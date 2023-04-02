Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 1, 2023

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.444
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Fletcher ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Lamb 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.250
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Urshela ss-3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.625
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|36
|13
|11
|13
|6
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Noda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Pérez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Capel rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kemp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|00(11)
|001
|100
|13
|11
|2
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|2
a-singled for Rooker in the 9th.
E – Rendon (1), O'Hoppe (1), Ruiz (1), Aguilar (1). LOB – Los Angeles 4, Oakland 6. 2B – O'Hoppe (1), Trout (1). HR – Ward (1), off Oller; Laureano (1), off Sandoval. RBIs – O'Hoppe 2 (3), Ward 4 (4), Ohtani 2 (2), Rendon (1), Lamb 2 (2), Urshela 2 (2), Laureano (1). SF – Rendon, O'Hoppe.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Oakland 1 (Díaz). RISP – Los Angeles 7 for 9; Oakland 0 for 2.
GIDP – Rengifo, Langeliers, Rooker, Ruiz.
DP – Los Angeles 3 (Rendon, Rengifo, Lamb; Urshela, Rengifo, Lamb; Urshela, Lamb); Oakland 1 (Kemp, Noda).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|86
|1.80
|Davidson, S, 1-1
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fujinami, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|5
|8
|8
|3
|4
|55
|30.86
|Oller
|4
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|81
|7.71
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Oller 2-2. WP – Oller.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:24. A – 15,757 (46,847).
Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.462
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.357
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.667
|a-Grandal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|4
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.455
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|McCormick cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Hensley 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Diaz c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Julks lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|Chicago
|010
|200
|001
|4
|10
|1
|Houston
|200
|100
|12x
|6
|11
|0
a-walked for Zavala in the 9th.
E – Moncada (1). LOB – Chicago 10, Houston 11. 2B – Peña (1). HR – Moncada (1), off Urquidy; Zavala (1), off Urquidy. RBIs – Moncada (2), Zavala 2 (2), Jiménez (3), Tucker 2 (4), McCormick (1), Peña (1), Alvarez (5), J.Abreu (1). SB – Benintendi (1), Anderson (2), McCormick (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Andrus, Moncada 3); Houston 7 (Bregman, Julks, Hensley 3, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Houston 6 for 19.
Runners moved up – Andrus.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|97
|3.60
|Lambert
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Kelly, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Ruiz
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|10.80
|Santos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|82
|6.75
|Stanek, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Neris, S, 1-1
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Ruiz 2-1, Santos 2-2, Neris 2-0. HBP – Giolito (Peña), Ruiz (Diaz). PB – Zavala (1).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:11. A – 37,519 (41,000).
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.333
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.125
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|1-Lukes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|0
|10
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Burleson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carlson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gorman dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.400
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|3
|2
|8
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|1
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|01x
|4
|10
|0
1-ran for Belt in the 8th.
E – Chapman (1). LOB – Toronto 12, St. Louis 7. RBIs – Gorman 2 (2), Walker (2). SB – Walker (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Belt 3, Varsho, Biggio 2); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Knizner). RISP – Toronto 0 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Jansen, O'Neill. GIDP – Springer, O'Neill.
DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Jansen, Chapman, Biggio; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|8
|3
|0
|1
|7
|90
|0.00
|Cimber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Swanson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|95
|0.00
|VerHagen, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Pallante, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Hicks, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|20
|20.25
|Helsley, S, 1-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 2-0. HBP – Flaherty (Biggio). WP – Hicks.
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:31. A – 44,461 (44,494).
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Mitchell ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Turang pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mastrobuoni rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ríos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Torrens ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|030
|3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
a-walked for Miller in the 8th. b-singled for Wiemer in the 8th. c-grounded out for Barnhart in the 8th.
1-ran for Winker in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Wiemer (1), Swanson (1). HR – Happ (1), off Woodruff. RBIs – Winker (1), Contreras 2 (2), Happ (1). SB – Turang (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Voit, Adames); Chicago 2 (Mastrobuoni, Mancini). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 8; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Bellinger. GIDP – Contreras, Bellinger.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Adames, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Hosmer).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|97
|1.50
|Strzelecki, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Bush, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Williams, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|84
|0.00
|Assad, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|28
|20.25
|Fulmer
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Rucker
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Fulmer 2-2, Rucker 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:32. A – 31,363 (41,363).
Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Buxton dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Farmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.571
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Massey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|5
|5
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
a-sacrificed for Gordon in the 6th. b-lined out for Eaton in the 9th.
E – Miranda (1). LOB – Minnesota 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Buxton (1), Perez (1). RBIs – Miranda (1), Farmer (1). SF – Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Gordon); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Reyes 2, Eaton 2). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Isbel. LIDP – Taylor. GIDP – Lopez, Isbel.
DP – Minnesota 2 (Gordon, Correa, Gallo; Farmer, Correa, Gallo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Pasquantino, Lopez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|83
|0.00
|Alcala, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Jax, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Thielbar, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|J.López, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|86
|1.69
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Yarbrough 2-1. PB – Perez (1).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:18. A – 16,633 (38,427).
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.500
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.556
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|2
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Vargas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Atlanta
|202
|100
|200
|7
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|0
LOB – Atlanta 3, Washington 5. 2B – Thomas (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (1), off Gray; Olson (1), off Gray; Ozuna (1), off Gray; Olson (2), off Ward; Ruiz (1), off Yates. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (1), Olson 3 (3), Harris II (1), Ozuna (1), Ruiz (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud); Washington 2 (García, Candelario). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 2; Washington 0 for 4.
GIDP – Riley, Acuña Jr., Harris II, García.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson); Washington 3 (Abrams, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|96
|0.00
|Anderson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Yates
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|87
|9.00
|Banda
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Ward
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|40
|9.00
|Harris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
WP – Strider, Gray.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:21. A – 27,529 (41,376).
Boston 9, Baltimore 8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urías 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.222
|Frazier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Santander dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Hays rf
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.000
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|4
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Chang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Duvall cf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.556
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|a-Tapia ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hernández ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|8
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|304
|100
|000
|8
|13
|1
|Boston
|014
|000
|202
|9
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Arroyo in the 8th.
E – McKenna (1). LOB – Baltimore 8, Boston 6. 2B – Santander (2), Hays 2 (2), Turner (1), Devers (2), Duvall (1). 3B – Duvall (1). HR – Mountcastle (1), off Sale; Hays (1), off Sale; Mullins (1), off Sale; Verdugo (1), off Kremer; Duvall (1), off Kremer; Hernández (1), off Voth; Duvall (2), off Bautista. RBIs – Mountcastle 2 (3), Hays (1), Mateo (2), Mullins 3 (4), Santander (1), Verdugo 2 (2), Duvall 5 (6), Hernández (1). SB – Mullins (3), Mateo 2 (4), McKenna (1), Hays (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Rutschman 2); Boston 2 (Casas 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 10; Boston 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Yoshida. GIDP – Mullins.
DP – Boston 1 (Hernández, Arroyo, Casas).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|56
|15.00
|Baumann
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Coulombe, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Voth, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|9.00
|Pérez, H, 1
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4.50
|Gillaspie, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Akin, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Bautista, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|3⅔
|7
|7
|7
|2
|6
|74
|21.00
|Kelly
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|5.40
|Winckowski
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Jansen, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0. HBP – Sale (McKenna), Coulombe (Turner), Gillaspie (Hernández). WP – Kremer.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:04. A – 29,062 (37,755).
Texas 16, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.571
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hall 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Harrison ph-3b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.444
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|d-Pache ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Hearn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Lowe 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.444
|García cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.625
|1-Jankowski pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Thompson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Garver c
|4
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|.500
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|c-Duran ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|J.Smith lf-ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Totals
|40
|16
|17
|15
|6
|12
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|000
|3
|9
|2
|Texas
|202
|030
|63x
|16
|17
|0
a-popped out for Realmuto in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-struck out for Marsh in the 9th.
1-ran for García in the 7th.
E – Turner (1), Bohm (1). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B – Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B – Turner (2). HR – Semien (1), off Wheeler; Garver (1), off Marte; Garver (2), off Domínguez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Semien 2 (2), Grossman 2 (5), Garver 6 (6), Seager (1), Lowe 2 (3), García (3), Jankowski (1). SB – Cave (1). SF – Grossman, Seager, Semien.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Texas 3 (Jung 2, Garver). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; Texas 7 for 16.
