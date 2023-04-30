Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 29, 2023

San Diego 16, San Francisco 11
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b321121.242
Estrada 2b-ss504300.350
Pederson dh501001.250
Davis 3b411013.275
Conforto rf511003.203
Haniger lf522300.333
Yastrzemski cf310012.283
Sabol c421211.233
Crawford ss211100.169
Wisely 2b000000.071
a-Villar ph-2b311101.156
Totals39111311512
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf622201.243
Machado 3b443320.245
Soto lf311132.188
Bogaerts ss521113.311
Cruz dh615401.306
Cronenworth 1b612000.219
Kim 2b410012.209
Nola c321121.150
Grisham cf422211.202
Totals411617141011
San Francisco00260030011131
San Diego21223024x16170

a-flied out for Wisely in the 6th.

E – Davis (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, San Diego 11. 2B – Estrada 2 (7), Pederson (3), Haniger (1), Machado (5), Cronenworth (8), Tatis Jr. (1), Cruz (4), Grisham (8). HR – Crawford (4), off Musgrove; Wade Jr. (4), off Musgrove; Haniger (1), off Musgrove; Sabol (5), off Wilson; Villar (4), off Wilson; Cruz (3), off Manaea; Soto (5), off Junis; Bogaerts (6), off Junis; Tatis Jr. (2), off Junis; Machado (3), off Junis; Machado (4), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs – Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (7), Haniger 3 (4), Estrada 3 (10), Sabol 2 (10), Villar (11), Cruz 4 (16), Nola (3), Soto (10), Bogaerts (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (6), Machado 3 (11), Grisham 2 (11). SB – Kim (5), Machado (2), Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Davis 2, Conforto 2); San Diego 8 (Bogaerts 3, Grisham, Cronenworth 4). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 10; San Diego 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Nola, Tatis Jr..

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea2⅔55443717.85
Junis255514496.06
Ta.Rogers1⅓20012287.00
Ty.Rogers, L, 0-1, BS, 1-332201111.80
Alexander13320227.20
Brebbia1⅔11121246.35
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove3⅓677137310.80
Honeywell Jr.111121332.76
Hill, H, 51⅔20012293.46
Wilson, BS, 0-143311284.80
Cosgrove, W, 1-00000040.00
Martinez2⅔00005303.34

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Brebbia 1-1, Honeywell Jr. 2-2, Cosgrove 1-0. IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Musgrove (Yastrzemski). WP – Manaea, Ta.Rogers, Alexander. PB – Sabol (1).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:44. A – 19,611 (20,576).

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b501000.283
Steer 1b402001.253
Fairchild lf200001.209
a-Friedl ph-lf200000.297
Casali c000000.217
Stephenson dh401001.290
Ramos rf311010.412
Newman ss311010.214
Senzel 3b201020.260
Barrero cf400003.217
Maile c111110.250
b-Fraley ph-lf201200.237
Totals3239356
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf501002.252
Noda 1b500004.242
Rooker dh401013.333
Pérez c410002.351
Capel lf100031.266
Laureano rf311000.224
Peterson 3b301011.183
Aled.Díaz ss101100.153
1-Smith pr-ss300003.203
Diaz 2b402101.258
Totals33272517
Cincinnati001000002391
Oakland020000000271

a-grounded out for Fairchild in the 6th. b-grounded out for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for Aled.Díaz in the 2nd.

E – Senzel (1), Muller (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Oakland 10. 2B – Steer (5), Fraley (4), Laureano (5). HR – Maile (1), off Muller. RBIs – Maile (1), Fraley 2 (16), Aled.Díaz (6), Diaz (4). SB – Aled.Díaz (1). CS – Steer (1), Capel (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India 2, Barrero); Oakland 5 (Rooker, Laureano, Ruiz, Peterson 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Newman. LIDP – Fairchild. GIDP – Barrero, Diaz.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Newman, India, Steer); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Peterson, Laureano; Peterson; Diaz, Noda).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene5⅔5203101122.89
Young1⅓10002180.71
Gibaut10011243.60
Legumina, W, 1-01⅔00011161.69
Alex.Díaz, S, 4-41⅔00003143.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller5⅔51123806.28
Acevedo, H, 11⅔000011410.12
Lovelady, H, 11⅔10010140.00
Jackson, H, 11⅔10000182.31
Familia, L, 0-1, BS, 2-41⅔22222296.57

HBP – Greene (Laureano). WP – Greene.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:54. A – 7,052 (46,847).

