Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b400001.257
Delay c000000.246
Reynolds cf301012.253
Gamel dh400002.240
Cruz ss400002.206
Allen rf-lf301011.196
Madris 1b-rf400001.180
Castro 3b402000.230
Marcano lf-2b301001.233
Godoy c200000.000
c-VanMeter ph-1b000010.190
Totals31050310
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. dh322111.200
Pederson lf201100.251
b-Slater ph-cf200002.263
Davis 3b200022.246
Yastrzemski cf-rf300012.223
Crawford ss300011.216
Estrada 2b300000.266
La Stella 1b100001.254
a-Flores ph-1b301001.253
González rf-lf400001.260
Wynns c300001.220
Totals29242512
Pittsburgh000000000051
San Francisco10100000x240

a-doubled for La Stella in the 4th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 4th. c-walked for Godoy in the 8th.

E – Castro (7). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, San Francisco 9. 2B – Castro (3), Marcano (4), Wade Jr. (4), Pederson (14), Flores (21). HR – Wade Jr. (6), off Beede. RBIs – Pederson (46), Wade Jr. (18). SB – González (10), Allen (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Gamel 2, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Flores, Slater 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Godoy, Madris, Crawford, Wynns. GIDP – Cruz.

DP – San Francisco 1 (La Stella, Crawford, La Stella).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beede, L, 1-23⅔32233743.72
Stout110023293.09
Underwood Jr.1⅓00003314.25
De Jong2⅔00003242.55
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 11-58⅔50029993.00
Doval, S, 17-191⅔00011152.81

Inherited runners-scored – Underwood Jr. 1-0. HBP – Underwood Jr. (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:45. A – 38,049 (41,915).

Houston 8, Oakland 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf300011.218
Andrus ss401001.237
Brown 1b400001.232
Murphy c301012.244
Laureano rf401000.225
Vogt dh300011.147
Machín 3b301000.217
Allen 2b301001.209
Stevenson cf200011.286
Totals2905048
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b300011.278
Dubón 2b000000.195
Gurriel 1b412000.243
Alvarez dh422001.298
Bregman 3b311210.256
Tucker rf411200.249
Mancini lf423100.270
Peña ss412101.251
McCormick cf301211.233
Maldonado c400000.184
Totals33812834
Oakland000000000050
Houston20020220x8120

LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 4. 2B – Andrus (24), Mancini (17), Peña (14). 3B – McCormick (2), Tucker (1). HR – Bregman (15), off Logue. RBIs – Bregman 2 (61), McCormick 2 (31), Mancini (49), Peña (41), Tucker 2 (76). SB – Tucker (17). CS – Stevenson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Allen); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Mancini). RISP – Oakland 0 for 2; Houston 4 for 8.

GIDP – Machín, Brown, Maldonado, Alvarez.

DP – Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Kemp; Machín, Brown; Andrus, Allen, Brown); Houston 3 (Peña, Bregman, Gurriel; Maldonado, Peña, Maldonado; Peña, Bregman, Gurriel).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, L, 3-65⅓866221075.49
Tapia142211278.76
Snead1⅔0000196.43
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., W, 1-06⅔20045810.00
Maton1⅔20002263.91
Abreu2⅔10001312.40

Inherited runners-scored – Tapia 1-1. WP – Tapia.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 34,078 (41,168).

Atlanta 5, Miami 2 (Game 1)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf502002.270
Swanson ss300022.290
Riley 3b501001.296
Olson 1b511102.248
Contreras dh411001.260
Grossman lf412001.267
Grissom 2b410001.273
Harris II cf311111.294
Tromp c403300.750
Totals375115311
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b-lf400000.269
Rojas ss411001.232
Cooper 1b401001.273
Aguilar dh311210.239
Bleday cf300011.217
Fortes c400001.241
Leblanc 3b301000.405
Burdick rf200012.231
Williams lf200001.253
a-Wendle ph-2b101000.265
Totals3025237
Atlanta0003100105111
Miami000200000250

a-singled for Williams in the 8th.

E – Tromp (1). LOB – Atlanta 8, Miami 4. 2B – Tromp 2 (2), Harris II (13). HR – Olson (23), off Luzardo; Aguilar (14), off Muller. RBIs – Harris II (37), Tromp 3 (3), Olson (72), Aguilar 2 (46). SB – Acuña Jr. (25), Harris II (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Swanson, Tromp, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 14; Miami 0 for 4.

