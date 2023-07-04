Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 3, 2023

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. J.Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246 Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 3 1 0 .246 Kelenic rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251 Hernández dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .256 Raleigh c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Suárez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Ford 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .238 1-Caballero pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .239 Pollock lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Moore lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .042 b-France ph-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .267 Wong 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .162 Totals 37 6 10 5 2 12

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Conforto dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .260 Matos cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Sabol c 4 2 2 5 0 0 .255 Wisely 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 c-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Schmitt ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .240 a-B.Crawford ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 34 5 7 5 2 11

Seattle 000 100 104 6 10 0 San Francisco 000 200 003 5 7 0

a-grounded out for Schmitt in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Moore in the 9th. c-singled for Wisely in the 9th.

1-ran for Ford in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 8, San Francisco 4. 2B – Kelenic (20), Rodríguez (16), Wade Jr. (13), Davis (14). HR – Sabol (9), off Woo; Sabol (10), off Sewald. RBIs – Rodríguez 3 (46), J.Crawford (31), Hernández (49), Sabol 5 (33). SB – Caballero 2 (13), Rodríguez (20). SF – J.Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Hernández, Wong 3, Raleigh); San Francisco 2 (Wisely, Davis). RISP – Seattle 2 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Pederson, Matos.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woo 6⅔ 3 2 2 2 7 88 4.08 Adcock 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Muñoz, W, 2-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.57 Sewald 1⅔ 4 3 3 0 2 24 3.31

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 6 7 2 2 2 11 100 3.38 Ta.Rogers ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.86 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.87 Doval, L, 2-3 1⅔ 3 4 4 0 1 25 2.77

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 1-0. HBP – Doval (France). WP – Webb, Doval. PB – Sabol (4).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:34. A – 40,691 (41,915).