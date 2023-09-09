Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Tovar ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.267
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Goodman rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.314
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.091
|Trejo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Matos cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.290
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|b-Wade Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Davis 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.249
|Schmitt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|c-Crawford ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|DeJong ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Sabol lf-c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|35
|9
|13
|9
|3
|8
|Colorado
|030
|001
|301
|8
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|23x
|9
|13
|1
a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Schmitt in the 8th.
E – Davis (8). LOB – Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Jones (19), Matos 2 (13). 3B – Goodman (2). HR – Jones (15), off Harrison; Díaz (14), off Ta.Rogers; Flores (22), off Blach; Haniger (5), off Blach; Davis (17), off Blach; Sabol (12), off Koch. RBIs – Goodman 2 (10), Bouchard (2), Jones 2 (48), Díaz 3 (67), Flores 3 (54), Haniger (23), Davis (63), Sabol 2 (40), Yastrzemski (36), Wade Jr. (38). SB – Jones (13). CS – Bouchard (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Rodgers 2, Díaz, Trejo); San Francisco 4 (Davis 3, Schmitt). RISP – Colorado 4 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Bouchard. GIDP – Haniger.
DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|84
|4.58
|Koch
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|3.69
|Bird, L, 2-3, BS, 0-9
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|4.43
|Justice
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|8.44
|Lawrence
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.09
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harrison
|5
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|90
|4.87
|Junis
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.02
|Ta.Rogers
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|3.00
|Brebbia, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.23
|Doval, S, 36-43
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Justice 2-2, Lawrence 3-0, Ta.Rogers 1-1. HBP – Bird (Crawford), Justice (Sabol). WP – Doval.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:53. A – 32,448 (41,915).
Oakland 6, Texas 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gelof 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Rooker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Butler cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Noda 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.234
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|b-Kemp ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|K.Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Ruiz cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.338
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Carter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|6
|10
|Oakland
|110
|012
|100
|6
|10
|1
|Texas
|200
|100
|000
|3
|9
|0
a-walked for Díaz in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th.
E – Díaz (5). LOB – Oakland 7, Texas 11. 2B – Gelof (16), Díaz (18), K.Smith (2), Noda (20), Semien (34). HR – Ruiz (4), off Montgomery; Langeliers (17), off Montgomery; Seager (29), off Blackburn. RBIs – Noda 2 (48), Ruiz 2 (42), Langeliers 2 (51), Seager 2 (86), Lowe (71). SB – Carter (1). CS – Gelof (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Diaz 2, K.Smith 2); Texas 6 (Duran 2, J.Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Noda. GIDP – Lowe, Semien.
DP – Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; K.Smith, Gelof, Noda).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|87
|3.88
|Lucas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|9.00
|Sweet, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Erceg, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.44
|Jiménez, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.02
|May, S, 19-22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.79
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-2
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|88
|4.20
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|3.09
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|6.23
|Burke
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored – Kennedy 2-0, Burke 1-0. HBP – Sweet (Seager). WP – Montgomery.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:04. A – 28,203 (40,000).
Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.242
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Moreno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Lawlar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Perdomo 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|15
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|1-Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Wisdom 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Gomes ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|2
a-struck out for Amaya in the 8th.
1-ran for Candelario in the 8th.
E – Amaya 2 (4). LOB – Arizona 5, Chicago 3. RBIs – Carroll (69). SB – Carroll (45), Thomas (9). CS – Suzuki (7), Mastrobuoni (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 3, Gurriel Jr., Walker); Chicago 0. RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Chicago 0 for 0.
DP – Arizona 1 (Moreno, Lawlar, Moreno).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 15-7
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|107
|3.31
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|77
|5.27
|Merryweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.29
|Cuas, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1.20
|Leiter Jr.
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.19
|Alzolay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-1. HBP – Gallen (Hoerner).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:16. A – 31,846 (41,363).
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.264
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|McKinstry 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Ibáñez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Báez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Lipcius ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|1
|8
|Chicago
|000
|000
|240
|6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Báez in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 4, Detroit 2. 2B – Robert Jr. (35), Colás (9), Benintendi (31), Ibáñez (20). HR – Moncada (8), off Olson. RBIs – Moncada 3 (34), Benintendi 2 (43), Jiménez (55).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Andrus); Detroit 1 (Meadows). RISP – Chicago 4 for 8; Detroit 0 for 1.
GIDP – Vaughn, Cabrera, Rogers, Lipcius.
DP – Chicago 3 (Moncada, Andrus, Vaughn; Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Vaughn); Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 7-7
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|90
|3.64
|Ramsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.52
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.29
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Olson, L, 3-7
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|104
|4.50
|Holton
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.23
|White
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|5.09
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.73
Inherited runners-scored – White 2-2. HBP – Clevinger (Báez), Olson (Robert Jr.).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:28. A – 18,483 (41,083).
