.Kennedy1⅔10001135.47
Widener1⅔00010133.52
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 7-75⅔94415903.79
Szapucki1⅔00002202.31
Young2⅔10011252.35
Marte1⅔10010165.93

HBP – Young (Varsho).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:59. A – 28,478 (41,915)

Seattle 2, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf-2b401000.233
Machín 3b400002.224
Díaz dh401001.324
Brown cf-lf200011.229
Garcia 1b300001.225
Capel rf200010.407
Langeliers c311101.219
Bride 2b300000.205
Pache cf000000.160
Allen ss300000.210
Totals2813126
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moore 2b411003.219
France 1b402100.277
Suárez 3b400002.238
Haniger rf400002.234
Santana dh401001.176
Torrens c201011.223
a-Raleigh ph111100.208
Kelenic cf300001.154
Haggerty lf100021.251
Crawford ss300001.246
Totals30262312
Oakland010000000130
Seattle100000001260

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Torrens in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 2, Seattle 5. 2B – France (27), Santana (8). HR – Langeliers (4), off Gilbert; Raleigh (26), off Acevedo. RBIs – Langeliers (16), France (82), Raleigh (62). SB – Moore (21). CS – Capel (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana, Kelenic). RISP – Oakland 0 for 0; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Kelenic. GIDP – Capel, Suárez, Crawford.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Bride, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia); Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk5⅔31128966.18
Pruitt1⅔00001104.36
Puk1⅔10010173.22
Cyr1⅔10001142.45
Acevedo, L, 3-411102163.43
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert8⅔311241013.20
Brash, W, 4-41⅔0000284.62

IBB – off Puk (Haggerty).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:47. A – 44,754 (47,929)

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf500002.210
Hoskins 1b512200.253
Harper dh401010.293
Realmuto c502102.273
Bohm 3b400010.285
Castellanos rf410002.268
Vierling rf000000.242
Marsh cf412001.284
Segura 2b412100.278
Stott ss412001.227
Totals39511428
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf300011.245
Abrams ss401002.254
Meneses 1b402001.323
Voit dh300012.240
Call lf311011.247
Vargas 3b401000.285
García 2b301111.273
Robles cf401002.228
Adams c300001.172
a-Hernández ph100000.245
Totals32171411
Philadelphia1001010025110
Washington000000100171

a-grounded out for Adams in the 9th.

E – Abrams (9). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Washington 8. 2B – Marsh (6), Realmuto (25), Meneses (13). HR – Hoskins (30), off Fedde. RBIs – Hoskins 2 (78), Segura (32), Realmuto (83), García (39). SB – Realmuto 3 (21), Bohm (2), Harper (10), Stott (10). CS – Robles (3), Thomas (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 9 (Castellanos 2, Bohm 3, Schwarber 3, Realmuto); Washington 4 (Vargas, Hernández 2, Robles). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 14; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Vargas.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, W, 6-46⅔30026843.90
Eflin, H, 21⅔21102284.10
Alvarado, H, 211⅔10002143.26
Domínguez1⅔10021362.70
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 6-125⅔732131045.27
Weems2⅔10003385.45
Cishek1⅔00002144.34
Thompson1⅔32210183.48

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:17. A – 24,682 (41,339)

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf300010.242
India dh400001.248
K.Farmer 3b400000.253
Fraley rf413100.259
Solano 1b301012.292
Steer 2b300001.213
Siani cf300000.154
Barrero ss300001.161
Romine c300002.153
Totals3014127
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Quiroz 2b400000.303
Suzuki rf411000.266
Wisdom 3b400002.211
Happ lf322010.272
Reyes dh311010.231
Hoerner ss421301.284
Gomes c402100.234
Higgins 1b300010.231
Morel cf301101.238
Totals3268534
Cincinnati010000000141
Chicago03300000x680

E – Steer (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Reyes (7), Hoerner (22), Morel (19), Gomes (11). HR – Fraley (12), off Sampson. RBIs – Fraley (28), Hoerner 3 (52), Morel (46), Gomes (31).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Solano); Chicago 3 (Quiroz, Higgins, Morel). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – Siani.

