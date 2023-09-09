Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh401011.283
Tovar ss522001.255
Díaz c511303.267
Jones cf412210.285
Rodgers 2b510001.208
Montero 1b412001.236
Goodman rf411202.314
Bouchard lf301111.091
Trejo 3b411000.236
Totals388118310
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Matos cf413011.266
Flores 1b413310.290
Haniger rf311100.216
b-Wade Jr. ph-lf100110.250
Davis 3b511103.249
Schmitt 2b300001.204
c-Crawford ph-ss000000.200
Pederson dh410002.243
DeJong ss-2b412000.190
Bart c200001.220
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf222100.238
Sabol lf-c311200.245
Totals35913938
Colorado0300013018110
San Francisco00000423x9131

a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-popped out for Haniger in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Schmitt in the 8th.

E – Davis (8). LOB – Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B – Jones (19), Matos 2 (13). 3B – Goodman (2). HR – Jones (15), off Harrison; Díaz (14), off Ta.Rogers; Flores (22), off Blach; Haniger (5), off Blach; Davis (17), off Blach; Sabol (12), off Koch. RBIs – Goodman 2 (10), Bouchard (2), Jones 2 (48), Díaz 3 (67), Flores 3 (54), Haniger (23), Davis (63), Sabol 2 (40), Yastrzemski (36), Wade Jr. (38). SB – Jones (13). CS – Bouchard (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Rodgers 2, Díaz, Trejo); San Francisco 4 (Davis 3, Schmitt). RISP – Colorado 4 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Bouchard. GIDP – Haniger.

DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach584416844.58
Koch132200153.69
Bird, L, 2-3, BS, 0-91⅓23301184.43
Justice00021218.44
Lawrence0000024.09
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harrison554325904.87
Junis1⅓11102214.02
Ta.Rogers22211223.00
Brebbia, W, 3-0110001113.23
Doval, S, 36-43121101163.03

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Justice 2-2, Lawrence 3-0, Ta.Rogers 1-1. HBP – Bird (Crawford), Justice (Sabol). WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:53. A – 32,448 (41,915).

Oakland 6, Texas 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gelof 2b412011.274
Rooker rf411011.243
Butler cf000000.246
Noda 1b501202.234
Díaz lf302001.230
a-Brown ph-lf100011.213
Diaz dh300000.239
b-Kemp ph-dh000010.215
K.Smith 3b411002.206
Langeliers c411201.203
Allen ss310010.211
Ruiz cf-rf412201.252
Totals356106510
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b522000.278
Seager ss411202.338
Lowe 1b301120.276
Garver dh401011.282
Heim c400011.264
Taveras cf302011.266
Duran lf401002.276
J.Smith 3b400001.188
Carter rf301012.333
Totals34393610
Oakland1100121006101
Texas200100000390

a-walked for Díaz in the 7th. b-walked for Diaz in the 7th.

E – Díaz (5). LOB – Oakland 7, Texas 11. 2B – Gelof (16), Díaz (18), K.Smith (2), Noda (20), Semien (34). HR – Ruiz (4), off Montgomery; Langeliers (17), off Montgomery; Seager (29), off Blackburn. RBIs – Noda 2 (48), Ruiz 2 (42), Langeliers 2 (51), Seager 2 (86), Lowe (71). SB – Carter (1). CS – Gelof (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Diaz 2, K.Smith 2); Texas 6 (Duran 2, J.Smith 2, Heim 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Noda. GIDP – Lowe, Semien.

DP – Oakland 2 (Gelof, Allen, Noda; K.Smith, Gelof, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn362235873.88
Lucas121121309.00
Sweet, W, 1-0200002260.00
Erceg, H, 8100002105.44
Jiménez, H, 4100010144.02
May, S, 19-22110000163.79
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-25⅔85516884.20
Leclerc121120293.09
Kennedy1⅔00022296.23
Burke0000294.26

Inherited runners-scored – Kennedy 2-0, Burke 1-0. HBP – Sweet (Seager). WP – Montgomery.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:04. A – 28,203 (40,000).

