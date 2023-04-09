Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .161 Olivares lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Melendez rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .172 Perez c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .267 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .118 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 1-Eaton pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Lopez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Duffy 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500 a-Massey ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Dozier 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .120 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Totals 34 6 8 5 1 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .261 c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Conforto rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Davis 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .381 Pederson dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .241 Yastrzemski lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Estrada 2b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .414 Crawford ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .200 Sabol c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Johnson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Totals 37 5 12 5 0 11

Kansas City 000 001 131 6 8 1 San Francisco 000 401 000 5 12 0

a-struck out for Duffy in the 7th. b-struck out for Johnson in the 9th. c-popped out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

E – Duffy (1). LOB – Kansas City 3, San Francisco 6. 2B – Melendez (2), Pasquantino (2), Davis (1), Estrada (2). HR – Witt Jr. (2), off Manaea; Reyes (2), off Stripling; Perez (2), off Stripling; Wade Jr. (1), off Singer. RBIs – Witt Jr. (4), Reyes (2), Perez 3 (4), Wade Jr. (2), Pederson (7), Estrada (4), Crawford 2 (5). SF – Pederson.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Olivares); San Francisco 3 (Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; San Francisco 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Isbel, Reyes, Dozier. GIDP – Reyes.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 6⅔ 8 5 5 0 4 79 4.91 Garrett 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.50 Clarke, W, 1-0 1⅔ 3 0 0 0 3 22 5.40 Chapman, S, 1-1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6⅔ 3 1 1 1 8 76 4.50 Stripling, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 40 10.80 Brebbia ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.70 Doval, L, 0-1 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 14 6.00

HBP – Manaea (Perez). WP – Doval.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:23. A – 35,126 (41,915).