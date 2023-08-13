Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Texas 9, San Francisco 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.350
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|García rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Garver c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Martinez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Duran dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|40
|9
|16
|9
|2
|7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Sabol ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Estrada ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Matos lf-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|b-Pederson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Conforto dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Ramos rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Mathias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|4
|4
|Texas
|100
|320
|003
|9
|16
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|100
|001
|3
|9
|1
a-walked for Slater in the 5th. b-flied out for Matos in the 8th.
E – Wood (1). LOB – Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Duran (18), Flores (19). 3B – Duran (2), Semien (3). HR – Seager (20), off Cobb; Conforto (14), off Anderson; Ramos (1), off Burke. RBIs – Seager 2 (68), Garver 3 (30), Duran 2 (42), Taveras (53), Martinez (1), Bailey (36), Conforto (53), Ramos (2). SF – Duran, Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, J.Smith 3); San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Davis 3). RISP – Texas 7 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 12.
Runners moved up – Flores 2. GIDP – Semien, Mathias, Slater.
DP – Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager; Seager, Semien, Lowe); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Mathias, Flores).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|40
|4.17
|Anderson, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|46
|4.73
|Stratton, H, 2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Sborz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.92
|Burke
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.87
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 6-4
|4⅓
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|92
|3.62
|Wood
|4
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|70
|4.92
|Junis
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.36
Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 3-0, Stratton 2-0, Wood 3-2, Junis 1-0. WP – Anderson.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:44. A – 33,112 (41,915).
Washington 3, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|a-E.Ruiz ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Brown rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Soderstrom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Butler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|0
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|K.Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Garrett rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Alu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rutherford lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Call cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.202
|b-L.Thomas ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|5
|7
|Oakland
|001
|001
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|011
|3
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Bleday in the 7th. b-singled for Call in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 5, Washington 12. 2B – Gelof (8), Butler (1). HR – Bleday (10), off Irvin; Rooker (19), off Irvin; K.Ruiz (14), off Erceg. RBIs – Bleday (27), Rooker (49), Call (33), L.Thomas (68), K.Ruiz (44). SB – Abrams (29).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Brown, E.Ruiz 2); Washington 8 (Smith, Abrams, Meneses 6). RISP – Oakland 0 for 5; Washington 2 for 15.
Runners moved up – Meneses, Abrams. GIDP – Abrams.
DP – Oakland 1 (Langeliers, Soderstrom).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|84
|5.31
|Pérez
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Pruitt, H, 4
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.15
|Snead, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
|Felipe, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|2.45
|Erceg, L, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6.82
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|99
|4.76
|Ferrer
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.78
|Finnegan, W, 6-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 2-0, Ferrer 2-0. HBP – Medina 2 (Abrams,Alu). WP – Felipe.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:44. A – 28,635 (41,376).
Baltimore 1, Seattle 0 (10)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Westburg 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|c-Henderson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|1
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.231
|France 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Haggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Marlowe ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Caballero 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|33
|0
|4
|0
|4
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|4
|1
a-struck out for Haggerty in the 7th. b-grounded out for Caballero in the 7th. c-struck out for Mateo in the 9th.
E – Moore (4). LOB – Baltimore 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Moore (5), Raleigh (17). RBIs – Mountcastle (54). SB – Westburg (3), Marlowe (2), Mullins (15), O'Hearn (3). CS – Marlowe (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Frazier 2, Mullins); Seattle 6 (Hernández 3, Suárez, Rodríguez, Murphy). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 10.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, Haggerty. GIDP – Hays.
DP – Seattle 1 (Caballero, France).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|67
|4.92
|Baumann
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.59
|Webb
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.08
|Cano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.78
|Bautista, W, 7-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|1.60
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|103
|3.11
|Muñoz, L, 2-5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. HBP – Cano (France).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:41. A – 45,823 (47,929).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Jones lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Castro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Rojas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Hernández 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Rosario ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|5
|Colorado
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|10x
|4
|8
|0
LOB – Colorado 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B – McMahon (25), Hernández (7). HR – Tovar (12), off Gonsolin; Smith (15), off Lambert; Outman (14), off Lambert; Rosario (3), off Koch. RBIs – Tovar (52), Smith (59), Outman 2 (51), Rosario (11). SB – Tovar (7). CS – Heyward (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Jones); Los Angeles 1 (Rosario). RISP – Colorado 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 2-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|85
|5.46
|Koch
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.71
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.52
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 8-4
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|91
|4.24
|Brasier, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.21
|Graterol, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.59
|Phillips, S, 17-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.60
HBP – Koch (Freeman).
