Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 1, 2023

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf523402.444
Trout cf421011.143
Phillips cf000000---
Ohtani dh512201.375
Rendon 3b300100.000
Fletcher ss100000.000
Renfroe rf410011.000
Lamb 1b411212.250
Rengifo 2b330020.000
Urshela ss-3b423210.625
O'Hoppe c311200.333
Totals3613111367
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf200011.200
Díaz 3b401001.429
Brown lf400000.250
Aguilar 1b301001.167
Noda 1b100001.000
Rooker dh300000.000
a-Pérez ph1010001.000
Laureano rf311101.143
Capel rf101000.250
Langeliers c400000.000
Kemp 2b100020.250
Allen ss300000.000
Totals3015135
Los Angeles00(11)00110013112
Oakland000010000152

a-singled for Rooker in the 9th.

E – Rendon (1), O'Hoppe (1), Ruiz (1), Aguilar (1). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B – O'Hoppe (1), Trout (1). HR – Ward (1), off Oller; Laureano (1), off Sandoval. RBIs – O'Hoppe 2 (3), Ward 4 (4), Ohtani 2 (2), Rendon (1), Lamb 2 (2), Urshela 2 (2), Laureano (1). SF – Rendon, O'Hoppe.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Oakland 1 (Díaz). RISP – Los Angeles 7 for 9; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP – Rengifo, Langeliers, Rooker, Ruiz.

DP – Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Rengifo, Lamb; Urshela, Rengifo, Lamb; Urshela, Lamb); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Noda).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, W, 1-05⅔21122861.80
Davidson, S, 1-14⅔30013410.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fujinami, L, 0-12⅓588345530.86
Oller465423817.71
Familia1⅔00000100.00
Moll1⅔0001080.00

Inherited runners-scored – Oller 2-2. WP – Oller.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:24. A – 15,757 (46,847).

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss512002.462
Robert Jr. cf500001.214
Benintendi lf502002.286
Jiménez dh301120.250
Moncada 3b511103.357
Vaughn 1b300011.143
Colás rf412001.333
Andrus 2b400001.167
Zavala c312201.667
a-Grandal ph000010.250
Totals374104412
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peña ss412100.364
Bregman 3b500002.000
Alvarez dh523101.455
J.Abreu 1b502103.333
Tucker rf502200.300
McCormick cf201120.500
Hensley 2b410001.286
Diaz c210010.000
Julks lf411001.250
Totals36611638
Chicago0102000014101
Houston20010012x6110

a-walked for Zavala in the 9th.

E – Moncada (1). LOB – Chicago 10, Houston 11. 2B – Peña (1). HR – Moncada (1), off Urquidy; Zavala (1), off Urquidy. RBIs – Moncada (2), Zavala 2 (2), Jiménez (3), Tucker 2 (4), McCormick (1), Peña (1), Alvarez (5), J.Abreu (1). SB – Benintendi (1), Anderson (2), McCormick (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Andrus, Moncada 3); Houston 7 (Bregman, Julks, Hensley 3, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Houston 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Andrus.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔53216973.60
Lambert00011180.00
Kelly, L, 0-11⅔21101179.00
Ruiz222103010.80
Santos20000120.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy4⅔73315826.75
Stanek, W, 1-0110011270.00
Neris, S, 1-11⅓21112303.86

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Ruiz 2-1, Santos 2-2, Neris 2-0. HBP – Giolito (Peña), Ruiz (Diaz). PB – Zavala (1).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:11. A – 37,519 (41,000).

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf500002.455
Bichette ss401010.500
Guerrero Jr. 1b210031.333
Varsho lf300021.125
Chapman 3b300011.375
Belt dh300012.143
1-Lukes pr-dh000000---
Jansen c300011.000
Biggio 2b200010.000
Kiermaier cf402000.444
Totals29130108
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b411001.400
Burleson lf400000.000
Carlson lf000000---
Goldschmidt 1b412001.500
Arenado 3b421001.333
Gorman dh201220.400
O'Neill cf401002.250
Walker rf402100.333
Knizner c401002.200
Edman ss301001.375
Totals33410328
Toronto000000010131
St. Louis00300001x4100

1-ran for Belt in the 8th.