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf402011.310
Mountcastle 1b512001.236
Urías 3b400001.264
Santander dh312010.222
Mateo ss311311.359
McCann c311100.179
d-Rutschman ph-c100000.284
Mullins cf400000.255
McKenna rf200001.240
b-Frazier ph-2b201000.221
Ortiz 2b200001.200
c-O'Hearn ph-rf200001.308
Totals3549437
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b322000.288
a-Schoop ph-2b201001.217
Greene cf402111.235
Báez dh511103.232
Torkelson 1b410012.211
Maton 3b412001.167
e-Ibáñez ph-3b100001.000
Baddoo lf312010.255
Vierling rf403400.284
Rogers c400003.205
Short ss413101.750
Totals387167313
Baltimore010000030490
Detroit31100011x7160

a-struck out for McKinstry in the 6th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. e-struck out for Maton in the 8th.

LOB – Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B – Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR – McCann (2), off E.Rodriguez; Mateo (5), off Englert; Short (1), off Hall. RBIs – McCann (4), Mateo 3 (16), Báez (9), Vierling 4 (8), Greene (7), Short (1). CS – Vierling (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (McCann 2, Mountcastle, Santander); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Rogers 4). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 17.

Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Mateo, Báez.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Ortiz, Mateo, Mountcastle); Detroit 1 (Short, Torkelson).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 2-15⅔115526896.67
Hall3⅔52217756.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
E.Rodriguez, W, 2-2541125982.21
Englert, H, 12⅓33310364.91
Lange, S, 3-41⅔20002231.50

Inherited runners-scored – Englert 2-0. WP – Hall.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:41. A – 17,974 (41,083).

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4 (Game 2)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf402110.319
Rutschman c402010.293
Mountcastle 1b501002.235
Santander rf400001.213
Mullins cf000000.255
Mateo ss411000.353
McCann dh311001.194
c-O'Hearn ph-dh100000.286
Henderson 3b311010.200
McKenna cf-rf422301.276
Ortiz 2b311100.250
d-Frazier ph-2b100000.218
Totals36611535
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b201001.296
a-Short ph-2b110010.600
Greene cf411001.235
Báez ss410101.221
Maton 3b200001.163
b-Nevin ph-1b211300.091
Haase c400002.254
Baddoo lf400002.235
Cabrera dh401000.189
Vierling rf301011.286
Ibáñez 1b-3b300003.000
Totals33454212
Baltimore0400020006111
Detroit000004000450

a-walked for McKinstry in the 6th. b-homered for Maton in the 6th. c-flied out for McCann in the 8th. d-flied out for Ortiz in the 9th.

E – Mateo (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Detroit 4. 2B – McKinstry (5). HR – McKenna (1), off Boyd; Nevin (1), off Baumann. RBIs – McKenna 3 (6), Ortiz (4), Hays (10), Báez (10), Nevin 3 (4). CS – Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle 2); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 4.

GIDP – Santander.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Nevin).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
G.Rodriguez, W, 1-05⅔20019914.07
Akin1321098.10
Baumann1⅔11101181.15
Baker, H, 610001141.88
Coulombe, H, 60000030.90
Cano, H, 51⅔0000060.00
Bautista, S, 7-91⅔00001101.32
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd, L, 1-25866131025.47
Cisnero1⅓00021213.72
Foley1⅔10000211.59
Vest1⅔20001210.00

Akin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-2, Coulombe 1-0. WP – Boyd.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:41. A – 11,048 (41,083).

