Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss411102.161
Olivares lf311011.278
Melendez rf412001.172
Perez c311301.267
Reyes dh411100.118
Pasquantino 1b401001.214
1-Eaton pr010000.000
Lopez 3b000000.154
Duffy 2b200001.500
a-Massey ph-2b200001.167
Dozier 3b-1b401000.120
Isbel cf400002.182
Totals34685110
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b412100.261
c-Villar ph100000.231
Conforto rf512001.242
Davis 3b412000.381
Pederson dh301101.241
Yastrzemski lf401001.242
Estrada 2b422102.414
Crawford ss402201.200
Sabol c400002.192
Johnson cf300002.222
b-Flores ph100001.308
Totals375125011
Kansas City000001131681
San Francisco0004010005120

a-struck out for Duffy in the 7th. b-struck out for Johnson in the 9th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

E – Duffy (1). LOB – Kansas City 3, San Francisco 6. 2B – Melendez (2), Pasquantino (2), Davis (1), Estrada (2). HR – Witt Jr. (2), off Manaea; Reyes (2), off Stripling; Perez (2), off Stripling; Wade Jr. (1), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. (4), Reyes (2), Perez 3 (4), Wade Jr. (2), Pederson (7), Estrada (4), Crawford 2 (5). SF – Pederson.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); San Francisco 3 (Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Isbel, Reyes, Dozier. GIDP – Reyes.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer6⅔85504794.91
Garrett1⅔10002144.50
Clarke, W, 1-01⅔30003225.40
Chapman, S, 1-11⅔00002140.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea6⅔31118764.50
Stripling, BS, 0-11444014010.80
Brebbia0000062.70
Doval, L, 0-11⅔11101146.00

HBP – Manaea (Perez). WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:23. A – 35,126 (41,915).

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf401001.231
A.Díaz 2b400001.179
Brown dh200011.200
b-Noda ph100000.222
Aguilar 1b200010.250
Laureano rf300001.241
Capel rf100001.333
Rooker lf201010.111
Langeliers c300003.240
Peterson 3b301001.143
Allen ss300001.000
Totals28030310
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 1b410010.222
B.Lowe 2b241330.235
Arozarena dh512400.367
Franco ss411000.364
Bruján ss100000.000
Raley lf200000.267
a-Ramírez ph-lf100000.176
Paredes 3b301301.320
J.Lowe rf400000.333
Margot cf321100.222
Mejía c222020.231
Totals311181161
Oakland000000000030
Tampa Bay00023402x1181

a-hit by pitch for Raley in the 5th. b-popped out for Brown in the 9th.

E – Mejía (1). LOB – Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mejía (1). HR – Margot (2), off Acevedo; B.Lowe (1), off Acevedo; Arozarena (2), off Pérez. RBIs – Paredes 3 (9), Arozarena 4 (10), Margot (3), B.Lowe 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 0; Tampa Bay 2 (J.Lowe 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Raley, Y.Díaz. GIDP – A.Díaz, Y.Díaz.

DP – Oakland 1 (Peterson, A.Díaz, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, B.Lowe, Y.Díaz).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fujinami, L, 0-24⅓355417917.55
Moll00000140.00
Acevedo1⅔344103014.54
Familia1⅔0000090.00
Pérez1⅔222101718.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 2-07⅔30037890.00
Kelly2⅔00003263.00

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 2-1. HBP – Fujinami (Margot), Moll 2 (Ramírez,Paredes). WP – Acevedo.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:20. A – 15,880 (25,025).

Minnesota 9, Houston 6
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCormick lf411001.227
Bregman 3b310011.139
Alvarez dh411400.310
J.Abreu 1b411003.324
Tucker rf400002.281
Peña ss411203.179
Hensley 2b401003.222
Meyers cf401001.214
Maldonado c311002.190
a-Diaz ph100001.000
Totals35676117
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh511302.333
Correa ss401011.182
Larnach rf402111.355
Miranda 3b501000.226
Gordon lf321010.105
Solano 1b311010.313
Farmer 2b433300.350
Vázquez c322210.333
Taylor cf400002.214
Totals35912956
Houston004000002670
Minnesota04000104x9121