E – Chapman (1). LOB – Toronto 12, St. Louis 7. RBIs – Gorman 2 (2), Walker (2). SB – Walker (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Belt 3, Varsho, Biggio 2); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Knizner). RISP – Toronto 0 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Jansen, O'Neill. GIDP – Springer, O'Neill.

DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Jansen, Chapman, Biggio; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 0-16⅔83017900.00
Cimber1⅔00000130.00
Swanson1⅔21111194.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, W, 1-05⅔00074950.00
VerHagen, H, 11⅔00002140.00
Pallante, H, 11⅔10000143.86
Hicks, H, 1011302020.25
Helsley, S, 1-2120002236.75

Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 2-0. HBP – Flaherty (Biggio). WP – Hicks.

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:31. A – 44,461 (44,494).

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brosseau 3b300010.000
Adames ss300012.167
Yelich lf401003.167
Contreras c401201.250
Voit dh400002.000
Tellez 1b400004.000
Anderson rf311010.400
Miller 2b201000.500
a-Mitchell ph-cf110010.000
Wiemer cf201000.500
b-Winker ph101100.200
1-Turang pr-2b110001.250
Totals32363413
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b400000.125
Swanson ss403000.750
Happ lf412102.500
Bellinger cf400002.000
Mancini rf300001.167
Mastrobuoni rf100001.000
Ríos dh200011.000
Hosmer 1b300002.000
Madrigal 3b300000.000
Barnhart c200001.000
c-Torrens ph-c100000.000
Totals31151110
Milwaukee000000030360
Chicago000001000150

a-walked for Miller in the 8th. b-singled for Wiemer in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnhart in the 8th.

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Wiemer (1), Swanson (1). HR – Happ (1), off Woodruff. RBIs – Winker (1), Contreras 2 (2), Happ (1). SB – Turang (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Voit, Adames); Chicago 2 (Mastrobuoni, Mancini). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 8; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bellinger. GIDP – Contreras, Bellinger.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Hosmer).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff6⅔31118971.50
Strzelecki, W, 1-01⅔00001170.00
Bush, H, 11⅔00000130.00
Williams, S, 1-11⅔20001160.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele6⅔30018840.00
Assad, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11⅓233122820.25
Fulmer10011110.00
Rucker0000010.00
Leiter Jr.1⅔00012200.00

Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 2-2, Rucker 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:32. A – 31,363 (41,363).

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf400000.000
Correa ss300011.125
Buxton dh422001.444
Larnach lf300011.286
Miranda 3b401101.143
Gordon 2b200000.000
a-Farmer ph-2b100101.500
Gallo 1b400003.000
Vázquez c302000.571
Taylor cf300000.143
Totals3125228
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss400000.000
Melendez rf300011.000
Perez c402000.375
Pasquantino 1b301011.167
Reyes dh200022.000
Dozier 3b400000.000
Isbel cf401001.333
Eaton lf300000.000
b-Massey ph100000.000
Lopez 2b200010.000
Totals3004055
Minnesota100001000251
Kansas City000000000040

a-sacrificed for Gordon in the 6th. b-lined out for Eaton in the 9th.

E – Miranda (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Buxton (1), Perez (1). RBIs – Miranda (1), Farmer (1). SF – Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Gordon); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Reyes 2, Eaton 2). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Isbel. LIDP – Taylor. GIDP – Lopez, Isbel.

DP – Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Correa, Gallo; Farmer, Correa, Gallo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Pasquantino, Lopez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 1-05⅔30041830.00
Alcala, H, 11⅔00010120.00
Jax, H, 21⅔00000110.00
Thielbar, H, 21⅔10003180.00
J.López, S, 1-11⅔0000180.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-15⅓52122861.69
Yarbrough100000120.00
Clarke1⅔00003160.00
Chapman1⅔00003130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Yarbrough 2-1. PB – Perez (1).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:18. A – 16,633 (38,427).

Atlanta 7, Washington 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf511101.273
Olson 1b322311.500
Riley 3b411002.167
Albies 2b301010.375
Harris II cf401100.250
d'Arnaud c401001.556
Rosario lf400002.000
Ozuna dh411101.125
Arcia ss423000.500
Totals35711628
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García 2b400001.000
Meneses dh400003.222
Smith 1b300012.333
Ruiz c412101.500
Dickerson lf200012.000
Vargas lf100000.000
Candelario 3b400002.000
Thomas rf302000.375
Abrams ss300000.000
Robles cf201010.500
Totals30151311
Atlanta2021002007110
Washington000000001150

LOB – Atlanta 3, Washington 5. 2B – Thomas (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (1), off Gray; Olson (1), off Gray; Ozuna (1), off Gray; Olson (2), off Ward; Ruiz (1), off Yates. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 3 (3), Harris II (1), Ozuna (1), Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud); Washington 2 (García, Candelario). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 2; Washington 0 for 4.

GIDP – Riley, Acuña Jr., Harris II, García.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson); Washington 3 (Abrams, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 1-06⅔30039960.00
Anderson1⅔00001100.00
Jiménez1⅔1000180.00
Yates1⅔11100119.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 0-15⅔75524879.00
Banda1⅔10001130.00
Ward2⅔22202409.00
Harris1⅔10001120.00

WP – Strider, Gray.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:21. A – 27,529 (41,376).

Boston 9, Baltimore 8
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Urías 2b500005.222
Frazier 2b000000.500
Rutschman c511000.600
Mountcastle 1b522202.333
Santander dh512101.364
Hays rf525100.500
Henderson 3b200031.000
Mateo ss410111.286
Mullins cf412300.375
McKenna lf301001.333
Totals388138411
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf511201.300
Chang 2b000000---
Devers 3b513001.500
Turner dh412000.500
Yoshida lf510001.222
Duvall cf534500.556
Casas 1b300012.000
Arroyo 2b300002.143
a-Tapia ph-rf100000.000
McGuire c400001.167
Hernández ss221110.200
Totals37911828
Baltimore3041000008131
Boston0140002029110

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Arroyo in the 8th.

E – McKenna (1). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 6. 2B – Santander (2), Hays 2 (2), Turner (1), Devers (2), Duvall (1). 3B – Duvall (1). HR – Mountcastle (1), off Sale; Hays (1), off Sale; Mullins (1), off Sale; Verdugo (1), off Kremer; Duvall (1), off Kremer; Hernández (1), off Voth; Duvall (2), off Bautista. RBIs – Mountcastle 2 (3), Hays (1), Mateo (2), Mullins 3 (4), Santander (1), Verdugo 2 (2), Duvall 5 (6), Hernández (1). SB – Mullins (3), Mateo 2 (4), McKenna (1), Hays (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Rutschman 2); Boston 2 (Casas 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 10; Boston 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Yoshida. GIDP – Mullins.

DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Arroyo, Casas).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer3⅔655135615.00
Baumann1⅔00000160.00
Coulombe, H, 11⅔00001150.00
Voth, H, 11⅔11111229.00
Pérez, H, 11⅔31102184.50
Gillaspie, H, 20000080.00
Akin, H, 10000020.00
Bautista, L, 0-1, BS, 1-212001155.40
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale3⅔777267421.00
Kelly1⅔31100165.40
Winckowski2⅔10002280.00
Schreiber1⅔10010170.00
Martin1⅔0000180.00
Jansen, W, 1-01⅔10012190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0. HBP – Sale (McKenna), Coulombe (Turner), Gillaspie (Hernández). WP – Kremer.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:04. A – 29,062 (37,755).

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss512001.333
Schwarber lf400101.000
Realmuto c211010.571
a-Stubbs ph-c100000.000
Hall 1b312000.286
b-Harrison ph-3b-p100000.000
Castellanos dh402201.444
Sosa 3b000000---
Stott 2b402000.375
Bohm 3b-1b300010.429
Cave rf300011.000
Marsh cf300002.286
d-Pache ph100001.000
Totals3439337
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b521202.300
Seager ss401111.286
Hearn p000000---
Lowe 1b623201.444
García cf423111.625
1-Jankowski pr-cf1011001.000
Jung 3b521012.125
Grossman rf312201.500
Thompson rf111000.333
Garver c432611.500
Miller dh311010.286
c-Duran ph-lf100001.000
J.Smith lf-ss321012.250
Totals40161715612
Philadelphia000210000392
Texas20203063x16170

a-popped out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-struck out for Marsh in the 9th.

1-ran for García in the 7th.

