Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, April 17, 2023

Miami 4, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Estrada lf400000.339
Flores 1b413000.317
Ruf dh110021.250
b-Beaty ph-dh100001.200
Davis 3b400001.311
Villar 2b401201.191
Yastrzemski cf400002.237
Bart c412001.400
Ramos rf201100.235
a-Wade Jr. ph-rf000010.242
Crawford ss400002.170
Totals3237339
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf412101.237
Cooper dh401002.328
Arraez 2b401100.455
De La Cruz lf401001.300
Gurriel 1b400001.265
Segura 3b311000.193
Sánchez rf212000.174
Fortes c300000.161
Hampson ss200001.143
c-Soler ph111200.226
Berti ss000000.240
Totals3149406
San Francisco012000000370
Miami00100120x491

a-walked for Ramos in the 7th. b-struck out for Ruf in the 7th. c-homered for Hampson in the 7th.

E – Luzardo (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, Miami 4. 2B – Bart (1), Ramos (1), Villar (2), Sánchez (2). HR – Soler (5), off Webb. RBIs – Ramos (1), Villar 2 (9), Chisholm Jr. (5), Arraez (7), Soler 2 (10). SB – Chisholm Jr. (4). S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Beaty, Crawford); Miami 2 (Hampson, Cooper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 10; Miami 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Crawford 2, Fortes, Cooper. GIDP – Davis, Fortes, Gurriel.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Villar, Flores; Crawford, Villar, Flores); Miami 1 (Hampson, Arraez, Gurriel).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 0-46844061054.94
Alexander1⅓10000111.42
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo4⅓633261002.74
Nardi100001114.70
Barnes, W, 1-01⅔00011233.18
Floro, H, 31⅔0000190.00
Puk, S, 2-21⅔10000111.29

Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 2-0. HBP – Webb (Sánchez), Barnes (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:19. A – 8,744 (37,446).

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b-ss532110.338
Swanson ss422010.368
b-Ríos ph-3b100000.071
Happ lf402300.321
Suzuki rf513102.278
Mancini 1b500003.196
Wisdom dh523402.288
Bellinger cf515000.310
Gomes c512100.256
Torrens c000000.300
Madrigal 3b-2b501000.292
Totals4410201027
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf412001.321
Noda 1b301001.220
a-Pérez ph-1b100001.563
Díaz 3b400101.175
Rooker lf401000.324
Kemp 2b400000.167
Aguilar dh401002.255
Langeliers c401002.269
Capel rf301001.250
K.Smith ss301000.160
Totals3418109
Chicago01140004010200
Oakland100000000180

a-pinch hit for Noda in the 8th. b-lined out for Swanson in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 10, Oakland 6. 2B – Bellinger (3), Madrigal (2). HR – Wisdom (7), off Muller; Wisdom (8), off Martínez. RBIs – Wisdom 4 (13), Suzuki (2), Gomes (7), Hoerner (4), Happ 3 (12), Díaz (4). SB – Swanson (3), Hoerner (9), Happ (3). CS – Bellinger (1). SF – Happ.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Swanson 2, Mancini 2); Oakland 1 (Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 6 for 15; Oakland 0 for 5.

GIDP – Díaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Mancini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski, W, 1-07⅔51107904.15
Hughes1⅔20001160.00
Merryweather1⅔100011210.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, L, 0-14⅔136623987.23
Familia1⅔0000087.04
Martínez264404655.27
C.Smith1⅓10000181.50

Inherited runners-scored – Familia 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:47. A – 4,714 (46,847).

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh-dh512000.298
Neto ss511001.077
Ward lf410002.238
Renfroe rf411402.267
Urshela 3b310010.327
Lamb 1b403000.242
Rengifo 2b000000.178
Drury 2b-1b301100.204
O'Hoppe c401001.244
Phillips cf400004.000
Totals36595110
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tapia rf310023.267
Devers 3b502100.273
Refsnyder lf511101.211
Yoshida dh400011.186
Casas 1b311010.146
Hernández ss301101.175
McGuire c301101.385
a-Turner ph100000.267
Wong c000000.156
Arroyo 2b300000.160
b-Verdugo ph111000.328
Duran cf301012.333
Totals3448459
Los Angeles410000000590
Boston100002001483

a-flied out for McGuire in the 8th. b-singled for Arroyo in the 9th.