Runners moved up – Turner, Schwarber, Lowe. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|7
|5
|4
|1
|7
|94
|8.31
|Marte
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|27.00
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Domínguez
|⅔
|3
|6
|4
|1
|0
|27
|Inf
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Kimbrel
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|18
|81.00
|Harrison
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|82
|5.40
|Dunning, H, 1
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|0.00
|Hearn
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-1, Bellatti 3-3, Harrison 3-3. HBP – Domínguez (J.Smith). PB – Stubbs (1).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:10. A – 31,916 (40,000).
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Canha lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-Marte ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.556
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|6
|5
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.583
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Sánchez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.429
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|3
|12
|New York
|010
|120
|101
|6
|12
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|000
|2
|10
|0
a-singled for Vogelbach in the 9th. b-doubled for Guillorme in the 9th.
LOB – New York 12, Miami 10. 2B – Canha (1), McNeil (1), Alonso (1), Lindor (1), Marte (1), Sánchez (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR – Canha (1), off Garrett; Fortes (1), off Megill. RBIs – Narváez 2 (2), Alonso (2), Canha 2 (2), Marte (1), Fortes 2 (2). SB – Nimmo (1). SF – Narváez.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 8 (Narváez 2, Lindor, Nimmo, McNeil 3, Vogelbach); Miami 6 (Chisholm Jr., Wendle 2, De La Cruz 3). RISP – New York 4 for 15; Miami 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Escobar 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach, Fortes. GIDP – Cooper.
DP – New York 1 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|93
|3.60
|Santana, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Smith, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Raley, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Ottavino, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Robertson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|4⅔
|2
|2
|2
|6
|2
|85
|4.50
|Nardi, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|13.50
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Garrett
|3⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|46
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Raley 2-0. PB – Narváez (1).
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:54. A – 14,695 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Maton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Kreidler ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carpenter rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.571
|Rogers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Haase c-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.500
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Paredes ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.625
|Raley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Walls 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|7
|15
|Detroit
|000
|101
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|107
|200
|20x
|12
|13
|2
a-struck out for B.Lowe in the 4th.
E – Haase (1), Walls (1), Paredes (1). LOB – Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Carpenter 2 (2), Arozarena (1), J.Lowe 2 (2), Franco 2 (2), Siri (1), Díaz (1). HR – Díaz (1), off Alexander. RBIs – Cabrera (1), Meadows (1), Arozarena (2), Siri 2 (3), J.Lowe 2 (2), Mejía (1), Díaz 3 (3), Franco 3 (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (McKinstry, Haase); Tampa Bay 4 (Siri 2, Raley, B.Lowe). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 8 for 16.
Runners moved up – Meadows. GIDP – Cabrera, Siri.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Díaz).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|8
|7
|7
|3
|3
|63
|27.00
|Wingenter
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|27.00
|Alexander
|3⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|7
|58
|5.40
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|27
|18.00
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|74
|1.80
|Kelly
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.50
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Faucher
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Wingenter 1-1, Alexander 3-0. HBP – Turnbull (Arozarena), Wingenter (Raley). WP – Turnbull, Wingenter.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:48. A – 20,204 (25,025).
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Smith-Njigba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Choi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Vosler 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Newman dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Fairchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|003
|00x
|6
|6
|1
a-homered for Fairchild in the 6th. b-struck out for Castro in the 9th. c-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Myers (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3. 2B – Hayes (1), Stephenson (1). HR – India (1), off Hill; Newman (1), off Hill; Fraley (1), off De Jong. RBIs – Joe (1), O.Cruz (3), India (1), Newman 2 (2), Fraley 3 (3). SB – India (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae 2, Reynolds, Castro 2); Cincinnati 2 (Steer, Fraley). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Cincinnati 2 for 5.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|84
|5.40
|De Jong
|2⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|33
|13.50
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|9
|109
|3.60
|Gibaut, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Sanmartin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
WP – Hernandez, Lodolo.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 2:16. A – 22,224 (43,891).
Cleveland 2, Seattle 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|2-Arias pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|1-Haggerty pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|100
|2
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Murphy in the 8th.
1-ran for La Stella in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 9th.
