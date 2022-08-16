Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022
Giants 6, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.220
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|b-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Longoria 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Bart c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|González lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|3
|10
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|213
|00x
|6
|9
|0
a-doubled for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Beer in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B – Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR – Walker (28), off Cobb; Longoria (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Walker (68), Longoria 2 (22), Slater (26), Estrada (48), Bart 2 (19). SB – Rojas (16). CS – Rivera (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, McCarthy, Rojas 2, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP – Arizona 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Beer, Varsho, McCarthy, González. LIDP – C.Kelly.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Belt, Longoria).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 6-12
|5
|8
|6
|6
|2
|6
|95
|4.37
|Ginkel
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|6.75
|Uceta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.30
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 4-6
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|96
|3.99
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.78
|Young, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.59
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.17
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.80
|Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Young 3-0. HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:00. A – 20,694 (41,915).
Texas 2, A's 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Bride 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Allen ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|9
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Hernandez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|Texas
|001
|001
|00x
|2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 7th.
E – Moll (2). LOB – Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B – Taveras (2). HR – Allen (3), off Otto; Semien (18), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Allen (9), Semien (57), Thompson (5). SB – Stevenson (1), Kemp (7). CS – Andrus (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder, Brown 2, Bolt); Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Semien, Smith, Heim). RISP – Oakland 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Murphy 2. GIDP – Murphy.
DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 3-7
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|94
|4.33
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.10
|Jackson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.80
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 5-8
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|90
|4.96
|Burke, H, 7
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|1.29
|Hernández, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.45
|Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Jackson.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:10. A – 13,141 (40,300).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.296
|C.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|L.Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|T.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|100
|012
|000
|4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.
E – Adames (10). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR – Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs – Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF – Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.
GIDP – Caratini.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Urías, W, 13-6
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|94
|2.40
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|3.96
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.37
|Price
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 4-3
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|92
|4.21
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.92
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.40
|Alexander
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|5.18
|HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:12. A – 27,084 (41,900).
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Vaughn dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|Houston
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|04x
|4
|9
|1
a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E – Harrison (5). LOB – Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B – Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). RBIs – Alvarez (75), Bregman (65), Jiménez 2 (26), Moncada 2 (34). SB – Tucker (18). CS – Harrison (1), Tucker (2). SF – Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Meyers, Grandal.
DP – Houston 1 (Gurriel, Dubón); Chicago 1 (Moncada, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|94
|3.69
|Montero, L, 4-2, BS, 7-9
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|17
|2.64
|Maton
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.88
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 5-5
|8⅔
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|100
|2.78
|Hendriks, S, 26-29
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-1, Maton 2-0. IBB – off Montero (J.Abreu). HBP – Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).
Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:33. A – 18,205 (40,615).
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.261
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|a-Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|O'Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Beckham 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|c-Celestino ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|1-Cave pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|4
|11
|4
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|021
|00x
|4
|11
|0
a-flied out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B – Massey 2 (4), O'Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR – Pasquantino (8), off Ryan. RBIs – Pasquantino 2 (14), Kepler (40), Miranda (48), Polanco (55), Sánchez (42). SB – Eaton (2). SF – Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Isbel, Taylor 2); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 11; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Melendez, Polanco, Sánchez.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, O'Hearn); Minnesota 1 (Beckham, Correa, Beckham).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-7
|5
|10
|4
|4
|3
|7
|94
|5.11
|Cuas
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.45
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.60
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 9-5
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|80
|3.92
|Thielbar, H, 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.14
|Jax, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.91
|Duran, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.09
|López, S, 21-27
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.99
|Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Miranda).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:57. A – 22,003 (38,544).
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKenna cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.262
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.253
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Nevin dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|1-Phillips pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|a-Odor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|6
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|b-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Merrifield 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|102
|310
|000
|7
|8
|1
|Toronto
|002
|010
|000
|3
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Phillips in the 8th. b-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.
1-ran for Nevin in the 4th.
E – Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B – McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR – Mountcastle (16), off Kikuchi; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Bradish. RBIs – Santander (61), Mountcastle 2 (57), Nevin (16), McKenna (10), Rutschman (22), Vavra (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (47), Guerrero Jr. (70). SF – Rutschman, Vavra.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle, Santander); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hays, Santander. GIDP – Santander, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle; Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Gurriel Jr.; Jansen; Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|96
|6.38
|Baker, W, 4-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.10
|Tate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.48
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.11
|Bautista
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.65
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 4-7
|3⅓
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|80
|5.25
|Richards
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|5.05
|Thornton
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|4.30
|Pop
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Cimber
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
|Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-0, Richards 2-1.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 3:20. A – 26,769 (53,506).
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Chang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|1-Quinn pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.176
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|1
|12
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|003
|4
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
1-ran for Paredes in the 9th.
E – Yarbrough (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B – Díaz (22), Rizzo (18). 3B – D.Peralta (1). RBIs – Paredes (34), Siri (12), Díaz 2 (38). S – Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Lowe); New York 2 (Donaldson, Hicks). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; New York 1 for 5.
LIDP – Arozarena. GIDP – Hicks, Judge.
DP – Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Paredes, Choi; Mejía, Choi; Walls, Paredes, Choi); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Kiner-Falefa).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
|Yarbrough, W, 1-7
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|58
|4.75
|Thompson, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.60
|B.Raley, H, 17
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.39
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.17
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 9-5
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|104
|3.30
|Loáisiga
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.00
|W.Peralta
|1⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|31
|2.53
|Trivino
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-2. HBP – Beeks (Kiner-Falefa), Trivino (Mejía).
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 3:21. A – 42,192 (47,309).
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Wisdom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Morel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|14
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|a-Call ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Thomas cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|8
|Chicago
|200
|010
|100
|4
|7
|1
|Washington
|000
|040
|01x
|5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th.
E – McKinstry (1), Abrams (5). LOB – Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B – Hoerner (17), Madrigal (5), Thomas (17), Cruz (16). 3B – Reyes (1). HR – Happ 2 (12), off Gray; Cruz (9), off Hughes. RBIs – Happ 2 (54), Reyes (4), Suzuki (35), Voit (52), Hernandez (41), Cruz 3 (56). SB – McKinstry (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Reyes, Hoerner, Morel); Washington 4 (Cruz, Vargas, Abrams, Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 1 for 10; Washington 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – McKinstry, Ruiz.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|4
|6
|4
|0
|1
|4
|94
|3.96
|Leiter Jr.
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|4.50
|Hughes, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.19
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|105
|4.79
|Harvey, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.57
|Edwards Jr., W, 4-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.16
|Finnegan, S, 5-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.47
|Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP_Hughes (Ruiz). PB_Contreras (5).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:59. A – 25,467 (41,339).
Miami 3, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Bleday rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Rojas ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.138
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Miami
|020
|001
|00x
|3
|9
|0
a-singled for Grisham in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 8, Miami 8. 2B – Berti (12). 3B – Rojas (2). HR – Bleday (3), off Musgrove. RBIs – Bleday (4), Díaz (2), Stallings (27). SB – Berti (29), Díaz (1). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Bell, Kim); Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Burdick, Williams 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.
GIDP – Burdick.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 8-6
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|112
|2.98
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.47
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.15
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 11-5
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|108
|1.92
|Okert, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.61
|Scott, S, 17-22
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|4.50
|HBP_Musgrove (Burdick), Hill (Díaz).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.
T – 3:04. A – 9,123 (36,742).
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bohm dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.200
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|0
|8
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|000
|4
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|010
|3
|9
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR – Fraley (4), off Syndergaard. RBIs – Castellanos (55), Sosa 3 (12), Papierski 2 (4), Fraley (10). SB – Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 3, Segura, Vierling, Marsh 2); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 5.
GIDP – Barrero, Votto.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Sosa, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|77
|4.50
|Robertson, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.99
|Domínguez, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-10
|5⅔
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|105
|6.31
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|6.06
|Cessa
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.50
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.56
|WP_Minor.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 2:53. A – 14,635 (42,319).
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1 (First game)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|13
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.313
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|30x
|4
|9
|0
E – Báez (20). LOB – Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B – Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR – Giménez (13), off Chafin. RBIs – H.Castro (27), Ramírez (94), Giménez 3 (54). SB – Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Cabrera, H.Castro); Cleveland 5 (Hedges 3, Jones, Rosario). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 15.