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf302111.283
Marte 2b400001.275
Pham dh400004.242
Walker 1b400002.271
Thomas cf401001.238
Gurriel Jr. lf411001.257
Moreno c200011.280
Lawlar ss300002.143
Rivera 3b000000.263
Perdomo 3b-ss300002.263
Totals31141215
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman dh300011.254
Hoerner 2b301000.281
Happ lf400002.244
Bellinger cf300000.318
Swanson ss300002.244
Suzuki rf302001.278
Candelario 1b300001.243
1-Mastrobuoni pr000000.210
Wisdom 1b000000.198
Madrigal 3b300001.264
Amaya c200001.217
a-Gomes ph-c100000.272
Totals2803019
Arizona000000010140
Chicago000000000032

a-struck out for Amaya in the 8th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 8th.

E – Amaya 2 (4). LOB – Arizona 5, Chicago 3. RBIs – Carroll (69). SB – Carroll (45), Thomas (9). CS – Suzuki (7), Mastrobuoni (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Marte 3, Gurriel Jr., Walker); Chicago 0. RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Chicago 0 for 0.

DP – Arizona 1 (Moreno, Lawlar, Moreno).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 15-79300191073.31
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon610019775.27
Merryweather100003133.29
Cuas, L, 0-111111101.20
Leiter Jr.1000183.19
Alzolay110001152.76

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 2-1. HBP – Gallen (Hoerner).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:16. A – 31,846 (41,363).

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss410012.237
Benintendi lf411201.271
Robert Jr. cf311000.271
Jiménez dh301110.274
Moncada 3b412301.264
Vaughn 1b401001.259
Andrus 2b400000.253
Grandal c411001.236
Colás rf411002.219
Totals3468628
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf400003.221
McKinstry 3b-ss400001.233
Torkelson 1b300000.232
Carpenter rf302000.297
Cabrera dh300000.251
Ibáñez 2b201011.249
Meadows cf300002.236
Báez ss100000.221
a-Lipcius ph-3b100000.235
Rogers c300001.204
Totals2703018
Chicago000000240680
Detroit000000000030

a-grounded out for Báez in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 4, Detroit 2. 2B – Robert Jr. (35), Colás (9), Benintendi (31), Ibáñez (20). HR – Moncada (8), off Olson. RBIs – Moncada 3 (34), Benintendi 2 (43), Jiménez (55).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Andrus); Detroit 1 (Meadows). RISP – Chicago 4 for 8; Detroit 0 for 1.

GIDP – Vaughn, Cabrera, Rogers, Lipcius.

DP – Chicago 3 (Moncada, Andrus, Vaughn; Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Vaughn); Detroit 1 (Báez, Torkelson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 7-7730007903.64
Ramsey100010113.52
Shaw100001105.29
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Olson, L, 3-76⅔222151044.50
Holton32200132.23
White132211215.09
Wingenter100002125.73

Inherited runners-scored – White 2-2. HBP – Clevinger (Báez), Olson (Robert Jr.).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:28. A – 18,483 (41,083).

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss500002.266
Rodríguez cf411100.280
Raleigh c411101.235
Hernández rf401002.271
Suárez 3b412100.234
Canzone lf411001.229
France 1b400001.251
Ford dh200021.230
1-Marlowe pr000000.239
Moore 2b201110.220
a-Rojas ph100001.268
Totals3447439
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b210020.315
B.Lowe 2b410002.231
H.Ramírez dh321200.300
Arozarena lf301012.256
Paredes 3b413201.253
J.Lowe rf300100.281
Walls ss400002.210
Siri cf412000.223
Pinto c411201.298
Totals3178738
Seattle021010000470
Tampa Bay20000041x780

