Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .167 Contreras c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .250 Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Anderson rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400 Miller 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Mitchell ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Wiemer cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 b-Winker ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .200 1-Turang pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 32 3 6 3 4 13

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hoerner 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Swanson ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750 Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .500 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Mastrobuoni rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ríos dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Madrigal 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Torrens ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10

Milwaukee 000 000 030 3 6 0 Chicago 000 001 000 1 5 0

a-walked for Miller in the 8th. b-singled for Wiemer in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnhart in the 8th.

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Wiemer (1), Swanson (1). HR – Happ (1), off Woodruff. RBIs – Winker (1), Contreras 2 (2), Happ (1). SB – Turang (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Voit, Adames); Chicago 2 (Mastrobuoni, Mancini). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 8; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Bellinger. GIDP – Contreras, Bellinger.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Hosmer).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 6⅔ 3 1 1 1 8 97 1.50 Strzelecki, W, 1-0 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Bush, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Williams, S, 1-1 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 6⅔ 3 0 0 1 8 84 0.00 Assad, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1⅓ 2 3 3 1 2 28 20.25 Fulmer ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Rucker ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Leiter Jr. 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 2-2, Rucker 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:32. A – 31,363 (41,363).