E – Rosario (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Seattle 4. 2B – La Stella (1). HR – Naylor (1), off Gilbert; Giménez (1), off D.Castillo. RBIs – Naylor (2), Giménez (1). SB – Ramírez (1), Rodríguez (1). CS – Hernández (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 2 (Straw, Naylor); Seattle 2 (Suárez, Rodríguez). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 4.
GIDP – Rodríguez.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 1-0
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|0.00
|Karinchak, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|20.25
|Clase, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|85
|1.50
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Speier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|0.00
WP – Festa.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:04. A – 44,250 (47,929).
San Diego 8, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Bryant lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.636
|McMahon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Moustakas dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.091
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dahl rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|8
|4
|Colorado
|000
|013
|000
|4
|6
|0
|San Diego
|202
|011
|02x
|8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Dahl in the 4th.
E – Ureña (0). LOB – Colorado 4, San Diego 9. 2B – Cron (2), Díaz (1), Blackmon (2), McMahon (2), Grisham (2), Carpenter (1), Azocar (1). HR – Cron (3), off Wacha; Bogaerts (1), off Ureña. RBIs – Tovar (1), Blackmon (3), Cron 2 (7), Bogaerts 2 (3), Carpenter 2 (3), Campusano (1), Machado (2), Soto 2 (2). SF – Campusano.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Daza); San Diego 3 (Campusano, Machado, Cronenworth). RISP – Colorado 1 for 9; San Diego 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – Tovar, Grisham. LIDP – Odor. GIDP – McMahon.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron, McMahon); San Diego 2 (Dahl, Cronenworth, Dahl; Bogaerts, Odor, Cronenworth).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|71
|15.43
|Blach
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|35
|6.00
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Lamet
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|30
|9.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|83
|6.00
|Wilson, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Hill, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Hader
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Blach 2-0, Bird 1-1. HBP – Hill (Blackmon). WP – Lamet.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:40. A – 42,663 (40,222).
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Perdomo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Heyward ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Outman cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Taylor lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|M.Vargas 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.400
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|3
|3
|8
|0
|1
|.750
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|10
|8
|10
|5
|7
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000
|1
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|500
|030
|11x
|10
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Betts in the 6th. b-flied out for Walker in the 9th.
E – Muncy (1). LOB – Arizona 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Moreno (1), Lewis (1), Betts (1), Martinez (1). HR – Walker (1), off Kershaw; Thompson (1), off Bumgarner; Thompson (2), off Ginkel; Martinez (1), off Sulser; Thompson (3), off C.Vargas. RBIs – Walker (2), Taylor (1), Thompson 8 (8), Martinez (2). SB – Freeman (0). CS – Freeman (1). SF – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Marte 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Thomas. GIDP – Moreno.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (M.Rojas, M.Vargas, Freeman).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|85
|11.25
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|16.20
|Sulser
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|9.00
|C.Vargas
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|10.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|76
|1.50
|Jackson, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|0.00
HBP – Bumgarner (Muncy).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:14. A – 48,886 (56,000).
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.167
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Pederson dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Yastrzemski cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Villar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.375
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|7
|3
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.556
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|302
|002
|7
|12
|1
|New York
|101
|010
|011
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Trevino in the 9th.
E – Cobb (1). LOB – San Francisco 10, New York 8. 2B – Yastrzemski 2 (2), Crawford (1), LeMahieu (1), Rizzo (1). HR – Pederson (1), off Schmidt; Crawford (1), off Schmidt; Stanton (1), off Cobb; Donaldson (1), off Ta.Rogers. RBIs – Pederson (1), Crawford 3 (3), Wade Jr. (1), Estrada (1), Yastrzemski (1), Stanton (1), Rizzo (1), Donaldson (1), Judge (3). SB – Wade Jr. (1), Volpe (2), Crawford (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Pederson 3, Pérez, Johnson, Conforto); New York 4 (Torres 3, LeMahieu). RISP – San Francisco 4 for 14; New York 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Estrada, Villar. GIDP – Stanton.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|76
|2.45
|Junis, W, 1-0
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|3.86
|Brebbia, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Ta.Rogers, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Doval, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|3⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|76
|8.10
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|King, L, 0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|39
|10.80
|Abreu
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Holmes
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|27.00
|J.Cordero
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-0, J.Cordero 1-0. HBP – Peralta (Sabol), King (Sabol). WP – Abreu.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:12. A – 41,642 (47,309).
