Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 3, 2023

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Crawford ss401102.246
Rodríguez cf411310.246
Kelenic rf501002.251
Hernández dh512100.256
Raleigh c500002.219
Suárez 3b402001.226
Ford 1b302011.238
1-Caballero pr010000.239
Pollock lf000000.155
Moore lf300003.042
b-France ph-1b010000.267
Wong 2b421001.162
Totals376105212
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401001.279
Pederson lf400002.245
Davis 3b411001.283
Conforto dh311011.238
Yastrzemski rf311010.260
Matos cf400002.226
Sabol c422500.255
Wisely 2b300001.188
c-Flores ph101000.254
Schmitt ss200002.240
a-B.Crawford ph-ss200001.218
Totals34575211
Seattle0001001046100
San Francisco000200003570

a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Moore in the 9th. c-singled for Wisely in the 9th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 8, San Francisco 4. 2B – Kelenic (20), Rodríguez (16), Wade Jr. (13), Davis (14). HR – Sabol (9), off Woo; Sabol (10), off Sewald. RBIs – Rodríguez 3 (46), J.Crawford (31), Hernández (49), Sabol 5 (33). SB – Caballero 2 (13), Rodríguez (20). SF – J.Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Hernández, Wong 3, Raleigh); San Francisco 2 (Wisely, Davis). RISP – Seattle 2 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Pederson, Matos.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo6⅔32227884.08
Adcock1⅔00000120.00
Muñoz, W, 2-11⅔0000282.57
Sewald1⅔43302243.31
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb67222111003.38
Ta.Rogers0000022.86
Ty.Rogers1⅔00000101.87
Doval, L, 2-31⅔34401252.77

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. HBP – Doval (France). WP – Webb, Doval. PB – Sabol (4).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:34. A – 40,691 (41,915).

Cincinnati 3, Washington 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf301010.309
McLain ss500002.305
India 2b400001.251
De La Cruz 3b411003.280
Fraley rf311000.274
a-Fairchild ph-rf000000.237
Votto 1b411200.154
Steer dh401000.282
Stephenson c302111.262
1-Senzel pr-lf000000.242
Benson lf400001.282
Maile c000000.230
Totals3437328
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf402001.302
García 2b400000.272
Candelario 3b321111.265
Smith 1b401001.264
Meneses dh400000.280
Ruiz c401100.229
Dickerson lf402001.247
2-Garrett pr000000.275
Abrams ss400000.231
Hill cf301001.159
Totals3428215
Cincinnati010200000370
Washington000101000280

a-hit by pitch for Fraley in the 8th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 9th. 2-ran for Dickerson in the 9th.

LOB – Cincinnati 8, Washington 6. 2B – Thomas (22). HR – Votto (4), off Irvin; Candelario (12), off Weaver. RBIs – Stephenson (36), Votto 2 (10), Candelario (40), Ruiz (31). SB – Fairchild (9). CS – Garrett (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, McLain, De La Cruz, Votto); Washington 3 (Smith, Abrams, García). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Fraley, McLain, Benson, García, Meneses.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, W, 2-25⅔62212856.72
Gibaut, H, 91⅔10001213.57
Farmer, H, 81⅔00001123.46
Law, H, 31⅔00001182.45
Díaz, S, 24-251⅔10000142.13
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 1-56⅔63313894.70
Weems1⅓00004291.72
La Sorsa000011318.00
Willingham1⅔100102213.50

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-1. HBP – Weems (Friedl), La Sorsa (Fairchild).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:37. A – 36,290 (41,376).

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 6
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman rf-cf400011.250
Hoerner 2b501001.282
Young 1b400000.235
Happ lf401011.254
Swanson ss422012.259
Bellinger cf411101.276
Leiter Jr. p000000---
Morel dh-3b422100.285
Madrigal 3b211200.278
Fulmer p-p100001.000
Merryweather p000000---
Kay p000000---
Suzuki rf100001.245
Barnhart c402201.193
Totals37610639
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Contreras dh522101.250
Yelich lf433110.282
Adames ss502200.206
Miller 1b-3b310112.283
Perkins rf200011.247
a-Tapia ph-rf110011.148
Monasterio 3b201010.265
b-Winker ph000000.207
c-Jones ph1013001.000
Tellez 1b100000.213
Wiemer cf200020.207
Caratini c300001.248
Turang 2b310011.199
Totals3289887
Chicago0330000006100
Milwaukee00300032x891

a-walked for Perkins in the 7th. b- for Monasterio in the 7th. c-doubled for Winker in the 7th.

E – Miller (4). LOB – Chicago 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Swanson (15), Morel (6), Madrigal (8), Hoerner (15), Contreras (13), Jones (1). 3B – Yelich (2). RBIs – Bellinger (24), Morel (38), Barnhart 2 (7), Madrigal 2 (17), Contreras (30), Yelich (41), Adames 2 (37), Jones 3 (3), Miller (23). SB – Young (1), Wiemer (11), Monasterio (3), Yelich (19). SF – Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Swanson, Happ, Young); Milwaukee 5 (Contreras 2, Turang 2, Monasterio). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Milwaukee 4 for 9.

GIDP – Happ.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Miller).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly343335734.10
Fulmer2⅓00020354.50
Merryweather, H, 413320253.57
Kay, BS, 0-11001061.59
Leiter Jr., L, 1-21⅓32202252.83
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Teheran6⅔96617933.64
Bukauskas1⅔00010110.00
Payamps, W, 3-11⅔00001152.06
Williams, S, 18-191⅔10011191.47

Kay pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 4-0, Kay 3-3, Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP – Bukauskas (Young), Kay (Caratini).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:56. A – 43,209 (41,700).

Houston 12, Texas 11
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b310021.264
Dubón ss511001.286
Tucker rf434400.295
Bregman 3b511101.245
J.Abreu 1b522402.243
McCormick cf512200.263
Diaz dh511101.266
Julks lf512000.262
Maldonado c310011.171
Totals4012131237
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500001.283
Seager ss411101.349
Lowe 1b500000.272
García rf522201.262
Jung 3b522002.272
Heim c421011.282
Jankowski lf423500.325
Taveras cf423300.306
J.Smith dh300001.211
Totals3911121117
Houston06040000212133
Texas00234011011120

E – Dubón (4), Julks (1), Bregman (9). LOB – Houston 5, Texas 4. 2B – Tucker (19), J.Abreu (15), McCormick (9), Seager (24). HR – McCormick (8), off Pérez; Diaz (8), off Pérez; Tucker (13), off Pérez; J.Abreu (7), off Otto; Taveras (10), off Javier; Jankowski (1), off Javier; García (21), off Neris. RBIs – McCormick 2 (26), Diaz (18), Tucker 4 (55), Bregman (54), J.Abreu 4 (45), Taveras 3 (39), Jankowski 5 (18), García 2 (69), Seager (50). SB – Semien (9), Julks (13). SF – Seager. S – J.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Altuve, Julks, J.Abreu 2); Texas 3 (Lowe, Semien, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 5 for 12; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Maldonado, Diaz, J.Smith, Taveras.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier4⅓98804884.34
Maton11011161.70
Stanek, H, 31⅔00000174.23
Neris, BS, 2-31⅔1110191.30
B.Abreu, W, 3-21⅔11000172.92
Pressly, S, 18-211⅔00001112.65
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez1⅓66620574.81
Otto3⅓44412538.31
Bradford2⅓00004304.98
Chapman1⅔00001130.00
W.Smith, L, 1-3, BS, 14-161⅔32200193.19

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 2-2, Bradford 1-0. HBP – Bradford (Tucker).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:04. A – 38,936 (40,000).

Miami 5, St. Louis 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b-cf500002.237
Goldschmidt 1b502001.288
Arenado 3b401102.277
Contreras c423111.222
Walker lf400002.294
Gorman 2b100000.231
Baker dh411002.278
DeJong ss302100.237
Carlson rf301000.247
Nootbaar cf-lf311111.256
Totals364114211
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b411000.388
Soler dh411000.242
De La Cruz lf400101.273
Sánchez rf301101.248
Cooper 1b210010.248
Segura 3b210010.197
Wendle ss200000.269
a-Gurriel ph101200.271
1-Berti pr-ss010000.276
Fortes c302100.224
Davis cf300002.250
Totals2856524
St. Louis0110011004110
Miami20000030x560

a-doubled for Wendle in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 7th.

LOB – St. Louis 10, Miami 1. 2B – Arenado (14), Contreras (17), DeJong (8), Soler (15), Sánchez (13), Gurriel (10). HR – Contreras (9), off Garrett. RBIs – Nootbaar (24), Contreras (32), DeJong (27), Arenado (55), De La Cruz (44), Sánchez (26), Gurriel 2 (18), Fortes (16). SB – DeJong (4). CS – Fortes (2). SF – Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Edman, Walker 2, Nootbaar); Miami 1 (Segura). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 13; Miami 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Carlson, De La Cruz. GIDP – Edman.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Contreras, Edman, Contreras); Miami 1 (Wendle, Arraez, Cooper).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas6⅓44422964.51
Pallante, L, 2-1, BS, 0-41⅔21101124.11
Stratton0000194.65
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett573306903.61
Nardi11110183.19
Brazoban, W, 3-11⅔10012203.16
Scott, H, 151⅔10002183.15
Puk, S, 14-161⅔10001152.77

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 2-2, Nardi 1-1, Brazoban 1-1. HBP – Garrett (DeJong), Scott (Carlson).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:37. A – 19,638 (37,446).

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411000.335
Albies 2b301111.260
Riley 3b400001.267
Olson 1b300010.250
Murphy c401001.294
Ozuna dh411101.251
E.Rosario lf400000.259
Arcia ss301000.296
Harris II cf322200.269
Totals3247424
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf513001.266
A.Rosario ss502200.261
Ramírez 3b300010.290
J.Naylor 1b200011.299
Arias 1b100000.188
Giménez 2b401000.246
Bell dh400000.224
Brennan rf300010.269
Straw cf412000.243
B.Naylor c400000.150
Totals3528232
Atlanta002110000470
Cleveland000000200280

LOB – Atlanta 3, Cleveland 9. 2B – Murphy (16), Straw (12), Kwan (20), Giménez (13). HR – Harris II 2 (9), off Williams; Ozuna (17), off Williams. RBIs – Harris II 2 (24), Albies (60), Ozuna (40), A.Rosario 2 (28). SB – Acuña Jr. (40), A.Rosario (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (E.Rosario, Ozuna); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Straw, J.Naylor, B.Naylor). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Ozuna. GIDP – Riley.

DP – Cleveland 1 (A.Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, W, 7-1672221922.45
Minter, H, 101⅔10010105.03
Anderson, H, 140000053.24
Iglesias, S, 15-171⅔00001114.01
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, L, 0-16⅓74422913.79
Curry200002333.18

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Anderson 2-0, Curry 1-0. WP – Elder.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:26. A – 38,106 (34,788).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b511002.238
Rutschman c513100.273
Santander dh402000.268
O'Hearn 1b412101.297
Urías 2b401001.257
Mullins cf401101.248
Hicks lf401001.188
Frazier rf401002.226
McKenna rf000000.253
Mateo ss400003.213
Totals383123011
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b400001.221
Torres 2b400000.245
Stanton rf402001.205
1-Cabrera pr-rf010000.205
Rizzo 1b311012.267
Bader cf412300.261
Donaldson dh300010.131
Kiner-Falefa lf402000.261
Volpe ss422101.225
Higashioka c212100.225
Totals32611525
Baltimore0120000003120
New York00002013x6111

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E – Bader (3). LOB – Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B – Rutschman (12), Santander (21), Higashioka (8), Stanton (6), Kiner-Falefa (6). HR – Volpe (11), off Wells; Higashioka (4), off Wells; Bader (7), off Coulombe. RBIs – Mullins (41), Rutschman (36), O'Hearn (22), Volpe (30), Higashioka (20), Bader 3 (26). S – Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Urías, O'Hearn 2); New York 2 (Donaldson, Torres). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 1 for 7.

GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells6⅔52224863.19
Baumann, H, 621100104.10
Cano, L, 1-1, BS, 4-711100141.32
Coulombe2220082.79
Vallimont10001110.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán4⅓93205864.52
Ramirez100002231.69
Hamilton1⅔20000171.44
Kahnle, W, 1-01⅔10002220.00
Holmes, S, 10-121⅔00002142.36

Inherited runners-scored – Cano 2-1, Coulombe 1-1, Ramirez 2-0. WP – Cano.

Umpires – Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:49. A – 46,015 (47,309).

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b312120.298
Witt Jr. ss512101.251
Pratto 1b512202.261
Olivares dh400002.250
Melendez lf300012.208
Fermin c401002.267
Waters rf400002.240
Isbel cf400002.193
Lopez 2b412000.231
Totals36494313
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss514101.228
Solano 1b201010.268
b-Kirilloff ph-1b202100.277
Buxton dh300201.207
Farmer 2b300001.244
c-Julien ph-2b211100.254
Castro lf-3b211020.253
Miranda 3b200001.213
a-Gallo ph-lf110011.191
Vázquez c411001.222
M.Taylor cf412200.218
Kepler rf422101.215
Totals34814847
Kansas City101000011490
Minnesota11001005x8140

a-struck out for Miranda in the 6th. b-singled for Solano in the 7th. c-homered for Farmer in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 8, Minnesota 8. 2B – Lopez (5), Witt Jr. (13), Correa (17). HR – Garcia (3), off Ryan; Pratto (6), off Headrick; Julien (5), off Clarke. RBIs – Garcia (21), Pratto 2 (26), Witt Jr. (43), Buxton 2 (33), M.Taylor 2 (26), Julien (10), Kepler (26), Correa (38), Kirilloff (15). SB – Castro 2 (17), Witt Jr. 2 (25). CS – Castro (3). SF – Buxton 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pratto 4); Minnesota 3 (Farmer, M.Taylor, Julien). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Vázquez. GIDP – Farmer.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cox473324813.05
Cuas1⅓00011184.37
Snider1⅔10001150.00
Clarke, L, 1-355510186.06
Wittgren1000184.96
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan6⅔62219943.42
Moran, H, 800011174.19
Balazovic, H, 10000061.23
Headrick, W, 2-01⅔11102125.40
Pagán1⅔21111254.04

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Wittgren 2-1, Balazovic 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:44. A – 28,218 (38,544).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Palacios lf500003.237
Reynolds dh400011.271
Suwinski cf200000.229
Santana 1b401000.245
Davis rf411001.300
Gonzales ss412001.258
Castro 2b301012.236
Triolo 3b201120.263
Hedges c201100.177
a-Joe ph000000.236
Totals3027248
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf300011.268
Freeman 1b411001.314
Smith c411001.275
Muncy 3b412102.195
Martinez dh400001.255
Peralta lf412101.290
Heyward cf401100.257
Vargas 2b310003.197
Rojas ss402100.236
Totals34594110
Pittsburgh010001000271
Los Angeles02012000x591

a-hit by pitch for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Santana (3), Grove (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Santana (21), Peralta (9), Heyward (13), Rojas (10). HR – Muncy (19), off Keller. RBIs – Triolo (2), Hedges (13), Muncy (49), Heyward (21), Rojas (8), Peralta (30). SB – Gonzales (0). CS – Gonzales (1). SF – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Palacios 3, Davis); Los Angeles 6 (Betts, Peralta, Vargas, Heyward, Freeman 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Santana, Martinez. GIDP – Santana, Palacios.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Vargas, Rojas, Freeman; Vargas, Rojas, Freeman).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 9-45⅔854171013.52
De Los Santos2⅔10002240.90
Moreta1⅔00001133.68
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove4⅔51123797.02
Ferguson, W, 5-31⅔00002182.90
Brasier1⅔21112212.45
Graterol, H, 81⅔00000101.95
Hudson, H, 11⅔00011210.00
Phillips, S, 12-131⅔00000141.85

HBP – Grove (Suwinski), Keller (Vargas), Ferguson (Suwinski), Phillips (Joe). WP – Grove.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:33. A – 49,652 (56,000).

San Diego 10, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf502101.242
Trout cf402112.263
d-Moniak ph-cf000000.307
Ohtani dh300021.303
Rendon 3b301021.240
Renfroe 1b-rf502002.248
Escobar 2b502000.310
Rengifo rf-ss423111.215
Wallach c200002.216
a-Thaiss ph-c300001.258
Fletcher ss200000.209
b-Moustakas ph-1b212000.273
Totals383143611
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b501003.257
Soto lf331021.277
Tatis Jr. rf523300.286
Machado 3b512100.245
Bogaerts ss323310.259
Cronenworth 1b302301.213
Sánchez c400000.206
Carpenter dh200001.178
c-Cruz ph-dh200001.245
Grisham cf220021.208
Totals3410121058
Los Angeles0000021003140
San Diego30010231x10120

a-grounded out for Wallach in the 6th. b-singled for Fletcher in the 6th. c-struck out for Carpenter in the 6th. d- for Trout in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 14, San Diego 6. 2B – Ward 2 (14), Bogaerts (14). 3B – Tatis Jr. (1). HR – Rengifo (5), off Hill; Bogaerts (9), off Barría. RBIs – Ward (31), Trout (44), Rengifo (22), Bogaerts 3 (31), Cronenworth 3 (30), Machado (37), Tatis Jr. 3 (44). CS – Cronenworth (1). SF – Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Escobar 2, Fletcher, Renfroe 3); San Diego 3 (Cruz, Machado, Sánchez). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 16; San Diego 8 for 14.

Runners moved up – Thaiss. GIDP – Escobar, Fletcher, Rendon.

DP – San Diego 3 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Cronenworth; Kim, Cronenworth).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barría, L, 2-45⅔54405873.31
Mederos322101813.50
Davidson1⅓02222326.82
Bachman142221443.18
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 5-75⅔700471003.03
Tapia32200173.57
Cosgrove, H, 110011150.93
Hill21100173.93
Martinez, H, 101⅓00002173.94
Hader1⅔10011191.17

Mederos pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Davidson 3-1, Bachman 2-2, Cosgrove 2-1, Martinez 1-0. WP – Bachman, Snell.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:15. A – 45,101 (40,222).