LIDP – Williams. GIDP – Riley, Bleday.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Olson, Riley; Riley, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, W, 1-15⅔322157310.57
Stephens, H, 22⅔10012242.66
Iglesias, H, 21⅔10000131.80
Jansen, S, 26-301⅔00010213.32
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 3-55⅔74426923.72
Brigham2⅔20013443.72
Bleier1⅔21100213.93
Hernandez1⅔00002106.11

WP – Muller, Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:01. A – 7,308 (36,742).

Atlanta 6, Miami 2 (Game 2)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf422101.273
Heredia rf100001.136
Swanson ss501001.289
Riley 3b200021.294
Olson 1b412301.250
Contreras c401002.259
Rosario lf401001.188
Ozuna dh411002.212
Grissom 2b412201.333
Harris II cf410000.289
Totals366106211
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss401102.265
B.Anderson rf401001.261
Aguilar dh412102.242
Bleday cf300010.208
Leblanc 3b300011.378
Stallings c300010.212
Díaz 1b400001.150
Burdick lf300010.207
Williams 2b311001.255
a-Cooper ph100000.272
Totals3225248
Atlanta1000212006100
Miami000011000250

a-lined out for Williams in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 7. 2B – Ozuna (14), Rosario (7). 3B – Williams (1). HR – Acuña Jr. (10), off Nance; Grissom (2), off Ladwig; Olson (24), off Ladwig; Aguilar (15), off I.Anderson. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (29), Grissom 2 (4), Olson 3 (75), Wendle (24), Aguilar (47).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Ozuna); Miami 3 (Cooper 2, Leblanc). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 5; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Díaz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
I.Anderson, W, 10-66⅔522141015.00
Lee2⅔00004222.41
Yates00020159.00
Iglesias, S, 1-20001091.59
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nance, L, 0-13⅔21116565.46
Ladwig3⅓644004110.80
Brazoban121114511.74
Bender0000153.26
Floro0000043.73

Inherited runners-scored – Iglesias 2-0, Brazoban 1-1. WP – Yates.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:12. A – 11,910 (36,742).

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf410011.296
Rosario ss401001.283
Ramírez 3b400001.282
Naylor 1b301010.272
1-Miller pr-1b000000.240
Giménez 2b202120.307
Gonzalez dh400001.296
Jones rf400001.266
Maile c301001.226
a-Benson ph101000.150
Straw cf400001.208
Totals3316147
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.303
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.287
Kirk dh300000.300
Hernández rf211111.272
Bichette ss300000.260
Chapman 3b211110.242
Tapia cf301001.277
Bradley Jr. cf000000.212
Espinal 2b302000.266
Jansen c300001.209
Totals2726225
Cleveland100000000160
Toronto00001010x261

a-singled for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E – Bichette (12). LOB – Cleveland 9, Toronto 3. 2B – Naylor (18), Guerrero Jr. (24), Tapia (17). HR – Chapman (23), off McKenzie; Hernández (17), off McKenzie. RBIs – Giménez (51), Chapman (60), Hernández (53). SB – Kwan (11), Giménez (15). CS – Espinal (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Gonzalez 2, Kwan, Jones 2); Toronto 1 (Hernández). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Gonzalez. GIDP – Bichette.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, L, 8-96522231013.14
De Los Santos1⅓10002163.11
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
White431133823.86
Pop1000060.00
Cimber00001123.17
Bass, W, 1-01⅔00000111.93
García, H, 1810001202.92
Romano, S, 26-301⅓10012212.51

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0, Pop 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Romano 1-0. WP – Cimber.

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:55. A – 44,977 (53,506).

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKenna cf401001.257
a-Vavra ph100001.323
Santander lf401010.263
Mountcastle 1b400000.253
Rutschman dh501002.250
Urías 3b411001.247
Hays rf400000.260
Mateo ss311011.231
Odor 2b302110.208
Chirinos c402102.181
Totals3629238
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chang 2b311211.221
Díaz dh511001.273
Arozarena lf312121.259
Paredes 3b511200.216
Mejía c402100.260
Bethancourt 1b400002.235
Siri cf433001.187
Quinn rf400003.258
Walls ss211220.172
Totals34811859
Baltimore020000000290
Tampa Bay10310102x8110

a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR – Walls (6), off Watkins. RBIs – Odor (42), Chirinos (18), Paredes 2 (33), Arozarena (55), Mejía (24), Chang 2 (10), Walls 2 (21). SB – Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). CS – Siri (1). SF – Chang.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Urías, Chirinos, McKenna, Mountcastle 2, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Paredes). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Paredes, Walls.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hall, L, 0-13555367612.27
Baker1⅔00002154.21
Watkins3⅔63311534.23
Head0001090.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 11-56⅔722341002.28
Poche1⅔10000163.00
Fairbanks1⅔10002163.00
Yacabonis1⅔00002199.82

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 1-0, Head 1-0. HBP – Yacabonis (Mountcastle).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:22. A – 16,823 (25,000).

