Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Texas 9, San Francisco 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511001.280
Seager ss432210.350
Lowe 1b522002.281
García rf522001.262
Garver c513301.282
Martinez lf402101.286
Duran dh403201.282
J.Smith 3b400010.209
Taveras cf401100.266
Totals40916927
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf200000.260
a-Sabol ph-lf200011.247
Estrada ss502001.266
Flores 1b411000.301
Bailey c401101.264
Davis 3b400000.248
Matos lf-cf201010.242
b-Pederson ph-rf100000.232
Conforto dh312110.238
Ramos rf-cf311110.233
Mathias 2b401001.200
Totals3439344
Texas1003200039160
San Francisco100100001391

a-walked for Slater in the 5th. b-flied out for Matos in the 8th.

E – Wood (1). LOB – Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Duran (18), Flores (19). 3B – Duran (2), Semien (3). HR – Seager (20), off Cobb; Conforto (14), off Anderson; Ramos (1), off Burke. RBIs – Seager 2 (68), Garver 3 (30), Duran 2 (42), Taveras (53), Martinez (1), Bailey (36), Conforto (53), Ramos (2). SF – Duran, Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, J.Smith 3); San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Davis 3). RISP – Texas 7 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up – Flores 2. GIDP – Semien, Mathias, Slater.

DP – Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager; Seager, Semien, Lowe); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Mathias, Flores).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney1⅓31121404.17
Anderson, W, 2-12⅔31110464.73
Stratton, H, 2310011270.00
Sborz100000123.92
Burke121102212.87
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 6-44⅓96623923.62
Wood463303704.92
Junis1000194.36

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 3-0, Stratton 2-0, Wood 3-2, Junis 1-0. WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:44. A – 33,112 (41,915).

Washington 3, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bleday lf311101.203
a-E.Ruiz ph-cf100000.250
Gelof 2b401000.253
Rooker dh411100.240
Brown rf-lf401001.215
Diaz 3b401000.253
Soderstrom 1b401001.156
Butler cf-rf401001.125
Langeliers c300002.201
Allen ss300002.200
Totals3427208
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400001.257
Meneses dh500001.276
K.Ruiz c511101.250
Smith 1b401001.266
Vargas 3b411001.255
Garrett rf211020.257
Alu 2b302001.255
Rutherford lf302011.105
Call cf100120.202
b-L.Thomas ph-cf101100.284
Totals3239357
Oakland001001000270
Washington010000011390

No outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Bleday in the 7th. b-singled for Call in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 5, Washington 12. 2B – Gelof (8), Butler (1). HR – Bleday (10), off Irvin; Rooker (19), off Irvin; K.Ruiz (14), off Erceg. RBIs – Bleday (27), Rooker (49), Call (33), L.Thomas (68), K.Ruiz (44). SB – Abrams (29).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Brown, E.Ruiz 2); Washington 8 (Smith, Abrams, Meneses 6). RISP – Oakland 0 for 5; Washington 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Meneses, Abrams. GIDP – Abrams.

DP – Oakland 1 (Langeliers, Soderstrom).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina441124845.31
Pérez1⅓20001210.00
Pruitt, H, 400011213.15
Snead, H, 210000083.38
Felipe, BS, 0-1121121292.45
Erceg, L, 2-31110016.82
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin6⅔72206994.76
Ferrer1⅓00000123.78
Finnegan, W, 6-3100002132.65

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 2-0, Ferrer 2-0. HBP – Medina 2 (Abrams,Alu). WP – Felipe.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:44. A – 28,635 (41,376).

Baltimore 1, Seattle 0 (10)
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c400001.271
Mullins cf410002.251
Santander rf400001.251
Mountcastle dh402102.270
O'Hearn 1b400000.294
Hays lf401000.281
Frazier 2b400001.239
Westburg 3b301000.278
Mateo ss200000.209
c-Henderson ph-ss100001.237
Totals3414108
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf500002.256
Suárez 3b400013.231
France 1b100020.256
Raleigh dh401001.228
Hernández rf401000.242
Murphy c300010.292
Moore ss401002.231
Haggerty lf200000.182
a-Marlowe ph-lf201001.333
Caballero 2b200001.221
b-Ford ph100000.221
Rojas 2b100001.111
Totals33040411
Baltimore0000000001140
Seattle0000000000041

a-struck out for Haggerty in the 7th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 7th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 9th.

