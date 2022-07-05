Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 4, 2022

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf200011.243
b-Yastrzemski ph-cf200001.236
Flores 1b310002.242
Ruf lf210012.220
Longoria 3b311010.248
Wade Jr. rf401200.220
Mercedes dh402000.444
Villar 2b402101.500
Casali c200001.231
a-Wynns ph-c101000.227
c-Pederson ph100000.278
Walton ss300000.158
d-Belt ph100000.211
Totals3237338
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Luplow rf-lf511001.171
Hummel lf321012.188
Thomas cf000000.251
Marte dh401101.263
Walker 1b300011.204
Kennedy 2b412200.182
Hager 2b000000.250
Rojas 3b422102.268
C.Kelly c411001.135
Varsho cf-rf413301.242
Perdomo ss200001.196
Totals338117210
San Francisco201000000372
Arizona22000202x8110

a- for Casali in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Slater in the 7th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 9th. d-lined out for Walton in the 9th.

E – Flores (7), Casali (2). LOB – San Francisco 7, Arizona 5. 2B – Villar (1), Mercedes (2), Luplow (4), Marte (24), Rojas (9). RBIs – Wade Jr. 2 (8), Villar (1), Kennedy 2 (10), Marte (25), Rojas (19), Varsho 3 (38). SB – Slater (4), Varsho (5). S – Perdomo 2.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Flores 2, Villar, Casali); Arizona 4 (Luplow 2, Walker, C.Kelly). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; Arizona 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Walton. GIDP – Mercedes, Walton.

DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Kennedy, Walker; Kennedy, Perdomo, Walker).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 7-55⅔544271012.87
Rogers1⅔32200194.86
Llovera2⅔32203385.40
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, W, 4-85⅔533341003.74
Poppen, H, 31⅔10000193.04
Mantiply, H, 82⅔10004321.12
Melancon1⅔00000105.27

HBP – Bumgarner 2 (Flores,Ruf). WP – Llovera.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:13. A – 27,752 (48,686).

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b200032.272
Contreras c500002.274
Higgins c000000.302
Happ lf501004.283
Suzuki rf412100.252
Hoerner ss301011.310
Wisdom 3b300011.230
Gomes dh400000.214
2-Simmons pr-dh000000.176
Velazquez cf211101.303
a-Ortega ph-cf201001.261
Bote 1b300003.222
Rivas 1b100000.234
Totals34262515
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf300120.253
Adames ss410013.210
McCutchen rf-cf500001.252
Brosseau 3b300000.278
b-Tellez ph-1b110011.239
Urías 2b-3b512000.234
Caratini 1b-c511304.245
Hiura dh211011.222
Severino c301101.333
1-Peterson pr-1b-3b-rf100001.246
Davis cf200012.194
c-Wong ph-2b000000.235
Totals34555614
Chicago0010000010260
Milwaukee0000001013550

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 10th.

LOB – Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR – Velazquez (1), off Lauer; Suzuki (5), off Hader; Caratini (7), off Effross. RBIs – Velazquez (4), Suzuki (22), Severino (1), Yelich (31), Caratini 3 (17). SB – Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6). CS – Morel (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Hoerner, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Milwaukee 5 (Davis, Yelich, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP – Chicago 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Suzuki, Wisdom, McCutchen. GIDP – Wisdom.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Urías, Caratini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele6211491084.13
Hughes0000033.98
Givens1⅔00002133.34
Robertson, BS, 11-151⅔21113251.95
Effross, L, 1-41321093.09
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer6⅔211291013.84
Gustave1⅔10010134.50
Williams1⅔00012161.99
Hader1⅔21102211.35
Boxberger, W, 3-11⅔10012261.99

Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 2-0. IBB – off Effross (Tellez). HBP – Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong). PB – Severino (1).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:29. A – 41,981 (41,900).