DP – Chicago 1 (Higgins, Hoerner, Higgins).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 5-5266521674.52
Overton5⅓20013642.73
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, W, 4-57⅔31126973.10
Uelmen1⅔0000074.97
Wick1⅔10001174.35

Inherited runners-scored – Overton 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:29. A – 24,297 (41,649)

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf400002.217
Witt Jr. ss401002.256
Perez c400001.247
Pasquantino 1b301000.285
Olivares dh300001.298
Taylor cf300001.259
Massey 2b321101.247
Eaton 3b300000.260
Waters lf311201.237
Totals3034309
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan dh411002.302
Arias ss311001.171
Ramírez 3b411301.274
Naylor 1b411001.253
Giménez 2b411002.303
Gonzalez rf401001.289
Brennan lf311110.333
Hedges c401102.167
Straw cf301101.219
Totals33696111
Kansas City002010000340
Cleveland00001500x691

E – Arias (2). LOB – Kansas City 0, Cleveland 5. 2B – Naylor (27). HR – Waters (3), off Civale; Massey (4), off Civale; Ramírez (29), off Singer. RBIs – Waters 2 (12), Massey (15), Brennan (4), Ramírez 3 (122), Hedges (30), Straw (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; Cleveland 1 (Kwan). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 0; Cleveland 4 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gonzalez. GIDP – Perez, Taylor.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Naylor).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 10-5576616923.23
Hernández1000187.43
Garrett1⅔00002135.11
Keller1⅔10002165.09
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 4-66⅔33205765.04
Morris, H, 12⅔10002221.99
Clase, S, 40-441⅔00002161.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 2-1. HBP – Singer (Arias).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:27. A – 19,753 (34,788)

Toronto 9, Boston 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf401000.221
Devers 3b100020.291
a-Dalbec ph-3b100001.208
Bogaerts ss300001.307
Chang ss100001.188
Verdugo rf400000.283
Martinez dh400001.271
Casas 1b200012.206
Almonte lf301001.333
McGuire c301001.341
Arroyo 2b300001.278
Totals2903039
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf422300.263
b-Zimmer ph-cf100001.101
Bichette ss412111.287
Lopez ss000000---
Guerrero Jr. 1b511201.274
Kirk c401110.291
Chapman 3b400002.230
T.Hernández rf401000.257
Tapia lf422100.263
Jansen dh311011.255
Merrifield 2b323100.255
Totals36913936
Boston000000000030
Toronto11200401x9130

a-struck out for Devers in the 8th. b-struck out for Springer in the 8th.

LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 7. 2B – Merrifield (4). HR – Guerrero Jr. (31), off Pivetta; Tapia (7), off Danish; Springer (25), off Danish. RBIs – Kirk (63), Merrifield (12), Guerrero Jr. 2 (95), Tapia (51), Springer 3 (75), Bichette (93). SB – Springer (14). SF – Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Martinez); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Springer, Bichette). RISP – Boston 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Duran, Kirk. GIDP – Devers.

DP – Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 10-125⅔643321004.51
Danish2⅔54403365.13
German1⅔211011024.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 16-76⅔20024962.24
Kikuchi, S, 1-23⅔10015455.27

WP – Pivetta, Manoah. PB – McGuire (2).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:04. A – 37,283 (53,506)

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf310022.261
Rutschman c410011.251
Santander rf300012.245
Mountcastle 1b401101.248
Henderson 3b301010.277
Vavra 2b200001.263
a-Aguilar ph100001.200
Odor 2b101000.211
Hays lf301010.253
Stowers dh300013.259
Mateo ss401000.221
Totals31251711
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf201021.314
Rizzo 1b400002.226
Torres 2b400002.255
Stanton dh400002.206
LeMahieu 3b300000.260
Gonzalez lf100001.180
Cabrera lf-ss412102.250
Bader cf300002.200
Kiner-Falefa ss-3b301000.263
Trevino c300001.249
Totals31141213
Baltimore100001000250
New York000010000141

a-struck out for Vavra in the 6th.

