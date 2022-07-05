Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 4, 2022

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Morel 2b 2 0 0 0 3 2 .272 Contreras c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Higgins c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Happ lf 5 0 1 0 0 4 .283 Suzuki rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .310 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Gomes dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 2-Simmons pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Velazquez cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .303 a-Ortega ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Bote 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 34 2 6 2 5 15

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 3 0 0 1 2 0 .253 Adames ss 4 1 0 0 1 3 .210 McCutchen rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 b-Tellez ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .239 Urías 2b-3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Caratini 1b-c 5 1 1 3 0 4 .245 Hiura dh 2 1 1 0 1 1 .222 Severino c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333 1-Peterson pr-1b-3b-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Davis cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .194 c-Wong ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Totals 34 5 5 5 6 14

Chicago 001 000 001 0 2 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 101 3 5 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 8th. c-hit by pitch for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 10th.

LOB – Chicago 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Happ (20), Hoerner (8), Urías (7), Severino (1), Hiura (2). HR – Velazquez (1), off Lauer; Suzuki (5), off Hader; Caratini (7), off Effross. RBIs – Velazquez (4), Suzuki (22), Severino (1), Yelich (31), Caratini 3 (17). SB – Hiura (4), Hoerner (7), Ortega (6). CS – Morel (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Hoerner, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Milwaukee 5 (Davis, Yelich, Adames 2, Brosseau). RISP – Chicago 1 for 10; Milwaukee 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Suzuki, Wisdom, McCutchen. GIDP – Wisdom.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Urías, Caratini).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 6 2 1 1 4 9 108 4.13 Hughes ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.98 Givens 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.34 Robertson, BS, 11-15 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 3 25 1.95 Effross, L, 1-4 1 3 2 1 0 9 3.09

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 6⅔ 2 1 1 2 9 101 3.84 Gustave 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 13 4.50 Williams 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 16 1.99 Hader 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 2 21 1.35 Boxberger, W, 3-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 26 1.99

Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 2-0. IBB – off Effross (Tellez). HBP – Steele (Hiura), Robertson (Wong). PB – Severino (1).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:29. A – 41,981 (41,900).