Houston 7, Kansas City 6
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b512001.237
Benintendi lf413210.314
Witt Jr. ss411011.233
Pasquantino dh301010.176
Dozier 1b401200.259
Melendez c422201.223
Olivares rf400003.286
Isbel rf000000.222
Taylor cf411001.274
Lopez 3b400000.228
Totals36611637
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b501100.278
Peña ss421010.278
Alvarez dh321122.310
Bregman 3b210020.237
Tucker rf301300.259
Gurriel 1b401100.226
Meyers cf411000.273
Dubón lf411102.213
Lee c200010.000
a-Díaz ph100001.211
Maldonado c000000.151
Totals3277765
Kansas City2210000106111
Houston000110131771

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Lee in the 8th.

E – Heasley (1), Peña (12). LOB – Kansas City 6, Houston 6. 2B – Merrifield (18). 3B – Meyers (1). HR – Melendez (7), off Odorizzi; Melendez (8), off Maton; Alvarez (24), off Barlow. RBIs – Dozier 2 (27), Benintendi 2 (31), Melendez 2 (20), Tucker 3 (56), Altuve (29), Dubón (8), Gurriel (23), Alvarez (57). SB – Merrifield (14). CS – Witt Jr. (3). SF – Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); Houston 2 (Díaz, Gurriel). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Houston 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Dubón. GIDP – Lopez, Dozier.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley6⅔32123924.76
Mills, H, 21⅔12220285.06
Garrett12220176.75
Clarke, BS, 1-41⅔10002174.33
Barlow, L, 2-21110092.45
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi4⅔95513904.04
Martinez3⅔10013330.83
Maton1⅔11101123.82
Stanek, W, 1-01⅔00010190.67

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-1, Clarke 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:19. A – 33,936 (41,168).

Baltimore 7, Texas 6 (10)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b511010.261
Semien 2b423100.238
Seager ss412011.230
García rf300112.250
Lowe 1b511101.277
Garver dh511301.211
2-Culberson pr-dh000000.254
Duggar lf-cf301022.300
Taveras cf400002.245
b-Calhoun ph-lf000010.237
Viloria c400003.250
c-Heim ph-c100001.258
Totals38696613
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf512201.260
Mancini 1b501001.277
1-McKenna pr010000.241
Nevin 1b000000.185
Santander rf502000.235
Mountcastle dh500000.277
Rutschman c422111.215
Hays lf411001.271
Odor 2b513002.206
Araúz 3b301200.129
a-Urías ph-3b100010.224
Mateo ss210112.194
Totals39712638
Texas0000500010692
Baltimore01101200117120

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Araúz in the 8th. b-walked for Taveras in the 10th. c-struck out for Viloria in the 10th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E – Viloria (1), Lowe (5). LOB – Texas 11, Baltimore 12. 2B – Mullins (20), Hays (20), Odor (13), Santander (7), Rutschman (12). HR – Garver (9), off Kremer; Semien (10), off López; Mullins (7), off Dunning. RBIs – García (51), Lowe (34), Garver 3 (21), Semien (34), Araúz 2 (5), Mullins 2 (32), Rutschman (10), Mateo (21). SB – Duggar (1), Semien (14), García (12). SF – García.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (Taveras, García 2, Seager, Duggar, Smith); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Araúz, Rutschman, Mullins). RISP – Texas 3 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Seager, Mancini.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning5⅓75315804.15
Santana0000181.44
Burke120011311.12
Martin0000173.24
Barlow, BS, 13-161⅔21100102.96
Moore, L, 3-11101022.02
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer485524922.48
Vespi1⅓00013264.85
Bautista00010131.39
C.Pérez1⅓00002161.03
López1⅔11112241.88
Baker, W, 3-31⅔00012174.59

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 1-0, Martin 2-0, C.Pérez 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Urías). HBP – Dunning (Hays), Vespi (Semien), Moore (Mateo).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:33. A – 18,670 (45,971).

