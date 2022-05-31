Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, May 30, 2022
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4 (10)
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Flores 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.241
|González rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Fairchild cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|2
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Moniak cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|0
|12
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|001
|2
|5
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|100
|001
|1
|4
|5
|0
a-flied out for La Stella in the 8th.
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 1. HR – Flores (5), off Gibson; Longoria (5), off Knebel; Casali (4), off Bellatti; Castellanos (7), off Webb; Hoskins (8), off Webb; Schwarber (11), off Webb. RBIs – Flores 2 (27), Longoria (11), Casali 2 (12), Castellanos (28), Hoskins (24), Schwarber (23), Bohm (18). CS – González (2), Quinn (1). SF – Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Crawford); Philadelphia 0. RISP – San Francisco 1 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Hoskins.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|8⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|100
|3.52
|Leone, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.18
|Doval, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.26
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|95
|3.83
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.00
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.29
|Knebel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.43
|Bellatti, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|25
|2.93
HBP – Gibson 2 (Pederson,Crawford).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:13. A – 26,650 (42,792).
Houston 5, Oakland 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|McCormick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.127
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Pinder lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Neuse 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|1-Brown pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.170
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Houston
|000
|130
|010
|5
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|1
|2
|1
1-ran for Smith in the 6th.
E – Smith (2). LOB – Houston 6, Oakland 2. 2B – Smith (9). 3B – Siri (2). HR – Alvarez (13), off Blackburn; Altuve (10), off Blackburn; Alvarez (14), off Puk. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (28), Maldonado (11), Altuve 2 (16), Laureano (4). SB – Siri (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Siri, Brantley); Oakland 0. RISP – Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 2.
GIDP – Pinder, Andrus.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 5-2
|9⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|114
|2.57
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 5-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|91
|2.15
|Puk
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1.37
|Markel
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|0.00
|Tapia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. HBP – Blackburn 2 (Bregman,Siri).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:58. A – 8,753 (46,847).
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.360
|Garlick lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Larnach rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.183
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|a-Buxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|2
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|H.Castro dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hill cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|5
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|010
|5
|10
|2
|Detroit
|001
|210
|21x
|7
|13
|1
a-struck out for Jeffers in the 9th.
E – Miranda (2), Urshela (4), W.Castro (3). LOB – Minnesota 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Urshela (4), Torkelson (5), Schoop (8). 3B – Schoop (1). HR – Sánchez (5), off Brieske; Miranda (2), off Brieske; Urshela (5), off Brieske; Hill (1), off Bundy. RBIs – Sánchez (22), Miranda 2 (7), Urshela (21), Hill (3), Torkelson (12), W.Castro 2 (7), Candelario (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers 2, Miranda); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Barnhart). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Gordon. GIDP – Garlick.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|6⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|3
|95
|4.76
|Smith, L, 1-1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.69
|Megill
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|34
|1.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|91
|5.25
|Jiménez, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Lange, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.37
|Soto, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored – Megill 1-0. HBP – Bundy (W.Castro). WP – Megill, Brieske. PB – Sánchez (3).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:04. A – 15,191 (41,083).
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6 (Game 1)
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Urías ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.261
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Peterson rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|a-McCutchen ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|2
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|1-Simmons pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.130
|b-Happ ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Velazquez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Rivas ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Higgins c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Ortega cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|5
|12
|Milwaukee
|001
|102
|300
|7
|7
|1
|Chicago
|002
|200
|200
|6
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E – Brosseau (5), Frazier (1), Wisdom (4). LOB – Milwaukee 2, Chicago 11. 2B – Wong (7), Morel (3), Wisdom (10). HR – Peterson (5), off Swarmer; Taylor (5), off Swarmer; Urías (5), off Norris; Higgins (1), off Kelley; Ortega (2), off Kelley. RBIs – Peterson (13), Hiura (13), Taylor 2 (21), Urías 3 (11), Hoerner 3 (16), Higgins (4), Ortega (7), Happ (26). SB – Hoerner 2 (5), Simmons (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Chicago 9 (Wisdom 3, Higgins, Rivas, Contreras, Velazquez 3). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 17.