Runners moved up – H.Castro, Miller. GIDP – Miller.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|5⅓
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|101
|4.23
|Vest, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.91
|Chafin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|2.54
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.58
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|10
|82
|5.62
|Karinchak, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.62
|Stephan, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.54
|Clase, S, 27-29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.27
|Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Chafin 2-2.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:54.
Detroit 7, Cleveland 5 (Second game)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Báez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Carpenter lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Barnhart c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Clemens 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Totals
|41
|7
|15
|7
|1
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Naylor 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Benson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Maile c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Freeman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|5
|Detroit
|010
|022
|020
|7
|15
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|101
|5
|8
|1
E – Gonzalez (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Carpenter (1), Gonzalez (17). HR – Schoop (9), off Morgan; Carpenter (1), off Morgan; Giménez (14), off Garcia; Maile (2), off Garcia. RBIs – Barnhart 2 (13), Reyes 2 (17), W.Castro (19), Schoop (33), Carpenter (1), Giménez 2 (56), Maile 2 (13), Kwan (30). CS – W.Castro (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Maile). RISP – Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Benson. GIDP – Báez, Freeman, Rosario.
DP – Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro; Clemens, Schoop, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|88
|3.29
|Cisnero, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|2.16
|Jiménez, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.43
|Lange, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.06
|Soto, S, 21-23
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.24
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|5.40
|Morgan, L, 4-3
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.25
|Shaw
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|31
|5.40
|Hentges
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.09
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.35
|Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Garcia 2 (Benson,Freeman). WP_Garcia, Shaw.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:01. A – 16,980 (34,788).
Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marrero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Naquin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|McCann c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.294
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Grissom 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Totals
|39
|13
|15
|13
|3
|4
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|030
|208
|00x
|13
|15
|1
|a-struck out for Rosario in the 6th.
E – Escobar (9), Acuña Jr. (4). LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 6. 2B – McNeil 2 (29), Canha (12), Swanson (25), Acuña Jr. 3 (16), Grissom (2). HR – Contreras (16), off Carrasco; Rosario (4), off Carrasco; d'Arnaud (12), off Givens. RBIs – Escobar (44), Contreras (32), Rosario (18), Acuña Jr. 3 (32), Swanson 3 (64), Harris II (39), Olson (76). SB – Swanson (15).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar 2, Marrero); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Olson, Harris II). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 7 for 14.
Runners moved up – Escobar, Perez, Harris II. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 13-5
|2⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|51
|3.92
|Rodríguez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|5.03
|Medina
|1⅓
|5
|6
|5
|1
|0
|50
|4.63
|Givens
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|22
|4.05
|Ruf
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 7-4
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|3.04
|McHugh
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.98
|Young
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Medina 1-1, Givens 1-1. HBP_Carrasco (d'Arnaud).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:18. A – 38,380 (41,084).
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|France 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Winker dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.294
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Suárez ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Haggerty lf-2b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Lamb 3b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Santana ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|1-Moore pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|4
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Duggar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.169
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|d-Adell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|13
|Seattle
|101
|000
|004
|6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|000
|2
|8
|2
a-flied out for Fletcher in the 7th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 8th. c-walked for Lamb in the 9th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Santana in the 9th.
E – Haniger (1), Stassi 2 (6). LOB – Seattle 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Lamb (1), Ward (13). 3B – Rengifo (3). HR – Winker (12), off Ohtani; Rengifo (8), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Winker 2 (44), Crawford 2 (31), Rengifo (30), Walsh (43). SB – Haggerty (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Haggerty, Frazier, Rodríguez); Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Duggar). RISP – Seattle 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
GIDP – Rengifo.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Lamb, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|109
|2.18
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.63
|Muñoz, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.66
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|97
|2.69
|Wantz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.24
|Loup, L, 0-4
|1⅔
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|30
|4.53
|Chavez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.76
|Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0. IBB_off Loup (Haniger). HBP_L.Castillo (Ward). WP_Ohtani.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:26. A – 23,096 (45,517).