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b401000.283
Franco ss401000.259
Choi 1b400003.283
Ramírez dh400002.317
Paredes 2b200021.248
Lowe rf300000.174
Arozarena lf300002.256
Mejía c300002.229
Phillips cf300001.148
Totals30020211
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf300001.319
a-Refsnyder ph100000.298
Bradley Jr. cf000000.211
Devers 3b412100.327
Martinez dh411001.306
Vázquez c301010.295
Verdugo lf401001.264
Story 2b412101.225
Cordero rf401102.259
Arroyo ss412000.229
Dalbec 1b301001.207
Totals34411317
Tampa Bay000000000021
Boston00011002x4111

a-lined out for Duran in the 7th.

E – Fleming (1), Crawford (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Boston 7. 2B – Arroyo (4). HR – Story (13), off Fleming. RBIs – Story (53), Devers (46), Cordero (22). CS – Devers (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Franco); Boston 2 (Dalbec 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Boston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Díaz, Dalbec. GIDP – Arroyo.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Franco, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks2⅔20012422.55
Fleming, L, 2-45⅔84304936.17
Faucher1⅔10001146.94
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis2⅔00012302.30
Crawford, W, 2-25⅓20018825.04
Schreiber, S, 3-3100001170.66

Inherited runners-scored – Faucher 3-1, Schreiber 1-0. WP – Crawford.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 2:57. A – 36,473 (37,755).

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1 (Game 1)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401001.279
Rosario ss400000.285
Ramírez dh300011.289
Naylor 1b211111.276
1-Miller pr-1b100000.239
F.Reyes rf300000.209
Giménez 2b300001.299
Arias 3b200011.105
Maile c200001.167
a-Palacios ph100000.250
León c000000.111
Straw cf200010.193
Totals2712146
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf410011.269
W.Castro rf412000.267
Báez ss401102.213
Cabrera dh301210.300
Candelario 3b400001.187
Grossman lf300012.208
Clemens 1b401001.156
Schoop 2b424000.203
Barnhart c301110.216
Totals33410447
Cleveland000100000121
Detroit20000011x4100

a-popped out for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 7th.

E – Rosario (7). LOB – Cleveland 3, Detroit 9. 2B – Barnhart (6). HR – Naylor (11), off Hill. RBIs – Naylor (43), Cabrera 2 (27), Báez (27), Barnhart (8). SB – Straw (13), Schoop (2). CS – Candelario (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Miller); Detroit 4 (Barnhart, Greene, Candelario 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Greene. GIDP – F.Reyes.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Báez, Clemens).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 2-66⅔62223933.80
Hentges11110162.51
Karinchak1⅔21113289.00
Young1000160.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 1-06⅔21113781.50
Chafin, H, 101⅓00011162.66
Fulmer, H, 140000152.10
Soto, S, 16-181⅔00021272.48

Inherited runners-scored – Karinchak 2-1, Young 1-1. WP – Plesac.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:55. A – 19,737 (41,083).

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3 (Game 2)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan rf400000.274
Rosario ss310011.282
Ramírez 3b411001.289
F.Reyes dh411102.210
Giménez 2b201110.300
Miller 1b401102.240
Palacios lf201000.256
a-Clement ph-lf200000.186
León c200011.091
Mercado cf201010.207
Totals2936347
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf501200.263
Báez ss400001.209
Grossman lf301011.210
Cabrera dh401002.300
Haase c321110.220
Torkelson 1b411001.195
H.Castro 3b412001.278
Schoop 2b412100.207
V.Reyes rf401100.302
Totals35510526
Cleveland000300000361
Detroit00120110x5100

a-grounded out for Palacios in the 6th.

