Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.161
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|1-Eaton pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Duffy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Massey ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dozier 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|1
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Davis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Estrada 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.414
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Sabol c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Johnson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|0
|11
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|131
|6
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|401
|000
|5
|12
|0
a-struck out for Duffy in the 7th. b-struck out for Johnson in the 9th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.
E – Duffy (1). LOB – Kansas City 3, San Francisco 6. 2B – Melendez (2), Pasquantino (2), Davis (1), Estrada (2). HR – Witt Jr. (2), off Manaea; Reyes (2), off Stripling; Perez (2), off Stripling; Wade Jr. (1), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. (4), Reyes (2), Perez 3 (4), Wade Jr. (2), Pederson (7), Estrada (4), Crawford 2 (5). SF – Pederson.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); San Francisco 3 (Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Isbel, Reyes, Dozier. GIDP – Reyes.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|79
|4.91
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Clarke, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.40
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|76
|4.50
|Stripling, BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|40
|10.80
|Brebbia
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.70
|Doval, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
HBP – Manaea (Perez). WP – Doval.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:23. A – 35,126 (41,915).
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|A.Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Brown dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Noda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Capel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|B.Lowe 2b
|2
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|.235
|Arozarena dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.367
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Bruján ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Raley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Ramírez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.320
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Margot cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Mejía c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Totals
|31
|11
|8
|11
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|234
|02x
|11
|8
|1
a-hit by pitch for Raley in the 5th. b-popped out for Brown in the 9th.
E – Mejía (1). LOB – Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mejía (1). HR – Margot (2), off Acevedo; B.Lowe (1), off Acevedo; Arozarena (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Paredes 3 (9), Arozarena 4 (10), Margot (3), B.Lowe 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Tampa Bay 2 (J.Lowe 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Raley, Y.Díaz. GIDP – A.Díaz, Y.Díaz.
DP – Oakland 1 (Peterson, A.Díaz, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Y.Díaz).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fujinami, L, 0-2
|4⅓
|3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|79
|17.55
|Moll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|30
|14.54
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Pérez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|18.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|89
|0.00
|Kelly
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-1. HBP – Fujinami (Margot), Moll 2 (Ramírez,Paredes). WP – Acevedo.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:20. A – 15,880 (25,025).
Minnesota 9, Houston 6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.310
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.324
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.179
|Hensley 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|1
|17
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.355
|Miranda 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gordon lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.105
|Solano 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Farmer 2b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.350
|Vázquez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|5
|6
|Houston
|004
|000
|002
|6
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|040
|001
|04x
|9
|12
|1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E – Vázquez (1). LOB – Houston 3, Minnesota 7. 2B – Correa (2), Farmer (1). HR – Alvarez (3), off Ryan; Peña (2), off Moran; Farmer (1), off Garcia; Buxton (1), off Blanco. RBIs – Alvarez 4 (14), Peña 2 (6), Farmer 3 (5), Larnach (7), Vázquez 2 (2), Buxton 3 (3). SB – Hensley (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Diaz 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Miranda). RISP – Houston 2 for 3; Minnesota 5 for 9.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|86
|7.00
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Martinez, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.75
|Blanco
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|30
|9.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|10
|81
|3.75
|J.López, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Jax, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.15
|Moran
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|13.50
|Duran, S, 2-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Duran 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:27. A – 26,330 (38,544).
Boston 14, Detroit 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.222
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.343
|a-Chang ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Casas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Yoshida dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.233
|Duvall cf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.483
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|b-Tapia ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Hernández ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.115
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.125
|Totals
|39
|14
|12
|14
|6
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.290
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Kreidler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Maton 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.111
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|McKinstry 2b-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|4
|4
|10
|Boston
|062
|000
|132
|14
|12
|3
|Detroit
|000
|200
|003
|5
|6
|0
a-lined out for Devers in the 8th. b-homered for Verdugo in the 9th.
E – Wong (1), Hernández 2 (5). LOB – Boston 4, Detroit 8. 2B – Verdugo (1), Duvall 2 (5), Maton (1). HR – Devers (3), off Hill; Duvall (4), off Hill; Devers (4), off Alexander; Tapia (1), off McKinstry. RBIs – Wong 2 (2), Refsnyder 2 (2), Devers 5 (9), Duvall 2 (14), Verdugo (5), Tapia 2 (2), Maton (2), Torkelson (5), Greene 2 (3). SF – Torkelson.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Turner); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Vierling, Maton, Kreidler). RISP – Boston 5 for 9; Detroit 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Hernández, Maton. GIDP – Greene.