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3 (Game 1)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b501002.228
Reynolds lf401101.299
McCutchen dh411010.271
Joe 1b421112.301
Castro ss502001.288
Andujar rf312310.667
1-Suwinski pr-rf010010.276
Mathias 2b201010.303
Marcano 2b100000.269
Bae cf411000.253
Hedges c200120.162
Totals34610676
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call cf402001.253
Candelario 3b401000.233
Meneses dh400001.252
Garrett lf310001.343
García 2b422000.236
Thomas rf400101.258
Smith 1b400002.221
Adams c402202.250
Abrams ss301000.226
Totals3438308
Pittsburgh0101020206101
Washington000201000380

1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.

E – Hedges (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B – Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B – García (1). HR – Joe (4), off Corbin; Andujar (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Andujar 3 (3), Joe (11), Hedges (4), Reynolds (21), Adams 2 (2), Thomas (10). SB – García (1), Suwinski (5). CS – Castro (2), Hayes (3). SF – Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Bae 2, McCutchen, Marcano, Castro 2); Washington 4 (Abrams, Garrett 2, Meneses). RISP – Pittsburgh 4 for 14; Washington 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Mathias, Castro, Thomas. LIDP – Candelario.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Mathias, Castro).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 3-26⅓832051034.18
Stephenson, H, 60000180.00
Holderman, H, 91⅔00000113.46
Bednar, S, 9-101⅔00002130.69
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 1-45⅓73312915.74
Edwards Jr.11110171.74
Ward1⅔11132294.82
Banda11110136.43
Ramírez1⅔00000145.40
Weems1⅔00012210.00

Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Edwards Jr. 1-1, Banda 1-1, Ramírez 3-1. IBB – off Ward (McCutchen). HBP – Banda (Marcano). WP – Hill.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:52. A – 22,090 (41,376).

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1 (Game 2)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b332010.240
a-Maggi ph-3b212100.333
Reynolds lf232120.313
b-Andujar ph-rf212300.800
McCutchen dh400102.258
c-Mathias ph-dh100000.294
Santana 1b423300.281
Bae cf100000.250
Suwinski cf-lf613502.297
Joe rf-lf-1b310022.289
Castro ss-2b401012.286
Marcano 2b-ss310010.241
Delay c332100.390
Totals3816171578
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call rf401000.253
García 2b400000.224
Candelario 3b300001.226
Chavis 3b101000.263
Meneses dh402001.262
Ruiz c400000.271
Smith 1b412101.233
Garrett lf400002.308
Abrams ss100000.224
Downs ss100011.000
Robles cf401000.267
Totals3417116
Pittsburgh11240410316170
Washington000000001171

a-singled for Hayes in the 7th. b-singled for Reynolds in the 7th. c-flied out for McCutchen in the 9th.

E – Smith (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Washington 8. 2B – Hayes (8), Reynolds (8), Santana (9), Suwinski (5), Maggi (1). 3B – Delay (1). HR – Suwinski (6), off Harris; Andujar (2), off Thomas; Smith (1), off Ramirez. RBIs – Santana 3 (16), Delay (8), Suwinski 5 (18), Reynolds (22), McCutchen (14), Maggi (1), Andujar 3 (6), Smith (5). SB – Reynolds (5), Call (2), Suwinski (5). CS – Suwinski (1). SF – Santana, Delay, McCutchen. S – Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Joe, Hayes); Washington 3 (Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 8 for 18; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Marcano.

DP – Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 4-26⅔50005923.06
Bolton2⅔10001260.00
Ramirez1⅔11110163.60
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 0-23788441009.41
Weems1⅓10011200.00
Harris2⅔65522517.36
Harvey1⅔0000072.38
Thomas1⅔333012127.00

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0. HBP – Velasquez (Abrams), Kuhl (Delay).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:52. A – 17,482 (41,376).

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss410013.232
Pasquantino 1b300020.260
2-Bradley Jr. pr-rf000000.125
Melendez c500001.167
Perez dh401102.265
1-Dozier pr-dh000000.172
Pratto rf-1b302011.400
Isbel cf300010.188
Olivares lf322010.291
Massey 2b300010.167
Lopez 3b301100.200
Totals3136277
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf302010.259
Correa ss402010.209
3-Castro pr000000.161
Polanco 2b502000.371
Buxton dh421112.247
Larnach lf501000.239
Miranda 3b301010.243
Gallo 1b400003.245
Jeffers c300010.270
M.Taylor cf401002.244
Totals35210157
Kansas City000010011360
Minnesota0001001002101

1-ran for Perez in the 8th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th. 3-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E – M.Taylor (1). LOB – Kansas City 9, Minnesota 12. 2B – Olivares 2 (6), Larnach (3). HR – Buxton (6), off Clarke. RBIs – Lopez (7), Perez (13), Buxton (14). SB – Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (7), Dozier (2), Olivares (2). CS – Pratto (1). S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Isbel, Melendez); Minnesota 8 (Polanco, Larnach 2, Correa 2, Gallo, M.Taylor 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 15; Minnesota 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Massey, Pasquantino, Miranda. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller5⅓61154923.56
Cuas10000154.85
Clarke1⅔11100145.54
Chapman, W, 1-11⅔00002101.74
Barlow, S, 4-51⅔20001156.10
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober541126881.59
Thielbar1⅓10000221.93
Jax, H, 601110153.75
J.López, BS, 2-310010160.00
Duran, L, 0-11⅔01131252.61

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Thielbar 1-0, J.López 1-1. IBB – off Duran (Pasquantino). HBP – Cuas (Kepler). WP – Keller(2), Duran.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:50. A – 22,883 (38,544).

Toronto 1, Seattle 0 (10)
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf301001.239
Pollock lf200001.118
Kelenic lf-cf401001.322
Suárez 3b401002.255
Raleigh dh400004.220
Hernández rf400004.208
Crawford ss400001.238
Wong 2b401001.152
Murphy c402002.182
Haggerty 1b200012.105
a-France ph-1b000010.248
Totals35060219
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400000.210
Bichette ss410002.316
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.321
Chapman 3b201020.372
Varsho lf401101.191
Belt dh300002.169
Jansen c300000.176
Biggio 2b300001.111
Kiermaier cf300001.278
Totals3013127
Seattle0000000000060
Toronto0000000001130

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Haggerty in the 10th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Toronto 5. 2B – Chapman (13). RBIs – Varsho (6). SB – Rodríguez (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Raleigh, Haggerty, Pollock); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Seattle 0 for 9; Toronto 2 for 3.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
McGee610012640.00
Brash0000165.25
Topa1⅔00002131.80
Sewald1⅔00002133.21
Gott, L, 0-22101042.57
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman7⅔6001131082.33
Pop1⅔00001123.97
Romano1⅔00002142.92
Swanson, W, 1-01⅔00013191.32

Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0. IBB – off Gott (Chapman).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:21. A – 41,475 (49,282).

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b301211.333
Swanson ss300021.280
Happ lf300021.301
Suzuki rf501003.255
Bellinger cf421113.295
Mancini 1b422011.253
Hosmer dh301002.246
c-Velázquez ph-dh110000.389
Wisdom 3b312211.250
Barnhart c200002.200
a-Madrigal ph000000.289
b-Ríos ph100001.059
Gomes c101100.313
Totals33696816
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf413201.252
Soler dh500002.228
Arraez 2b423010.442
Gurriel 1b412001.306
De La Cruz lf500002.261
Sánchez rf412302.214
Segura 3b310012.209
Stallings c301111.136
Hampson ss311010.238
Totals357126411
Chicago020002020690
Miami50110000x7120

a- for Barnhart in the 6th. b-struck out for Madrigal in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Hosmer in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 9, Miami 10. 2B – Sánchez (3), Hampson (4), Chisholm Jr. (2). HR – Wisdom (10), off Cabrera; Bellinger (6), off Nardi. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Hoerner 2 (17), Gomes (13), Sánchez 3 (4), Stallings (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (13). SF – Hoerner.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Swanson 2, Mancini 2); Miami 5 (Sánchez, Soler 2, Gurriel, Stallings). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Miami 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Hosmer, Hoerner, De La Cruz. GIDP – Suzuki, De La Cruz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini); Miami 2 (Arraez, Hampson, Gurriel; Hampson, De La Cruz, Arraez, De La Cruz).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kilian, L, 0-13⅓1077248818.90
Estrada120012250.00
Merryweather2⅔00013356.94
Alzolay1⅔00002132.70
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 2-25⅔3225121094.67
Nardi42200195.56
Brazoban, H, 42⅔00002202.55
Okert, H, 102230166.23
Barnes, H, 110000204.91
Scott, S, 2-21⅔10002145.73

Nardi pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Estrada 2-1, Brazoban 3-1, Barnes 3-2. IBB – off Estrada (Arraez). HBP – Kilian 2 (Gurriel,Chisholm Jr.). WP – Kilian.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:13. A – 14,994 (37,446).

Boston 8, Cleveland 7 (10)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf513011.280
Rosario ss500003.226
Ramírez 3b413110.291
Naylor 1b503301.214
Bell dh511101.214
1-Arias pr-dh010000.167
Gonzalez rf300001.188
a-Brennan ph-rf200000.211
Giménez 2b511102.250
Zunino c501101.241
Straw cf322020.276
Totals427147410
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf612100.301
Yoshida dh411010.274
Turner 1b501001.269
Devers 3b512301.239
Duran cf501000.409
Tapia lf412010.231
Valdez 2b521101.313
Arroyo ss423210.226
Wong c403001.222
Totals42816734
Cleveland01000040117141
Boston30020100028160

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

1-ran for Bell in the 10th.

E – Zunino (1). LOB – Cleveland 10, Boston 11. 2B – Naylor (2), Verdugo (6), Tapia (1), Valdez (2). HR – Bell (3), off Bello; Giménez (2), off Bleier; Devers (10), off Plesac. RBIs – Bell (13), Giménez (6), Naylor 3 (15), Ramírez (17), Zunino (6), Devers 3 (27), Valdez (1), Arroyo 2 (6), Verdugo (14). SB – Naylor (2), Straw (8). CS – Ramírez (2). S – Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Gonzalez, Bell 2, Kwan, Rosario); Boston 6 (Valdez 3, Yoshida 2, Turner). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 14; Boston 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – Verdugo 2. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Arroyo, Turner).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac3⅓85511577.59
Curry241001492.50
De Los Santos1⅔00001161.86
Karinchak1⅔00011145.79
Morgan1⅔20010230.00
Clase, L, 1-2, BS, 9-112200071.88
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello5⅔51126846.57
Bleier1⅔21100156.94
Brasier13321218.36
Schreiber, H, 510000152.92
Winckowski, H, 31⅔0000091.40
Jansen, BS, 6-71⅔31101291.04
Bernardino, W, 1-01⅔21002170.00

Inherited runners-scored – Curry 2-0, Schreiber 3-3. PB – Zunino (2).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:17. A – 31,717 (37,755).

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b500000.322
Turner ss501003.261
Schwarber dh400013.206
Castellanos rf512101.324
Marsh cf421012.341
Realmuto c312101.283
Bohm 3b412100.286
Clemens 1b311210.160
Cave lf403101.222
Totals376126311
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b400001.302
Peña ss411101.241
Alvarez dh302010.269
Bregman 3b400003.214
Tucker rf400001.277
J.Abreu 1b401001.243
Julks lf401001.297
Meyers cf401003.266
Maldonado c200000.131
Totals33161111
Philadelphia0002020206120
Houston000000010160

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B – Cave 2 (4), Marsh (7), Bohm 2 (7), Realmuto (7), Alvarez (4). HR – Castellanos (4), off Javier; Clemens (2), off Maton; Peña (6), off Vasquez. RBIs – Castellanos (17), Realmuto (9), Clemens 2 (4), Bohm (21), Cave (9), Peña (16). SB – Realmuto (5), Julks (2). SF – Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Turner, Bohm, Clemens, Stott); Houston 4 (Dubón, Meyers, Maldonado, J.Abreu). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 12; Houston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Marsh.

DP – Houston 1 (J.Abreu, Peña).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 3-16⅔300171043.86
Domínguez1⅔10002216.35
Vasquez1⅔11101171.46
Marte1⅔100011218.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 2-1573316973.48
Maton1⅓11103220.69
Martinez1⅔22221376.35
Blanco1⅔20001124.91

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-1. HBP – Wheeler (Maldonado), Domínguez (Maldonado). WP – Javier.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:51. A – 41,240 (41,000).

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Volpe ss400001.216
Rizzo 1b401002.293
Torres 2b300000.244
LeMahieu 3b300002.256
Calhoun dh301000.243
Cabrera rf200000.207
Trevino c300001.237
Bauers lf000000---
Hicks lf300001.125
Kiner-Falefa cf301001.174
Totals2803008
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.278
Jankowski cf300011.302
Lowe 1b200011.252
García rf400001.255
Jung 3b300002.260
Heim c200010.278
Grossman dh311001.250
Duran ss312200.310
Thompson lf302000.233
Totals2725237
New York000000000030
Texas00002000x250

LOB – New York 2, Texas 5. 2B – Thompson (4). HR – Duran (2), off Brito. RBIs – Duran 2 (10). SB – Jankowski (5). CS – Thompson (1). S – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Hicks); Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Grossman). RISP – New York 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 5.

GIDP – Torres, García.

DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, L, 2-35⅔42215595.56
Marinaccio1⅔00022282.31
Hamilton1⅔10000171.72
Peralta1⅔00000112.70
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 3-29⅔300081133.93

HBP – Peralta (Lowe).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:06. A – 40,027 (40,000).

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Neto ss412000.265
Trout cf423500.320
Ohtani dh503000.292
Rendon 3b300020.246
Renfroe rf400002.260
Drury 2b400002.244
Ward lf400002.208
Urshela 1b211001.301
b-Lamb ph-1b200000.200
Wallach c301000.211
c-Thaiss ph111000.240
Totals36511527
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf410001.223
Adames ss411103.247
Turang ss000000.213
Contreras dh311212.307
Brosseau 3b200000.244
a-Winker ph101200.226
1-Perkins pr-rf100000.111
B.Anderson rf-3b300002.255
Voit 1b400001.224
Caratini c110130.310
O.Miller 2b321010.286
Wiemer cf411102.222
Totals30757511
Los Angeles0000100225111
Milwaukee00304000x750

a-singled for Brosseau in the 5th. b-popped out for Urshela in the 7th. c-singled for Wallach in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 5th.

E – Rendon (4). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B – O.Miller (3), Contreras (5). HR – Trout (6), off Peguero; Trout (7), off Wilson. RBIs – Trout 5 (18), Wiemer (7), Adames (15), Contreras 2 (7), Winker 2 (11), Caratini (4). SB – Ohtani 2 (5), Rendon (2). SF – Trout.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Rendon, Renfroe, Ward 2); Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller 2, Brosseau). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Neto, Wiemer, Yelich. GIDP – Ohtani.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Voit, Adames).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, L, 0-24⅓47436914.85
Wantz10010220.79
Barría3⅔00015392.76
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 3-16⅔51115914.01
Peguero1⅔32210233.38
Strzelecki, H, 81⅔00002120.66
Wilson2220072.16
Williams, S, 5-51000040.00

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 3-3, Strzelecki 2-0. HBP – Burnes (Neto), Wantz (B.Anderson). PB – Wallach (1).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:43. A – 39,198 (41,700).

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
B.Lowe 2b300001.235
c-Díaz ph-1b010020.319
Franco ss422311.300
Arozarena lf522402.333
J.Lowe dh422111.356
Paredes 1b-3b512101.261
Walls 3b-2b400013.259
Raley rf200001.207
b-Margot ph-rf311101.239
Mejía c421101.200
Siri cf411101.229
Totals38121112513
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robert Jr. cf100000.213
a-Colás ph-rf300000.208
Vaughn 1b411000.245
Sheets rf-lf401000.289
Jiménez dh311110.187
Burger 3b310011.246
Grandal c400001.241
Haseley lf-cf300011.333
Andrus ss401201.186
González 2b300002.143
Totals3234336
Tampa Bay000000(10)1112112
Chicago020001000341

a-lined out for Robert Jr. in the 2nd. b-singled for Raley in the 7th. c-walked for B.Lowe in the 7th.

E – Faucher (1), Paredes (2), Lynn (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Paredes (5), Siri (3), Vaughn (10), Jiménez (4). HR – Franco (5), off Lynn; Arozarena (6), off Lambert; J.Lowe (5), off Lambert; Mejía (1), off Middleton; Arozarena (7), off Diekman. RBIs – Franco 3 (17), Paredes (19), Margot (8), Siri (9), Arozarena 4 (28), J.Lowe (18), Mejía (5), Andrus 2 (8), Jiménez (8). SB – Margot (3), Walls (3), Franco (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 0; Chicago 2 (Grandal, Colás). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 5; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Jiménez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Paredes).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faucher1⅓12221396.43
Chirinos, W, 1-0431103660.64
Cleavinger1⅔00012200.84
Beeks1⅔00000174.26
Thompson1⅔00000122.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 0-46⅓3442101037.16
Bummer, BS, 0-123310178.64
Lambert43301246.92
Middleton1⅔11112193.86
Diekman1⅔11110247.94

Inherited runners-scored – Chirinos 2-0, Bummer 2-2, Lambert 3-3. WP – Faucher.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:53. A – 28,462 (40,241).

Arizona 11, Colorado 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b522200.287
Perdomo ss523400.390
Carroll lf401103.309
Gurriel Jr. lf100000.274
Walker 1b513201.255
Longoria dh500002.208
Smith rf410011.308
Rivera 3b513000.583
Thomas cf522002.190
Herrera c322211.259
Totals42111611210
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh400000.263
Bryant rf400001.297
Díaz c311011.316
McMahon 3b422102.242
Cron 1b411100.223
Grichuk lf402001.500
Doyle cf300110.176
Trejo 2b301101.214
a-Daza ph100000.270
Tovar ss401001.200
Totals3448427
Arizona16010101111160
Colorado010003000481

a-lined out for Trejo in the 9th.

E – Doyle (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B – Tovar (1). HR – Perdomo (2), off Davis; Walker (4), off Johnson. RBIs – Carroll (9), Herrera 2 (4), Rojas 2 (16), Perdomo 4 (16), Walker 2 (19), Trejo (5), McMahon (13), Cron (12), Doyle (2). SB – Carroll (10), Doyle (3). CS – Carroll (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Longoria, Herrera); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Trejo). RISP – Arizona 7 for 17; Colorado 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Rojas 2.

DP – Arizona 1 (Thomas, Herrera, Thomas); Colorado 1 (Díaz, Trejo, Díaz).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, W, 1-05⅓74413756.52
Ruiz10001133.38
Ginkel1⅔00001163.65
McGough1⅔00012173.95
Misiewicz1⅔0000073.86
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis, L, 0-12⅔77722546.17
Seabold3⅓52203675.27
Bird221102353.66
Johnson1⅔21103244.35

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 1-1, Bird 1-0. WP – Davis, Seabold.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:50. A – 34,399 (50,144).

L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b300000.265
a-Donovan ph-2b100000.266
Goldschmidt 1b401000.308
Arenado 3b400001.239
Contreras dh401002.264
Carlson cf401000.250
O'Neill lf300003.247
DeJong ss300002.348
Knizner c200012.154
Nootbaar rf300001.239
Totals31030111
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401001.232
Freeman 1b300010.294
Smith dh300011.298
Taylor ss400004.145
Muncy 3b300011.250
Vargas 2b401000.221
Outman cf312001.290
T.Thompson lf300002.159
Barnes c201110.093
Totals29151410
St. Louis000000000031
Los Angeles01000000x151

a-lined out for Edman in the 8th.

E – Knizner (1), Taylor (1). LOB – St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Vargas (5). RBIs – Barnes (2). SB – Freeman 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Donovan); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Vargas, Muncy). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 2-4651127933.34
Hicks1⅔00013156.35
Cabrera0001062.31
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, W, 5-17⅔20009881.89
Phillips, H, 21⅔00012263.00
Graterol, S, 2-21⅔1000092.25

Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0, Cabrera 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:14. A – 48,763 (56,000).

