Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, May 30, 2022

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4 (10)
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella dh300000.256
a-Ruf ph-dh200001.219
Yastrzemski cf-rf311020.298
Flores 1b511200.258
Pederson lf301000.267
Crawford ss300000.222
Longoria 3b411103.241
González rf401001.323
Fairchild cf010000.000
Walton 2b400001.222
Casali c411201.262
Totals3556527
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf412101.188
Segura 2b400001.274
Harper dh400002.305
Castellanos rf412101.263
1-Quinn pr-cf010000.167
Hoskins 1b411101.215
Bohm 3b300101.269
Moniak cf-rf400003.000
Stubbs c300001.344
Camargo ss300001.250
Totals33454012
San Francisco0000020012560
Philadelphia0101000011450

a-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR – Flores (5), off Gibson; Longoria (5), off Knebel; Casali (4), off Bellatti; Castellanos (7), off Webb; Hoskins (8), off Webb; Schwarber (11), off Webb. RBIs – Flores 2 (27), Longoria (11), Casali 2 (12), Castellanos (28), Hoskins (24), Schwarber (23), Bohm (18). CS – González (2), Quinn (1). SF – Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Crawford); Philadelphia 0. RISP – San Francisco 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Hoskins.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb8⅔4330101003.52
Leone, W, 3-01⅔10001153.18
Doval, S, 8-91⅔01001103.26
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson6⅔32214953.83
Familia1⅔0000194.00
Hand1⅔00000111.29
Knebel1⅔21100193.43
Bellatti, L, 1-11⅔12112252.93

HBP – Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:13. A – 26,650 (42,792).

Houston 5, Oakland 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b412201.286
Dubón 2b100000.167
Brantley dh500000.272
Bregman 3b300000.230
Alvarez lf422201.260
Gurriel 1b300010.217
Peña ss400002.282
McCormick rf300010.213
Siri cf311001.223
Maldonado c411102.127
Totals3456527
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Laureano rf401102.217
Pinder lf-3b400002.256
Lowrie dh400001.227
Murphy c100020.206
Andrus ss300000.233
Bethancourt 1b300001.228
Neuse 2b300000.235
Smith 3b201001.203
1-Brown pr-lf110000.207
Pache cf200010.170
Totals2712137
Houston000130010560
Oakland000001000121

1-ran for Smith in the 6th.

E – Smith (2). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B – Smith (9). 3B – Siri (2). HR – Alvarez (13), off Blackburn; Altuve (10), off Blackburn; Alvarez (14), off Puk. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (28), Maldonado (11), Altuve 2 (16), Laureano (4). SB – Siri (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Siri, Brantley); Oakland 0. RISP – Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 2.

GIDP – Pinder, Andrus.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 5-29⅔211371142.57
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 5-1654405912.15
Puk11100131.37
Markel00022240.00
Tapia1⅔00000200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. HBP – Blackburn 2 (Bregman,Siri).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:58. A – 8,753 (46,847).

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b401011.360
Garlick lf500001.250
Polanco ss401001.234
Sánchez c422100.235
Larnach rf300011.300
Urshela 3b423100.272
Miranda 1b412200.183
Gordon cf401000.270
Jeffers dh300002.193
a-Buxton ph100001.203
Totals36510427
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
H.Castro dh500002.306
Schoop 2b513001.185
Báez ss501001.195
Candelario 3b522101.198
Torkelson 1b423101.194
W.Castro lf302200.287
Cameron rf300010.156
Barnhart c400001.233
Hill cf322110.250
Totals37713527
Minnesota0102010105102
Detroit00121021x7131

a-struck out for Jeffers in the 9th.

E – Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). LOB – Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B – Schoop (1). HR – Sánchez (5), off Brieske; Miranda (2), off Brieske; Urshela (5), off Brieske; Hill (1), off Bundy. RBIs – Sánchez (22), Miranda 2 (7), Urshela (21), Hill (3), Torkelson (12), W.Castro 2 (7), Candelario (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers 2, Miranda); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Barnhart). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Gordon. GIDP – Garlick.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy6⅔94403954.76
Smith, L, 1-132100161.69
Megill1⅓11024341.35
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske564424915.25
Jiménez, W, 2-01⅓10001183.00
Lange, H, 61⅔21001161.37
Soto, S, 9-101⅔10001172.16

Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Bundy (W.Castro). WP – Megill, Brieske. PB – Sánchez (3).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:04. A – 15,191 (41,083).