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott ss401001.219
Hoskins 1b301011.249
1-Sosa pr000000.185
Bohm 3b400001.289
Realmuto c300011.261
Castellanos rf401003.256
Hall dh300002.267
Marsh cf300003.200
Maton 2b300002.462
Vierling lf200000.225
a-Schwarber ph100000.211
Stubbs lf000000.273
Totals30030214
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.264
Marte rf311001.292
Lindor ss300001.268
Alonso 1b301101.281
Vogelbach dh300001.242
Naquin lf300001.256
Guillorme 3b301001.281
McNeil 2b201010.307
Nido c300001.224
Totals2714118
Philadelphia000000000031
New York10000000x140

a-flied out for Vierling in the 8th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

E – Realmuto (9). LOB – Philadelphia 5, New York 3. RBIs – Alonso (97). SB – Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos 2); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 2; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Nido.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Stott, Maton).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 8-98⅔41118963.07
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 2-06⅔200010761.62
Lugo, H, 141⅔10001153.43
May, H, 31⅔00002146.57
Díaz, S, 27-301⅔00021251.33

Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:24. A – 43,857 (41,922).

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf501302.236
Reyes rf401001.266
Báez ss401002.224
H.Castro 1b412000.286
Haase c401103.234
Candelario 3b400000.199
Carpenter dh311011.091
Schoop 2b411001.202
Baddoo lf312011.173
Totals354104211
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock cf-rf422200.240
Moncada 3b402011.202
E.Jiménez lf501101.294
Abreu 1b312101.298
Grandal c400000.200
Vaughn dh403101.301
Sheets rf411002.230
Engel cf000000.240
García ss422101.215
Harrison 2b401000.245
Totals36614617
Detroit0310000004101
Chicago12010011x6140

E – Reyes (2). LOB – Detroit 6, Chicago 9. 2B – Greene (10), Haase (10), Sheets (13). HR – Pollock (6), off Chafin. RBIs – Greene 3 (23), Haase (30), Abreu (56), García (19), Pollock 2 (38), E.Jiménez (23), Vaughn (56). SF – Abreu, Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Reyes, Carpenter, Greene); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Moncada, Sheets). RISP – Detroit 2 for 7; Chicago 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Grandal. LIDP – H.Castro. GIDP – Greene.

DP – Chicago 2 (Moncada, Abreu, Moncada; García, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning5⅔104415863.24
Vest1⅔00001153.60
J.Jiménez, L, 3-221100133.48
Chafin1⅔21101122.35
Cisnero0000031.12
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 9-67⅔84417924.92
López, H, 61⅔10002142.78
Hendriks, S, 25-281⅔10012183.10

Inherited runners-scored – Chafin 1-0, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:46. A – 29,458 (40,615).

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b321010.252
Contreras c422110.253
Happ lf512401.280
Suzuki rf510001.245
Reyes dh412201.417
Hoerner ss200020.297
Wisdom 1b401002.221
Velazquez cf401001.240
McKinstry 3b400001.135
Totals3579747
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley lf423010.236
Senzel cf401011.244
K.Farmer 3b502201.257
Votto 1b500002.214
Solano dh201021.307
Reynolds 2b300012.251
Aquino rf300012.179
Barrero ss400003.182
Papierski c400002.128
Totals34272614
Chicago000210301790
Cincinnati100010000271

