Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, April 17, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Estrada lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .339 Flores 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .317 Ruf dh 1 1 0 0 2 1 .250 b-Beaty ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Villar 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .191 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Bart c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400 Ramos rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .235 a-Wade Jr. ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Totals 32 3 7 3 3 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Chisholm Jr. cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .328 Arraez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .455 De La Cruz lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Segura 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .193 Sánchez rf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .174 Fortes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Hampson ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 c-Soler ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .226 Berti ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 31 4 9 4 0 6

San Francisco 012 000 000 3 7 0 Miami 001 001 20x 4 9 1

a-walked for Ramos in the 7th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. c-homered for Hampson in the 7th.

E – Luzardo (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Miami 4. 2B – Bart (1), Ramos (1), Villar (2), Sánchez (2). HR – Soler (5), off Webb. RBIs – Ramos (1), Villar 2 (9), Chisholm Jr. (5), Arraez (7), Soler 2 (10). SB – Chisholm Jr. (4). S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Beaty, Crawford); Miami 2 (Hampson, Cooper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Miami 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Crawford 2, Fortes, Cooper. GIDP – Davis, Fortes, Gurriel.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Villar, Flores; Crawford, Villar, Flores); Miami 1 (Hampson, Arraez, Gurriel).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, L, 0-4 6 8 4 4 0 6 105 4.94 Alexander 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.42

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 4⅓ 6 3 3 2 6 100 2.74 Nardi 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.70 Barnes, W, 1-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.18 Floro, H, 3 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Puk, S, 2-2 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.29

Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 2-0. HBP – Webb (Sánchez), Barnes (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:19. A – 8,744 (37,446).