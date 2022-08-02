Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

#mlb box score Cleveland 6, Arizona 5 (11) Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Thomas cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .252 Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .261 Walker 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .203 Varsho rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239 McCarthy lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .266 Beer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 b-B.Kennedy ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 38 5 9 4 2 9 Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 2 1 .297 Rosario ss 6 1 3 3 0 1 .294 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .285 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278 Giménez 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .303 Miller 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .247 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Benson rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .173 Straw cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 41 6 10 6 5 9 Arizona 010 300 000 10_5 9 0 Cleveland 022 000 000 11_6 10 1 Two outs when winning run scored. a-flied out for Jones in the 8th. b-struck out for Beer in the 11th. E_Hedges (4). LOB_Arizona 7, Cleveland 11. 2B_Walker (13), Giménez (17). HR_Varsho (14), off Quantrill; Walker (24), off Quantrill; Miller (5), off Davies; Rosario (5), off Davies. RBIs_Varsho (49), Walker 3 (55), Miller 2 (42), Rosario 3 (38), Giménez (50). SB_Giménez 3 (11), Kwan (9). S_Perdomo, Varsho, Hedges. Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, B.Kennedy, Beer 2); Cleveland 5 (Benson, Giménez 2, Hedges, Naylor). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 13. Runners moved up_Rojas, Naylor. LIDP_Beer. GIDP_Marte. DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Miller, Giménez; Giménez, Rosario, Miller). Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 2 3 4 4 2 1 56 4.28 Nelson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.64 Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.00 Holton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.87 Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.27 I.Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.24 Melancon, L, 3-10, BS, 14-17 1 2-3 2 2 0 1 0 21 4.66 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 6 4 4 1 4 94 4.08 Morgan 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.40 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.31 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.22 Stephan 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 2.45 Hentges, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.55 Inherited runners-scored_Holton 1-0, Mantiply 2-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (Marte). WP_Holton. Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Rob Drake. T_3:42. A_13,707 (34,788).