Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 29, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .242 Estrada 2b-ss 5 0 4 3 0 0 .350 Pederson dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .275 Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .203 Haniger lf 5 2 2 3 0 0 .333 Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .283 Sabol c 4 2 1 2 1 1 .233 Crawford ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .169 Wisely 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .071 a-Villar ph-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .156 Totals 39 11 13 11 5 12

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. rf 6 2 2 2 0 1 .243 Machado 3b 4 4 3 3 2 0 .245 Soto lf 3 1 1 1 3 2 .188 Bogaerts ss 5 2 1 1 1 3 .311 Cruz dh 6 1 5 4 0 1 .306 Cronenworth 1b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .219 Kim 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .209 Nola c 3 2 1 1 2 1 .150 Grisham cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .202 Totals 41 16 17 14 10 11

San Francisco 002 600 300 11 13 1 San Diego 212 230 24x 16 17 0

a-flied out for Wisely in the 6th.

E – Davis (1). LOB – San Francisco 7, San Diego 11. 2B – Estrada 2 (7), Pederson (3), Haniger (1), Machado (5), Cronenworth (8), Tatis Jr. (1), Cruz (4), Grisham (8). HR – Crawford (4), off Musgrove; Wade Jr. (4), off Musgrove; Haniger (1), off Musgrove; Sabol (5), off Wilson; Villar (4), off Wilson; Cruz (3), off Manaea; Soto (5), off Junis; Bogaerts (6), off Junis; Tatis Jr. (2), off Junis; Machado (3), off Junis; Machado (4), off Ty.Rogers. RBIs – Crawford (10), Wade Jr. (7), Haniger 3 (4), Estrada 3 (10), Sabol 2 (10), Villar (11), Cruz 4 (16), Nola (3), Soto (10), Bogaerts (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (6), Machado 3 (11), Grisham 2 (11). SB – Kim (5), Machado (2), Cruz (1).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Davis 2, Conforto 2); San Diego 8 (Bogaerts 3, Grisham, Cronenworth 4). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 10; San Diego 6 for 19.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Nola, Tatis Jr..

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 2⅔ 5 5 4 4 3 71 7.85 Junis 2 5 5 5 1 4 49 6.06 Ta.Rogers 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 2 28 7.00 Ty.Rogers, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 11 1.80 Alexander ⅓ 1 3 3 2 0 22 7.20 Brebbia 1⅔ 1 1 1 2 1 24 6.35

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 3⅓ 6 7 7 1 3 73 10.80 Honeywell Jr. 1 1 1 1 2 1 33 2.76 Hill, H, 5 1⅔ 2 0 0 1 2 29 3.46 Wilson, BS, 0-1 4 3 3 1 1 28 4.80 Cosgrove, W, 1-0 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Martinez 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 5 30 3.34

Inherited runners-scored – Junis 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Brebbia 1-1, Honeywell Jr. 2-2, Cosgrove 1-0. IBB – off Brebbia (Soto). HBP – Musgrove (Yastrzemski). WP – Manaea, Ta.Rogers, Alexander. PB – Sabol (1).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:44. A – 19,611 (20,576).