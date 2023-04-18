Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, April 17, 2023

Miami 4, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Ruf dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|b-Beaty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.191
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Ramos rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Sánchez rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Soler ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Berti ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|0
|6
|San Francisco
|012
|000
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Miami
|001
|001
|20x
|4
|9
|1
a-walked for Ramos in the 7th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. c-homered for Hampson in the 7th.
E – Luzardo (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Miami 4. 2B – Bart (1), Ramos (1), Villar (2), Sánchez (2). HR – Soler (5), off Webb. RBIs – Ramos (1), Villar 2 (9), Chisholm Jr. (5), Arraez (7), Soler 2 (10). SB – Chisholm Jr. (4). S – Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Beaty, Crawford); Miami 2 (Hampson, Cooper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Miami 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Crawford 2, Fortes, Cooper. GIDP – Davis, Fortes, Gurriel.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Villar, Flores; Crawford, Villar, Flores); Miami 1 (Hampson, Arraez, Gurriel).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 0-4
|6
|8
|4
|4
|0
|6
|105
|4.94
|Alexander
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.42
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|4⅓
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|100
|2.74
|Nardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.70
|Barnes, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.18
|Floro, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Puk, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 2-0. HBP – Webb (Sánchez), Barnes (Estrada).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:19. A – 8,744 (37,446).
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.338
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|b-Ríos ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.321
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Wisdom dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.288
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Torrens c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Madrigal 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|44
|10
|20
|10
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Pérez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.563
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|K.Smith ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|0
|9
|Chicago
|011
|400
|040
|10
|20
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Noda in the 8th. b-lined out for Swanson in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 10, Oakland 6. 2B – Bellinger (3), Madrigal (2). HR – Wisdom (7), off Muller; Wisdom (8), off Martínez. RBIs – Wisdom 4 (13), Suzuki (2), Gomes (7), Hoerner (4), Happ 3 (12), Díaz (4). SB – Swanson (3), Hoerner (9), Happ (3). CS – Bellinger (1). SF – Happ.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Swanson 2, Mancini 2); Oakland 1 (Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 6 for 15; Oakland 0 for 5.
GIDP – Díaz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Mancini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski, W, 1-0
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|4.15
|Hughes
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|10.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|13
|6
|6
|2
|3
|98
|7.23
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.04
|Martínez
|2
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|65
|5.27
|C.Smith
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored – Familia 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:47. A – 4,714 (46,847).
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Neto ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.267
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Lamb 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Rengifo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Drury 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.267
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Refsnyder lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.146
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|a-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Wong c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-Verdugo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|410
|000
|000
|5
|9
|0
|Boston
|100
|002
|001
|4
|8
|3
a-flied out for McGuire in the 8th. b-singled for Arroyo in the 9th.
E – Hernández (6), Crawford 2 (2). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Boston 9. 2B – Devers (4), Duran (1), Casas (3). HR – Renfroe (4), off Bello. RBIs – Renfroe 4 (15), Drury (5), Refsnyder (7), Hernández (8), McGuire (2), Devers (16). SB – Duran (1). CS – Ohtani (1). SF – Drury, Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Urshela, Neto, Ward); Boston 5 (Refsnyder, Yoshida, McGuire 2, Devers). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Renfroe, Refsnyder, Devers.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|2⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|31
|0.86
|Davidson, W, 1-1
|3⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|54
|2.53
|Loup
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.23
|Moore, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.45
|Quijada, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Estévez, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|2.57
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 0-1
|2
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|72
|16.88
|Crawford
|6⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|72
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-1, Crawford 2-0. HBP – Bello (Ward). WP – Ohtani(2).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:03. A – 34,942 (37,755).
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|a-Bruján ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.372
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Newman dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Fraley rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Senzel 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.304
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|300
|22x
|8
|7
|2
a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 9th.