E – Pilkington (2). LOB – Cleveland 4, Detroit 8. 2B – F.Reyes (6), Schoop (13). HR – Haase (6), off Shaw. RBIs – F.Reyes (20), Giménez (38), Miller (34), Greene 2 (5), Schoop (22), V.Reyes (8), Haase (18). SB – Grossman (3). CS – Giménez (2). SF – Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Kwan 2); Detroit 4 (Cabrera, H.Castro, Báez, Haase). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 3; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Torkelson, V.Reyes, H.Castro. GIDP – Clement, Kwan.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Kwan, Rosario, Kwan); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington4⅔43122794.08
Stephan, L, 3-31⅓21102213.30
Shaw131102274.94
De Los Santos1⅔10000133.55
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo343343665.02
Alexander, W, 2-33⅓20000324.56
Lange, H, 101⅔00003142.08
Jiménez, S, 1-11⅔00001113.23

Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 1-1, Alexander 3-0.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:55. A – 24,395 (41,083).

Miami 3, Washington 2 (10)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss412010.253
Aguilar 1b502101.252
Anderson 3b502002.278
De La Cruz rf-lf511200.215
Fortes c300011.277
Stallings dh500002.194
Sánchez cf401001.215
Williams 2b311001.255
c-Wendle ph-2b100000.289
Hamilton lf200000.000
d-A.García ph-rf101000.232
Totals38310328
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf-cf400000.225
Bell 1b401000.318
Cruz dh401001.241
Hernandez lf-rf400000.266
Franco 3b411000.242
Adrianza 2b-lf311011.182
L.García ss401100.319
Barrera c200001.250
a-Ruiz ph-c202000.261
Robles cf201001.236
b-Soto ph000010.226
1-Escobar pr-2b000000.223
e-Hernández ph100000.255
Totals3428124
Miami00100000023100
Washington0000000101280

a-singled for Barrera in the 8th. b-walked for Robles in the 8th. c-lined out for Williams in the 9th. d-singled for Hamilton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 10th.

1-ran for Soto in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B – Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR – De La Cruz (5), off Rainey. RBIs – Aguilar (35), De La Cruz 2 (16), L.García (12). SB – Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S – Hamilton.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Aguilar, De La Cruz 2, Williams); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 5.

GIDP – Cruz, L.García, Hernandez.

DP – Miami 3 (Rojas, Williams, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas; Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Garrett7⅓41114834.25
Pop10010133.38
Yacabonis, W, 1-11⅔1000092.45
Floro, S, 2-21⅔21000124.95
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin7⅔81114975.68
Cishek1⅔00002114.50
Finnegan1⅔10000103.94
Rainey, L, 1-31⅔12112163.67

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0. HBP – Cishek (Fortes). WP – Rainey.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:53. A – 25,129 (41,339).

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412310.272
Marte rf501002.282
Lindor ss422101.248
Alonso 1b401010.276
McNeil 2b512002.318
Escobar 3b501102.227
Canha lf321010.267
Inciarte lf000000.200
Do.Smith dh401201.215
Nido c411001.213
Totals38712739
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b300013.211
Drury 3b311310.270
Pham lf400001.253
Votto 1b400002.210
Moustakas dh401002.215
Almora Jr. rf300002.255
Papierski c000000.136
b-Solano ph100000.235
Senzel cf412100.249
Reynolds ss312000.255
Garcia c211001.221
a-Schrock ph-rf200000.167
Totals33474211
New York0300121007120
Cincinnati003000100471

a-lined out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

E – India (3). LOB – New York 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Canha (6), Do.Smith (8), Alonso (12), Reynolds (6). HR – Nimmo (6), off Greene; Lindor (13), off Greene; Drury (17), off Walker; Senzel (2), off Dr.Smith. RBIs – Nimmo 3 (27), Lindor (57), Do.Smith 2 (16), Escobar (37), Drury 3 (45), Senzel (14). CS – Nimmo (2), India (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Marte, Canha); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, India). RISP – New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Alonso, Schrock, Pham.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 7-26⅔43319972.86
Dr.Smith1⅔21101162.67
Holderman, H, 11⅔00011132.92
Lugo, S, 3-61⅔10000143.45
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 3-105⅓76615996.01
Sanmartin10011189.72
Cessa1⅔21110216.75
Detwiler1⅔10001144.15
Moreta1⅔10002156.95

Inherited runners-scored – Sanmartin 2-2. HBP – Greene 2 (Lindor,Canha), Walker (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 3:14. A – 19,533 (42,319).