E – Turner (1), Bohm (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B – Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B – Turner (2). HR – Semien (1), off Wheeler; Garver (1), off Marte; Garver (2), off Domínguez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Semien 2 (2), Grossman 2 (5), Garver 6 (6), Seager (1), Lowe 2 (3), García (3), Jankowski (1). SB – Cave (1). SF – Grossman, Seager, Semien.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Texas 3 (Jung 2, Garver). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Texas 7 for 16.

Runners moved up – Turner, Schwarber, Lowe. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 0-14⅓75417948.31
Marte222122927.00
Alvarado1⅔10002180.00
Domínguez3641027Inf
Bellatti1⅔10000170.00
Kimbrel133211881.00
Harrison20010170.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-05⅔63326825.40
Dunning, H, 13⅔30000350.00
Hearn1⅔00011170.00

Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-1, Bellatti 3-3, Harrison 3-3. HBP – Domínguez (J.Smith). PB – Stubbs (1).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:10. A – 31,916 (40,000).

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf301020.222
Lindor ss501002.182
McNeil rf-2b511000.231
Alonso 1b322120.273
Vogelbach dh400001.167
a-Pham ph-dh101000.200
Canha lf433210.300
Guillorme 2b300011.000
b-Marte ph-rf101100.556
Escobar 3b500001.083
Narváez c402200.429
Totals38612665
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b504000.583
Soler dh400012.250
Cooper 1b501002.385
Chisholm Jr. cf301011.182
De La Cruz lf400001.000
Segura 3b401002.091
Sánchez rf311011.333
Fortes c412201.429
Wendle ss400002.000
Totals362102312
New York0101201016120
Miami0200000002100

a-singled for Vogelbach in the 9th. b-doubled for Guillorme in the 9th.

LOB – New York 12, Miami 10. 2B – Canha (1), McNeil (1), Alonso (1), Lindor (1), Marte (1), Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR – Canha (1), off Garrett; Fortes (1), off Megill. RBIs – Narváez 2 (2), Alonso (2), Canha 2 (2), Marte (1), Fortes 2 (2). SB – Nimmo (1). SF – Narváez.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 8 (Narváez 2, Lindor, Nimmo, McNeil 3, Vogelbach); Miami 6 (Chisholm Jr., Wendle 2, De La Cruz 3). RISP – New York 4 for 15; Miami 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Escobar 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach, Fortes. GIDP – Cooper.

DP – New York 1 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, W, 1-05⅔62227933.60
Santana, H, 11⅔00002130.00
Smith, H, 210010140.00
Raley, H, 20000060.00
Ottavino, H, 11⅔20002180.00
Robertson1⅔1000180.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera4⅔22262854.50
Nardi, L, 0-11⅔322012413.50
Barnes1⅔10001210.00
Garrett3⅔62201466.00

Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-0. PB – Narváez (1).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:54. A – 14,695 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Maton 3b300011.000
Greene cf400002.143
Báez ss300001.167
Kreidler ss100000.000
Carpenter rf422002.500
Meadows lf301101.571
Rogers c100001.000
Torkelson 1b401001.125
Cabrera dh301110.286
McKinstry 2b401001.200
Haase c-lf400000.000
Totals34262210
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b433311.500
B.Lowe 2b201010.250
a-Paredes ph-3b200002.167
Arozarena lf321112.286
Franco ss413311.625
Raley dh400003.167
Siri cf511201.250
Walls 3b-2b421012.200
J.Lowe rf412212.500
Mejía c421111.250
Totals36121312715
Detroit000101000261
Tampa Bay10720020x12132

a-struck out for B.Lowe in the 4th.

E – Haase (1), Walls (1), Paredes (1). LOB – Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Carpenter 2 (2), Arozarena (1), J.Lowe 2 (2), Franco 2 (2), Siri (1), Díaz (1). HR – Díaz (1), off Alexander. RBIs – Cabrera (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (2), Siri 2 (3), J.Lowe 2 (2), Mejía (1), Díaz 3 (3), Franco 3 (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Haase); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, Raley, B.Lowe). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 8 for 16.

Runners moved up – Meadows. GIDP – Cabrera, Siri.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Turnbull, L, 0-12⅓877336327.00
Wingenter211112427.00
Alexander3⅓22207585.40
Hill1⅔122232718.00
Cisnero1⅔00011190.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 1-05⅔31115741.80
Kelly2⅔21101264.50
Cleavinger1⅔00002120.00
Faucher1⅔10012260.00

Inherited runners-scored – Wingenter 1-1, Alexander 3-0. HBP – Turnbull (Arozarena), Wingenter (Raley). WP – Turnbull, Wingenter.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:48. A – 20,204 (25,025).