E – Moore (4). LOB – Baltimore 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Moore (5), Raleigh (17). RBIs – Mountcastle (54). SB – Westburg (3), Marlowe (2), Mullins (15), O'Hearn (3). CS – Marlowe (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Frazier 2, Mullins); Seattle 6 (Hernández 3, Suárez, Rodríguez, Murphy). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, Haggerty. GIDP – Hays.

DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, France).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin520016674.92
Baumann110010173.59
Webb00011150.00
Pérez0000044.08
Cano100010151.78
Bautista, W, 7-2210004281.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby9300071033.11
Muñoz, L, 2-5111001182.73

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. HBP – Cano (France).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:41. A – 45,823 (47,929).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tovar ss412102.258
McMahon 3b401001.250
Rodgers 2b400002.188
Díaz c300001.266
Jones lf300002.272
Toglia rf300000.160
Montero 1b300001.196
Castro dh300002.263
Doyle cf300000.198
Totals30131011
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peralta lf401000.279
Freeman 1b300000.342
Rojas ss000000.217
Smith dh411103.275
Muncy 3b400001.193
Heyward rf402000.248
Hernández 2b-1b312010.320
Outman cf311200.257
Rosario ss-2b311100.262
Barnes c300001.123
Totals3148415
Colorado100000000130
Los Angeles12000010x480

LOB – Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B – McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR – Tovar (12), off Gonsolin; Smith (15), off Lambert; Outman (14), off Lambert; Rosario (3), off Koch. RBIs – Tovar (52), Smith (59), Outman 2 (51), Rosario (11). SB – Tovar (7). CS – Heyward (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Jones); Los Angeles 1 (Rosario). RISP – Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 2-4673314855.46
Koch111101181.71
Suter10000062.52
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 8-4631106914.24
Brasier, H, 3100001121.21
Graterol, H, 15100001111.59
Phillips, S, 17-19100003132.60

HBP – Koch (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:13. A – 52,515 (56,000).

Arizona 3, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b400001.286
Tatis Jr. dh401002.260
Soto lf401000.271
Machado 3b403001.256
Bogaerts ss300011.270
Cronenworth 1b400000.227
Campusano c300001.316
Azocar rf300002.222
Grisham cf300002.210
Totals32050110
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b400000.281
Carroll cf-lf411001.271
Pham lf412100.207
Thomas cf000000.237
Walker 1b413201.268
Gurriel Jr. dh402001.256
Kennedy 3b300010.000
Perdomo 3b000000.266
McCarthy rf400000.248
Ahmed ss400002.216
C.Kelly c302001.226
Totals34310316
San Diego000000000050
Arizona10200000x3100

LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Machado 2 (16), Carroll (23), Pham 2 (2), C.Kelly (3). HR – Walker (24), off Hill. RBIs – Pham (6), Walker 2 (73). SB – Pham (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Campusano, Bogaerts 2); Arizona 4 (Marte, Kennedy 2, McCarthy). RISP – San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 0-23⅓733148312.79
Avila4⅔30002540.98
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 12-5640018983.24
Castro, H, 1010000193.97
Ginkel, H, 2100000151.96
Sewald, S, 1-21100011213.50

Inherited runners-scored – Avila 1-0. WP – Avila.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 2:23. A – 41,351 (48,359).

Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3 (Game 1)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf332120.339
Pillar rf211000.231
Albies 2b623600.266
Riley 3b522311.283
Olson 1b533411.271
Ozuna dh601002.234
Arcia ss000000.297
Rosario lf611002.245
Murphy c432211.277
Harris II cf322011.295
a-Wall ph-cf211000.250
Lopez ss-p634500.667
Totals4821222168
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf400010.188
Vientos 3b500003.200
McNeil 2b412000.255
Alonso 1b210022.225
Vogelbach dh312300.221
Almonte lf400002.091
Narváez c402000.219
Stewart rf300011.189
Araúz ss400001.105
Totals3336349
Atlanta11030332821220
New York000000030360

a-popped out for Harris II in the 8th.

LOB – Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B – Rosario (18), Lopez (1), Pillar (8), Olson (21), Wall (1), Narváez (2). HR – Olson (41), off Garrett; Albies (27), off Garrett; Olson (42), off Walker; Murphy (19), off Walker; Riley (28), off Mendick; Lopez (1), off Mendick; Vogelbach (8), off Tonkin. RBIs – Riley 3 (75), Lopez 5 (5), Albies 6 (88), Olson 4 (105), Acuña Jr. (71), Murphy 2 (63), Vogelbach 3 (33). SB – Acuña Jr. (54), Albies (10), Harris II (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Lopez 2, Albies, Olson); New York 4 (Ortega, Stewart, Almonte 2). RISP – Atlanta 9 for 19; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Albies, Murphy, Acuña Jr., Lopez, McNeil, Araúz. LIDP – Ozuna.

DP – New York 1 (Araúz, McNeil, Araúz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winans, W, 1-07400291111.59
Tonkin123310223.56
Lopez100010120.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Reyes, L, 0-24⅔855441097.50
Garrett2⅓466235812.86
Walker22201208.10
Mendick1⅓888003254.00

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-0. IBB – off Winans (Alonso). HBP – Winans (Vogelbach), Reyes (Murphy). WP – Tonkin.

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:12. A – 39,859 (42,136).

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0 (Game 2)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf410011.336
Albies 2b322210.269
Riley 3b410011.280
Olson 1b411010.270
d'Arnaud c300012.267
Ozuna dh412200.237
Arcia ss400000.293
Pillar lf201100.235
a-Rosario ph-lf201000.246
Harris II cf400002.291
Totals3467556
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo lf202020.258
Lindor ss400000.244
Alonso 1b400002.223
McNeil rf401000.255
Alvarez c300011.228
Vogelbach dh201011.223
1-Ortega pr-dh100001.182
Vientos 3b401001.202
Mendick 2b200010.205
b-Narváez ph100000.215
Locastro cf300002.000
c-Stewart ph100001.184
Totals3105059
Atlanta000010032670
New York000000000052

a-singled for Pillar in the 7th. b-flied out for Mendick in the 9th. c-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E – Mendick (1), Locastro (1). LOB – Atlanta 7, New York 9. 2B – Ozuna 2 (13), Nimmo (19), McNeil (17). HR – Albies (28), off Bickford. RBIs – Pillar (20), Ozuna 2 (54), Albies 2 (90). SB – Lindor (19), Albies (11), Rosario (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr.); New York 5 (Alvarez 2, Lindor, Locastro, McNeil). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Arcia. LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Olson.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson); New York 1 (Mendick, Lindor, Alonso).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 13-47300461053.75
Minter110011254.40
Iglesias110002183.19
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 0-46411341043.03
Gott110001164.15
Smith13210214.38
Bickford1⅔122112412.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0. HBP – Smith (Albies).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:53. A – 30,254 (42,136).

Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b410011.280
Polanco 3b401012.238
Correa ss211120.230
Farmer ss101000.242
Kepler rf512102.238
Jeffers dh200020.281
Wallner lf522201.250
Vázquez c510001.216
Gallo 1b424410.185
Taylor cf500002.216
Totals37811879
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf500002.184
Bohm 1b400000.288
Harper dh401002.292
Castellanos rf402000.282
Stott 2b400001.299
Turner ss313010.252
Realmuto c401003.249
Cave cf401001.215
R.Castro 3b401101.063
Totals36191110
Minnesota1002005008111
Philadelphia000000100190

