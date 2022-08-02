Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

#mlb box score Cincinnati 3, Miami 1 Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. India 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 b-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .196 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .220 K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Solano dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Almora Jr. rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .246 Papierski c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Totals 35 3 8 3 2 7 Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wendle 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 L.Díaz 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .206 García dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Bleday cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167 De La Cruz rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Sánchez lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 c-Fortes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267 1-Hamilton pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Leblanc 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Totals 33 1 5 1 1 12 Cincinnati 020 000 100_3 8 0 Miami 000 000 001_1 5 1 a-grounded out for Sánchez in the 7th. b-singled for Reynolds in the 8th. c-singled for Williams in the 9th. 1-ran for Fortes in the 9th. E_Leblanc (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Miami 8. 2B_Almora Jr. 2 (8), Stallings (7). RBIs_Almora Jr. 2 (28), India (23), Fortes (15). SB_Almora Jr. (3). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (India, Senzel, Papierski, Solano 2); Miami 4 (Aguilar, Rojas, Stallings 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 8. Runners moved up_K.Farmer. GIDP_K.Farmer. DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Rojas, L.Díaz). Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, W, 4-12 6 1 0 0 0 8 84 5.26 Sanmartin, H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.07 Gibaut, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.06 Strickland, S, 7-10 1 2 1 1 1 2 24 5.79 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo, L, 2-4 5 3 2 2 0 5 81 3.97 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.38 Okert 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 2.89 Zabala 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 0.00 Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0. HBP_Greene 2 (Sánchez,Stallings). WP_Okert. PB_Papierski 2(0). Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz. T_2:55. A_7,701 (36,742).
#mlb box score #team:New York N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2 Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .244 Winker lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Lewis dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .186 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129 Toro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 3 New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 1b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .290 Judge rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .299 Rizzo dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .229 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Trevino c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .260 Totals 34 7 10 7 3 8 Seattle 010 100 000_2 7 0 New York 320 100 01x_7 10 1 E_LeMahieu (2). LOB_Seattle 7, New York 6. 2B_Toro (11), Judge (17). HR_Lewis (3), off Germán; Rizzo (26), off Gonzales; Judge (43), off Gonzales; Trevino (8), off Gonzales; Trevino (9), off Borucki. RBIs_Lewis (5), Frazier (26), Rizzo 3 (65), Judge 2 (93), Trevino 2 (32). Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Lewis 2); New York 1 (Rizzo). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; New York 1 for 3. GIDP_Suárez, Kelenic. DP_New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, Donaldson, LeMahieu). Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 6-11 5 1-3 9 6 6 3 5 110 3.95 Festa 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.77 Borucki 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.63 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, W, 1-1 5 6 2 2 3 1 90 6.39 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.16 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.81 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.46 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.29 Inherited runners-scored_Festa 2-0. Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater. T_2:58. A_36,731 (47,309).
#mlb box score #team:New York N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3 New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .269 Marte rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Lindor ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .261 Alonso 1b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .279 Davis dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 a-Vogelbach ph-dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .235 Canha lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .273 E.Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .219 McNeil 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .298 Nido c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .218 Totals 37 7 13 7 3 7 Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Soto rf 1 2 1 1 3 0 .246 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 García ss 4 0 2 1 0 2 .286 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Totals 33 3 6 2 3 6 New York 031 003 000_7 13 1 Washington 100 200 000_3 6 0 a-walked for Davis in the 5th. E_Marte (1). LOB_New York 8, Washington 6. 2B_Alonso (20), Nimmo (19), Bell (24). HR_Alonso (27), off Corbin; Lindor (18), off Cishek; Soto (21), off Scherzer. RBIs_McNeil (39), Nido (17), Marte (47), Alonso (86), Lindor 3 (73), Soto (46), García (20). SB_Soto (6). Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (E.Escobar, Marte); Washington 3 (Cruz, Franco, Hernandez). RISP_New York 5 for 9; Washington 1 for 5. GIDP_E.Escobar, Marte. DP_Washington 2 (García, Hernández, Bell; Franco, Hernández, Bell). New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 7-2 6 2-3 6 3 2 2 5 105 2.13 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.72 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.21 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 4-15 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 90 6.57 Machado 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 4.99 Cishek 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 4.03 Ramírez 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 3.66 Arano 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.45 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.31 Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Cishek 1-1. HBP_Corbin (McNeil), Cishek (Marte). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs. T_3:20. A_29,034 (41,339).
#mlb box score Cleveland 6, Arizona 5 (11) Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Thomas cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .252 Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .261 Walker 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .203 Varsho rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239 McCarthy lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .266 Beer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 b-B.Kennedy ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 38 5 9 4 2 9 Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 2 1 .297 Rosario ss 6 1 3 3 0 1 .294 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .285 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278 Giménez 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .303 Miller 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .247 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Benson rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .173 Straw cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 41 6 10 6 5 9 Arizona 010 300 000 10_5 9 0 Cleveland 022 000 000 11_6 10 1 Two outs when winning run scored. a-flied out for Jones in the 8th. b-struck out for Beer in the 11th. E_Hedges (4). LOB_Arizona 7, Cleveland 11. 2B_Walker (13), Giménez (17). HR_Varsho (14), off Quantrill; Walker (24), off Quantrill; Miller (5), off Davies; Rosario (5), off Davies. RBIs_Varsho (49), Walker 3 (55), Miller 2 (42), Rosario 3 (38), Giménez (50). SB_Giménez 3 (11), Kwan (9). S_Perdomo, Varsho, Hedges. Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, B.Kennedy, Beer 2); Cleveland 5 (Benson, Giménez 2, Hedges, Naylor). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 13. Runners moved up_Rojas, Naylor. LIDP_Beer. GIDP_Marte. DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Miller, Giménez; Giménez, Rosario, Miller). Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 2 3 4 4 2 1 56 4.28 Nelson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.64 Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.00 Holton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.87 Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.27 I.Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.24 Melancon, L, 3-10, BS, 14-17 1 2-3 2 2 0 1 0 21 4.66 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 6 4 4 1 4 94 4.08 Morgan 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.40 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.31 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.22 Stephan 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 2.45 Hentges, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.55 Inherited runners-scored_Holton 1-0, Mantiply 2-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (Marte). WP_Holton. Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Rob Drake. T_3:42. A_13,707 (34,788).