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (Game 1)
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b311011.224
Urías ss421301.261
Yelich lf400001.229
Tellez 1b400000.241
Taylor cf411201.250
Narváez c411001.275
Hiura dh301101.254
Peterson rf211101.218
a-McCutchen ph-rf200000.229
Brosseau 3b311011.283
Totals3377728
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b401011.289
Contreras dh511002.254
1-Simmons pr-dh000000.206
Schwindel 1b310020.230
Wisdom 3b412012.227
Hoerner ss503300.298
Frazier lf200012.130
b-Happ ph-lf200101.255
Velazquez rf301000.333
c-Rivas ph-rf200002.210
Higgins c511102.211
Ortega cf423100.243
Totals396126512
Milwaukee001102300771
Chicago0022002006122

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E – Brosseau (5), Frazier (1), Wisdom (4). LOB – Milwaukee 2, Chicago 11. 2B – Wong (7), Morel (3), Wisdom (10). HR – Peterson (5), off Swarmer; Taylor (5), off Swarmer; Urías (5), off Norris; Higgins (1), off Kelley; Ortega (2), off Kelley. RBIs – Peterson (13), Hiura (13), Taylor 2 (21), Urías 3 (11), Hoerner 3 (16), Higgins (4), Ortega (7), Happ (26). SB – Hoerner 2 (5), Simmons (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Chicago 9 (Wisdom 3, Higgins, Rivas, Contreras, Velazquez 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 17.

Runners moved up – Schwindel, Contreras, Happ. GIDP – McCutchen, Contreras.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Small242244696.75
Kelley1⅓22202214.15
Sánchez, W, 1-12⅔10001230.00
Gott, H, 71⅔32201173.50
Williams, H, 121⅔10011263.32
Hader, S, 17-171⅔10003160.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Swarmer6⅔54116921.50
Norris, L, 0-32⅔23311425.82
Gsellman1⅔00001134.70

Inherited runners-scored – Kelley 3-0. HBP – Norris (Hiura). WP – Williams.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:17. A – 39,305 (41,649).

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1 (Game 2)
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen lf500001.221
Urías ss300001.253
Taylor rf321111.252
Tellez dh401102.241
Hiura 1b300012.242
Brosseau 3b200021.274
Cain cf400000.191
Mathias 2b200002.167
a-Wong ph-2b000000.224
Peterson 2b100000.216
Caratini c411101.207
Totals31333411
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel 2b-3b401002.286
Contreras c212120.264
Happ cf400003.248
Schwindel dh400000.225
Wisdom 3b-1b401002.228
Velazquez rf401002.286
Frazier lf301001.154
Rivas 1b200002.205
b-Hoerner ph-ss100001.296
Simmons ss-2b300002.189
Totals31161215
Milwaukee000110010330
Chicago000100000161

a-hit by pitch for Mathias in the 7th. b-struck out for Rivas in the 7th.

E – Morel (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5. 2B – Tellez (12). HR – Caratini (3), off Espinoza; Taylor (6), off Hughes; Contreras (7), off Ashby. RBIs – Tellez (35), Caratini (7), Taylor (22), Contreras (16). SB – Morel (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Cain); Chicago 1 (Schwindel). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Chicago 1 for 5.

GIDP – Simmons, Happ.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Caratini, Hiura; Peterson, Urías, Hiura).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, W, 1-36⅔5112121002.70
Boxberger, H, 112⅔10002182.45
Hader, S, 18-181⅔00001130.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly3⅔00013493.80
Espinoza, L, 0-14⅔22236844.50
Hughes2⅔11102243.00

Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 3-0. HBP – Espinoza 2 (Urías,Wong).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:52. A – 28,620 (41,649).

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf503102.233
Machado 3b501102.353
Hosmer 1b500001.312
Voit dh400002.202
Cronenworth 2b412001.213
Kim ss301012.225
Nola c402101.223
Grisham cf400002.160
Azocar rf322010.259
Totals373113213
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss-2b512101.282
Gorman 2b323210.387
Dickerson lf100001.180
Goldschmidt 1b311210.352
Arenado 3b400000.265
Yepez lf301011.276
1-Nootbaar pr-rf010000.115
Pujols dh200020.213
Molina c401100.235
Donovan rf211010.294
a-Sosa ph-ss100001.224
Bader cf401000.255
Totals32610664
San Diego0010010013110
St. Louis00201030x6100

a-struck out for Donovan in the 7th.

1-ran for Yepez in the 7th.