E – Farmer (4). LOB – Minnesota 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Kepler (12), Harper (22), Realmuto (23). HR – Wallner (8), off Walker; Gallo (19), off Walker; Correa (15), off Soto; Gallo (20), off Marte. RBIs – Kepler (46), Wallner 2 (18), Gallo 4 (38), Correa (54), R.Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Wallner 2, Taylor); Philadelphia 7 (Stott 3, Schwarber 4). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – Correa, Kepler, R.Castro. GIDP – Jeffers.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Bohm).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 8-6640017923.66
Jax121100152.98
Thielbar110001151.84
Balazovic120002183.63
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, L, 13-5533362944.03
Strahm110003223.44
Soto34411234.84
Marte1⅔31101315.14
Hoffman110002162.88

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 2-2. HBP – Walker (Jeffers). WP – López, Hoffman.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:00. A – 40,117 (42,901).

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf410012.282
Goldschmidt 1b502001.273
Arenado 3b403100.287
Contreras dh401112.259
Gorman 2b401011.241
O'Neill lf410001.241
Edman ss322300.248
Walker rf200020.254
Knizner c310011.250
Totals3359568
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Velázquez rf411201.375
Witt Jr. ss402000.272
Massey 2b401000.220
Perez 1b400001.249
Fermin c402000.307
Olivares dh410001.246
Taylor lf200001.188
a-Melendez ph-lf201000.225
1-Blanco pr000000.241
Duffy 3b412100.267
Isbel cf412101.237
Totals36411405
St. Louis021010010590
Kansas City0020000114110

a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th.

1-ran for Melendez in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 9, Kansas City 5. 2B – Arenado (22), Witt Jr. (22), Duffy (7). HR – Edman (9), off Ragans; Edman (10), off Hearn; Velázquez (2), off Matz. RBIs – Edman 3 (35), Arenado (82), Contreras (49), Velázquez 2 (3), Isbel (19), Duffy (11).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Gorman 3); Kansas City 3 (Perez 2, Massey). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Knizner, Massey. GIDP – O'Neill, Nootbaar, Arenado, Isbel, Olivares.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Massey, Perez; Witt Jr., Massey, Perez; Perez, Witt Jr., Perez).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz, W, 4-7642205943.86
VerHagen, H, 9110000114.44
Gallegos, H, 1631100113.61
Romero, S, 2-41⅔31100173.90
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, L, 1-1574445932.38
McArthur1000101816.20
Coleman00000149.00
Hearn1⅓11101203.86
Hernández110012204.11

Inherited runners-scored – Romero 2-0, Hearn 1-0. HBP – McArthur (Edman), Coleman (Arenado).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:41. A – 37,016 (38,427).

Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401003.289
Contreras c301111.278
Santana 1b400001.170
Frelick cf401000.263
Adames ss401001.203
Canha dh210020.189
Monasterio 3b412000.288
Turang 2b400001.219
Taylor rf411200.188
Totals3337337
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Anderson ss300002.240
Benintendi lf400001.269
Jiménez dh400000.279
Moncada 3b412101.234
Vaughn 1b400001.250
Grandal c400002.242
Sheets rf212010.222
1-Thompson pr-cf100001.176
Colás cf-rf301001.219
Andrus 2b300100.223
Totals3225219
Milwaukee000000300370
Chicago001001000250

1-ran for Sheets in the 7th.

LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 5. 2B – Taylor (5), Sheets (6). HR – Moncada (4), off Woodruff. RBIs – Taylor 2 (14), Contreras (54), Andrus (29), Moncada (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Turang, Monasterio); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, T.Anderson). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Canha, Turang, Andrus 2. GIDP – Santana.

DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, T.Anderson, Vaughn).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 2-16⅓42215861.99
Milner, H, 121⅓00001172.23
Peguero, H, 160000043.91
Williams, S, 28-31110003151.36
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens, L, 1-56⅓63335973.20
Shaw10001155.94
Ramsey200001242.08

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Shaw 1-1. HBP – Woodruff (T.Anderson).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:33. A – 29,851 (40,241).

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo ss400000.239
Ohtani dh411002.305
Drury 2b301000.277
a-Velazquez ph111100.217
Moustakas 3b-1b200100.272
b-Adams ph100000.000
Cron 1b300001.190
Escobar 3b100000.236
Moniak cf400001.290
Renfroe rf311001.249
Thaiss c200010.224
Grichuk lf301100.190
Totals3135315
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b433110.320
Dubón 2b000000.261
Bregman 3b422210.252
Alvarez dh421112.278
Tucker rf413410.297
Diaz c501203.276
McCormick lf411001.276
Singleton 1b400001.250
Peña ss311011.247
Kessinger ss000000.188
Meyers cf411101.230
Totals3611131159
Los Angeles000011001350
Houston00043004x11131

a-homered for Drury in the 9th. b-lined out for Moustakas in the 9th.

E – Bregman (12). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B – Renfroe (29), Ohtani (20), Bregman (16), Altuve (12). HR – Velazquez (2), off Neris; Tucker (22), off Anderson. RBIs – Grichuk (3), Moustakas (24), Velazquez (2), Alvarez (64), Tucker 4 (88), Diaz 2 (39), Meyers (32), Altuve (27), Bregman 2 (75). SF – Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Diaz). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 3; Houston 7 for 10.

Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Grichuk, Bregman.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Drury, Cron); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Singleton).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 5-44⅔67736825.28
Leone10001101.69
Loup110000135.09
López110002161.50
Barría144420334.33
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 9-37422151002.74
Abreu10000082.30
Neris111100151.64

Inherited runners-scored – Leone 3-2. WP – Loup, Barría.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:33. A – 40,311 (41,000).

Detroit 6, Boston 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf512002.218
Greene dh402101.304
Vierling cf400100.265
Carpenter rf422200.281
Torkelson 1b414100.229
McKinstry ss-3b400002.234
Ibáñez 2b400002.242
Maton 3b411002.176
Short ss000000.235
Haase c411102.203
Totals376126011
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf500000.269
Yoshida lf401000.300
Turner dh422100.286
Devers 3b302010.265
Casas 1b401000.253
Reyes ss300010.326
Duran cf200000.297
a-Refsnyder ph-cf100000.259
b-Duvall ph-cf100000.246
McGuire c402001.274
Urías 2b200010.190
c-Wong ph100000.244
Totals3428131
Detroit0110210106121
Boston000100010280

a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-popped out for Refsnyder in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.

E – Maton (8). LOB – Detroit 4, Boston 8. 2B – Torkelson (25), McGuire (10). HR – Carpenter (14), off Bello; Haase (4), off Bello; Torkelson (18), off Bernardino; Carpenter (15), off Barraclough; Turner (18), off Brieske. RBIs – Carpenter 2 (41), Greene (29), Haase (26), Vierling (28), Torkelson (62), Turner (72).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez); Boston 5 (Reyes, Duvall, Verdugo, McGuire, Duran). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Boston 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Devers, Casas. LIDP – Verdugo. GIDP – McKinstry, Vierling, Verdugo.

DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, Torkelson, Ibáñez; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson); Boston 2 (Urías, Reyes, Casas; Urías, Reyes, Casas).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, W, 4-45⅓21031904.60
Holton10000131.81
Brieske1⅓41100332.51
Foley, S, 5-71⅔10000172.09
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 8-74⅔94405903.81
Bernardino11101162.79
Llovera00002811.12
Schreiber100003173.20
Barraclough221100392.70

Inherited runners-scored – Holton 1-0, Foley 2-0, Bernardino 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:03. A – 35,927 (37,755).