a-struck out for Moore in the 9th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Canzone (10), Moore (6), Hernández (28), Arozarena (16), Siri (13). 3B – Siri (2). HR – Suárez (19), off Bradley; Rodríguez (28), off Bradley; Raleigh (27), off Bradley; Pinto (4), off Kirby; H.Ramírez (10), off Campbell; Paredes (29), off Leone. RBIs – Suárez (84), Moore (18), Rodríguez (94), Raleigh (66), Paredes 2 (89), J.Lowe (72), Pinto 2 (11), H.Ramírez 2 (56). SB – Moore (7), Siri (12). SF – J.Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Crawford 3, Canzone, Rodríguez); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Paredes, Pinto). RISP – Seattle 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – France.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby6⅓544261023.48
Campbell, L, 4-112211112.86
Leone1211011812.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley6⅓64425935.44
Devenski, W, 1-20000066.00
Armstrong, H, 3110001140.82
Fairbanks, S, 21-23100013232.35

Inherited runners-scored – Devenski 1-0. HBP – Kirby (H.Ramírez).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:34. A – 21,243 (25,025).

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae cf401000.241
Reynolds dh401001.265
Hayes 3b411002.267
Suwinski lf411201.207
Rodríguez c400000.221
Palacios rf400002.214
Peguero 2b300001.252
Rivas 1b201010.203
A.Williams ss301002.216
Totals3226219
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf423210.334
Albies 2b500003.264
Olson 1b322010.274
Ozuna dh511000.271
Rosario lf422302.266
d'Arnaud c401202.243
Harris II cf400001.291
Arcia ss413101.281
Lopez 3b400000.265
Totals37812829
Pittsburgh000002000261
Atlanta00431000x8120

E – A.Williams (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 8. 2B – Bae (14), Hayes (23), Arcia (20). HR – Suwinski (24), off Elder; Acuña Jr. (35), off Keller; Rosario (21), off Keller. RBIs – Suwinski 2 (61), Rosario 3 (70), d'Arnaud 2 (38), Arcia (58), Acuña Jr. 2 (90). SB – Rivas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Reynolds); Atlanta 2 (Lopez, Rosario). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Bae, Harris II, Lopez. LIDP – Hayes.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 11-95128804954.23
Hernandez200014284.26
Stratton100011170.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, W, 12-4742219953.38
Lee120000133.47
Heller100000153.86

HBP – Keller (Olson).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:14. A – 40,452 (41,149).

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400001.350
Bell dh301010.276
Burger 3b401000.304
De La Cruz lf412001.259
Gurriel 1b400002.246
Hampson rf201000.278
a-J.Sánchez ph-rf211200.273
Chisholm Jr. cf300012.254
Berti ss300001.278
Wendle ss100000.224
Stallings c411101.198
Totals3437328
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh501003.195
Turner ss322111.265
Harper 1b201120.294
Castellanos rf400001.268
Stott 2b301011.294
Bohm 3b300010.278
Realmuto c400000.255
Marsh lf300002.288
b-Pache ph100000.304
Rojas cf300000.280
Totals3125258
Miami000002100370
Philadelphia101000000250

a-homered for Hampson in the 6th. b-lined out for Marsh in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 6, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Burger (8). HR – J.Sánchez (13), off Domínguez; Stallings (3), off Strahm; Turner (23), off Pérez. RBIs – J.Sánchez 2 (49), Stallings (15), Turner (68), Harper (58). SB – Turner (26), Harper (8), Stott (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Berti, Gurriel 2); Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 4, Marsh 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Realmuto. GIDP – Realmuto.

DP – Miami 1 (Burger, Arraez, Gurriel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez542234872.90
Robertson, W, 1-4100011136.92
Okert, H, 1210002183.44
Nardi, H, 131⅓00010162.77
Scott, S, 6-910000192.30
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
C.Sánchez540014823.26
Domínguez, BS, 2-922211193.92
Strahm, L, 8-41⅓11101203.36
Bellatti100001144.70
Soto100001134.96

Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP – Okert (Rojas).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:44. A – 40,190 (42,901).