E – Franco (1), Fraley (1), India (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Bethancourt (3), Newman (1), Friedl (4), Barrero (2). HR – J.Lowe (4), off Herget; Newman (2), off Beeks. RBIs – J.Lowe (11), Newman 2 (7), Friedl 4 (9), Stephenson (9), Barrero (8). S – Fairchild.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena, Margot 4, Paredes); Cincinnati 4 (India, Fairchild, Fraley, Stephenson). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 10; Cincinnati 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Y.Díaz, Franco, Friedl. LIDP – B.Lowe.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Myers, Barrero, Myers).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|41
|3.00
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|32
|5.59
|Criswell
|4⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|82
|9.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|47
|4.24
|Farmer
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|32
|5.87
|Young
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.17
|Gibaut, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Herget
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-0, Gibaut 3-0. HBP – Criswell 2 (India,Fairchild). WP – Beeks.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:28. A – 7,375 (43,891).
Texas 4, Kansas City 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Jankowski rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|1-Thompson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Texas
|301
|000
|000
|4
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|2
1-ran for Grossman in the 9th.
E – Lowe (1), Dozier 2 (2). LOB – Texas 5, Kansas City 4. HR – Jung (3), off Lyles; Semien (3), off Lyles. RBIs – Jung 3 (9), Semien (13). SB – Eaton (2). S – Jankowski.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Taveras); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Perez, Eaton). RISP – Texas 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Lopez, Melendez. GIDP – Grossman.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Lopez, Pasquantino).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|4⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|58
|3.48
|Dunning, W, 1-0
|4⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|63
|0.00
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-3
|8⅔
|3
|4
|2
|3
|3
|95
|4.26
|Clarke
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 1-0. HBP – Clarke (J.Smith).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:02. A – 11,068 (38,427).
Arizona 6, St. Louis 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCarthy rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|C.Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Carroll rf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.333
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Totals
|29
|6
|5
|6
|4
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Burleson dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Carlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|J.Walker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Edman ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|0
|7
|Arizona
|100
|000
|500
|6
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|020
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Gorman in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 0, St. Louis 3. 2B – Rojas (6), Gurriel Jr. (4), Contreras 2 (4). HR – Marte (2), off Flaherty; Smith (1), off Pallante; Burleson (2), off Ruiz. RBIs – Marte 2 (4), Smith 4 (9), Contreras (5), Burleson 2 (6). SB – Contreras (2). CS – Thomas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Arizona 2 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 5.
GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Burleson, Nootbaar.
DP – Arizona 2 (C.Walker, Perdomo; Perdomo, C.Walker); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan; Edman, Gorman, Donovan).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|85
|2.53
|Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.45
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|13.50
|Chafin, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|St. Louis
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 1-2
|6⅔
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|90
|2.95
|Pallante
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|7.56
|Cabrera
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 2-2. HBP – Kelly (Donovan), Ruiz (Edman). WP – Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:24. A – 36,405 (44,494).
Houston 9, Toronto 2
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Lukes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.373
|Espinal ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.094
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.364
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.410
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.097
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|b-Hensley ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Julks lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Meyers cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.207
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Salazar ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|9
|3
|12
|Toronto
|010
|000
|010
|2
|5
|1
|Houston
|701
|001
|00x
|9
|10
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Dubón in the 8th.
E – Jansen (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B – J.Abreu (3), Julks (3), Tucker (3). HR – Chapman (4), off Javier; Espinal (1), off Martinez; Meyers (1), off Gausman; Julks (2), off Gausman. RBIs – Chapman (16), Espinal (3), J.Abreu 2 (7), Julks 3 (5), Meyers 3 (3), Dubón (3). SF – Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Julks, J.Abreu). RISP – Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr..
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 1-2
|4
|7
|8
|7
|2
|5
|93
|3.65
|Bass
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|7.36
|Cimber
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.08
|Pop
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.08
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|97
|3.68
|Maton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0.00
|Martinez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Stanek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:45. A – 30,873 (41,000).
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Marcano ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Suwinski lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|McCutchen dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Smith-Njigba rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|R.Castro ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Mathias 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bae cf
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|43
|14
|16
|14
|2
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|b-Serven ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|H.Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|4
|9
|Pittsburgh
|162
|040
|001
|14
|16
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|020
|3
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Hayes in the 9th. b-flied out for Blackmon in the 9th.
