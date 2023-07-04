Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 3, 2023

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.246
|Kelenic rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hernández dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|1-Caballero pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Pollock lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.042
|b-France ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|2
|12
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Conforto dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Sabol c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.255
|Wisely 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Schmitt ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|a-B.Crawford ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|2
|11
|Seattle
|000
|100
|104
|6
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|003
|5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Moore in the 9th. c-singled for Wisely in the 9th.
1-ran for Ford in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 8, San Francisco 4. 2B – Kelenic (20), Rodríguez (16), Wade Jr. (13), Davis (14). HR – Sabol (9), off Woo; Sabol (10), off Sewald. RBIs – Rodríguez 3 (46), J.Crawford (31), Hernández (49), Sabol 5 (33). SB – Caballero 2 (13), Rodríguez (20). SF – J.Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Hernández, Wong 3, Raleigh); San Francisco 2 (Wisely, Davis). RISP – Seattle 2 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Pederson, Matos.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|88
|4.08
|Adcock
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Muñoz, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.57
|Sewald
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|24
|3.31
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|11
|100
|3.38
|Ta.Rogers
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.86
|Ty.Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.87
|Doval, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|25
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. HBP – Doval (France). WP – Webb, Doval. PB – Sabol (4).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:34. A – 40,691 (41,915).
Cincinnati 3, Washington 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|McLain ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Fraley rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Fairchild ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|Steer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|1-Senzel pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Benson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|2-Garrett pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|5
|Cincinnati
|010
|200
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|101
|000
|2
|8
|0
a-hit by pitch for Fraley in the 8th.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 9th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 9th.
LOB – Cincinnati 8, Washington 6. 2B – Thomas (22). HR – Votto (4), off Irvin; Candelario (12), off Weaver. RBIs – Stephenson (36), Votto 2 (10), Candelario (40), Ruiz (31). SB – Fairchild (9). CS – Garrett (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, McLain, De La Cruz, Votto); Washington 3 (Smith, Abrams, García). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Fraley, McLain, Benson, García, Meneses.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 2-2
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|85
|6.72
|Gibaut, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.57
|Farmer, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.46
|Law, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.45
|Díaz, S, 24-25
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.13
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 1-5
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|89
|4.70
|Weems
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|1.72
|La Sorsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|18.00
|Willingham
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-1. HBP – Weems (Friedl), La Sorsa (Fairchild).
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:37. A – 36,290 (41,376).
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Young 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Leiter Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Morel dh-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Fulmer p-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Merryweather p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Suzuki rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.193
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Contreras dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Yelich lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Miller 1b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.283
|Perkins rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|a-Tapia ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|Monasterio 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|b-Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|c-Jones ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|Tellez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.207
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Chicago
|033
|000
|000
|6
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|32x
|8
|9
|1
a-walked for Perkins in the 7th. b- for Monasterio in the 7th. c-doubled for Winker in the 7th.
E – Miller (4). LOB – Chicago 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Swanson (15), Morel (6), Madrigal (8), Hoerner (15), Contreras (13), Jones (1). 3B – Yelich (2). RBIs – Bellinger (24), Morel (38), Barnhart 2 (7), Madrigal 2 (17), Contreras (30), Yelich (41), Adames 2 (37), Jones 3 (3), Miller (23). SB – Young (1), Wiemer (11), Monasterio (3), Yelich (19). SF – Miller.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Swanson, Happ, Young); Milwaukee 5 (Contreras 2, Turang 2, Monasterio). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 9.
GIDP – Happ.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Miller).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|73
|4.10
|Fulmer
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|35
|4.50
|Merryweather, H, 4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|25
|3.57
|Kay, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1.59
|Leiter Jr., L, 1-2
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|2.83
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6⅔
|9
|6
|6
|1
|7
|93
|3.64
|Bukauskas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Payamps, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.06
|Williams, S, 18-19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.47
Kay pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 4-0, Kay 3-3, Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP – Bukauskas (Young), Kay (Caratini).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:56. A – 43,209 (41,700).