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss410001.246
O'Neill lf412010.245
Goldschmidt 1b320022.275
Arenado 3b523100.273
Contreras c421311.254
Baker dh301301.217
e-Burleson ph-dh100000.244
Gorman 2b400002.234
Walker rf411001.275
Nootbaar cf401101.274
Totals3699849
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bader cf301000.143
c-Benson ph-cf100010.267
Steer 2b412000.268
Renfroe dh412211.235
De La Cruz ss400010.241
Senzel lf211100.223
a-Friedl ph-lf100000.267
d-Stephenson ph-1b200002.255
Encarnacion-Strand 1b-rf502001.265
Fairchild rf100010.223
b-Martini ph-rf-lf301002.250
Marte 3b411000.254
Maile c200011.239
Totals36410357
St. Louis303000210990
Cincinnati0031000004101

a-grounded out for Senzel in the 5th. b-singled for Fairchild in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Bader in the 6th. d-struck out for Friedl in the 6th. e-grounded out for Baker in the 8th.

E – Marte (4). LOB – St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 12. 2B – Baker (1), O'Neill (14), Nootbaar (19). HR – Contreras (18), off Abbott; Renfroe (1), off Rom; Senzel (11), off Rom. RBIs – Contreras 3 (61), Baker 3 (4), Arenado (88), Nootbaar (41), Renfroe 2 (4), Senzel (39). SB – Steer (13), Marte (6), Edman (24).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Gorman, Contreras); Cincinnati 7 (De La Cruz, Marte, Renfroe, Bader 2, Stephenson 2). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Marte.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rom3⅔74420767.79
VerHagen00000124.17
Pallante, H, 142000085.15
Lawrence, H, 200010124.80
Liberatore, W, 3-51⅓00013275.81
Gallegos110012224.50
Helsley100002112.89
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 8-5446633753.64
Farmer1⅓10001193.61
Shreve100001132.70
Cruz12212194.39
Antone121101202.25
Law110001143.83

Inherited runners-scored – VerHagen 1-1, Liberatore 2-0. HBP – VerHagen (Steer), Lawrence (Maile), Cruz (Edman). WP – Cruz(2).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:11. A – 29,870 (43,891).

Baltimore 11, Boston 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c422310.274
Henderson ss623101.254
Santander rf211030.262
1-McKenna pr-rf000010.254
O'Hearn dh422100.305
b-Hicks ph-dh202200.272
Mountcastle 1b600002.274
Mullins cf411211.247
Hays lf421110.287
Frazier 2b200001.244
a-Westburg ph-2b100020.266
R.Urías 3b412000.269
Totals3911141095
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf411000.278
Devers 3b400001.267
Turner dh301102.283
d-Abreu ph100001.241
Casas 1b400002.265
Duvall cf400003.260
Yoshida lf300001.290
Story ss300001.170
Valdez 2b200001.248
c-Rafaela ph-2b100001.438
Wong c212110.252
Totals31242113
Baltimore00010402411140
Boston000002000241

a-walked for Frazier in the 6th. b-singled for O'Hearn in the 8th. c-struck out for Valdez in the 8th. d-struck out for Turner in the 9th.

1-ran for Santander in the 8th.

E – Verdugo (3). LOB – Baltimore 12, Boston 3. 2B – Henderson (25), Mullins (21), Verdugo (35), Turner (28). 3B – Henderson (7). HR – O'Hearn (12), off Houck; Rutschman (18), off Schreiber; Wong (9), off Bradish. RBIs – O'Hearn (51), Mullins 2 (63), Hays (59), Rutschman 3 (70), Henderson (71), Hicks 2 (25), Wong (35), Turner (92). SF – Rutschman.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Hays, Henderson, Mountcastle 3, Santander); Boston 1 (Casas). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 15; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn. GIDP – Rutschman.

DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Story, Casas).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish, W, 11-6642209863.03
Webb, H, 4100001101.93
Hall100011243.48
López10000296.75
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 4-95⅓85525795.28
Jacques100020314.91
Schreiber1⅓11110183.65
Bernardino21110112.62
Walter1⅓34430367.20

Bernardino pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 1-1, Schreiber 1-0, Walter 2-0. IBB – off Schreiber (Mullins). HBP – Jacques (R.Urías). WP – Bernardino.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:01. A – 33,852 (37,755).

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b400012.280
Witt Jr. ss411012.273
Perez 1b503101.249
Melendez lf300001.237
c-Olivares ph-lf200100.256
Velázquez dh301011.256
2-Waters pr-dh000000.236
Fermin c312010.281
Loftin 2b401101.368
Isbel cf210022.230
Blanco rf411103.238
Totals34494613
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf310011.258
Bichette ss512200.315
Guerrero Jr. 1b411201.266
Schneider dh202020.403
Biggio 3b100021.222
b-Clement ph-2b101100.425
Merrifield 2b-lf400001.281
Varsho lf200002.220
a-Espinal ph-3b200001.239
Kirk c301001.256
1-Heineman pr-c110001.263
Kiermaier cf412000.277
Totals3259559
Kansas City001000111491
Toronto00000140x590

a-struck out for Varsho in the 7th. b-singled for Biggio in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Melendez in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 7th. 2-ran for Velázquez in the 8th.

E – Fermin (9). LOB – Kansas City 9, Toronto 9. 2B – Witt Jr. (26), Schneider 2 (9), Bichette (27), Guerrero Jr. (28). 3B – Loftin (1), Kiermaier (6). HR – Blanco (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs – Blanco (17), Loftin (4), Olivares (26), Perez (64), Bichette 2 (64), Guerrero Jr. 2 (84), Clement (9). SB – Isbel (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Loftin 2, Olivares, Blanco 2); Toronto 7 (Varsho, Bichette, Merrifield 4, Biggio). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; Toronto 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Fermin, Perez, Merrifield.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Perez); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snider210011203.55
Marsh431126655.95
Cox, H, 611101104.79
Hernández, L, 1-10, BS, 3-823320204.81
Davidson1⅓20001276.28
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi531118883.57
Hicks100011113.21
Richards21111284.06
Green, W, 2-0211021313.50
Mayza, H, 2210010101.32
Romano, S, 33-361⅓11121292.65

Inherited runners-scored – Hernández 1-1, Davidson 2-1, Green 2-0, Mayza 2-1, Romano 3-0. WP – Hernández(2), Davidson.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:10. A – 26,493 (49,282).

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401012.274
Contreras c512101.281
Santana 1b523201.235
Frelick cf-rf501002.243
Adames ss412300.212
Tellez dh501002.215
Canha rf301011.306
1-Wiemer pr-cf110000.207
Turang 2b513001.222
Monasterio 3b522201.271
Totals428168211
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b300011.242
Judge dh211021.265
Domínguez cf311211.296
Torres 2b400001.273
Wells c300010.118
Volpe ss400002.214
Peraza 3b401001.185
Bauers rf400002.203
Cabrera lf300000.207
Totals3023259
Milwaukee0002003308160
New York002000000232

1-ran for Canha in the 8th.

E – Severino (2), Bauers (3). LOB – Milwaukee 10, New York 6. 2B – Monasterio 2 (12), Adames (20), Peraza (5). HR – Adames (24), off Severino; Domínguez (4), off Rea. RBIs – Adames 3 (71), Contreras (67), Santana 2 (20), Monasterio 2 (21), Domínguez 2 (7). SB – Turang 2 (20), Domínguez (1), Contreras (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, Turang 2, Adames, Santana); New York 4 (Wells 2, Peraza, Cabrera). RISP – Milwaukee 7 for 20; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Yelich, Frelick, Bauers, Domínguez, Torres. GIDP – Contreras.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea4⅔32226855.02
Uribe, W, 1-01⅓00021281.59
Megill, H, 2100001123.49
Wilson100010152.82
Vieira100001120.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino442215706.65
Brito, L, 6-72⅓31113334.83
Loáisiga32200211.62
Weissert153302266.30
Kahnle110001162.50

Inherited runners-scored – Brito 1-0, Loáisiga 1-1. HBP – Severino (Adames).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:02. A – 37,115 (47,309).