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E – Vázquez (1). LOB – Houston 3, Minnesota 7. 2B – Correa (2), Farmer (1). HR – Alvarez (3), off Ryan; Peña (2), off Moran; Farmer (1), off Garcia; Buxton (1), off Blanco. RBIs – Alvarez 4 (14), Peña 2 (6), Farmer 3 (5), Larnach (7), Vázquez 2 (2), Buxton 3 (3). SB – Hensley (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Diaz 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Miranda). RISP – Houston 2 for 3; Minnesota 5 for 9.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia4⅔64434867.00
Maton1⅔0000170.00
Martinez, L, 1-11⅔21101199.00
Stanek1⅔0000096.75
Blanco1⅔44420309.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 2-06⅔344110813.75
J.López, H, 21⅔00003140.00
Jax, H, 31⅔00002124.15
Moran422012013.50
Duran, S, 2-20000130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Duran 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:27. A – 26,330 (38,544).

Boston 14, Detroit 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf411211.222
Devers 3b422500.343
a-Chang ph-3b100000.000
Turner 1b500000.233
Casas 1b000000.130
Yoshida dh220030.233
Duvall cf533200.483
Verdugo rf422100.353
b-Tapia ph-rf111200.500
Arroyo 2b512000.208
Hernández ss410012.115
Wong c411210.125
Totals3914121463
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf512001.400
Greene cf411211.290
Báez ss400001.069
Carpenter dh312011.333
Kreidler 3b100001.143
Maton 3b-2b301111.111
Torkelson 1b300101.200
Vierling rf400001.286
McKinstry 2b-p310010.176
Rogers c310002.200
Totals33564410
Boston06200013214123
Detroit000200003560

a-lined out for Devers in the 8th. b-homered for Verdugo in the 9th.

E – Wong (1), Hernández 2 (5). LOB – Boston 4, Detroit 8. 2B – Verdugo (1), Duvall 2 (5), Maton (1). HR – Devers (3), off Hill; Duvall (4), off Hill; Devers (4), off Alexander; Tapia (1), off McKinstry. RBIs – Wong 2 (2), Refsnyder 2 (2), Devers 5 (9), Duvall 2 (14), Verdugo (5), Tapia 2 (2), Maton (2), Torkelson (5), Greene 2 (3). SF – Torkelson.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 1 (Turner); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Vierling, Maton, Kreidler). RISP – Boston 5 for 9; Detroit 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Hernández, Maton. GIDP – Greene.

DP – Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Turner).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, W, 2-05⅔32224744.50
Kelly2⅔00011321.35
Ort1⅔10003236.00
Brasier1⅔23212279.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 0-21155404710.29
Hill3⅓23322438.10
Alexander3⅔64401488.64
McKinstry1⅔322002218.00

Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-3. HBP – Brasier (Rogers).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:38. A – 21,835 (41,083).

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511000.206
Seager ss412011.276
Lowe 1b402210.273
García cf400011.267
Jung 3b401101.267
Grossman rf400001.185
Garver dh200021.263
Heim c401000.176
Duran lf200001.143
b-J.Smith ph-lf110010.286
Totals3437366
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b522002.333
Swanson ss422111.429
Happ lf401311.375
Mancini 1b513100.259
Wisdom rf422102.348
Torrens dh200001.167
a-Hosmer ph-dh201201.300
Bellinger cf400000.185
Gomes c411101.118
Madrigal 3b422000.300
Totals381014929
Texas001000101375
Chicago10110214x10140

a-singled for Torrens in the 6th. b-walked for Duran in the 7th.

E – Seager 2 (2), Semien (2), Heim (1), García (1). LOB – Texas 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Seager (2), Semien (1), Madrigal (1). HR – Wisdom (3), off Pérez; Gomes (1), off Hearn. RBIs – Jung (5), Lowe 2 (7), Happ 3 (6), Swanson (3), Wisdom (6), Hosmer 2 (6), Mancini (6), Gomes (3). SB – Hoerner (3). CS – Happ (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 6 (García, Jung 3, Garver, Semien); Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Gomes). RISP – Texas 3 for 14; Chicago 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lowe.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 1-15⅔53205902.53
Kennedy22101133.86
Burke1000192.70
Hearn154412497.20
Dunning11010100.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 1-06⅔41143960.75
K.Thompson1⅔11121301.69
Boxberger1⅔00000140.00
Rucker1⅔21102226.00

Inherited runners-scored – Burke 2-2, Dunning 2-2. WP – K.Thompson.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:55. A – 33,578 (41,363).