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:13. A – 52,515 (56,000).
Arizona 3, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tatis Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Kennedy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Perdomo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|6
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|102
|000
|00x
|3
|10
|0
LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Machado 2 (16), Carroll (23), Pham 2 (2), C.Kelly (3). HR – Walker (24), off Hill. RBIs – Pham (6), Walker 2 (73). SB – Pham (3).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Campusano, Bogaerts 2); Arizona 4 (Marte, Kennedy 2, McCarthy). RISP – San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-2
|3⅓
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|83
|12.79
|Avila
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|0.98
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 12-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|98
|3.24
|Castro, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.97
|Ginkel, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.96
|Sewald, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored – Avila 1-0. WP – Avila.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 2:23. A – 41,351 (48,359).
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3 (Game 1)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.339
|Pillar rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Albies 2b
|6
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.266
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.283
|Olson 1b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.271
|Ozuna dh
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Murphy c
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Harris II cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|a-Wall ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Lopez ss-p
|6
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.667
|Totals
|48
|21
|22
|21
|6
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Vientos 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.225
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.221
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Araúz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|110
|303
|328
|21
|22
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|030
|3
|6
|0
a-popped out for Harris II in the 8th.
LOB – Atlanta 7, New York 8. 2B – Rosario (18), Lopez (1), Pillar (8), Olson (21), Wall (1), Narváez (2). HR – Olson (41), off Garrett; Albies (27), off Garrett; Olson (42), off Walker; Murphy (19), off Walker; Riley (28), off Mendick; Lopez (1), off Mendick; Vogelbach (8), off Tonkin. RBIs – Riley 3 (75), Lopez 5 (5), Albies 6 (88), Olson 4 (105), Acuña Jr. (71), Murphy 2 (63), Vogelbach 3 (33). SB – Acuña Jr. (54), Albies (10), Harris II (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Lopez 2, Albies, Olson); New York 4 (Ortega, Stewart, Almonte 2). RISP – Atlanta 9 for 19; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Albies, Murphy, Acuña Jr., Lopez, McNeil, Araúz. LIDP – Ozuna.
DP – New York 1 (Araúz, McNeil, Araúz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winans, W, 1-0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|111
|1.59
|Tonkin
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|3.56
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reyes, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|109
|7.50
|Garrett
|2⅓
|4
|6
|6
|2
|3
|58
|12.86
|Walker
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|8.10
|Mendick
|1⅓
|8
|8
|8
|0
|0
|32
|54.00
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 2-0. IBB – off Winans (Alonso). HBP – Winans (Vogelbach), Reyes (Murphy). WP – Tonkin.
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:12. A – 39,859 (42,136).
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0 (Game 2)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Albies 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Pillar lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|5
|5
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Alvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|1-Ortega pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Vientos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Mendick 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|b-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Locastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|032
|6
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
a-singled for Pillar in the 7th. b-flied out for Mendick in the 9th. c-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E – Mendick (1), Locastro (1). LOB – Atlanta 7, New York 9. 2B – Ozuna 2 (13), Nimmo (19), McNeil (17). HR – Albies (28), off Bickford. RBIs – Pillar (20), Ozuna 2 (54), Albies 2 (90). SB – Lindor (19), Albies (11), Rosario (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Rosario, Ozuna 2, Acuña Jr.); New York 5 (Alvarez 2, Lindor, Locastro, McNeil). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 10; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Arcia. LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Olson.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson); New York 1 (Mendick, Lindor, Alonso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 13-4
|7
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|105
|3.75
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.40
|Iglesias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.19
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 0-4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|104
|3.03
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.15
|Smith
|⅓
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.38
|Bickford
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0. HBP – Smith (Albies).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:53. A – 30,254 (42,136).
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Polanco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.230
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Jeffers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Wallner lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Gallo 1b
|4
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.185
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|7
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|R.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.063
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|1
|10
|Minnesota
|100
|200
|500
|8
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|1
|9
|0
E – Farmer (4). LOB – Minnesota 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Kepler (12), Harper (22), Realmuto (23). HR – Wallner (8), off Walker; Gallo (19), off Walker; Correa (15), off Soto; Gallo (20), off Marte. RBIs – Kepler (46), Wallner 2 (18), Gallo 4 (38), Correa (54), R.Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Wallner 2, Taylor); Philadelphia 7 (Stott 3, Schwarber 4). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 11; Philadelphia 0 for 10.
Runners moved up – Correa, Kepler, R.Castro. GIDP – Jeffers.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Bohm).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 8-6
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|3.66
|Jax
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.98
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.84
|Balazovic
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.63
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 13-5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|2
|94
|4.03
|Strahm
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.44
|Soto
|⅓
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|23
|4.84
|Marte
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|5.14
|Hoffman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 2-2. HBP – Walker (Jeffers). WP – López, Hoffman.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:00. A – 40,117 (42,901).
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Edman ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.248
|Walker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|6
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Velázquez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Fermin c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Olivares dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|a-Melendez ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|1-Blanco pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|0
|5
|St. Louis
|021
|010
|010
|5
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|011
|4
|11
|0
a-flied out for Taylor in the 7th.
1-ran for Melendez in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 9, Kansas City 5. 2B – Arenado (22), Witt Jr. (22), Duffy (7). HR – Edman (9), off Ragans; Edman (10), off Hearn; Velázquez (2), off Matz. RBIs – Edman 3 (35), Arenado (82), Contreras (49), Velázquez 2 (3), Isbel (19), Duffy (11).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Gorman 3); Kansas City 3 (Perez 2, Massey). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 8; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Knizner, Massey. GIDP – O'Neill, Nootbaar, Arenado, Isbel, Olivares.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Massey, Perez; Witt Jr., Massey, Perez; Perez, Witt Jr., Perez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 4-7
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|94
|3.86
|VerHagen, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.44
|Gallegos, H, 16
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.61
|Romero, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.90
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, L, 1-1
|5
|7
|4
|4
|4
|5
|93
|2.38
|McArthur
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|16.20
|Coleman
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
|Hearn
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|Hernández
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored – Romero 2-0, Hearn 1-0. HBP – McArthur (Edman), Coleman (Arenado).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:41. A – 37,016 (38,427).
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Frelick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Canha dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.189
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Sheets rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|1-Thompson pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Colás cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|300
|3
|7
|0
|Chicago
|001
|001
|000
|2
|5
|0
1-ran for Sheets in the 7th.
LOB – Milwaukee 6, Chicago 5. 2B – Taylor (5), Sheets (6). HR – Moncada (4), off Woodruff. RBIs – Taylor 2 (14), Contreras (54), Andrus (29), Moncada (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Turang, Monasterio); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, T.Anderson). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Canha, Turang, Andrus 2. GIDP – Santana.
DP – Chicago 1 (Vaughn, T.Anderson, Vaughn).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 2-1
|6⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|86
|1.99
|Milner, H, 12
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.23
|Peguero, H, 16
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.91
|Williams, S, 28-31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.36
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens, L, 1-5
|6⅓
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|97
|3.20
|Shaw
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.94
|Ramsey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Shaw 1-1. HBP – Woodruff (T.Anderson).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:33. A – 29,851 (40,241).
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|a-Velazquez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Moustakas 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|b-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Escobar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Thaiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Grichuk lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|1
|5
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.320
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.297
|Diaz c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.276
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Singleton 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Kessinger ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|11
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|001
|3
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|430
|04x
|11
|13
|1
a-homered for Drury in the 9th. b-lined out for Moustakas in the 9th.
E – Bregman (12). LOB – Los Angeles 3, Houston 6. 2B – Renfroe (29), Ohtani (20), Bregman (16), Altuve (12). HR – Velazquez (2), off Neris; Tucker (22), off Anderson. RBIs – Grichuk (3), Moustakas (24), Velazquez (2), Alvarez (64), Tucker 4 (88), Diaz 2 (39), Meyers (32), Altuve (27), Bregman 2 (75). SF – Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Diaz). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 3; Houston 7 for 10.
Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Grichuk, Bregman.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Drury, Cron); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Singleton).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 5-4
|4⅔
|6
|7
|7
|3
|6
|82
|5.28
|Leone
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.69
|Loup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.09
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.50
|Barría
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|33
|4.33
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 9-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|100
|2.74
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.30
|Neris
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored – Leone 3-2. WP – Loup, Barría.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:33. A – 40,311 (41,000).