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400000.263
Alvarez c310010.214
Alonso 1b311010.225
Lindor ss401202.251
Vientos dh400003.208
McNeil rf301011.266
Mauricio 2b300001.364
Baty 3b300002.215
Locastro lf201001.167
a-Ortega ph-lf100001.229
Totals30242311
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh300011.272
Polanco 2b311011.261
Lewis 3b412200.320
Kepler rf401101.248
Correa ss312111.232
Kirilloff 1b401001.270
Vázquez c400001.219
Wallner lf200011.226
1-Stevenson pr-cf110000.235
Castro cf-lf311011.247
Totals3158458
New York000200000241
Minnesota10010030x580

a-pinch hit for Locastro in the 8th.

1-ran for Wallner in the 7th.

E – Alvarez (12). LOB – New York 4, Minnesota 7. 2B – Alonso (16), Lindor (31), Lewis 2 (7), Correa (27). HR – Correa (18), off Senga. RBIs – Lindor 2 (85), Lewis 2 (41), Correa (63), Kepler (53). SB – Castro (31).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Minnesota 4 (Kirilloff 3, Kepler). RISP – New York 1 for 3; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Lewis. GIDP – Mauricio, Lewis.

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso); Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Kirilloff).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga6422451013.07
Reid-Foley, L, 0-123312284.05
Hartwig20000135.19
Coonrod100001117.11
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel532226754.78
Pagán100000113.38
Thielbar, W, 3-1110002152.22
Jax, H, 2310000183.88
Duran, S, 25-30100012142.56

Inherited runners-scored – Hartwig 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:34. A – 26,154 (38,544).

San Diego 11, Houston 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 3b422210.273
Tatis Jr. rf500003.260
Soto lf411111.258
Azocar lf000000.258
Machado dh512201.253
Bogaerts ss511100.271
Campusano c511101.302
Carpenter 1b210011.172
Batten 2b321011.273
Grisham cf422401.205
Totals3711101149
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b401001.315
Peña ss411002.263
Alvarez lf111130.295
1-Meyers pr-cf000000.226
Bregman 3b401000.272
Kessinger 3b000000.211
Tucker rf400001.288
Dubón rf000000.275
J.Abreu 1b301110.237
McCormick cf-lf400002.285
Diaz dh401002.283
Maldonado c400001.186
Totals3226249
San Diego04101023011100
Houston100001000260

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

LOB – San Diego 4, Houston 7. 2B – Soto (27), Machado (20), Peña (29), J.Abreu (19), Diaz (19). HR – Bogaerts (17), off Brown; Grisham (13), off Urquidy. RBIs – Campusano (19), Grisham 4 (46), Kim 2 (57), Bogaerts (49), Soto (85), Machado 2 (81), Alvarez (82), J.Abreu (75). SB – Grisham (14), Kim 3 (34), Soto (8).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Campusano, Bogaerts); Houston 4 (McCormick, Maldonado, Diaz 2). RISP – San Diego 6 for 10; Houston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Tucker. GIDP – Bregman.