Seattle 8, San Diego 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf521200.275
c-Haggerty ph-rf100000.241
Crawford ss523000.267
Suárez 3b411011.240
Santana 1b222030.218
Raleigh c501401.194
Toro 2b302120.187
Upton dh500002.122
Moore lf511003.171
Wilson rf-cf501004.200
Totals408127611
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400002.243
Azocar lf100000.257
Machado 3b100010.318
a-Abrams ph-ss301001.206
Cronenworth 2b201010.244
b-Batten ph-2b101000.500
Voit dh300011.229
Hosmer 1b400001.273
Alfaro c401001.274
Mazara rf400002.278
Kim ss-3b312011.233
Grisham cf311210.188
Totals3327259
Seattle2002030108120
San Diego000000002272

a-singled for Machado in the 6th. b-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. c-popped out for Rodríguez in the 9th.

E – Machado (3), Hill (2). LOB – Seattle 11, San Diego 9. 2B – Toro (10), Raleigh (10). HR – Rodríguez (15), off Manaea; Grisham (8), off Milone. RBIs – Raleigh 4 (27), Toro (22), Rodríguez 2 (43), Grisham 2 (32). SB – Raleigh (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 7 (Upton 4, Toro 2, Moore); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Hosmer, Profar 2). RISP – Seattle 3 for 13; San Diego 0 for 6.

GIDP – Voit.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, Santana).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, W, 5-86400381034.00
Swanson00010120.83
Borucki1⅔10011246.00
Milone1⅔22200143.60
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 3-43⅓84443714.18
Scott2⅔23214499.00
Stammen100012273.34
Hill1⅔21000214.76
Crismatt1⅔00002171.88

Inherited runners-scored – Swanson 2-0, Scott 3-0, Stammen 1-0. WP – Flexen, Hill.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 3:21. A – 37,913 (40,209).

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3 (10)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh523100.348
Buxton cf511201.226
Correa ss210032.291
Kepler rf310021.230
Polanco 2b300111.238
Kirilloff lf-1b502201.241
Miranda 1b200010.237
1-Gordon pr-lf101000.271
a-Garlick ph100001.276
Sánchez c000000.218
Urshela 3b401001.260
Jeffers c400000.192
3-Celestino pr-lf010000.284
Totals3568678
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss500003.326
Vaughn dh401000.300
Robert cf400000.282
Abreu 1b422100.290
Sheets rf201001.227
2-Engel pr-rf010010.240
Moncada 3b401101.183
Pollock lf401102.242
García 2b400001.202
Zavala c302011.333
Totals3438329
Minnesota0000200004680
Chicago0100001001380

a-struck out for Gordon in the 10th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 6th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 7th. 3-ran for Jeffers in the 10th.

LOB – Minnesota 8, Chicago 5. 2B – Arraez 2 (14), Abreu (20). HR – Buxton (22), off Cueto; Abreu (10), off Bundy. RBIs – Buxton 2 (40), Arraez (28), Polanco (39), Kirilloff 2 (14), Abreu (37), Moncada (16), Pollock (24). SB – Engel (9). CS – Engel (2). SF – Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Jeffers, Garlick); Chicago 2 (Robert, Anderson). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 7; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Urshela, García. GIDP – Polanco, Miranda, Moncada.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Miranda); Chicago 2 (Zavala, Abreu; Moncada, García, Abreu).

TP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Buxton, Urshela, Buxton).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto6⅔52253933.30
Foster1⅔0000064.78
Hendriks1⅔00003142.70
Graveman1⅔10000102.27
Kelly, L, 0-224321269.49
Banks0000163.21

Inherited runners-scored – Banks 1-0. HBP – Jax (Sheets).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Randy Rosenberg; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:13. A – 32,483 (40,615).