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf511101.200
Cooper 1b201020.310
Arraez 2b302110.467
Soler dh400001.206
Segura 3b300010.214
García rf400001.111
De La Cruz lf310011.200
Fortes c400002.176
Berti ss401001.200
Totals3225257
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf410000.192
Marte rf301011.281
Lindor ss411002.241
Alonso dh311210.235
Canha 1b402002.194
McNeil 2b311110.235
Pham lf400002.235
Escobar 3b411201.107
Nido c401000.125
Totals3358538
Miami000001100251
New York10002200x580

E – Segura (3). LOB – Miami 8, New York 8. 2B – McNeil (2), Canha (2). HR – Chisholm Jr. (2), off Senga; Alonso (5), off Rogers; Escobar (1), off Brazoban. RBIs – Chisholm Jr. (2), Arraez (3), McNeil (3), Alonso 2 (10), Escobar 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Soler 2, Segura, García); New York 5 (Canha, Lindor, Pham 3). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; New York 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Soler, Alonso, McNeil.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, L, 0-2443325926.00
Brazoban32201175.68
Nardi00010208.31
Barnes1⅔10001142.25
Chargois1⅔00001160.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 2-06⅔31136901.59
Smith11110196.00
Raley, H, 4100101512.00
Curtiss, H, 11⅓00000131.69
Robertson, S, 2-21⅔00001110.00

Inherited runners-scored – Nardi 1-0, Raley 2-1, Curtiss 3-0. HBP – Rogers (Nimmo). WP – Senga.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:39. A – 42,306 (42,136).

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b300010.280
Steer 3b411100.250
Myers 1b-rf400001.167
Stephenson dh402000.385
Newman ss311010.222
Friedl lf-cf402001.360
Fairchild rf201000.250
a-Vosler ph-1b200001.250
Barrero cf200001.143
b-Fraley ph-lf100100.294
Casali c301000.167
1-Benson pr000000.077
Maile c100001.000
Totals3328225
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss300013.343
Schwarber dh400003.143
Realmuto c400003.259
Castellanos rf210021.222
Bohm 1b411002.321
Harrison lf300002.100
c-Marsh ph111100.316
Sosa 3b301100.357
Stott 2b402100.419
Pache cf201001.125
Totals30363315
Cincinnati100000001282
Philadelphia000000003360

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Fairchild in the 7th. b-lined out for Barrero in the 7th. c-singled for Harrison in the 9th.

1-ran for Casali in the 8th.

E – Lodolo (1), Steer (1). LOB – Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Pache (1). HR – Steer (2), off Falter. RBIs – Steer (2), Fraley (5), Marsh (4), Sosa (3), Stott (1). SB – Marsh (1). SF – Fraley, Sosa. S – Pache.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Stephenson); Philadelphia 3 (Schwarber 3). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; Philadelphia 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Vosler. LIDP – Fraley. GIDP – Stott.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Newman, Myers); Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos, Bohm, Castellanos).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo7⅔3002121061.50
Díaz, L, 0-1, H, 11⅔23313329.00
Gibaut, BS, 0-11000082.45
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter5⅔41102862.61
Bellatti1⅔10001140.00
Brogdon1⅔20011153.60
Domínguez1⅔00000712.00
Vasquez, W, 1-01⅔11111241.93

Inherited runners-scored – Gibaut 2-2, Domínguez 2-0. IBB – off Lodolo (Turner). HBP – Vasquez (Maile). WP – Díaz. PB – Casali (1).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:47. A – 44,526 (42,901).