E – Montero 2 (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B – R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR – McCutchen (3), off Freeland; Suwinski (2), off Trejo; Bryant (2), off Hill. RBIs – McCutchen (7), Mathias (1), Bae 2 (8), Hedges (2), Hayes 3 (7), Reynolds 2 (17), Santana 3 (9), Suwinski (5), Bryant (5), Moustakas (4), H.Castro (3). SB – Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF – Hayes, H.Castro. S – Bae.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 3 (Montero, Blackmon, Serven). RISP – Pittsburgh 8 for 12; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Hedges, McCutchen, Bryant. GIDP – Mathias, Díaz, Profar, Daza.
DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Santana; Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Mathias, R.Castro, Joe); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|105
|5.57
|Crowe
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.66
|Hernandez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.12
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-1
|2
|8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|61
|3.80
|Blach
|2⅔
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|37
|6.14
|Seabold
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|5.23
|Bird
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|6.52
|Trejo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-1, Blach 1-0, Seabold 1-0. HBP – Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:52. A – 20,322 (50,144).
Atlanta 2, San Diego 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.317
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Grissom ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|White cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|c-Hilliard ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.164
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Dixon rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|b-Odor ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|9
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Pillar in the 8th. b-lined out for Dixon in the 8th. c-grounded out for White in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Acuña Jr. (5), Ozuna (1), Nola (2). HR – Riley (4), off Weathers. RBIs – Riley 2 (11). SB – Azocar (4). CS – Grissom (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); San Diego 3 (Azocar, Bogaerts, Cronenworth). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 4.
GIDP – Riley, Machado.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson); San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|79
|1.08
|Lee, H, 5
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|0.00
|Chavez, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Minter, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.00
|San Diego
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, L, 1-1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|94
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Knehr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
HBP – Weathers (White).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:22. A – 31,846 (40,222).
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.313
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Anderson 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Mitchell cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|a-Turang ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Wiemer rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|6
|5
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hummel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|030
|001
|201
|7
|10
|0
|Seattle
|010
|001
|010
|3
|6
|2
a-homered for Miller in the 7th.
E – Raleigh (2), Crawford (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Seattle 3. 2B – Voit (1), France (8). HR – Turang (2), off Murfee; Raleigh (2), off Burnes; Rodríguez (3), off Bush. RBIs – Voit (3), Miller (2), Wiemer (5), Anderson (15), Turang (6), Contreras (4), Raleigh (10), France (12), Rodríguez (10). CS – Suárez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Mitchell 2, Yelich 2); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 13; Seattle 0 for 3.
GIDP – Kelenic.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 2-1
|5⅓
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|85
|4.76
|Strzelecki, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|Bush
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.76
|Payamps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-3
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|78
|7.79
|Murfee
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|2.45
|Speier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|30
|6.75
|McCaughan
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Strzelecki 1-1, Speier 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:43. A – 14,276 (47,929).
N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|3
|3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.328
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Outman lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Thompson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|0
|9
|New York
|020
|300
|300
|8
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|021
|000
|6
|9
|0
a-intentionally walked for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-flied out for Rojas in the 9th. c-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB – New York 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B – McNeil 2 (6), Nimmo (5), Wynns (1), Outman (1). HR – Vogelbach (1), off May; Freeman 2 (3), off Peterson; Muncy (7), off Peterson. RBIs – Vogelbach 3 (6), McNeil (6), Baty (1), Lindor (17), Alonso (15), Freeman 3 (6), Wynns 2 (2), Muncy (15). CS – Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Baty 3, Lindor, Pham); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Vargas 2). RISP – New York 4 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Canha, Vogelbach, Lindor. GIDP – McNeil.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|7
|6
|6
|0
|6
|94
|6.10
|Raley, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|5.14
|Smith, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.70
|Ottavino, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|1
|87
|3.00
|Vesia, L, 0-2
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|12.60
|Bickford, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|3.86
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Miller
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 2-0, Vesia 1-0, Bickford 3-3, Bruihl 3-0, Miller 1-0. IBB – off Vesia (Pham). HBP – May (Lindor).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:50. A – 50,313 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: