Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Allen rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Madris 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Marcano lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-VanMeter ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|b-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.246
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|La Stella 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|a-Flores ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|5
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|00x
|2
|4
|0
a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.
E – Castro (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B – Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR – Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs – Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB – González (10), Allen (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP – Cruz.
DP – San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede, L, 1-2
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|74
|3.72
|Stout
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|3.09
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.25
|De Jong
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.55
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 11-5
|8⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|9
|99
|3.00
|Doval, S, 17-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored – Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP – Underwood Jr. (Estrada).
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:45. A – 38,049 (41,915).
Houston 8, Oakland 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|4
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Mancini lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.233
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|3
|4
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Houston
|200
|202
|20x
|8
|12
|0
LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 4. 2B – Andrus (24), Mancini (17), Peña (14). 3B – McCormick (2), Tucker (1). HR – Bregman (15), off Logue. RBIs – Bregman 2 (61), McCormick 2 (31), Mancini (49), Peña (41), Tucker 2 (76). SB – Tucker (17). CS – Stevenson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Allen); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Mancini). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 8.
GIDP – Machín, Brown, Maldonado, Alvarez.
DP – Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Kemp; Machín, Brown; Andrus, Allen, Brown); Houston 3 (Peña, Bregman, Gurriel; Maldonado, Peña, Maldonado; Peña, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, L, 3-6
|5⅓
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|107
|5.49
|Tapia
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|8.76
|Snead
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.43
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 1-0
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|81
|0.00
|Maton
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.91
|Abreu
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 1-1. WP – Tapia.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 34,078 (41,168).
Atlanta 5, Miami 2 (Game 1)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.290
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.750
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.405
|Burdick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|310
|010
|5
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|200
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-singled for Williams in the 8th.
E – Tromp (1). LOB – Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B – Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR – Olson (23), off Luzardo; Aguilar (14), off Muller. RBIs – Harris II (37), Tromp 3 (3), Olson (72), Aguilar 2 (46). SB – Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Swanson, Tromp, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 4.
LIDP – Williams. GIDP – Riley, Bleday.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson, Riley; Riley, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|73
|10.57
|Stephens, H, 2
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.66
|Iglesias, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
|Jansen, S, 26-30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.32
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 3-5
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|92
|3.72
|Brigham
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|3.72
|Bleier
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.93
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.11
WP – Muller, Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:01. A – 7,308 (36,742).
Atlanta 6, Miami 2 (Game 2)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Bleday cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Leblanc 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.378
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Cooper ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|100
|021
|200
|6
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|011
|000
|2
|5
|0
a-lined out for Williams in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B – Ozuna (14), Rosario (7). 3B – Williams (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (10), off Nance; Grissom (2), off Ladwig; Olson (24), off Ladwig; Aguilar (15), off I.Anderson. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (29), Grissom 2 (4), Olson 3 (75), Wendle (24), Aguilar (47).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Ozuna); Miami 3 (Cooper 2, Leblanc). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 5; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|I.Anderson, W, 10-6
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|101
|5.00
|Lee
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|2.41
|Yates
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|9.00
|Iglesias, S, 1-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.59
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nance, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|56
|5.46
|Ladwig
|3⅓
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|41
|10.80
|Brazoban
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|51
|1.74
|Bender
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.26
|Floro
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored – Iglesias 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. WP – Yates.
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:12. A – 11,910 (36,742).
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|1-Miller pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.307
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hernández rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|10x
|2
|6
|1
a-singled for Maile in the 9th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E – Bichette (12). LOB – Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B – Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR – Chapman (23), off McKenzie; Hernández (17), off McKenzie. RBIs – Giménez (51), Chapman (60), Hernández (53). SB – Kwan (11), Giménez (15). CS – Espinal (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Gonzalez 2, Kwan, Jones 2); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Gonzalez. GIDP – Bichette.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 8-9
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|101
|3.14
|De Los Santos
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.11
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|82
|3.86
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Cimber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.17
|Bass, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
|García, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.92
|Romano, S, 26-30
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP – Cimber.
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:55. A – 44,977 (53,506).
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Rutschman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.181
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Díaz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.259
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Siri cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Quinn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.172
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|5
|9
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000
|2
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|103
|101
|02x
|8
|11
|0
a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR – Walls (6), off Watkins. RBIs – Odor (42), Chirinos (18), Paredes 2 (33), Arozarena (55), Mejía (24), Chang 2 (10), Walls 2 (21). SB – Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). CS – Siri (1). SF – Chang.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Urías, Chirinos, McKenna, Mountcastle 2, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Paredes). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Paredes, Walls.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hall, L, 0-1
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|76
|12.27
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.21
|Watkins
|3⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|53
|4.23
|Head
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|100
|2.28
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|9.82
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 1-0, Head 1-0. HBP – Yacabonis (Mountcastle).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:22. A – 16,823 (25,000).
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|1-Sosa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.462
|Vierling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|a-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|00x
|1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Vierling in the 8th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
E – Realmuto (9). LOB – Philadelphia 5, New York 3. RBIs – Alonso (97). SB – Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos 2); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 2; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP – Nido.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Stott, Maton).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 8-9
|8⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|96
|3.07
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|76
|1.62
|Lugo, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.43
|May, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.57
|Díaz, S, 27-30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|1.33
Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:24. A – 43,857 (41,922).
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.236
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.234
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|2
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|E.Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|García ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|1
|7
|Detroit
|031
|000
|000
|4
|10
|1
|Chicago
|120
|100
|11x
|6
|14
|0
E – Reyes (2). LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Greene (10), Haase (10), Sheets (13). HR – Pollock (6), off Chafin. RBIs – Greene 3 (23), Haase (30), Abreu (56), García (19), Pollock 2 (38), E.Jiménez (23), Vaughn (56). SF – Abreu, Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Reyes, Carpenter, Greene); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Moncada, Sheets). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Chicago 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Grandal. LIDP – H.Castro. GIDP – Greene.
DP – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Abreu, Moncada; García, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|5⅔
|10
|4
|4
|1
|5
|86
|3.24
|Vest
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.60
|J.Jiménez, L, 3-2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.48
|Chafin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.35
|Cisnero
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.12
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 9-6
|7⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|92
|4.92
|López, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.78
|Hendriks, S, 25-28
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 1-0, Cisnero 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:46. A – 29,458 (40,615).
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.280
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.417
|Hoerner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Velazquez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|4
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|K.Farmer 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Solano dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.307
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Papierski c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|6
|14
|Chicago
|000
|210
|301
|7
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Barrero (2). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B – Fraley (3), Senzel (11). HR – Reyes (1), off Ashcraft; Happ (10), off Gibaut; Contreras (17), off Detwiler. RBIs – Reyes 2 (3), Happ 4 (52), Contreras (45), K.Farmer 2 (53).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Reyes, McKinstry 3, Contreras); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Senzel 2, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – McKinstry, Velazquez, Suzuki, Wisdom. GIDP – Hoerner, Suzuki.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Reynolds, Votto; K.Farmer, Reynolds, Votto).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|87
|3.88
|Newcomb, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|44
|8.22
|Hughes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.03
|Uelmen
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.79
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 5-3
|6⅓
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|102
|3.96
|Gibaut
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|6.46
|Cessa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.80
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored – Newcomb 2-0, Gibaut 1-1. HBP – Ashcraft (Madrigal). WP – Newcomb.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:20. A – 33,301 (42,319).
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Thompson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|C.Taylor 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.323
|Alberto 1b-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Smith c
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Muncy 3b-1b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.189
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|b-Wolters ph-dh-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lux 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.263
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|12
|6
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|M.Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-O'Hearn ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Pratto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Rooker lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Eaton rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|521
|201
|002
|13
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|001
|000
|3
|10
|0
a-doubled for M.Taylor in the 6th. b-flied out for J.Turner in the 8th.
E – Witt Jr. (16). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 8. 2B – Muncy (14), Pratto (5), O'Hearn (2), Rooker (1). 3B – Massey (1). HR – Betts (26), off Keller; Smith (17), off Keller; Lux (5), off Keller; Muncy (14), off Hernández; Gallo (2), off Lopez; Bellinger (16), off Lopez. RBIs – Betts (60), Muncy 4 (44), J.Turner (57), Lux 2 (35), Smith 2 (64), Gallo (4), Bellinger (50), Massey 2 (5), Rooker (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, C.Taylor, Lux); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Dozier, Eaton 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Smith. GIDP – Pratto.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Lux, Alberto); Kansas City 1 (Rooker, Melendez, Rooker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|3⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|60
|1.16
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Martin
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.06
|Bickford, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|5.05
|Moronta
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Alberto
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 6-13
|3⅔
|9
|8
|8
|3
|3
|74
|4.93
|Hernández
|3⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|55
|9.08
|Mills
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.05
|Lopez
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-1. HBP – Heaney (Rooker). WP – Keller, Mills.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:05. A – 29,689 (37,903).
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2 (10)
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|33
|3
|4
|3
|1
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Dickerson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Donovan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|O'Neill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gorman dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|2
|3
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100
|1
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (9). 3B – Renfroe (1). HR – Urías (13), off Wainwright. RBIs – Urías (39), Renfroe (44), Wong (31), Gorman (28), Carlson (35). SF – Wong, Carlson.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Gorman). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 1; St. Louis 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Arenado.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|96
|2.39
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.26
|Williams, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.62
|Bush, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.23
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|9⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|109
|3.27
|Gallegos, L, 2-5
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.40
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:01. A – 45,905 (45,494).
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.303
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Verdugo rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|1-J.Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|8
|New York
|000
|020
|001
|3
|6
|1
|Boston
|000
|200
|000
|2
|8
|1
1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.
E – Montas (), Crawford (2). LOB – New York 7, Boston 10. 2B – Benintendi (19), McGuire (10), Verdugo (29), Bogaerts (31). HR – Kiner-Falefa (1), off Crawford. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 3 (36), Duran (15), McGuire (12). CS – Torres (4), Bogaerts (1). SF – McGuire.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Torres, LeMahieu); Boston 5 (Bogaerts 2, Pham, Duran, Martinez). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Boston 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Devers, Martinez. GIDP – Rizzo, Martinez.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Boston 2 (Hosmer, Bogaerts; McGuire, Devers, McGuire).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|78
|3.59
|Luetge
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.75
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.59
|Chapman, W, 1-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.94
|Effross, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|94
|4.18
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.18
|Schreiber, L, 3-2
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|30
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored – Chapman 1-0. HBP – Montas (Duran), Chapman (Verdugo). WP – Montas.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:14. A – 36,672 (37,755).
Texas 7, Seattle 4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Haniger dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Haggerty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Heim c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Culberson dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Viloria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|b-Smith ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|5
|5
|Seattle
|210
|001
|000
|4
|7
|2
|Texas
|000
|411
|01x
|7
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 6th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 6th.
E – Suárez (8), Raleigh (5). LOB – Seattle 6, Texas 9. 2B – Raleigh (15), Duran (8), García (22), Heim 2 (18). HR – Suárez (19), off Burke; Seager (26), off Gonzales. RBIs – Suárez 2 (61), Haggerty (13), Heim (40), Culberson (9), Duran (17), Thompson (2), Seager (59), Smith (12), García (72). SF – Suárez, Haggerty. S – Thompson.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Frazier, Rodríguez); Texas 5 (Hernandez, Thompson 2, Semien, Seager). RISP – Seattle 0 for 4; Texas 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Haniger, Crawford. GIDP – Raleigh, Winker.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Duran, Lowe; Duran, Semien, Lowe).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 7-12
|5⅔
|9
|5
|5
|0
|2
|72
|4.18
|Murfee
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|2.49
|Flexen
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|43
|3.86
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|4⅓
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|101
|4.12
|Martin, W, 1-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.79
|Burke, H, 6
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|1.34
|M.Moore, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.00
|Hernández, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0. IBB – off Flexen (Seager). WP – Dunning.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:16. A – 31,621 (40,300).
Washington 4, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.201
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|8
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Thomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.387
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|12
|San Diego
|001
|200
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|003
|10x
|4
|10
|0
a-popped out for Kim in the 9th.
E – García (2). LOB – San Diego 13, Washington 6. 2B – Kim (21), Machado (28). HR – Machado (21), off Sánchez; Grisham (15), off Sánchez; Hernandez (9), off Darvish; Meneses (5), off Darvish. RBIs – Machado (68), Grisham (46), Soto (49), Hernandez 2 (40), Meneses (7), Robles (28). SB – Grisham (5), Hernández (7).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Soto 3, Grisham 2, Drury, Machado); Washington 2 (Voit, Hernández). RISP – San Diego 2 for 12; Washington 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Vargas.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Drury).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 10-6
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|104
|3.40
|García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.43
|Morejon
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.11
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|98
|7.20
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.86
|Finnegan, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|3.55
|Harvey, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.24
|Edwards Jr., S, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-1. IBB – off Finnegan (Cronenworth). WP – Sánchez.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:31. A – 33,661 (41,339).
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Rivera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.391
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Montero dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.187
|Nuñez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Serven c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|8
|Arizona
|101
|020
|011
|6
|11
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
a-flied out for Nuñez in the 8th.
E – Blackmon (4). LOB – Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B – C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B – Varsho (3). HR – Rivera 2 (4), off Ureña; Rojas (7), off Ureña. RBIs – Rivera 2 (6), Rojas 3 (35). SB – Rojas (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Rivera, Luplow, Walker); Colorado 1 (Cron). RISP – Arizona 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Perdomo. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Walker, Blackmon.
DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron, Iglesias).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 8-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|2.94
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|4.40
|Mantiply
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.96
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.05
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 1-4
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|94
|4.80
|Bird
|2⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|26
|5.11
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.58
Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:47. A – 35,233 (50,445).
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3 (11)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.268
|Miranda 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.279
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.265
|Celestino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Cave ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-Beckham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Gordon lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|40
|3
|10
|3
|6
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Walsh 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Duggar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|100
|010
|010
|00
|3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|012
|02
|5
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Celestino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cave in the 8th.
1-ran for Stassi in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 14, Los Angeles 7. HR – Correa (14), off Detmers; Ohtani (26), off Duran; Ward (16), off Pagán. RBIs – Correa 2 (39), Urshela (47), Ohtani (67), Sierra 2 (4), Ward 2 (43). SB – Buxton (4), Arraez (4), Gordon (6). SF – Correa. S – Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 9 (Polanco 3, Miranda 2, Kepler 4); Los Angeles 1 (Rojas). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 14; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Urshela. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Celestino.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Buxton, Miranda, Buxton); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|4.76
|Thielbar, H, 12
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.20
|Jax, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.98
|Duran, H, 14
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.13
|López, BS, 20-26
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|2.03
|Pagán, L, 3-6
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|5.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|96
|3.45
|Herget
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|3.07
|Loup
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4.43
|Chavez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|5.06
|Quijada
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.09
|Tepera, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.77
IBB – off Quijada (Urshela), off Pagán (Ohtani), off Tepera (Correa). HBP – Bundy (Walsh), Detmers (Buxton).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:46. A – 43,027 (45,517).