E – Trevino (6). LOB – Baltimore 9, New York 5. 2B – Hays (33). HR – Cabrera (5), off Lyles. RBIs – Mountcastle (84), Cabrera (18). SB – Mullins (34), Kiner-Falefa (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Stowers 2, Vavra, Santander, Rutschman, Mullins); New York 1 (Torres). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 12; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Mountcastle.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 12-117⅔411191064.42
Bautista, H, 131⅔00012152.19
Hall, S, 1-11⅔00002136.39
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 2-45⅓32236783.31
Britton00010913.50
Marinaccio100023322.09
Chapman1⅔10000154.11
Effross1⅔10012212.31

Britton pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Bautista 1-0, Britton 2-1, Marinaccio 2-0. IBB – off Bautista (Judge). WP – Britton.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:12. A – 47,583 (47,309)

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401002.266
Alonso 1b401000.268
Lindor ss400002.272
Canha lf300001.263
McNeil rf-2b412000.322
Escobar 3b302011.242
Álvarez dh400001.000
Guillorme 2b201100.276
a-Vientos ph100000.138
Naquin rf100001.229
Nido c311100.243
Totals3328218
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400002.265
Swanson ss411102.276
Harris II cf401001.304
Riley 3b411102.275
Olson 1b322101.238
d'Arnaud c311001.270
Contreras dh300001.276
Rosario lf200102.218
Heredia lf000000.127
Arcia 2b302100.245
Totals30585012
New York010000010280
Atlanta02000120x580

a-grounded out for Guillorme in the 8th.

LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 2. 2B – Escobar (26), d'Arnaud (24), Arcia (8). HR – Nido (3), off Minter; Riley (38), off deGrom; Olson (31), off deGrom; Swanson (23), off deGrom. RBIs – Guillorme (16), Nido (28), Riley (93), Olson (97), Swanson (93), Rosario (23), Arcia (30). SF – Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Álvarez, Naquin 2); Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.). RISP – New York 2 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Álvarez, Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Álvarez, Alonso.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, L, 5-46⅔533011863.08
Megill32200195.36
May0000165.56
Rodríguez1⅔00000124.66
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 14-75⅔41103712.48
McHugh, H, 151⅔10000112.65
Iglesias, H, 121⅔10001130.39
Minter1⅔11101212.12
Jansen, S, 38-451⅔10013243.54

Inherited runners-scored – May 1-0. HBP – Jansen (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:54. A – 42,402 (41,084)

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 1b-3b401011.272
Correa ss512202.287
C.Hamilton 1b000000.077
Urshela 3b-ss422111.283
Sánchez dh300022.208
Jeffers c512100.218
Celestino cf502101.243
Cave lf501101.223
Palacios 2b513002.129
Contreras rf421110.122
Totals407147510
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf401001.198
Greene cf301011.255
Báez ss400002.239
Castro 3b302000.275
a-Kreidler ph-3b100000.200
Cabrera dh400002.251
Torkelson 1b400003.199
Reyes rf401002.256
Schoop 2b400000.204
Barnhart c201010.223
Totals33060211
Minnesota0012003107140
Detroit000000000060

a-flied out for Castro in the 8th.

LOB – Minnesota 11, Detroit 8. 2B – Contreras (1), Jeffers (10), Celestino (12). 3B – Jeffers (1). HR – Correa (22), off Vest. RBIs – Contreras (5), Jeffers (27), Cave (19), Correa 2 (63), Celestino (22), Urshela (61). SB – Cave (2), Contreras (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 8 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Cave 2, Palacios, Sánchez, Contreras); Detroit 4 (Torkelson 2, Castro, Greene). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 15; Detroit 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Greene, Báez. GIDP – Celestino.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 13-86⅔50018913.55
Pagán1⅔10011304.57
Moran2⅔00002232.33
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 4-115⅔53346904.72
Diaz1⅓01111186.75
Vest42201213.92
Chafin1⅔31102212.95
Clemens1⅔20000140.00

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 1-1. WP – Diaz.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:17. A – 18,505 (41,083)

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b300011.237
Wendle 3b401002.258
De La Cruz cf400001.240
García rf300011.228
Sánchez dh401002.206
Bleday lf300001.168
Rojas ss301001.235
Stallings c300001.224
Díaz 1b302000.181
1-Burdick pr000000.167
Totals30050210
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400002.251
Taylor lf000000.232
Adames ss401002.239
Tellez 1b200100.220
Renfroe rf301000.252
Wong 2b300001.251
Hiura dh300002.229
Peterson 3b301000.244
Narváez c200000.211
Mitchell cf312001.308
Totals2715108
Miami000000000050
Milwaukee00000100x150