DP – Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Turner).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|74
|4.50
|Kelly
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|1.35
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|6.00
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|27
|9.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|47
|10.29
|Hill
|3⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|43
|8.10
|Alexander
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|48
|8.64
|McKinstry
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-3. HBP – Brasier (Rogers).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:38. A – 21,835 (41,083).
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Duran lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-J.Smith ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|6
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.375
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Wisdom rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.348
|Torrens dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Hosmer ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|2
|9
|Texas
|001
|000
|101
|3
|7
|5
|Chicago
|101
|102
|14x
|10
|14
|0
a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-walked for Duran in the 7th.
E – Seager 2 (2), Semien (2), Heim (1), García (1). LOB – Texas 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Seager (2), Semien (1), Madrigal (1). HR – Wisdom (3), off Pérez; Gomes (1), off Hearn. RBIs – Jung (5), Lowe 2 (7), Happ 3 (6), Swanson (3), Wisdom (6), Hosmer 2 (6), Mancini (6), Gomes (3). SB – Hoerner (3). CS – Happ (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García, Jung 3, Garver, Semien); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Gomes). RISP – Texas 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lowe.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|90
|2.53
|Kennedy
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.70
|Hearn
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|49
|7.20
|Dunning
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|96
|0.75
|K.Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|1.69
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Rucker
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Burke 2-2, Dunning 2-2. WP – K.Thompson.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:55. A – 33,578 (41,363).
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Cooper 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.310
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.467
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|5
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Alonso dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.107
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Miami
|000
|001
|100
|2
|5
|1
|New York
|100
|022
|00x
|5
|8
|0
E – Segura (3). LOB – Miami 8, New York 8. 2B – McNeil (2), Canha (2). HR – Chisholm Jr. (2), off Senga; Alonso (5), off Rogers; Escobar (1), off Brazoban. RBIs – Chisholm Jr. (2), Arraez (3), McNeil (3), Alonso 2 (10), Escobar 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Soler 2, Segura, García); New York 5 (Canha, Lindor, Pham 3). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Soler, Alonso, McNeil.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 0-2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|6.00
|Brazoban
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|5.68
|Nardi
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|8.31
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|90
|1.59
|Smith
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|6.00
|Raley, H, 4
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|12.00
|Curtiss, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.69
|Robertson, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 1-0, Raley 2-1, Curtiss 3-0. HBP – Rogers (Nimmo). WP – Senga.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:39. A – 42,306 (42,136).
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Myers 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Friedl lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Fairchild rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Vosler ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Barrero cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|1-Benson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.343
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Harrison lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|c-Marsh ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.419
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|15
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|001
|2
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|003
|3
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Fairchild in the 7th. b-lined out for Barrero in the 7th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.
1-ran for Casali in the 8th.
E – Lodolo (1), Steer (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Pache (1). HR – Steer (2), off Falter. RBIs – Steer (2), Fraley (5), Marsh (4), Sosa (3), Stott (1). SB – Marsh (1). SF – Fraley, Sosa. S – Pache.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Stephenson); Philadelphia 3 (Schwarber 3). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Vosler. LIDP – Fraley. GIDP – Stott.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Newman, Myers); Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Bohm, Castellanos).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|106
|1.50
|Díaz, L, 0-1, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|32
|9.00
|Gibaut, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|86
|2.61
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.60
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|12.00
|Vasquez, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-2, Domínguez 2-0. IBB – off Lodolo (Turner). HBP – Vasquez (Maile). WP – Díaz. PB – Casali (1).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:47. A – 44,526 (42,901).
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|France 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.389
|Raleigh dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|1
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.103
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Viloria c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Arias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.370
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|6
|8
|Seattle
|210
|000
|000
|3
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|100
|2
|9
|0
a-flied out for Zunino in the 6th. b-struck out for Viloria in the 8th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Cleveland 12. 2B – France (5), Murphy (1), Rosario (1), Giménez 2 (4), Straw (2), Ramírez (4). RBIs – Suárez 2 (7), Kelenic (1), Straw (4), Ramírez (4). SB – Kelenic (2), Straw (6), Rosario (2). S – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Wong, Murphy 3); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Brennan 2, Gonzalez 2, Naylor). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Cleveland 3 for 12.
GIDP – France, Kwan.
DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|93
|4.22
|Murfee, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Festa, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|10.80
|Speier, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|Sewald, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.60
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|6.52
|Morgan
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Stephan
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 2-0, Speier 2-1. IBB – off Speier (Bell). HBP – De Los Santos (Hernández).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:35. A – 17,489 (34,788).
Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.350
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.366
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Sheets dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|a-Burger ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|6
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.424
|McCutchen rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.063
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Delay c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|6
|Chicago
|014
|010
|500
|11
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|101
|020
|001
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Sheets in the 7th.
E – Clevinger (1). LOB – Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Anderson (5), Robert Jr. (3), Grandal (2), McCutchen (2), Castro (1). HR – McCutchen (1), off López. RBIs – Colás 2 (4), Benintendi (2), Grandal 2 (4), Andrus 2 (4), Anderson (4), Robert Jr. 2 (10), Santana 2 (5), Reynolds (14), McCutchen 2 (3). SB – Colás (2), Benintendi (2), Cruz (2), McCutchen (2), Reynolds (2), Anderson (5). SF – Andrus, Reynolds, McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Andrus 2, Moncada, Anderson); Pittsburgh 3 (Choi, Cruz, Hayes). RISP – Chicago 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Grandal, Robert Jr., Moncada, Choi. GIDP – Grandal, Moncada.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Cruz, Santana; Cruz, Castro, Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 2-0
|5⅓
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|88
|3.48
|Kelly, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|10.13
|Bummer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|7.36
|López
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|10.80
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 0-2
|2
|6
|5
|5
|4
|1
|75
|9.82
|De Jong
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|7.71
|Zastryzny
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|25
|8.31
|Underwood Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Hernandez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, De Jong 2-0, Underwood Jr. 2-2. HBP – De Jong (Grandal). WP – Velasquez.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:04. A – 21,162 (38,753).
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Carlson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.353
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.364
|Wills.Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|O'Neill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Walker rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.355
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Turang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Willi.Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.417
|Miller 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|11
|St. Louis
|204
|000
|000
|6
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
E – Brosseau (1). LOB – St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Goldschmidt (2), Wiemer (2). HR – Arenado (1), off Lauer; Walker (2), off Lauer. RBIs – Arenado 3 (8), Wills.Contreras (2), Walker 2 (7). SF – Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Carlson 2, Yepez, Motter); Milwaukee 4 (Voit 2, Yelich 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Wills.Contreras.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Miller, Voit).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|100
|2.25
|Thompson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|VerHagen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 1-1
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|93
|7.71
|Varland
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|0.00
|Guerra
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.15
|Payamps
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.70
HBP – Guerra (Walker).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:32. A – 43,077 (41,700).
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.417
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.100
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|5
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rutschman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.313
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Stowers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Vavra rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|New York
|000
|130
|000
|4
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-walked for Hays in the 9th.
E – Higashioka (1). LOB – New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – LeMahieu (3), Judge (1). 3B – Volpe (1). HR – Stanton (3), off Voth. RBIs – Hicks (1), LeMahieu (3), Judge (5), Stanton (5), Santander (2). CS – Torres (2). SF – Judge, Santander.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mountcastle, Frazier, Rutschman). RISP – New York 2 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Hicks, Mullins, Santander. GIDP – Rizzo.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle, Henderson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, W, 2-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|92
|0.90
|King, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|3.60
|Peralta, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Holmes, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.91
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 0-2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|101
|9.35
|Voth
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|10.38
|Akin
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.91
|Baumann
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0. WP – Holmes, Irvin.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:47. A – 30,561 (45,971).
San Diego 4, Atlanta 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Bogaerts dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Carpenter 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cronenworth 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Odor rf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|2
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.361
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|d'Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.083
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|Hilliard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|15
|San Diego
|001
|200
|001
|4
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|2
a-lined out for Carpenter in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.
E – d'Arnaud 2 (2). LOB – San Diego 10, Atlanta 7. 2B – Kim (3), Odor (2), Olson (5), Hilliard (1). HR – Soto (2), off Morton. RBIs – Soto (5), Odor (1), Olson (10).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Campusano, Azocar 2, Machado); Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, d'Arnaud). RISP – San Diego 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 7.
GIDP – Carpenter.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|95
|3.00
|Wilson, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.42
|García, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.64
|Hader, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|3
|2
|3
|6
|104
|4.35
|Lee
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Young
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|6.75
|Yates
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored – Yates 2-1. IBB – off Yates (Soto). HBP – Morton (Carpenter). WP – Hader, Yates(2).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:55. A – 40,154 (41,149).