#mlb box score Minnesota 5, Detroit 3 (10) Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Greene cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Reyes rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Cabrera dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Barnhart c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .203 b-Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .136 Totals 35 3 5 3 2 14 Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Correa ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .268 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .331 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .280 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Kirilloff lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Beckham ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Gordon cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Contreras rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Totals 39 5 12 5 3 7 Detroit 010 100 000 1_3 5 1 Minnesota 000 000 020 3_5 12 0 Two outs when winning run scored. a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Barnhart in the 10th. E_Skubal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10), off Lange. RBIs_Barnhart 2 (11), Baddoo (4), Miranda 3 (42), Urshela 2 (44). Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Baddoo 2); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Urshela, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 4 for 12. Runners moved up_Barnhart, H.Castro, Haase, Polanco, Arraez, Beckham. GIDP_Urshela. DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro). Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 5 3 0 0 2 4 77 3.52 Vest, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.12 Jiménez, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.92 Fulmer, BS, 2-6 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 23 3.20 Soto 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.25 Lange, L, 4-2, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 2 0 0 12 3.10 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 5 4 2 2 2 8 81 3.60 Cotton 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.83 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.78 Duran 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.15 Jax, W, 5-2 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 2.96 Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro). Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso. T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).
#mlb box score Baltimore 7, Texas 2 Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .259 Rutschman c 4 1 3 1 1 0 .251 Santander dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .257 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Vavra lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .143 McKenna rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .215 Totals 40 7 12 7 3 7 Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Seager dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .280 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Duran 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217 a-Solak ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .216 Totals 33 2 7 2 0 8 Baltimore 130 200 100_7 12 0 Texas 000 001 010_2 7 1 a-homered for Smith in the 8th. E_Duran (5). LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), off Gray; Seager (24), off Watkins; Solak (3), off Akin. RBIs_Mullins 2 (45), Santander (57), Mountcastle 2 (51), Rutschman (18), Mateo (27), Seager (55), Solak (4). SB_Mateo (25). Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Urías 4, Odor, Mullins 2); Texas 0. RISP_Baltimore 4 for 17; Texas 0 for 0. Runners moved up_Santander, Odor. GIDP_García. DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle). Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, W, 4-1 6 5 1 1 0 5 88 3.80 Akin, S, 2-2 3 2 1 1 0 3 39 2.43 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-6 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 3 48 3.83 Leclerc 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.05 Richards 3 4 2 2 1 2 55 5.40 Martin 2 2 1 1 0 1 26 4.25 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.76 Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Gray (Santander). Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).
#mlb box score #team:Chicago Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Pratto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .209 Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Lopez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Totals 32 2 6 2 1 6 Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205 Vaughn rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Harrison 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Jiménez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Grandal dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 García 2b-cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211 Zavala c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .245 a-Sheets ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .230 1-Pollock pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 35 1 10 1 1 9 Kansas City 000 101 000_2 6 0 Chicago 000 000 100_1 10 0 a-sacrificed for Engel in the 7th. 1-ran for Sheets in the 9th. LOB_Kansas City 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Pasquantino (3), Vaughn (20). HR_Perez (14), off Kopech; Merrifield (6), off Kopech. RBIs_Perez (42), Merrifield (42), Sheets (25). SB_Lopez (8). SF_Sheets. Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Taylor); Chicago 3 (Vaughn 2, Grandal). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 5; Chicago 0 for 5. Runners moved up_Jiménez, Anderson. GIDP_Garcia, Anderson. DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Pratto); Chicago 1 (Moncada, García, Abreu). Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, W, 4-7 5 1-3 6 0 0 0 7 87 4.70 Mills, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 5.31 Coleman, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.93 Barlow, S, 17-20 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 2.36 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kopech, L, 4-7 7 6 2 2 1 3 100 3.12 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.17 Lambert 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.05 Inherited runners-scored_Mills 1-0, Coleman 2-1. Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Alan Porter. T_2:55. A_17,500 (40,615).
#mlb box score Boston 3, Houston 2 Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duran cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .245 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 J.Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Cordero rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Bradley Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Dalbec 1b 2 2 1 0 1 1 .205 Sánchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .069 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8 Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .270 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .308 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .255 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 McCormick lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Meyers cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .220 a-Matijevic ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .175 b-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 32 2 5 2 3 9 Boston 001 020 000_3 6 2 Houston 002 000 000_2 5 0 a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Duran 3 (10), Alvarez (71), Díaz (26). SF_Alvarez. Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado, Díaz, Peña 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Houston 1 for 8. Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP_J.Martinez, Altuve. DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Sánchez, Dalbec); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel). Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 5-3 6 1-3 4 2 0 2 6 97 4.11 Schreiber, H, 16 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.55 Houck, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.24 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 8-7 7 6 3 3 1 5 99 3.81 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.38 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.67 Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Garcia. Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn. T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