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 5, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Renfroe (22), Mitchell (3). RBIs – Tellez (88). SB – Peterson (12), Mitchell (6). SF – Tellez. S – Narváez.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Sánchez 2); Milwaukee 3 (Wong, Yelich, Adames). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

LIDP – Bleday. GIDP – Berti.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 14-98⅔511081002.28
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 12-88⅔400071032.98
Williams, S, 15-161⅔10023271.64

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tom Hallion.

T – 2:28. A – 31,945 (41,900)

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz dh423211.296
Arozarena lf411112.267
Franco ss401110.275
Ramírez 1b502100.309
Aranda 1b000000.227
Margot rf400010.276
Mejía c511002.247
Paredes 3b300011.212
Siri cf411102.178
Walls 2b421100.174
Totals37710758
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.295
Bregman 3b411101.262
Alvarez dh412001.305
1-Meyers pr010000.209
Tucker rf400001.260
Mancini lf400001.184
Gurriel 1b402200.240
Peña ss401000.249
Vázquez c301000.250
McCormick cf300001.239
Totals3437305
Tampa Bay1000230107100
Houston100100001371

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E – Peña (19). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Houston 4. 2B – Siri (4), Y.Díaz (33), Alvarez 2 (26), Vázquez (3), Gurriel (39). 3B – Arozarena (3), Peña (2). HR – Walls (8), off Maton; Bregman (23), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Ramírez (58), Arozarena (89), Franco (32), Siri (10), Y.Díaz 2 (56), Walls (33), Bregman (92), Gurriel 2 (53).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Siri, Mejía, Margot); Houston 3 (Vázquez, Bregman, Peña). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Houston 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Franco, Ramírez. GIDP – Franco.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Gurriel).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 11-77⅔52203732.84
Guerra1⅔0000183.60
Poche1⅔21101233.39
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 16-65⅓96632932.89
Stanek0000181.20
Maton2⅔11104243.64
Neris1⅔00021253.76

Inherited runners-scored – Stanek 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:54. A – 37,349 (41,168)

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss300023.229
Reynolds cf400003.260
Andújar dh500000.250
Suwinski rf301011.196
Hayes 3b401000.246
Gamel 1b311011.232
Castro 2b301010.239
Godoy c200002.059
a-Newman ph100000.275
Delay c000000.212
b-Mitchell ph100000.220
Collins c000000.040
Bae lf402100.286
Totals33161510
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b311010.281
DeJong ss000000.153
Nootbaar rf-lf401001.228
Goldschmidt 1b402001.319
Arenado 3b401100.293
Pujols dh311110.262
1-Dickerson pr-dh000000.266
Yepez lf400001.254
DeLuzio cf000000.250
Carlson cf-rf100010.237
Molina c300002.218
Edman ss-2b300000.261
Totals2926235
Pittsburgh000100000161
St. Louis00011000x260

a-lined out for Godoy in the 7th. b-flied out for Delay in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E – Bae (1), Donovan (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7. 2B – Gamel (20), Bae (3). HR – Pujols (22), off Oviedo. RBIs – Bae (3), Pujols (59), Arenado (101). SB – Hayes (19). CS – Carlson (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Mitchell, Andújar, Hayes); St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Pujols 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Andújar, Castro. GIDP – Yepez.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Gamel).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 2-16⅔622241033.20
Underwood Jr.1⅔00001114.58
Ramirez1⅔00010134.12
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 2-16⅔41126954.37
Pallante, H, 910011143.14
Gallegos, H, 121⅓10012262.91
Helsley, S, 19-231⅔00011191.26

Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 2-0. HBP – Flaherty (Reynolds), Oviedo (Carlson).