LOB – San Diego 9, St. Louis 8. 2B – Azocar (2), Cronenworth (8), Molina (4). HR – Gorman (2), off Martinez; Goldschmidt (11), off Wilson. RBIs – Profar (23), Nola (14), Machado (28), Gorman 2 (7), Edman (22), Goldschmidt 2 (42), Molina (9). SB – Edman (11).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Grisham); St. Louis 3 (Sosa 2, Bader). RISP – San Diego 3 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 6.

GIDP – Hosmer, Arenado.

DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 2-36⅔73342933.94
Wilson33320325.09
Hill1⅓00002156.10
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Naughton2⅓21104403.09
Pallante, W, 1-03⅓51105531.07
Gallegos, H, 11⅔20002253.06
Cabrera, H, 71⅔00011172.14
Helsley1⅓21111190.51

Inherited runners-scored – Hill 2-0, Pallante 1-1, Gallegos 1-1, Cabrera 1-0, Helsley 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:33. A – 42,140 (45,494).

Colorado 7, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b400001.271
Cooper dh402001.277
Soler lf401000.215
Wendle 3b201000.284
1-Astudillo pr-3b200000.273
Aguilar 1b400001.255
García rf400002.201
Sánchez cf311101.218
Rojas ss300000.218
Stallings c200012.216
Totals3215118
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf401101.241
Díaz c100000.210
Joe 1b401001.271
Cron dh401001.307
McMahon 3b200021.244
Grichuk cf-rf400002.271
Rodgers 2b221021.253
Hilliard lf422000.196
Hampson ss423200.205
Serven c100011.250
a-Daza ph-cf111400.359
Totals31710758
Miami010000000150
Colorado00000043x7101

a-doubled for Serven in the 7th.

1-ran for Wendle in the 4th.

E – Hampson (2). LOB – Miami 5, Colorado 6. 2B – Soler (8), Daza (4). 3B – Cooper (1), Joe (3), Hampson (1). HR – Sánchez (5), off Feltner. RBIs – Sánchez (14), Daza 4 (13), Blackmon (23), Hampson 2 (6). SB – Chisholm Jr. (7). SF – Daza.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Sánchez, Soler 2, Aguilar, Wendle); Colorado 2 (Grichuk, Serven). RISP – Miami 0 for 8; Colorado 4 for 7.

Runners moved up – Soler, García, Astudillo. GIDP – García, Hilliard, Blackmon.

DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Aguilar); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López6⅔30045991.83
Sulser, L, 0-2, BS, 2-434410144.50
Okert1⅔10002162.51
Scott1⅔33301275.40
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, W, 1-17⅔41116943.71
Kinley, H, 91⅔10001160.95
Gilbreath1⅔0000187.94

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1. WP – López.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:56. A – 40,275 (50,445).

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield cf511101.216
Benintendi lf502101.329
Witt Jr. ss300011.236
Perez c400002.196
Melendez dh302011.260
Dozier rf300011.276
Santana 1b400001.150
Rivera 3b411101.230
Lopez 2b413000.229
Totals3539339
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf320020.232
Rosario ss501001.231
Ramírez 3b412300.297
Miller 1b401000.279
Naylor dh300010.287
1-Clement pr-dh010000.212
Gonzalez rf412001.438
Mercado rf000000.204
Giménez 2b311311.287
Kwan lf311000.244
Hedges c300011.152
Totals3278654
Kansas City001000020391
Cleveland10002004x781

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E – Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B – Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B – Kwan (2). HR – Rivera (4), off Plesac; Ramírez (13), off Heasley; Giménez (5), off Snider. RBIs – Rivera (12), Merrifield (23), Benintendi (20), Ramírez 3 (51), Giménez 3 (23). SB – Kwan (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Melendez, Santana 3); Cleveland 1 (Hedges). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Dozier, Perez 2, Rosario 2. GIDP – Perez.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley6⅔63333894.66
Vizcaíno1⅔0000180.00
Snider, L, 3-223310226.38
Griffin010101313.50
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac6⅔51105834.93
Morgan, H, 11⅔00002102.57
Stephan, BS, 1-232200114.00
Sandlin, W, 4-21⅔00030213.00
Clase1⅔10002102.45

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0. IBB – off Sandlin (Melendez). HBP – Griffin (Kwan).

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:49. A – 15,271 (34,788).