E – Hernández (6), Crawford 2 (2). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Boston 9. 2B – Devers (4), Duran (1), Casas (3). HR – Renfroe (4), off Bello. RBIs – Renfroe 4 (15), Drury (5), Refsnyder (7), Hernández (8), McGuire (2), Devers (16). SB – Duran (1). CS – Ohtani (1). SF – Drury, Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Phillips, Urshela, Neto, Ward); Boston 5 (Refsnyder, Yoshida, McGuire 2, Devers). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 10; Boston 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Renfroe, Refsnyder, Devers.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani2⅔01113310.86
Davidson, W, 1-13⅓31123542.53
Loup2110096.23
Moore, H, 41⅔00011262.45
Quijada, H, 41⅔10000190.00
Estévez, S, 2-21⅔21112262.57
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 0-12855157216.88
Crawford6⅓10005724.42

Inherited runners-scored – Loup 1-1, Crawford 2-0. HBP – Bello (Ward). WP – Ohtani(2).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:03. A – 34,942 (37,755).

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 1b300010.241
a-Bruján ph100001.313
B.Lowe 2b400002.283
Arozarena lf402000.306
Franco ss400000.300
Ramírez dh402000.349
Paredes 3b401001.255
J.Lowe rf412101.372
Margot cf400000.190
Bethancourt c301010.235
Totals3518125
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b310010.316
Fairchild lf310001.200
Myers 1b400003.241
Stephenson c401100.273
Newman dh423200.242
Fraley rf310012.262
Senzel 3b321011.222
Barrero ss411102.220
Friedl cf301410.304
Totals3187849
Tampa Bay000000001181
Cincinnati01030022x872

a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 9th.

E – Franco (1), Fraley (1), India (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Bethancourt (3), Newman (1), Friedl (4), Barrero (2). HR – J.Lowe (4), off Herget; Newman (2), off Beeks. RBIs – J.Lowe (11), Newman 2 (7), Friedl 4 (9), Stephenson (9), Barrero (8). S – Fairchild.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena, Margot 4, Paredes); Cincinnati 4 (India, Fairchild, Fraley, Stephenson). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 10; Cincinnati 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Y.Díaz, Franco, Friedl. LIDP – B.Lowe.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Myers, Barrero, Myers).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks, L, 0-13⅔11121413.00
Kelly1⅔23321325.59
Criswell4⅔44407829.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene3⅔30001474.24
Farmer1⅓10020325.87
Young1⅓20001191.17
Gibaut, W, 1-01⅓00001142.57
Herget2⅔21102262.35

Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-0, Gibaut 3-0. HBP – Criswell 2 (India,Fairchild). WP – Beeks.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:28. A – 7,375 (43,891).

Texas 4, Kansas City 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b321110.254
Jankowski rf310000.304
Lowe 1b400001.254
Jung 3b411301.288
Heim c301010.293
Grossman lf401000.159
1-Thompson pr-lf000000.222
J.Smith ss300001.133
Miller dh300010.222
Taveras cf300010.111
Totals3044443
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. dh300010.262
Melendez rf400001.158
Pasquantino 1b300011.255
Perez c400001.219
Isbel cf300002.217
Dozier 3b300002.154
Duffy 2b301001.360
Lopez ss300000.200
Eaton lf300002.045
Totals29010210
Texas301000000441
Kansas City000000000012

1-ran for Grossman in the 9th.

E – Lowe (1), Dozier 2 (2). LOB – Texas 5, Kansas City 4. HR – Jung (3), off Lyles; Semien (3), off Lyles. RBIs – Jung 3 (9), Semien (13). SB – Eaton (2). S – Jankowski.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Taveras); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Perez, Eaton). RISP – Texas 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Lopez, Melendez. GIDP – Grossman.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Lopez, Pasquantino).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom4⅔00015583.48
Dunning, W, 1-04⅓10015630.00
Leclerc0000080.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-38⅔34233954.26
Clarke1⅔10010183.86

Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 1-0. HBP – Clarke (J.Smith).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:02. A – 11,068 (38,427).

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b411000.347
Marte 2b412201.237
Gurriel Jr. lf411000.250
McCarthy rf000000.170
C.Walker 1b310012.186
Carroll rf-lf310012.274
Smith dh311410.333
Moreno c300002.214
Thomas cf200011.186
Perdomo ss300001.357
Totals2965649
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 1b311000.270
Burleson dh411200.277
Contreras c402101.241
Arenado 3b400001.314
Gorman 2b301000.333
a-Carlson ph100001.207
O'Neill lf401002.255
Nootbaar cf300001.200
J.Walker rf300000.254
Edman ss210001.255
Totals3136307
Arizona100000500650
St. Louis000001020360

a-struck out for Gorman in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 0, St. Louis 3. 2B – Rojas (6), Gurriel Jr. (4), Contreras 2 (4). HR – Marte (2), off Flaherty; Smith (1), off Pallante; Burleson (2), off Ruiz. RBIs – Marte 2 (4), Smith 4 (9), Contreras (5), Burleson 2 (6). SB – Contreras (2). CS – Thomas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Arenado). RISP – Arizona 2 for 2; St. Louis 1 for 5.

GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Burleson, Nootbaar.

DP – Arizona 2 (C.Walker, Perdomo; Perdomo, C.Walker); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Donovan; Edman, Gorman, Donovan).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 1-26⅔51103852.53
Castro1⅔00002142.45
Ruiz1⅔122001413.50
Chafin, S, 3-31⅔00002120.00
St. LouisHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 1-26⅔44434902.95
Pallante1⅔12212227.56
Cabrera2⅔00003253.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 2-2. HBP – Kelly (Donovan), Ruiz (Edman). WP – Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:24. A – 36,405 (44,494).

Houston 9, Toronto 2
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf300000.232
Lukes rf100000.000
Bichette ss301002.373
Espinal ss111100.094
Guerrero Jr. dh400003.364
Varsho lf300010.250
Chapman 3b411103.410
Belt 1b301012.167
Jansen c300011.097
Biggio 2b400000.138
Kiermaier cf301000.327
Totals32252311
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b311100.340
b-Hensley ph-2b100001.175
Bregman 3b401011.197
Alvarez dh310013.273
J.Abreu 1b411201.239
Tucker rf311011.304
Peña ss310000.217
Julks lf422302.310
Meyers cf422302.207
Maldonado c301001.216
a-Salazar ph-c101000.333
Totals339109312
Toronto010000010251
Houston70100100x9100

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Dubón in the 8th.

E – Jansen (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Houston 5. 2B – J.Abreu (3), Julks (3), Tucker (3). HR – Chapman (4), off Javier; Espinal (1), off Martinez; Meyers (1), off Gausman; Julks (2), off Gausman. RBIs – Chapman (16), Espinal (3), J.Abreu 2 (7), Julks 3 (5), Meyers 3 (3), Dubón (3). SF – Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Biggio); Houston 2 (Julks, J.Abreu). RISP – Toronto 0 for 3; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr..

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 1-2478725933.65
Bass1⅔21112317.36
Cimber1⅓00002132.08
Pop1⅔10003151.08
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 2-05⅔31125973.68
Maton2⅔00004240.00
Martinez1⅔11101166.75
Stanek1⅔10011243.86

Inherited runners-scored – Bass 1-0, Cimber 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:45. A – 30,873 (41,000).

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b412300.206
a-Marcano ph-3b100000.000
Reynolds lf512200.324
Suwinski lf111100.226
McCutchen dh612100.302
Santana 1b502301.242
Smith-Njigba rf000000.154
Joe rf-1b410011.297
R.Castro ss421001.325
Mathias 2b524100.250
Bae cf431201.220
Hedges c421110.167
Totals4314161424
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf402010.226
Bryant rf423110.323
Blackmon dh310000.281
b-Serven ph100000.300
Cron 1b201011.246
Moustakas 1b101100.174
Díaz c400002.333
McMahon 2b301001.196
H.Castro 2b000100.148
Montero 3b300012.289
Daza cf401001.267
Tovar ss401002.192
Totals33310349
Pittsburgh16204000114160
Colorado0010000203102

a-grounded out for Hayes in the 9th. b-flied out for Blackmon in the 9th.

E – Montero 2 (3). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B – R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR – McCutchen (3), off Freeland; Suwinski (2), off Trejo; Bryant (2), off Hill. RBIs – McCutchen (7), Mathias (1), Bae 2 (8), Hedges (2), Hayes 3 (7), Reynolds 2 (17), Santana 3 (9), Suwinski (5), Bryant (5), Moustakas (4), H.Castro (3). SB – Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF – Hayes, H.Castro. S – Bae.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 3 (Montero, Blackmon, Serven). RISP – Pittsburgh 8 for 12; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Hedges, McCutchen, Bryant. GIDP – Mathias, Díaz, Profar, Daza.

DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Santana; Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Mathias, R.Castro, Joe); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 1-26⅔611271055.57
Crowe1⅓22221284.66
Hernandez120001211.12
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 2-1289711613.80
Blach2⅔44110376.14
Seabold2⅓20000425.23
Bird1⅔10003236.52
Trejo1⅔11100109.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 2-1, Blach 1-0, Seabold 1-0. HBP – Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:52. A – 20,322 (50,144).