Runners moved up – Schwindel, Contreras, Happ. GIDP – McCutchen, Contreras.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Small
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|69
|6.75
|Kelley
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.15
|Sánchez, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Gott, H, 7
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.50
|Williams, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.32
|Hader, S, 17-17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swarmer
|6⅔
|5
|4
|1
|1
|6
|92
|1.50
|Norris, L, 0-3
|2⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|42
|5.82
|Gsellman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Kelley 3-0. HBP – Norris (Hiura). WP – Williams.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:17. A – 39,305 (41,649).
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1 (Game 2)
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Taylor rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Wong ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Peterson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|31
|3
|3
|3
|4
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Wisdom 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Velazquez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|b-Hoerner ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Simmons ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|15
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|010
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|1
a-hit by pitch for Mathias in the 7th. b-struck out for Rivas in the 7th.
E – Morel (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5. 2B – Tellez (12). HR – Caratini (3), off Espinoza; Taylor (6), off Hughes; Contreras (7), off Ashby. RBIs – Tellez (35), Caratini (7), Taylor (22), Contreras (16). SB – Morel (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Cain); Chicago 1 (Schwindel). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Chicago 1 for 5.
GIDP – Simmons, Happ.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Caratini, Hiura; Peterson, Urías, Hiura).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, W, 1-3
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|100
|2.70
|Boxberger, H, 11
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Hader, S, 18-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|3.80
|Espinoza, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|84
|4.50
|Hughes
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Boxberger 3-0. HBP – Espinoza 2 (Urías,Wong).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:52. A – 28,620 (41,649).
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.353
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Azocar rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|2
|13
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Gorman 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.387
|Dickerson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.352
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Yepez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|1-Nootbaar pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.213
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Donovan rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|a-Sosa ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|6
|4
|San Diego
|001
|001
|001
|3
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|010
|30x
|6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Donovan in the 7th.
1-ran for Yepez in the 7th.
LOB – San Diego 9, St. Louis 8. 2B – Azocar (2), Cronenworth (8), Molina (4). HR – Gorman (2), off Martinez; Goldschmidt (11), off Wilson. RBIs – Profar (23), Nola (14), Machado (28), Gorman 2 (7), Edman (22), Goldschmidt 2 (42), Molina (9). SB – Edman (11).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Grisham); St. Louis 3 (Sosa 2, Bader). RISP – San Diego 3 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 6.
GIDP – Hosmer, Arenado.
DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|93
|3.94
|Wilson
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|32
|5.09
|Hill
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.10
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Naughton
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|40
|3.09
|Pallante, W, 1-0
|3⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|53
|1.07
|Gallegos, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.06
|Cabrera, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.14
|Helsley
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|0.51
Inherited runners-scored – Hill 2-0, Pallante 1-1, Gallegos 1-1, Cabrera 1-0, Helsley 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:33. A – 42,140 (45,494).
Colorado 7, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Astudillo pr-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Sánchez cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Hilliard lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Hampson ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Serven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|a-Daza ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.359
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|43x
|7
|10
|1
a-doubled for Serven in the 7th.
1-ran for Wendle in the 4th.
E – Hampson (2). LOB – Miami 5, Colorado 6. 2B – Soler (8), Daza (4). 3B – Cooper (1), Joe (3), Hampson (1). HR – Sánchez (5), off Feltner. RBIs – Sánchez (14), Daza 4 (13), Blackmon (23), Hampson 2 (6). SB – Chisholm Jr. (7). SF – Daza.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Sánchez, Soler 2, Aguilar, Wendle); Colorado 2 (Grichuk, Serven). RISP – Miami 0 for 8; Colorado 4 for 7.
Runners moved up – Soler, García, Astudillo. GIDP – García, Hilliard, Blackmon.
DP – Miami 2 (Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Aguilar); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Joe).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|99
|1.83
|Sulser, L, 0-2, BS, 2-4
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
|Okert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.51
|Scott
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|27
|5.40
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, W, 1-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.71
|Kinley, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.95
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 1-1. WP – López.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:56. A – 40,275 (50,445).
