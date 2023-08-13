Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Seager ss 4 3 2 2 1 0 .350 Lowe 1b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .281 García rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .262 Garver c 5 1 3 3 0 1 .282 Martinez lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .286 Duran dh 4 0 3 2 0 1 .282 J.Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Taveras cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Totals 40 9 16 9 2 7

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 a-Sabol ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Estrada ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Flores 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Bailey c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Matos lf-cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242 b-Pederson ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Conforto dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .238 Ramos rf-cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .233 Mathias 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 34 3 9 3 4 4

Texas 100 320 003 9 16 0 San Francisco 100 100 001 3 9 1

a-walked for Slater in the 5th. b-flied out for Matos in the 8th.

E – Wood (1). LOB – Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Duran (18), Flores (19). 3B – Duran (2), Semien (3). HR – Seager (20), off Cobb; Conforto (14), off Anderson; Ramos (1), off Burke. RBIs – Seager 2 (68), Garver 3 (30), Duran 2 (42), Taveras (53), Martinez (1), Bailey (36), Conforto (53), Ramos (2). SF – Duran, Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, J.Smith 3); San Francisco 4 (Estrada, Davis 3). RISP – Texas 7 for 15; San Francisco 1 for 12.

Runners moved up – Flores 2. GIDP – Semien, Mathias, Slater.

DP – Texas 2 (Lowe, Seager; Seager, Semien, Lowe); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Mathias, Flores).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 1⅓ 3 1 1 2 1 40 4.17 Anderson, W, 2-1 2⅔ 3 1 1 1 0 46 4.73 Stratton, H, 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 27 0.00 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.92 Burke 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 2.87

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 6-4 4⅓ 9 6 6 2 3 92 3.62 Wood 4 6 3 3 0 3 70 4.92 Junis ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.36

Inherited runners-scored – Anderson 3-0, Stratton 2-0, Wood 3-2, Junis 1-0. WP – Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:44. A – 33,112 (41,915).