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf513000.389
Olson 1b300011.299
Riley 3b411202.317
Murphy c400000.255
Albies 2b300011.250
Grissom ss301011.313
Pillar lf301001.227
a-Rosario ph-lf100001.200
Ozuna dh401001.091
White cf100010.100
c-Hilliard ph-cf100000.296
Totals3227248
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss402001.362
Soto lf300011.164
Machado 3b400000.239
Cruz dh401003.295
Cronenworth 1b400001.207
Kim 2b400001.236
Nola c301001.154
Azocar cf301001.242
Dixon rf201000.167
b-Odor ph-rf100000.136
Totals3206019
Atlanta200000000270
San Diego000000000060

a-struck out for Pillar in the 8th. b-lined out for Dixon in the 8th. c-grounded out for White in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Acuña Jr. (5), Ozuna (1), Nola (2). HR – Riley (4), off Weathers. RBIs – Riley 2 (11). SB – Azocar (4). CS – Grissom (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Acuña Jr.); San Diego 3 (Azocar, Bogaerts, Cronenworth). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 4.

GIDP – Riley, Machado.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson); San Diego 1 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 1-05⅔40004791.08
Lee, H, 52⅔10004230.00
Chavez, H, 61⅔10010160.00
Minter, S, 4-51⅔00001102.00
San DiegoHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers, L, 1-166222594
Honeywell Jr.11001127
Knehr20001233

HBP – Weathers (White).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:22. A – 31,846 (40,222).

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf410010.214
Adames ss511003.254
Contreras c401111.313
Tellez 1b421011.241
Anderson 3b513101.298
Voit dh411110.273
Mitchell cf501001.278
Miller 2b201100.294
a-Turang ph-2b211100.283
Wiemer rf300110.176
Totals38710657
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf411101.240
France 1b401101.324
Suárez 3b401001.290
Raleigh c311111.226
Hernández rf402001.254
Kelenic lf400000.333
Hummel dh300001.095
Wong 2b300000.106
Crawford ss210011.250
Totals3136327
Milwaukee0300012017100
Seattle010001010362

a-homered for Miller in the 7th.

E – Raleigh (2), Crawford (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, Seattle 3. 2B – Voit (1), France (8). HR – Turang (2), off Murfee; Raleigh (2), off Burnes; Rodríguez (3), off Bush. RBIs – Voit (3), Miller (2), Wiemer (5), Anderson (15), Turang (6), Contreras (4), Raleigh (10), France (12), Rodríguez (10). CS – Suárez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Mitchell 2, Yelich 2); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 13; Seattle 0 for 3.

GIDP – Kelenic.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 2-15⅓32223854.76
Strzelecki, H, 410001130.00
Milner1⅔00001203.86
Bush1⅔11101114.76
Payamps1⅔10001152.45
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-36⅔64415787.79
Murfee22211192.45
Speier0000030.00
D.Castillo1⅔10020306.75
McCaughan1⅔11011210.00

Inherited runners-scored – Strzelecki 1-1, Speier 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:43. A – 14,276 (47,929).

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf513001.315
Marte rf511000.250
Lindor ss410100.230
Alonso 1b513101.292
McNeil 2b513100.250
Canha lf411010.196
Vogelbach dh211300.200
a-Pham ph-dh100020.273
Baty 3b401101.250
Guillorme 3b000000.240
Nido c411000.125
Totals39814733
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf411001.266
Freeman 1b423300.328
Martinez dh400001.231
Taylor lf300002.125
Outman lf101000.277
Muncy 3b412100.228
Vargas 2b410001.200
Thompson cf411001.241
Rojas ss300001.129
b-Peralta ph100000.194
Wynns c301202.333
c-Heyward ph100000.174
Totals3669609
New York0203003008140
Los Angeles120021000690

a-intentionally walked for Vogelbach in the 6th. b-flied out for Rojas in the 9th. c-grounded out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB – New York 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B – McNeil 2 (6), Nimmo (5), Wynns (1), Outman (1). HR – Vogelbach (1), off May; Freeman 2 (3), off Peterson; Muncy (7), off Peterson. RBIs – Vogelbach 3 (6), McNeil (6), Baty (1), Lindor (17), Alonso (15), Freeman 3 (6), Wynns 2 (2), Muncy (15). CS – Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Baty 3, Lindor, Pham); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Vargas 2). RISP – New York 4 for 14; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Canha, Vogelbach, Lindor. GIDP – McNeil.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, W, 1-26⅔76606946.10
Raley, H, 7120002315.14
Smith, H, 50000142.70
Ottavino, S, 2-21⅔00000141.29
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May585501873.00
Vesia, L, 0-2333112012.60
Bickford, BS, 0-110020213.86
Bruihl1⅔10000120.00
Miller1⅓10001200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 2-0, Vesia 1-0, Bickford 3-3, Bruihl 3-0, Miller 1-0. IBB – off Vesia (Pham). HBP – May (Lindor).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:50. A – 50,313 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.