E – Barrero (2). LOB – Chicago 6, Cincinnati 11. 2B – Fraley (3), Senzel (11). HR – Reyes (1), off Ashcraft; Happ (10), off Gibaut; Contreras (17), off Detwiler. RBIs – Reyes 2 (3), Happ 4 (52), Contreras (45), K.Farmer 2 (53).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Reyes, McKinstry 3, Contreras); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Senzel 2, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – McKinstry, Velazquez, Suzuki, Wisdom. GIDP – Hoerner, Suzuki.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer, Reynolds, Votto; K.Farmer, Reynolds, Votto).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson4⅔62236873.88
Newcomb, W, 1-02⅔00025448.22
Hughes1⅔00011213.03
Uelmen2⅔10002222.79
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 5-36⅓643341023.96
Gibaut22202166.46
Cessa1⅔00011145.80
Detwiler1⅔1110063.54

Inherited runners-scored – Newcomb 2-0, Gibaut 1-1. HBP – Ashcraft (Madrigal). WP – Newcomb.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:20. A – 33,301 (42,319).

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf423100.277
Thompson rf100010.270
T.Turner ss311002.309
C.Taylor 2b-3b301000.232
Freeman 1b220021.323
Alberto 1b-p200000.246
Smith c432210.277
Muncy 3b-1b524401.189
J.Turner dh401101.257
b-Wolters ph-dh-2b100000.000
Lux 2b-ss412210.299
Gallo lf411112.263
Bellinger cf511101.210
Totals4213161268
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c400011.232
Witt Jr. ss502000.256
Perez dh401002.218
Lopez p000000.243
Dozier 3b401002.246
M.Taylor cf200001.271
a-O'Hearn ph-rf211000.207
Pratto 1b411001.200
Rooker lf312100.667
Massey 2b401200.325
Eaton rf-cf401003.242
Totals363103110
Los Angeles52120100213160
Kansas City0200010003100

a-doubled for M.Taylor in the 6th. b-flied out for J.Turner in the 8th.

E – Witt Jr. (16). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 8. 2B – Muncy (14), Pratto (5), O'Hearn (2), Rooker (1). 3B – Massey (1). HR – Betts (26), off Keller; Smith (17), off Keller; Lux (5), off Keller; Muncy (14), off Hernández; Gallo (2), off Lopez; Bellinger (16), off Lopez. RBIs – Betts (60), Muncy 4 (44), J.Turner (57), Lux 2 (35), Smith 2 (64), Gallo (4), Bellinger (50), Massey 2 (5), Rooker (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, C.Taylor, Lux); Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Dozier, Eaton 2). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Smith. GIDP – Pratto.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Lux, Alberto); Kansas City 1 (Rooker, Melendez, Rooker).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney3⅔32205601.16
Ferguson1⅔10001150.00
Martin1⅓31102254.06
Bickford, W, 2-11⅓10002255.05
Moronta1⅓10000124.50
Alberto1⅔10010160.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 6-133⅔98833744.93
Hernández3⅔33324559.08
Mills2⅔10011304.05
Lopez1⅔322001618.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-1. HBP – Heaney (Rooker). WP – Keller, Mills.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:05. A – 29,689 (37,903).

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2 (10)
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400001.254
Adames ss400001.222
Tellez 1b300011.236
McCutchen dh411001.253
Renfroe rf411101.246
Wong 2b300100.255
Urías 3b411102.231
Caratini c400000.227
Taylor cf301001.225
Totals3334318
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf300001.236
a-Pujols ph100001.243
Dickerson rf000000.233
Donovan lf301000.281
O'Neill lf100001.218
Goldschmidt 1b411001.330
Arenado 3b400000.300
Gorman dh411101.242
DeJong ss402002.198
Carlson cf300102.236
Molina c401001.213
Edman 2b400001.252
Totals35262011
Milwaukee0000000102340
St. Louis0000001001260

a-struck out for Nootbaar in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 5. 2B – Gorman (9). 3B – Renfroe (1). HR – Urías (13), off Wainwright. RBIs – Urías (39), Renfroe (44), Wong (31), Gorman (28), Carlson (35). SF – Wong, Carlson.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; St. Louis 2 (Carlson, Gorman). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 1; St. Louis 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Arenado.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes7⅔41106962.39
Rogers1⅔10002184.26
Williams, W, 4-21⅔00001131.62
Bush, S, 2-31⅔11002126.23
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright9⅔311181093.27
Gallegos, L, 2-51⅔12100163.40

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:01. A – 45,905 (45,494).