Houston 12, Texas 11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Dubón ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tucker rf
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.243
|McCormick cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Diaz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Julks lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Totals
|40
|12
|13
|12
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Heim c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Jankowski lf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.325
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.306
|J.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|39
|11
|12
|11
|1
|7
|Houston
|060
|400
|002
|12
|13
|3
|Texas
|002
|340
|110
|11
|12
|0
E – Dubón (4), Julks (1), Bregman (9). LOB – Houston 5, Texas 4. 2B – Tucker (19), J.Abreu (15), McCormick (9), Seager (24). HR – McCormick (8), off Pérez; Diaz (8), off Pérez; Tucker (13), off Pérez; J.Abreu (7), off Otto; Taveras (10), off Javier; Jankowski (1), off Javier; García (21), off Neris. RBIs – McCormick 2 (26), Diaz (18), Tucker 4 (55), Bregman (54), J.Abreu 4 (45), Taveras 3 (39), Jankowski 5 (18), García 2 (69), Seager (50). SB – Semien (9), Julks (13). SF – Seager. S – J.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Altuve, Julks, J.Abreu 2); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 5 for 12; Texas 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Maldonado, Diaz, J.Smith, Taveras.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|4⅓
|9
|8
|8
|0
|4
|88
|4.34
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.70
|Stanek, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.23
|Neris, BS, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1.30
|B.Abreu, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.92
|Pressly, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.65
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|1⅓
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|57
|4.81
|Otto
|3⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|53
|8.31
|Bradford
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|4.98
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|W.Smith, L, 1-3, BS, 14-16
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|3.19
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 2-2, Bradford 1-0. HBP – Bradford (Tucker).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:04. A – 38,936 (40,000).
Miami 5, St. Louis 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Walker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Gorman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Baker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Nootbaar cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.388
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Cooper 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Segura 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Wendle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Berti pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|St. Louis
|011
|001
|100
|4
|11
|0
|Miami
|200
|000
|30x
|5
|6
|0
a-doubled for Wendle in the 7th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 7th.
LOB – St. Louis 10, Miami 1. 2B – Arenado (14), Contreras (17), DeJong (8), Soler (15), Sánchez (13), Gurriel (10). HR – Contreras (9), off Garrett. RBIs – Nootbaar (24), Contreras (32), DeJong (27), Arenado (55), De La Cruz (44), Sánchez (26), Gurriel 2 (18), Fortes (16). SB – DeJong (4). CS – Fortes (2). SF – Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Edman, Walker 2, Nootbaar); Miami 1 (Segura). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 13; Miami 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Carlson, De La Cruz. GIDP – Edman.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Contreras, Edman, Contreras); Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Cooper).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|6⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|96
|4.51
|Pallante, L, 2-1, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.11
|Stratton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.65
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|5
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|90
|3.61
|Nardi
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.19
|Brazoban, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.16
|Scott, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.15
|Puk, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 2-2, Nardi 1-1, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Garrett (DeJong), Scott (Carlson).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:37. A – 19,638 (37,446).
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|A.Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|J.Naylor 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Arias 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|B.Naylor c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|002
|110
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|200
|2
|8
|0
LOB – Atlanta 3, Cleveland 9. 2B – Murphy (16), Straw (12), Kwan (20), Giménez (13). HR – Harris II 2 (9), off Williams; Ozuna (17), off Williams. RBIs – Harris II 2 (24), Albies (60), Ozuna (40), A.Rosario 2 (28). SB – Acuña Jr. (40), A.Rosario (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (E.Rosario, Ozuna); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Straw, J.Naylor, B.Naylor). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Ozuna. GIDP – Riley.
DP – Cleveland 1 (A.Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, W, 7-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|1
|92
|2.45
|Minter, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.03
|Anderson, H, 14
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.24
|Iglesias, S, 15-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.01
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 0-1
|6⅓
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|91
|3.79
|Curry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Curry 1-0. WP – Elder.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:26. A – 38,106 (34,788).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|0
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|1-Cabrera pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.131
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Volpe ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|5
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|012
|000
|000
|3
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|13x
|6
|11
|1
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E – Bader (3). LOB – Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B – Rutschman (12), Santander (21), Higashioka (8), Stanton (6), Kiner-Falefa (6). HR – Volpe (11), off Wells; Higashioka (4), off Wells; Bader (7), off Coulombe. RBIs – Mullins (41), Rutschman (36), O'Hearn (22), Volpe (30), Higashioka (20), Bader 3 (26). S – Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías, O'Hearn 2); New York 2 (Donaldson, Torres). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 1 for 7.
GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|86
|3.19
|Baumann, H, 6
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.10
|Cano, L, 1-1, BS, 4-7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.32
|Coulombe
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2.79
|Vallimont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|4⅓
|9
|3
|2
|0
|5
|86
|4.52
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.69
|Hamilton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.44
|Kahnle, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Holmes, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored – Cano 2-1, Coulombe 1-1, Ramirez 2-0. WP – Cano.
Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:49. A – 46,015 (47,309).
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.298
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Pratto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Solano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|b-Kirilloff ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Julien ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro lf-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Kepler rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|34
|8
|14
|8
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|011
|4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|110
|010
|05x
|8
|14
|0
a-struck out for Miranda in the 6th. b-singled for Solano in the 7th. c-homered for Farmer in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B – Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR – Garcia (3), off Ryan; Pratto (6), off Headrick; Julien (5), off Clarke. RBIs – Garcia (21), Pratto 2 (26), Witt Jr. (43), Buxton 2 (33), M.Taylor 2 (26), Julien (10), Kepler (26), Correa (38), Kirilloff (15). SB – Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). CS – Castro (3). SF – Buxton 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pratto 4); Minnesota 3 (Farmer, M.Taylor, Julien). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Vázquez. GIDP – Farmer.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cox
|4
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|81
|3.05
|Cuas
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.37
|Snider
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Clarke, L, 1-3
|⅓
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|18
|6.06
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.96
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|94
|3.42
|Moran, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.19
|Balazovic, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.23
|Headrick, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|5.40
|Pagán
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Wittgren 2-1, Balazovic 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:44. A – 28,218 (38,544).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Palacios lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Gonzales ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Triolo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|a-Joe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.195
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|120
|00x
|5
|9
|1
a-hit by pitch for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Santana (3), Grove (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Santana (21), Peralta (9), Heyward (13), Rojas (10). HR – Muncy (19), off Keller. RBIs – Triolo (2), Hedges (13), Muncy (49), Heyward (21), Rojas (8), Peralta (30). SB – Gonzales (0). CS – Gonzales (1). SF – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Palacios 3, Davis); Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Peralta, Vargas, Heyward, Freeman 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Santana, Martinez. GIDP – Santana, Palacios.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman; Vargas, Rojas, Freeman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 9-4
|5⅔
|8
|5
|4
|1
|7
|101
|3.52
|De Los Santos
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.90
|Moreta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.68
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|4⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|79
|7.02
|Ferguson, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.90
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.45
|Graterol, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.95
|Hudson, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Phillips, S, 12-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.85
HBP – Grove (Suwinski), Keller (Vargas), Ferguson (Suwinski), Phillips (Joe). WP – Grove.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:33. A – 49,652 (56,000).
San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|d-Moniak ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.303
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Renfroe 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Escobar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Rengifo rf-ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|a-Thaiss ph-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Fletcher ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Moustakas ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|38
|3
|14
|3
|6
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Soto lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.259
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Carpenter dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|c-Cruz ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|5
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|100
|3
|14
|0
|San Diego
|300
|102
|31x
|10
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Wallach in the 6th. b-singled for Fletcher in the 6th. c-struck out for Carpenter in the 6th. d- for Trout in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 14, San Diego 6. 2B – Ward 2 (14), Bogaerts (14). 3B – Tatis Jr. (1). HR – Rengifo (5), off Hill; Bogaerts (9), off Barría. RBIs – Ward (31), Trout (44), Rengifo (22), Bogaerts 3 (31), Cronenworth 3 (30), Machado (37), Tatis Jr. 3 (44). CS – Cronenworth (1). SF – Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Escobar 2, Fletcher, Renfroe 3); San Diego 3 (Cruz, Machado, Sánchez). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 16; San Diego 8 for 14.
Runners moved up – Thaiss. GIDP – Escobar, Fletcher, Rendon.
DP – San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barría, L, 2-4
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|87
|3.31
|Mederos
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|13.50
|Davidson
|1⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|32
|6.82
|Bachman
|1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|44
|3.18
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 5-7
|5⅔
|7
|0
|0
|4
|7
|100
|3.03
|Tapia
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.57
|Cosgrove, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.93
|Hill
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.93
|Martinez, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.94
|Hader
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.17
Mederos pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Davidson 3-1, Bachman 2-2, Cosgrove 2-1, Martinez 1-0. WP – Bachman, Snell.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:15. A – 45,101 (40,222).