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b401001.125
Reynolds lf401000.250
McCutchen dh310011.200
Santana 1b412001.250
Joe rf301111.333
O.Cruz ss402101.500
Castro 2b300002.000
b-Smith-Njigba ph100001.167
Bae cf400003.286
Hedges c300001.000
c-Choi ph100000.000
Totals34272212
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b311111.429
Steer 3b400002.167
Myers rf310012.167
Stephenson 1b422000.375
Vosler 1b000000.250
Newman dh412201.500
Fairchild lf100011.000
a-Fraley ph-lf211300.500
Casali c300000.000
Barrero ss300000.000
Friedl cf300001.000
Totals3066638
Pittsburgh101000000270
Cincinnati30000300x661

a-homered for Fairchild in the 6th. b-struck out for Castro in the 9th. c-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Myers (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B – Hayes (1), Stephenson (1). HR – India (1), off Hill; Newman (1), off Hill; Fraley (1), off De Jong. RBIs – Joe (1), O.Cruz (3), India (1), Newman 2 (2), Fraley 3 (3). SB – India (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Reynolds, Castro 2); Cincinnati 2 (Steer, Fraley). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 5.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 0-15⅔33327845.40
De Jong2⅔233113313.50
Hernandez1⅔10000150.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, W, 1-05⅔722291093.60
Gibaut, H, 11⅔00000100.00
Farmer100001193.38
Sanmartin0000030.00
Díaz1⅔00002100.00

WP – Hernandez, Lodolo.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:16. A – 22,224 (43,891).

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401002.250
Rosario ss400000.214
Ramírez 3b401000.231
Bell dh200021.111
2-Arias pr-dh000000---
Naylor 1b411101.250
Gonzalez rf400002.222
Giménez 2b311111.300
Straw cf401000.182
Gallagher c300002.000
Totals3225239
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf402001.308
Wong 2b400000.091
France 1b400000.364
Suárez 3b400003.182
Kelenic lf300000.200
Hernández rf200010.000
La Stella dh301001.167
1-Haggerty pr-dh000000---
Murphy c200000.000
a-Raleigh ph-c100001.222
Crawford ss200010.143
Totals2903026
Cleveland000100100251
Seattle000000000030

a-struck out for Murphy in the 8th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 9th.

E – Rosario (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Seattle 4. 2B – La Stella (1). HR – Naylor (1), off Gilbert; Giménez (1), off D.Castillo. RBIs – Naylor (2), Giménez (1). SB – Ramírez (1), Rodríguez (1). CS – Hernández (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Straw, Naylor); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Rodríguez). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 4.

GIDP – Rodríguez.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 1-07⅔20013800.00
Karinchak, H, 11⅔100122420.25
Clase, S, 1-11⅔0000180.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 0-16⅔41117851.50
D.Castillo1⅔11101159.00
Speier1⅔0000190.00
Festa1⅔00020220.00

WP – Festa.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:04. A – 44,250 (47,929).

San Diego 8, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf400001.214
Bryant lf311010.417
Blackmon rf311100.500
Cron 1b412200.636
McMahon 2b401001.154
Montero 3b400002.308
Moustakas dh210021.000
Díaz c401000.167
Tovar ss300101.167
Totals3146436
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf501001.182
Machado 3b402111.364
Soto lf421210.091
Bogaerts ss311220.500
Cronenworth 1b421011.091
Carpenter dh302210.286
Campusano c301101.333
Odor 2b310010.000
Dahl rf100000.000
a-Azocar ph-rf221010.200
Totals32810884
Colorado000013000460
San Diego20201102x8100

a-grounded out for Dahl in the 4th.