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu dh500003.279
Judge rf200021.303
Rizzo 1b300010.222
Donaldson 3b301012.227
Torres 2b400000.246
Benintendi lf321011.305
Trevino c401001.265
Kiner-Falefa ss413300.271
Hicks cf400003.220
Totals32363511
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf501002.224
Devers 3b500000.303
Bogaerts ss501001.306
Verdugo rf212010.277
Martinez dh400001.278
Hosmer 1b411002.217
Arroyo 2b201020.276
Duran cf300102.229
McGuire c302100.254
1-J.Davis pr000000.333
Totals3328238
New York000020001361
Boston000200000281

1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.

E – Montas (), Crawford (2). LOB – New York 7, Boston 10. 2B – Benintendi (19), McGuire (10), Verdugo (29), Bogaerts (31). HR – Kiner-Falefa (1), off Crawford. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 3 (36), Duran (15), McGuire (12). CS – Torres (4), Bogaerts (1). SF – McGuire.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Torres, LeMahieu); Boston 5 (Bogaerts 2, Pham, Duran, Martinez). RISP – New York 2 for 5; Boston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Devers, Martinez. GIDP – Rizzo, Martinez.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Boston 2 (Hosmer, Bogaerts; McGuire, Devers, McGuire).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas5⅔52224783.59
Luetge1⅔00011192.75
Trivino10000105.59
Chapman, W, 1-31⅓00002133.94
Effross, S, 1-11⅔20001164.50
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford6⅔22245944.18
Sawamura1⅔10002173.18
Schreiber, L, 3-22⅔31114301.91

Inherited runners-scored – Chapman 1-0. HBP – Montas (Duran), Chapman (Verdugo). WP – Montas.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:14. A – 36,672 (37,755).

Texas 7, Seattle 4
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf511003.273
France 1b311011.294
Haniger dh401001.295
Winker lf300011.226
Suárez 3b311200.227
Frazier 2b200020.242
Raleigh c411001.208
Crawford ss402000.256
Haggerty rf200111.316
Totals3047358
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b500002.237
Seager ss411110.252
García rf511101.254
Heim c513101.252
Lowe 1b312010.284
Culberson dh211100.265
a-Viloria ph-dh100010.238
Duran 3b312110.257
Thompson cf301101.179
Hernandez lf200000.194
b-Smith ph-lf111110.232
Totals34712755
Seattle210001000472
Texas00041101x7120

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 6th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 6th.

E – Suárez (8), Raleigh (5). LOB – Seattle 6, Texas 9. 2B – Raleigh (15), Duran (8), García (22), Heim 2 (18). HR – Suárez (19), off Burke; Seager (26), off Gonzales. RBIs – Suárez 2 (61), Haggerty (13), Heim (40), Culberson (9), Duran (17), Thompson (2), Seager (59), Smith (12), García (72). SF – Suárez, Haggerty. S – Thompson.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Frazier, Rodríguez); Texas 5 (Hernandez, Thompson 2, Semien, Seager). RISP – Seattle 0 for 4; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Haniger, Crawford. GIDP – Raleigh, Winker.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Duran, Lowe; Duran, Semien, Lowe).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 7-125⅔95502724.18
Murfee1⅔21111222.49
Flexen2⅔11042433.86
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning4⅓533351014.12
Martin, W, 1-70000033.79
Burke, H, 62⅔21112401.34
M.Moore, H, 71⅔00011172.00
Hernández, S, 3-31⅔00000102.70

Inherited runners-scored – Martin 1-0. IBB – off Flexen (Seager). WP – Dunning.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:16. A – 31,621 (40,300).

Washington 4, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400012.251
Soto rf301120.256
Machado 3b412110.298
Bell dh400011.290
Drury 1b500003.269
Cronenworth 2b401010.239
Kim ss401000.249
a-Mazara ph100000.268
Grisham cf312111.201
Nola c311011.247
Totals3538388
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf401101.230
Voit 1b400002.227
Palacios rf000000.188
Cruz dh312011.236
Hernandez lf311201.268
Thomas lf100000.234
Meneses rf-1b412100.387
Ruiz c401003.245
Hernández 2b413001.243
Franco 3b300002.230
Vargas ss300001.255
Totals334104112
San Diego001200000381
Washington00000310x4100

a-popped out for Kim in the 9th.