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|1-Marlowe pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Moore 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|H.Ramírez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pinto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|3
|8
|Seattle
|021
|010
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|41x
|7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.
1-ran for Ford in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Canzone (10), Moore (6), Hernández (28), Arozarena (16), Siri (13). 3B – Siri (2). HR – Suárez (19), off Bradley; Rodríguez (28), off Bradley; Raleigh (27), off Bradley; Pinto (4), off Kirby; H.Ramírez (10), off Campbell; Paredes (29), off Leone. RBIs – Suárez (84), Moore (18), Rodríguez (94), Raleigh (66), Paredes 2 (89), J.Lowe (72), Pinto 2 (11), H.Ramírez 2 (56). SB – Moore (7), Siri (12). SF – J.Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Crawford 3, Canzone, Rodríguez); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Paredes, Pinto). RISP – Seattle 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – France.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|6⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|102
|3.48
|Campbell, L, 4-1
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|11
|2.86
|Leone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|12.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|6⅓
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|93
|5.44
|Devenski, W, 1-2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.00
|Armstrong, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.82
|Fairbanks, S, 21-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 1-0. HBP – Kirby (H.Ramírez).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:34. A – 21,243 (25,025).
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Suwinski lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Palacios rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|A.Williams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.334
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.266
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|2
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|004
|310
|00x
|8
|12
|0
E – A.Williams (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 8. 2B – Bae (14), Hayes (23), Arcia (20). HR – Suwinski (24), off Elder; Acuña Jr. (35), off Keller; Rosario (21), off Keller. RBIs – Suwinski 2 (61), Rosario 3 (70), d'Arnaud 2 (38), Arcia (58), Acuña Jr. 2 (90). SB – Rivas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Reynolds); Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Rosario). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Atlanta 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Bae, Harris II, Lopez. LIDP – Hayes.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 11-9
|5
|12
|8
|8
|0
|4
|95
|4.23
|Hernandez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|4.26
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 12-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|95
|3.38
|Lee
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.47
|Heller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.86
HBP – Keller (Olson).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:14. A – 40,452 (41,149).
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Hampson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|a-J.Sánchez ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Harper 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.294
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|b-Pache ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|8
|Miami
|000
|002
|100
|3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-homered for Hampson in the 6th. b-lined out for Marsh in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Burger (8). HR – J.Sánchez (13), off Domínguez; Stallings (3), off Strahm; Turner (23), off Pérez. RBIs – J.Sánchez 2 (49), Stallings (15), Turner (68), Harper (58). SB – Turner (26), Harper (8), Stott (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Berti, Gurriel 2); Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 4, Marsh 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bohm, Realmuto. GIDP – Realmuto.
DP – Miami 1 (Burger, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|87
|2.90
|Robertson, W, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|6.92
|Okert, H, 12
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.44
|Nardi, H, 13
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.77
|Scott, S, 6-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.30
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Sánchez
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|82
|3.26
|Domínguez, BS, 2-9
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|3.92
|Strahm, L, 8-4
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.36
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.70
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.96
Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP – Okert (Rojas).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:44. A – 40,190 (42,901).
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.275
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.254
|Baker dh
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|e-Burleson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Walker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|8
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Benson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Steer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Renfroe dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Senzel lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|a-Friedl ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|d-Stephenson ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Fairchild rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|b-Martini ph-rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Marte 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|3
|5
|7
|St. Louis
|303
|000
|210
|9
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|100
|000
|4
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Senzel in the 5th. b-singled for Fairchild in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Bader in the 6th. d-struck out for Friedl in the 6th. e-grounded out for Baker in the 8th.
E – Marte (4). LOB – St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 12. 2B – Baker (1), O'Neill (14), Nootbaar (19). HR – Contreras (18), off Abbott; Renfroe (1), off Rom; Senzel (11), off Rom. RBIs – Contreras 3 (61), Baker 3 (4), Arenado (88), Nootbaar (41), Renfroe 2 (4), Senzel (39). SB – Steer (13), Marte (6), Edman (24).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Gorman, Contreras); Cincinnati 7 (De La Cruz, Marte, Renfroe, Bader 2, Stephenson 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Marte.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rom
|3⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|76
|7.79
|VerHagen
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.17
|Pallante, H, 14
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.15
|Lawrence, H, 2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.80
|Liberatore, W, 3-5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|5.81
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.50
|Helsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.89
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 8-5
|4
|4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|75
|3.64
|Farmer
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.61
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Cruz
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|4.39
|Antone
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.25
|Law
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 1-1, Liberatore 2-0. HBP – VerHagen (Steer), Lawrence (Maile), Cruz (Edman). WP – Cruz(2).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:11. A – 29,870 (43,891).
