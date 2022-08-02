Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

#mlb box score
Cleveland 6, Arizona 5 (11)
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .272
Thomas cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .252
Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .261
Walker 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .203
Varsho rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .239
McCarthy lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .266
Beer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
b-B.Kennedy ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .215
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 38 5 9 4 2 9
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 2 1 .297
Rosario ss 6 1 3 3 0 1 .294
Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .285
Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278
Giménez 2b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .303
Miller 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .247
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
a-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Benson rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .173
Straw cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Totals 41 6 10 6 5 9
Arizona 010 300 000 10_5 9 0
Cleveland 022 000 000 11_6 10 1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Jones in the 8th. b-struck out for Beer in the 11th.
E_Hedges (4). LOB_Arizona 7, Cleveland 11. 2B_Walker (13), Giménez (17). HR_Varsho (14), off Quantrill; Walker (24), off Quantrill; Miller (5), off Davies; Rosario (5), off Davies. RBIs_Varsho (49), Walker 3 (55), Miller 2 (42), Rosario 3 (38), Giménez (50). SB_Giménez 3 (11), Kwan (9). S_Perdomo, Varsho, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Thomas, Marte, B.Kennedy, Beer 2); Cleveland 5 (Benson, Giménez 2, Hedges, Naylor). RISP_Arizona 2 for 11; Cleveland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Naylor. LIDP_Beer. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Miller, Giménez; Giménez, Rosario, Miller).
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 2 3 4 4 2 1 56 4.28
Nelson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.64
Ginkel 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Holton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.87
Mantiply 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.27
I.Kennedy 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.24
Melancon, L, 3-10, BS, 14-17 1 2-3 2 2 0 1 0 21 4.66
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 6 6 4 4 1 4 94 4.08
Morgan 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.40
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.31
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.22
Stephan 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 2.45
Hentges, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Holton 1-0, Mantiply 2-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Ramírez). HBP_Quantrill (Marte). WP_Holton.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:42. A_13,707 (34,788).