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512000.271
Rocchio ss400100.250
Giménez 2b512001.240
Laureano rf522001.222
Gonzalez dh412101.228
Calhoun 1b402102.280
Arias 3b402001.200
Straw cf300110.235
Gallagher c401102.133
Totals38513518
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b413101.323
Franco ss501003.281
B.Lowe 2b512102.224
Arozarena lf411101.256
Paredes 3b400003.247
Raley rf312210.259
Siri cf401003.216
J.Lowe dh421001.273
Pinto c200001.263
a-H.Ramírez ph101100.290
Bethancourt c100000.215
Totals376126115
Cleveland0010020205130
Tampa Bay0001001136120

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Pinto in the 7th.

LOB – Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B – Kwan (5). HR – Raley (16), off Williams. RBIs – Rocchio (4), Gonzalez (6), Straw (23), Calhoun (3), Gallagher (7), Raley 2 (42), H.Ramírez (40), Díaz (58), B.Lowe (46), Arozarena (68). SB – J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF – Rocchio, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Gonzalez, Gallagher 3, Rocchio 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco 2, Siri, J.Lowe). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bethancourt. GIDP – Arozarena.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rocchio, Calhoun).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams5511010872.80
De Los Santos, H, 12100000142.92
Morgan, H, 8121111223.40
Stephan, H, 19111103222.98
Clase, L, 1-7, BS, 31-4043301203.21
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong220013431.08
E.Ramírez3⅓53303563.18
K.Kelly10001113.48
Fleming, W, 2-0352201374.70

Inherited runners-scored – K.Kelly 2-1. HBP – Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP – Morgan, Clase.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:54. A – 25,025 (25,025).

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf400002.278
Hoerner 2b412001.278
Happ lf310010.242
Bellinger 1b422100.331
D.Swanson ss411301.254
Morel dh401102.264
Candelario 3b300012.425
Suzuki rf401000.255
Gomes c200011.270
Totals3257539
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf511201.297
Springer dh301010.259
Guerrero Jr. 1b401102.265
Chapman 3b400000.255
Schneider 2b311012.400
Kirk c400002.253
Biggio rf301012.216
Espinal ss312100.230
a-Belt ph100001.253
Varsho cf411001.214
Totals34484311
Chicago000400001570
Toronto001021000480

a-struck out for Espinal in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 3, Toronto 6. 2B – Hoerner (22), Bellinger (19), Morel (13), Varsho (17), Schneider (1), Espinal (8). HR – D.Swanson (18), off Bassitt; Merrifield (11), off Steele. RBIs – Bellinger (59), D.Swanson 3 (58), Morel (56), Guerrero Jr. (70), Merrifield 2 (55), Espinal (17). CS – Guerrero Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Suzuki); Toronto 2 (Varsho 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Toronto 2 for 6.

GIDP – Tauchman, Gomes.

DP – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele563307842.79
Fulmer, H, 1011101154.13
Leiter Jr., BS, 3-510010152.86
Cuas100010130.00
Merryweather, W, 4-0100012193.44
Alzolay, S, 16-17100001152.39
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt644426993.95
García110011224.20
E.Swanson100001103.38
Hicks, L, 0-1121101184.76

Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:46. A – 42,585 (49,282).

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers 1b400002.223
Judge rf401001.284
Torres 2b401000.271
Stanton dh300012.206
McKinney lf311011.235
Kiner-Falefa 3b401101.253
Bader cf300000.265
Volpe ss300001.210
Higashioka c301002.237
Totals31151210
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf411003.251
Bell dh401002.308
Arraez 2b411200.365
De La Cruz lf400002.262
Burger 3b312000.278
Sánchez rf302000.268
Gurriel 1b300001.266
Wendle ss301100.232
Stallings c300001.189
Totals3138309
New York000000100150
Miami20010000x380

LOB – New York 5, Miami 5. HR – Arraez (4), off King. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa (33), Arraez 2 (54), Wendle (15).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Volpe); Miami 2 (Gurriel, Burger). RISP – New York 1 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bader, Arraez. GIDP – Torres, Stallings.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Bauers); Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Gurriel).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King, L, 3-5242203413.08
Brito531106694.76
Middleton110000121.50
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 5-1095112101164.09

HBP – Brito (Burger).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:03. A – 33,980 (37,446).