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:01. A – 47,032 (45,494)

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.253
Seager ss311012.247
Lowe 1b400002.302
García dh402102.251
Jung 3b400001.208
Mathias lf200000.290
a-Smith ph-lf201001.204
Huff c301002.252
Taveras cf300003.259
Thompson rf300002.276
Totals32151116
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 3b511100.272
Trout cf412000.277
Ohtani dh402001.276
Ward rf402101.283
Thaiss 1b300001.219
b-Duffy ph-1b111000.255
O'Hoppe c401002.286
Soto ss300101.333
Adell lf312111.224
Fletcher 2b400001.254
Totals35411418
Texas000100000151
Los Angeles01101001x4110

a-singled for Mathias in the 7th. b-doubled for Thaiss in the 8th.

E – Hearn (2). LOB – Texas 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B – García (32), Huff (4), Ward 2 (20), Trout (26), Duffy (8). HR – Adell (8), off Otto; Rengifo (17), off Otto. RBIs – García (98), Adell (24), Rengifo (52), Ward (63), Soto (6). S – Soto.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Mathias, Semien); Los Angeles 4 (Thaiss 3, Rengifo). RISP – Texas 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Thompson.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 6-106⅔83317914.72
Hearn2⅔31101395.29
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, W, 7-66⅔41119933.77
Wantz, H, 71⅓10003163.19
Quijada, H, 110000293.66
Herget, S, 9-121⅔00002122.26

Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:35. A – 32,939 (45,517)

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf401000.303
Iglesias dh401001.297
McMahon 3b401001.243
Cron 1b300000.261
Montero 1b100000.232
Rodgers 2b313010.263
Bouchard lf401000.286
Díaz c300102.230
Tovar ss400000.227
Toglia rf200012.208
Totals3217126
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf413101.272
Gallo rf-1b100000.171
T.Turner ss500001.298
Freeman 1b211020.327
Vargas 1b-3b100001.190
W.Smith c522102.266
Muncy 3b311110.200
Alberto 3b-p101100.230
Thompson dh-rf511102.255
Lux 2b411001.284
Taylor lf423200.221
Bellinger cf412300.203
Totals3910151038
Colorado000000001170
Los Angeles01080001x10150

LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Bouchard (2), Rodgers (30), Betts 2 (39), Muncy (22), W.Smith (26), Alberto (9). HR – Bellinger (18), off Kuhl. RBIs – Díaz (51), Betts (82), Bellinger 3 (63), W.Smith (87), Muncy (69), Thompson (38), Taylor 2 (43), Alberto (15). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Cron, Montero, Tovar 2); Los Angeles 4 (Thompson 3, T.Turner). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Los Angeles 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Bouchard. GIDP – Iglesias.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 6-113⅓86632785.72
Bird143302325.12
Colomé1⅔00001135.74
Blach2⅔31103336.07
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 11-36⅔50024882.30
Almonte1⅔00002111.08
Price1⅔10000142.45
Alberto1⅔1110099.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 2-2. WP – Bird.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:45. A – 52,025 (56,000)

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss301011.267
Payton cf-lf400001.200
Abreu 1b400000.304
Jiménez dh411102.299
Sheets rf412002.245
Moncada 3b413101.218
Vaughn lf301101.276
Engel cf100001.222
Pérez c400000.125
Harrison 2b400001.255
Totals35383110
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf301011.245
Soto rf401002.238
Machado 3b400002.295
Cronenworth 2b301011.237
Drury 1b312001.243
Bell dh401103.187
Kim ss401002.248
Nola c400000.249
Grisham cf300002.182
a-Myers ph100001.256
Totals33171215
Chicago000201000380
San Diego010000000170

a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Andrus (8), Sheets (19), Moncada (17), Drury (9), Cronenworth (28), Soto (8). HR – Jiménez (16), off Darvish. RBIs – Jiménez (53), Moncada (50), Vaughn (76), Bell (13). SB – Andrus (9), Kim (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Harrison 2, Jiménez 2); San Diego 2 (Soto, Kim). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Abreu, Vaughn, Payton.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin, W, 3-55611081033.65
Kelly, H, 150000186.25
Graveman, H, 2610011193.23
Bummer, H, 100000152.45
Lambert, H, 101⅔00012223.33
Hendriks, S, 35-391⅔00002152.91
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 16-86⅔833161043.10
Lu.García1⅔00001103.20
Suarez1⅔00002122.36
Martinez1⅔0000183.51

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Bummer 2-0. HBP – Martin (Drury).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:23. A – 37,490 (40,209)