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.274
|Henderson ss
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Santander rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.262
|1-McKenna pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|b-Hicks ph-dh
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Mountcastle 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.247
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|a-Westburg ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|R.Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|39
|11
|14
|10
|9
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|d-Abreu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Story ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Rafaela ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Wong c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|13
|Baltimore
|000
|104
|024
|11
|14
|0
|Boston
|000
|002
|000
|2
|4
|1
a-walked for Frazier in the 6th. b-singled for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-struck out for Valdez in the 8th. d-struck out for Turner in the 9th.
1-ran for Santander in the 8th.
E – Verdugo (3). LOB – Baltimore 12, Boston 3. 2B – Henderson (25), Mullins (21), Verdugo (35), Turner (28). 3B – Henderson (7). HR – O'Hearn (12), off Houck; Rutschman (18), off Schreiber; Wong (9), off Bradish. RBIs – O'Hearn (51), Mullins 2 (63), Hays (59), Rutschman 3 (70), Henderson (71), Hicks 2 (25), Wong (35), Turner (92). SF – Rutschman.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Hays, Henderson, Mountcastle 3, Santander); Boston 1 (Casas). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn. GIDP – Rutschman.
DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Story, Casas).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish, W, 11-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|86
|3.03
|Webb, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.93
|Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.48
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6.75
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 4-9
|5⅓
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|79
|5.28
|Jacques
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|31
|4.91
|Schreiber
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.65
|Bernardino
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2.62
|Walter
|1⅓
|3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|36
|7.20
Bernardino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 1-1, Schreiber 1-0, Walter 2-0. IBB – off Schreiber (Mullins). HBP – Jacques (R.Urías). WP – Bernardino.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:01. A – 33,852 (37,755).
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Perez 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Olivares ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Velázquez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|2-Waters pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Fermin c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Loftin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.368
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.230
|Blanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.238
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|6
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Schneider dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.403
|Biggio 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|b-Clement ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.425
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Varsho lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|1-Heineman pr-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|111
|4
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|40x
|5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Varsho in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Melendez in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 7th. 2-ran for Velázquez in the 8th.
E – Fermin (9). LOB – Kansas City 9, Toronto 9. 2B – Witt Jr. (26), Schneider 2 (9), Bichette (27), Guerrero Jr. (28). 3B – Loftin (1), Kiermaier (6). HR – Blanco (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs – Blanco (17), Loftin (4), Olivares (26), Perez (64), Bichette 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. 2 (84), Clement (9). SB – Isbel (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Loftin 2, Olivares, Blanco 2); Toronto 7 (Varsho, Bichette, Merrifield 4, Biggio). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; Toronto 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Fermin, Perez, Merrifield.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Perez); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snider
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.55
|Marsh
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|65
|5.95
|Cox, H, 6
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.79
|Hernández, L, 1-10, BS, 3-8
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|4.81
|Davidson
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|6.28
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|88
|3.57
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.21
|Richards
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|4.06
|Green, W, 2-0
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|13.50
|Mayza, H, 22
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.32
|Romano, S, 33-36
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 1-1, Davidson 2-1, Green 2-0, Mayza 2-1, Romano 3-0. WP – Hernández(2), Davidson.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:10. A – 26,493 (49,282).
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Santana 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Frelick cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.212
|Tellez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|1-Wiemer pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Monasterio 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|8
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Judge dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Domínguez cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.296
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Wells c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Bauers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|330
|8
|16
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|2
|3
|2
1-ran for Canha in the 8th.
E – Severino (2), Bauers (3). LOB – Milwaukee 10, New York 6. 2B – Monasterio 2 (12), Adames (20), Peraza (5). HR – Adames (24), off Severino; Domínguez (4), off Rea. RBIs – Adames 3 (71), Contreras (67), Santana 2 (20), Monasterio 2 (21), Domínguez 2 (7). SB – Turang 2 (20), Domínguez (1), Contreras (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, Turang 2, Adames, Santana); New York 4 (Wells 2, Peraza, Cabrera). RISP – Milwaukee 7 for 20; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Yelich, Frelick, Bauers, Domínguez, Torres. GIDP – Contreras.
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|85
|5.02
|Uribe, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|1.59
|Megill, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.49
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.82
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|70
|6.65
|Brito, L, 6-7
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|4.83
|Loáisiga
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|1.62
|Weissert
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|26
|6.30
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored – Brito 1-0, Loáisiga 1-1. HBP – Severino (Adames).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:02. A – 37,115 (47,309).
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Mauricio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Ortega ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|11
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Wallner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|1-Stevenson pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Castro cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|5
|8
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|2
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|30x
|5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Locastro in the 8th.
1-ran for Wallner in the 7th.
E – Alvarez (12). LOB – New York 4, Minnesota 7. 2B – Alonso (16), Lindor (31), Lewis 2 (7), Correa (27). HR – Correa (18), off Senga. RBIs – Lindor 2 (85), Lewis 2 (41), Correa (63), Kepler (53). SB – Castro (31).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Minnesota 4 (Kirilloff 3, Kepler). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Mauricio, Lewis.
DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Kirilloff).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|101
|3.07
|Reid-Foley, L, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|4.05
|Hartwig
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.19
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.11
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|75
|4.78
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Thielbar, W, 3-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.22
|Jax, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.88
|Duran, S, 25-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored – Hartwig 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:34. A – 26,154 (38,544).
San Diego 11, Houston 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Azocar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Campusano c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Carpenter 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Batten 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|37
|11
|10
|11
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Alvarez lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.295
|1-Meyers pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Kessinger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Dubón rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|San Diego
|041
|010
|230
|11
|10
|0
|Houston
|100
|001
|000
|2
|6
|0
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
LOB – San Diego 4, Houston 7. 2B – Soto (27), Machado (20), Peña (29), J.Abreu (19), Diaz (19). HR – Bogaerts (17), off Brown; Grisham (13), off Urquidy. RBIs – Campusano (19), Grisham 4 (46), Kim 2 (57), Bogaerts (49), Soto (85), Machado 2 (81), Alvarez (82), J.Abreu (75). SB – Grisham (14), Kim 3 (34), Soto (8).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Campusano, Bogaerts); Houston 4 (McCormick, Maldonado, Diaz 2). RISP – San Diego 6 for 10; Houston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Tucker. GIDP – Bregman.
DP – San Diego 1 (Batten, Bogaerts, Carpenter).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 13-9
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|103
|2.52
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.66
|Kerr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.87
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, L, 10-11
|4⅓
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|85
|4.78
|Maton
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.26
|Urquidy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|3
|73
|5.98
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0. HBP – Urquidy (Carpenter).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:00. A – 39,516 (41,000).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.234
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.336
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.272
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.256
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Rosario 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|9
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.247
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.255
|Blankenhorn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Alu lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.184
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Young cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|200
|204
|000
|8
|10
|0
|Washington
|300
|020
|000
|5
|6
|0
a-walked for Rosario in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 8, Washington 2. 2B – Freeman (53), Taylor (14), Young (5). HR – Martinez (26), off Gore; Muncy (33), off Gore; Hernández (3), off Gore; Ruiz (17), off Sheehan; Abrams (16), off Sheehan. RBIs – Martinez 3 (81), Muncy 2 (93), Hernández (18), Taylor 2 (48), Ruiz 3 (58), Abrams 2 (54). SB – Abrams (41). CS – Taylor (2), Abrams (3), Wong (1). SF – Martinez. S – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Taylor, Rosario 3, Martinez); Washington 1 (Kieboom). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Washington 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Alu. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Rojas.
DP – Washington 2 (García, D.Smith, García; Kieboom, García, D.Smith).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan
|4⅓
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|73
|5.79
|Vesia, W, 1-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.97
|González, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.26
|Brasier, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.86
|Phillips, S, 22-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.18
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|89
|4.42
|Thompson
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|5.40
|Garcia, L, 0-2
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.66
|Weems, BS, 0-3
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|14
|3.11
|Ferrer
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.05
|Machado
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.54
|Willingham
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 3-0, Weems 2-2, Ferrer 2-1, Machado 2-0, Willingham 1-0. IBB – off Weems (Freeman). HBP – Ferrer (Outman).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:08. A – 32,561 (41,376).
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|J.Naylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.305
|Laureano cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Fry ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Arias ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Brennan rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|B.Naylor c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|6
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Cabbage 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Grichuk lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Wallach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Adams rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.136
|Paris ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|001
|102
|020
|6
|13
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|000
|3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Calhoun in the 7th.
E – Calhoun (1). LOB – Cleveland 12, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Kwan (31), Arias (13), Grichuk (5). HR – O'Hoppe (7), off Sandlin. RBIs – J.Naylor 3 (84), B.Naylor (24), Kwan (49), Laureano (12), Adams (1), O'Hoppe 2 (17). SB – Ramírez (23). CS – Adams (1). SF – Kwan, J.Naylor, Laureano, Adams.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Giménez, Ramírez, Brennan, Calhoun, Laureano 2); Los Angeles 3 (Wallach 2, Paris). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Ramírez, Arias, Wallach. GIDP – Calhoun.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Paris, Schanuel).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 7-7
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|90
|3.68
|Sandlin, H, 10
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.88
|Hentges, H, 14
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|4.00
|López, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
|Stephan, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.43
|Clase, S, 39-49
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.02
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 7-6
|5⅓
|8
|3
|3
|2
|3
|92
|4.34
|Ingram
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|25
|10.38
|Wantz
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.28
|Marte
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|6.75
|Herget
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.03
Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Ingram 1-1, Wantz 1-0. WP – Hentges.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:58. A – 34,209 (45,517).