DP – San Diego 1 (Batten, Bogaerts, Carpenter).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 13-96522381032.52
Barlow100001153.66
Kerr210010264.87
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, L, 10-114⅓66625854.78
Maton0000163.26
Urquidy445523735.98

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0. HBP – Urquidy (Carpenter).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:00. A – 39,516 (41,000).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor lf311221.234
Freeman 1b423010.336
W.Smith c200032.272
Martinez dh411302.256
Muncy 3b512201.207
Rosario 2b401001.250
a-Wong ph-2b000010.143
Hernández rf422110.265
Outman cf210010.253
Rojas ss300000.226
Totals31810897
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss422202.247
Meneses dh411002.276
D.Smith 1b400000.260
Ruiz c411300.255
Blankenhorn rf301010.263
Alu lf400001.248
Kieboom 3b400004.184
García 2b300000.257
Young cf311000.297
Totals3356519
Los Angeles2002040008100
Washington300020000560

a-walked for Rosario in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 8, Washington 2. 2B – Freeman (53), Taylor (14), Young (5). HR – Martinez (26), off Gore; Muncy (33), off Gore; Hernández (3), off Gore; Ruiz (17), off Sheehan; Abrams (16), off Sheehan. RBIs – Martinez 3 (81), Muncy 2 (93), Hernández (18), Taylor 2 (48), Ruiz 3 (58), Abrams 2 (54). SB – Abrams (41). CS – Taylor (2), Abrams (3), Wong (1). SF – Martinez. S – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Taylor, Rosario 3, Martinez); Washington 1 (Kieboom). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Washington 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Alu. LIDP – Hernández. GIDP – Rojas.

DP – Washington 2 (García, D.Smith, García; Kieboom, García, D.Smith).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan4⅓65514735.79
Vesia, W, 1-51⅔00001234.97
González, H, 4100001104.26
Brasier, H, 8100001140.86
Phillips, S, 22-24100002112.18
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore464424894.42
Thompson10021175.40
Garcia, L, 0-212211195.66
Weems, BS, 0-312220143.11
Ferrer10010204.05
Machado0000045.54
Willingham2⅓00011416.75

Inherited runners-scored – Garcia 3-0, Weems 2-2, Ferrer 2-1, Machado 2-0, Willingham 1-0. IBB – off Weems (Freeman). HBP – Ferrer (Outman).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:08. A – 32,561 (41,376).

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf322110.274
Ramírez 3b401011.273
J.Naylor dh301310.305
Laureano cf-rf301111.239
Calhoun 1b300000.231
a-Fry ph-1b100010.247
Giménez 2b502002.239
Arias ss522000.218
Brennan rf512001.273
Straw cf000000.234
B.Naylor c412110.228
Totals36613665
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b300010.270
Cabbage 1b000000.220
Drury 2b400002.262
Escobar 3b311011.233
O'Hoppe c412201.223
Grichuk lf311010.195
Wallach dh400002.208
Adams rf301101.176
Phillips cf300011.136
Paris ss400001.100
Totals3135349
Cleveland0011020206131
Los Angeles000102000350

a-flied out for Calhoun in the 7th.

E – Calhoun (1). LOB – Cleveland 12, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Kwan (31), Arias (13), Grichuk (5). HR – O'Hoppe (7), off Sandlin. RBIs – J.Naylor 3 (84), B.Naylor (24), Kwan (49), Laureano (12), Adams (1), O'Hoppe 2 (17). SB – Ramírez (23). CS – Adams (1). SF – Kwan, J.Naylor, Laureano, Adams.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Giménez, Ramírez, Brennan, Calhoun, Laureano 2); Los Angeles 3 (Wallach 2, Paris). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Ramírez, Arias, Wallach. GIDP – Calhoun.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Paris, Schanuel).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 7-7531126903.68
Sandlin, H, 1022211183.88
Hentges, H, 140001194.00
López, H, 4100001152.77
Stephan, H, 2510000093.43
Clase, S, 39-49100000153.02
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Canning, L, 7-65⅓83323924.34
Ingram1211302510.38
Wantz0000054.28
Marte132211286.75
Herget100001175.03

Inherited runners-scored – Hentges 1-0, Ingram 1-1, Wantz 1-0. WP – Hentges.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:58. A – 34,209 (45,517).