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf512001.300
France 1b522001.342
Suárez 3b403200.389
Raleigh dh300012.250
Hernández rf300000.156
Kelenic lf403101.304
Wong 2b400001.043
Murphy c401001.071
Crawford ss300000.241
Totals35311317
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401011.282
Rosario ss503001.244
Ramírez 3b501100.297
Bell dh300022.103
Naylor 1b400010.276
Gonzalez rf401001.167
Giménez 2b412000.343
Zunino c200001.227
a-Brennan ph100000.182
Viloria c000000.000
b-Arias ph100001.154
Gallagher c000000.167
Straw cf211121.370
Totals3529268
Seattle2100000003110
Cleveland000010100290

a-flied out for Zunino in the 6th. b-struck out for Viloria in the 8th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Cleveland 12. 2B – France (5), Murphy (1), Rosario (1), Giménez 2 (4), Straw (2), Ramírez (4). RBIs – Suárez 2 (7), Kelenic (1), Straw (4), Ramírez (4). SB – Kelenic (2), Straw (6), Rosario (2). S – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Wong, Murphy 3); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez 2, Brennan 2, Gonzalez 2, Naylor). RISP – Seattle 4 for 10; Cleveland 3 for 12.

GIDP – France, Kwan.

DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 1-0561135934.22
Murfee, H, 10000070.00
Festa, H, 1111101410.80
Speier, H, 1110012280.00
Sewald, S, 2-21⅔10011193.60
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 0-15⅔73313936.52
Morgan2⅔00003200.00
De Los Santos1⅔20001150.00
Stephan1⅔2000070.00

Inherited runners-scored – Murfee 2-0, Speier 2-1. IBB – off Speier (Bell). HBP – De Los Santos (Hernández).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:35. A – 17,489 (34,788).

Chicago White Sox 11, Pittsburgh 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss622101.350
Robert Jr. cf502201.366
Benintendi lf412110.294
Moncada 3b500000.343
Vaughn 1b342020.276
Sheets dh111020.273
a-Burger ph-dh200002.375
Grandal c412201.280
Colás rf412211.300
Andrus 2b411200.171
Totals3811141066
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss421012.267
Reynolds lf411100.424
McCutchen rf423200.375
Santana 1b403211.258
Choi dh400002.063
Hayes 3b400000.152
Bae cf400000.259
Castro 2b302010.200
Delay c400001.294
Totals35510536
Chicago01401050011141
Pittsburgh1010200015100

a-struck out for Sheets in the 7th.

E – Clevinger (1). LOB – Chicago 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B – Anderson (5), Robert Jr. (3), Grandal (2), McCutchen (2), Castro (1). HR – McCutchen (1), off López. RBIs – Colás 2 (4), Benintendi (2), Grandal 2 (4), Andrus 2 (4), Anderson (4), Robert Jr. 2 (10), Santana 2 (5), Reynolds (14), McCutchen 2 (3). SB – Colás (2), Benintendi (2), Cruz (2), McCutchen (2), Reynolds (2), Anderson (5). SF – Andrus, Reynolds, McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Andrus 2, Moncada, Anderson); Pittsburgh 3 (Choi, Cruz, Hayes). RISP – Chicago 7 for 16; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Grandal, Robert Jr., Moncada, Choi. GIDP – Grandal, Moncada.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Cruz, Santana; Cruz, Castro, Santana).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 2-05⅓84421883.48
Kelly, H, 1000011010.13
Bummer1⅔10001150.00
Graveman1⅔00011177.36
López1⅔111021310.80
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 0-2265541759.82
De Jong221112387.71
Zastryzny1⅔33311258.31
Underwood Jr.32200124.50
Hernandez2⅔00002210.00

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, De Jong 2-0, Underwood Jr. 2-2. HBP – De Jong (Grandal). WP – Velasquez.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:04. A – 21,162 (38,753).

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss512002.276
Carlson lf411012.353
Goldschmidt 1b511000.357
Arenado 3b312310.364
Wills.Contreras c501102.269
O'Neill cf411011.231
Motter 2b401011.333
Walker rf312201.355
Yepez dh401000.250
Totals37612649
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brosseau 3b401001.200
Adames ss301011.286
Yelich lf401000.200
Turang 2b000000.316
Willi.Contreras dh301012.273
Voit 1b400003.154
Anderson rf400002.417
Miller 2b-lf400001.250
Wiemer cf401000.333
Caratini c200011.200
Totals32050311
St. Louis2040000006120
Milwaukee000000000051

E – Brosseau (1). LOB – St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Goldschmidt (2), Wiemer (2). HR – Arenado (1), off Lauer; Walker (2), off Lauer. RBIs – Arenado 3 (8), Wills.Contreras (2), Walker 2 (7). SF – Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Carlson 2, Yepez, Motter); Milwaukee 4 (Voit 2, Yelich 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Wills.Contreras.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Miller, Voit).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 2-07⅔300291002.25
Thompson1⅔20011260.00
VerHagen1⅔0000170.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 1-14⅔76634937.71
Varland2⅔20001320.00
Guerra2⅔10012284.15
Payamps1⅔20002172.70

HBP – Guerra (Walker).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:32. A – 43,077 (41,700).

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b511101.276
Judge cf201111.310
Rizzo 1b310010.250
Stanton dh412100.286
Torres 2b201020.417
Cabrera rf400002.304
Hicks lf401101.091
Higashioka c300011.100
Volpe ss411001.160
Totals3147457
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411001.212
Rutschman c201021.313
Santander dh300100.182
Mountcastle 1b400002.242
Henderson ss300011.167
Hays lf300000.269
a-Stowers ph000010.000
Frazier 2b401000.333
Urías 3b401001.261
Vavra rf300002.125
Totals3014148
New York000130000471
Baltimore100000000140

a-walked for Hays in the 9th.

E – Higashioka (1). LOB – New York 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – LeMahieu (3), Judge (1). 3B – Volpe (1). HR – Stanton (3), off Voth. RBIs – Hicks (1), LeMahieu (3), Judge (5), Stanton (5), Santander (2). CS – Torres (2). SF – Judge, Santander.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2); Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mountcastle, Frazier, Rutschman). RISP – New York 2 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Hicks, Mullins, Santander. GIDP – Rizzo.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle, Henderson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, W, 2-05⅔31122920.90
King, H, 12⅔10003323.60
Peralta, H, 21⅔00012180.00
Holmes, S, 2-21⅔00011144.91
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 0-24433451019.35
Voth2⅔211012810.38
Akin1⅓10000174.91
Baumann1⅔00011222.45

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0. WP – Holmes, Irvin.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:47. A – 30,561 (45,971).

San Diego 4, Atlanta 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf502001.242
Machado 3b500002.265
Soto lf412111.182
Bogaerts dh301020.333
Carpenter 1b200001.222
a-Azocar ph-rf200000.286
Cronenworth 2b-1b311012.214
Campusano c400003.091
Odor rf-2b311111.167
Kim ss411000.250
Totals35482511
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400001.282
Olson 1b403101.361
Riley 3b400002.313
d'Arnaud c200000.333
Murphy c100010.176
Albies 2b301010.222
Rosario lf300001.190
b-Pillar ph100001.333
Ozuna dh300013.083
Arcia ss400004.286
Hilliard cf311002.364
Totals32151315
San Diego001200001480
Atlanta000000010152

a-lined out for Carpenter in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

E – d'Arnaud 2 (2). LOB – San Diego 10, Atlanta 7. 2B – Kim (3), Odor (2), Olson (5), Hilliard (1). HR – Soto (2), off Morton. RBIs – Soto (5), Odor (1), Olson (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Campusano, Azocar 2, Machado); Atlanta 3 (Arcia 2, d'Arnaud). RISP – San Diego 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 7.

GIDP – Carpenter.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Arcia, Olson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 2-06⅔200110953.00
Wilson, H, 21⅔00011221.42
García, H, 31⅔21101169.64
Hader, S, 3-31⅔10013290.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 1-15⅔632361044.35
Lee2⅔00002260.00
Young1⅓21102256.75
Yates00021177.36

Inherited runners-scored – Yates 2-1. IBB – off Yates (Soto). HBP – Morton (Carpenter). WP – Hader, Yates(2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:55. A – 40,154 (41,149).