E – García (2). LOB – San Diego 13, Washington 6. 2B – Kim (21), Machado (28). HR – Machado (21), off Sánchez; Grisham (15), off Sánchez; Hernandez (9), off Darvish; Meneses (5), off Darvish. RBIs – Machado (68), Grisham (46), Soto (49), Hernandez 2 (40), Meneses (7), Robles (28). SB – Grisham (5), Hernández (7).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Soto 3, Grisham 2, Drury, Machado); Washington 2 (Voit, Hernández). RISP – San Diego 2 for 12; Washington 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Vargas.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Drury).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 10-66⅔744191043.40
García1⅔10002153.43
Morejon1⅔20001234.11
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez5⅔63334987.20
Cishek1⅔00021253.86
Finnegan, W, 4-21⅔10021273.55
Harvey, H, 21⅔00011173.24
Edwards Jr., S, 2-31⅔10001153.24

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-1. IBB – off Finnegan (Cronenworth). WP – Sánchez.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:31. A – 33,661 (41,339).

Arizona 6, Colorado 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b513301.276
Rivera dh422211.391
Marte 2b402001.260
Walker 1b400000.211
Varsho cf-rf412000.244
McCarthy lf400002.259
C.Kelly c412001.226
Luplow rf300001.169
Thomas cf100000.246
Perdomo ss310010.198
Totals36611527
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf400000.260
Iglesias ss400000.314
Rodgers 2b402000.287
Cron 1b400001.275
McMahon 3b300002.241
Grichuk cf301001.269
Montero dh300002.267
Hilliard lf100021.187
Nuñez c200001.133
a-Joe ph100000.245
Serven c000000.244
Totals2903028
Arizona1010200116110
Colorado000000000031

a-flied out for Nuñez in the 8th.

E – Blackmon (4). LOB – Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B – C.Kelly 2 (12), Rodgers (25). 3B – Varsho (3). HR – Rivera 2 (4), off Ureña; Rojas (7), off Ureña. RBIs – Rivera 2 (6), Rojas 3 (35). SB – Rojas (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Rivera, Luplow, Walker); Colorado 1 (Cron). RISP – Arizona 1 for 6; Colorado 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Perdomo. LIDP – McCarthy. GIDP – Walker, Blackmon.

DP – Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron, Iglesias).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 8-27⅔200161032.94
Ramirez00012124.40
Mantiply0000051.96
Kennedy1⅔10000193.05
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 1-46⅔74425944.80
Bird2⅔21002265.11
Stephenson1⅔21100115.58

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:47. A – 35,233 (50,445).

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3 (11)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf500003.219
Correa ss212230.268
Miranda 1b601004.279
Polanco 2b512001.237
Arraez dh403010.337
Urshela 3b400113.265
Celestino lf200001.270
a-Cave ph-lf100001.231
b-Beckham ph100000.105
Gordon lf100000.276
Kepler rf410011.224
Sánchez c502001.218
Totals403103615
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss-2b401001.250
Ohtani dh411110.253
Rengifo 2b-3b511001.271
Ward rf512202.268
Walsh 1b200011.221
Adell lf411002.226
Duggar lf000000.183
Rojas 3b401000.122
Suzuki c000000.195
Stassi c300011.207
1-Velazquez pr-ss010000.177
Sierra cf401200.217
Totals3558538
Minnesota100010010003100
Los Angeles00000001202580

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Celestino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cave in the 8th.

1-ran for Stassi in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 14, Los Angeles 7. HR – Correa (14), off Detmers; Ohtani (26), off Duran; Ward (16), off Pagán. RBIs – Correa 2 (39), Urshela (47), Ohtani (67), Sierra 2 (4), Ward 2 (43). SB – Buxton (4), Arraez (4), Gordon (6). SF – Correa. S – Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 9 (Polanco 3, Miranda 2, Kepler 4); Los Angeles 1 (Rojas). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 14; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Urshela. LIDP – Rengifo. GIDP – Celestino.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Buxton, Miranda, Buxton); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy5⅔20011654.76
Thielbar, H, 121⅓00003134.20
Jax, H, 1310002133.98
Duran, H, 141⅔21102192.13
López, BS, 20-261⅔22210192.03
Pagán, L, 3-61⅔1211095.23
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers5⅔52239963.45
Herget2⅔10013363.07
Loup1⅔21100164.43
Chavez1⅔20001245.06
Quijada1⅔00011193.09
Tepera, W, 2-21⅔00011123.77

IBB – off Quijada (Urshela), off Pagán (Ohtani), off Tepera (Correa). HBP – Bundy (Walsh), Detmers (Buxton).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:46. A – 43,027 (45,517).