Detroit 6, Boston 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Greene dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Carpenter rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|McKinstry ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Maton 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Short ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|0
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Turner dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|a-Refsnyder ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-Duvall ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|c-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|3
|1
|Detroit
|011
|021
|010
|6
|12
|1
|Boston
|000
|100
|010
|2
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-popped out for Refsnyder in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.
E – Maton (8). LOB – Detroit 4, Boston 8. 2B – Torkelson (25), McGuire (10). HR – Carpenter (14), off Bello; Haase (4), off Bello; Torkelson (18), off Bernardino; Carpenter (15), off Barraclough; Turner (18), off Brieske. RBIs – Carpenter 2 (41), Greene (29), Haase (26), Vierling (28), Torkelson (62), Turner (72).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez); Boston 5 (Reyes, Duvall, Verdugo, McGuire, Duran). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Boston 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Devers, Casas. LIDP – Verdugo. GIDP – McKinstry, Vierling, Verdugo.
DP – Detroit 2 (Ibáñez, Torkelson, Ibáñez; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson); Boston 2 (Urías, Reyes, Casas; Urías, Reyes, Casas).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 4-4
|5⅓
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|90
|4.60
|Holton
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.81
|Brieske
|1⅓
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|2.51
|Foley, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.09
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 8-7
|4⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|5
|90
|3.81
|Bernardino
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.79
|Llovera
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11.12
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.20
|Barraclough
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|39
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Holton 1-0, Foley 2-0, Bernardino 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:03. A – 35,927 (37,755).
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rocchio ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Laureano rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Bethancourt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|1
|15
|Cleveland
|001
|002
|020
|5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|113
|6
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Pinto in the 7th.
LOB – Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B – Kwan (5). HR – Raley (16), off Williams. RBIs – Rocchio (4), Gonzalez (6), Straw (23), Calhoun (3), Gallagher (7), Raley 2 (42), H.Ramírez (40), Díaz (58), B.Lowe (46), Arozarena (68). SB – J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF – Rocchio, Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Gonzalez, Gallagher 3, Rocchio 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco 2, Siri, J.Lowe). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bethancourt. GIDP – Arozarena.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rocchio, Calhoun).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|87
|2.80
|De Los Santos, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.92
|Morgan, H, 8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.40
|Stephan, H, 19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|2.98
|Clase, L, 1-7, BS, 31-40
|⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|3.21
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|1.08
|E.Ramírez
|3⅓
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|56
|3.18
|K.Kelly
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.48
|Fleming, W, 2-0
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|37
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – K.Kelly 2-1. HBP – Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP – Morgan, Clase.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:54. A – 25,025 (25,025).
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|D.Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.425
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.297
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Schneider 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|Chicago
|000
|400
|001
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|021
|000
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Espinal in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 3, Toronto 6. 2B – Hoerner (22), Bellinger (19), Morel (13), Varsho (17), Schneider (1), Espinal (8). HR – D.Swanson (18), off Bassitt; Merrifield (11), off Steele. RBIs – Bellinger (59), D.Swanson 3 (58), Morel (56), Guerrero Jr. (70), Merrifield 2 (55), Espinal (17). CS – Guerrero Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Suzuki); Toronto 2 (Varsho 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Toronto 2 for 6.
GIDP – Tauchman, Gomes.
DP – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|84
|2.79
|Fulmer, H, 10
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.13
|Leiter Jr., BS, 3-5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.86
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Merryweather, W, 4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.44
|Alzolay, S, 16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.39
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|99
|3.95
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.20
|E.Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
|Hicks, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Leiter Jr. 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:46. A – 42,585 (49,282).
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|McKinney lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.365
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|0
|9
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
|Miami
|200
|100
|00x
|3
|8
|0
LOB – New York 5, Miami 5. HR – Arraez (4), off King. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa (33), Arraez 2 (54), Wendle (15).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Volpe); Miami 2 (Gurriel, Burger). RISP – New York 1 for 2; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bader, Arraez. GIDP – Torres, Stallings.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Bauers); Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 3-5
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|41
|3.08
|Brito
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|69
|4.76
|Middleton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 5-10
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|116
|4.09
HBP – Brito (Burger).
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:03. A – 33,980 (37,446).