E – Ureña (0). LOB – Colorado 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Cron (2), Díaz (1), Blackmon (2), McMahon (2), Grisham (2), Carpenter (1), Azocar (1). HR – Cron (3), off Wacha; Bogaerts (1), off Ureña. RBIs – Tovar (1), Blackmon (3), Cron 2 (7), Bogaerts 2 (3), Carpenter 2 (3), Campusano (1), Machado (2), Soto 2 (2). SF – Campusano.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Daza); San Diego 3 (Campusano, Machado, Cronenworth). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – Tovar, Grisham. LIDP – Odor. GIDP – McMahon.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon); San Diego 2 (Dahl, Cronenworth, Dahl; Bogaerts, Odor, Cronenworth).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-12⅓544407115.43
Blach3⅔32210356.00
Bird110002220.00
Lamet1⅔12232309.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 1-06⅔64432836.00
Wilson, H, 11⅔00002130.00
Hill, H, 11⅔0000050.00
Hader1⅔00002160.00

Inherited runners-scored – Blach 2-0, Bird 1-1. HBP – Hill (Blackmon). WP – Lamet.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:40. A – 42,663 (40,222).

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lewis dh401003.222
Marte 2b400001.091
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.167
Walker 1b312100.400
b-Herrera ph100000.000
Longoria 3b300002.143
Perdomo 3b100000.000
Carroll rf300002.200
Ahmed ss301001.250
Moreno c301000.222
Thomas cf300000.000
Totals32151010
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311000.200
a-Heyward ph-rf200000.000
Freeman 1b311011.250
Martinez dh322111.273
Muncy 3b310002.077
Outman cf000000.333
Taylor lf-3b300100.000
M.Vargas 2b221020.400
Thompson cf-lf433801.750
M.Rojas ss300011.182
Barnes c400001.000
Totals301081057
Arizona010000000150
Los Angeles50003011x1081

a-grounded out for Betts in the 6th. b-flied out for Walker in the 9th.

E – Muncy (1). LOB – Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Moreno (1), Lewis (1), Betts (1), Martinez (1). HR – Walker (1), off Kershaw; Thompson (1), off Bumgarner; Thompson (2), off Ginkel; Martinez (1), off Sulser; Thompson (3), off C.Vargas. RBIs – Walker (2), Taylor (1), Thompson 8 (8), Martinez (2). SB – Freeman (0). CS – Freeman (1). SF – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Marte 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Thomas. GIDP – Moreno.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (M.Rojas, M.Vargas, Freeman).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner, L, 0-14⅔455428511.25
Ginkel1⅔233112016.20
Sulser2⅔11102279.00
C.Vargas1⅔111021310.80
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 1-06⅔41109761.50
Jackson, S, 1-13⅔10001420.00

HBP – Bumgarner (Muncy).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:14. A – 48,886 (56,000).

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b301121.167
Conforto rf500003.111
Estrada 2b501100.333
Pederson dh422112.286
Yastrzemski cf-lf522102.286
Villar 3b512001.333
Crawford ss523301.375
Sabol lf201000.250
Johnson cf100000.000
Pérez c400003.167
Totals397127313
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu dh411012.250
Judge cf513101.556
Rizzo 1b301121.286
Stanton rf511100.222
Donaldson 3b411102.250
Torres 2b400001.143
Cabrera lf401000.125
Trevino c300000.167
a-Hicks ph100001.000
Volpe ss412001.333
Totals37510439
San Francisco0003020027121
New York1010100115100

a-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.

E – Cobb (1). LOB – San Francisco 10, New York 8. 2B – Yastrzemski 2 (2), Crawford (1), LeMahieu (1), Rizzo (1). HR – Pederson (1), off Schmidt; Crawford (1), off Schmidt; Stanton (1), off Cobb; Donaldson (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs – Pederson (1), Crawford 3 (3), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1), Judge (3). SB – Wade Jr. (1), Volpe (2), Crawford (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Pederson 3, Pérez, Johnson, Conforto); New York 4 (Torres 3, LeMahieu). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Estrada, Villar. GIDP – Stanton.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb342116762.45
Junis, W, 1-02⅓31102333.86
Brebbia, H, 11⅔00000124.50
Ta.Rogers, H, 11⅔11100119.00
Doval, S, 1-11⅔21121249.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt3⅓53315768.10
Peralta1⅔00002180.00
King, L, 0-11422133910.80
Abreu2⅔00013290.00
Holmes322002027.00
J.Cordero0000030.00

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-0, J.Cordero 1-0. HBP – Peralta (Sabol), King (Sabol). WP – Abreu.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:12. A – 41,642 (47,309).