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Melendez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.232
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|1-Clement pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.287
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
|5
|4
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020
|3
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|04x
|7
|8
|1
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E – Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B – Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B – Kwan (2). HR – Rivera (4), off Plesac; Ramírez (13), off Heasley; Giménez (5), off Snider. RBIs – Rivera (12), Merrifield (23), Benintendi (20), Ramírez 3 (51), Giménez 3 (23). SB – Kwan (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Melendez, Santana 3); Cleveland 1 (Hedges). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Dozier, Perez 2, Rosario 2. GIDP – Perez.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|89
|4.66
|Vizcaíno
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Snider, L, 3-2
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|6.38
|Griffin
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|13.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|83
|4.93
|Morgan, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.57
|Stephan, BS, 1-2
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.00
|Sandlin, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|3.00
|Clase
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0. IBB – off Sandlin (Melendez). HBP – Griffin (Kwan).
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:49. A – 15,271 (34,788).
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.220
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.227
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.113
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|2
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.369
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Arroyo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Story 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|Baltimore
|202
|020
|103
|10
|14
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
LOB – Baltimore 5, Boston 5. 2B – Mountcastle (4), Hays (12), Rutschman (1), Bogaerts (13), Vázquez (8). 3B – Mancini (1), Mateo (2). HR – Mountcastle (6), off Hill; Urías (4), off Hill; Santander (9), off Barnes. RBIs – Mancini (18), Mountcastle (20), Urías 3 (15), Santander 4 (29). SF – Santander.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Hays, Owings); Boston 2 (Verdugo, Hernández). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Boston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Urías, Mountcastle, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Mountcastle.
DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 2-4
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|3.71
|Tate
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.80
|Krehbiel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.74
|Gillaspie
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.42
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|92
|4.85
|Sawamura
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.18
|Brasier
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|5.71
|Barnes
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 2-2. HBP – Hill (Hays).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:05. A – 24,809 (37,755).
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Cruz dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Hernandez ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.299
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.198
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|A.Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|5
|3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.363
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.289
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|McNeil dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|E.Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Canha cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Plummer lf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.444
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|39
|13
|16
|12
|4
|2
|Washington
|300
|011
|000
|5
|10
|0
|New York
|243
|300
|01x
|13
|16
|0
a-struck out for Cruz in the 5th.
LOB – Washington 8, New York 6. 2B – Soto (11), Plummer (1). 3B – A.Escobar (2). HR – Marte (5), off Fedde; Plummer (2), off Voth; Alonso (13), off Rogers. RBIs – Bell 3 (28), Thomas (18), Hernández (13), Lindor 2 (40), Plummer 4 (5), Guillorme (4), Marte 4 (29), Alonso (47). SB – Lindor (7). SF – Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Franco 2, A.Escobar, Robles, Hernandez); New York 2 (E.Escobar, Alonso). RISP – Washington 3 for 10; New York 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – Robles, McNeil. LIDP – Thomas. GIDP – Ruiz, Robles, McNeil.
DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, A.Escobar, Bell); New York 3 (Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, L, 3-4
|1⅓
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|52
|4.60
|Machado
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|46
|5.40
|Voth
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|10.13
|Espino
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|2.28
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.62
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|88
|3.03
|Holderman, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|0.96
|Shreve
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.67
|Nogosek
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-0, Voth 2-0, Holderman 3-0. HBP – Peterson (Cruz).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Will Little; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:29. A – 22,007 (41,922).
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier dh
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|1-Díaz pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Ramírez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Mejía c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.149
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bruján rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.137
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Reks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Smith 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.750
|White cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|36
|9
|13
|8
|4
|9
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|300
|5
|10
|2
|Texas
|221
|004
|00x
|9
|13
|1
a-struck out for Choi in the 7th.
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
E – Mejía (1), Thompson (1), Semien (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Texas 7. 2B – Paredes 2 (3), Garver 2 (5), Calhoun (6). HR – White (2), off Rasmussen; Heim (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Bruján (2), Franco 2 (19), Kiermaier (15), Arozarena (20), Calhoun 3 (20), White 2 (7), Heim (18), Garver 2 (14). SB – Garver (1). SF – Bruján.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 2, Mejía 3, Kiermaier); Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe, Reks 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Texas 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Choi, Mejía, Seager. LIDP – Semien.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Franco).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 5-2
|3⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|67
|3.47
|Wisler
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|2.55
|Thompson
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|6.88
|Garza Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|4.60
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|99
|4.33
|Moore
|⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|3.22
|Santana, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.72
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.57
|Barlow
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.65
Moore pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Garza Jr. 1-1, Santana 2-0. HBP – Otto (Arozarena). WP – Rasmussen(2).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:21. A – 25,605 (40,300).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: