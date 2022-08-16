Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

August 15, 2022, 10:55PM
Updated 49 minutes ago
Giants 6, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf500002.239
Rivera 3b301010.355
Rojas 2b301011.280
Walker 1b111130.220
McCarthy lf402001.267
C.Kelly c400002.221
Thomas cf401001.246
Beer dh300000.185
b-Luplow ph100000.166
Alcántara ss300000.212
Totals3116157
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf401102.261
Flores 2b400001.255
Belt 1b300012.225
Davis dh322001.252
a-Pederson ph-dh101000.252
Longoria 3b321210.245
Yastrzemski rf400002.217
Estrada ss311110.268
Bart c413201.233
González lf400001.256
Totals33696310
Arizona000001000160
San Francisco00021300x690

a-doubled for Davis in the 7th. b-grounded out for Beer in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 9, San Francisco 6. 2B – Davis (9), Bart (4), Estrada (18), Pederson (15). HR – Walker (28), off Cobb; Longoria (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs – Walker (68), Longoria 2 (22), Slater (26), Estrada (48), Bart 2 (19). SB – Rojas (16). CS – Rivera (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Thomas, McCarthy, Rojas 2, C.Kelly 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores). RISP – Arizona 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Beer, Varsho, McCarthy, González. LIDP – C.Kelly.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Belt, Longoria).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-12586626954.37
Ginkel1⅓10013256.75
Uceta1⅔00001134.30
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 4-66⅔51135963.99
Rogers10010164.78
Young, H, 20000151.59
Leone1⅔00010174.17
García1⅔00001112.80
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0, Young 3-0. HBP_Rogers (Alcántara).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:00. A – 20,694 (41,915).

Texas 2, A's 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stevenson cf300021.154
Kemp lf301010.222
Murphy c301010.244
Brown 1b200020.231
Pinder dh400001.233
Bolt rf300011.198
Bride 2b-3b400001.222
Machín 3b200000.204
b-Andrus ph-ss100011.236
Allen ss-2b311110.214
Totals2813195
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b412100.238
Seager ss400001.252
García rf401002.254
Lowe 1b401001.287
Heim c300010.249
Taveras cf311011.294
Miller dh202000.208
a-Hernandez ph-dh200002.182
Thompson lf301112.229
Smith 3b300000.224
Totals3228239
Oakland001000000131
Texas00100100x280

a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 7th.

E – Moll (2). LOB – Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B – Taveras (2). HR – Allen (3), off Otto; Semien (18), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Allen (9), Semien (57), Thompson (5). SB – Stevenson (1), Kemp (7). CS – Andrus (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder, Brown 2, Bolt); Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Semien, Smith, Heim). RISP – Oakland 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Murphy 2. GIDP – Murphy.

DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, L, 3-75⅓62225944.33
Moll10001152.97
Acevedo1⅔10001203.10
Jackson1⅔00012152.80
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, W, 5-86⅔21161904.96
Burke, H, 72⅔10013391.29
Hernández, S, 4-41⅔00021212.45
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Jackson.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:10. A – 13,141 (40,300).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf510001.274
T.Turner ss501000.305
Freeman 1b512101.321
Smith c200110.275
Muncy dh401000.188
J.Turner 3b310000.255
Lux 2b311212.296
C.Taylor lf201021.234
Bellinger cf400002.206
Totals3346447
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf200020.250
Adames ss401002.223
McCutchen dh400002.253
Brosseau 3b200001.270
a-Wong ph-2b200001.251
Renfroe rf400002.242
Tellez 1b402001.239
L.Urías 2b-3b300001.230
Caratini c300000.222
T.Taylor cf301000.227
Totals31040210
Los Angeles100012000460
Milwaukee000000000041

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E – Adames (10). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Muncy (15), Freeman (38), T.Taylor (14). HR – Freeman (16), off Peralta; Lux (6), off Milner. RBIs – Freeman (73), Smith (65), Lux 2 (37). SF – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Bellinger 2, Muncy 2); Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Renfroe, Brosseau). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 9.

GIDP – Caratini.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Lux, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Urías, W, 13-65⅔40026942.40
Martin1⅔00004233.96
Ferguson1⅔00000110.00
Phillips1⅔00000141.37
Price1⅔0000092.51
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, L, 4-34⅔21143924.21
Strzelecki1⅔11001272.92
Milner1⅔12201233.40
Alexander3⅔20002345.18
HBP_Milner (J.Turner). WP_Martin. PB_Smith (3).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:12. A – 27,084 (41,900).

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón ss511000.195
Gurriel 1b411000.243
Alvarez lf200100.296
Bregman 3b401100.258
Tucker rf401002.249
Díaz 2b400000.254
Mancini dh200020.266
Meyers cf301000.216
a-Altuve ph100000.280
Maldonado c301001.186
b-Vázquez ph101000.283
Totals3327223
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock cf-lf412000.246
Vaughn dh411002.300
Jiménez lf402201.305
1-Engel pr-cf010000.235
J.Abreu 1b312010.303
Grandal c200010.198
Moncada 3b401201.199
Harrison 2b401001.246
Sheets rf300000.227
García ss300000.212
Totals3149425
Houston200000000270
Chicago00000004x491

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E – Harrison (5). LOB – Houston 8, Chicago 6. 2B – Bregman (28), Vaughn (22), Jiménez (5). RBIs – Alvarez (75), Bregman (65), Jiménez 2 (26), Moncada 2 (34). SB – Tucker (18). CS – Harrison (1), Tucker (2). SF – Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 5; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Meyers, Grandal.

DP – Houston 1 (Gurriel, Dubón); Chicago 1 (Moncada, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy761104943.69
Montero, L, 4-2, BS, 7-933320172.64
Maton0000143.88
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, W, 5-58⅔621131002.78
Hendriks, S, 26-291⅔10010143.02

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-1, Maton 2-0. IBB – off Montero (J.Abreu). HBP – Cueto (Alvarez), Urquidy (Grandal).

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:33. A – 18,205 (40,615).

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf400012.228
Witt Jr. 3b400001.251
Perez c412000.223
Pasquantino dh311211.261
Massey 2b402001.341
Eaton lf300012.205
Pratto 1b200000.195
a-Rooker ph100000.333
O'Hearn 1b101000.216
Isbel cf200000.221
b-Taylor ph-cf200002.273
Lopez ss402001.243
Totals34282310
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b-2b411011.332
Correa ss211020.273
Buxton cf402002.226
Miranda dh301101.275
Polanco 2b311100.235
Beckham 1b000000.105
Gordon lf301001.273
c-Celestino ph-lf100000.265
Urshela 3b400001.261
Kepler rf413100.230
Sánchez c301111.219
1-Cave pr000000.207
León c000000.200
Totals31411447
Kansas City200000000280
Minnesota01002100x4110

a-flied out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B – Massey 2 (4), O'Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR – Pasquantino (8), off Ryan. RBIs – Pasquantino 2 (14), Kepler (40), Miranda (48), Polanco (55), Sánchez (42). SB – Eaton (2). SF – Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Isbel, Taylor 2); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 11; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Polanco. GIDP – Melendez, Polanco, Sánchez.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, O'Hearn); Minnesota 1 (Beckham, Correa, Beckham).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 2-75104437945.11
Cuas10000123.86
Garrett1⅔0000054.45
Staumont1⅔00010165.60
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 9-55⅓62226803.92
Thielbar, H, 130000184.14
Jax, H, 141⅔00010143.91
Duran, H, 151⅔00002102.09
López, S, 21-271⅔20001131.99
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Miranda).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:57. A – 22,003 (38,544).

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKenna cf-lf513100.271
Rutschman c401102.246
Santander rf311121.262
Mullins cf000000.264
Mountcastle 1b321222.253
Urías 3b401001.244
Hays lf-rf400001.256
Mateo ss311010.232
Vavra 2b210110.294
Nevin dh200100.199
1-Phillips pr-dh110001.144
a-Odor ph-dh100000.205
Totals3278768
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh412011.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b411111.284
Gurriel Jr. lf402200.310
Hernández rf400002.268
Bichette ss301011.260
Chapman 3b401000.239
Tapia cf200011.275
b-Espinal ph-2b100000.265
Merrifield 2b-cf401001.241
Jansen c310012.204
Totals3338359
Baltimore102310000781
Toronto002010000382

a-grounded out for Phillips in the 8th. b-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.

1-ran for Nevin in the 4th.

E – Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B – McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR – Mountcastle (16), off Kikuchi; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Bradish. RBIs – Santander (61), Mountcastle 2 (57), Nevin (16), McKenna (10), Rutschman (22), Vavra (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (47), Guerrero Jr. (70). SF – Rutschman, Vavra.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle, Santander); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hays, Santander. GIDP – Santander, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle; Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Gurriel Jr.; Jansen; Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish463345966.38
Baker, W, 4-31⅓00002164.10
Tate110002202.48
Pérez0000011.11
Bautista1⅔10010121.65
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, L, 4-73⅓46333805.25
Richards111121345.05
Thornton2⅔00013244.30
Pop1⅔10000150.00
Cimber1⅔20001133.10
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-0, Richards 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 3:20. A – 26,769 (53,506).

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b502200.272
Lowe dh400011.233
Arozarena rf400001.256
D.Peralta lf411002.279
Chang 2b000000.213
Paredes 2b301110.218
1-Quinn pr-lf010000.258
Choi 1b401002.242
Walls ss210021.176
Siri cf411102.191
Mejía c301001.266
Totals33474410
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b402001.247
Judge rf401001.300
Rizzo 1b401003.221
Donaldson 3b300012.222
Andújar dh401002.250
Benintendi lf300000.302
Trevino c401001.265
Kiner-Falefa ss201001.270
Hicks cf300001.218
Totals31070112
Tampa Bay000100003471
New York000000000070

1-ran for Paredes in the 9th.

E – Yarbrough (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B – Díaz (22), Rizzo (18). 3B – D.Peralta (1). RBIs – Paredes (34), Siri (12), Díaz 2 (38). S – Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Lowe); New York 2 (Donaldson, Hicks). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; New York 1 for 5.

LIDP – Arozarena. GIDP – Hicks, Judge.

DP – Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Paredes, Choi; Mejía, Choi; Walls, Paredes, Choi); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Kiner-Falefa).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks2⅔30002192.25
Yarbrough, W, 1-74⅔30006584.75
Thompson, H, 10110002223.60
B.Raley, H, 170000162.39
Adam1⅔00011161.17
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 9-56⅔511261043.30
Loáisiga1⅓00002206.00
W.Peralta1⅓02222312.53
Trivino21100175.79

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 2-2. HBP – Beeks (Kiner-Falefa), Trivino (Mejía).

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 3:21. A – 42,192 (47,309).

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b511001.250
Contreras c500002.249
Happ lf322210.282
Suzuki rf412102.244
Reyes dh401101.333
Hoerner ss401002.301
McKinstry 3b300010.156
Wisdom 1b300013.221
Morel cf400003.257
Totals35474314
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b401000.243
Meneses rf-1b401002.385
Voit 1b310112.226
Robles cf000000.231
Hernandez lf312101.272
a-Call ph-lf100000.000
Cruz dh412301.239
Ruiz c300000.243
Abrams ss400001.225
Thomas cf-rf411001.231
Vargas 3b311000.263
Totals3358518
Chicago200010100471
Washington00004001x581

a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 8th.

E – McKinstry (1), Abrams (5). LOB – Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B – Hoerner (17), Madrigal (5), Thomas (17), Cruz (16). 3B – Reyes (1). HR – Happ 2 (12), off Gray; Cruz (9), off Hughes. RBIs – Happ 2 (54), Reyes (4), Suzuki (35), Voit (52), Hernandez (41), Cruz 3 (56). SB – McKinstry (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Reyes, Hoerner, Morel); Washington 4 (Cruz, Vargas, Abrams, Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 1 for 10; Washington 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – McKinstry, Ruiz.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman464014943.96
Leiter Jr.2⅓10003274.50
Hughes, L, 1-11⅔11101203.19
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔5332101054.79
Harvey, BS, 0-11⅔21111223.57
Edwards Jr., W, 4-31⅔00002163.16
Finnegan, S, 5-91⅔0000193.47
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 2-2. HBP_Hughes (Ruiz). PB_Contreras (5).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:59. A – 25,467 (41,339).

Miami 3, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400000.249
Soto rf300012.255
Machado 3b402000.301
Bell 1b400002.285
Drury dh401001.266
Cronenworth 2b301010.237
Grisham cf200012.200
a-Myers ph101000.257
Kim ss400001.247
Nola c300000.244
Totals3205038
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b400002.260
Berti 2b402000.268
Aguilar dh400001.237
Bleday rf411102.215
Rojas ss423000.241
Stallings c303110.221
Díaz 1b200100.138
Burdick cf300002.171
Williams lf300001.247
Totals3139318
San Diego000000000050
Miami02000100x390

a-singled for Grisham in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 8, Miami 8. 2B – Berti (12). 3B – Rojas (2). HR – Bleday (3), off Musgrove. RBIs – Bleday (4), Díaz (2), Stallings (27). SB – Berti (29), Díaz (1). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Bell, Kim); Miami 5 (Aguilar 2, Burdick, Williams 2). RISP – San Diego 0 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.

GIDP – Burdick.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, L, 8-66⅔833051122.98
Wilson1⅔10001203.47
Hill1⅔00012213.15
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 11-57⅔400271081.92
Okert, H, 161⅔00001132.61
Scott, S, 17-221⅔10010304.50
HBP_Musgrove (Burdick), Hill (Díaz).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ben May.

T – 3:04. A – 9,123 (36,742).

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott ss503000.225
Hoskins 1b401011.249
Bohm dh511002.287
Realmuto c412011.261
Castellanos rf511102.258
Segura 2b411011.278
Sosa 3b402300.200
Marsh cf401001.226
Vierling lf400001.216
Totals39412439
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley lf411100.247
Solano dh401002.310
K.Farmer 3b403000.268
Votto 1b400000.208
Almora Jr. cf411003.227
Reynolds 2b411001.251
Aquino rf401001.184
Barrero ss300001.200
Papierski c301200.136
Totals3439308
Philadelphia0030100004120
Cincinnati020000010390

LOB – Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Segura (5), Sosa (6), Realmuto (17), K.Farmer (21), Almora Jr. (10). HR – Fraley (4), off Syndergaard. RBIs – Castellanos (55), Sosa 3 (12), Papierski 2 (4), Fraley (10). SB – Marsh (1), Reynolds (5), Stott (6), Castellanos (7), Realmuto (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Castellanos 3, Segura, Vierling, Marsh 2); Cincinnati 1 (Votto). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

GIDP – Barrero, Votto.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Sosa, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, W, 2-07⅔83306774.50
Robertson, H, 21⅔10001101.99
Domínguez, S, 9-101⅔0000181.45
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-105⅔1044141056.31
Gibaut1⅔10023286.06
Cessa2⅔00000185.50
Strickland1⅔10002205.56
WP_Minor.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 2:53. A – 14,635 (42,319).

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1 (First game)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf411001.237
Reyes rf301011.261
Báez ss401001.227
H.Castro 1b400102.282
Cabrera dh400003.263
Candelario 3b300001.198
Haase c200010.235
Schoop 2b300002.201
Baddoo lf300002.174
Totals30131213
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401000.294
Rosario ss410000.285
Ramírez 3b402101.284
Giménez 2b413301.313
Gonzalez rf402001.300
Miller 1b300011.241
Jones dh400003.253
Hedges c300010.176
Straw cf321010.207
Totals3349437
Detroit100000000131
Cleveland00001030x490

E – Báez (20). LOB – Detroit 4, Cleveland 8. 2B – Báez (24), Giménez (19), Gonzalez (16). HR – Giménez (13), off Chafin. RBIs – H.Castro (27), Ramírez (94), Giménez 3 (54). SB – Straw 2 (15), Reyes (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Cabrera, H.Castro); Cleveland 5 (Hedges 3, Jones, Rosario). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 3 for 15.

Runners moved up – H.Castro, Miller. GIDP – Miller.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison5⅓711141014.23
Vest, L, 3-31⅔12211173.91
Chafin1110292.54
Peralta1⅔00010162.58
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale6⅔311110825.62
Karinchak, W, 1-01⅔00012221.62
Stephan, H, 101⅔0000172.54
Clase, S, 27-291⅔0000081.27
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 1-0, Chafin 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:54.

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5 (Second game)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf511003.236
Reyes rf503201.270
W.Castro ss402110.246
Báez dh501001.227
H.Castro 1b500000.277
Schoop 2b522103.203
Carpenter lf433100.267
Barnhart c413200.208
Clemens 3b400001.127
Totals41715719
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402101.297
Rosario ss400000.283
Ramírez dh400000.281
Naylor 1b100000.273
Miller 1b311000.242
Giménez 2b411202.312
Gonzalez rf412002.305
Benson cf210010.136
Maile c412200.235
Freeman 3b200010.222
Totals3258525
Detroit0100220207150
Cleveland000300101581

E – Gonzalez (4). LOB – Detroit 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Carpenter (1), Gonzalez (17). HR – Schoop (9), off Morgan; Carpenter (1), off Morgan; Giménez (14), off Garcia; Maile (2), off Garcia. RBIs – Barnhart 2 (13), Reyes 2 (17), W.Castro (19), Schoop (33), Carpenter (1), Giménez 2 (56), Maile 2 (13), Kwan (30). CS – W.Castro (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Maile). RISP – Detroit 4 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Benson. GIDP – Báez, Freeman, Rosario.

DP – Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro; Clemens, Schoop, H.Castro; W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 1-06⅔53305883.29
Cisnero, H, 111120202.16
Jiménez, H, 80000063.43
Lange, H, 151⅔0000083.06
Soto, S, 21-231⅔2110083.24
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry5⅔83313725.40
Morgan, L, 4-31⅔22200174.25
Shaw1⅔42202315.40
Hentges1⅔10002143.09
Sandlin1⅔00002132.35
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-0, Hentges 2-1. HBP_Garcia 2 (Benson,Freeman). WP_Garcia, Shaw.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:01. A – 16,980 (34,788).

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf402000.267
Marte rf200011.290
Perez c100000.148
Lindor ss300000.267
Marrero ss100000.000
Alonso 1b300002.279
Naquin rf100001.254
Vogelbach dh400000.239
Canha lf401000.265
McNeil 2b414000.315
Escobar 3b400100.216
McCann c-1b300001.184
Totals3417115
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf523300.278
Heredia rf000000.136
Swanson ss413310.294
Riley 3b511000.291
Olson 1b511102.249
Contreras dh411111.258
Rosario lf311100.185
a-Grossman ph-lf201001.263
d'Arnaud c421300.257
Grissom 2b322010.429
Harris II cf421100.292
Totals3913151334
New York000010000171
Atlanta03020800x13151
a-struck out for Rosario in the 6th.

E – Escobar (9), Acuña Jr. (4). LOB – New York 7, Atlanta 6. 2B – McNeil 2 (29), Canha (12), Swanson (25), Acuña Jr. 3 (16), Grissom (2). HR – Contreras (16), off Carrasco; Rosario (4), off Carrasco; d'Arnaud (12), off Givens. RBIs – Escobar (44), Contreras (32), Rosario (18), Acuña Jr. 3 (32), Swanson 3 (64), Harris II (39), Olson (76). SB – Swanson (15).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar 2, Marrero); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Olson, Harris II). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Atlanta 7 for 14.

Runners moved up – Escobar, Perez, Harris II. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 13-52⅔43311513.92
Rodríguez111111255.03
Medina1⅓56510504.63
Givens1⅔43302224.05
Ruf2⅔10000140.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 7-45⅔31114873.04
McHugh1⅓00000182.98
Young240001510.00
Inherited runners-scored_Medina 1-1, Givens 1-1. HBP_Carrasco (d'Arnaud).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:18. A – 38,380 (41,084).

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf510002.266
France 1b510001.287
Winker dh522201.229
Haniger rf301022.294
Crawford ss402210.261
Frazier 2b302001.245
b-Suárez ph-3b200001.225
Raleigh c400002.204
Haggerty lf-2b-lf411001.314
Lamb 3b-lf301000.167
c-Santana ph000010.197
1-Moore pr-2b010000.192
Totals38694411
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh401001.254
Fletcher 2b302000.275
a-Rojas ph-3b100000.119
Rengifo 3b-2b411100.270
Ward rf311000.266
Walsh 1b302111.227
Duggar lf400004.169
Stassi c400003.204
Sierra cf401000.208
Velazquez ss300003.177
d-Adell ph100001.227
Totals34282113
Seattle101000004691
Los Angeles100100000282

a-flied out for Fletcher in the 7th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 8th. c-walked for Lamb in the 9th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Santana in the 9th.

E – Haniger (1), Stassi 2 (6). LOB – Seattle 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Lamb (1), Ward (13). 3B – Rengifo (3). HR – Winker (12), off Ohtani; Rengifo (8), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Winker 2 (44), Crawford 2 (31), Rengifo (30), Walsh (43). SB – Haggerty (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Suárez, Haggerty, Frazier, Rodríguez); Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Duggar). RISP – Seattle 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

GIDP – Rengifo.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Lamb, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo6⅔622191092.18
D.Castillo1⅔00001203.63
Muñoz, W, 2-41⅔20001132.66
Sewald1⅔00002142.27
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani6⅔72218972.69
Wantz100002223.24
Loup, L, 0-41⅔24131304.53
Chavez0000054.76
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 2-0. IBB_off Loup (Haniger). HBP_L.Castillo (Ward). WP_Ohtani.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:26. A – 23,096 (45,517).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette