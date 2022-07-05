Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 4, 2022
Arizona 8, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|b-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Ruf lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Wynns ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Walton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|d-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Hummel lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Kennedy 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|2
|10
|San Francisco
|201
|000
|000
|3
|7
|2
|Arizona
|220
|002
|02x
|8
|11
|0
a- for Casali in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Slater in the 7th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 9th. d-lined out for Walton in the 9th.
E – Flores (7), Casali (2). LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Villar (1), Mercedes (2), Luplow (4), Marte (24), Rojas (9). RBIs – Wade Jr. 2 (8), Villar (1), Kennedy 2 (10), Marte (25), Rojas (19), Varsho 3 (38). SB – Slater (4), Varsho (5). S – Perdomo 2.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Flores 2, Villar, Casali); Arizona 4 (Luplow 2, Walker, C.Kelly). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Arizona 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Walton. GIDP – Mercedes, Walton.
DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Kennedy, Walker; Kennedy, Perdomo, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 7-5
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|101
|2.87
|Rogers
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.86
|Llovera
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|38
|5.40
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 4-8
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|100
|3.74
|Poppen, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.04
|Mantiply, H, 8
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|1.12
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.27
HBP – Bumgarner 2 (Flores,Ruf). WP – Llovera.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:13. A – 27,752 (48,686).
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.272
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Higgins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.283
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Gomes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|2-Simmons pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Velazquez cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Bote 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|5
|15
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|McCutchen rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Caratini 1b-c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|.245
|Hiura dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|1-Peterson pr-1b-3b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|c-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|6
|14
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|101
|3
|5
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 10th.
LOB – Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR – Velazquez (1), off Lauer; Suzuki (5), off Hader; Caratini (7), off Effross. RBIs – Velazquez (4), Suzuki (22), Severino (1), Yelich (31), Caratini 3 (17). SB – Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6). CS – Morel (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Hoerner, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Milwaukee 5 (Davis, Yelich, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP – Chicago 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Suzuki, Wisdom, McCutchen. GIDP – Wisdom.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Urías, Caratini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|108
|4.13
|Hughes
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.98
|Givens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.34
|Robertson, BS, 11-15
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|25
|1.95
|Effross, L, 1-4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3.09
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|101
|3.84
|Gustave
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.50
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.99
|Hader
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|1.35
|Boxberger, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 2-0. IBB – off Effross (Tellez). HBP – Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong). PB – Severino (1).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:29. A – 41,981 (41,900).
Houston 7, Kansas City 6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|3
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Peña ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Dubón lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Lee c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Kansas City
|221
|000
|010
|6
|11
|1
|Houston
|000
|110
|131
|7
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Lee in the 8th.
E – Heasley (1), Peña (12). LOB – Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B – Merrifield (18). 3B – Meyers (1). HR – Melendez (7), off Odorizzi; Melendez (8), off Maton; Alvarez (24), off Barlow. RBIs – Dozier 2 (27), Benintendi 2 (31), Melendez 2 (20), Tucker 3 (56), Altuve (29), Dubón (8), Gurriel (23), Alvarez (57). SB – Merrifield (14). CS – Witt Jr. (3). SF – Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); Houston 2 (Díaz, Gurriel). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Lopez, Dozier.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|6⅔
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|92
|4.76
|Mills, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|28
|5.06
|Garrett
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|6.75
|Clarke, BS, 1-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.33
|Barlow, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|90
|4.04
|Martinez
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|0.83
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.82
|Stanek, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.67
Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-1, Clarke 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:19. A – 33,936 (41,168).
Baltimore 7, Texas 6 (10)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Garver dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|2-Culberson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Duggar lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.300
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|b-Calhoun ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|c-Heim ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|6
|13
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Nevin 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Rutschman c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Odor 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.129
|a-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.194
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|6
|3
|8
|Texas
|000
|050
|001
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Baltimore
|011
|012
|001
|1
|7
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Araúz in the 8th. b-walked for Taveras in the 10th. c-struck out for Viloria in the 10th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E – Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB – Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B – Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR – Garver (9), off Kremer; Semien (10), off López; Mullins (7), off Dunning. RBIs – García (51), Lowe (34), Garver 3 (21), Semien (34), Araúz 2 (5), Mullins 2 (32), Rutschman (10), Mateo (21). SB – Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Taveras, García 2, Seager, Duggar, Smith); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Araúz, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP – Texas 3 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Seager, Mancini.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5⅓
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|80
|4.15
|Santana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.44
|Burke
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|1.12
|Martin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.24
|Barlow, BS, 13-16
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.96
|Moore, L, 3-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2.02
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|2.48
|Vespi
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|4.85
|Bautista
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.39
|C.Pérez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.03
|López
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.88
|Baker, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 1-0, Martin 2-0, C.Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Urías). HBP – Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:33. A – 18,670 (45,971).
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.248
|Lowe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|a-Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.327
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Cordero rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Arroyo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|3
|1
|7
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
|Boston
|000
|110
|02x
|4
|11
|1
a-lined out for Duran in the 7th.
E – Fleming (1), Crawford (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B – Arroyo (4). HR – Story (13), off Fleming. RBIs – Story (53), Devers (46), Cordero (22). CS – Devers (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Franco); Boston 2 (Dalbec 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Boston 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Díaz, Dalbec. GIDP – Arroyo.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Franco, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|2.55
|Fleming, L, 2-4
|5⅔
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|93
|6.17
|Faucher
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.94
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.30
|Crawford, W, 2-2
|5⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|82
|5.04
|Schreiber, S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.66
Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 3-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP – Crawford.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 2:57. A – 36,473 (37,755).
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1 (Game 1)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Naylor 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|1-Miller pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Arias 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|W.Castro rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|11x
|4
|10
|0
a-popped out for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 7th.
E – Rosario (7). LOB – Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B – Barnhart (6). HR – Naylor (11), off Hill. RBIs – Naylor (43), Cabrera 2 (27), Báez (27), Barnhart (8). SB – Straw (13), Schoop (2). CS – Candelario (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Miller); Detroit 4 (Barnhart, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Greene. GIDP – F.Reyes.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Clemens).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-6
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|93
|3.80
|Hentges
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.51
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|9.00
|Young
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|78
|1.50
|Chafin, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.66
|Fulmer, H, 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.10
|Soto, S, 16-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored – Karinchak 2-1, Young 1-1. WP – Plesac.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:55. A – 19,737 (41,083).
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3 (Game 2)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Clement ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Haase c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|300
|000
|3
|6
|1
|Detroit
|001
|201
|10x
|5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Palacios in the 6th.
E – Pilkington (2). LOB – Cleveland 4, Detroit 8. 2B – F.Reyes (6), Schoop (13). HR – Haase (6), off Shaw. RBIs – F.Reyes (20), Giménez (38), Miller (34), Greene 2 (5), Schoop (22), V.Reyes (8), Haase (18). SB – Grossman (3). CS – Giménez (2). SF – Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Kwan 2); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, H.Castro, Báez, Haase). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 3; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Torkelson, V.Reyes, H.Castro. GIDP – Clement, Kwan.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Kwan, Rosario, Kwan); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|4⅔
|4
|3
|1
|2
|2
|79
|4.08
|Stephan, L, 3-3
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.30
|Shaw
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.94
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.55
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|66
|5.02
|Alexander, W, 2-3
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|4.56
|Lange, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.08
|Jiménez, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 1-1, Alexander 3-0.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:55. A – 24,395 (41,083).
Miami 3, Washington 2 (10)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|De La Cruz rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Stallings dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Hamilton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-A.García ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|2
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hernandez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Adrianza 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|b-Soto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Escobar pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|e-Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|2
|4
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|2
|3
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|1
|2
|8
|0
a-singled for Barrera in the 8th. b-walked for Robles in the 8th. c-lined out for Williams in the 9th. d-singled for Hamilton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 10th.
1-ran for Soto in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B – Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR – De La Cruz (5), off Rainey. RBIs – Aguilar (35), De La Cruz 2 (16), L.García (12). SB – Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S – Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Aguilar, De La Cruz 2, Williams); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 5.
GIDP – Cruz, L.García, Hernandez.
DP – Miami 3 (Rojas, Williams, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas; Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Garrett
|7⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.25
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
|Yacabonis, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Floro, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.95
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7⅔
|8
|1
|1
|1
|4
|97
|5.68
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
|Rainey, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|16
|3.67
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0. HBP – Cishek (Fortes). WP – Rainey.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:53. A – 25,129 (41,339).
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.272
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Canha lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Inciarte lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Do.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Reynolds ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Garcia c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Schrock ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|11
|New York
|030
|012
|100
|7
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|100
|4
|7
|1
a-lined out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.
E – India (3). LOB – New York 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Canha (6), Do.Smith (8), Alonso (12), Reynolds (6). HR – Nimmo (6), off Greene; Lindor (13), off Greene; Drury (17), off Walker; Senzel (2), off Dr.Smith. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (27), Lindor (57), Do.Smith 2 (16), Escobar (37), Drury 3 (45), Senzel (14). CS – Nimmo (2), India (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Marte, Canha); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, India). RISP – New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Alonso, Schrock, Pham.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 7-2
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|97
|2.86
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.67
|Holderman, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.92
|Lugo, S, 3-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-10
|5⅓
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|99
|6.01
|Sanmartin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|9.72
|Cessa
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.15
|Moreta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.95
Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Greene 2 (Lindor,Canha), Walker (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 3:14. A – 19,533 (42,319).
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|c-Haggerty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Santana 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.218
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.194
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.187
|Upton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Moore lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|Wilson rf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Totals
|40
|8
|12
|7
|6
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Azocar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Machado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|a-Abrams ph-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|b-Batten ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Kim ss-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.188
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|Seattle
|200
|203
|010
|8
|12
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002
|2
|7
|2
a-singled for Machado in the 6th. b-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. c-popped out for Rodríguez in the 9th.
E – Machado (3), Hill (2). LOB – Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B – Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR – Rodríguez (15), off Manaea; Grisham (8), off Milone. RBIs – Raleigh 4 (27), Toro (22), Rodríguez 2 (43), Grisham 2 (32). SB – Raleigh (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 7 (Upton 4, Toro 2, Moore); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Hosmer, Profar 2). RISP – Seattle 3 for 13; San Diego 0 for 6.
GIDP – Voit.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, Santana).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 5-8
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|103
|4.00
|Swanson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.83
|Borucki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.00
|Milone
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 3-4
|3⅓
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|71
|4.18
|Scott
|2⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|4
|49
|9.00
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.34
|Hill
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.76
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored – Swanson 2-0, Scott 3-0, Stammen 1-0. WP – Flexen, Hill.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 3:21. A – 37,913 (40,209).
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3 (10)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.291
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Kirilloff lf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Miranda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|1-Gordon pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|3-Celestino pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|7
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.326
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|2-Engel pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|4
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|100
|1
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Gordon in the 10th.
1-ran for Miranda in the 6th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 7th. 3-ran for Jeffers in the 10th.
LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 5. 2B – Arraez 2 (14), Abreu (20). HR – Buxton (22), off Cueto; Abreu (10), off Bundy. RBIs – Buxton 2 (40), Arraez (28), Polanco (39), Kirilloff 2 (14), Abreu (37), Moncada (16), Pollock (24). SB – Engel (9). CS – Engel (2). SF – Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Jeffers, Garlick); Chicago 2 (Robert, Anderson). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 7; Chicago 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Urshela, García. GIDP – Polanco, Miranda, Moncada.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Miranda); Chicago 2 (Zavala, Abreu; Moncada, García, Abreu).
TP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Buxton, Urshela, Buxton).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|5
|3
|93
|3.30
|Foster
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.78
|Hendriks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.70
|Graveman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.27
|Kelly, L, 0-2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|26
|9.49
|Banks
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.21
Inherited runners-scored – Banks 1-0. HBP – Jax (Sheets).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:13. A – 32,483 (40,615).