Baltimore 10, Boston 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays rf421001.296
Mancini dh423110.309
Mountcastle 1b544100.268
Santander lf411400.220
Urías 3b511300.230
Rutschman c502001.200
Mateo ss402001.223
McKenna cf400004.227
Owings 2b300011.113
Totals381014928
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf400000.201
Devers 3b300000.340
Dalbec 3b101000.187
Martinez dh400001.369
Bogaerts ss301001.328
Arroyo ss100000.200
Verdugo lf400000.227
Story 2b201011.226
Cordero 1b300001.270
Vázquez c301001.303
Bradley Jr. rf300000.222
Totals3104015
Baltimore20202010310140
Boston000000000040

LOB – Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B – Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B – Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR – Mountcastle (6), off Hill; Urías (4), off Hill; Santander (9), off Barnes. RBIs – Mancini (18), Mountcastle (20), Urías 3 (15), Santander 4 (29). SF – Santander.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Hays, Owings); Boston 2 (Verdugo, Hernández). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Boston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Urías, Mountcastle, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Mountcastle.

DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 2-46⅔20013883.71
Tate1⅔00002121.80
Krehbiel1⅔1000082.74
Gillaspie1⅔10000151.42
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 1-34⅔76625924.85
Sawamura2⅔00001233.18
Brasier2⅔41101275.71
Barnes1⅔33301207.94

Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Hill (Hays).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:05. A – 24,809 (37,755).

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b513100.295
Ruiz c411010.281
Soto rf411011.236
Cruz dh110000.237
a-Hernandez ph-dh300001.300
Bell 1b403300.299
Thomas lf100120.198
Franco 3b301010.253
Robles cf400001.248
A.Escobar ss411000.222
Totals33510553
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Guillorme 2b432110.363
Marte rf423410.289
Lindor ss503200.262
Alonso 1b411110.286
McNeil dh500001.308
E.Escobar 3b511000.224
Canha cf432010.289
Plummer lf423401.444
Nido c411000.213
Totals3913161242
Washington3000110005100
New York24330001x13160

a-struck out for Cruz in the 5th.

LOB – Washington 8, New York 6. 2B – Soto (11), Plummer (1). 3B – A.Escobar (2). HR – Marte (5), off Fedde; Plummer (2), off Voth; Alonso (13), off Rogers. RBIs – Bell 3 (28), Thomas (18), Hernández (13), Lindor 2 (40), Plummer 4 (5), Guillorme (4), Marte 4 (29), Alonso (47). SB – Lindor (7). SF – Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Franco 2, A.Escobar, Robles, Hernandez); New York 2 (E.Escobar, Alonso). RISP – Washington 3 for 10; New York 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – Robles, McNeil. LIDP – Thomas. GIDP – Ruiz, Robles, McNeil.

DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, A.Escobar, Bell); New York 3 (Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, L, 3-41⅓86610524.60
Machado1⅓33321465.40
Voth1⅓333002110.13
Espino3⅔10011482.28
Rogers1⅔11100134.62
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson464441883.03
Holderman, W, 2-01⅓21101150.96
Shreve1⅔00001154.67
Nogosek2⅔20010250.00

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-0, Voth 2-0, Holderman 3-0. HBP – Peterson (Cruz).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:29. A – 22,007 (41,922).

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiermaier dh521101.231
Franco ss403210.270
1-Díaz pr000000.256
Arozarena lf402102.264
Choi 1b301000.263
a-Ramírez ph-1b200001.279
Mejía c500001.242
Walls 2b210020.149
Phillips cf400002.202
Paredes 3b412001.222
Bruján rf211110.137
Totals35510548
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b421010.197
Seager ss410011.232
Garver dh413210.231
Calhoun rf402311.273
Heim c411101.267
Lowe 1b400002.259
Reks lf400002.222
Smith 3b423001.750
White cf423201.200
Totals36913849
Tampa Bay0100103005102
Texas22100400x9131

a-struck out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

E – Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B – Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR – White (2), off Rasmussen; Heim (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Bruján (2), Franco 2 (19), Kiermaier (15), Arozarena (20), Calhoun 3 (20), White 2 (7), Heim (18), Garver 2 (14). SB – Garver (1). SF – Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 2, Mejía 3, Kiermaier); Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe, Reks 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Texas 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Choi, Mejía, Seager. LIDP – Semien.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Franco).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 5-23⅔55533673.47
Wisler2⅔10013402.55
Thompson44400166.88
Garza Jr.230003334.60
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, W, 3-26⅔42134994.33
Moore43310193.22
Santana, H, 71⅔0000181.72
Bush1⅔00002103.57
Barlow1⅔20001161.65

Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Garza Jr. 1-1, Santana 2-0. HBP – Otto (Arozarena). WP – Rasmussen(2).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:21. A – 25,605 (40,300).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette