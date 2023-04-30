Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 29, 2023

San Diego 16, San Francisco 11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.242
|Estrada 2b-ss
|5
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.350
|Pederson dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Haniger lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Sabol c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.233
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Wisely 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|a-Villar ph-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|39
|11
|13
|11
|5
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Machado 3b
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.245
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|.188
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.311
|Cruz dh
|6
|1
|5
|4
|0
|1
|.306
|Cronenworth 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Nola c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.150
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.202
|Totals
|41
|16
|17
|14
|10
|11
|San Francisco
|002
|600
|300
|11
|13
|1
|San Diego
|212
|230
|24x
|16
|17
|0
a-flied out for Wisely in the 6th.
E – Davis (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, San Diego 11. 2B – Estrada 2 (7), Pederson (3), Haniger (1), Machado (5), Cronenworth (8), Tatis Jr. (1), Cruz (4), Grisham (8). HR – Crawford (4), off Musgrove; Wade Jr. (4), off Musgrove; Haniger (1), off Musgrove; Sabol (5), off Wilson; Villar (4), off Wilson; Cruz (3), off Manaea; Soto (5), off Junis; Bogaerts (6), off Junis; Tatis Jr. (2), off Junis; Machado (3), off Junis; Machado (4), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs – Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (7), Haniger 3 (4), Estrada 3 (10), Sabol 2 (10), Villar (11), Cruz 4 (16), Nola (3), Soto (10), Bogaerts (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (6), Machado 3 (11), Grisham 2 (11). SB – Kim (5), Machado (2), Cruz (1).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Davis 2, Conforto 2); San Diego 8 (Bogaerts 3, Grisham, Cronenworth 4). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 10; San Diego 6 for 19.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Nola, Tatis Jr..
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|2⅔
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|71
|7.85
|Junis
|2
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|49
|6.06
|Ta.Rogers
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|7.00
|Ty.Rogers, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|Alexander
|⅓
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|7.20
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|6.35
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|3⅓
|6
|7
|7
|1
|3
|73
|10.80
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|2.76
|Hill, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|3.46
|Wilson, BS, 0-1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|4.80
|Cosgrove, W, 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Martinez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|30
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Brebbia 1-1, Honeywell Jr. 2-2, Cosgrove 1-0. IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Musgrove (Yastrzemski). WP – Manaea, Ta.Rogers, Alexander. PB – Sabol (1).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:44. A – 19,611 (20,576).
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Fairchild lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|a-Friedl ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Ramos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.412
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Senzel 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Barrero cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Maile c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|b-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|5
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Noda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.242
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.351
|Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.266
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Aled.Díaz ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.153
|1-Smith pr-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|17
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|002
|3
|9
|1
|Oakland
|020
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Fairchild in the 6th. b-grounded out for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for Aled.Díaz in the 2nd.
E – Senzel (1), Muller (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Oakland 10. 2B – Steer (5), Fraley (4), Laureano (5). HR – Maile (1), off Muller. RBIs – Maile (1), Fraley 2 (16), Aled.Díaz (6), Diaz (4). SB – Aled.Díaz (1). CS – Steer (1), Capel (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India 2, Barrero); Oakland 5 (Rooker, Laureano, Ruiz, Peterson 2). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Newman. LIDP – Fairchild. GIDP – Barrero, Diaz.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Newman, India, Steer); Oakland 3 (Laureano, Peterson, Laureano; Peterson; Diaz, Noda).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|5⅔
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|112
|2.89
|Young
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.71
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.60
|Legumina, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.69
|Alex.Díaz, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|80
|6.28
|Acevedo, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.12
|Lovelady, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Jackson, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.31
|Familia, L, 0-1, BS, 2-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|29
|6.57
HBP – Greene (Laureano). WP – Greene.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Libka; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:54. A – 7,052 (46,847).
Detroit 7, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.359
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|d-Rutschman ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Ortiz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-O'Hearn ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Báez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.232
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|e-Ibáñez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.284
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Short ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Totals
|38
|7
|16
|7
|3
|13
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|030
|4
|9
|0
|Detroit
|311
|000
|11x
|7
|16
|0
a-struck out for McKinstry in the 6th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-flied out for Ortiz in the 7th. d-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. e-struck out for Maton in the 8th.
LOB – Baltimore 7, Detroit 10. 2B – Hays (7), Santander (8), McKinstry (4), Vierling 2 (6), Schoop (2). HR – McCann (2), off E.Rodriguez; Mateo (5), off Englert; Short (1), off Hall. RBIs – McCann (4), Mateo 3 (16), Báez (9), Vierling 4 (8), Greene (7), Short (1). CS – Vierling (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (McCann 2, Mountcastle, Santander); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Ibáñez, Báez, Rogers 4). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Detroit 4 for 17.
Runners moved up – Greene. GIDP – Mateo, Báez.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Ortiz, Mateo, Mountcastle); Detroit 1 (Short, Torkelson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 2-1
|5⅔
|11
|5
|5
|2
|6
|89
|6.67
|Hall
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|75
|6.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Rodriguez, W, 2-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|98
|2.21
|Englert, H, 1
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|36
|4.91
|Lange, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored – Englert 2-0. WP – Hall.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:41. A – 17,974 (41,083).
Baltimore 6, Detroit 4 (Game 2)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.319
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|McCann dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|c-O'Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Henderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|McKenna cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Ortiz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|3
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|a-Short ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Maton 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|b-Nevin ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.091
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Ibáñez 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|4
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|040
|002
|000
|6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|004
|000
|4
|5
|0
a-walked for McKinstry in the 6th. b-homered for Maton in the 6th. c-flied out for McCann in the 8th. d-flied out for Ortiz in the 9th.
E – Mateo (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Detroit 4. 2B – McKinstry (5). HR – McKenna (1), off Boyd; Nevin (1), off Baumann. RBIs – McKenna 3 (6), Ortiz (4), Hays (10), Báez (10), Nevin 3 (4). CS – Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle 2); Detroit 1 (Ibáñez). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 4.
GIDP – Santander.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Nevin).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Rodriguez, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|91
|4.07
|Akin
|⅔
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|8.10
|Baumann
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.15
|Baker, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
|Coulombe, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.90
|Cano, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Bautista, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.32
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 1-2
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|102
|5.47
|Cisnero
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|3.72
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|1.59
|Vest
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
Akin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Baumann 2-2, Coulombe 1-0. WP – Boyd.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:41. A – 11,048 (41,083).
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3 (Game 1)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Joe 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Andujar rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.667
|1-Suwinski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Bae cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.162
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|7
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|García 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Adams c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Pittsburgh
|010
|102
|020
|6
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|3
|8
|0
1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.
E – Hedges (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B – Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B – García (1). HR – Joe (4), off Corbin; Andujar (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Andujar 3 (3), Joe (11), Hedges (4), Reynolds (21), Adams 2 (2), Thomas (10). SB – García (1), Suwinski (5). CS – Castro (2), Hayes (3). SF – Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 6 (Bae 2, McCutchen, Marcano, Castro 2); Washington 4 (Abrams, Garrett 2, Meneses). RISP – Pittsburgh 4 for 14; Washington 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Mathias, Castro, Thomas. LIDP – Candelario.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Mathias, Castro).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 3-2
|6⅓
|8
|3
|2
|0
|5
|103
|4.18
|Stephenson, H, 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Holderman, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.46
|Bednar, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.69
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 1-4
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|91
|5.74
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.74
|Ward
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|29
|4.82
|Banda
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.43
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Edwards Jr. 1-1, Banda 1-1, Ramírez 3-1. IBB – off Ward (McCutchen). HBP – Banda (Marcano). WP – Hill.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:52. A – 22,090 (41,376).
Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1 (Game 2)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|a-Maggi ph-3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Reynolds lf
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|b-Andujar ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.800
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|c-Mathias ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.281
|Bae cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suwinski cf-lf
|6
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.297
|Joe rf-lf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.289
|Castro ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Marcano 2b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Delay c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.390
|Totals
|38
|16
|17
|15
|7
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Chavis 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Abrams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|Pittsburgh
|112
|404
|103
|16
|17
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|1
|7
|1
a-singled for Hayes in the 7th. b-singled for Reynolds in the 7th. c-flied out for McCutchen in the 9th.
E – Smith (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Washington 8. 2B – Hayes (8), Reynolds (8), Santana (9), Suwinski (5), Maggi (1). 3B – Delay (1). HR – Suwinski (6), off Harris; Andujar (2), off Thomas; Smith (1), off Ramirez. RBIs – Santana 3 (16), Delay (8), Suwinski 5 (18), Reynolds (22), McCutchen (14), Maggi (1), Andujar 3 (6), Smith (5). SB – Reynolds (5), Call (2), Suwinski (5). CS – Suwinski (1). SF – Santana, Delay, McCutchen. S – Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Joe, Hayes); Washington 3 (Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 8 for 18; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – McCutchen. GIDP – Marcano.
DP – Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|92
|3.06
|Bolton
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|3.60
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 0-2
|3
|7
|8
|8
|4
|4
|100
|9.41
|Weems
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Harris
|2⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|51
|7.36
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.38
|Thomas
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0. HBP – Velasquez (Abrams), Kuhl (Delay).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:52. A – 17,482 (41,376).
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|2-Bradley Jr. pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|1-Dozier pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Pratto rf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Olivares lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|3-Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Polanco 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Buxton dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.247
|Larnach lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|1
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|011
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|100
|2
|10
|1
1-ran for Perez in the 8th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th. 3-ran for Correa in the 9th.
E – M.Taylor (1). LOB – Kansas City 9, Minnesota 12. 2B – Olivares 2 (6), Larnach (3). HR – Buxton (6), off Clarke. RBIs – Lopez (7), Perez (13), Buxton (14). SB – Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (7), Dozier (2), Olivares (2). CS – Pratto (1). S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Isbel, Melendez); Minnesota 8 (Polanco, Larnach 2, Correa 2, Gallo, M.Taylor 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 15; Minnesota 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Massey, Pasquantino, Miranda. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5⅓
|6
|1
|1
|5
|4
|92
|3.56
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.85
|Clarke
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.54
|Chapman, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.74
|Barlow, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.10
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|88
|1.59
|Thielbar
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|1.93
|Jax, H, 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.75
|J.López, BS, 2-3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Duran, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|25
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 1-0, Thielbar 1-0, J.López 1-1. IBB – off Duran (Pasquantino). HBP – Cuas (Kepler). WP – Keller(2), Duran.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 2:50. A – 22,883 (38,544).
Toronto 1, Seattle 0 (10)
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Kelenic lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.220
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Haggerty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.105
|a-France ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Totals
|35
|0
|6
|0
|2
|19
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.372
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|1
|1
|3
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Haggerty in the 10th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Toronto 5. 2B – Chapman (13). RBIs – Varsho (6). SB – Rodríguez (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Hernández, Raleigh, Haggerty, Pollock); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Seattle 0 for 9; Toronto 2 for 3.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McGee
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|0.00
|Brash
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.25
|Topa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.80
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.21
|Gott, L, 0-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2.57
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|7⅔
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|108
|2.33
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.97
|Romano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.92
|Swanson, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.32
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0. IBB – off Gott (Chapman).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:21. A – 41,475 (49,282).
Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.301
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.295
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Hosmer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|c-Velázquez ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Madrigal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|b-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|8
|16
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.442
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.214
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.209
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.136
|Hampson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|4
|11
|Chicago
|020
|002
|020
|6
|9
|0
|Miami
|501
|100
|00x
|7
|12
|0
a- for Barnhart in the 6th. b-struck out for Madrigal in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Hosmer in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 9, Miami 10. 2B – Sánchez (3), Hampson (4), Chisholm Jr. (2). HR – Wisdom (10), off Cabrera; Bellinger (6), off Nardi. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Hoerner 2 (17), Gomes (13), Sánchez 3 (4), Stallings (3), Chisholm Jr. 2 (13). SF – Hoerner.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Swanson 2, Mancini 2); Miami 5 (Sánchez, Soler 2, Gurriel, Stallings). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Miami 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Hosmer, Hoerner, De La Cruz. GIDP – Suzuki, De La Cruz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Mancini); Miami 2 (Arraez, Hampson, Gurriel; Hampson, De La Cruz, Arraez, De La Cruz).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kilian, L, 0-1
|3⅓
|10
|7
|7
|2
|4
|88
|18.90
|Estrada
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Merryweather
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|6.94
|Alzolay
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 2-2
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|5
|12
|109
|4.67
|Nardi
|⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|5.56
|Brazoban, H, 4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.55
|Okert, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|16
|6.23
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.91
|Scott, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.73
Nardi pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Estrada 2-1, Brazoban 3-1, Barnes 3-2. IBB – off Estrada (Arraez). HBP – Kilian 2 (Gurriel,Chisholm Jr.). WP – Kilian.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:13. A – 14,994 (37,446).
Boston 8, Cleveland 7 (10)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.214
|Bell dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|1-Arias pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Totals
|42
|7
|14
|7
|4
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Yoshida dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Turner 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.409
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Valdez 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Arroyo ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Wong c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|42
|8
|16
|7
|3
|4
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|401
|1
|7
|14
|1
|Boston
|300
|201
|000
|2
|8
|16
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th.
1-ran for Bell in the 10th.
E – Zunino (1). LOB – Cleveland 10, Boston 11. 2B – Naylor (2), Verdugo (6), Tapia (1), Valdez (2). HR – Bell (3), off Bello; Giménez (2), off Bleier; Devers (10), off Plesac. RBIs – Bell (13), Giménez (6), Naylor 3 (15), Ramírez (17), Zunino (6), Devers 3 (27), Valdez (1), Arroyo 2 (6), Verdugo (14). SB – Naylor (2), Straw (8). CS – Ramírez (2). S – Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Gonzalez, Bell 2, Kwan, Rosario); Boston 6 (Valdez 3, Yoshida 2, Turner). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 14; Boston 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – Verdugo 2. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Boston 1 (Valdez, Arroyo, Turner).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|3⅓
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|57
|7.59
|Curry
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|49
|2.50
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.86
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.79
|Morgan
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
|Clase, L, 1-2, BS, 9-11
|⅓
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.88
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello
|5⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|84
|6.57
|Bleier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.94
|Brasier
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|21
|8.36
|Schreiber, H, 5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.92
|Winckowski, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.40
|Jansen, BS, 6-7
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|1.04
|Bernardino, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Curry 2-0, Schreiber 3-3. PB – Zunino (2).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:17. A – 31,717 (37,755).
Philadelphia 6, Houston 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.206
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Marsh cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Clemens 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.160
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.131
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|020
|6
|12
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 8. 2B – Cave 2 (4), Marsh (7), Bohm 2 (7), Realmuto (7), Alvarez (4). HR – Castellanos (4), off Javier; Clemens (2), off Maton; Peña (6), off Vasquez. RBIs – Castellanos (17), Realmuto (9), Clemens 2 (4), Bohm (21), Cave (9), Peña (16). SB – Realmuto (5), Julks (2). SF – Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Turner, Bohm, Clemens, Stott); Houston 4 (Dubón, Meyers, Maldonado, J.Abreu). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 12; Houston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Stott. GIDP – Marsh.
DP – Houston 1 (J.Abreu, Peña).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|104
|3.86
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.35
|Vasquez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.46
|Marte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|18.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 2-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|97
|3.48
|Maton
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|0.69
|Martinez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|37
|6.35
|Blanco
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-1. HBP – Wheeler (Maldonado), Domínguez (Maldonado). WP – Javier.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:51. A – 41,240 (41,000).
Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Cabrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Bauers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Grossman dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Duran ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|020
|00x
|2
|5
|0
LOB – New York 2, Texas 5. 2B – Thompson (4). HR – Duran (2), off Brito. RBIs – Duran 2 (10). SB – Jankowski (5). CS – Thompson (1). S – Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Hicks); Texas 3 (Lowe, García, Grossman). RISP – New York 0 for 2; Texas 0 for 5.
GIDP – Torres, García.
DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, L, 2-3
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|59
|5.56
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|2.31
|Hamilton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.72
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 3-2
|9⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|113
|3.93
HBP – Peralta (Lowe).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:06. A – 40,027 (40,000).
Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.320
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Urshela 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|b-Lamb ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|c-Thaiss ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Turang ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Contreras dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.307
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Winker ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Perkins pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|B.Anderson rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Caratini c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.310
|O.Miller 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|30
|7
|5
|7
|5
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|022
|5
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|040
|00x
|7
|5
|0
a-singled for Brosseau in the 5th. b-popped out for Urshela in the 7th. c-singled for Wallach in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 5th.
E – Rendon (4). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B – O.Miller (3), Contreras (5). HR – Trout (6), off Peguero; Trout (7), off Wilson. RBIs – Trout 5 (18), Wiemer (7), Adames (15), Contreras 2 (7), Winker 2 (11), Caratini (4). SB – Ohtani 2 (5), Rendon (2). SF – Trout.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Rendon, Renfroe, Ward 2); Milwaukee 3 (O.Miller 2, Brosseau). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Neto, Wiemer, Yelich. GIDP – Ohtani.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Voit, Adames).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 0-2
|4⅓
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|91
|4.85
|Wantz
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.79
|Barría
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|39
|2.76
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|91
|4.01
|Peguero
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.38
|Strzelecki, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.66
|Wilson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2.16
|Williams, S, 5-5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 3-3, Strzelecki 2-0. HBP – Burnes (Neto), Wantz (B.Anderson). PB – Wallach (1).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:43. A – 39,198 (41,700).
Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Díaz ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.319
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.300
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.333
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.356
|Paredes 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Walls 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Raley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|b-Margot ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|38
|12
|11
|12
|5
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robert Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Colás ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Sheets rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.187
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Haseley lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.186
|González 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|(10)11
|12
|11
|2
|Chicago
|020
|001
|000
|3
|4
|1
a-lined out for Robert Jr. in the 2nd. b-singled for Raley in the 7th. c-walked for B.Lowe in the 7th.
E – Faucher (1), Paredes (2), Lynn (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Paredes (5), Siri (3), Vaughn (10), Jiménez (4). HR – Franco (5), off Lynn; Arozarena (6), off Lambert; J.Lowe (5), off Lambert; Mejía (1), off Middleton; Arozarena (7), off Diekman. RBIs – Franco 3 (17), Paredes (19), Margot (8), Siri (9), Arozarena 4 (28), J.Lowe (18), Mejía (5), Andrus 2 (8), Jiménez (8). SB – Margot (3), Walls (3), Franco (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 0; Chicago 2 (Grandal, Colás). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 5; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Jiménez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Paredes).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faucher
|1⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|39
|6.43
|Chirinos, W, 1-0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0.64
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.84
|Beeks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.26
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 0-4
|6⅓
|3
|4
|4
|2
|10
|103
|7.16
|Bummer, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|8.64
|Lambert
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|6.92
|Middleton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.86
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Chirinos 2-0, Bummer 2-2, Lambert 3-3. WP – Faucher.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:53. A – 28,462 (40,241).
Arizona 11, Colorado 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Perdomo ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.390
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.309
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Longoria dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.583
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Herrera c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|Totals
|42
|11
|16
|11
|2
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Arizona
|160
|101
|011
|11
|16
|0
|Colorado
|010
|003
|000
|4
|8
|1
a-lined out for Trejo in the 9th.
E – Doyle (1). LOB – Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B – Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B – Tovar (1). HR – Perdomo (2), off Davis; Walker (4), off Johnson. RBIs – Carroll (9), Herrera 2 (4), Rojas 2 (16), Perdomo 4 (16), Walker 2 (19), Trejo (5), McMahon (13), Cron (12), Doyle (2). SB – Carroll (10), Doyle (3). CS – Carroll (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Longoria, Herrera); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Trejo). RISP – Arizona 7 for 17; Colorado 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Rojas 2.
DP – Arizona 1 (Thomas, Herrera, Thomas); Colorado 1 (Díaz, Trejo, Díaz).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|75
|6.52
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|McGough
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.95
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|54
|6.17
|Seabold
|3⅓
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|67
|5.27
|Bird
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|3.66
|Johnson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 1-1, Bird 1-0. WP – Davis, Seabold.
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:50. A – 34,399 (50,144).
L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Donovan ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.154
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|31
|0
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.145
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|T.Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.093
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|10
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|00x
|1
|5
|1
a-lined out for Edman in the 8th.
E – Knizner (1), Taylor (1). LOB – St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Vargas (5). RBIs – Barnes (2). SB – Freeman 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Donovan); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Vargas, Muncy). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|93
|3.34
|Hicks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|6.35
|Cabrera
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.31
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 5-1
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|88
|1.89
|Phillips, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.00
|Graterol, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Hicks 2-0, Cabrera 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:14. A – 48,763 (56,000).
