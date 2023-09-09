Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .283 Tovar ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .255 Díaz c 5 1 1 3 0 3 .267 Jones cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .285 Rodgers 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .208 Montero 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Goodman rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .314 Bouchard lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .091 Trejo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Totals 38 8 11 8 3 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Matos cf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .266 Flores 1b 4 1 3 3 1 0 .290 Haniger rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .216 b-Wade Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Davis 3b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .249 Schmitt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 c-Crawford ph-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Pederson dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .243 DeJong ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .190 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 a-Yastrzemski ph-rf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .238 Sabol lf-c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .245 Totals 35 9 13 9 3 8

Colorado 030 001 301 8 11 0 San Francisco 000 004 23x 9 13 1

a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Schmitt in the 8th.

E – Davis (8). LOB – Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Jones (19), Matos 2 (13). 3B – Goodman (2). HR – Jones (15), off Harrison; Díaz (14), off Ta.Rogers; Flores (22), off Blach; Haniger (5), off Blach; Davis (17), off Blach; Sabol (12), off Koch. RBIs – Goodman 2 (10), Bouchard (2), Jones 2 (48), Díaz 3 (67), Flores 3 (54), Haniger (23), Davis (63), Sabol 2 (40), Yastrzemski (36), Wade Jr. (38). SB – Jones (13). CS – Bouchard (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Rodgers 2, Díaz, Trejo); San Francisco 4 (Davis 3, Schmitt). RISP – Colorado 4 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Bouchard. GIDP – Haniger.

DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach 5 8 4 4 1 6 84 4.58 Koch 1 3 2 2 0 0 15 3.69 Bird, L, 2-3, BS, 0-9 1⅓ 2 3 3 0 1 18 4.43 Justice ⅓ 0 0 0 2 1 21 8.44 Lawrence ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.09

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harrison 5 5 4 3 2 5 90 4.87 Junis 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.02 Ta.Rogers ⅔ 2 2 2 1 1 22 3.00 Brebbia, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.23 Doval, S, 36-43 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.03

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Justice 2-2, Lawrence 3-0, Ta.Rogers 1-1. HBP – Bird (Crawford), Justice (Sabol). WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:53. A – 32,448 (41,915).